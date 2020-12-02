Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Supervielle S.A.    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Supervielle S A : Bolsillo Digital, and the City of Mendoza join forces to boost and promote commercial activity

12/02/2020 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliance agreement aims to promote financial inclusion by advancing the commercial development of small and medium-sized businesses

Buenos Aires, November 27, 2020 - Argentina Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (BYMA: SUPV), ('Supervielle' or the 'Company'), a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, announced today that its subsidiary Bolsillo Digital SAU entered into an alliance with the Municipality of the city of Mendoza (Province of Mendoza) to bring an agile and simple payment solution to local businesses. Through this alliance, businesses will be able to sell their products and services without a sales commission and with interest-free installment plans for both themselves and their clients. Supervielle customers will have access to special benefits within the Bolsillo Digital business network.

With this initiative Supervielle seeks to promote the development of local economic activity, through a technological solution that supports small and medium-sized businesses with their integration of the digital payment system so that they can operate easily at any time with the convenience of their mobile phone. Merchants may receive payments for their products or services through debit or credit cards both in person or with a payment link. In turn, funds from sales will be credited to the virtual wallet of each business, contributing to reduce the use of cash.

On the other hand, businesses will be able to use the balance on the app to carry out transactions, such as recharging the SUBE card (public transportation card) or cell phone and, in turn, will have the possibility of requesting a prepaid card to make subscriptions, withdrawals and purchases.

'This agreement allows us to offer businesses in these challenging times, an innovative solution that offers multiple functionalities designed for this segment. We are confident this initiative will contribute to streamline daily operations and provide new opportunities to users through simple and humanized solutions,' noted Diego Juarez, Means of Payment Experience Leader at Banco Supervielle.

Edgardo Carbone, Divisional Manager of Banco Supervielle, commented: 'We are convinced that, this alliance with the Municipality of Mendoza City will provide businesses with access to new technological tools that will allow them to increase sales in a safe, reliable and agile way.'

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 13:32:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
08:33aGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Bolsillo Digital, and the City of Mendoza join forces to..
PU
12/01GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : UBS Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Virtual Conferenc..
PU
12/01GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Company Presentation December 2020
PU
11/26GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 3T20 Transcripción
PU
11/26GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Transcripción
PU
11/20GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
11/20GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 3Q20 Earnings Report
PU
11/19GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Subsidiary, IUDÚ, Launches A New Digital Banking Service..
PU
11/19GRUPO SUPERVIELLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/19GRUPO SUPERVIELLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 271 M 544 M 544 M
Net income 2020 5 663 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,49x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 27 518 M 338 M 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 005
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,68 ARS
Last Close Price 60,20 ARS
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Nicolás D´Agostino Chief of Operations & Central Services
Mariano Biglia Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Mazzitello Chief Technology Officer
Jorge Oscar Ramírez First Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.6.55%338
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%364 992
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%281 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%248 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.66%202 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.62%174 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ