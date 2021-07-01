Log in
    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 06/30
69.3 ARS   -1.35%
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Form 6-K)

07/01/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item
1. Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Relevant Information: Transfer of shares of Play Digital S.A. to Banco Supervielle S.A.

Buenos Aires, June 30, 2021

Messrs.

Comisión Nacional de Valores

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.

Present

Ref.: RELEVANT FACT - Grupo Supervielle S.A. transfers its shareholding in Play Digital S.A. to Banco Supervielle S.A.

Dear Sirs,

It is hereby informed that, on June 30, 2021, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, for reasons of strategic and commercial convenience, transferred to its subsidiary Banco Supervielle S.A. its shareholding in Play Digital S.A. of 41,747,121 ordinary book-entry shares with a par value of AR$1 and 1 vote each, along with an irrevocable capital contribution made to Play Digital S.A. and pending capitalization in the amount of AR$ 6,832,612.

Play Digital is a company incorporated in Argentina and registered with the Registrar of Companies with number 5995 of the Book of Stock Companies No. 99, with the aim of developing, marketing and implementing a digital payment solution and for providing related services to be offered to the customers of Banco Supervielle and the group at a consolidated level.

The aforementioned transfer of shares does not modify the offer of payment solutions provided to the clients of Grupo Supervielle.

Yours faithfully,

Ana Bartesaghi

Deputy Head of Market Relations

Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 03:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
