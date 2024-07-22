2Q24 Results
JULY 2024
Summary
financial information
This information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. Information in this presentation, including financial forecasts, should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or prospective investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities or other financial products or instruments and does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs.
Before acting on any information, you should consider the appropriateness of the information regarding these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice. All securities and financial product or instrument transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments and, in international
transactions, currency risk.
This presentation may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to GM's businesses and operations, market conditions, operation results and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. GM does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. While due care has been used in the preparation of forecast information, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forecasts and hypothetical examples are subject to uncertainty and contingencies beyond GM's control. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. Unless otherwise specified all information is for the period ended on June 30th, 2024.
This document includes summary financial information and should not be considered a substitute for our full financial statements, including footnotes, management/auditors' reports, and related management's discussion and analysis.
You can access our financial reports and other disclosures at: www.gmexico.com www.bmv.com.mx
01Main Highlights
ESG Highlights
Scorecard
Financial Highlights
Balance sheet
Debt Maturity Profile
ESG Highlights
Sustainability is a key pillar of Grupo Mexico's business model.
Renewable
On August 1st, 2024, the Company will start receiving eolic energy from
Energy
the Fenicias wind farm. This will reduce our CO2 emission by approximately
250.000 tons per year, which is equivalent of close to 7% of our carbon
footprint.
Responsible
Our Buenavista mine in Sonora, Mexico, has received The Copper Mark, The
Production
Zinc Mark
and The Molybdenum Mark certifications for responsible
production
following a third-party independent evaluation of our
performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, including human rights.
US$8,196M
ACCUMULATED SALES
12.1% vs 2023
27.4% vs 2Q23
Mainly due to excellent results in the Mining Division given higher sales volumes and copper price (+6%).
US$4,298M
1H24 EBITDA
538,741TONS
OF CU IN 1H24
An increase of 5.3% vs 1H23 4.7% vs 2Q23
P$1.20
2Q24 DIVIDEND
US$1.16/LB
1H24 NET CASH COST
-0.4% vs 2023
A reduction of US$0.29 (-22.1%) vs 2Q23.
4.6%
2Q24 DIVIDEND YIELD
15.1% vs 2023
43.3% vs 2Q23
Scorecard Double digit growth in all our consolidated financial indicators.
Financial Highlights
USD
2Q24
2Q23
VAR %
REVENUE (MM)
4,397
3,453
27.4%
OPERATING INCOME (MM)
1,964
1,232
59.3%
EBITDA (MM)
2,332
1,628
43.3%
EBITDA MARGIN
53.0%
47.1%
CASH COST
1.03
1.32
-22.1%
DIVIDEND PER SHARE ($MXN)
1.20
0.80
1H24
1H23
VAR%
8,196
7,314
12.1%
3,507
2,962
18.4%
4,298
3,733
15.1%
52.4%
51.0%
1.16
1.16
-0.4%
2.20
1.80
Grupo Mexico maintains a solid balance sheet
Low leverage
95% of the debt has a fixed rate
Debt
0.2x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio
77%
23%
MEXICAN
US DOLLARS
PESOS
Dividend Payments
1Q
$1.50
2Q
$1.00
2022
3Q
$0.75
4Q
$1.00
1Q
$1.00
2Q
$0.80
2023
3Q
$1.00
4Q
$0.80
2024
1Q
$1.00
2Q
$1.20
6.3%
5.1%
4.7%
4.8%
4.4%
3.7%
5.4%
3.6%
3.9%
4.6%
2022
5.2% Average
2023
4.3% Average
2024
4.2% Average
Debt Maturity
Profile
MINING DIVISION
TRANSPORTATION DIVISION
INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION
Comfortable maturity schedule.
Payments under US$1Bn until 2035.
Cash reached US$6.9Bn.
US Millions
2024
216
2025
763
2026
50
2027
883
2028
202
2029
466
2030
59
2031
63
2032
68
2033
19
2034
21
2035
1,020
2036
22
2037
23
2038
24
2039
25
2040
1,115
2041
-
2042
1,200
2043
-
2044
-
2045
1,500
2046
-
2047
-
2048
-
2049
-
2050
1,000
02Mining Division
Copper Market
Financial Highlights
Projects Update
Continuous Value Creation
