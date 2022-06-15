Grupo Nutresa S A : EXTRAORDINARY ASSEMBLY JULY 1st - Summons extraordinary shareholders assembly meeting

RELEVANT INFORMATION

ASUNTO: Summons to extraordinary Shareholders Assembly meeting

FECHA: June 14th, 2022

The Board of Directors, during its meeting held today, instructed to convene the extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders Assembly, which will take place on Friday, July 1st, 2022, at 10:00 am, in Medellín, in the "Siglo XXI" hall of the "Country club ejecutivos" located on Diagonal 28, Kilometer 5, Avenida Las Palmas #16 - 129.

The Shareholders Assembly shall address all matters related to the authorizations required by members of the Company's Board of Directors who have informed about potential conflicts of interest regarding the takeover bid for ordinary shares of Grupo Argos S. A.