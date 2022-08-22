Grupo Supervielle S A : 2T22 Transcripción 08/22/2022 | 02:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2Q22 Grupo Supervielle Earnings Conference Call Transcript Slide 1 Ana Bartesaghi - Treasurer & IRO Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Grupo Supervielle Second Quarter 2022 earnings call. This is Ana Bartesaghi, Treasurer and IRO. A slide presentation will accompany today's webinar, which is available in the Investor section of Grupo Supervielle's investor relations website. Today's conference call is being recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. If you want to ask a question you need to be connected to the zoom platform from any device. We will not be able to take your questions if you are connected from a phone line. Also, please make sure your name and last name appear in the zoom platform you are using. To ask a question by voice please press the "raise your hand" button located in the zoom platform, and press "raise your hand" again to withdraw your question. You can also send questions in written form via the Q&A box in the zoom platform anytime during the call. We will ask you to limit yourself to one question and a follow up and then you can raise your hand again in another round. Speaking during today's call will be Patricio Supervielle, our Chairman & CEO, and Mariano Biglia, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us is Alejandro Stengel, First Vice-Chairman of the Board and CEO of Banco Supervielle. All will be available for the Q&A session. Slide 3 As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are based on Management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I refer you to the forward-looking statement section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances. Patricio Supervielle, our Chairman and CEO will start the call discussing our key highlights for the quarter and updates on our transformation initiatives. Afterwards, Mariano Biglia, our CFO will take a deeper look at our performance and near-term perspectives and after that we will open the floor for questions. Patricio, please go ahead. Slide 4 Patricio Supervielle - Chairman and CEO Thank you, Ana. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Now, please turn to slide 4 of our earnings presentation. 1 | P a g e We are navigating an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment in Argentina and worldwide. Accelerated inflation reaching three digits together with rising interest rates have driven loan demand to historical lows while the government's crowding out is in full force. We have taken immediate action to adjust to this context, implementing a major restructuring of IUDÚ, our consumer finance business, with the goal of running a more efficient operation. And I will discuss this in more detail shortly. Simultaneously, we continued to make significant advances on our key strategic pillars, increasing customer acquisition and digital adoption, and improving asset quality. We are also transforming our network and significantly rightsizing our Bank and Brokerage operations to drive efficiency, while improving funding. Our bottom line this quarter was negatively impacted by headcount reductions to capture efficiencies at both IUDÚ and the Bank, as we prioritize long term value creation over short-term profitability. The sharp drop in the price of our government security holdings in June, together with significantly higher inflation, low credit demand and increased regulatory floors on interest rates on time deposits also impacted results. As a result, we reported a loss of 2 billion pesos in the quarter. Excluding non-recurring severance and early retirement charges, we would have reported a consolidated net loss of 1.2 billion pesos, while the banking business would have posted a net loss of 160 million pesos. Mariano will provide more color on our financial performance on this shortly. While Argentina faces important fiscal, financial, and monetary challenges that have not yet been addressed, we remain fully committed on building a more efficient, profitable, and scalable operation while monitoring market dynamics. Reflecting our conviction in the value of Supervielle´s assets and the potential of our business, last July the board approved a share repurchase program for a total of 2 billion pesos, or the lower amount equivalent to 10% of our capital stock, through March 2023. This initiative is supported by a liquid and well capitalized balance sheet. Slide 5 Turning to page 5, let me now review the progress on the initiatives under each of our six strategic pillars designed to improve ROE. Starting with customer experience and acquisition, this quarter we added 89 thousand new retail customers. Of these, 65% were onboarded digitally, while 30% are payroll customers. Note that 57% of these digitally onboarded retail customers took credit card loans. Corporate customers in turn, increased nearly 1% sequentially and close to 7% year-on-year. We are also very pleased with the sustained progress in digital adoption, with digital bank customers up 26% sequentially and 89% when compared to the same quarter of last year. Equally encouraging is the 60% sequential increase in Mobile App customers achieved this quarter. We also saw good traction in Senior Citizens mobile app customers - which were up 12% sequentially and 72% year-on-year. As a result, the share of mobile transactions doubled to 20% of total monetary transactions, up from 10% in the same quarter of last year. Combined, online and mobile banking channels accounted for 41% of total monetary transactions. We remain focused on customer acquisition, digital onboarding, and cross selling as part of our initiatives to further enhance the customer experience and increase share of wallet. We have also taken meaningful steps this quarter with respect to our efficiency pillar. Several rightsizing initiatives across our operations have enabled us to reduce our headcount by 18% year-to-date. This was driven by workforce declines of 6% at the bank, 75% at IUDÚ and 29% at invertironline. Starting with IUDÚ, last year we launched the IUDÚ fully digital financial services platform aimed at attracting low cost deposits and scaling the business with the goal of reverting the negative impact this operation has had on ROE over the past years. Unfortunately, annual inflation levels accelerating to nearly 100% have made the consumer finance 2 | P a g e business extremely challenging and therefore we decided to rapidly change course. In this context, we are integrating the entire IUDÚ customer base to Banco Supervielle drastically reducing operational costs. At the same time, we have slowed down loan origination focusing on improving asset quality. While this is resulting in higher severance charges this year, it is a significant step in running a more efficient operation. At IOL invertironline, our fintech subsidiary, we recently appointed a new CEO. The difficult context faced today by fintechs worldwide, together with highly restrictive regulations in Argentina, have negatively impacted trading volumes and fees. To mitigate this, we are currently revaluating unit economics in this new environment and streamlining this operation, including the headcount reduction implemented this month. Now, moving to efficiencies at the Bank, as discussed during our prior earnings call following the termination of the financial agency agreement with the government of the province of San Luis, this month we transferred this business to the designated bank. This included transferring and/or closing 18 branches, their related employees and respective loan portfolio. These 18 branches, accounted for 10% of total bank branches and 4% of our employees, but only represented 2.5% of the bank´s revenues, 2.4% of its total loan book and 3.1% of total deposits. Note, we continue to serve over 106,000 private sector customers in the province of San Luis, leveraging the strong franchise we have built the past 25 years which continue to serve. Beyond San Luis, we have also merged 15 low-performing branches into other locations and are awaiting final Central Bank approval to fully close them. The transformation of our network is an ongoing process, and we are accelerating this trend leveraging our virtual hubs that support our anytime - anywhere banking strategy, while further enhancing customer satisfaction. Slide 6 On slide 6, you can see how the transfer of the low performing branches in San Luis together with the merger of 15 branches in other locations are allowing us to significantly improve branch productivity. As shown on the two charts on the left, average loans per branch would improve by 19% when excluding these 33 low performing branches. Similarly, customers per branch would increase 15%. Slide 7 Turning to slide 7, we also made progress on our funding pillar. During the year we have focused on increasing corporate sight deposits, driving growth in transactional products, and increasing share of wallet. These initiatives have enabled us to expand the share of corporate checking accounts by 13 basis points year-to-date. Likewise, the share of retail savings accounts was up 31 basis points year-on-year, contributing to improve our funding mix. Public sector deposits beyond San Luis are also performing well reflecting our focus on building the finance agent business servicing municipalities. Lastly, in terms of our sixth pillar related to maintaining healthy asset quality, our focus on establishing portfolio limits, and further atomizing exposure to economic sectors and top customers allowed us to reduce our NPL ratio to 3.8% on a consolidated basis, and down to 2.6% at the bank level - reaching a historical low. More details on our key digital and operational KPIs can be found in the exhibits of this presentation. With this, let me turn the call to Mariano. Please, go ahead. 3 | P a g e Slide 8 Mariano Biglia - CFO Thank you, Patricio. Please turn to slide 8. Our loan book stabilized this quarter and was relatively unchanged sequentially, following a low double digit sequential contraction in the first quarter. AR$ loans increased 1.5% sequentially to just over 180 billion pesos. This was mainly driven by loans to SMEs and short-term financing to corporates, together with an increase in our retail customer credit card portfolio reflecting our customer acquisition strategy, partially offset by a 12% sequential contraction of total loans at IUDÚ. This led to a 2 percentage point decline in the weighting of consumer finance loans over our total loan book reaching a historical low. Note that US dollar denominated loans continued to decline accounting for just slightly over 8% of total loans. Slide 9 Turning to funding on slide 9, total Argentine peso deposits were up 7% sequentially, with core peso deposits increasing 6% in the period. Institutional deposits, in turn, were up 7% contributing to support financial income. Liquidity levels remained healthy in local currency as well as in US dollars, with the total loan to deposit ratio at 46% reflecting historical low credit penetration. Slide 10 Please turn to slide 10. Total Net Interest Margin stood at 18.8% in the quarter. AR$ peso NIM, in turn declined 30 basis points sequentially to 19.0%, and was up by a similar amount year-on-year. A couple of factors contributed to this sequential performance: First, AR$ cost of funds increased 540 bps driven by regulatory increases in minimum interest rates on time deposits as described in more detail in our earnings report.

Second, the yield on AR$ investments declined following the sharp drop in the price of our government bond holdings.

This impact was partially mitigated by lagged loan repricing; a 680-bps increase in the average yield of Central Bank Securities and Repo transactions, coupled with a 39% increase in the volumes of those instruments. When excluding the impact of the decline in the price of government securities in June, NIM would have been 19.6%, 80 bps above the reported NIM for the quarter. Slide 11 Now please turn to 11. Our total NPL ratio declined 50 basis points to 3.8% sequentially with Coverage stable at slightly over 108%. 4 | P a g e At the Bank, the NPL ratio remained unchanged at a low 2.6%. Coverage stood at 142%, while Net Cost of Risk of 4.2% compares with 1.3% in the prior quarter which benefitted from the reversal of provisions from a reduction in the loan book. Asset quality levels remain comfortable with the Bank´s NPL ratio in July stable at 2.6%. In turn, IUDÚ´s NPL ratio improved 310 basis points sequentially. As anticipated in the prior call, this quarter we wrote- off delinquent loans that had been automatically deferred by the Central Ban during the pandemic. This improvement was limited by the 12% contraction of the loan book. Slide 12 Moving on to page 12, the efficiency ratio this quarter was slightly over 81%, impacted by several factors: First, expenses were up just over 5% sequentially, mainly driven by significant severance and early retirement charges, together with salary increases that anticipate inflation, thus increasing costs in real terms. To a lesser extent, higher costs also reflect the implementation of our initiatives to drive customer acquisition and advance on our digital and operational transformation. The rightsizing initiatives at the Bank and IUDÚ that Patricio discussed earlier resulted in a sequential headcount reduction of nearly 6%. These severance and early retirement charges contributed with a 560 basis points increase to the efficiency ratio. In addition, the sharp drop in the prices of our government security holdings in June negatively impacted efficiency by another 300 basis points. Slide 13 Turning to capitalization on slide 13. We closed the quarter with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, a 20 basis points sequential decline. This is mainly explained by loan portfolio growth above inflation together with the impact of net results. Slide 14 Now moving on to our views for the main drivers of our business for the full year, on page 14. Starting with loans, we now expect our portfolio to grow below inflation in 2022, vis-a-vis our projections for stable loan in real terms as discussed in our prior call.

o Note we revised annual inflation expectations to 90%, up from the 65% anticipated earlier

o Our current view also takes into account the transfer of the loan book related to the financial agency agreement with the government of San Luis which accounted to 2.4% of total loans, and

o Finally, weaker loan performance at IUDÚ given the more challenging macro backdrop.

vis-a-vis our projections for stable loan in real terms as discussed in our prior call. Note we revised annual inflation expectations to 90%, up from the 65% anticipated earlier Our current view also takes into account the transfer of the loan book related to the financial agency agreement with the government of San Luis which accounted to 2.4% of total loans, and Finally, weaker loan performance at IUDÚ given the more challenging macro backdrop. Our expectations for Deposits remain unchanged - growing in line with inflation given FX restrictions and interest rate floors on time deposits.

In terms of asset quality, with loan growth slowing down, we now anticipate loan loss provisions slightly below 2021 levels, below our prior expectations. In turn, net cost of risk is anticipated to remain unchanged at similar levels of last year while we have improved our NPL expectations to remain relatively in line with today´s levels. Expectations for all other metrics remain unchanged from our first quarter 2022 views. And let me do a quick recap on that: 5 | P a g e Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 18:05:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. 09:16a REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K PU 08/20 Grupo Supervielle S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E.. CI 08/19 REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K PU 08/18 TRANSCRIPT : Grupo Supervielle S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022 CI 08/18 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/17 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 2Q22 Earnings Conference Call Presentation PU 08/17 Grupo Supervielle Reports 2Q22 Results BU 08/17 REF. : RELEVANT FACT – Capital Contributions - Form 6-K PU 08/17 REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K PU 08/15 REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K PU