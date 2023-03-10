Grupo Nutresa S A : Appointment and Remuneration Committee – proposed candidates of the board of directors

REPORT FROM THE APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Appointment and Remuneration Committee is submitting this report which describes the proposed candidates for members of the Board of Directors for the period between April 1st, 2023, and March 31st, 2024, with the corresponding analysis of their curriculum and other information submitted.

Report from the Appointment and Remuneration Committee about the members of the Board of Directors whose reelection is being proposed.

The members of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa whose reelection is being proposed for the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, Messrs. Jaime Alberto Palacio B., Luis Felipe Hoyos Vieira, Jesús Vallejo Mejía, Andrés Arango Botero, Juan Constantino Martínez, Ricardo Fandiño de la Calle and Christian Murrle Rojas, have the skills and experience which, according to the bylaws and the Corporate Governance Code, are required to perform their functions as members of the Board of Directors in Grupo Nutresa.

In addition, they have the necessary skills to ensure that this body works efficiently and contributes to the achievement of the company's strategic objectives. During the period that

started on July 1st, 2022, the Members of the Board named above performed their duties and demonstrated their commitment to the responsibilities they had taken on. Additionally, the dedication of each member was appropriate to carry out their mandate, and their attendance to the meetings of the Board of Directors and its support committees during the period was over 90%.

Opinion of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee about the new individuals nominated to the Board.

The Committee evaluated the curricula of candidates Miguel Piedrahita Soto, Maximiliano Londoño Arango, Ricardo Díaz Romero, Eloy Alfaro Boyd, Jaime Gilinski Bacal, Oliverio Lew and José Luis Suarez, and has verified that they meet the requirements established in the Corporate Governance Code for members of the Board. The Committee also confirmed that none of them have any inabilities that might prevent them from holding that position. Furthermore, the Committee verified that the nominees have completed high level studies, have had more than