Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was MXN 10,122 million compared to MXN 15,547 million a year ago. Net income was MXN 987 million compared to MXN 3,604 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was MXN 22,947 million compared to MXN 30,579 million a year ago. Net income was MXN 2,019 million compared to MXN 6,098 million a year ago.
