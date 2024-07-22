Grupo Mexico B de C : 02.Invitation to the 2Q24 Conference call
July 22, 2024 at 02:38 pm EDT
Second Quarter 2024
RESULTS
Conference Call to Discuss the Results of the Second Quarter 2024
Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Grupo México" -BMV: GMEXICOB) will hold its conference call to comment on the results of the second quarter 2024 results with the financial community on July 22nd, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico Time). A Q&A session for analysts and investors shall follow the call.
To participate in the call, it is necessaryto register in the following link:
Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company's principal activities are in the mining-metallurgic industry, the exploration, exploitation and benefit of metallic and non-metallic ores, multimodal freight railroad service, and infrastructure development. The Company's business lines include Mining, Transportation and Infrastructure. Its Mining Division is represented by its subsidiary Americas Mining Corporation, whose subsidiaries are Southern Copper Corporation in Mexico and Peru, and Asarco in the United States. Its Transportation Division is represented by its subsidiaries Infraestructura y Transportes Mexico, S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Mexico Transportes S.A. de C.V. Its subsidiaries are Grupo Ferroviario Mexicano, S.A. de C.V., Ferrocarril Mexicano, S.A. de C.V., Ferrosur, S. A. de C. V., Intermodal Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and Texas Pacifico, LP, Inc. Its Infrastructure Division is represented by its subsidiary Mexico Proyectos y Desarrollos, S.A. de C.V.