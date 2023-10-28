QUARTERLY
NEWSLETTER
2023 Third Quarter Results
As of September 2023, Grupo Nutresa's sales grew 17,5%
and its EBITDA increases 14,3%
Grupo Nutresa was again acknowledged as Colombia's second best-reputedcompany according to the MERCO Companies and Leaders 2023 monitor.
Among other highlights, the National Business Association of Colombia granted
Carlos Ignacio Gallego the Order of Merit for Business Excellence within the framework of the eighth Colombian Business Congress (CEC).
nanenvironmentoutlinedbyinflationarypressures, Ihigh interest rates, and global geopolitical tensions that result in market uncertainty and volatility, Grupo Nutresa remains committed to society through an affordable and competitive value proposition adjusted to the needs and purchasing power of
consumers and their families.
With its organizational capabilities and sustainability- focused vision, the Organization continues to manage its portfolio to deliver nutritious and reliable food alternatives adjusted to the needs of clients, shoppers, and consumers; while investing in its mega-brands and ensuring profitability through an agile, timely, and competitive operation.
In other corporate news, and in alignment with its corporate performance philosophy, Grupo Nutresa was acknowledged as the second best-reputed company in Colombia, and the top one in the food
sector, according to the MERCO Companies and Leaders 2023 monitor. This acknowledgment motivates us and strengthens our commitment to keep building a people-centered organization that prioritizes ethics, responsible corporate citizenship, the respect and acknowledgment of our peers, good corporate governance, and innovation and competitiveness.
Consolidated Financial Results of
Grupo Nutresa S. A. for the third quarter of 2023
As of the closing of September, Grupo Nutresa's consolidated third-quarter sales amount to COP 14,3 trillion, representing a 17,5% increase over the sales reported for the same period in 2022. Growth was broad-based among all of its business units and main geographies. Innovation-driven products continue to be a driver of profitable growth, representing 17,0% of the Company's total sales.
News
Innovations
Financial
Sustainability
and stock
information
To ﬁnd detailed information, please review the supplementary information on our website
In Colombia, operating revenues grew 14,7% and amounted to COP 8,4 trillion, which is equivalent to 58,7% of Grupo Nutresa's total revenue.
International sales totaled COP 5,9 trillion, representing 41,3% of total sales and a 21,7% growth over the same period in 2022. In dollars, these sales amounted to USD 1,3 billion, representing a 12,8% growth.
Gross profit for the term reached COP 5,5 trillion, a 23,0% expansion,which is higherthan revenue growth for the term. A timely hedging strategy and cost reductions from several commodities benefited this result, which signified a 170 bps margin expansion.
Grupo Nutresa continues managing the inflationary pressures with a permanent search for efficiency and productivity at the cost-and-expense level. As a result of this, the, administrative, sales, and production expenses grew 23,2% over the period. For its part, the operating profit amounted to COP 1,3 trillion, representing a 16,5% increase compared to the corresponding term in 2022.
In terms of profitability, Grupo Nutresa reports an EBITDA margin of 11,9%, amounting to COP 1,69 trillion, with a growth rate of 14,3%.
In the post-operative items, the Organization reports COP 56.439 million in financial revenues. In terms of financial expenses, the Company records a 112,1% growth due to high interest rates across all the geographies where it operates.
Lastly, and because of greater financial costs and a lower dilution of operating expenses over the period, the Organization reports a net profit of COP 592.755 million, which is 18,0% lower than the profit recorded in the same term of 2022.
Separate Financial Statements
The Separate Financial Statements of Grupo Nutresa S. A. report COP 591.551 million in operating revenues, from which COP 464.588 million correspond to the profit obtained through the equity method of the investments in food companies and COP 126.963 million corresponds to dividends from the investment portfolio. Furthermore, the net profit totaled COP 592.871 million.
As of this year´s third quarter, Grupo Nutresa's consolidated sales amounted to COP 14,3 trillion, 17,5% higher than in 2022. Growth was broad- based among all of its business units and main geographies.
Innovation-driven products represented 17,0% of total revenues over the term.
Sales in Colombia reached a total of COP 8,4 trillion, growing by 14,7% over the same term in 2022.
International sales amounted to COP 5,9 trillion, 21,7% higher than last year's equivalent period. In dollars, they were 12,8% higher reaching USD 1,3 billion.
The consolidated EBITDA for the term was COP 1,69 trillion, with an 11,9% margin and a growth of 14,3%.
NEWS
Grupo Nutresa, Second Best-Reputed
Company in Colombia
The results of the MERCO Companies and Leaders 2023 monitor, corresponding to its 16th edition, and released last week, indicate that Grupo Nutresa is the second company withthebestreputationinColombia,aposition that the Organization has maintained since 2015, with the exception of the immediately previous year, when it ranked third in the list.
Likewise, the company once again ranked first in the food sector among the group of 15 industry firms that were part of the MERCO Companies 2023 ranking.
This year, the MERCO Empresas monitor contrasted the perception and assessment of 27 sources of information - through 78.887 surveys - with key performance business indicators of each of the organizations monitored, around six reputational values: Economic and financial results; Quality of the commercial offer; Talent; Ethics and CSR; International dimension; and Innovation.
Finally, Carlos Ignacio Gallego, CEO, ranked third in the list of Leaders with the best reputation in the country, and has remained in the top 5 of this list for the last eight years.
Grupo Nutresa presented its "Exemplary Supplier" Awards in its Ninth Edition
ANDI hands out
recognitions to Grupo
Nutresa and CNCH
As part of the ninth version of the recognition event of its Exemplary Supplier program, Grupo Nutresa awarded 23 distinctions to a total of 21 supplier companies in Colombia and abroad for their commitment to the strategic objectives of the organization, the development of society, and the economic, social and environmental progress of their geographies.
In this edition, a total of 2.357 suppliers from eight geographies in which Grupo Nutresa operates were invited to participate. In the end, 223
of them applied to the evaluation process, of which 41% were small and medium-sized companies and the remaining 59% were large companies. Of these, 38 suppliers were finalists in at least one of the recognition categories.
As an integral part of the gala, the panel "Inclusive Businesses with Impact: produce, conserve and regenerate" was held, in which experts in this field analyzed and discussed the effect of climate change on value chains.
Last Friday, August 18, at the closing of its 8th Colombian Business Congress - CEC - and 79th National Assembly, ANDI recognized Carlos Ignacio Gallego, president of Grupo Nutresa, for his business career and presented him with the Resolution by which he was awarded the "José Gutiérrez Gómez" Order of Business Merit, the highest distinction of the association that exalts individuals and companies that stand out as forgers and servers of the productive sector and of the country.
In the framework of the same congress, Compañía Nacional de Chocolates received special recognition by being included in the list of "INspiring Companies 2023" for its "Conscious Organization model: #EntreTodos" which contributes to the growth of the country through initiatives that contribute to the development of people and the care of the environment, and that promote prosperity. This award, given by ANDI and its foundation
The list of winners of the ninth edition of Grupo Nutresa Exemplary Supplier, was headed by the two big winners of the event:
Ingenio Providencia S.A. (Grupo Nutresa Exemplary Supplier in the Large Company category);
AND Aromas y Sabores Técnicos S.A., from Costa
Rica (Grupo Nutresa Exemplary Supplier in the SME category). Please scan the QR code to explore the complete winners list:
in conjunction with USAID (Agency for International Development) and business newspaper Portafolio, seeks to highlight business initiatives that improve competitiveness by addressing social challenges and positively impacting society.
NEWS
Thanks to the work of its Cordillera brand, Grupo Nutresa
wins the 2023 National Export Award, reafﬁrming
its globalization strategy
During the recent XXXV National Exporters' Congress, held in mid-September in the city of Pereira, Grupo Nutresa received, for the second time, the National Export Award, a recognition given by the National Association of Foreign Trade - Analdex in association with ProColombia.
This time, the award was achieved in the "Large Goods Company" category and responds to the export efforts taken by Cordillera - chocolate ingredients brand leading the Compañía Nacional de Chocolates' B2B business - and its efforts in sustainability and community development.
According to Analdex's criteria, Cordillera has demonstrated solid leadership in sustainability and has become a global benchmark in terms of rural development of cocoa-growing communities thanks to its export strategy, adaptation to change, value innovation and collaborative work with customers across international markets.
The National Export Award is the highest recognition given each year by Analdex and ProColombia to Colombian companies that export goods and services and provide logistics services with full conviction of their positive impact on the social and economic development of the country thanks to their resilience, innovation, strengthening of production processes and permanence in international markets.
This new recognition of our export efforts sets the grounds for our globalization vision as a means to accelerate the development of our countries, companies and people. Thanks to this strategy, today we have better opportunities to access capital, technologies, talent and inputs in competitive conditions.
Carlos Ignacio Gallego
CEO Grupo Nutresa
Government of Antioquia
recognized Grupo Nutresa for its participation in the "Works for Taxes" mechanism
Certificate of Registration Number:
C0750910-FC1
Date of the Certification Decision:
15-SEP-2023
Initial Certification Date:
15-SEP-2023
Issue Date:
21-SEP-2023
Valid Until:
15-SEP-2026
COID Code:
COL-1-5675-662625
The Food Safety Management System of
MERCADEO DE ALIMENTOS DE COLOMBIA S.A.S. - MEALS DE COLOMBIA S.A.S.
Calle 98 No. 70 - 90 Bogotá, Cundinamarca 111121 Colombia
has been assessed and complies with the requirements of
Food Safety System Certification 22000 FSSC 22000
Certification scheme for food safety management systems consisting of the following elements:
ISO 22000:2018, ISO/TS 22002-1:2009 and Additional FSSC 22000 requirements (version 5.1)
This certificate is applicable for:
Manufacture of pasteurized and frozen ice creams in extruded, molded, and packaged formats.
Exclusion:
None.
CI. Process of Perishable Animal Products
pg. 1 of 1
On September 4, the Governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria Correa, handed out Carlos Ignacio Gallego a special recognition for Grupo Nutresa's contribution to the development of the department thanks to its participation in the National Government's "Works for Taxes" program.
The Governor's Office recognized Nutresa "for its commitment and valuable contribution to the development of projects that transform the territories and improve the quality of life of the people of Antioquia, promoting development and equity in each region of the department, through the Works for Taxes mechanism".
Meals de Colombia
obtained the Food Safety
Assurance Certiﬁcation
Meals de Colombia recently received the Food Safety System Certification 22000 (FSSC 22000) from the National Science Foundation (NFS), which is applicable to the manufacture of "pasteurized and frozen ice cream in extruded, molded and packaged formats".
As an independent, accredited organization, NSF tests, audits and certifies products and systems, in addition to providing training and risk management.
This certification will allow the Ice Cream Business to enter the U.S. market.
NEWS
New President
of the Retail Food
Business
On October 1, Luis Felipe Baquero Saldarriaga, who had been serving as Restaurant Manager of the same unit, took over as the new president of the Retail Food Business.
Novaventa expands its presence
into a new geography
Luis Felipe has 23 years of experience in the national and international restaurants and franchises industry - nine of them within Grupo Nutresa's Retail Food Business - where he has been responsible for the operations of the El Corral, El Corral Gourmet, Leños y Carbón, Papa John's and Beer Station
brands.
In order to better understand the preferences of clients, buyers and consumers, interpret trends, global challenges in geographies and new technologies, Novaventa consolidated its direct sales operations in Mexico and Colombia.
The innovation and productivity drivers that create value and competitive advantage from both businesses will allow Novaventa to accelerate its internationalization
journey while generating progress and development for all.
This evolution will also allow the company to capitalize on the strengths from the experience and knowledge of the teams, and to deliver an integrated value proposition and a solid portfolio of allies to the Mexican market, thanks to the harmonious development of capabilities, recognizing the richness of diversity and empowering inclusion.
Chocolisto continues to help children succeed
In line with its higher purpose of "helping children succeed", last July Chocolisto graduated a first class of 132 children from its "Academy of Passions", a free training platform in partnership with Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana and the PAN Corporation, for children between 6 and 12 years of age in vulnerable conditions to develop artistic skills and stimulate their learning and creativity.
Likewise, the brand, together with Sajú and Save the Children International, has delivered glasses to 333 children and adolescents with visual impairments in municipalities in the departments of La Guajira, Arauca and Norte de Santander, Colombia, under its program: "Your Vision, Your Future".
With Pideky, Comercial Nutresa evolves its Route-to-Market strategy
Comercial Nutresa moves forward with the implementation of the Pideky app across shopkeepers, achieving more than COP 5 billion in sales so far through this digital platform. The app is currently active in the cities of Ibagué, Cali, Medellín, Pereira and Bucaramanga; and will be launched in Barranquilla, Soledad, Cartagena and Bogotá in the coming months.
The company's goal with Pideky is to reach 15.603 users of the application by the end of the year.
RECOGNITIONS AND AWARDS
Dracula and Nutresa Retoma, winners at the Efﬁe Awards
Nutresa Retoma's #ADOPTAUNABOTELLA was distinguished as one of the most effective campaigns in the Positive Change Environmental category in the Effie Colombia 2023 awards. For its part, the Dracula Popsicle was awarded in the Experiential Marketing Products category, thanks to its iconic campaign that only in 2022 impacted close to 3,2 million Colombians.
Noel and Pozuelo, among the
preferred brands in their geographies In the most recent Top of Mind and Top of Heart rankings from Gerente Magazine, Noel's brands Festival, Ducales and Tosh ranked at the top positions in the Sweet Biscuits category in Colombia. On its part, Pozuelo once again ranked as the third favorite brand among Costa Ricans - and ninth among Central Americans - according to Kantar Worldpanel's Brand Footprint 2023 report.
TMLUC Mexico Region, recognized by Mexican grocers
As part of the XXVI Expo Venta ANAM (National Association of Wholesale Grocers), Tresmontes Lucchetti Region Mexico was recognized in the categories "Profitability" and "Preferred Supplier", highlighting the work of TMLUC's Traditional Channel team and other support areas.
Pozuelo receives double recognition in CACIA's 50th anniversary
In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Costa Rican Chamber of the Food Industry (CACIA), Compañía de Galletas Pozuelo received two important awards: "Great Exporters" and "Founding Member", both underscoring the Company's long-standing commitment to continuous improvement and effective collaboration.
Pozuelo receives "Bandera Azul
Ecológica" award in Costa Rica The Ecological Blue Flag Program (PBAE) awarded Pozuelo special recognition in the "Climate Change" category for its role in environmental management, obtaining a maximum rating of 100, as well as two white and one silver star.
TMLUC Chile, one of the Best
Paying Companies in Chile Always seeking to deliver the best experience to its suppliers, as well as to ensure proper management in its value chain, TMLUC Chile was included in the ranking "Best Payers 2023" from the Commodities Exchange and the Chilean Entrepreneur Association (ASECH).
Cold Cuts Business plants in Medellin and Bogota are recertiﬁed
The Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos (INVIMA) granted the Cold Cuts Business's Medellin and Bogota plants recertification for the implementation of the HACCP Management System, thus confirming their compliance with standards that ensure product safety. The Colombian Technical Standards and Certification Institute (Icontec) also confirmed that the Business maintains its ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications for its environmental management and occupational health and safety standards, respectively.
Recognition of Human Talent Management for TMLUC Chile
TMLUC was granted two awards for its talent management: the first, "Healthy and Irresistible Company 2023", from the Human Resources Network, for measuring multidimensional poverty and for
its commitment to the well-being of its talent; and the second, for the number of inclusive job opportunities that the company has open to date, in the framework of the "Punto Empleo" fair organized by the Municipality of Providencia and the Universidad Autónoma de Chile.
Novaventa receives recognition from multinational Colgate
As part of its 80TH anniversary in Colombia,
Colgate recognized Novaventa as one of its most important clients. The relation between both companies dates back to 2019, when a variety of products from the American brand were launched in the Novaventa direct sales catalog.
FINANCIAL AND STOCK INFORMATION
Consolidated Income Statement*
Income statement as of September 30, 2023 (Values expressed in millions of Colombian Pesos)
JAN-SEP
2023
% income
JAN-SEP
2022
% income
% VAR
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating revenue
14.285.983
12.156.790
17,5%
Cost of goods sold
(8.767.887)
-61,4%
(7.669.689)
-63,1%
14,3%
Gross profit
5.518.096
38,6%
4.487.101
36,9%
23,0%
Administrative expenses
(550.052)
-3,9%
(453.706)
-3,7%
21,2%
Sales expenses
(3.359.952)
-23,5%
(2.755.003)
-22,7%
22,0%
Production expenses
(256.065)
-1,8%
(173.230)
-1,4%
47,8%
Exchange differences on operating assets and liabilities
(35.217)
-0,2%
32.446
0,3%
N/A
Other operating income, net
16.824
0,1%
6.971
0,1%
141,3%
Operating profit
1.333.634
9,3%
1.144.579
9,4%
16,5%
Financial income
56.439
0,4%
27.700
0,2%
103,8%
Financial expenses
(595.836)
-4,2%
(280.986)
-2,3%
112,1%
Dividends
126.999
0,9%
90.211
0,7%
40,8%
Exchange differences on non-operating assets and liabilities
(84.009)
-0,6%
32.363
0,3%
N/A
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
(977)
0,0%
18.421
0,2%
-105,3%
Other expenses
(2.776)
0,0%
(11)
0,0%
N/A
Income before tax and non-controlling interest
833.474
5,8%
1.032.277
8,5%
-19,3%
Current income tax
(256.818)
-1,8%
(334.113)
-2,7%
-23,1%
Deferred income tax
30.170
0,2%
42.439
0,3%
-28,9%
Profit after taxes from continuous operations
606.826
4,2%
740.603
6,1%
-18,1%
Discontinued operations, after income tax
-
0,0%
(21)
0,0%
-100,0%
Net profit for the period
606.826
4,2%
740.582
6,1%
-18,1%
Non-controlling interest
14.071
0,1%
17.533
0,1%
-19,7%
Profit for the period attributable to controlling interest
592.755
4,1%
723.049
5,9%
-18,0%
EBITDA
1.693.162
11,9%
1.480.965
12,2%
14,3%
Unaudited information
Average
Behavior
negotiations
of the share
GN
5.000
MARKET
Base 100: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
GN
140.000
4.500
MSCI Colcap
4.000
170
120.000
3.500
150
3.000
100.000
2.500
130
80.000
2.000
110
1.500
90
60.000
1.000
70
500
40.000
0
50
sep-22
oct-22
nov-22
dec-22
jan-23
feb-23
mar-23
apr-23
may-23
jun-23
jul-23
aug-23
sep-23
sep-22
oct-22
nov-22
dec-22
jan-23
feb-23
mar-23
apr-23
may-23
jun-23
jul-23
aug-23
sep-23
FINANCIAL AND STOCK INFORMATION
Consolidated Financial Statement
As of September 30, 2023 (Values expressed in millions of Colombian Pesos)
SEP-23
SEP-22
% VAR
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
915.687
1.060.247
-13,6%
Trade and other receivables, net
1.867.384
1.856.746
0,6%
Inventories
2.581.902
3.004.244
-14,1%
Biological assets
240.450
259.373
-7,3%
Other assets
821.007
619.202
32,6%
Non-current assets held for sale
177
177
0,0%
Total current assets
6.426.607
6.799.989
-5,5%
Non-current assets
Trade and other receivables, net
36.959
47.527
-22,2%
Biological assets
1.321
11.379
-88,4%
Investments in associated and joint ventures
273.505
232.133
17,8%
Equity investments at fair value
2.894.508
3.547.040
-18,4%
Property, plant and equipment, net
3.899.229
4.036.758
-3,4%
Right-of-use assets
936.683
908.113
3,1%
Investment properties
8.187
8.425
-2,8%
Goodwill
2.436.602
2.744.103
-11,2%
Other intangible assets
1.387.510
1.513.574
-8,3%
Deferred tax assets
810.286
887.513
-8,7%
Other assets
15.449
20.834
-25,8%
Total non-current assets
12.700.239
13.957.399
-9,0%
TOTAL ASSETS
19.126.846
20.757.388
-7,9%
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Financial obligations
884.835
588.630
50,3%
Right-of-use liabilities
105.836
101.236
4,5%
Trade and other payables
2.111.813
2.237.380
-5,6%
Tax charges
505.731
348.993
44,9%
Employee benefits liabilities
351.412
301.788
16,4%
Provisions
6.071
3.693
64,4%
Other liabilities
192.685
226.995
-15,1%
Total current liabilities
4.158.383
3.808.715
9,2%
Non-current liabilities
Financial obligations
3.400.633
3.782.499
-10,1%
Right-of-use liabilities
926.445
886.573
4,5%
Employee benefits liabilities
219.417
216.791
1,2%
Deferred tax liabilities
1.140.088
1.251.290
-8,9%
Provisions
7.268
6.823
6,5%
Total non-current liabilities
5.693.851
6.143.976
-7,3%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
9.852.234
9.952.691
-1,0%
SHAREHOLDER EQUITY
Equity attributable to the controlling interest
9.200.395
10.716.381
-14,1%
Non-controlling interest
74.217
88.316
-16,0%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER EQUITY
9.274.612
10.804.697
-14,2%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
19.126.846
20.757.388
-7,9%
Indicators
Closing price
49.520
Closing price 12 months prior
36.980
Max. 52 weeks
62.990
Min. 52 weeks
36.980
Market Cap. (COPMM)
22.668.071
Intrinsic value (1)
20.261
P/E Ratio (2)
31,2
P/BV (2)
3,2
EV / EBITDA (2)
10,9
Earnings per Share (3)
1.644
Monthly Dividend per share
113
Dividend Yield (3)
3,1%
Share Price Return (3)
33,9%
Total Return (3)
37,5%
Change in COLCAP (3)
-0,6%
Return on assets
10,8%
Return on Equity (2)
9,0%
Return on Invested Capital (2)
10,4%
Outstanding Shares (4)
457.755.869
Number of Shareholders
9.363
Bursatility
Alta
FIGURES IN COP$ MM
- Calculated over total shareholder equity
- Food companies / 12 months
- Last 12 months
- Shares outstanding at the close
Ownership
structure
9.363
Shareholders
35,7%
31,4%
Grupo Sura
Nugil S.A.S.
23,0% 9,9%
Funds & Retail Grupo Argos
INNOVATIONS
Biscuits
Superfoods KIBO Foods
Looking to keep developing the conscious food segment in Central America, Kibo launched its most recent innovation: Superfoods Kibo in three powder references: Spirulina, Moringa, and Açaí and Turmeric. Nutritionally delicious, they are gluten-free, with no added sugar and good source of calcium, iron, protein and fiber.
New Tosh Thins
In the search for new alternatives that balance taste and health, Tosh launched the new Tosh Zero Thins in the Colombian market, ideal for consumers looking to take care of their digestion and want a healthy snack. They have a unique texture and crunchiness, contain prebiotics, and have 3,1 g. of fiber per serving. Available in two flavors: Cinnamon and Vanilla.
Cremas Nucita
Working on the valorization of its portfolio of children's biscuits in Central America, Pozuelo introduced the new Cremas Nucita, co-branding with Nucita, a well-renowned confectionary brand from Costa Rica, resulting in a delicious mix that combines three flavors in a single cookie: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry- flavored cream filling.
Innovations with the Power of Nature
Naturela introduced in the Colombian market three new products designed for the nutrition and well-being of its consumers: Spirulina capsules, suitable forvegetarians and vegans; Cacao Latte, which combines cacao, chontaduro, maca, natural vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and cardamom; and Fruit Infusions, with ingredients from the Colombian Orinoco region such as açaí, achiote, Jamaica flower, blackberry, arazá, uchuva, passion fruit, and marigold flower.
Dux's "Talents that Leave Trace" Inspired by the social transformation and urban art of Comuna 13 in Medellin, Dux presented its most recent collaboration:
"Talents that Leave Trace", looking to recognize the creativity of local artists and talents, who were commissioned to design a special edition of the brand's packaging. For each individual pack sold during the activity, Dux will donate COP 5 for the purchase of trainers for youngsters.
Coffe
Matiz Baileys
The coffee expertise of Matiz joins the creaminess of Baileys to create a beverage full of indulgence, flavor and sensations: Matiz Baileys. A unique coffee with a medium roast and grind and the flavor and aroma of traditional Irish cream. Launched during ColombiaModa in Medellín, it is now available in a 240 g. presentation.
Matiz Lioﬁlizado
Matiz Liofilizado is a high quality instant coffee, with delicious flavor and aroma, practical and easy to prepare. A perfect blend between the taste of roasted and ground coffee and the convenience of instant coffee. Available in the Colombian market.
Sello Rojo Panela
Sello Rojo Panela is the ideal coffee for the Colombian consumerwho enjoys the intense flavor of Sello Rojo Coffee with the sweetness of sugar cane. A perfect mix to start the day with a boost of energy.
INNOVATIONS
COLD CUTS
New Monticello mortadella
The Cold Cuts Business launched in the Colombian market its new Monticello "Bologna Italiana" mortadella, which embodies the essence of Mediterranean flavors with an artisanal presentation and a unique choice of ingredients. Aimed at consumers with discerning taste who seek exceptional sensory experiences.
New Jamonadas Rica and Cunit In tune with the economic needs of its consumers, the Cold Cuts Business presented two innovations: Jamonada Rica and Jamonada Cunit, which offerversatility and efficiency to Colombian households. Ideal for breakfast, lunch or dinner, they are an essential element in the kitchen.
Hongosto: celebrating versatility and nutrition
Last August, Setas Colombianas launched Hongosto, a campaign that promotes knowledge about mushrooms and edible fungi among Colombian and Panamanian consumers. The campaign offered discounts, offers, contests, as well as free courses and valuable information about the nutrition and versatility of the Setas de Cuivá mushrooms.
Fine Herbs Chicken Breast
In what represents an important step in its commitment to promote a balanced lifestyle, Berard launched in Panama its Fine Herbs Chicken Breast, a new reference made with 100% chicken breast following a special smoking process. Excellent source of essential protein, and low in fat and cholesterol.
Chocolates
Pícaras Menta returns
After the successful launch of the limited edition Pícaras Menta in 2022 -which led the brand to win a Gold Effie award in the ''Line Extension'' category - the reference is back for good in the Peruvian market. Pícaras Menta is the perfect blend of mint and chocolate in a dipped biscuit.
New Tosh smoothies,
with all the power of fruits Tosh, a brand present in more than ten product categories, continues to connect with the nutritional needs of its consumers. Today, Tosh presents its new ready-to-drink Tosh Smoothies in Colombia. With no added sugar, they are available in three delicious 100% natural references: Green Smoothie, Red Fruit Smoothie and Tropical Fruit and Guarana Smoothie.
Chocolisto Sin Azúcar arrives in Peru
Since last September, the new sugar- free Chocolisto is available in Peru's main supermarket chains. The brand thus seeks to further strengthen its nutrition credentials and offer a differentiated choice for consumers seeking lower sugar alternatives.
New Jet Strawberries with Cream
Jet combined its iconic flavorwith the ingredients of a traditional and delicious Colombian dessert: strawberries and cream. The outcome? An exquisite combination of biscuit and strawberry pieces filled with soft cream and covered with Jet chocolate. An innovation that allow the brand entering the homemade dessert segment.
Dracula continues to innovate with its new chocolates on "Halloween"
The Dracula brand continues to position itself in the "Halloween" season with surprising news that create experiences and generate emotions. Since 2022, the first chocolate bar under the brand was introduced to the market and in 2023 it returns with "Dracula Ataúdes" (Dracula Coffins), a tenebrous mixture of delicious milk chocolate and strawberry-flavored filling.
Tutto continues to seduce, now with its most exotic version
To energize the tablet segment through unique experiences, Tutto launched in Central America its new version "Tutto Chocolovers Crocante Belga", a delicious combination of Belgian milk chocolate with pieces of vanilla-flavored biscuit, chopped almonds and salted caramel.
