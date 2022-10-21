Grupo Nutresa S A : Shareholder newsletter

consolidated results as of the third quarter of 2022

The Organization will continue innovating its portfolio, offering nutritious and healthy alternatives, and working on fulfilling the goal set for 2030, which states that 50% of its innovations are aimed at improving the health and nutrition for consumers. The Company continues to make progress towards its strategic goal for 2030 of sourcing 100% of the commodities in a productive and sustainable way while preserving biodiversity.

Grupo Nutresa's remains committed to leading a people-centered, conscious and competitive Organization that creates value for all its stakeholders, while making progress in alignment with its higher purpose of building a better world where development benefits everyone. Consequently, the Company shares the progress achieved over certain relevant matters for the Organization: Cooperating with people, partners and society: nutrition, health and well-being Grupo Nutresa is committed to developing food solutions that make a positive contribution in terms of people's nutrition, well-being and health. This is based on research and development capacities that enable the Organization to have an innovative portfolio that is constantly evolving. Over the past ten years, the Company has improved the nutritional profile of 3.144 products by reducing and replacing ingredients of particular interest from the public health stance. In addition, Grupo Nutresa has entered new categories such as the specialized nutrition segment with its brand Bénet, the alternative- protein category with the brands Pietrán, Kibo