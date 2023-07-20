Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in producing, processing and distributing special steels and structural steel sections. The Company identifies its operating segments by regions: Mexico and the United States of America. The Firm's Mexican segment includes the Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala and San Luis Potosi plants. The United States segment includes seven plants, six of which are located in the states of Ohio, Indiana and New York. The segments manufacture and sell steel products destined mainly for the construction and automotive industries. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also present in Brazil and the Netherlands.