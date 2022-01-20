Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Grupo NotreDame Intermédica Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GNDI3   BRGNDIACNOR2

GRUPO NOTREDAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(GNDI3)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fato Relevante - Business Combination Between GNDI and Hapvida: Extraordinary Dividends

01/20/2022 | 05:02pm EST
NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID No. 19.853.511/0001-84

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN GNDI AND HAPVIDA:

EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA ("Company"), following the information disclosed on the Material Facts dated as of January 8, 2021, February 15, 2021, February 27, 2021, March 29, 2021, December 15, 2021 and January 4, 2022, in relation to the business combination between Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. ("Hapvida") and the Company ("Business Combination"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors has fixed, on the date hereof, the extraordinary dividend to be distributed to the shareholders, as approved at the Company's general meeting held on March 29, 2021, in the total amount of one billion Reais (R$ 1,000,000,000.00) corresponding to approximately R$ 1.613026961 per share issued by the Company ("Extraordinary Dividends").

The payment of the Extraordinary Dividends (a) is conditioned to the completion of the Business Combination, (b) will be made, in local currency, until March 29, 2022, based on the shareholding structure of the Company upon the market close on February 11, 2022, and (c) will be exempt from income tax, in accordance with article 10 of Law No. 9,249, dated December 26, 1995.

Pursuant to the Association Agreement and Other Covenants entered into on February 27, 2021 between the Company, Hapvida, Hapvida Participações e Investimentos II S.A. ("HapvidaCo"), a subsidiary of Hapvida, and PPAR Pinheiro Participações S.A., the controlling shareholder of Hapvida, the amount of the Extraordinary Dividends will be discounted from the amount to be paid for the redemption of the preferred shares issued by HapvidaCo that will be delivered to the Company's shareholders in the context of the Business Combination.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market apprised of subsequent facts related to the transaction in accordance with the law and CVM regulations.

São Paulo, January 20, 2022.

Glauco Desiderio

Investors Relations Officer

PÚBLICO

Disclaimer

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
