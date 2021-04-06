|
Grupo Mateus S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
13 965 M
2 498 M
2 498 M
|Net income 2021
|
929 M
166 M
166 M
|Net cash 2021
|
1 901 M
340 M
340 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|23,4x
|Yield 2021
|0,77%
|
|Capitalization
|
19 022 M
3 388 M
3 403 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,23x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|24,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GRUPO MATEUS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
|
11,06 BRL
|Last Close Price
|
8,61 BRL
|Spread / Highest target
|
62,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
28,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
10,3%