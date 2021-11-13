Grupo Nutresa S A : Release from Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors

RELEASE FROM GRUPO NUTRESA'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

As it is publicly known, the Colombian Financial Superintendency ordered the suspension of the trading of Grupo Nutresa's shares in the Colombian Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Colombia), for having received a request for authorization of a Takeover Bid, of which management had no knowledge.

The information available to the members of Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors and its management team is the information that has been made public so far.

The recipients of the offer, if authorized by the Superintendency, would be all of Grupo Nutresa's shareholders, according to the aforementioned information and the applicable law.

The members of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa, its management team, the administrators and employees of all related companies must (i) comply with all obligations applicable to listed companies in this type of operation; and (ii) continue to guide and operate the company and all related companies within the ordinary course of business, keeping its management standards and maintaining the purpose of building a better world where development is for all.