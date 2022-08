MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Mexican brokerage Monex approved a plan for the company to exit Mexico's main stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monex becomes the latest company to delist from the country's main exchange following the announcement last month that outstanding shares in Mexican department store operator Grupo Sanborns would be bought up by Grupo Carso . (Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)