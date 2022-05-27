Grupo Supervielle S A : 1Q22 Transcript

1Q22 Grupo Supervielle Earnings Conference Call Transcript Slide 1 Ana Bartesaghi Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Grupo Supervielle First Quarter 2022 earnings call. This is Ana Bartesaghi, Treasurer and IRO. A slide presentation will accompany today's webinar, which is available in the Investor section of Grupo Supervielle's investor relations website. Today's conference call is being recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. If you want to ask a question you need to be connected to the zoom platform from any device. We will not be able to take your questions if you are connected from a phone line. Also, please make sure your name and last name appear in the zoom platform you are using. To ask a question by voice please press the "raise your hand" button located in the zoom platform, and press "raise your hand" again to withdraw your question. You can also send questions in written form via the Q&A box in the zoom platform anytime during the call. We will ask you to limit yourself to one question and a follow up and then you can raise your hand again in another round. Speaking during today's call will be Patricio Supervielle, our Chairman & CEO and Mariano Biglia, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us are Alejandro Stengel, First Vice-Chairman of the Board and Bank CEO and Sergio Mazzitello, our Chief Technology Officer. Alejandra Naughton, board member of several of Grupo Supervielle's subsidiaries will also be joining us for today's call. All will be available for the Q&A session. Slide 3 As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are based on Management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and I refer you to the forward-looking statement section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances. Patricio Supervielle, our Chairman and CEO will start the call discussing our key highlights for the quarter. Afterwards, Patricio Mariano Biglia, our CFO will take a deeper look at our performance and near-term perspectives. Sergio Mazzitello, our Chief Technology Officer will then provide an overview of our digital transformation strategy. Patricio, please go ahead. 1 | P a g e

Slide 4
Patricio, Chairman and CEO

Thank you, Ana. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Now, please turn to slide 4 of our earnings presentation.

While we saw continued growth in economic activity driven by a statistic carry-over following the rebound last year, market conditions remain challenging with accelerated inflation, industry loans at historical lows while Central Bank regulations continue to weigh on NIM. At the same time, the government´s recent agreement with the IMF was a positive development, that requires political consensus to implement it.

Our bottom line remained negatively impacted by severance and personnel charges in connection with headcount reductions to capture operating efficiencies at the Bank and at IUDÚ. Excluding these charges, we would have reported a net gain of 446 million pesos and an Adjusted ROAE of 2.9% compared to break-even profitability in the fourth quarter. Other factors putting pressure on profitability include seasonally low credit demand, which is at historic lows, as well as regulatory floors on interest rates on time deposits. And while the banking business reported positive ROAE, results at IUDÚ were affected by higher inflation and loan loss provisions, together with a deep personnel reduction. Mariano will discuss this in more detail shortly.

On the expense front, the efficiency ratio improved 250 basis points sequentially although it remains highly impacted by a low revenue base. We also maintain an adequate capital base with a TIER 1 ratio of 13.8% at quarter-end - up 110 basis points sequentially, while liquidity remains strong allowing us to navigate the current environment and implement our strategic transformation, supporting long-term sustainability. As a reminder, our capital base remains hedged against inflation through real estate investments, mortgages, and sovereign bonds.

The digital and operational transformation that we have been undertaking is core to our goal of delivering long-term value creation. This explains lower profitability in the short term as we incur in higher costs including right-sizing operations, capturing efficiencies, cross selling and acquiring customers. We are encouraged with the sustained progress on this front. Let me share a few highlights: For example, total digitalized clients were up 54% year-on-year as we continue to see increased digital adoption across personal loans, time deposits, and insurance sales, while asset management retail customers doubled during the period also showing higher engagement. This quarter we also launched the first end-to-end digital onboarding in the market for Entrepreneurs and SMEs and continue to add new features across the platform each quarter. As usual, we have included in the exhibits of our earnings presentation the progress we are making on our key digital and operational KPIs across the Company.

We are pleased to have Sergio Mazzitello, our Chief Technology Officer, joining us on today´s call. He will share his views on the initiatives he has been leading on our digital transformation. As you may recall, Sergio joined our company towards the end of 2019. Before joining Supervielle, he was Chief Information Officer at Naranja, a Grupo Galicia subsidiary.

Before turning the call to Mariano, let me provide an update on our status as financial agent of the province of San Luis. As a reminder, in early 2017 the government of the province terminated this financial agency agreement and retained us to continue providing these services until now. On May 5th, we were notified by the government that they designated state-owned Banco Nación as financial agent for the province. At quarter-end, the share of Payroll Loans made to the Province of San Luis employees amounted to 2.6% of our Bank's total loan portfolio, while deposits made by the government of the province were only 0.7% of the Bank´s deposit base. We have been operating in San Luis for the past 25 years and have built a strong franchise in the private sector business which we plan to continue serving. More information on this can be found in our earnings report.

With this, let me turn the call to Mariano. Please, go ahead.

Slide 5
Mariano Biglia, CFO

Thank you, Patricio. Please turn to slide 5.

Several effects impacted our loan book this quarter resulting in a sequential contraction of nearly 11%. At the Bank, we saw seasonally weak loan demand in Factoring where we have a higher market share, and a drop in loans to SMEs at subsidized rates. Accelerated inflation also eroded consumer´s purchasing power, while corporate clients held strong cash positions. At IUDÚ, we tightened credit standards in a more challenging environment resulting in a sharp reduction in loan origination.

Slide 6

Now, moving on to funding on slide 6. Total Argentine peso deposits increased nearly 3% sequentially as we exercised liquidity management increasing institutional funding as well as the balance of Central Bank securities at quarter-end benefiting from higher spreads. Total liquidity levels were strong, both in pesos and dollars, with the loan to deposit ratio at 49%. In turn, core peso deposits posted a 4% seasonal decline, but increased over 8% year-on-year.

Slide 7

Turning to slide 7, Total Net Interest Margin increased 90 basis points sequentially to just over 19% in the quarter. A couple of factors contributed to this improved sequential performance: First, the yield of AR$ loans increased 230 basis points as we repriced our loan book and lowered subsidized loan volumes. Second, the increase in the spread on Central Bank securities reflecting monetary policy rate hikes in the quarter, and Lastly, higher inflation also drove higher AR$ NIM. These were partially offset by a 70 basis points increase in AR$ cost of funds, reflecting rises in minimum interest rates ruled by the Central Bank.

Slide 8

Moving on to Asset Quality on slide 8. Our total NPL ratio remained stable at 4.3% sequentially with Coverage at 107%. The Bank´s NPL ratio remained steady at 2.6% in line with pre-pandemic and prerecession levels, with cost of risk at 3.1% and coverage of 145%. By contrast, IUDÚ posted a 70 basis points sequential deterioration in the NPL ratio reaching 20.4% reflecting the impact of inflation on consumer´s disposable income. Note that these high NPL ratio levels reflect mainly the aging of delinquent loans that were deferred during the pandemic through regulatory easing. During the second quarter we expect to write-off delinquent loans of customers who did not resume payments after the expiration of the 12- month grace periods ruled by the Central Bank.

Slide 9

Now, moving on to capitalization on slide 9. The Tier 1 capital ratio increased 110 basis points sequentially to 13.8% at quarter-end, mainly explained by the inflation adjustment of capital, while risk weighted assets increased below inflation.

Slide 10

On slide 10 we share our views on the main drivers of our business for the full year. As we navigate a more challenging environment with accelerated inflation, we now anticipate loan growth to slow down and remain in line with inflation in 2022 vis a vis our expectation slight growth