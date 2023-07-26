Relevant Events

We recorded a strong second quarter with good occupancies in all of our segments.

The occupancy rate was 66%, with an ADR (available daily rate) of $1,948. This resulted in RevPAR of $1,284, which was 9% higher than in 2022 and 24% higher than 2019.

Coastal hotels (Resorts) had an occupancy rate of 81% (+3pp vs 2Q22) and an available daily rate of $6,772. This yielded a RevPAR of $5,504, 3% lower than 2Q22 but 56% higher than 2019. The variation is mainly due to the strength of the peso (MXN) against the USD (15% vs. 2Q22 exchange rate).

In the Upscale & Luxury segment, occupancy was 61%, and the available daily rate was $2,491. This resulted in a RevPAR of $1,523, an increase of 10% and 20% in RevPAR for 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Midscale & Economy urban hotels had an occupancy and available daily rate of 66% and $1,217, respectively, resulting in a RevPAR of $799. This compares favorably with the previous year, 16% higher than the same quarter of 2022 and 13% higher than 2019.