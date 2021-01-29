Grupo Mexico B de C : consortium wins tender for section of 'Mayan Train' project

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A consortium that includes a
subsidiary of mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico was awarded
the tender to build a section of the "Mayan Train," one of the
Mexico's flagship infrastructure projects, the country's
national tourism fund said on Friday.
Mexico Compania Constructora, a unit of Grupo Mexico
, one of the world's largest copper producers and a
major Mexican rail operator, led the consortium with a winning
proposal of 17.8 billion pesos ($864.69 million) to construct a
portion of the railway which stretches from Playa del Carmen to
Tulum, Mexico's National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur)
said in a statement.
The 1,470-km (910-mile) project is designed to connect
Mexico's tourism hot spots and promote development on the
Yucatan Peninsula. The cost of the project, championed by
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is estimated at about $7
billion.
Companies Acciona Infraestructuras Mexico, Acciona
Construction and Mexico Proyectos y Desarrollos, were also part
of the consortium.
The new tender replaced an earlier tender declared void by
Mexico after a consortium that included U.S. investment group
BlackRock Inc was the sole bidder.
It was one of two new tenders which would replace the
original, local newspaper El Financiero previously reported.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth
Soloman)