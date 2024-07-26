We recorded lower occupancy rates in all segments during the second quarter but with an increase in RevPar.

The occupancy rate was 63%, with an ADR (available daily rate) of $2,054. This resulted in RevPAR of $1,303, which was 1% higher than in 2Q23.

Coastal hotels (Resorts) had an occupancy rate of 74% (down 7% year-over-year) and an available daily rate of $6,931. This yielded a RevPAR of $5,128, 7% lower than 2Q23. The average exchange rate QoQ had an impact of -3%, affecting the ADR and RevPAR in pesos (MXN).

In the Upscale & Luxury segment, occupancy was 59%, and the available daily rate was $2,661. This resulted in a RevPAR of $1,560, 2% higher than in 2Q23.

The month of May saw less corporate activity (individuals, businesses and groups), mainly due to the electoral process that took place on June 2.

Midscale & Economy urban hotels had occupancy and available daily rate of 64% and $1,316, respectively,