Material Fact - Business Combination between GNDI and Hapvida: Potential Synergies

NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. INVESTIMENTOS S.A. CNPJ 16.853.511/0001-84 CNPJ 05.197.443/0001-38 NIRE 353.004.632-42 NIRE 233.000.392-71

MATERIAL FACT

POTENTIAL SYNERGIES IN BUSINESS COMBINATION

BETWEEN GNDI AND HAPVIDA

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. (B3: GNDI3) (GNDI or Company) and Hapvida Participações e

Investimentos S.A. (B3: HAPV3) (Hapvida), together, (Companies or Combined Company), in compliance with current rules and regulations and in addition to material facts and notices to the market already disclosed, inform to their respective shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, after carrying out initial analyzes and studies for the integration of the Companies' activities, certain synergies in the combination of the two Companies' operations were identified on a preliminary basis which could result in a future cost reduction, expense optimization and revenue increase.

The projections presented here will be included in section 11 of the Companies' Reference Form and will be available on the Empresas.Net system, on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (http://cvm.gov.br/) and B3 (http://b3.com.br/), and on the Companies' investor relations websites within the legal term.

1 - Projections of synergy gains from the business combination

Estimated Group Levels R$ (million) % of Total Synergies Revenue Commercial 800 58% R$1.38 billion Costs Medical costs 330 24% SG&A Sales, General and administrative expenses 250 18% Total 1,380 100%

In view of the combination of the Companies' activities, according to the closing of the operation expected to be concluded on February 11, 2022, the Combined Company expects to gradually capture in the period from 2022 to 2024 operational synergies estimated at R$1.38 billion of additional EBITDA, on a recurring basis starting on 2025, with: