Business Combination GNDI and Hapvida Presentation: Potential Synergies
02/07/2022 | 06:20am EST
February, 2022
Investor Meeting
Combination of Hapvida and GNDI
A Transformational Combined Company
One of the
Combination of
Superior
largest vertical
Clear synergies to
fastest growing
Truly national
customer value
healthcare
capture through
healthcare
presence with high
proposition and a
players in the
cross-sell
operators and
geographic
large addressable
world, with a
opportunities and
unbeatable MLR
complementarity
market as key
leading position
elimination of
and profitability
growth drivers
in Brazil
redundant costs
Structure Designed to Extract the Most from Each Team
• 5 members appointed by HAPVBoard of Directors• 2 members appointed by GNDI
• 2 independent members
Exchange of best practices
Irlau Machado
Jorge Pinheiro
Co-CEO
Co-CEO
Hapvida PAR
Holding
Integration Committee
Define guidance to HAPV
and GNDI integration
CEO of GNDI
CEO of Hapvida
Sources of Synergy
Procurement
SSC
IT
Back Office
New products and regions
Centralized diagnostics
The Combined Operation Will Maintain the Modus Operandi and Culture of Each Company While Capturing Significant Synergies
Solid and Sustainable Growth of Leading Companies in the
Segment
Hapvida Operation at a Glance
GNDI Operation at a Glance
Operational
Revenues
Members - Health Operation
Market Share - Health Operation
Members - Dental Operation
Number of Hospitals
Number of Beds
Number of Clinical Centers
Headcount
Geographic
Footprint
2014
3Q21 LTM
∆ 3Q21LTM vs 2014
2014
3Q21 LTM
∆ 3Q21LTM vs 2014
R$ 1.9 bn
R$ 9.6 bn
+ R$ 7.7 bn
R$ 2.4 bn
R$ 12.1 bn
+ R$ 9.7 bn
1.0 mm lives
4.3 mm lives
+ 3.3 mm lives
1.6 mm lives
4.3 mm lives
+ 2.7 mm lives
2.1%
8.8%
+ 6.7%
3.2%
8.8%
+5.6%
1.7 mm members
3.2 mm members
+ 1.5 mm members
0.9 mm members
3.3 mm members
+ 2.4 mm members
20
47
+ 27 hospitals
8
34
+ 26 hospitals
1,137
2,988
+ 1,851
823
3,899
+ 3,076
85
203
+ 118 CCs
47
87
+ 40 CCs
7.0k
38.0k
+ 31.0k employees
7.0 k
22.0 k
+ 15.0 k employees
+ 8 States
+ 4 States
Great Advantage of Geographic Scale Offering a National Solution
Verticalized operations in 19 of the 27 Brazilian capitals
National
Product
States
Capital
Hospital
AL
Maceió
AM
Manaus
BA
Salvador
In Progress
CE
Fortaleza
DF
Brasília
GO
Goiânia
MA
São Luís
MG
Belo Horizonte
MS
Campo Grande
PA
Belém
PB
João Pessoa
PE
Recife
PI
Teresina
PR
Curitiba
Combined national
RJ
Rio de Janeiro
structure present in
RN
Natal
a total of states
RS
Porto Alegre
responsible for
SE
Aracaju
92%
SP
São Paulo
AC
Rio Branco
of Brazilian GDP
AP
Macapá
ES
Vitória
Presence of the Combined Company
MT
Cuiabá
RO
Porto Velho
Well established brands and infrastructure covering almost all states in the country
RR
Boa Vista
SC
Florianópolis
1
TO
Palmas
Following the ANS criteria for National plans, the Group would have operations in 19/27 capitals (ANS criteria for classifying the plan as National = having hospitals in all Brazilian capitals for emergency care); (1) There is a hospital in Joinville and Itajaí.
Source: Public information on the companies' website
