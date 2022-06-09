Grupo Media Capital SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on Notice for General Meeting

Proof of title to shares shall be made by sending to the Chairman of the General Meeting, by e-mail assembleiageral@mediacapital.pt, a declaration issued by the financial intermediary responsible for the registration of the shares in accounts, which must state that the shares in question are registered in the relevant account as of Record Date.

In the event of suspension of the general meeting, the Chairman of the General Meeting may request new proof of ownership with the ordinary notice required for the first session, in compliance with the applicable law.

The exercising of voting rights shall not be affected by the transfer of shares at any time after the Record Date, nor shall it be dependent on their block between such date and the date of the General Meeting. Nevertheless, shareholders who having stated their intention to participate in the General Meeting, transfer title to their shares within Record Date until the closing of the General Meeting, shall immediately communicate such fact to the Chairman of the General Meeting and to the Portuguese Securities Commission.

Any shareholder who, as a professional, holds shares in his own name but on behalf of clients, may vote in different directions with his shares, provided that, apart from the statement of intention to participate in the meeting and the financial intermediary declaration, the shareholder submits to the Chairman of the General Meeting, until the end of the day of Record Date, by using sufficient and proportionate means of proof, the identification of each client and the number of shares entitled to vote on such client's behalf, as well as the voting instructions given by each client.

Representation

Shareholders can participate in the General Meeting, in person or by representation, or exercise their voting right by post, provided that they hold, at least one hundred shares.

In accordance with article 13.º of the Company's articles of association, shareholders may be represented by another shareholder or by another person if allowed by imperative law, or, in the case of corporate shareholders, by whomever their legal representative appoints.

Details of the representatives of shareholders at the General Meeting must be delivered to the Company, addressed to the Chairman of the General Meeting, at least ten days prior to the scheduled date of the General Meeting.

Drafts of the powers of attorney are available to the Shareholders on the Company's website (www.mediacapital.pt) and on Company's registered office as from the date of publication of the present notice.

Pursuant to article 23.º of the Portuguese Securities Code, Shareholders may appoint different representatives in relation to shares held in different securities accounts, without prejudice to the principle of unity of vote, enshrined in article 385.º of the Portuguese Companies Code.

Participation in the General Meeting by telematic means

Pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 6 of article 11.º of the the Company's articles of association, the participation of shareholders in the General Meeting may take place by telematic means via videoconference, under the terms that will be disclosed in due course on the Company's website (www. mediacapital.pt).

In case that a Shareholder wishes to access the General Meeting by telematic means, the Shareholders must indicate this intention, simultaneously with the expression of intention to participate in the General Meeting, to the Chairman of the General Meeting, until the end of the Record Date, to the e-mail address assembleiageral@mediacapital.pt, as well as previously complying with the procedures laid down for the exercise of the right to vote by electronic correspondence below to ensure the authenticity of the voting declarations.