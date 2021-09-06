Log in
Grupo Supervielle S A : Company Presentation September 2021

09/06/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
September, 2021

IR-GrupoSupervielle@gruposupervielle.com.ar

Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

´

IR-GrupoSupervielle@gruposupervielle.com.ar Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Contents

IR-GrupoSupervielle@gruposupervielle.com.ar Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

IR-GrupoSupervielle@gruposupervielle.com.ar Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Financial services

Household name and the oldest private franchise in the country which owns the eighth largest Argentine private bank in terms of loans

      • Placing the customer at the center of all we do
    • Advancing on the implementation of a deep cultural and digital transformation across our company
      • Scaling the adoption of agile working methodologies
  • Leveraging digital marketing and AI capabilities, as well as

cloud services.

Accelerating our transformation initiatives across channels deepening our omnichannel model.

  • Developing a modern technological architecture, evolving our bank branch model and adding API capabilities to connect to third parties

and prepare for open banking.

  • Improving the customer journey and driving efficiency.

IR-GrupoSupervielle@gruposupervielle.com.ar

Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • In addition to organic growth, we have significantly increased our business through acquisitions expanding 25 times our loan market share to 5% of the private financial system between 2002-2020.
  • Strong liquidity and an adequate capital base support our growth initiatives.
  • The Argentine market is one of the least penetrated financial systems in Latin America.
  • Growth opportunities, as the country resumes its stabilization process.
  • Well positioned and constantly evolving to capture these growth opportunities given our focus on a differentiated customer experience.

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 20:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 55 402 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2021 9 416 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,59x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 39 278 M 401 M 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 966
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 86,00 ARS
Average target price 46,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Biglia Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Mazzitello Chief Technology Officer
Moira Almar Compliance Officer
Laurence Nicole Mengin de Loyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.37.60%401
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.51%476 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.43%345 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.33%197 553
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.36%181 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.50%166 174