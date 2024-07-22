2Q24 Results

JULY 2024

2Q24 RESULTS

You can access our financial reports and other disclosures at: www.gmexico.com www.bmv.com.mx

Sustainability is a key pillar of Grupo Mexico's business model.

Renewable

On August 1st, 2024, the Company will start receiving eolic energy from

Energy

the Fenicias wind farm. This will reduce our CO2 emission by approximately

250.000 tons per year, which is equivalent of close to 7% of our carbon

footprint.

Responsible

Our Buenavista mine in Sonora, Mexico, has received The Copper Mark, The

Production

Zinc Mark

and The Molybdenum Mark certifications for responsible

production

following a third-party independent evaluation of our

performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, including human rights.

US$8,196M

ACCUMULATED SALES

12.1% vs 2023

27.4% vs 2Q23

Mainly due to excellent results in the Mining Division given higher sales volumes and copper price (+6%).

US$4,298M

1H24 EBITDA

538,741TONS

OF CU IN 1H24

An increase of 5.3% vs 1H23 4.7% vs 2Q23

P$1.20

2Q24 DIVIDEND

US$1.16/LB

1H24 NET CASH COST

-0.4% vs 2023

A reduction of US$0.29 (-22.1%) vs 2Q23.

4.6%

2Q24 DIVIDEND YIELD

15.1% vs 2023

43.3% vs 2Q23

Scorecard Double digit growth in all our consolidated financial indicators.

Financial Highlights

USD

2Q24

2Q23

VAR %

REVENUE (MM)

4,397

3,453

27.4%

OPERATING INCOME (MM)

1,964

1,232

59.3%

EBITDA (MM)

2,332

1,628

43.3%

EBITDA MARGIN

53.0%

47.1%

CASH COST

1.03

1.32

-22.1%

DIVIDEND PER SHARE ($MXN)

1.20

0.80

1H24

1H23

VAR%

8,196

7,314

12.1%

3,507

2,962

18.4%

4,298

3,733

15.1%

52.4%

51.0%

1.16

1.16

-0.4%

2.20

1.80

Grupo Mexico maintains a solid balance sheet

Low leverage

95% of the debt has a fixed rate

Debt

0.2x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio

77%

23%

MEXICAN

US DOLLARS

PESOS

Dividend Payments

1Q

$1.50

2Q

$1.00

2022

3Q

$0.75

4Q

$1.00

1Q

$1.00

2Q

$0.80

2023

3Q

$1.00

4Q

$0.80

2024

1Q

$1.00

2Q

$1.20

6.3%

5.1%

4.7%

4.8%

4.4%

3.7%

5.4%

3.6%

3.9%

4.6%

2022

5.2% Average

2023

4.3% Average

2024

4.2% Average

Debt Maturity

Profile

MINING DIVISION

TRANSPORTATION DIVISION

INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION

Comfortable maturity schedule.

Payments under US$1Bn until 2035.

Cash reached US$6.9Bn.

US Millions

2024

216

2025

763

2026

50

2027

883

2028

202

2029

466

2030

59

2031

63

2032

68

2033

19

2034

21

2035

1,020

2036

22

2037

23

2038

24

2039

25

2040

1,115

2041

-

2042

1,200

2043

-

2044

-

2045

1,500

2046

-

2047

-

2048

-

2049

-

2050

1,000

