  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Grupo NotreDame Intermédica Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNDI3   BRGNDIACNOR2

GRUPO NOTREDAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(GNDI3)
  Report
Business Combination GNDI and Hapvida Presentation: Potential Synergies

02/07/2022 | 06:20am EST
February, 2022

Investor Meeting

Combination of Hapvida and GNDI

For additional information, please read carefully the notice at the end of this presentation.

PÚBLICO

A Transformational Combined Company

One of the

Combination of

Superior

largest vertical

Clear synergies to

fastest growing

Truly national

customer value

healthcare

capture through

healthcare

presence with high

proposition and a

players in the

cross-sell

operators and

geographic

large addressable

world, with a

opportunities and

unbeatable MLR

complementarity

market as key

leading position

elimination of

and profitability

growth drivers

in Brazil

redundant costs

2

PÚBLICO

PÚBLICO

Structure Designed to Extract the Most from Each Team

5 members appointed by HAPV Board of Directors 2 members appointed by GNDI

2 independent members

Exchange of best practices

Irlau Machado

Jorge Pinheiro

Co-CEO

Co-CEO

Hapvida PAR

Holding

Integration Committee

Define guidance to HAPV

and GNDI integration

CEO of GNDI

CEO of Hapvida

Sources of Synergy

  • Procurement
  • SSC
  • IT
  • Back Office
  • New products and regions
  • Centralized diagnostics

The Combined Operation Will Maintain the Modus Operandi and Culture of Each Company While Capturing Significant Synergies

3

PÚBLICO

PÚBLICO

Solid and Sustainable Growth of Leading Companies in the

Segment

Hapvida Operation at a Glance

GNDI Operation at a Glance

Operational

Revenues

Members - Health Operation

Market Share - Health Operation

Members - Dental Operation

Number of Hospitals

Number of Beds

Number of Clinical Centers

Headcount

Geographic

Footprint

2014

3Q21 LTM

3Q21LTM vs 2014

2014

3Q21 LTM

3Q21LTM vs 2014

R$ 1.9 bn

R$ 9.6 bn

+ R$ 7.7 bn

R$ 2.4 bn

R$ 12.1 bn

+ R$ 9.7 bn

1.0 mm lives

4.3 mm lives

+ 3.3 mm lives

1.6 mm lives

4.3 mm lives

+ 2.7 mm lives

2.1%

8.8%

+ 6.7%

3.2%

8.8%

+5.6%

1.7 mm members

3.2 mm members

+ 1.5 mm members

0.9 mm members

3.3 mm members

+ 2.4 mm members

20

47

+ 27 hospitals

8

34

+ 26 hospitals

1,137

2,988

+ 1,851

823

3,899

+ 3,076

85

203

+ 118 CCs

47

87

+ 40 CCs

7.0k

38.0k

+ 31.0k employees

7.0 k

22.0 k

+ 15.0 k employees

+ 8 States

+ 4 States

4

PÚBLICO

PÚBLICO

Great Advantage of Geographic Scale Offering a National Solution

Verticalized operations in 19 of the 27 Brazilian capitals

National

Product

States

Capital

Hospital

AL

Maceió

AM

Manaus

BA

Salvador

In Progress

CE

Fortaleza

DF

Brasília

GO

Goiânia

MA

São Luís

MG

Belo Horizonte

MS

Campo Grande

PA

Belém

PB

João Pessoa

PE

Recife

PI

Teresina

PR

Curitiba

Combined national

RJ

Rio de Janeiro

structure present in

RN

Natal

a total of states

RS

Porto Alegre

responsible for

SE

Aracaju

92%

SP

São Paulo

AC

Rio Branco

of Brazilian GDP

AP

Macapá

ES

Vitória

Presence of the Combined Company

MT

Cuiabá

RO

Porto Velho

Well established brands and infrastructure covering almost all states in the country

RR

Boa Vista

SC

Florianópolis

1

TO

Palmas

Following the ANS criteria for National plans, the Group would have operations in 19/27 capitals (ANS criteria for classifying the plan as National = having hospitals in all Brazilian capitals for emergency care); (1) There is a hospital in Joinville and Itajaí.

Source: Public information on the companies' website

5

PÚBLICO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
