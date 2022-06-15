Log in
    NUTRESA   COT04PA00028

GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.

(NUTRESA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-06-13
37800.00 COP   -2.02%
05/20Gilinski launches offer for up to 32.5% of Grupo Argos shares
RE
05/16Third Gilinski offer for Nutresa shares declared void
RE
05/16Colombia's Grupo SURA to destine cash flow for paying down debt
RE
Grupo Nutresa S A : EXTRAORDINARY ASSEMBLY JULY 1st - Summons extraordinary shareholders assembly meeting

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
RELEVANT INFORMATION

ASUNTO: Summons to extraordinary Shareholders Assembly meeting

FECHA: June 14th, 2022

The Board of Directors, during its meeting held today, instructed to convene the extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders Assembly, which will take place on Friday, July 1st, 2022, at 10:00 am, in Medellín, in the "Siglo XXI" hall of the "Country club ejecutivos" located on Diagonal 28, Kilometer 5, Avenida Las Palmas #16 - 129.

The Shareholders Assembly shall address all matters related to the authorizations required by members of the Company's Board of Directors who have informed about potential conflicts of interest regarding the takeover bid for ordinary shares of Grupo Argos S. A.

Disclaimer

Grupo Nutresa SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
