Grupo Nutresa S A : Communication Jorge Mario Velásquez Jaramilllo

Medellín, December 17, 2021.

For the attention of:

Mr. CARLOS IGNACIO GALLEGO

Chief Executive Officer

Grupo Nutresa S.A.

Medellín

Subject: Deliberation by the Board of Directors about the takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock.

Dear Mr. Gallego:

In order to fulfill my duties as a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. and considering my inclusion in the summons to the Company's ordinary Board of Directors meeting that will be held today, December 17, 2021, to address the participation in the takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock, I hereby report the circumstances stated below, which could give rise to a potential conflict of interest regarding the deliberation and decisions on Grupo Nutresa's involvement in the aforementioned takeover bid for them to be duly communicated to the Company's shareholders:

I am the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Argos S.A., as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Sura S.A. Grupo Argos S.A. owns shares in both Grupo Sura S.A. and Grupo Nutresa S.A. In turn, both Grupo Sura S.A. and Grupo Nutresa S.A. own shares in Grupo Argos S.A. Additionally, I am a member of the Boards of Directors of both Cementos Argos S.A. and Fundación Grupo Argos, both of which also own shares in Grupo Sura S.A.

Thus, considering that a takeover bid for Grupo Nutresa S.A. stock and another takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock are simultaneously in effect at the moment, there is a potential conflict of interest in my case as a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. Therefore, I have decided to abstain from participating in the deliberation and decision-making process that will be carried out by the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. with regard to the takeover bid for Grupo Sura S.A. stock.

For the purpose of informing the Shareholders Assembly, I hereby request to have this communication read during the corresponding Assembly meeting.

Sincerely,

[Signed]

Jorge Mario Velásquez

Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A.