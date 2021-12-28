Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo Nutresa S. A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUTRESA   COT04PA00028

GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.

(NUTRESA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Nutresa S A : Communication Juana Francisca Llano Cadavid

12/28/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medellín, December 15, 2021.

For the attention of:

Mr. Mauricio Reina Echeverri

Chairman of Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors

Medellín

Subject: Attendance to Board of Directors meetings.

Dear Mr. Reina:

I am writing to address the summons to the upcoming meetings of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. (hereinafter "Grupo Nutresa"). As you are already aware of, in addition to my role in the Grupo Nutresa organization, I am the Chief Executive Officer of Suramericana S.A., which is a subsidiary of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. (hereinafter "SURA").

On December 13, SURA made the decision to decline the takeover bid made by the firm Nugil S.A.S. with the aim of acquiring Grupo Nutresa stock and, for which, according to information publicly disclosed by the media, the Colombian Financial Superintendency has approved a takeover bid submitted by the company JGDB Holding S.A.S., the latter of which apparently constitutes the same actual beneficiary along with Nugil S.A.S.

In this regard, I consider that my participation in Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors meetings where matters related to the takeover bid for Grupo Nutresa stock are discussed, as well as the eventual discussions about the takeover bid for SURA stock, could give rise to a conflict with my duties as a member of the Management Team of the latter.

Therefore, I respectfully request that, while the takeover bids for Grupo Nutresa stock and SURA stock are in effect, a detailed agenda is included in all summons to Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors meetings with the purpose of allowing to anticipate whether matters related to the aforementioned takeover bids will be discussed. This way I will be able to abstain from participating in the Board of Directors sessions where such matters will be addressed so long as the necessary proceedings are taken to avoid or settle any possible conflict, if applicable.

Finally, I kindly request to have this communication read in the convened Board of Directors session.

Sincerely,

[Signed]

JUANA FRANCISCA LLANO CADAVID

Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A.

Medellín, December 17, 2021.

For the attention of:

Mr. Mauricio Reina Echeverri

Chairman of Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors

Medellín

Subject:

Conflict of interest statement

Scope:

Communication submitted on December 15, 2021.

Dear Mr. Reina:

On the occasion of the approval of the takeover bid for Grupo Sura stock, I hereby address the communication I submitted on December 15, 2021, by stating that I have a conflict of interest regarding my participation in the Company's Board of Directors meetings where deliberations or decisions will have to be made in relation to Grupo Nutresa's involvement in the takeover bid for Grupo Sura due to the fact that I am the Chief Executive Officer of Suramericana S.A., which is a subsidiary of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. ("SURA").

Consequently, I hereby request the corresponding legal proceedings are taken in light of this conflict of interest statement, and to have this letter read in all necessary instances.

Sincerely,

[Signed]

JUANA FRANCISCA LLANO CADAVID

Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A.

Disclaimer

Grupo Nutresa SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Summons to the EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING, January 4th, 2022
PU
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Proposals for the consideration of the EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEE..
PU
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas
PU
05:07pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Jaime Alberto Palacio Botero
PU
12/17GRUPO NUTRESA S A : Decisions of the Board of Directors
PU
12/16Analysis-Colombian conglomerate GEA could be cornered by hostile Gilinski
RE
11/26Two major shareholders of Colombia's Nutresa to analyze majority-stake offer
RE
11/26Colombia's Grupo SURA says shareholders approve search for strategic partner
RE
11/19Colombia financial regulator approves purchase of stake in Nutresa
RE
11/13GRUPO NUTRESA S A : Release from Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 221 B 3 055 M 3 055 M
Net income 2021 710 B 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2021 2 732 B 683 M 683 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 12 970 B 3 244 M 3 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 702
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28 300,00 COP
Average target price 27 841,12 COP
Spread / Average Target -1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio Chief Executive Officer
José Domingo Penagos Vásquez Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Mauricio Reina Echeverri Chairman
Jaime Alberto Palacio Botero Independent Director
Antonio Mario Celia Martínez Aparicio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.18.00%3 248
NESTLÉ S.A.22.12%381 502
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.06%91 399
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.10%55 024
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.22%43 368
DANONE1.47%40 208