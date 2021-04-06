Log in
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.

GRUPO MATEUS S.A.

(GMAT3)
  
Grupo Mateus S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata

04/06/2021 | 05:40pm EDT


Grupo Mateus SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 965 M 2 498 M 2 498 M
Net income 2021 929 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2021 1 901 M 340 M 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 19 022 M 3 388 M 3 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,3%
Technical analysis trends GRUPO MATEUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,06 BRL
Last Close Price 8,61 BRL
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilson Mateus Rodrigues Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Jose Morgado Filho Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Jesuino Martins Borges Filho Chairman
Bruno Nardon Felici Independent Director
Carlos Henrique Bandeira de Mello Junior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.2.99%3 370
BID CORPORATION LIMITED8.75%6 577
METCASH LIMITED9.76%2 926
MARR S.P.A.10.44%1 463
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.23.12%1 199
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.33.71%1 181
