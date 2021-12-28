Grupo Nutresa S A : Communication Juana Francisca Llano Cadavid

Medellín, December 15, 2021.

For the attention of:

Mr. Mauricio Reina Echeverri

Chairman of Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors

Medellín

Subject: Attendance to Board of Directors meetings.

Dear Mr. Reina:

I am writing to address the summons to the upcoming meetings of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A. (hereinafter "Grupo Nutresa"). As you are already aware of, in addition to my role in the Grupo Nutresa organization, I am the Chief Executive Officer of Suramericana S.A., which is a subsidiary of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. (hereinafter "SURA").

On December 13, SURA made the decision to decline the takeover bid made by the firm Nugil S.A.S. with the aim of acquiring Grupo Nutresa stock and, for which, according to information publicly disclosed by the media, the Colombian Financial Superintendency has approved a takeover bid submitted by the company JGDB Holding S.A.S., the latter of which apparently constitutes the same actual beneficiary along with Nugil S.A.S.

In this regard, I consider that my participation in Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors meetings where matters related to the takeover bid for Grupo Nutresa stock are discussed, as well as the eventual discussions about the takeover bid for SURA stock, could give rise to a conflict with my duties as a member of the Management Team of the latter.

Therefore, I respectfully request that, while the takeover bids for Grupo Nutresa stock and SURA stock are in effect, a detailed agenda is included in all summons to Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors meetings with the purpose of allowing to anticipate whether matters related to the aforementioned takeover bids will be discussed. This way I will be able to abstain from participating in the Board of Directors sessions where such matters will be addressed so long as the necessary proceedings are taken to avoid or settle any possible conflict, if applicable.

Finally, I kindly request to have this communication read in the convened Board of Directors session.

Sincerely,

[Signed]

JUANA FRANCISCA LLANO CADAVID

Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa S.A.