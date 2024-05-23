Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Report its 1Q24 Earnings Results after Market

Close on May 22, 2024

Buenos Aires, May 16, 2024 - Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV),

("Supervielle" or the "Company") a domestic universal financial services group in Argentina with a nationwide presence, is scheduled to announce its earnings release for its first quarter 2024 ending March 31, 2024, after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Hosting the videoconference will be Patricio Supervielle, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, Alejandro Stengel, CEO of Banco Supervielle; Mariano Biglia, Chief Financial Officer and Ana Bartesaghi, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer.

1Q24 Earnings Videoconference Information

Date:Thursday, May 23, 2024

Time:10:00 AM ET (11:00 AM Buenos Aires Time)

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hADxmP7VSr6i_dJUgNw4YA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A presentation will be available for download after market close on May 22, 2024. The video of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website.

About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle provides a wide range of financial and non-financial services to its clients and have more than 130 years of experience operating in Argentina. Supervielle is focused on offering fast solutions to its clients and effectively adapting to evolving changes within the industries in which the company operates. Grupo Supervielle operates multiple platforms and brands and has developed a diverse ecosystem to respond to its clients' needs and digital transformation. Since May 2016, the shares of Grupo Supervielle are listed on the ByMA and NYSE. The subsidiaries of Grupo Supervielle are: (i) Banco Supervielle, which is the eighth largest private bank in Argentina in terms of loans; (ii) Supervielle Seguros, an insurance company; (iii) Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros, an insurance broker; (iv) Supervielle Asset Management, a mutual fund management company; (v) Supervielle Agente de Negociación, a brokerage firm offering services to institutional and corporate customers,

IOL invertironline, an online trading broker; Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U, a platform that offers online content related to financial investments, (vii) Espacio Cordial, an entity offering retail non-financial products, assistance, services and tourism, and (viii) MILA, a company specialized in the financing of car loans. IUDU Compañia Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., two companies which had operations in the consumer finance segment until September 2022, merged with Banco Supervielle S.A. effective January 2023. Sofital, a holding company that owns shares of the same companies owned by Grupo Supervielle, is also part of our Group. As of the date of this report, Supervielle´s network includes 136 bank branches, its digital channels and virtual branches, and its commercial partnerships, serving 1.9 million active clients. For information about Grupo Supervielle, visit www.gruposupervielle.com.

Ana Bartesaghi

Ana.BARTESAGHI@supervielle.com.ar