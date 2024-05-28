Grupo Nutresa SA, formerly Grupo Nacional de Chocolates SA, is a Colombia-based company engaged in the food processing sector. Its activities are structured in eight business segments: Cold Cuts, which specializes in the production of processed and matured meat products, ready-made meals, as well as canned foods and mushrooms; Biscuits, which includes a variety of sweet cookies and crackers; Chocolate, which comprises chocolate bars, powdered chocolate for drinks, cereal bars and peanuts snacks; TMLUC, which produces and sells instant cold drinks, pasta, coffee, snacks and soups, among others, under Tresmontes Lucchetti brand name; Coffee, which manufactures roasted and ground coffee, instant coffee, as well as coffee extracts; Retail Foods, which focuses on direct sale of food to customers; Ice Cream, which distributes water- and milk-based ice cream bowls, popsicles and cones, among others, and Pasta, which includes short, long, egg with vegetables, butter and instant pasta.

Sector Food Processing