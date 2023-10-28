Grupo Nutresa was again acknowledged as Colombia's second best-reputedcompany according to the MERCO Companies and Leaders 2023 monitor. Among other highlights, the National Business Association of Colombia granted Carlos Ignacio Gallego the Order of Merit for Business Excellence within the framework of the eighth Colombian Business Congress (CEC).

nanenvironmentoutlinedbyinflationarypressures, Ihigh interest rates, and global geopolitical tensions that result in market uncertainty and volatility, Grupo Nutresa remains committed to society through an affordable and competitive value proposition adjusted to the needs and purchasing power of consumers and their families. With its organizational capabilities and sustainability- focused vision, the Organization continues to manage its portfolio to deliver nutritious and reliable food alternatives adjusted to the needs of clients, shoppers, and consumers; while investing in its mega-brands and ensuring profitability through an agile, timely, and competitive operation. In other corporate news, and in alignment with its corporate performance philosophy, Grupo Nutresa was acknowledged as the second best-reputed company in Colombia, and the top one in the food