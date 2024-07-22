Second Quarter 2024

RESULTS

Conference Call to Discuss the Results of the Second Quarter 2024

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Grupo México" -BMV: GMEXICOB) will hold its conference call to comment on the results of the second quarter 2024 results with the financial community on July 22nd, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico Time). A Q&A session for analysts and investors shall follow the call.

To participate in the call, it is necessaryto register in the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb0e95ae021e84537a73e1e873b74e7d8

  • At the registration time, a personal confirmation PIN will be generated to access the call.
    Once registered, please dial in 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

(844) 543-0451

(Participants from United States and Canada)

800-2832735

(From Mexico)

During the conference call, please join live presentation through Webex at the following link:

https://grupomexico.webex.com/grupomexico-sp/j.php?MTID=m238b0166a6d8f3a092f0e2efbb4cd8cb

A replay of the call will be available through a link that will be published on the website

.::Grupo México::. (gmexico.com)

Investor Relations

Natalia Ortega Pariente Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. Park Plaza Torre 1,

Santa Fe, Álvaro Obregón, México, CDMX, 01219 (52) 55 1103 - 5344

e-mail:Natalia.ortega@gmexico.mx

gmexico.mx

