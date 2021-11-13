Log in
Grupo Nutresa S A : Release from Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors

11/13/2021 | 03:20pm EST
RELEASE FROM GRUPO NUTRESA'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

As it is publicly known, the Colombian Financial Superintendency ordered the suspension of the trading of Grupo Nutresa's shares in the Colombian Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Colombia), for having received a request for authorization of a Takeover Bid, of which management had no knowledge.

The information available to the members of Grupo Nutresa's Board of Directors and its management team is the information that has been made public so far.

The recipients of the offer, if authorized by the Superintendency, would be all of Grupo Nutresa's shareholders, according to the aforementioned information and the applicable law.

The members of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nutresa, its management team, the administrators and employees of all related companies must (i) comply with all obligations applicable to listed companies in this type of operation; and (ii) continue to guide and operate the company and all related companies within the ordinary course of business, keeping its management standards and maintaining the purpose of building a better world where development is for all.

Disclaimer

Grupo Nutresa SA published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 20:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 103 B 3 123 M 3 123 M
Net income 2021 710 B 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2021 2 390 B 617 M 617 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 9 957 B 2 560 M 2 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 22 702
Free-Float 41,0%
Technical analysis trends GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21 740,00 COP
Average target price 27 314,64 COP
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio Chief Executive Officer
José Domingo Penagos Vásquez Chief Financial Officer & VP-Finance
Mauricio Reina Echeverri Chairman
Jaime Alberto Palacio Botero Independent Director
Antonio Mario Celia Martínez Aparicio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A.-9.42%2 560
NESTLÉ S.A.18.61%369 553
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.84%87 576
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.07%54 248
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.39%45 604
DANONE7.16%42 925