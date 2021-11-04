Shareholders Newsletter Third Quarter 2021

During the third quarter of 2021, Grupo Nutresa's sales
grow 11,7% with a 12,9% EBITDA margin.
For further details about this strategy, please scan this QR code:
Grupo Nutresa's commitment to mitigating climate change
Grupo Nutresa acknowledges the reality of climate change, which is why it has designed a strategy for 2030 that includes explicit commitments based on four strategic pillars: Resilient sourcing; Sustainable operations and logistics; Innovation in terms of carbon-efficient products, services and experiences; and Environmentally responsible investment.
Aligned with this strategy, the Company is committed to leading multiple actions across its entire value chain that foster the reduction of greenhouse emissions, increase the productivity of natural resources, implement measures to adapt to climate change and favor the regeneration of ecosystems in order to preserve biodiversity and inspire change.
The Company's
consolidated sales, as
of September 30th 2021, grow
by 11,7% amounting to COP 9,1 trillion. Organic growth stands at 11,2%.
Sales in Colombia
amount to COP 5,5 trillion, representing a 14,5% increase
As of the closing of this year's third quarter, Grupo Nutresa's sales amount to COP 9,1 trillion, 11,7% higher than the sales
achieved for the same period in 2020. Excluding the acquisition of Belina, a Costa Rican pet food company, organic sales growth stands at 11,2%. Innovation-based sales continue driving the Company's growth significantly and represent 16,6% of its total sales.
Revenues in Colombia grow 14,5% when compared to the same period of 2020 and amount to COP 5,5 trillion, which represents 60,9% of Grupo Nutresa's consolidated sales.
International sales, which totaled COP 3,6 trillion, are 7,7% higher and represent 39,1% of total sales. When stated in dollars, these revenues amount to USD 964,5 million, representing a 7,8% growth. Organic growth abroad stands at 6,4% in COP and 6,6% in USD.
Gross profit stands at COP 3,8 trillion, growing 9,2%. This increase is lower than the rise in revenues mainly due to higher global costs of both commodities and freight.
Grupo Nutresa's operating profit amounts to COP 867.050 million, which is 8,4% higher than the equivalent profit for the third quarter of 2020. This result reflects a productivity-centered management approach and a larger investment in our brands across all the regions where we operate.
In terms of profitability, the Organization reports a consolidated EBITDA of COP 1,2 trillion, with a 5,4% increase in relation to the same period in 2020 and a 12,9% sales margin.
Net post-operative expenses amount to COP 82.201 million, and are 39,1% lower than last year's expenses due to a significant reduction in financial expenses.
Finally, consolidated net profit amounts to COP 534.979 million, 14,0% higher than the profit recorded in the third quarter of 2020, representing 5,9% of Grupo Nutresa's sales.
In other highlights, Grupo Nutresa gladly announces that, as of October 20, its shares can be traded in the Santiago Stock Exchange. This operation is possible after an agreement established between the Colombian Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange, which stimulates dual- listings of the main issuers from both markets and allows the companies' shares to be traded in local currency.
For Grupo Nutresa, this initiative is an opportunity to take part in a market with greater liquidity and depth. For the Chilean investors, it represents an option to participate in the region's FMCG dynamics and to diversify its portfolio by investing in an organization with strong corporate governance standards and direct presence in 16 countries.
Separate Financial Statements
The Separate Financial Statements of Grupo Nutresa S. A. report COP 543.386 million in net operating revenues, from which COP 475.640 million correspond to the profit obtained through the equity method of the investments in food companies and COP 67.746 million correspond to dividends from the investment portfolio. Furthermore, the net profit totaled COP 540.744 million.
The Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, and the statement of financial position, as of September 30, 2021, as well as the related financial indicators, are an integral part of this release.
in comparison to the corresponding term in 2020.
International sales, forCOP 3,6 trillion,are
7,7% higher than last year's revenues. When stated in dollars, these sales amount
to USD 964,5 million,
growing 7,8%. Organic growth stands at 6,4% in COP and 6,6% in USD.
Innovation-driven
sales represent 16,6% of Grupo Nutresa's total revenues.
Consolidated EBITDA for
the term amounts to COP 1,2 trillion, representing a 5,4% growth, with a 12,9%
margin on sales.
Net profit amounts toCOP 534.979 million,
with a 14,0% increase.
Staring October 20th, Grupo Nutresa's shares can be traded in the Santiago Stock Exchange in Chilean currency.
Grupo Nutresa will trade its shares on the Santiago Stock Exchange
This initiative, which will have the local
broker-dealer LarrainVial as market creator
agent, implies an opportunity for portfolio
diversification for local investors and a long-
term alternative. At the same time, it poses a
possibility for the six issuers to participate in a
market with greater liquidity and depth, such
as the Chilean market.
For Carlos Ignacio Gallego, Grupo Nutresa
CEO, "investing in Grupo Nutresa will allow
Chilean investors to participate in the region's
FMCG dynamics and access a diversification
ince last October 20, the shares of
option in an Organization with direct presence
Grupo Nutresa and five other multilatin
in 16 countries and with strong corporate
Scompanies of Colombian origin can be
governance standards".
traded in the Santiago Stock Exchange. This
operation is possible after an agreement between
This registry does not mean a primary
the latter and the Colombian Stock Exchange,
issue of capital by the six companies involved,
which stimulates dual-listings of the main issuers
as it does not involve a new issue of shares. It
from both markets and allows the companies'
is a purchase and sale option in the Chilean
shares to be traded with the facilities of the local
market.
transactional system and in Chilean pesos.
Grupo Nutresa,
second company
with the best
reputation
in Colombia
According to the results of the "MERCO Empresas y Líderes Empresariales 2021" monitor, Grupo Nutresa is, for the seventh year on a row, the second company with the best reputation in Colombia and is once again in the first place in the food sector.
This year, Grupo Nutresa's overall score in the ranking improved compared to the previous year, moving from 9.771 to 9.820 points.
For its part, Carlos Ignacio Gallego, CEO, was ranked third in the list of Leaders with the best reputation in the country, having remained in the top 5 of this ranking for the last six years.
Grupo Nutresa established Basic Kitchen,
a food marketing company
On August 11, Grupo Nutresa announced the establishment of "Basic Kitchen S. A. S." - a company whose main initial activity will be the marketing of food products in Colombia, including
those identified under the Badia brand.
Badia is a brand created in Miami in 1967 from a family business of the same name. With more than 50 years of history and distribution to 70 countries around the world, Badia is currently synonymous with flavor, color and aroma thanks to the production of seasonings and spices for novice and expert chefs with the highest quality ingredients, and gastronomic novelties from all corners of the planet.
Regarding the formation of this new company, Carlos Ignacio Gallego, Grupo Nutresa CEO, said: "We expand our participation in this category of condiments
through the distribution of a brand with high growth potential such as Badia. Our objective is also to bring the brand to new regions of the country through our go-to- market capabilities. This is one step ahead on our path of providing the consumer with complete and valuable solutions, and of offering a better culinary experience at home, along with the entire Nutresa portfolio".
2
News
Grupo Nutresa's
Stock Buyback
Grupo Nutresa
program moves
established Nutrading
forward
n September 20th, Grupo Nutresa announced the constitution of "C.I.
After being approved by the Board of
Nutrading S. A. S.", whose purpose will be the purchase, sale, and export of
Directors last April 30th, the company's
Oproducts for distribution and marketing abroad. This new company will aim
Stock Buyback program advances
at developing an export platform for Colombian companies interested in traveling the
through the Colombian Stock Exchange
path of globalization through their products and brands, as well as accompanying
transactional systems.
their development of capacities and access to new markets.To achieve this objective,
the Organization will make available to partner companies a competitive distribution
The program started last May 10th,
network with wide coverage in the countries of its strategic region, as well as all its
and by October 8th, a total of 2.182.498
experience and globalization capabilities.
shares have being bought back.
Likewise, these clients will begin a process of business strengthening that
will allow them to competitively prepare to enter Grupo Nutresa's own commercial
networks abroad.
Grupo Nutresa, third
most innovative company
in Colombia
Within the framework of the 6th Colombian Business Congress held last August, ANDI and Dinero magazine released the 2021 Business Innovation
Ranking in its fifth edition, where Grupo Nutresa ranked third.
This year, a total of 340 companies from 18 economic sectors and 17 departments of the country participated in the ranking, which were highlighted by their capacities and innovation results, among large (43%), medium (26%) and small (31%)-sized companies. These, together, directly employ 516.789 people and their income represents 43% of Colombia's GDP.
In 2020, the 30 companies that entered the ranking created more than 5.000 innovations that contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the 2030 agenda, as well as 9.000 new jobs in the country.
Cordillera sponsored the
Colombian chefs team in the
"Bocuse d'Or 2021"
Last September, the "Bocuse d'Or", the most important gastronomic event in the world, was held in Lyon, France, in which the Colombian team, sponsored by the Cordillera brand, was the winner in the Social Responsibility category - an award that highlights efforts in terms of economic, social and environmental sustainability.
With this recognition, Cordillera continues to contribute to the gastronomic development of the country and supporting Colombian talent in the most important international scenarios.
3
News
Facilities from the Cold Cuts Business and Novaventa are now using solar energy
As part of Grupo Nutresa's energy management program that seeks the implementation of renewable energy sources, the Cold Cuts Business and Novaventa installed solar panel
systems at their facilities in Rionegro and El Carmen de Viboral, in Colombia, in projects developed in alliance with the firm Celsia.
In the case of the Cold Cuts Business, 110 solar panels were installed at its Rionegro plant, allowing it to generate approximately 55.870 kWh of electricity and to stop emitting about 22 tons of CO2 per year. For its part, the Novaventa operations center made a similar adjustment, whereby it expects to reduce approximately 31 tons of CO2 / year.
In addition to the positive environmental impact and the economic savings achieved, this type of energy system offers additional benefits such as a reduction in thermal sensation and the increase in property value, among others.
The "Obras por Impuestos"
(Works for Taxes) program advances
In order to continue providing greater opportunities to children and young people in the country, Grupo Nutresa continues participating in 2021 in the Works for Taxes mechanism through seven of its companies in Colombia, which will finance, with resources from the 2020 income tax, the development of nine projects in the departments of Antioquia (3), Tolima (4),
Santander (1) and Putumayo (1).
Grupo Nutresa contributed with COP 2,2 billion for the acquisition of computer equipment, provision of furniture and school supplies, and utensils and home appliances.
The projects aim to improve the digital environment and the conditions for the training and development of educational skills for 77.228 students and train 350 teachers in computing and new technologies. The projects will benefit 1.158 educational venues in 24 municipalities in the aforementioned departments.
Recognitions and awards
Colcafé and CNCH, recognized as INspirator companies 2021
The Fundación Andi, USAID and ACDI / VOCA announced the 15 organizations that made up the list of INspirator companies, in its fourth edition, which included Colcafé and Compañía Nacional de Chocolates. The first one, by virtue of its work to include people with disabilities, and the second thanks to its Cacao Urabá Agroenterprise Connection project, in alliance with Comfama and Fundación Nutresa, which benefits 125 cocoa producers.
Pozuelo, one of the favorite brands in Costa Rica and Central America According to Kantar's Brand Footprint preference study, Pozuelo is the third preferred brand by Costa Ricans and the tenth by Central Americans.
Recertifications in the Cold Cuts Business
ICONTEC granted the Cold Cuts Business the renewal of the certification of the Occupational Health and Safety Management System ISO 45001:2018, as well as the recertification of Setas de Cuivá in the Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015. This last company also obtained the Kosher certification for its long- life mushrooms line, which guarantees that it meets all the cleanliness, purity and quality requirements, necessary to strengthen its value proposition for the international market.
4
News
Chocolate Plants in Colombia and Costa Rica obtain carbon neutrality recognitions CNCH's Rionegro plant was recognized by Cornare as a Carbon Neutral plant, a distinction awarded to companies and brands that promote Green Growth Agreements in eastern Colombia. Similarly, Compañía Nacional de Chocolates Costa Rica received the Carbon Neutral Plus certification from the Directorate of Climate Change of the Ministry of Environment and Energy of this country, for reducing gas emissions by 14,51% during 2020.
CNCH Peru, recognized for the third time as a Good Employer
The Association of Good Employers (ABE) of the American Chamber of Commerce of Peru, granted this recognition for the third consecutive time to Compañía Nacional de Chocolates de Perú, upon verifying good labor practices in terms of developing leadership skills, technical training, recognition, compensation and social benefit programs, as well as providing a safe and hygienic work environment.
CNCH renews Fairtrade and Food Safety certificates
Compañía Nacional de Chocolates obtained the renewal of its "Fair Trade" certification, which ensures better commercial conditions and guarantees the rights of cocoa producers and suppliers. Likewise, the Company renewed its certification in the BRC Global Food Safety Initiative in Category AA. The recent certificate of quality and food safety of the Rionegro Plant received from AIB International adds to the above certification.
Pozuelo, Ecological Blue Flag in sustainable mobility and climate change The Ecological Blue Flag Program (PBAE) of Costa Rica awarded Compañía de Galletas Pozuelo with two recognitions for its good environmental performance. The Blue Flag and Sustainable Mobility Committee gave Pozuelo a maximum rating of 100, as well as three white stars for its climate change management and five for its work on sustainable mobility.
FSSC 22000 Certification for the Pasta Business Last July, Productos Alimenticios Doria received the Food Safety Management System certification under the FSSC 22000 standard, framed under the global initiative (GFSI). This certification allows the Business to explore opportunities in international markets where this is an essential requirement for customers.
CNN Chile's "Empresas 2050" Program highlights
Tresmontes Lucchetti
Last Saturday, September 4, and with the participation of Justo García, president of TMLUC, CNN's "Empresas 2050" program addressed Sustainable Development Goal number 2 "Zero Hunger". During the broadcast, the company's commitment to this objective and the impact of its programs to promote healthy lifestyles in the communities with which it relates were highlighted.
CNCH Perú, a water-wise responsible company
CNCH Perú obtained the "Blue Certificate", a recognition granted by the Autoridad Nacional del Agua - ANA (National Water Authority) to companies that take responsibility in terms of water management, honor their commitments around water footprint assessment and reduction, and successfully execute their shared value programs.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Grupo Nutresa SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:21:03 UTC.