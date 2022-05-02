Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMEXICO B   MXP370841019

GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GMEXICO B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  05-01
96.25 MXN   +0.76%
05/02GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : 01.1st Quarter 2022 Report
PU
05/02GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : 03.Presentación de resultados 1T22
PU
04/14Pantera Silver Announces Preliminary Drill Results Confirming Silver Mineralization and New Gold Zone
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Mexico B de C : 03.Presentación de resultados 1T22

05/02/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q22 RESULTS

Disclaimer

This information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. Information in this presentation, including financial forecasts, should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or prospective investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities or other financial products or instruments and does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs.

Before acting on any information, you should consider the appropriateness of the information regarding these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice. All securities and financial product or instrument transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments and, in international transactions, currency risk.

Summary financial information

This presentation may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to GM's businesses and operations, market conditions, operation results and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. GM does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. While due care has been used in the preparation of forecast information, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forecasts and hypothetical examples are subject to uncertainty and contingencies beyond GM's control. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. Unless otherwise specified all information is for the period ended on March 31st, 2022.

This document includes summary financial information and should not be considered a substitute for our full financial statements, including footnotes, management/auditors' reports, and related management's discussion and analysis. You can access our financial reports and other disclosures at our website,www.gmexico.com, as well as www.bmv.com.mx.

1Q22 RESULTS

Contents

01

Grupo México's Main Highlights

p. 04

02

Main Highlights of our Mining Division

03

Main Highlights of our Transportation Division

p. 10

04

Main Highlights of our Infrastructure Division

p. 15

05

Q&A Session

p. 21

p. 24

Main Highlights

ESG Highlights Scorecard

Financial Highlights Balance sheet

Debt Maturity Profile

1Q22 RESULTS

ESG Highlights

  • Grupo Mexico has had a performance that confirms the trend of continuous improvement in our main sustainability indicators over the past 3 years.

  • Accident rates were reduced by 16%, water recirculation increased by almost 5 million m3, and the population served through our community programs has tripled, while we continue to strengthen the mechanisms for listening and addressing concerns.

  • In 2021, Grupo Mexico rose two levels in the Carbon Disclosure Project's Climate assessment, going from C-level to B-level positioning the company above the average for the sector and region.

  • Santa Barbara and San Martin mines obtained their ISO 45001 certification, and La Caridad and the Lime plant in Sonora obtained their ISO 14001 certification.

  • The Health Train has visited 23 states and traveled about 88 thousand kilometers. In that time, its team of 64 health professionals, who work and live in Dr. Vagon, have treated nearly 400 thousand patients, and provided more than one million 500 thousand free medical care services.

SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

CDPISO CERTIFICATIONDR. VAGON

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Grupo Mexico SAB de CV published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 03:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05/02GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : 01.1st Quarter 2022 Report
PU
05/02GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : 03.Presentación de resultados 1T22
PU
04/14Pantera Silver Announces Preliminary Drill Results Confirming Silver Mineralization and..
AQ
03/02GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/02TRANSCRIPT : Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2022
CI
02/02Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/01GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : 02.Invitation to the 4Q21 Conference call
PU
02/01GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : 01.4th Quarter 2021 Report
PU
02/01GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : 03.Presentación de resultados 4T21
PU
02/01Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 782 M - -
Net income 2021 4 015 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,54x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 36 669 M 36 669 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 29 707
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,71 $
Average target price 5,14 $
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Germán Larrea Mota-Velasco Vice President
Marlene Finny de la Torre Vice President-Finance & Administration
Claudio Xavier González Laporte Independent Director
Emilio Carrillo Gamboa Independent Director
Prudencio López Martínez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.79%36 485
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.69%172 440
RIO TINTO PLC16.64%119 105
GLENCORE PLC32.63%81 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.90%54 654
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 272