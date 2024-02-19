After several years of tense corporate wrangling, Grupo Gilinski agreed to exit its stake in the country's largest investment firm Grupo Sura and take at least an 87% stake in Nutresa.
Gilinski along with its partner, IHC Capital Holding LLC, currently controls 76.9% of Nutresa.
The public offer will be for as many as all of Nutresa's remaining shares, the regulator said in a statement, and trading is suspended until the day after the public announcement of the offer.
The purchase price for shares in Nutresa under the offer will be $12, the statement said. Shares in Nutresa closed at 46,700 pesos ($11.95) on Friday.
Neither Grupo Gilinski nor Nutresa, which operates in 14 countries and produces coffee, chocolates, pasta, ice creams and includes a chain of restaurants, responded to requests for comment.
