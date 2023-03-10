Grupo Nutresa S A : Appointment and Remuneration Committee – proposed candidates of the board of directors

REPORT FROM THE APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
The Appointment and Remuneration Committee is submitting this report which describes the proposed candidates for members of the Board of Directors for the period between April 1st, 2023, and March 31st, 2024, with the corresponding analysis of their curriculum and other information submitted.
Report from the Appointment and Remuneration Committee about the members of the Board of Directors whose reelection is being proposed.
The members of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa whose reelection is being proposed for the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, Messrs. Jaime Alberto Palacio B., Luis Felipe Hoyos Vieira, Jesús Vallejo Mejía, Andrés Arango Botero, Juan Constantino Martínez, Ricardo Fandiño de la Calle and Christian Murrle Rojas, have the skills and experience which, according to the bylaws and the Corporate Governance Code, are required to perform their functions as members of the Board of Directors in Grupo Nutresa.
In addition, they have the necessary skills to ensure that this body works efficiently and contributes to the achievement of the company's strategic objectives. During the period that
started on July 1st, 2022, the Members of the Board named above performed their duties and demonstrated their commitment to the responsibilities they had taken on. Additionally, the dedication of each member was appropriate to carry out their mandate, and their attendance to the meetings of the Board of Directors and its support committees during the period was over 90%.
Opinion of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee about the new individuals nominated to the Board.
The Committee evaluated the curricula of candidates Miguel Piedrahita Soto, Maximiliano Londoño Arango, Ricardo Díaz Romero, Eloy Alfaro Boyd, Jaime Gilinski Bacal, Oliverio Lew and José Luis Suarez, and has verified that they meet the requirements established in the Corporate Governance Code for members of the Board. The Committee also confirmed that none of them have any inabilities that might prevent them from holding that position. Furthermore, the Committee verified that the nominees have completed high level studies, have had more than
five (5) years of experience in the areas indicated in the Code, and are recognized for their performance in public or private positions.
c. Opinion about the independence of the candidates to the Board of Directors.
The criteria for independence that have been adopted by Grupo Nutresa are set forth in the Code of Good Governance and, according to those parameters, the Committee analyzed each criterion on in relation to each independent candidate and concluded that they meet the requirements to become independent members.
Below is a summary of the curricula for the new candidates and the slates proposed by some shareholders:
Maximiliano Londoño Arango
Attorney from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana (UPB), specialist in civil liability and insurance, LLM from Columbia University. 20 years of experience in litigation and arbitration, legal counsel in civil liability, contracts, and infrastructure, among others.
Miguel Piedrahita Soto
Business Administrator with a Major in Finance, and MBA from IE Business School, and LL.M by IE Law School. 16 years of experience in investment banking, digital transformation strategy, and business management.
Ricardo Díaz Romero
Public Accountant by Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano. Experience as an accountant, controller, and in management positions.
Eloy Alfaro Boyd
Attorney, Ph.D. in Law from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and BA in Political Science from Columbia University. Experience in corporate, legal, banking, and regulatory consulting, partner at the firm Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Panama).
Jaime Gilinski Bacal
Bachelor's Degree from Georgia Tech, MBA from Harvard University, with experience in top management and finance.
Oliverio Lew
Attorney from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina. LLM from Columbia University, New York.
José Luis Suarez
Attorney from Universidad de los Andes, Specialist in Financial Legislation, LLM from Harvard University. Partner Director at Gómez-Pinzón Abogados, with over 31 years of professional experience.
The following are the slates that will be submitted to the shareholders for their consideration when electing the Board of Directors for the period between April 1st, 2023 and March 31, 2024:
SLATE 1: submitted by shareholder Micro Inversiones S.A.S.:
Independent members:
Jaime Alberto Palacio B.
Andrés Arango B.
Maximiliano Londoño A.
Remaining members ("non-independent members" according to this slate):
Juan Constantino Martínez B.
-
Luis Felipe Hoyos V.
Jesús Vallejo M.
Miguel Piedrahita S.
LISTA 2: submitted by shareholders Grupo Sura S. A. and Clara Inés Pérez de Sanín:
Independent members:
Andrés Arango B.
-
Jaime Alberto Palacio B.
-
Maximiliano Londoño A.
Remaining members ("non-independent members" as indicated by those who submitted this slate):
Luis Felipe Hoyos V.
-
Jesús Vallejo M.
Juan Constantino Martínez B.
- Miguel Piedrahita S.
LISTA 3: submitted by the shareholder NUGIL S. A. S.:
Independent members:
Christian Murrle R.
-
Oliverio Lew.
José Luis Suárez P.
Remaining members: ("non-independent members" as indicated by the nominating shareholder):
Ricardo Fandiño D.
-
Ricardo Díaz R.
-
Eloy Alfaro B.
-
Jaime Gilinski B.