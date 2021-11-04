Shareholders Newsletter Third Quarter 2021

As of the closing of this year's third quarter, Grupo Nutresa's sales amount to COP 9,1 trillion, 11,7% higher than the sales

achieved for the same period in 2020. Excluding the acquisition of Belina, a Costa Rican pet food company, organic sales growth stands at 11,2%. Innovation-based sales continue driving the Company's growth significantly and represent 16,6% of its total sales.

Revenues in Colombia grow 14,5% when compared to the same period of 2020 and amount to COP 5,5 trillion, which represents 60,9% of Grupo Nutresa's consolidated sales.

International sales, which totaled COP 3,6 trillion, are 7,7% higher and represent 39,1% of total sales. When stated in dollars, these revenues amount to USD 964,5 million, representing a 7,8% growth. Organic growth abroad stands at 6,4% in COP and 6,6% in USD.

Gross profit stands at COP 3,8 trillion, growing 9,2%. This increase is lower than the rise in revenues mainly due to higher global costs of both commodities and freight.

Grupo Nutresa's operating profit amounts to COP 867.050 million, which is 8,4% higher than the equivalent profit for the third quarter of 2020. This result reflects a productivity-centered management approach and a larger investment in our brands across all the regions where we operate.

In terms of profitability, the Organization reports a consolidated EBITDA of COP 1,2 trillion, with a 5,4% increase in relation to the same period in 2020 and a 12,9% sales margin.

Net post-operative expenses amount to COP 82.201 million, and are 39,1% lower than last year's expenses due to a significant reduction in financial expenses.