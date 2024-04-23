On July 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approve a repurchase of treasury shares with a maximum amount to be invested of 2,000,000 or the lesser amount resulting from the acquisition until reaching 10% of the capital stock. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.20 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $138 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. The Company will acquire shares for a term of 250 calendar days from the entry into force of the program, subject to any renewal or extension of the term that is approved by the Board of Directors. The approved share program does not imply an obligation on the behalf of Grupo Supervielle with respect to the acquisition of a certain number of shares.

​

On September 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Grupo Supervielle S.A. approved to modify point 5 of the terms and conditions of the own shares acquisition plan approved on July 20, 2022 as follows: "5. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.70 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $155 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A." The remaining terms and conditions will remain in force as they were approved.

​

Subsequently, on December 27, 2022, Supervielle approved to modify point 5 of the terms and conditions of the own shares acquisition program approved on July 20, 2022 as follows: "5. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.70 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $200 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A." The remaining terms and conditions remain in force as approved.

​

In the statement of Changes in Shareholders´ Equity, the nominal value of the repurchased shares is disclosed as "Own shares in portfolio" and its restatement as " Inflation adjustment of treasury shares ". The consideration paid, including directly attributable incremental cost, is deducted from equity until the shares are canceled or reissued, and is disclosed as "Cost of own shares in portfolio".

​

As of December 31, 2023, Grupo Supervielle's share repurchase program has expired, meaning additional shares cannot be acquired. Grupo Supervielle has acquired a total of 14,050,492 Class B Shares, achieving an execution of 86.3% of the program and 3.076% of the share capital.

​

21. merge IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A with Banco Supervielle S.A.

​

On December 14, 2022, the board of directors of Banco Supervielle S.A. accepted a merger commitment by absorption, as absorbing company, with IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., as absorbed companies.

​

The absorption of these two companies will make it possible to offer services to the consumer financing segment in a much more efficient manner, simplifying the corporate structure and completing the integration that began in September 2022 with the migration of clients and the IUDÚ financing portfolio to the Bank. Customers who have IUDÚ accounts will be able to maintain a 100% digital experience while having the rest of the Bank's service channels available.

​

On March 6, 2023, the board of directors of Banco Supervielle S.A. agreed to carry out a corporate reorganization, through a merger by absorption by which Banco Supervielle would absorb IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., which would be dissolved without liquidation. The Merger date was set with effect on January 1, 2023, inclusive, date from which Banco Supervielle S.A. As absorbing and continuing company, it will assume the activities of IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., assuming the rights and obligations corresponding to it. As of that date and while the Merger process is pending registration, the operations of both companies will be reported as carried out on behalf of and by order of Banco Supervielle S.A.

​

The shareholders of the companies Banco Supervielle S.A. ("Absorbing Company"), IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A. ("Absorbed Companies") approved in an ordinary and extraordinary meeting held on May 18, 2023, the merger by absorption of the Absorbing Company with the Absorbed Companies under the terms of article 82 and concordant of the General Law of Companies and its amendments and Article 77 et seq. of the Income Tax Law (text ordered in 1997 and its amendments). Once the current legal requirements have been met, the registration of said merger will proceed.

​

On June 8, 2023, the final merger commitment was signed.

​

This decision was approved by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic on December 1, 2023 under Resolution No. 478, by the National Securities Commission on December 13, 2023 under Resolution No. RESFC-2023-22557-APN- DIR#CNV.

​

Grupo Supervielle S.A. received 4,783,920 class B shares of Banco Supervielle S.A. in accordance with the previous merger commitments, with 4,422,016 shares corresponding to an exchange ratio of 0.09497225 for IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and 361,904 shares corresponding to an exchange ratio of 0.03375751 for Carretera Automática S.A.