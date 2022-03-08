Grupo Supervielle S A : 4Q21 Transcript

4Q21 Grupo Supervielle Earnings Conference Call Transcript Slide 2 Ana Bartesaghi Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Grupo Supervielle Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings call. This is Ana Bartesaghi, Treasurer and IRO. A slide presentation will accompany today's webinar, which is available in the Investor section of Grupo Supervielle's investor relations website. Today's conference call is being recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. If you want to ask a question you need to be connected to the zoom platform from any device. We will not be able to take your questions if you are connected from a phone line. Also, please make sure your name and last name appear in the zoom platform you are using. To ask a question by voice please press the "raise your hand" button located in the zoom platform, and press "raise your hand" again to withdraw your question. You can also send questions in written form via the Q&A box in the zoom platform anytime during the call. We will ask you to limit yourself to one question and a follow up and then you can raise your hand again in another round. Speaking during today's call will be Patricio Supervielle, our Chairman & CEO and Mariano Biglia, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us are Alejandro Stengel, Second Vice-Chairman of the Board and Bank CEO and Jorge Ramírez, First-Vice Chairman of the Board. Alejandra Naughton, board member of several of Grupo Supervielle's subsidiaries will also be joining us for today's call. All will be available for the Q&A session. As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are based on Management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I refer you to the forward-looking statement section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances. Mariano Biglia, our CFO will start the call discussing our performance for the quarter and our near- term outlook. Patricio Supervielle, our Chairman and CEO will follow with an update on our mid-term strategic initiatives. Mariano, please go ahead. 1 | P a g e

Slide 4 Mariano Biglia, Chief Financial Officer Thank you, Ana. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Please turn to slide 4 of our earnings presentation. While economic activity continued to grow above pre-pandemic levels, market conditions faced significant macro and regulatory challenges, including high inflation, negative real interest rates, weakening currency and industry loans at historical lows.

This resulted in an attributable net loss of nearly 670 million pesos, while we posted breakeven profitability when excluding non-recurring personnel charges.

The acceleration of our strategy to capture operating efficiencies has allowed us to reduce personnel expenses. Excluding non-recurring early retirement charges, our efficiency ratio improved 170 basis points sequentially, although it remains highly impacted by a low revenue base.

We also retain strong liquidity and an adequate capital base, closing the year with a Tier 1 ratio of 12.7% that support our strategic transformation initiatives and long-term sustainability. Capital remains hedged against inflation through real estate investments, mortgages, and sovereign bonds.

long-term sustainability. Capital remains hedged against inflation through real estate investments, mortgages, and sovereign bonds. On the ESG front, in line with our goal to integrate ESG criteria more broadly in our strategic planning, we will begin reporting under the SASB framework in our 2021 Sustainability Report, expanding on our current GRI reporting.

Slide 5
In terms of lending, we recovered market share year-on-year, even while our loan book posted a low single digit contraction remaining at historical lows. Average AR$ loans were up just over 2% year-on-year, compensating the decline in US dollar denominated loans.

Slide 6 Now, moving on to funding on slide 6. Liquidity levels remained strong, both in pesos and dollars, with the loan to deposit ratio at nearly 56%. Core peso deposits increased 5% sequentially as we continued to expand our share in sight deposits, from both retail and corporate customers. Total AR$ deposits, however, were down 5% as we exercised liquidity management and lowered institutional funding. Slide 7 Turning to slide 7, Total AR$ NIM expanded 140 basis points sequentially to just over 18%. This was driven mainly by a 100 basis points reduction in cost of funds resulting from a better funding mix. During the quarter we continued to attract low & non-interest bearing AR$ deposits while reducing institutional funding. Higher inflation also drove higher AR$ NIM. In turn, the AR$ loan portfolio NIM declined 30 bps. The decrease in cost of funds could not offset the 120 bps sequential decline in the average yield on AR$ loans as lower interest earned on mandatory credit lines granted to SMEs at preferential rates and higher credit card volumes drove lower yields. Slide 8 Moving on to Asset Quality on slide 8. Our total NPL ratio improved 100 basis points sequentially to 4.3%, declining across business segments. At the Bank, the NPL ratio dropped to 2.6% reaching pre pandemic and prerecession levels. In turn, IUDÚ posted a 100 basis points sequential drop in the NPL ratio, mainly as we started to write-off delinquent loans of customers who did not resume payments after the expiration of the 12- month grace periods ruled by the Central Bank. Note that during the quarter we reassessed our exposure to the public works construction sector as details on the IMF agreement became public including the extent of the expected fiscal tightening and the ability of public spending. Based on this context, we decided to write-off a portion of the portfolio reducing our exposure to this sector, impacting cost of risk and coverage. The total coverage ratio at year-end stood at 110%. Slide 9 Turning to capitalization on slide 9. We closed the year with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.7%, contracting 140 basis points sequentially, mainly explained by the following factors: 3 | P a g e

First, our bottom line was impacted by accelerating headcount efficiencies, which increased severance costs.

Second, in 4Q21 we also increased investments in digital transformation initiatives which are deducted from Tier 1 capital. These investments were in line with our investment plan of approximately 3 billion pesos for the full year disclosed in previous quarters.

Third, certain write-offs in the quarter mainly related to the public construction sector reduced the expected loss regulatory easing, negatively impacting capital. Part of this effect, approximately 40 basis points will be recovered during 2022.

Third, certain write-offs in the quarter mainly related to the public construction sector reduced the expected loss regulatory easing, negatively impacting capital. Part of this effect, approximately 40 basis points will be recovered during 2022.
Finally, the increase in RWA was more than offset by inflation adjustment of capital. We expect at year-end 2022 an adequate Tier 1 capital in the range of 12 to 13%.
Slide 10
While guidance remains suspended due to continued limited visibility ahead, on slide 10 we share our views on the main drivers of our business for this year. Peso-denominated consumer and commercial loans are expected to grow slightly above inflation as we continue to pursue our goal of regaining market share lost in 2020 when we took a more conservative approach in the midst of the pandemic. Growth in real terms would be lower, however, if annual inflation were to accelerate above 55%. At the same time, while deposit growth remains fostered by FX restrictions and interest rate floors on time deposits, we expect deposits to grow slightly above inflation. In terms of asset quality, as anticipated, NPLs ratios declined in the fourth quarter and are expected to remain stable or decline slightly in the year. We also anticipate provisions to grow above 2021 levels in line with loan growth, while cost of risk is expected to remain at similar levels of last year. With respect to margins, we expect NIMs to increase slightly above 2021 levels. This is mainly driven by sustained improvement in our funding mix, a key pillar of our strategic plan, together with anticipated growth in higher-margin personal loans. Margin is also expected to benefit from the impact of higher inflation on inflation-adjusted assets, including government bonds and mortgages, along with a net positive effect from the Central Bank regulations enacted last January. More detail on these regulations can be found in our earnings report. At the same time, we expect Fee income from individuals to increase in line with inflation, while insurance income is likely to grow in real terms as premiums recover from the lower levels observed in the last two years. In turn, Personnel and administrative expenses are anticipated to increase slightly above inflation driven by additional costs related to the execution of our transformation strategy. Our plan also calls for continued implementation of headcount efficiencies, as we move ahead with our branch and channel resizing. In connection with our network and digital transformation initiatives, we plan to invest approximately 5.1 and 1.2 billion pesos, respectively during 2022. Lastly, capital and liquidity are expected to