O p e r a t i n g & F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s : S e c o n d Q u a r t e r 2 0 2 4

Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V. & Subsidiaries

Mexico City, July 25, 2024.

Information presented with respect to the same quarter of previous year under IFRS accounting standards (figures in MXN):

  • Hotel available daily rate increased 5% year-over-year and occupancy rate was 63%.
  • RevPAR (revenue per available room) increased by 1%.
  • Q2 revenue was $2,6001 million, 6% lower QoQ, which includes $287 million from advertising and marketing recoverable revenue.
  • 2Q EBITDA was $480 million, 12% lower QoQ.
  • Pipeline includes 24 new hotels with 4,098 rooms, 14% growth.
  • Cash available as of June 30, 2024 was $1,906 million (75% denominated in USD),
    28% higher than in 2Q23.

Million pesos as of

2Q24

Var.

June 30, 2024

$

%

YY %

Total Revenues

2,599.7

100

(6.0)

EBIT

289.4

11.1

(13.2)

EBITDA

479.9

18.5

(12.0)

Relevant Events

We recorded lower occupancy rates in all segments during the second quarter but with an increase in RevPar.

The occupancy rate was 63%, with an ADR (available daily rate) of $2,054. This resulted in RevPAR of $1,303, which was 1% higher than in 2Q23.

Coastal hotels (Resorts) had an occupancy rate of 74% (down 7% year-over-year) and an available daily rate of $6,931. This yielded a RevPAR of $5,128, 7% lower than 2Q23. The average exchange rate QoQ had an impact of -3%, affecting the ADR and RevPAR in pesos (MXN).

In the Upscale & Luxury segment, occupancy was 59%, and the available daily rate was $2,661. This resulted in a RevPAR of $1,560, 2% higher than in 2Q23.

The month of May saw less corporate activity (individuals, businesses and groups), mainly due to the electoral process that took place on June 2.

Midscale & Economy urban hotels had occupancy and available daily rate of 64% and $1,316, respectively,

resulting in a RevPAR of $839. This compares favorably with the previous year, 5% higher than the same quarter of 2023.

Access Fiesta Rewards net sales excluding sales of Fiesta Americana Condesa Acapulco hotel, maintained the same level as the previous year, which represents 42% of current operating sales, reaching $258 million.

Operating sales of FAVC (Fiesta Americana Vacation Club) and LARC (Live Aqua Residence Club) represented 58% of the net sales of our loyalty products in 2Q24, decreasing 6.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The outstanding balance of vacation club receivable was $7,178 million as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 8.8% compared to the previous year. It should be noted that 33% of the portfolio is denominated in dollar terms (USD$132 million).

1: Includes $287.7 million from advertising, marketing, commissions and centralized services recoverable revenue.

The Hotel Fiesta Americana Condesa Acapulco sustained significant damage from OTIS, with 560 rooms impacted. The cost to remodel is expected to be $606 million, with 11% financed by Posadas and the remaining 89% reimbursed by insurance. We expect a partial reopening during the fourth quarter of 2024, with nine out of 19 floors and the remaining rooms expected to be operational by the end of 1Q25. As of June 30, 2024, Posadas has funded $88 million for the reconstruction of the hotel, an amount that will be reimbursed by insurers.

Investor Relations:

Gerardo de Prevoisin

Atziri Medina

Tel.: (52) 55 5326-6757

investor.relations@posadas.com

gerardo.deprevoisin@posadas.com

> Hotel Development

As of June 30, 2024, the Company continues its development plan comprised of agreements to operate 24 new hotels with 4,098 rooms. Of the total investment for these projects worth $14,499 million (US$789 million), Posadas will contribute 2% of the resources, with 98% contributed by other investors. This will increase the supply of rooms by 14%. Notably, 62% of these rooms will be developed in coastal destinations.

These hotel openings will begin in the second half of 2024, and according to the commitments assumed by the owners of these properties, we estimate that all of them will be in operation by 2026. The average life of these operating contracts is more than 15 years.

New Hotels by Brand

Mexico

Caribbean

Total

%

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Live Aqua

5

1,176

5

1,176

28.7

Live Aqua Residence Club

1

33

1

33

0.8

Grand Fiesta Americana

1

600

1

600

14.6

Fiesta Americana

2

324

2

324

7.9

Curamoria Collection

1

43

1

43

1.0

Fiesta Inn

2

179

2

179

4.4

Fiesta Inn Loft/Express

Gamma

2

139

2

139

3.4

One

9

1,108

9

1,108

27.0

IOH

Others

1

496

1

496

12.1

Total

23

3,602

1

496

24

4,098

100

We end the quarter with a total of 197 hotels and 29,767 rooms, in more than 60 destinations.

Openings LTM

No. of rooms

Type of Contract

Gamma Los Cabos

33

Franquicia

Kempinski Cancún

363

Franquicia

Fiesta Inn Mazatlán Zona Dorada

138

Administrado

One Irapuato

126

Franquicia

Gamma Puebla Hotel Señorial

78

Franquicia

One Morelia Acueducto

90

Franquicia

Grand Fiesta Americana Sumiya Cuernavaca

163

Administrado

Gamma Durango Plaza Vizcaya

113

Franquicia

Total

1,104

In the second quarter of 2024, we stopped operating the Gamma Guadalajara Centro Historico hotel and opened the Gamma Durango hotel.

> EBITDA

EBITDA IFRS-16 in the quarter was $480 million, while in the same quarter of the previous year it was $545 million on a comparable basis.

> Comprehensive Financial Results

At the end of the quarter, the net coverage ratio was 3.2 times on an LTM basis. LTM Net Debt to EBITDA was 4.8x.

The exchange loss in 2Q24 was $479 million (including leases) due to a 10.2% appreciation of the MXN/USD compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same period of the previous year (June 30, 2024 v. June 30, 2023), the end of period exchange rate appreciated 7.6%. For 2Q23, the foreign exchange loss was $413 million.

Concept

2Q24

2Q23

2024

2023

Interest Income

(33,496)

(26,761)

(67,656)

(58,936)

Accrued interest

124,936

93,742

248,035

192,027

Exchange (gain) loss, net

314,552

(261,044)

269,248

(552,465)

Exchange (gain) loss, from lease payments

164,248

(87,886)

143,544

(197,524)

Accrued interest from lease payments

76,176

67,472

154,001

137,840

Other financial costs (products)

0

(3,932)

(6,230)

(3,932)

Other financial expenses

15,920

18,252

31,105

34,837

Total

662,336

(200,157)

772,048

(448,152)

Figures in thousands of pesos

> Capital Expenses

In 2024, capital expenditures were $222 million, comprised of investments in hotels, vacation properties and in corporate.

> Net Majority Income

As a result of the above, net loss in the quarter was $250 million and $394 million for the 1H24.

> Indebtednes

Concept

(Figures in millions)

FX eop:

EBITDA LTM

Asset Sale

EBITDA with sales

Cash

Indebtedness: Interests Senior Notes 2027 Secured Loan Subsidiary

Issuance expenses (IFRS)

Total

Net Debt to EBITDA

Lease liabilities

Leases LTM

Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA

2Q24

US$ MXN

18.3773

995

995

1,906

0

381 6,996

589

(198)

386 6,887

5.0

3,279

711

4.8

2Q23

US$

MXN

17.0720

1,152

1,152

1,486

0

392

6,684

7119

(246)

399 6,557

4.4

2,817

700

4.3

As of June 30, 2024, the outstanding balance of the "Senior Notes Due 2027" was US$380.7 million. This liability is recorded as long-term.

The $210 million secured bank loan drawn in June 2017 in our subsidiary that holds the Fiesta Americana Mérida hotel had an outstanding balance of $90 million that was prepaid with a new three-year loan for $90 million with a rate of TIIE+150bps, with monthly amortizations and mortgage guaranteed by the Fiesta Americana Mérida. After amortizing $1.5 million in June, the outstanding balance was $88.5 million.

The corporate rating assigned by the S&P Global agency is "B".

In compliance with Article 4.033.02 Section VIII of the Mexican Stock Exchange rules, Grupo Posadas coverage is provided by:

  • BBank of America Merrill Lynch, analyst: Anne Milne anne.milne@bofa.com(1-646)855-4096
  • BCP Securities, LLC, analyst: Ben Hough bhough@bcpsecurities.com(1-203) 629 2181

> Grupo Posadas as of June 30, 2024.

Posadas is the leading hotel operator in Mexico that owns, leases, franchises and manages 197 hotels and 29,767 rooms in the most important and visited urban and coastal destinations in Mexico. Urban hotels represent 86% of total rooms and coastal hotels represent 14%. Posadas operates the following brands: Live Aqua Beach Resort, Live Aqua Urban Resort, Live Aqua Boutique Resort, Live Aqua Residence Club, Curamoria Collection, Grand Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana Vacation Club, The Explorean, Fiesta Inn, Fiesta Inn LOFT, Fiesta Inn Express, Gamma y One Hoteles.

Posadas has been trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1992.

Distribution by Rooms

Leased

3,168 rooms

Managed

19,917 rooms

Owned

3,387 rooms

Franchise

3,295 rooms

Brand

Mexico

Caribbean

Total

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Live Aqua

4

726

1

347

5

1,073

Live Aqua Residence Club

2

160

2

160

Grand Fiesta Americana

9

2,073

9

2,073

Curamoria

6

126

6

126

Fiesta Americana

14

3,951

14

3,951

The Explorean

2

96

2

96

FAVC

5

1,774

5

1,774

Fiesta Inn

71

10,316

71

10,316

Fiesta Inn Loft

4

388

4

388

Fiesta Inn Express

3

378

3

378

Gamma

24

2,689

24

2,771

One

51

6,380

51

6,380

Kempinski

1

363

1

363

Total

196

29,420

1

347

197

29,767

%

99%

1%

100%

>Income Statement IFRS (million pesos)

Concepto

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

2024

2023

Var %

$

%

$

%

$

%

$

%

Total Revenues

2,599.7

100.0

2,765.6

100.0

(6.0)

5,302.2

100.0

5,494.8

100.0

(3.5)

Owned & Leased Hotels

Revenues

1,156.7

100.0

1,184.7

100.0

(2.4)

2,451.9

100.0

2,471.1

100.0

(0.8)

Direct cost

962.7

83.2

964.5

81.4

(0.2)

1,968.7

80.3

1,952.5

79.0

0.8

Business Contribution

194.0

16.8

220.2

18.6

(11.9)

483.2

19.7

518.6

21.0

(6.8)

Managed

Revenues (1)

696.1

70.8

691.7

69.5

0.6

1,378.5

69.2

1,353.9

68.9

1.8

Advertising and marketing revenues

71.9

7.3

67.8

6.8

6.1

154.1

7.7

143.8

7.3

7.2

Centralized services revenues

215.8

21.9

236.4

23.7

(8.7)

460.7

23.1

467.5

23.8

(1.5)

Total revenues managed

983.8

100.0

995.9

100.0

(1.2)

1,993.4

100.0

1,965.2

100.0

1.4

Direct cost (1)

413.9

42.1

405.1

40.7

2.2

811.1

40.7

791.8

40.3

2.4

Advertising and marketing cost

71.9

7.3

67.8

6.8

6.1

154.1

7.7

143.8

7.3

7.2

Centralized services cost

215.8

21.9

236.1

23.7

(8.6)

458.5

23.0

467.0

23.8

(1.8)

Total cost managed

701.6

71.3

709.0

71.2

(1.0)

1,423.7

71.4

1,402.5

71.4

1.5

Business Contribution IFRS managed

282.2

28.7

286.9

28.8

(1.6)

569.6

28.6

562.6

28.6

1.2

Business Contribution IFRS non recoverable

282.2

40.5

286.6

41.4

(1.5)

567.4

41.2

562.1

41.5

0.9

expenses

Vacation Properties

Revenues

436.2

100.0

563.9

100.0

(22.6)

811.6

100.0

1,017.5

100.0

(20.2)

Direct cost

319.1

73.2

411.7

73.0

(22.5)

657.4

81.0

819.5

80.5

(19.8)

Business Contribution

117.1

26.8

152.2

27.0

(23.1)

154.2

19.0

198.0

19.5

(22.1)

Other Businesses (1)

Revenues

23.0

100.0

21.1

100.0

9.3

45.3

100.0

41.0

100.0

10.4

Direct cost

10.0

43.6

9.4

44.5

7.1

17.8

39.3

16.4

39.9

8.7

Business Contribution

13.0

56.4

11.7

55.5

11.1

27.5

60.7

24.7

60.1

11.4

Corporate Expenses

125.9

4.8

113.4

4.1

11.0

244.4

4.6

230.1

4.2

6.2

Depreciation/Amortization and asset

215.4

8.3

221.6

8.0

(2.8)

433.6

8.2

443.6

8.1

(2.3)

impairment

Other expenses (revenue)

(24.4)

(0.9)

2.5

0.1

na

(36.2)

(0.7)

(1.8)

(0.0)

1,943.9

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

Operating Profit

289.4

11.1

333.5

12.1

(13.2)

592.7

11.2

632.0

11.5

(6.2)

EBITDA

504.9

19.4

555.1

20.1

(9.0)

1,026.3

19.4

1,075.5

19.6

(4.6)

Special operations

(25.0)

(1.0)

(10.0)

(0.4)

150.0

(50.0)

(0.9)

(20.0)

(0.4)

150.0

EBITDA IFRS

479.9

18.5

545.1

19.7

(12.0)

976.3

18.4

1,055.5

19.2

(7.5)

Comprehensive financing cost

662.3

25.5

(200.2)

(7.2)

na

772.0

14.6

(448.2)

(8.2)

na

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

Part. in results of Associated Companies

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

Profit Before Taxes

(397.9)

(15.3)

523.7

18.9

na

(229.3)

(4.3)

1,060.1

19.3

na

Discontinued Operations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

na

Income taxes

1.1

0.0

2.4

0.1

(54.1)

3.0

0.1

8.5

0.2

(64.9)

Deferred taxes

(145.0)

(5.6)

127.2

4.6

na

(51.2)

(1.0)

373.7

6.8

na

Net Income before Minority

(254.0)

(9.8)

394.1

14.3

na

(181.1)

(3.4)

677.9

12.3

na

Minority Interest

(4.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.0)

2,525.3

(0.9)

(0.0)

4.4

0.1

na

Net Majority Income

(249.9)

(9.6)

394.3

14.3

na

(180.2)

(3.4)

673.5

12.3

na

(1) Includes third parties operations for Conectum, Konexo.

  • Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2024 and December 31st, 2023
    IFRS (million pesos)

CONCEPT

JUN-24

%

DEC-23

%

VAR. %

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,905.9

10.0

1,841.2

10.1

3.5

Trade and other current receivables

3,153.2

16.5

2,877.0

15.8

9.6

Current tax assets, current

-

0.0

-

-

-

Other current financial assets

-

0.0

-

-

-

Current inventories

319.2

1.7

304.2

1.7

4.9

Other current non-financial assets

175.9

0.9

177.7

1.0

(1.0)

Total

5,554.1

29.1

5,200.1

28.5

6.8

Assets held for sale

-

0.0

-

-

Total current assets

5,554.1

29.1

5,200.1

28.5

6.8

Non current assets

Trade and other non-current receivables

4,852.5

25.4

4,696.1

25.7

3.3

Non-current inventories

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Other non-current financial assets

-

0.0

-

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

129.1

0.7

129.1

0.7

0.0

Property, plant and equipment

3,820.3

20.0

3,761.4

20.6

1.6

Right-of-use assets that do not meet definition of investment property

2,878.3

15.1

2,646.3

14.5

8.8

Intangible assets other than goodwill

784.2

4.1

803.1

4.4

(2.4)

Deferred tax assets

1,065.1

5.6

1,013.9

5.6

5.0

Other non-currentnon-financial assets

-

0.0

-

-

-

Total non-current assets

13,529.4

70.9

13,049.8

71.5

3.7

Total assets

19,083.5

100.0

18,249.9

100.0

4.6

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other current payables

2,299.0

12.0

2,326.2

12.7

(1.2)

Current tax liabilities, current

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

Other current financial liabilities

18.0

0.1

100.5

0.6

(82.1)

Current lease liabilities

447.2

2.3

419.9

2.3

6.5

Other current non-financial liabilities

1,288.6

6.8

1,407.9

7.7

(8.5)

Current provisions for employee benefits

212.0

1.1

204.2

1.1

3.8

Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in disposal groups

4,265.8

22.4

4,458.7

24.4

(4.3)

classified as held for sale

Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Total current liabilities

4,265.8

22.4

4,458.7

24.4

(4.3)

Non Current Liabilities

Trade and other non-current payables

1,976.2

10.4

1,774.8

9.7

11.3

Non-current lease liabilities

2,832.3

14.8

2,444.9

13.4

15.8

Bank loans

70.5

0.4

0.0

-

Stock market loans

6,798.3

35.6

6,297.6

34.5

7.9

Other non-current financial liabilities

6,868.8

36.0

6,297.6

34.5

9.1

Non-current provisions for employee benefits

351.4

1.8

321.6

1.8

9.3

Other non-current provisions

-

0.0

-

-

-

Total non-current provisions

351.4

1.8

321.6

1.8

9.3

Deferred tax liabilities

701.8

3.7

684.9

3.8

2.5

Total non-current liabilities

12,730.4

66.7

11,523.8

63.1

10.5

Total liabilities

16,996.1

89.1

15,982.5

87.6

6.3

EQUITY

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

1,897.5

9.9

2,076.7

11.4

(8.6)

Non-controlling interests

189.9

1.0

190.7

1.0

(0.5)

Total equity

2,087.3

10.9

2,267.4

12.4

(7.9)

Total equity and liabilities

19,083.5

100.0

18,249.9

100.0

4.6

>Consolidated Cash Flow Statement - IFRS

(Million pesos from June 1st to June 31, 2024 & 2023)

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

2Q24

2Q23

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

Profit (loss)

(181.1)

677.9

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)

Discontinued operations

0.0

0.0

Adjustments for income tax expense

(48.2)

382.2

Adjustments for finance costs

349.5

292.4

Adjustments for depreciation and amortisation expense

433.6

443.6

Adjustments for unrealised foreign exchange losses (gains)

707.8

(1,097.3)

Adjustments for fair value losses (gains)

0.0

0.0

Adjustments for losses (gains) on disposal of non-current assets

(1.3)

(0.4)

Participation in associates and joint ventures

0.0

0.0

Adjustments for decrease (increase) in inventories

(15.0)

9.9

Adjustments for decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(304.1)

(26.5)

Adjustments for decrease (increase) in other operating receivables

(131.2)

(153.7)

Adjustments for increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

44.2

(87.8)

Adjustments for increase (decrease) in other operating payables

68.6

144.7

Other adjustments for which cash effects are investing or financing cash flow

0.0

0.0

Other adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)

0.0

0.0

Total adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)

1,103.8

(93.1)

Cash flows from (used in) operations

922.7

584.8

Income taxes paid (refund), classified as operating activities

0.6

416.3

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

922.1

168.5

Other cash payments to acquire interests in joint ventures, classified as investing activities

0.0

0.0

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, classified as investing activities

1.8

2.3

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, classified as investing activities

195.3

100.7

Purchase of intangible assets, classified as investing activities

26.8

16.4

Interest received, classified as investing activities

67.7

58.9

Other inflows (outflows) of cash, classified as investing activities

0.0

0.0

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(152.6)

(55.9)

Proceeds from borrowings, classified as financing activities

90.0

0.0

Repayments of borrowings, classified as financing activities

180.9

41.9

Payments of lease liabilities

363.0

350.3

Dividends paid, classified as financing activities

0.0

0.0

Interest paid, classified as financing activities

251.0

173.7

Income taxes paid (refund), classified as financing activities

0.0

0.0

Other inflows (outflows) of cash, classified as financing activities

0.0

0.0

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(704.8)

(566.0)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate changes

64.7

(453.4)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

0.0

0.0

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

64.7

(453.4)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,841.2

1,938.9

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,905.9

1,485.5

