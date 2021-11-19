Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo Nutresa S. A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUTRESA   COT04PA00028

GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.

(NUTRESA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colombia financial regulator approves purchase of stake in Nutresa

11/19/2021 | 09:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Colombia's financial regulator has given the green light for a majority takeover of food processor Nutresa, according to a source close to the operation and Colombia's stock exchange.

With the authorization of the financial regulator bidder Nugil SAS, which is controlled by Grupo Gilinski, will be free to negotiate with Nutresa's shareholders.

Nutresa, Colombia's largest processed food producer, received an offer to acquire between 50.1% and 62.62% of its circulating shares, with an offer price of $7.71 per share.

Depending on how many shares are bought, the deal would see a value of $1.77 billion to $2.22 billion, according to Reuters calculations of stock market data.

The approval came after Nugil SAS registered a guarantee worth $1.08 billion to fund the purchase to Colombia's stock exchange.

The guarantee has the backing of conglomerate Royal Group, whose chairman is Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates.

Nutresa operates around Latin America, as well as in the United States and Malaysia. It makes processed meat, cookies, chocolate, coffee, pasta and ice cream and has a line of restaurants and ice cream shops.

Among its top shareholders are conglomerates Grupo SURA , Grupo Argos and pension fund Porvenir.

Trading in Nutresa shares was suspended following the offer on Nov. 11, though trading could restart on Monday. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO ARGOS S.A. 0.00% 11500 End-of-day quote.-17.27%
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A. -0.42% 21270 End-of-day quote.-15.86%
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A. 0.00% 21740 End-of-day quote.-9.42%
All news about GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
11/19Colombia financial regulator approves purchase of stake in Nutresa
RE
11/13GRUPO NUTRESA S A : Release from Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors
PU
11/12GRUPO NUTRESA S A : News Release from Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors
PU
11/11An unknown buyer made a proposal to acquire 62.6% stake of Grupo Nutresa S. A. for COP ..
CI
11/04Shareholders Newsletter Third Quarter 2021
PU
10/29During the third quarter of 2021, Grupo Nutresa's sales grow 11,7% with a 12,9% EBITDA ..
PU
09/10GRUPO NUTRESA S A : Investment in other companies
PU
08/24Colombia's Grupo SURA 2021 income forecast to grow 15%
RE
08/01Grupo Nutresa S. A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/07Grupo Nutresa S. A. completed the acquisition of Belina for an enterprise value of $29 ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 118 B 3 102 M 3 102 M
Net income 2021 710 B 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2021 2 390 B 612 M 612 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 9 957 B 2 539 M 2 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 22 702
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21 740,00 COP
Average target price 27 314,64 COP
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio Chief Executive Officer
José Domingo Penagos Vásquez Chief Financial Officer & VP-Finance
Mauricio Reina Echeverri Chairman
Jaime Alberto Palacio Botero Independent Director
Antonio Mario Celia Martínez Aparicio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.-9.42%2 522
NESTLÉ S.A.18.11%365 505
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.62%86 963
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.33%54 797
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.05%43 294
DANONE5.34%41 827