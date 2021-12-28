Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo Nutresa S. A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUTRESA   COT04PA00028

GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.

(NUTRESA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Nutresa S A : Communication Jorge Mario Velásquez Jaramilllo

12/28/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medellín, December 17, 2021.

For the attention of:

Mr. CARLOS IGNACIO GALLEGO

Chief Executive Officer

Grupo Nutresa S.A.

Medellín

Subject: Deliberation by the Board of Directors about the takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock.

Dear Mr. Gallego:

In order to fulfill my duties as a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. and considering my inclusion in the summons to the Company's ordinary Board of Directors meeting that will be held today, December 17, 2021, to address the participation in the takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock, I hereby report the circumstances stated below, which could give rise to a potential conflict of interest regarding the deliberation and decisions on Grupo Nutresa's involvement in the aforementioned takeover bid for them to be duly communicated to the Company's shareholders:

  1. I am the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Argos S.A., as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Sura S.A.
  2. Grupo Argos S.A. owns shares in both Grupo Sura S.A. and Grupo Nutresa S.A. In turn, both Grupo Sura S.A. and Grupo Nutresa S.A. own shares in Grupo Argos S.A.
  3. Additionally, I am a member of the Boards of Directors of both Cementos Argos S.A. and Fundación Grupo Argos, both of which also own shares in Grupo Sura S.A.

Thus, considering that a takeover bid for Grupo Nutresa S.A. stock and another takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock are simultaneously in effect at the moment, there is a potential conflict of interest in my case as a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. Therefore, I have decided to abstain from participating in the deliberation and decision-making process that will be carried out by the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. with regard to the takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock.

For the purpose of informing the Shareholders Assembly, I hereby request to have this communication read during the corresponding Assembly meeting.

Sincerely,

[Signed]

Jorge Mario Velásquez

Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A.

Disclaimer

Grupo Nutresa SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Summons to the EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING, January 4th, 2022
PU
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Proposals for the consideration of the EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEE..
PU
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas
PU
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Jaime Alberto Palacio Botero
PU
12/17GRUPO NUTRESA S A : Decisions of the Board of Directors
PU
12/16Analysis-Colombian conglomerate GEA could be cornered by hostile Gilinski
RE
11/26Two major shareholders of Colombia's Nutresa to analyze majority-stake offer
RE
11/26Colombia's Grupo SURA says shareholders approve search for strategic partner
RE
11/19Colombia financial regulator approves purchase of stake in Nutresa
RE
11/13GRUPO NUTRESA S A : Release from Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 221 B 3 055 M 3 055 M
Net income 2021 710 B 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2021 2 732 B 683 M 683 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 12 970 B 3 244 M 3 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 702
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28 300,00 COP
Average target price 27 841,12 COP
Spread / Average Target -1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio Chief Executive Officer
José Domingo Penagos Vásquez Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Mauricio Reina Echeverri Chairman
Jaime Alberto Palacio Botero Independent Director
Antonio Mario Celia Martínez Aparicio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.18.00%3 248
NESTLÉ S.A.22.12%381 502
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.06%91 399
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.10%55 024
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.22%43 368
DANONE1.47%40 208