Grupo Supervielle S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

1. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (hereinafter, "the Group"), is a company whose main activity is investment in other companies, Its main income comes from the distribution of dividends from these companies and the obtaining of income from other financial assets.

The consolidated financial statements of Grupo Supervielle S.A. they have been consolidated, line by line with the financial statements of Banco Supervielle S.A., IUDÚ Compañia Financiera S.A., Sofital S.A. F. e I.I., Tarjeta Automática S.A., Supervielle Asset Management S.A., Espacio Cordial de Servicios S.A., Supervielle Seguros S.A., InvertirOnline S.A.U., Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U., Micro Lending S.A.U., Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros S.A ., Bolsillo Digital S.A.U., Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U., Dólar IOL S.A.U. y IOL Holding S.A.

The main investment of the Company is its shareholding in Banco Supervielle S.A., a financial entity included in Law No. 21.526 of Financial Institutions and subject to BCRA regulations, for which the valuation and exposure guidelines used have been adopted by said Entity (see Note 1.1) in accordance with that established in Title IV, Chapter I, Section I, Article 2 of the 2013 Orderly Text of the National Securities Commission (CNV).

These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 13, 2023.

1.1. Preparation basis

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordanse witht the accouting information framework set by the Argentine Central Bank which is based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretation Committee with the temporary exception of the application of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" on debt instruments of the Non-Financial Public Sector and except as described in Note 1.1.4.c).

If IFRS 9 had been applied to debt instruments of the Non-Financial Public Sector, it would have registered in the Group's equity a net reduction of income tax of 178 million and 96 million as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The Group's Management has concluded that these interim condensed financial statements fairly present the financial position, financial performance and cash flows.

It should be noted that these interim condensed financial statements have been prepared applying accounting policies and measurement criteria consistent with those applied by the Group for the preparation of the annual financial statements except for the changes in accounting standards described in Note 1.1.4.

The preparation of condensed consolidated financial statements requires the Group to make estimates and evaluations that affect the amount of assets and liabilities recorded, and the disclosure of contingencies, as well as the income and expenses recorded in the year. In this regard, estimates are made to calculate, for example, provisions for credit risk, the useful lives of property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization, the recoverable value of assets, the tax charge on earnings and the fair value of certain financial instruments. The actual future results may differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these consolidated financial statements.

As of the date of issuance of these financial statements, they are pending transcription to the Inventory and Balance Sheet Book.

1.1.1 Going concern

As of the date of these consolidated financial statements there are no uncertainties with respect to events or conditions that may raise doubts regarding the possibility that the Group continues to operate normally as a going concern.

1.1.2 Measuring unit

Figures included in these consolidated financial statements are expressed in thousands of Argentine pesos, unless otherwise stated.

The Group´s consolidated financial statements recognice changes in the currency purchasing power until August 31, 1995. As from such date, in virtue of existing economic stability conditions and pursuant to Communication "A" 2365