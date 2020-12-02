Grupo Supervielle S A : Bolsillo Digital, and the City of Mendoza join forces to boost and promote commercial activity

Alliance agreement aims to promote financial inclusion by advancing the commercial development of small and medium-sized businesses

Buenos Aires, November 27, 2020 - Argentina Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (BYMA: SUPV), ('Supervielle' or the 'Company'), a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, announced today that its subsidiary Bolsillo Digital SAU entered into an alliance with the Municipality of the city of Mendoza (Province of Mendoza) to bring an agile and simple payment solution to local businesses. Through this alliance, businesses will be able to sell their products and services without a sales commission and with interest-free installment plans for both themselves and their clients. Supervielle customers will have access to special benefits within the Bolsillo Digital business network.

With this initiative Supervielle seeks to promote the development of local economic activity, through a technological solution that supports small and medium-sized businesses with their integration of the digital payment system so that they can operate easily at any time with the convenience of their mobile phone. Merchants may receive payments for their products or services through debit or credit cards both in person or with a payment link. In turn, funds from sales will be credited to the virtual wallet of each business, contributing to reduce the use of cash.

On the other hand, businesses will be able to use the balance on the app to carry out transactions, such as recharging the SUBE card (public transportation card) or cell phone and, in turn, will have the possibility of requesting a prepaid card to make subscriptions, withdrawals and purchases.

'This agreement allows us to offer businesses in these challenging times, an innovative solution that offers multiple functionalities designed for this segment. We are confident this initiative will contribute to streamline daily operations and provide new opportunities to users through simple and humanized solutions,' noted Diego Juarez, Means of Payment Experience Leader at Banco Supervielle.

Edgardo Carbone, Divisional Manager of Banco Supervielle, commented: 'We are convinced that, this alliance with the Municipality of Mendoza City will provide businesses with access to new technological tools that will allow them to increase sales in a safe, reliable and agile way.'