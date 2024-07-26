O p e r a t i n g & F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s : S e c o n d Q u a r t e r 2 0 2 4
Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V. & Subsidiaries
Mexico City, July 25, 2024.
Information presented with respect to the same quarter of previous year under IFRS accounting standards (figures in MXN):
- Hotel available daily rate increased 5% year-over-year and occupancy rate was 63%.
- RevPAR (revenue per available room) increased by 1%.
- Q2 revenue was $2,6001 million, 6% lower QoQ, which includes $287 million from advertising and marketing recoverable revenue.
- 2Q EBITDA was $480 million, 12% lower QoQ.
- Pipeline includes 24 new hotels with 4,098 rooms, 14% growth.
-
Cash available as of June 30, 2024 was $1,906 million (75% denominated in USD),
28% higher than in 2Q23.
Million pesos as of
2Q24
Var.
June 30, 2024
$
%
YY %
Total Revenues
2,599.7
100
(6.0)
EBIT
289.4
11.1
(13.2)
EBITDA
479.9
18.5
(12.0)
Relevant Events
2
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
We recorded lower occupancy rates in all segments during the second quarter but with an increase in RevPar.
The occupancy rate was 63%, with an ADR (available daily rate) of $2,054. This resulted in RevPAR of $1,303, which was 1% higher than in 2Q23.
Coastal hotels (Resorts) had an occupancy rate of 74% (down 7% year-over-year) and an available daily rate of $6,931. This yielded a RevPAR of $5,128, 7% lower than 2Q23. The average exchange rate QoQ had an impact of -3%, affecting the ADR and RevPAR in pesos (MXN).
In the Upscale & Luxury segment, occupancy was 59%, and the available daily rate was $2,661. This resulted in a RevPAR of $1,560, 2% higher than in 2Q23.
The month of May saw less corporate activity (individuals, businesses and groups), mainly due to the electoral process that took place on June 2.
Midscale & Economy urban hotels had occupancy and available daily rate of 64% and $1,316, respectively,
resulting in a RevPAR of $839. This compares favorably with the previous year, 5% higher than the same quarter of 2023.
Access Fiesta Rewards net sales excluding sales of Fiesta Americana Condesa Acapulco hotel, maintained the same level as the previous year, which represents 42% of current operating sales, reaching $258 million.
Operating sales of FAVC (Fiesta Americana Vacation Club) and LARC (Live Aqua Residence Club) represented 58% of the net sales of our loyalty products in 2Q24, decreasing 6.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.
The outstanding balance of vacation club receivable was $7,178 million as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 8.8% compared to the previous year. It should be noted that 33% of the portfolio is denominated in dollar terms (USD$132 million).
1: Includes $287.7 million from advertising, marketing, commissions and centralized services recoverable revenue.
The Hotel Fiesta Americana Condesa Acapulco sustained significant damage from OTIS, with 560 rooms impacted. The cost to remodel is expected to be $606 million, with 11% financed by Posadas and the remaining 89% reimbursed by insurance. We expect a partial reopening during the fourth quarter of 2024, with nine out of 19 floors and the remaining rooms expected to be operational by the end of 1Q25. As of June 30, 2024, Posadas has funded $88 million for the reconstruction of the hotel, an amount that will be reimbursed by insurers.
3
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
Investor Relations:
Gerardo de Prevoisin
Atziri Medina
Tel.: (52) 55 5326-6757
investor.relations@posadas.com
gerardo.deprevoisin@posadas.com
> Hotel Development
As of June 30, 2024, the Company continues its development plan comprised of agreements to operate 24 new hotels with 4,098 rooms. Of the total investment for these projects worth $14,499 million (US$789 million), Posadas will contribute 2% of the resources, with 98% contributed by other investors. This will increase the supply of rooms by 14%. Notably, 62% of these rooms will be developed in coastal destinations.
These hotel openings will begin in the second half of 2024, and according to the commitments assumed by the owners of these properties, we estimate that all of them will be in operation by 2026. The average life of these operating contracts is more than 15 years.
New Hotels by Brand
Mexico
Caribbean
Total
%
Hotels
Rooms
Hotels
Rooms
Hotels
Rooms
Live Aqua
5
1,176
5
1,176
28.7
Live Aqua Residence Club
1
33
1
33
0.8
Grand Fiesta Americana
1
600
1
600
14.6
Fiesta Americana
2
324
2
324
7.9
Curamoria Collection
1
43
1
43
1.0
Fiesta Inn
2
179
2
179
4.4
Fiesta Inn Loft/Express
Gamma
2
139
2
139
3.4
One
9
1,108
9
1,108
27.0
IOH
Others
1
496
1
496
12.1
Total
23
3,602
1
496
24
4,098
100
We end the quarter with a total of 197 hotels and 29,767 rooms, in more than 60 destinations.
Openings LTM
No. of rooms
Type of Contract
Gamma Los Cabos
33
Franquicia
Kempinski Cancún
363
Franquicia
Fiesta Inn Mazatlán Zona Dorada
138
Administrado
One Irapuato
126
Franquicia
Gamma Puebla Hotel Señorial
78
Franquicia
One Morelia Acueducto
90
Franquicia
Grand Fiesta Americana Sumiya Cuernavaca
163
Administrado
Gamma Durango Plaza Vizcaya
113
Franquicia
Total
1,104
In the second quarter of 2024, we stopped operating the Gamma Guadalajara Centro Historico hotel and opened the Gamma Durango hotel.
4
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
> EBITDA
EBITDA IFRS-16 in the quarter was $480 million, while in the same quarter of the previous year it was $545 million on a comparable basis.
> Comprehensive Financial Results
At the end of the quarter, the net coverage ratio was 3.2 times on an LTM basis. LTM Net Debt to EBITDA was 4.8x.
The exchange loss in 2Q24 was $479 million (including leases) due to a 10.2% appreciation of the MXN/USD compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same period of the previous year (June 30, 2024 v. June 30, 2023), the end of period exchange rate appreciated 7.6%. For 2Q23, the foreign exchange loss was $413 million.
Concept
2Q24
2Q23
2024
2023
Interest Income
(33,496)
(26,761)
(67,656)
(58,936)
Accrued interest
124,936
93,742
248,035
192,027
Exchange (gain) loss, net
314,552
(261,044)
269,248
(552,465)
Exchange (gain) loss, from lease payments
164,248
(87,886)
143,544
(197,524)
Accrued interest from lease payments
76,176
67,472
154,001
137,840
Other financial costs (products)
0
(3,932)
(6,230)
(3,932)
Other financial expenses
15,920
18,252
31,105
34,837
Total
662,336
(200,157)
772,048
(448,152)
Figures in thousands of pesos
> Capital Expenses
In 2024, capital expenditures were $222 million, comprised of investments in hotels, vacation properties and in corporate.
> Net Majority Income
As a result of the above, net loss in the quarter was $250 million and $394 million for the 1H24.
5
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
> Indebtednes
Concept
(Figures in millions)
FX eop:
EBITDA LTM
Asset Sale
EBITDA with sales
Cash
Indebtedness: Interests Senior Notes 2027 Secured Loan Subsidiary
Issuance expenses (IFRS)
Total
Net Debt to EBITDA
Lease liabilities
Leases LTM
Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA
2Q24
US$ MXN
18.3773
995
995
1,906
0
381 6,996
589
(198)
386 6,887
5.0
3,279
711
4.8
2Q23
US$
MXN
17.0720
1,152
1,152
1,486
0
392
6,684
7119
(246)
399 6,557
4.4
2,817
700
4.3
6
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
As of June 30, 2024, the outstanding balance of the "Senior Notes Due 2027" was US$380.7 million. This liability is recorded as long-term.
The $210 million secured bank loan drawn in June 2017 in our subsidiary that holds the Fiesta Americana Mérida hotel had an outstanding balance of $90 million that was prepaid with a new three-year loan for $90 million with a rate of TIIE+150bps, with monthly amortizations and mortgage guaranteed by the Fiesta Americana Mérida. After amortizing $1.5 million in June, the outstanding balance was $88.5 million.
The corporate rating assigned by the S&P Global agency is "B".
In compliance with Article 4.033.02 Section VIII of the Mexican Stock Exchange rules, Grupo Posadas coverage is provided by:
- BBank of America Merrill Lynch, analyst: Anne Milne anne.milne@bofa.com(1-646)855-4096
- BCP Securities, LLC, analyst: Ben Hough bhough@bcpsecurities.com(1-203) 629 2181
> Grupo Posadas as of June 30, 2024.
Posadas is the leading hotel operator in Mexico that owns, leases, franchises and manages 197 hotels and 29,767 rooms in the most important and visited urban and coastal destinations in Mexico. Urban hotels represent 86% of total rooms and coastal hotels represent 14%. Posadas operates the following brands: Live Aqua Beach Resort, Live Aqua Urban Resort, Live Aqua Boutique Resort, Live Aqua Residence Club, Curamoria Collection, Grand Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana Vacation Club, The Explorean, Fiesta Inn, Fiesta Inn LOFT, Fiesta Inn Express, Gamma y One Hoteles.
Posadas has been trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1992.
Distribution by Rooms
Leased
3,168 rooms
Managed
19,917 rooms
Owned
3,387 rooms
Franchise
3,295 rooms
7
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
Brand
Mexico
Caribbean
Total
Hotels
Rooms
Hotels
Rooms
Hotels
Rooms
Live Aqua
4
726
1
347
5
1,073
Live Aqua Residence Club
2
160
2
160
Grand Fiesta Americana
9
2,073
9
2,073
Curamoria
6
126
6
126
Fiesta Americana
14
3,951
14
3,951
The Explorean
2
96
2
96
FAVC
5
1,774
5
1,774
Fiesta Inn
71
10,316
71
10,316
Fiesta Inn Loft
4
388
4
388
Fiesta Inn Express
3
378
3
378
Gamma
24
2,689
24
2,771
One
51
6,380
51
6,380
Kempinski
1
363
1
363
Total
196
29,420
1
347
197
29,767
%
99%
1%
100%
>Income Statement IFRS (million pesos)
Concepto
2Q24
2Q23
Var %
2024
2023
Var %
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Total Revenues
2,599.7
100.0
2,765.6
100.0
(6.0)
5,302.2
100.0
5,494.8
100.0
(3.5)
Owned & Leased Hotels
Revenues
1,156.7
100.0
1,184.7
100.0
(2.4)
2,451.9
100.0
2,471.1
100.0
(0.8)
Direct cost
962.7
83.2
964.5
81.4
(0.2)
1,968.7
80.3
1,952.5
79.0
0.8
Business Contribution
194.0
16.8
220.2
18.6
(11.9)
483.2
19.7
518.6
21.0
(6.8)
Managed
Revenues (1)
696.1
70.8
691.7
69.5
0.6
1,378.5
69.2
1,353.9
68.9
1.8
Advertising and marketing revenues
71.9
7.3
67.8
6.8
6.1
154.1
7.7
143.8
7.3
7.2
Centralized services revenues
215.8
21.9
236.4
23.7
(8.7)
460.7
23.1
467.5
23.8
(1.5)
Total revenues managed
983.8
100.0
995.9
100.0
(1.2)
1,993.4
100.0
1,965.2
100.0
1.4
Direct cost (1)
413.9
42.1
405.1
40.7
2.2
811.1
40.7
791.8
40.3
2.4
Advertising and marketing cost
71.9
7.3
67.8
6.8
6.1
154.1
7.7
143.8
7.3
7.2
Centralized services cost
215.8
21.9
236.1
23.7
(8.6)
458.5
23.0
467.0
23.8
(1.8)
Total cost managed
701.6
71.3
709.0
71.2
(1.0)
1,423.7
71.4
1,402.5
71.4
1.5
Business Contribution IFRS managed
282.2
28.7
286.9
28.8
(1.6)
569.6
28.6
562.6
28.6
1.2
Business Contribution IFRS non recoverable
282.2
40.5
286.6
41.4
(1.5)
567.4
41.2
562.1
41.5
0.9
expenses
Vacation Properties
Revenues
436.2
100.0
563.9
100.0
(22.6)
811.6
100.0
1,017.5
100.0
(20.2)
Direct cost
319.1
73.2
411.7
73.0
(22.5)
657.4
81.0
819.5
80.5
(19.8)
Business Contribution
117.1
26.8
152.2
27.0
(23.1)
154.2
19.0
198.0
19.5
(22.1)
Other Businesses (1)
Revenues
23.0
100.0
21.1
100.0
9.3
45.3
100.0
41.0
100.0
10.4
Direct cost
10.0
43.6
9.4
44.5
7.1
17.8
39.3
16.4
39.9
8.7
Business Contribution
13.0
56.4
11.7
55.5
11.1
27.5
60.7
24.7
60.1
11.4
Corporate Expenses
125.9
4.8
113.4
4.1
11.0
244.4
4.6
230.1
4.2
6.2
Depreciation/Amortization and asset
215.4
8.3
221.6
8.0
(2.8)
433.6
8.2
443.6
8.1
(2.3)
impairment
Other expenses (revenue)
(24.4)
(0.9)
2.5
0.1
na
(36.2)
(0.7)
(1.8)
(0.0)
1,943.9
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
Operating Profit
289.4
11.1
333.5
12.1
(13.2)
592.7
11.2
632.0
11.5
(6.2)
EBITDA
504.9
19.4
555.1
20.1
(9.0)
1,026.3
19.4
1,075.5
19.6
(4.6)
Special operations
(25.0)
(1.0)
(10.0)
(0.4)
150.0
(50.0)
(0.9)
(20.0)
(0.4)
150.0
EBITDA IFRS
479.9
18.5
545.1
19.7
(12.0)
976.3
18.4
1,055.5
19.2
(7.5)
Comprehensive financing cost
662.3
25.5
(200.2)
(7.2)
na
772.0
14.6
(448.2)
(8.2)
na
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
Part. in results of Associated Companies
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
Profit Before Taxes
(397.9)
(15.3)
523.7
18.9
na
(229.3)
(4.3)
1,060.1
19.3
na
Discontinued Operations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
na
Income taxes
1.1
0.0
2.4
0.1
(54.1)
3.0
0.1
8.5
0.2
(64.9)
Deferred taxes
(145.0)
(5.6)
127.2
4.6
na
(51.2)
(1.0)
373.7
6.8
na
Net Income before Minority
(254.0)
(9.8)
394.1
14.3
na
(181.1)
(3.4)
677.9
12.3
na
Minority Interest
(4.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.0)
2,525.3
(0.9)
(0.0)
4.4
0.1
na
Net Majority Income
(249.9)
(9.6)
394.3
14.3
na
(180.2)
(3.4)
673.5
12.3
na
8
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
(1) Includes third parties operations for Conectum, Konexo.
-
Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2024 and December 31st, 2023
IFRS (million pesos)
CONCEPT
JUN-24
%
DEC-23
%
VAR. %
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,905.9
10.0
1,841.2
10.1
3.5
Trade and other current receivables
3,153.2
16.5
2,877.0
15.8
9.6
Current tax assets, current
-
0.0
-
-
-
Other current financial assets
-
0.0
-
-
-
Current inventories
319.2
1.7
304.2
1.7
4.9
Other current non-financial assets
175.9
0.9
177.7
1.0
(1.0)
Total
5,554.1
29.1
5,200.1
28.5
6.8
Assets held for sale
-
0.0
-
-
Total current assets
5,554.1
29.1
5,200.1
28.5
6.8
Non current assets
Trade and other non-current receivables
4,852.5
25.4
4,696.1
25.7
3.3
Non-current inventories
-
0.0
-
0.0
-
Other non-current financial assets
-
0.0
-
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
129.1
0.7
129.1
0.7
0.0
Property, plant and equipment
3,820.3
20.0
3,761.4
20.6
1.6
Right-of-use assets that do not meet definition of investment property
2,878.3
15.1
2,646.3
14.5
8.8
Intangible assets other than goodwill
784.2
4.1
803.1
4.4
(2.4)
Deferred tax assets
1,065.1
5.6
1,013.9
5.6
5.0
Other non-currentnon-financial assets
-
0.0
-
-
-
Total non-current assets
13,529.4
70.9
13,049.8
71.5
3.7
Total assets
19,083.5
100.0
18,249.9
100.0
4.6
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other current payables
2,299.0
12.0
2,326.2
12.7
(1.2)
Current tax liabilities, current
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
Other current financial liabilities
18.0
0.1
100.5
0.6
(82.1)
Current lease liabilities
447.2
2.3
419.9
2.3
6.5
Other current non-financial liabilities
1,288.6
6.8
1,407.9
7.7
(8.5)
Current provisions for employee benefits
212.0
1.1
204.2
1.1
3.8
Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in disposal groups
4,265.8
22.4
4,458.7
24.4
(4.3)
classified as held for sale
Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale
-
0.0
-
0.0
-
Total current liabilities
4,265.8
22.4
4,458.7
24.4
(4.3)
Non Current Liabilities
Trade and other non-current payables
1,976.2
10.4
1,774.8
9.7
11.3
Non-current lease liabilities
2,832.3
14.8
2,444.9
13.4
15.8
Bank loans
70.5
0.4
0.0
-
Stock market loans
6,798.3
35.6
6,297.6
34.5
7.9
Other non-current financial liabilities
6,868.8
36.0
6,297.6
34.5
9.1
Non-current provisions for employee benefits
351.4
1.8
321.6
1.8
9.3
Other non-current provisions
-
0.0
-
-
-
Total non-current provisions
351.4
1.8
321.6
1.8
9.3
Deferred tax liabilities
701.8
3.7
684.9
3.8
2.5
Total non-current liabilities
12,730.4
66.7
11,523.8
63.1
10.5
Total liabilities
16,996.1
89.1
15,982.5
87.6
6.3
EQUITY
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
1,897.5
9.9
2,076.7
11.4
(8.6)
Non-controlling interests
189.9
1.0
190.7
1.0
(0.5)
Total equity
2,087.3
10.9
2,267.4
12.4
(7.9)
Total equity and liabilities
19,083.5
100.0
18,249.9
100.0
4.6
9
02 42
Q au tr re
eS oc dn
eR us tl :s
>Consolidated Cash Flow Statement - IFRS
(Million pesos from June 1st to June 31, 2024 & 2023)
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
2Q24
2Q23
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
Profit (loss)
(181.1)
677.9
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
Discontinued operations
0.0
0.0
Adjustments for income tax expense
(48.2)
382.2
Adjustments for finance costs
349.5
292.4
Adjustments for depreciation and amortisation expense
433.6
443.6
Adjustments for unrealised foreign exchange losses (gains)
707.8
(1,097.3)
Adjustments for fair value losses (gains)
0.0
0.0
Adjustments for losses (gains) on disposal of non-current assets
(1.3)
(0.4)
Participation in associates and joint ventures
0.0
0.0
Adjustments for decrease (increase) in inventories
(15.0)
9.9
Adjustments for decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
(304.1)
(26.5)
Adjustments for decrease (increase) in other operating receivables
(131.2)
(153.7)
Adjustments for increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
44.2
(87.8)
Adjustments for increase (decrease) in other operating payables
68.6
144.7
Other adjustments for which cash effects are investing or financing cash flow
0.0
0.0
Other adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
0.0
0.0
Total adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
1,103.8
(93.1)
Cash flows from (used in) operations
922.7
584.8
Income taxes paid (refund), classified as operating activities
0.6
416.3
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
922.1
168.5
Other cash payments to acquire interests in joint ventures, classified as investing activities
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, classified as investing activities
1.8
2.3
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, classified as investing activities
195.3
100.7
Purchase of intangible assets, classified as investing activities
26.8
16.4
Interest received, classified as investing activities
67.7
58.9
Other inflows (outflows) of cash, classified as investing activities
0.0
0.0
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(152.6)
(55.9)
Proceeds from borrowings, classified as financing activities
90.0
0.0
Repayments of borrowings, classified as financing activities
180.9
41.9
Payments of lease liabilities
363.0
350.3
Dividends paid, classified as financing activities
0.0
0.0
Interest paid, classified as financing activities
251.0
173.7
Income taxes paid (refund), classified as financing activities
0.0
0.0
Other inflows (outflows) of cash, classified as financing activities
0.0
0.0
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
(704.8)
(566.0)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate changes
64.7
(453.4)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
0.0
0.0
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
64.7
(453.4)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,841.2
1,938.9
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,905.9
1,485.5
1 0
R e s u l t s : S e c o n d Q u a r t e r 2 0 2 4
For further information please visit www.posadas.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo Posadas SAB de CV published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 18:58:04 UTC.