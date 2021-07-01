GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Form 6-K)

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

Item 1. Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Relevant Information: Transfer of shares of Play Digital S.A. to Banco Supervielle S.A.

Buenos Aires, June 30, 2021

Comisión Nacional de Valores

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.

Ref. : RELEVANT FACT - Grupo Supervielle S.A. transfers its shareholding in Play Digital S.A. to Banco Supervielle S.A.

It is hereby informed that, on June 30, 2021, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, for reasons of strategic and commercial convenience, transferred to its subsidiary Banco Supervielle S.A. its shareholding in Play Digital S.A. of 41,747,121 ordinary book-entry shares with a par value of AR$1 and 1 vote each, along with an irrevocable capital contribution made to Play Digital S.A. and pending capitalization in the amount of AR$ 6,832,612.

Play Digital is a company incorporated in Argentina and registered with the Registrar of Companies with number 5995 of the Book of Stock Companies No. 99, with the aim of developing, marketing and implementing a digital payment solution and for providing related services to be offered to the customers of Banco Supervielle and the group at a consolidated level.

The aforementioned transfer of shares does not modify the offer of payment solutions provided to the clients of Grupo Supervielle.

Ana Bartesaghi

Deputy Head of Market Relations

Grupo Supervielle S.A.