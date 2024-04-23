GRUPO SUPERVIELLE

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the financial year ended on

December 31, 2023, presented on comparative basis in homogeneous currency

Contents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME4

EARNING PER SHARE5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS9

1.ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION11

2.CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES38

3.SEGMENT REPORTING39

4.INCOME TAX42

5.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS44

6.FAIR VALUES45

7.TRANSFER OF FINANCIAL ASSETS49

8.NON CONTROLLING INTEREST49

9.LONG-TERM BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS49

10.CASH AND DUE FROM BANKS49

11.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS50

12.FINANCE LEASES51

13.COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT53

14.CONSIDERATIONS OF RESULTS57

15.COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES57

16.INSURANCE57

17.ASSET MANAGEMENT AND OTHER SERVICES58

18.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BCRA59

19.FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS61

20.REPURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES67

21.merge IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A with Banco Supervielle S.A…………68

22.OFFSETTING OF FINANCIAL ASSET AND LIABILITIES69

24.ECONOMIC CONTEXT IN WHICH THE COMPANY OPERATES70

25.TURNOVER TAX72

26.CAPITAL MANAGEMENT72

27.SUBSEQUENT EVENTS73

SCHEDULE A - DEBT SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS, OTHER DEBT SECURITIES, EQUITY INSTRUMENTS75

SCHEDULE B - CLASSIFICATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING CREDIT ACCORDING TO STATUS AND COLLATERAL RECEIVED79

SCHEDULE C - CONCENTRATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING81

SCHEDULE D - BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING82

SCHEDULE F - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT83

SCHEDULE G - INTANGIBLE ASSETS84

SCHEDULE H - CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS85

SCHEDULE I - BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES FROM REMAINING TERMS86

SCHEDULE L - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY87

SCHEDULE R - ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES88

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION96

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME97

EARNING PER SHARE98

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY100

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW102

1.ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION103

2.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS114

3.FAIR VALUES114

4.INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES116

5.COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME117

6.RESTRICTED ASSETS119

7.COMPANIES UNDER SECT, 33 OF CORPORATE LAW AND OTHER RELATED COMPANIES119

8.Income tax - Deferred tax123

9.LOAN AND DEBT ESTIMATED TERMS125

10.CAPITAL STOCK125

11.FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS126

12.RESTRICTIONS ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS128

13.ECONOMIC CONTEXT IN WHICH THE COMPANY OPERATES128

14.SUBSEQUENT EVENTS129

SCHEDULE A - DETAILS OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECURITIES130

SCHEDULE G - INTANGIBLE ASSETS131

SCHEDULE L - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY132

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the financial year ended on

December 31, 2023, presented on comparative basis in homogeneous currency

1

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

Name:

Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Financial year:

N° 48 started on January 1, 2023

Legal Address:

Reconquista 330

Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires

Core Business:

Carry out, on its own account or third parties' or related to third parties, in the country or abroad, financing activities through cash or instrument contributions to already-existing or to-be-set-up corporations, whether controlling such corporations or not, as well as the purchase and sale of securities, shares, debentures and any kind of property values, granting of fines and/or guarantees, set up or transfer of loans as guarantee, including real, or without it not including operations set forth by the Financial Entities Law and any other requiring public bidding.

Registration Number at the IGP:

212,617

Date of Registration at IGP:

October 15, 1980

Amendment of by-laws (last):

October 9, 2023

Expiration date of the Company's By-Laws:

October 15, 2079

Corporations Article 33 Companies general Law

Note 7 to Separate Financial Statements

Composition of Capital Stock as of December 31, 2023

Shares

Capital Stock

Quantity

Class

N.V. $

Votes per share

Subscribed in thousands of $

Integrated in thousands of $

61,738,188

A: Non endorsable, common shares of a nominal value

1

5

61,738

61,738

394,984,134

B: Non endorsable, common shares of a nominal value

1

1

394,984

394,984

456,722,322

456,722

456,722

2

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

ASSETS

Notes and

Schedules

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Cash and due from banks

6 and 10

229,098,272

150,719,643

Cash

114,005,581

59,547,824

Financial institutions and correspondents

113,876,931

91,082,732

Argentine Central Bank

103,634,933

84,654,328

Other local and financial institutions

10,241,998

6,428,404

Others

1,215,760

89,087

Debt Securities at fair value through profit or loss

6, 10, 13.1 and A

33,532,464

55,050,569

Derivatives

13.2 and 6

3,795,093

920,381

Reverse Repo transactions

6 and 13.3

755,708,132

67,206,248

Other financial assets

6, 10 and 13.4

46,591,600

25,246,191

Loans and other financing

6,13.5 and B

487,270,553

727,841,878

To the non-financial public sector

2,070,115

864,785

To the financial sector

4,006,546

2,007,125

To the Non-Financial Private Sector and Foreign residents

481,193,892

724,969,968

Other debt securities

6, 13.6 and A

266,167,234

863,162,491

Financial assets pledged as collateral

6 and 13.7

46,382,606

45,056,529

Current income tax assets

-

3,039,566

Investments in equity instruments

6 and A

365,985

1,565,010

Property, plant and equipment

F

51,151,635

57,217,390

Investment property

F

45,597,064

52,637,396

Intangible assets

G

67,634,055

69,368,706

Deferred income tax assets

12,208,548

37,030,548

Other non-financial assets

13.8

17,613,321

15,597,908

Inventories

13.9

-

208,923

TOTAL ASSETS

2,063,116,562

2,171,869,377

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statement.

3

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Notes and

Schedules

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

LIABILITIES

Deposits

6, 13.10 and H

1,548,928,056

1,705,009,583

Non-financial public sector

100,747,830

86,705,591

Financial sector

476,539

315,861

Non-financial private sector and foreign residents

1,447,703,687

1,617,988,131

Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

6 and 13.11

607,903

6,661,539

Repo Transactions

6

940,332

-

Other financial liabilities

6 and 13.12

72,738,928

56,381,855

Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions

6 and 13.13

2,691,969

17,219,834

Unsubordinated debt securities

6

-

1,748,271

Current income tax liability

737,181

-

Provisions

13.14

14,897,667

5,267,946

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,622,851

566,880

Other non-financial liabilities

13.15

76,890,422

89,671,057

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,720,055,309

1,882,526,965

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital stock

442,672

444,411

Paid in capital

254,538,548

264,229,227

Capital Adjustments

27,960,909

28,325,583

Own shares in portfolio

14,050

12,311

Comprehensive adjustment of shares in portfolio

2,944,946

2,580,272

Cost of treasury stock

(5,166,412)

(4,307,608)

Reserve

4,307,608

19,308,569

Retained earnings

(8,813)

(11,037,209)

Other comprehensive income

6,389,921

3,220,774

Net income for the period / year

51,363,131

(13,663,244)

Shareholders' Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

342,786,560

289,113,086

Shareholders' Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

274,693

229,326

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

343,061,253

289,342,412

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,063,116,562

2,171,869,377

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Notas y Anexos

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Service fee income

13.16

1.204.647.904

787.571.730

Service fee expenses

13.17

(823.822.876)

(515.399.394)

Income from insurance activities

380.825.028

272.172.336

Net Service Fee Income

13.19

93.125.252

94.478.177

Subtotal

13.20

(24.176.077)

(33.392.724)

Net income from financial instruments (NIFFI) at fair value through profit or loss

16

14.409.469

14.095.468

Result from assets withdrawals rated at amortized cost

83.358.644

75.180.921

Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency

464.183.672

347.353.257

Subtotal

13.18

85.964.720

59.423.414

Other operating income

20.101.331

1.531.618

Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency

5.800.908

8.541.784

Loan loss provisions

111.866.959

69.496.816

Net operating income

13.21

23.698.450

27.803.813

Personnel expenses

(111.414.836)

(55.416.058)

Administration expenses

(31.621.286)

(41.854.025)

Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets

456.712.959

347.383.803

Other operating expenses

13.22

(160.395.452)

(167.825.508)

Operating income

13.23

(84.438.694)

(88.946.808)

(Loss) before taxes from continuing operations

13.24

(32.217.576)

(31.447.803)

Income tax

13.25

(93.016.073)

(82.926.938)

Net (loss) for the period

86.645.164

(23.763.254)

Net (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company

86.645.164

(23.763.254)

Net (loss) for the period attributable to non-controlling interests

35.240.892

(10.084.952)

Service fee income

51.404.272

(13.678.302)

Service fee expenses

51.363.131

(13.663.244)

Income from insurance activities

41.141

(15.058)

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the ConsolidatedFinancial Statements.

5

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EARNING PER SHARE

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

NUMERATOR

Net (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company

51,363,131

(13,663,244)

PLUS: Diluting events inherent to potential ordinary shares

-

-

Net (loss) attributable to owners of the parent company adjusted by dilution

51,363,131

(13,663,244)

DENOMINATOR

Weighted average of ordinary shares

442,727

454,274

PLUS: Weighted average of number of ordinary shares issued with dilution effect.

-

-

NUMERATOR

442,727

454,274

Net (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company

Basic Income per share

116.02

(30.08)

Diluted Income per share

116.02

(30.08)

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

6

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Net (loss) for the period

51,404,272

(13,678,302)

Components of Other Comprehensive Income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Net income from equity instrument at fair value through changes in other comprehensive income

(1,181,067)

(1,697,346)

Income for the period from equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income

(1,817,026)

(2,611,299)

Income tax

635,959

913,953

Net (loss) / income from equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

(457,573)

(95,141)

(loss) / income from equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

(703,959)

(146,374)

Income tax

246,386

51,233

Total Other Comprehensive Income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

(1,638,640)

(1,792,487)

Components of Other Comprehensive Income to be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation difference in financial statements conversion

442,857

190,121

Foreign currency translation differences for the period

442,857

190,121

(Loss) from financial instrument at fair value through changes in other comprehensive income

4,369,156

(2,543,177)

(Loss) for the year from financial instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income

6,891,776

(3,904,410)

Income tax

(2,522,620)

1,361,233

Total Other Comprehensive Income to be reclassified to profit or loss

4,812,013

(2,353,056)

Total Other Comprehensive Income

3,173,373

(4,145,543)

Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company

3,169,147

(4,141,273)

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

4,226

(4,270)

Total Comprehensive (Loss)

54,577,645

(17,823,845)

Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to owners of the parent company

54,532,278

(17,804,517)

Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

45,367

(19,328)

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements

7

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY

For the financial years ended on December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Items

Capital Stock

Inflation adjustment of capital stock

Paid in capital

Treasury

shares

Inflation

adjustment of treasury shares

Cost of

of treasury shares

Legal

reserve

Other

reserves

Retained

earnings

Other comprehensive income

Total

Shareholders´ equity

attributable to parent

company

Total

Shareholders´

equity attributable

to non-controlling

interest

Total

shareholders´

equity

Revaluation of PPE

Foreign currency translation differences

Earnings or los accrued by financial institutions at FV through profit and loss

Balance at December 31, 2022

444,411

28,325,583

264,229,227

12,311

2,580,272

(4,307,608)

3,226,099

16,082,470

(24,700,453)

3,262,160

192,578

(233,964)

289,113,086

229,326

289,342,412

Consideration of results approved by the General Assembly of Shareholders held on April 27, 2023:

Disposal of reservations

-

-

(9,690,679)

-

-

-

(3,226,099)

(11,774,862)

24,691,640

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of treasury shares

(1,739)

(364,674)

-

1,739

364,674

(858,804)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(858,804)

-

(858,804)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

51,363,131

-

-

-

51,363,131

41,141

51,404,272

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,180,526)

442,857

3,906,816

3,169,147

4,226

3,173,373

Balance at December 31, 2023

442,672

27,960,909

254,538,548

14,050

2,944,946

(5,166,412)

-

4,307,608

51,354,318

2,081,634

635,435

3,672,852

342,786,560

274,693

343,061,253

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial.

8

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY

For the financial years ended on December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of pesos)

Items

Capital Stock

Inflation adjustment of capital stock

Paid in capital

Treasury

shares

Inflation

adjustment of treasury shares

Cost of

of treasury shares

Legal

reserve

Other

reserves

Retained

earnings

Other comprehensive income

Total

Shareholders´ equity

attributable to parent

company

Total

Shareholders´

equity attributable

to non-controlling

interest

Total

shareholders´

equity

Revaluation of PPE

Foreign currency translation differences

Earnings or los accrued by financial institutions at FV through profit and loss

Balance at December 31, 2021

456,722

30,905,855

264,229,227

-

-

-

3,226,099

24,893,404

(18,297,831)

4,957,769

2,457

2,383,199

312,756,901

248,472

313,005,373

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,622)

-

-

18,622

-

-

-

Share premium in subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

182

182

Consideration of results approved by the General Assembly of Shareholders held on April 27, 2022:

Disposal of reservations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,279,244)

7,279,244

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of treasury shares

(12,311)

(2,580,272)

-

12,311

2,580,272

(4,307,608)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,307,608)

-

(4,307,608)

Dividend payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,531,690)

-

-

-

-

(1,531,690)

-

(1,531,690)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,663,244)

-

-

-

(13,663,244)

(15,058)

(13,678,302)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,695,609)

190,121

(2,635,785)

(4,141,273)

(4,270)

(4,145,543)

Balance at December 31, 2022

444,411

28,325,583

264,229,227

12,311

2,580,272

(4,307,608)

3,226,099

16,082,470

(24,700,453)

3,262,160

192,578

(233,964)

289,113,086

229,326

289,342,412

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial.

9

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For period ended on December 31, 2023 presented on comparative basis

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income/(loss) for the period before Income Tax

86,645,164

(23,763,254)

Adjustments to obtain flows from operating activities:

Depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets

32,217,576

31,447,803

Loan loss provisions

31,621,286

41,854,025

Other adjustments

-Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency

(5,800,908)

(8,541,784)

- Interests from loans and other financing

(1,204,647,904)

(787,571,730)

- Interests from deposits and financing received

823,822,876

515,399,394

-Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

(85,964,720)

(59,423,414)

-Result from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost

(20,101,331)

(1,531,618)

-Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency

111,414,836

55,416,058

-Fair value measurement of investment properties

7,012,278

2,503,275

-Interest on liabilities for financial leases

276,600

28,447

-Allowances reversed

33,690

1,555,148

(5,502,611)

(10,127,903)

(Increases) / decreases from operating assets:

Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

134,773,445

96,599,176

Derivatives

(2,874,712)

425,412

Reverse Repo transactions

(688,501,884)

192,719,660

Loans and other financing

To the non-financial public sector

(1,205,330)

(726,856)

To the other financial entities

(1,999,421)

(1,541,061)

To the non-financial sector and foreign residents (*)

1,422,305,305

955,510,286

Other debt securities

596,995,257

(387,791,581)

Financial assets pledged as collateral

(1,326,077)

6,746,784

Other assets (*)

(93,260,626)

45,865,557

Increases / (decreases) from operating liabilities:

Deposits

Non-financial public sector

14,042,239

17,098,039

Financial sector

160,678

78,686

Private non-financial sector and foreign residents

(994,107,320)

(577,355,831)

Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(6,053,636)

(5,793,287)

Repo Transacions

940,332

-

Other liabilities (*)

14,826,834

(94,301,094)

Income Tax paid

(7,226,449)

(2,664,156)

Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities (A)

158,515,467

2,114,181

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Payments:

Purchase of PPE, intangible assets and other assets

(24,751,267)

(26,067,218)

(*) In the items "Loans and other financing - Non-Financial Private Sector and Residents Abroad", "Other Assets" and "Other Liabilities" of December 31, 2023, 3,349,796 rights of use of leased properties were eliminated, corresponding to non-monetary transactions.

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements .

10

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For period ended on December 31, 2023 presented on comparative basis

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Continuation)

Collections:

Disposals related to PPE, intangible assets and other assets

4,662,862

2,475,354

Purchase of liability or equity instruments issued by other entities

1,199,025

38,115

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

(18,889,380)

(23,553,749)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payments:

Interest on finance lease liabilities

(5,004,160)

(7,927,034)

Unsubordinated debt securities

(1,782,823)

(4,388,954)

Financing received from Argentine Financial Institutions

(152,329,300)

(543,839,413)

Dividend payment

-

(1,531,690)

Repurchase of own shares

(858,804)

(4,307,608)

Collections:

Unsubordinated debt securities

34,552

-

Financing received from Argentine Financial Institutions

137,801,435

522,953,299

Net cash used in financing activities (C)

(22,139,100)

(39,041,400)

Effects of exchange rate changes and exposure to changes in the purchasing power of money on cash and cash equivalents (D)

213,783,634

52,690,608

Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency of cash and equivalents (E)

(249,887,906)

(92,967,761)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C+D+E)

81,382,715

(100,758,121)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (NOTE 10)

168,766,286

269,524,407

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (NOTE 10)

250,149,001

168,766,286

The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

11

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

1. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (hereinafter, "the Group"), is a company whose main activity is investment in other companies, its main income comes from the distribution of dividends from these companies and the obtaining of income from other financial assets.

The consolidated financial statements of Grupo Supervielle S.A. they have been consolidated, line by line with the financial statements of Banco Supervielle S.A., Sofital S.A. F. e I.I., Supervielle Asset Management S.A., Espacio Cordial de Servicios S.A., Supervielle Seguros S.A., InvertirOnline S.A.U., Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U., Micro Lending S.A.U., Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros S.A., Bolsillo Digital S.A.U., Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U., Dólar IOL S.A.U. y IOL Holding S.A. As of December 31, 2022, the consolidated financial statements of Grupo Supervielle have also been consolidated with IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A. S.A. (see Note 21).

The main investment of the Company is its shareholding in Banco Supervielle S.A., a financial entity included in Law No. 21.526 of Financial Institutions and subject to BCRA regulations, for which the valuation and exposure guidelines used have been adopted by said Entity (see Note 1.1) in accordance with that established in Title IV, Chapter I, Section I, Article 2 of the 2013 Orderly Text of the National Securities Commission (CNV).

These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 6, 2024.

1.1. Preparation basis

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared pursuant to the accouting information framework set by the Argentine Central Bank which is based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretation Committee with the following exceptions:

temporary exception to the application of point 5.5. (impairment) of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" on debt instruments of the Non-Financial Public Sector. Had IFRS 9 been applied to the debt instruments of the Non-Financial Public Sector, a net reduction in income tax of 1,400 million and 396 million would have been recorded in the Group's equity as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Option to classify holdings in dual bonds at amortized cost or fair value with a counterpart in other comprehensive income: The BCRA allows financial entities to classify said bonds in the three categories available in IFRS 9, based on this option, the Group has decided to classify them within the category of fair value with a counterpart in ORI and at amortized cost. However, according to the contractual characteristics of the instrument, it does not meet the criteria of "only payments of principal plus interest" established in IFRS 9, therefore, in accordance with said standard, the Group should have valued said instruments at fair value with consideration in results. Had IFRS 9 been applied, and the bonds valued at fair value through profit or loss, a reduction net of income tax of 1.711 million and 623 million would have been recorded in the Group's equity as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
In accordance with the provisions of Communication "A" 7642 of the B.C.R.A., the application of IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" will be optional until the B.C.R.A. has its obligation. The Group made use of this option. If the standard had been applied, an increase in the Group's net worth of 14.6 million would have been recorded as of December 31, 2023.

The Group's Management has concluded that these interim condensed financial statements fairly present the financial position, financial performance and cash flows.

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires the Group to make estimates and evaluations that affect the amount of assets and liabilities recorded, and the disclosure of contingencies, as well as the income and expenses recorded in the period. In this regard, estimates are made to calculate, for example, provisions for credit risk, the useful lives of property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization, the recoverable value of assets, the tax charge on earnings and the fair value of certain financial instruments. The actual future results may differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

The areas that involve a greater degree of judgment or complexity or areas in which the assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are described in Note 2.

12

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

As of the date of issuance of these financial statements, they are pending transcription to the Inventory and Balance Sheet Book.

1.1.1 Going concern

As of the date of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements there are no uncertainties with respect to events or conditions that may raise doubts regarding the possibility that the Group continues to operate normally as a going concern.

1.1.2 Measuring unit

Figures included in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements are expressed in thousands of Argentine pesos, unless otherwise stated.

The Group´s consolidated financial statements recognice changes in the currency purchasing power until August 31, 1995. As from such date, in virtue of existing economic stability conditions and pursuant to Communication "A" 2365 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, accounting measurements were not re-expressed until December 31, 2001. In virtue of Communication "A" 3702 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, the application of the method was resumed and became effective on January 1, 2002. Previous accouting measurements were considered to be expressed in the currency as of December 31, 2001.

Pursuant to Communication "A" 3921 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, in compliance with Decree 664/03 issued by the National Executive Power, the application of the re-expression of financial statements in homogeneous currency was interrupted as from March 1, 2003. Therefore, the Group applied said re-expression until February 28, 2003.

In turn, Law N° 27,468 (B.O. 04/12/2018) amended article 10° of Law N° 23,928 and its amendments, thus establishing that the abolition of all legal and regulating standards that set and authorize price indexing, monetary updating, cost changes or any other manner of re-increasing debts, taxes, prices or fees for goods, works or services does not include financial statements, regarding which the application of article 62 of the General Corporations Law N° 19,550 (T.O 1984) and its amendments shall prevail. Likewise, the aforementioned legal body set de abolition of Decree N° 1269/2002 dated on July 16, 2002 and its amendments and instructed the National Executive Power, through its controlling agencies, to set the date as from which said regulations became into effect in relation with financial statements to be submitted. Therefore, on February 22, 2019, the Argentine Central Bank issued Communication "A" 6651 which established that financial statements shall be prepared in a homogeneous currency as from January 1, 2020. Therefore, these consolidated financial statements have been re-expressed as of December 31, 2023.

1.1.3Comparative information

The balances for the year ended December 31, 2022 that are disclosed in these financial statements for comparative purposes arise from the financial statements as of such dates, which were prepared with the regulations in force in said year.

It´s worth mentioning that, given the restatement of financial statements pursuant to IAS 29 and the provisions of Communication "A" 7211, the Group adjusted for inflation the figures included in the Statement of Financial Position, Income Statement, Other Comprehensive Income and Changes in the Shareholders' Equity Statement and respective notes as of December 31, 2022 in order to record them in homogeneous currency.

1.1.4 Changes in accounting policies and new accounting standards

With the approval of new IFRS, modifications or derogations of the standards in force, and once such changes are adopted through Adoption Bulletins issued by Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (FACPCE), the Argentine Central Bank will determine the approval of such standards for financial entities. In general terms, no anticipated IFRS application shall be allowed unless upon adoption such anticipated measure is specified.

The changes introduced during the year ended December 31, 2023 are listed below, which did not have significant impacts on the Group's consolidated financial statements:

(a) Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements", IFRS Practice Statement 2 and IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors"

(b) Amendments to IAS 12 Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction

The changes that have not entered into force as of December 31, 2023 are set out below:

13

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

(a) Amendments to IAS 16 - Leases

These amendments include requirements for sale and leaseback transactions in IFRS 16 to explain how an entity accounts for a sale and leaseback after the transaction date. Sale and leaseback transactions where some or all of the lease payments are variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are most likely to be impacted.

The amendments will be effective for the annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.

The impact from the application of this standard will not be material.

(b) Amendments to IAS 1 - Non-current assets with covenants.

These amendments clarify how conditions with which an entity must comply within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of a liability.

The amendments will be effective for the annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.

The impact from the application of this standard will not be material.

(c) Amendments to IAS 21 - Lack of Interchangeability

The amendments establish a two-step approach to assess whether a currency can be exchanged for another currency and, when this is not possible, determine the exchange rate to be used and the information to be disclosed.

The modifications will be effective for the years beginning on January 1, 2025 and, although international standards allow their early application, RG N°972/23 of the C.N.V. does not allow it.

The Group is currently evaluating the impact that this modification may have on its consolidated financial statements.

1.2. Impairment of financial assets

The Group evaluates, based on a prospective approach, expected credit losses ("ECL") related to financial assets rated at amortized cost or fair value with changes in another comprehensive income, the exposure resulting from loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts with the scope set by Communication "A" 6847 issued by the Argentine Central Bank.

The Group measures ECL of financial instruments reflecting the following:

(a)a probability amount, weighed and unbiased, that is defined through the evaluation of a range of possible result;
(b)the temporal value of money; and
(c)the reasonable and sustainable information available at no cost nor excessive effort on the submission date on past events, current conditions and future economic condition forecasts.

IFRS 9 sets forth the following "Three stages" model for the impairment based on changes in the credit quality from initial recognition:

●If, on the submission date, the credit risk of a financial instrument has not increased significantly since its initial recognition, the Group will classify such instrument in "Stage 1".
●If a significant increase in credit risk ("SICR") is detected, from its initial recognition, the instrument is moved to "Stage 2", but such instrument is not deemed to contain a credit impairment.
●If the financial instrument contains credit impairment, it is moved to "Stage 3".
●For financial instruments in "Stage 1", the Bank measures ECL at an amount equivalent to the amount of expected credit loss during the useful life term of the asset that result from potential default events within the next 12 months. As for Financial Instruments in "Stage 2" and "Stage 3", the Group measures ECL during the useful life term of the asset (hereinafter "lifetime"). Note 1.3.1 includes a description of how the Group defines when a significant increase in credit risk has occurred.
●A generalized concept in the measurement of ECL pursuant to IFRS 9 shall be considered prospective information.

14

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

●Financial assets with impairment on credit value, either purchased or produced, account for those financial assets which have been impaired since initial recognition. ECL of this type of financial instruments is always measured during the asset lifetime ("Stage 3").

The following chart summarizes the impairment requirements pursuant to IFRS 9 (for financial assets that do not entail impairment on credit value, either purchased or produced:

Changes in the credit quality since initial recognition

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

(initial recognition)

(significant increase of credit risk since initial recognition)

(Impaired credit)

12 months ECL

Lifetime ECL

There have been no significant changes in the judgments and key assumptions adopted by the Group for the measurement of PCE, with respect to what was reported in the financial statements as of December 31, 2023.

1.2.1 Significant increase in credit risk

The Group considers that a financial asset has experienced a significant credit risk increase when one or more than the following qualitative and quantitative criteria have been observed:

Personal and Business Banking

Portfolios between 31 and 90 days past due
The credit origination score has deteriorated by more than 30% with respect to the current performance score
Internal Behavior Score at client level below the cut-off point 1

Corporate Banking

Portfolios between 31 and 90 days past due
Portfolios whose classification under Argentine Central Bank regulation is higher than 1
Probability of default higher than 30%.
Its rating deteriorated by more than two notes from its credit approval rating.

Sectoral Analysis

Considering that the internal impairment models are estimated with historical information, the risk of non-compliance of the companies is evaluated by type of activity based on the degree of affectation that they have due to the current economic situation, taking into account their characteristics, seasonality, and else.

Finally, the different industries are classified into four types of risk. They are:

Low risk
Medium risk
High risk
Very high risk

The risk rating matrix by activity is presented below, in which it can be seen that, on this occasion, activities with high and very high risks have not been detected:

RISK RATING BY INDUSTRY

Agriculture

Low

Utilities (Power generation)

Medium

Food and Drinks

Low

Utilities (Trans. And dist. of energy)

Medium

Financial

Low

Chemicals and plastics

Medium

Supermarkets

Low

Auto Parts/Dealers

Medium

1High Income: Salary Plan Segment >=400, Open Market Segment >=650 and Retired Segment >=600

The rest: Salary Plan Segment >=500, Open Market Segment >=700 and Retired Segment >=600

15

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

RISK RATING BY INDUSTRY

Utilities (water and waste)

Low

Cargo transportation

Medium

Oil and mining

Low

Construction

Medium

Pharmaceutical

Low

Art.Home

Medium

IT/Communications

Low

Insurance

Medium

Cleaning

Low

Paper, cardboard, wood, glass

Medium

Oil Industry

Low

Dairy industry

Medium

Wine industry

Low

Private construction

Medium

Citrus Industry

Low

Iron and steel industry

Medium

Automotive terminals

Low

Machinery and equipment

Medium

SGR

Low

Professionals

Medium

Others

Low

Home Appliances (Product.)

Medium

Sugar Industry

Medium

Appliances (Commercial)

Medium

Public Construction

Medium

Health

Medium

Textile

Medium

Tourism and gastronomy

Medium

Real Etate

Medium

Passenger Transport

Medium

Sports

Medium

Refrigerators

Medium

Entertaiment

Medium

In case of activities with high or very high risk, the financial assets are included in Stage 2.

1.2.2. Individual and collective evaluation basis

Expected losses are estimated both in a collective and individual manner.

The Group´s individual estimation is aimed at calculating expected losses for significantly impaired risks. In these cases, the amount of credit losses is calculated as the difference between expected cash flows discounted at the effective interest rate of the operation and the value in the books of the instrument.

For collective estimation of expected credit losses, instruments are distributed in groups of assets depending on credit risk features. Exposures within each group are segmented in accordance with the similar features of the credit risk, including the debtor´s payment capacity pursuant to contractual conditions. These risk features need to play a key role in the estimation of future flows of each group. Credit risk features may consider the following factors, among others:

Group

Parameter

Grouping

Personal and Business Banking

Probability of Default (PD)

Personal loans (1)

Credit card loans (1)

Mortgage loans

Pledge loans

Refinancing

Other

Loss Given Default (LGD)

Personal loans

Credit card loans

Pledge loans

Overdrafts

Mortgage loans

Refinancing

Other financings

Group

Parameter

Grouping

Corporate Banking

Probability of Default (PD)(2)

MEGRAS

SMEs

16

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Group

Parameter

Grouping

Financial sector

Loss Given Default (LGD)

With Guarantees

No Guarantees

(1) For credit cards and personal loans, the Group includes an additional layer of analysis: senior citizens, high income, open market, high income payroll, non- high income open market, non-high income payroll, Personal and Business, former senior cityzens and former payroll
(2) Probability of default within Corporate Banking is calculated by grouping clients based on the client size for Stage 1 facilities. For Stage 2 and Stage 3, Probability of default is calculated including all segments of Corporate Banking due to the lack of materiality to form a larger group.

The credit risk characteristics used to group the instruments are, among others: type of instrument, debtor's sector of activity, geographical area of activity, type of guarantee, aging of past due balances and any other factor relevant to estimating the future cash flows.

Grouping of financial instruments is monitored and reviewed on a regular basis by the Credit Risk and Stress Test Area.

1.2.3Definition of default and impaired credit

The Group considers that a financial instrument is in default when such instrument entails one or more of the following criteria:

Personal and Businesses Banking

Financial instruments delinquent after 90 days in contractual payments.

Corporate Banking

Financial instruments delinquent more than 90 days in past due.
Financial instruments with B.C.R.A. situation greater than or equal to 3.
Rating C or D.

These criteria are applied in a consistent manner to all financial instruments and are aligned with the internal definition of defaultused for the administration of credit risk. Likewise, such definition is consistently applied to define PD ("Probability of Default"), Exposure at Default ("EAD") and Loss Given Default ( "LGD").

1.2.4.Measurement of Expected Credit Loss - Explanation of inputs, assumptions and calculation techniques

ECL is measured on a 12-month or lifetime basis, depending on whether a significant increase in credit risk has been recorded since initial recognition or whether an asset is considered to be credit-impaired. ECL are the discounted product of the Probability of Default ("PD"), Exposure at default ("EAD") and Loss Given Default ("LGD"), defined as follows::

The PD represents the likelihood of a borrower defaulting on its financial obligation (pursuant to the "Definition of default and credit impaired" set forth in Note 1.3.3), either over the next 12 months or over the remaining lifetime (lifetime PD) of the obligation.

EAD is based on the amounts the Group expects to be owed at the time of default, over the next 12 months (12 months EAD) or the remaining lifetime (lifetime EAD). For example, for a revolving commitment, the Group includes the current drawn balance plus any further amount that is expected to be drawn up to the current contractual limit by the time of default, should it occur.

LGD represents the Group´s expectation of the extent of loss on a defaulted exposure. LGD varies by type of counterparty, seniority of claim, availability of collateral or other type of credit support. LGD is expressed as a percentage per unit of exposure at the time of default LGD is calculated on a 12-month or lifetime basis, where 12 month LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs in the next 12 months and lifetime LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs over the remaining expected lifetime of the loan.

ECL is determined by projecting PD, LGD and EAD for each future month and each individual exposure or collective segment. These three components are multiplied and adjusted for the likelihood of survival (that is, the exposure has not been prepaid or defaulted in an earlier month). This effectively calculates an ECL for each future month, which is then

17

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

discounted back to the reporting date and summed. The discount rate used inthe ECL calculation is the original effective interest rate or an approximation thereof.

The Entity based its calculation of the ECL parameters on internal modelsthat were adapted in order to be compliant with IFRS 9.

The Group includes prospective economic information in its definition of DP, EAD and LGD over 12 months or Lifetime. See Note 1.2.5 for the explanation of prospective information and its consideration in the calculation of ECL.

1.2.5 Forward-looking information considered in expected credit loss models

The evaluation of significant credit increases and the calculation of ECL include prospective information. The Group carried out a historical analysis and identifies key economic variable that affect the credit risk and expected credit losses for each portfolio.

Forecasts for these economic variables (the "baseline economic scenario") are provided by the Group's Research team and provide the best estimated view of the economy over the next 12 months. The impact of these economic variables on PD and LGD has been determined by performing statistical regression analyzes to understand the impact that changes in these variables have historically had on default rates and LGD components.

In addition to the base economic scenario, the Group's Research team also provides two possible scenarios together with scenario weights. The number of other scenarios used is established based on the analysis of the main products to ensure that the effect of linearity between the future economic scenario and the associated expected credit losses is captured. The number of scenarios and their attributes are reassessed annually, unless a situation occurs in the macroeconomic situation that justifies a more frequent review.

As of December 31, 2023, as for its portfolios, the Group concluded that three scenarios have properly captured non-lineal items. Scenario analysis are defined by means of a combination of statistic and know-how judgement analysis, taking into account the range of potential results of which each scenario is representative.

As with any economic forecast, projections and probabilities of occurrence are subject to a high degree of inherent uncertainty, and therefore actual results may be significantly different than projected. The Group considers that these forecasts account for its best calculation of potential results and has analyzed the non-lineal and asymmetric impacts within the different portfolios of the Group to establish that chosen scenarios are representative of the range of potential scenarios.

The most significant assumptions utilized to calculate ECL as of December 31, 2023 are as follows:

Parameter

Industry / Segment

Macroeconomic Indicator

Base scenario

Optimistic scenario

Pessimistic scenario

Probability of Default

Personal and Business

Banking

Inflation Rate

205,6%

173, 9%

301,7%

Private Sector Wage

(0,2%)

2,9%

(5,0%)

Corporate
Banking

Private Sector Wage

(0,2 %)

2,9%

(5,0%)

EMAE

145

150

141

Parameter

Industry / Segment

Macroeconomic Indicator

Base scenario

Optimistic scenario

Pessimistic scenario

Loss Given Default

Personal and Business

Banking

Private Sector Wage

(0.2%)

2.9%

(5.0%)

Monetary Policy Rate

105%

94.5%

154.1%

Corporate
Banking

Interest Rate

245.2%

109.4%

193.7%

Private sector loans

2,011

1,857

3,374

18

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

The following are estimations assigned to each scenario as of December 31, 2023:

Base scenario

60%

Optimistic scenario

20%

Pessimistic scenario

20%

Sensitivity analysis

The chart below includes changes in ECL as of December 31, 2023 that would result from reasonably potential changes in the following parameters:

December 31, 2023

Reported ECL Allowance

19.358.980

Gross carrying amount

633.487.098

Loss Rate

3.06%

Coverage Ratio

262.36%

ECL amount by scenarios

Favorable scenario

17,740,262

Unfavorable scenario

22,102,029

Loss Rate by scenarios

Favorable scenario

2.80%

Unfavorable scenario

3.49%

Coverage Ratio per Scenario

Favorable scenario

240.43%

Unfavorable scenario

299.54%

1.2.6 Maximum exposure to credit risk

The chart below includes an analysis of credit risk exposure of the financial instruments for which expected credit loss provisions are recognized. The gross amount of financial assets books included in the chart accounts for the maximum credit risk exposure of such assets.

Loan Type

December 31, 2023

Total

ECL Staging

Stage 1
12-month ECL

Stage 2
Lifetime ECL

Stage 3
Lifetime ECL

Promissory notes

78,666,974

798,561

453,933

79,919,468

Unsecured corporate loans

103,526,126

1,789,054

526,952

105,842,132

Overdrafts

56,801,999

2,236,409

551,809

59,590,217

Mortgage loans

48,862,769

3,574,987

1,514,022

53,951,778

Automobile and other secured loans

12,769,661

2,298,694

258,972

15,327,327

Personal loans

42,937,115

7,283,041

1,615,016

51,835,172

Credit cards

205,712,162

16,246,795

1,682,077

223,641,034

Foreign Trade Loans

33,731,731

4,009,797

5,625,562

43,367,090

Other financing

134,941,492

1,457,017

-

136,398,509

Other receivables from financial transactions

6,395,670

132,241

4,063

6,531,974

Receivables from financial leases

18,793,549

1,833,245

98,744

20,725,538

Total

743,139,248

41,659,841

12,331,150

797,130,239

19

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

1.2.7 Collateral and other credit enhancements

A guarantee is an instrument by which the debtor of the Entity or a third party undertakes, in the event of default of the contracted obligation, to offer itself as support for its payment. The Entity accepts a guarantee as support against a possible default by the debtor.

The Argentine Central Bank classifies these guarantees in three types: Preferred "A" (considered self-settleable), Preferred "B" (made up by mortgage or pledge loans) and remaining guarantees (mainly bank guarantees and fines).

In virtue of the administration of collateral, the Group relies on a specific area devoted to the review of the legal compliance and suitable instrumentation of received collateral. In accordance with the type of collateral, the guarantors may be people or companies (in the case of mortgages, pledges, fines, guarantees and liquid funds) and international top level Financial Entities (for credit letters stand by).

The Group monitors collateral held for financial assets considered to be credit-impaired as it becomes more likely that the Group will take possession of collateral to mitigate potential credit losses.

Credit Impaired loans

Gross exposure

Allowances for loans losses

Book value

Fair value of collateral

Overdrafts

551,809

507,457

44,352

-

Financial Lease

98,744

81,439

17,305

34,794

Documents

453,933

342,285

111,648

73,270

Mortgage loans

1,514,022

736,553

777,469

814,204

Personal loans

1,615,016

1,532,260

82,756

-

Pledge loans

258,972

186,865

72,107

648,882

Credit cards

1,682,077

1,565,436

116,641

-

Other

6,156,577

2,839,137

3,317,440

2,953,136

Total

12,331,150

7,791,432

4,539,718

4,524,286

1.2.8 Credit risk provision

Allowances for loan losses recognized in the year is affected by a range of factors as follows:

Transfers between Stage 1 and Stage 2 or 3 given financial instruments experience significant increases (or decreases) in credit risk or are impaired over the year, and the resulting "increase" between ECL at 12 months and Lifetime;
Additional assignments for new financial instruments recognized during the year, as well as write-offs for withdrawn financial instruments;
Impact on the calculation of ECL of changes in DP, EAD and LGD during the year, resulting from the regular updating of model inputs;
Impact on the measurement of ECL as a result of changes in models and assumptions;
Impact resulting from time elapsing as a consequence of the current value updating;
Conversion to local currency for foreign-currency-denominated assets and other movements; and
Financial assets withdrawn during the year and application of provisions related to assets withdrawn from the balance sheet during the year.

The following tables explain the changes in the credit risk provision corresponding to the Group between the beginning and the end of the year due to the factors indicated below as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Allowance

Total

Stage 1
12-month ECL

Stage 2
Lifetime ECL

Stage 3
Lifetime ECL

Allowances for loan losses as of 12/31/2022

10,792,520

9,423,505

19,626,164

39,842,189

Transfers:

From Stage 1 to Etapa 2

(145,737)

341,203

-

195,466

From Stage 1 to Etapa 3

(4,896)

-

224,691

219,795

From Stage 2 to Etapa 3

-

(14,909)

85,417

70,508

20

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Allowance

Total

Stage 1
12-month ECL

Stage 2
Lifetime ECL

Stage 3
Lifetime ECL

From Stage 2 to Etapa 1

42,549

(111,414)

-

(68,865)

From Stage 3 to Etapa 2

-

5,016

(20,379)

(15,363)

From Stage 3 to Etapa 1

490

-

(11,092)

(10,602)

Additions

13,945,622

-

-

13,945,622

Collections

(13,461,527)

(2,564,209)

(5,202,920)

(21,228,656)

Accruals

56,205

299,254

2,677,636

3,033,095

Withdrawn financial assets

(1,839,190)

(4,207,426)

(9,586,970)

(15,633,586)

Portfolio sale

-

-

(5,662,526)

(5,662,526)

Exchange Differences and Others

2,779,792

6,360,597

14,384,329

23,524,718

Monetary result

(6,207,787)

(3,922,109)

(8,722,919)

(18,852,815)

Allowances for loan losses as of 12/31/2023

5,958,041

5,609,508

7,791,431

19,358,980

Assets Before Allowances

Total

Stage 1
12-month ECL

Stage 2
Lifetime ECL

Stage 3
Lifetime ECL

Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2021

11,869,468

15,490,394

33,537,015

60,896,877

Transfers:

From Stage 1 to Etapa 2

(239,529)

1,487,641

-

1,248,112

From Stage 1 to Etapa 3

(39,434)

-

2,032,421

1,992,987

From Stage 2 to Etapa 3

-

(286,483)

1,362,499

1,076,016

From Stage 2 to Etapa 1

(7,256)

(2,067,638)

-

(2,074,894)

From Stage 3 to Etapa 2

-

(87,655)

(293,091)

(380,746)

From Stage 3 to Etapa 1

(92,806)

-

(230,302)

(323,108)

Additions

3,249,561

3,616,371

7,647,421

14,513,353

Collections

(1,318,045)

(2,427,827)

(5,162,127)

(8,907,999)

Accruals

3,614,000

3,752,961

9,800,873

17,167,834

Withdrawn financial assets

(1,479,934)

(1,834,191)

(9,199,278)

(12,513,403)

Exchange Differences and Others

426,619

298,749

1,934,888

2,660,256

Monetary result

(5,190,124)

(8,518,817)

(21,804,155)

(35,513,096)

Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2022

10,792,520

9,423,505

19,626,164

39,842,189

Assets Before Allowances

Total

Stage 1
12-month ECL

Stage 2
Lifetime ECL

Stage 3
Lifetime ECL

Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2022

746,467,803

59,441,440

29,811,428

835,720,671

Transfers:

From Stage 1 to Etapa 2

(3,914,111)

3,914,111

-

-

From Stage 1 to Etapa 3

(303,408)

-

303,408

-

From Stage 2 to Etapa 3

-

(202,208)

202,208

-

From Stage 2 to Etapa 1

2,482,348

(2,482,348)

-

-

From Stage 3 to Etapa 2

-

38,181

(38,181)

-

From Stage 3 to Etapa 1

25,952

-

(25,952)

-

Additions

452,202,564

-

-

452,202,564

Collections

(170,758,908)

(11,739,962)

(7,085,326)

(189,584,196)

Accruals

59,400,087

3,619,436

5,060,605

68,080,128

Withdrawn financial assets

(1,839,190)

(4,207,426)

(9,586,970)

(15,633,586)

Portfolio sale

-

-

(5,814,155)

(5,814,155)

Exchange Differences and Others

5,618,077

24,248,996

15,252,857

45,119,930

Monetary result

(502,643,715)

(38,211,771)

(15,748,772)

(556,604,258)

Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2023

586,737,499

34,418,449

12,331,150

633,487,098

Assets Before Allowances

Total

Stage 1
12-month ECL

Stage 2
Lifetime ECL

Stage 3
Lifetime ECL

Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2021

863,508,366

74,601,363

49,466,952

987,576,681

Transfers:

From Stage 1 to Etapa 2

(4,339,851)

4,339,851

-

-

From Stage 1 to Etapa 3

(674,849)

-

674,849

-

From Stage 2 to Etapa 3

-

(530,731)

530,731

-

From Stage 2 to Etapa 1

3,616,758

(3,616,758)

-

-

From Stage 3 to Etapa 2

-

235,228

(235,228)

-

From Stage 3 to Etapa 1

210,929

-

(210,929)

-

Additions

407,434,273

27,119,635

9,013,943

443,567,851

Collections

(218,516,270)

(13,635,329)

(7,438,591)

(239,590,190)

Accruals

(381,600,438)

(25,556,814)

2,464,795

(404,692,457)

Withdrawn financial assets

(1,479,934)

(1,834,191)

(9,199,278)

(12,513,403)

Exchange Differences and Others

15,578,295

630,647

2,164,461

18,373,403

Monetary result

62,730,524

(2,311,461)

(17,420,277)

42,998,786

Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2022

746,467,803

59,441,440

29,811,428

835,720,671

As of December 31, 2023

Total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Promissory notes

78,666,974

798,561

453,933

79,919,468

Unsecured corporate loans

103,526,126

1,789,054

526,952

105,842,132

Overdrafts

41,821,430

1,395,503

551,809

43,768,742

Mortgage loans

48,862,769

3,574,987

1,514,022

53,951,778

Automobile and other secured loans

12,769,661

2,298,694

258,972

15,327,327

Personal loans

42,937,115

7,283,041

1,615,016

51,835,172

Credit card loans

64,290,982

9,846,309

1,682,077

75,819,368

Foreign Trade Loans

33,731,731

4,009,797

5,625,562

43,367,090

Other financings

134,941,492

1,457,017

-

136,398,509

Other receivables from financial transactions

6,395,670

132,241

4,063

6,531,974

Receivables from financial leases

18,793,549

1,833,245

98,744

20,725,538

Subtotal

586,737,499

34,418,449

12,331,150

633,487,098

Allowances for loan losses

(5,958,041)

(5,609,508)

(7,791,431)

(19,358,980)

Total

580,779,458

28,808,941

4,539,719

614,128,118

As of December 31, 2023

Total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Promissory notes

109,528,273

338,608

134,129

110,001,010

Unsecured corporate loans

126,747,483

350,203

1,325,496

128,423,182

Overdrafts

44,897,885

202,393

173,411

45,273,689

Mortgage loans

72,927,335

2,004,852

709,661

75,641,848

Automobile and other secured loans

22,652,760

1,266,879

405,197

24,324,836

Personal loans

111,267,420

6,148,950

2,583,516

119,999,886

Credit card loans

145,688,060

6,136,469

2,354,959

154,179,488

Foreign Trade Loans

49,867,844

1,849,831

1,480,395

53,198,070

Other financings

22,892,031

40,849,446

20,508,037

84,249,514

Other receivables from financial transactions

6,146,958

90,951

97,913

6,335,822

Receivables from financial leases

33,851,754

202,858

38,714

34,093,326

Subtotal

746,467,803

59,441,440

29,811,428

835,720,671

Allowances for loan losses

(10,792,520)

(9,423,505)

(19,626,164)

(39,842,189)

Total

735,675,283

50,017,935

10,185,264

795,878,482

22

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

1.2.9 Write-off policy

The Group derecognizes financial assets, in whole or in part, when it has exhausted all recovery efforts and has concluded that there are no reasonable expectations of recovery. Indicators that there is no reasonable expectation of recovery include (i) the cessation of foreclosure activity and (ii) when the Bank's recovery method is given by the foreclosure of the guarantee and the value of the guarantee is such that there is no reasonable expectation of full recovery.

The Group may derecognize financial assets that are still subject to execution activities. The contractual amounts pending collection of said derecognized assets during the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 amount to 9,090,153 and 24,494,621, respectively. The Group seeks to recover the amounts legally owed in full, but which have been partially written off the balance sheet because there is no reasonable expectation of full recovery.

12.31.2023

12.31.2022

Balance at the beginning of the year

24,494,621

43,310,124

Additions

15,633,586

12,513,403

Disposals

Cash collection

(4,148,993)

(5,848,535)

Portfolio sales

(830,666)

(443,214)

Condonation

(12,355,883)

(21,585,735)

Exchange differences and other movements

(13,702,512)

(3,451,422)

Gross carrying amount

9,090,153

24,494,621

1.3. Transactions with non-controlling interest

The Group treats transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in a loss of control as transactions with equity owners of the Group. A change in ownership interest results in an adjustment between the carrying amounts of the controlling and non-controlling interests to reflect their relative interests in the subsidiary. Any difference between the amount of the adjustment to non-controlling interests and any consideration paid or received is recognized in a separate reserve within equity attributable to owners of the Group.

1.4. Consolidation

A subsidiary is an entity (or subsidiary), including structured entities, in which the Group has control because it (i) has the power to manage relevant activities of the subsidiary (ii) has exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involment with the subsidiary, and (iii) has the ability to use its power over the subsidiary in order to affect the amount of the investor´s returns. The existence and the effect of the substantive rights, including substantive rights of potential vote, are considered when evaluating whether the Group has power over the other entity. For a right to be substantive, the right holder must have the practical competence to exercise such right whenever it is necessary to make decisions on the direction of the entity's relevant activities. The Group can have control over an entity, even when it has less voting powers than those required for the majority.

Accordingly, the protecting rights of other investors, as well as those related to substantive changes in the subsidiary´ activities or applicable only in unusual circumstances, do not prevent the Group from having power over a subsidiary. The subsidiaries are consolidated as from the date on which control is transferred to the Group, ceasing its consolidation as from the date on which control ceases.

The following chart provides the subsidiaries which are object to consolidation:

Company

Condition

Legal Adress

Principal Activity

Percentage of Participation

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Direct

Direct and Indirect

Direct

Direct and Indirect

Banco Supervielle S.A.

Controlled

Reconquista 330, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Commercial Bank

97.10%

99.90% (1)

97.10%

99.90% (1)

IUDÚ Compañia Financiera S.A. (4)

Controlled

Reconquista 320, 1st floor C.A.B.A., Argentina

Financial Company

-

-

5.00%

99.90%

Tarjeta Automática S.A. (4)

Controlled

Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th floor

Credit Card and Consumer Loans

-

-

7.85%

99.91%

23

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Company

Condition

Legal Adress

Principal Activity

Percentage of Participation

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Direct

Direct and Indirect

Direct

Direct and Indirect

C.A.B.A., Argentina

Supervielle Asset Management S.A.

Controlled

San Martín 344, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Asset Management and Other Services

95.00%

100.00%

95.00%

100.00%

Sofital S.A.F. e I.I.

Controlled

Bartolomé Mitre 434, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Financial operations and administration of marketable securities

96.80%

100.00%

96.80%

100.00%

Espacio Cordial de Servicios S.A.

Controlled

Patricias Mendocinas 769, Ciudad de Mendoza, Argentina(2)

Trading of products and services

95.00%

100.00%

95.00%

100.00%

Supervielle Seguros S.A.

Controlled

San Martin 344, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Insurance company

95.00%

100.00%

95.00%

100.00%

Micro Lending S.A.U.

Controlled

Bartolomé Mitre 434, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Financial Company

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

InvertirOnline S.A.U.

Controlled

Humboldt 1550, 2nd floor, department 201, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Financial Broker

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U

Controlled

San Martín 344, 15th floor, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Representations

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

IOL Holding S.A.

Controlled

Treinta y tres 1271, Montevideo, Uruguay

Financial Company

99.99%

100.00%

99.99%

100.00%

Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros S.A

Controlled

Reconquista 320, 1st floor, C.A.B.A., Argentina

Insurance Broker

95.24%

100.00%

95.24%

100.00%

Bolsillo Digital S.A.U.

Controlled

Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th floor. C.A.B.A., Argentina (3)

Computer Services

-

100.00%

-

100.00%

Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U.

Controlled

Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th floor. C.A.B.A., Argentina

Settlement and Clearing Agent

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

Dólar IOL S.A.U.

Controlled

San Martin 344, 16th floor, Buenos Aires

Services and exchange agency

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

(1) Grupo Supervielle S.A.'s direct and indirect interest in Banco Supervielle votes amounts to 99,87% as of 12/31/23 and 12/31/22
(2) On October 21, 2021, through the Board of Directors Minutes, the change of address of the Company's headquarters was resolved, fixing it at Avda. Gral. San Martín 731, 1st floor, in the City of Mendoza. It is pending registration in the Directorate of Legal Entities and Public Registry of the Province of Mendoza.
(3) On May 31, 2023, by Board Minutes, the change of address of the Company's headquarters was resolved, setting it at San Martin 344, 16th floor of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. It is pending registration in the IGJ
(4) On June 8, 2023, the definitive merger commitment with Banco Supervielle S.A. was signed. described in note 21 of the consolidated financial statements.

24

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

1.5. Associated

Associates are entities over which the Group has significant influence (directly or indirectly), but not control, generally accompanying a stake of between 20 and 50 percent of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method, and are initially recognized at cost. The book value of the associates includes the goodwill identified in the acquisition less accumulated impairment losses, if applicable. Dividends received from associated entities reduce the book value of the investment in them. Other changes subsequent to the acquisition in the Group's participation in the net assets of an associate are recognized as follows: (i) the Group's participation in the gains or losses of associates is recorded in the income statement as profit or loss. by associates and joint ventures and (ii) the Group's share in other comprehensive income is recognized in the statement of other comprehensive income and is presented separately. However, when the Group's share of losses in an associate equals or exceeds its interest in the associate, the Group will cease to recognize its share of additional losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.

Unrealized gains on transactions between the Group and its associates are eliminated to the extent of the Group's participation in the associates; unrealized losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the transferred asset.

1.6. Foreign currency translation

(a) Functional and presentation currency

Figures included in the consolidated financial statements as per each entity of the Group are expressed in the functional currency, that is, in the currency of the main economic setting where it operates. Consolidated financial ftatements are expressed in Argentine pesos, which is the functional currency and the reporting currency of the Group.

Conversion of subsidiaries

Participations in subsidiary companies, whose functional currency is different from the Argentine peso, are converted, first, to the functional currency of the Group, and then adjusted for inflation (see note 1.2.2). The results and financial position of the subsidiaries with a functional currency other than the Argentine peso are translated into the Group's functional currency in accordance with the provisions of IAS 21 "Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates", as follows:

Assets and liabilities, at the closing exchange rate on the date of each consolidated statement of financial position
Income and expenses, at the average exchange rate.

Subsequently, the converted balances were adjusted for inflation in order to present them in homogeneous currency.

All the differences resulting from the translation were recognized in the caption "Conversion Difference of Financial Statements" of the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income.

In the case of sale or disposal of any of the subsidiaries, the accumulated conversion differences must be recognized in the Statement of Comprehensive Income as part of the gain or loss from the sale or disposal.

(b)Transactions and balances

Transactions in foreign currency are converted in the functional currency at the reference Exchange rate released by the Argentine Central Bank and those carried out in other currencies, at the repo rate in US dollars for the reference Exchange rate released by the Argentine Central Bank. Earnings and losses in foreign currency that result in the liquidation of such transactions and the conversion of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency at closing exchange rates, are recognized in the integral income statement, under "Difference of exchange rate in gold and foreign currency", except when such items are deferred in the shareholders' equity for transactions classified as cash flow hedging, when applicable.

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022 the balances in US dollars were converted at the reference exchange rate determined by the Argentine Central Bank. In the case of foreign currencies other than US dollars, they have been converted to this currency using the types of passes reported by the Argentine Central Bank.

25

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

1.7. Cash and due from banks

Cash and due from banks includes cash available, freely available deposits in local banks and correspondent banks abroad, which are liquid short-term instruments and have a maturity of less than three months from the date of origination.

Assets recorded in cash and due from Banks are recorded at amortized cost which is close to its fair value.

Cash equivalents are made up by highly liquid short-term securities with three-month or shorter initial maturities, with fair value rating.

1.8. Segment Reporting

An operating segment is defined as a component of an entity or a Group that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the same entity), and whose financial information is evaluated on a regular basis by the chief operating decision maker.

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to:

(i)Key personnel of the senior management who account for the main authority in operating decision-making processes and is responsible for allocating resources and assessing the performance of operating segments; and
(ii)The Board, who is in charge of making strategic decisions of the Group.
1.9. Financial Instruments

Initial Recognition and measurement

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized when the entity becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on trade-date, the date on which the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset.

At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset or liability at its fair value plus or minus, in the case of a financial asset or financial liability not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are incremental and directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of the financial asset or financial liability, such as fees and commissions.

When the fair value of financial assets and liabilities differs from the transaction price on initial recognition, the Group recognizes the difference as follows:

- When the fair value is evidenced by a quoted price in an active market for an identical asset or liability or based on a valuation technique that only uses data from observable markets, the difference is recognized as a gain or loss.
- In all other cases, the difference is deferred and the timing of recognition of deferred day one profit or loss is determined individually. It is either amortized over the life of the instrument until its fair value can be determined using market observable inputs, or realized through settlement.

Financial Assets

a - Debt Instruments

Debt instruments are those instruments that meet the definition of a financial liability from the issuer's perspective, such as loans, government and corporate bonds and, accounts receivables purchased from clients in non-recourse factoring transactions.

Classification

Pursuant to IFRS 9, the Entity classifies financial assets depending on whether these are subsequently measured at amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income or fair value through profit or loss, on the basis of:

a) the Group's business model for managing financial assets, and;
b) the cash-flows characteristics of the financial asset

26

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Business Model

The business model refers to the way in which the Group manages a set of financial assets to achieve a specific business objective. It represents the way in which the Group maintains the instruments for the generation of funds.

The business models that the group can follow are the following:

- Hold the instruments until maturity;
- Keep the instruments in portfolio for the collection of the flow of funds and, in turn, sell them if convenient; or
- Maintain the instruments for their negotiation.

The Group determines its business model at the level that best reflects how it manages groups of financial assets to achieve a specific business objective.

The business model of the Group does not depend on the management's intentions for an individual instrument. Therefore, this business model is not evaluated instrument by instrument, but at a higher level of aggregated portfolios and is based on observable factors such as:

- How the business model's return is evaluated and how financial assets held in that business model are evaluated and reported to the Group's key personnel.
- The risks affecting the business model's return (and financial assets held in that business model) and, particularly, the way these risks are managed.
- How the Group's key personnel is compensated (for instance, if salaries are based on the fair value of the assets managed or on contractual cash flows collected)
- The expected frequency, the value, moment and reasons of sales are also important aspects.

The evaluation of the business model is based on reasonably expected scenarios, irrespective of worst-case or stress case scenarios. If after the initial recognition cash flows are realized in a different manner from the original expectations, the Group will not change the classification of the remaining financial assets held in that business model, but it will consider such information for evaluating recent purchases or originations. An instrument's reclassification is only made when, and only when, an entity changes its business model for managing financial assets.

Contractual Cash Flow Characteristics

Where the business model is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows or to collect contractual cash flows and sell, the Group assesses whether the financial instruments' cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Where the contractual terms introduce exposure to risk or volatility that are inconsistent with a basic lending arrangement, the related financial asset shall be classified and measured at fair value through profit or loss.

Based on the aforementioned, there are three different categories of Financial Assets:

i)Financial assets at amortized cost.

Financial assets shall be measured at amortized cost if both of the following conditions are met:

(a) the financial asset is held for collection of contractual cash flows, and

(b) the assets's cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest.

These financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value plus incremental and directly attributable transaction costs, and are subsequently measured at amortized cost.

The amortized cost of a financial asset is equal to its acquisition cost less its accumulated amortization plus accrued interest (calculated according to the effective rate method), net of any impairment loss. The effective interest method uses the rate that allows discounting the future cash flows that are estimated to be received or paid in the life of the instrument or a shorter period, if appropriate, equaling the net book value. When applying this method, the Group identifies the incremental direct costs as an integral part of the effective interest rate.

ii)Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income:

Financial assets shall be measured at fair value through other comprehensive income when:

27

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

(a) the financial asset is held for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling financial assets and

(b) the asset's cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest.

These instruments shall be initially recognized at fair value plus or minus transaction costs that are incremental and directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of the instrument, and subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. Gains and losses arising out of changes in fair value shall be included in other comprehensive income within a separate component of equity. Impairment gains or losses or reversal, interest revenue and foreign exchange gains and losses on the instrument's amortized cost shall be recognized in profit or loss. At the time of sale or disposal, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognized in other comprehensive income is reclassified from equity to the income statement. Interest income from these financial assets is determined using the effective interest rate method.

iii)Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss comprise:

- Instruments held for trading
- Instruments specifically designated at fair value through profit or loss
- Instruments with contractual cash-flows that do not represent solely payments of principal and interest

These financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value and any change in fair value measurement is charged to the income statement.

The Group classifies a financial instrument as held for trading if such instrument is acquired or incurred for the main purpose of selling or repurchasing it in the short term, or it is part of a portfolio of financial instruments which are managed together and for which there is evidence of short-term profits or if it is a derivative financial instrument not designated as a hedging instrument. Derivatives and trading securities are classified as held for trading and are measured at fair value.

The fair value of these instruments was calculated using the quotes in force at the end of each fiscal year in active markets, if representative. In the absence of an active market, valuation techniques were used that included the use of market operations carried out under conditions of mutual independence, between interested and duly informed parties, whenever available, as well as references to the current fair value of another instrument that is substantially similar, or discounted cash flow analysis. The estimation of fair values ​​is explained in greater detail in the section "critical accounting policies and estimates".

In addition, financial assets may be valued ("designated") at fair value through profit or loss when, by doing so, the Group eliminates or significantly reduces a measurement or recognition inconsistency.

b - Equity Instruments

Equity instruments are instruments that do not contain a contractual obligation to pay and that evidence a residual interest in the issuer's net assets.

Such instruments are measured at fair value through profit and loss, except where the Group's senior management has elected, at initial recognition, to irrevocably designate an equity investment at fair value through other comprehensive income. This option is available when instruments are not held for trading. The gains or losses of these instruments are recognized in other comprehensive income and are not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss, including on disposal. Dividends that result from such instrument will be charged to income when the Group's right to receive payments is established.

Derecognition of Financial Assets

The Group recognizes the write-off of financial assets only when any of the following conditions are met:

1. The rights on the financial asset cash flows have expired; or
2. The financial asset is transferred pursuant to the requirements in 3.2.4 of IFRS 9.

The Group derecognizes financial assets that have been transferred only when the following characteristics are met:

1. The contractual rights to receive the cashflows from the assets have expired or when they have been transferred and the Group transfers substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership.

28

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

2. The Entity retains the contractual rights to receive cash flows from assets but assumes a contractual obligation to pay those cash flows to other entities and transfers substantially all of the risks and rewards. These transactions result in derecognition if the Group:
a.Has no obligation to make payments unless it collects amounts from the assets;
b.Is prohibited from selling or pledging the financial assets;
c.Has an obligation to remit any cash it collects from the assets without material delay.

Write Off of Financial Assets

The Group reduces the gross carrying amount of a financial asset when it has no reasonable expectations of recovering a financial asset in its entirety of a portion thereof. A write-off constitutes a derecognition event.

Financial Liabilities

Classification

The Group classifies its financial liabilities as subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective rate method, except for:

- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.
- Financial liabilities arising from the transfer of financial assets which did not qualify for derecognition.
- Financial guarantee contracts and loan commitments.
- Commitments to grant loans at rates below the market rate

Financial Liabilities valued at fair value through profit or loss: At initial recognition, the Group can designate a liability at fair value through profit or loss if it reflects more appropriately the financial information because:

- The Group eliminates or substantially reduces an accounting mismatch in measurement or recognition inconsistency; or
- if financial assets and financial liabilities are managed and their performances assessed on a fair value basis according to an investment strategy or a documented risk management; or
- if a host contract contains one or more embedded derivatives and the Group has opted for designating the entire contract at fair value through profit or loss.

Financial guarantee contract: A guarantee contract is a contract which requires the issuer to make specified payments to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because a specified debtor fails to make payments when due, in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument.

Financial guarantee contracts and loan commitments are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at the higher of the amount of the loss allowance and the unaccrued premium at year end.

Derecognition of financial liabilities

The Group derecognizes financial liabilities when they are extinguished; this is, when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, cancelled or expires (See note 1.26)

1.10. Derivatives

Derivatives are initially recognized at their fair value on the date on which the derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured at fair value.

All derivative instruments are recognised as assets when their fair value is positive, and as liabilities when their fair value is negative. Any change in the fair value of derivative instruments is included in the income statement.

The Group does not apply hedge accounting.

1.11. Repo Transactions

Sale and repurchase agreements ("pass transactions"), which effectively provide the lender's return to the counterparty, are treated as collateralized financing transactions. Securities sold under such sale and repurchase agreements are not derecognized. Securities are not reclassified in the statement of financial position unless the transferee has the contractual

29

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

or customary right to sell or replace the securities, in which case they are reclassified as repurchase accounts receivable. The corresponding liability is presented under Financing received from the B.C.R.A. and other Financial Institutions.

Securities purchased under resale agreements ("active repo operations"), which effectively provide the lender's return to the Group, are recorded as debts under the item Financing received from the B.C.R.A. and other Financial Institutions.

The difference between the sale price and the repurchase price or the purchase price and the resale price, adjusted for interest and dividends received by the counterparty or by the Group, as the case may be, make up the transaction premium, which is treated as interest income or expense and are accrued over the life of the repo agreements using the effective interest method.

1.12. Leases

Group as lessor

Operating leases

Leases where the lessor retains a substantial portion of the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of lease incentives) are recognized in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. In addition, the Group recognizes the associated costs such as amortization and expenses.

The historical cost includes expenditures that are directly attributable to the acquisition of these items and those expenses are charged to profit or loss during the lease term.

The depreciation applied to the leased underlying assets is consistent with the one applied to similar assets' group. In turn, the Group applies IAS 36 for the application of identified losses

Finance leases

They have been recorded at the current value of the unearned amounts, calculated according to the conditions agreed in the respective contracts, based on the interest rate implicit in them.

Initial measurement

The Group uses the interest rate implicit in the lease to measure the net investment. This is defined in such a way that the initial direct costs are automatically included in the net investment of the lease.

Initial direct costs, other than those incurred by manufacturers or concessionaires, are included in the initial measurement of the net investment of the lease and reduce the amount of income recognized over the term of the lease. The interest rate implicit in the lease is defined in such a way that initial direct costs are automatically included in the net investment in the lease; there is no need to add them separately.

The difference between the gross amount receivable and the present value represents the finance income that is recognized over the term of the lease. Finance income from leases is recorded in profit or loss for the year. Impairment losses are recognized in income for the year.

See accounting policy related to those leases in which the Group acts as lessee in note 12 to these consolidated financial statements.

1.13. Property, plant and equipment

a) Basis of measurement used

Property, plant and equipment is measured at historical cost less depreciation, except for land and buildings, where Grupo Supervielle adopted the revaluation model. The historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition or building of these items.

All other property, plant and equipment were valued at acquisition or construction cost, net of accumulated depreciation and / or accumulated impairment losses, if any, except for real estate, for which Grupo Supervielle adopted the revaluation method. The cost includes the expenses that are directly attributable to the acquisition or construction of these items.

30

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Management updates the valuation of the fair value of land, buildings, facilities and machinery (classified as property, plant and equipment), taking into account independent valuations. Management determines the value of property, plant and equipment within a range of fair value estimates and considering the currency in which the market transactions are carried out. The revaluations are carried out with sufficient regularity, in order to ensure that the book value, at all times, does not differ significantly from the fair value of each asset subject to revaluation.

The subsequent costs are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognized as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to Grupo Supervielle, and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of an asset is derecognized when replaced.

Repairs and maintenance expenses are charged to profit or loss when they are incurred.

b) Depreciation methods used

Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method, applying annual rates sufficient to extinguish the values of assets at the end of their estimated useful lives. In those cases in which an asset includes significant components with different useful lives, such components are recognized and depreciated as separate items.

The following chart presents the useful life for each item included in property, plant and equipment:

Property, plant and equipment

Estimated useful life

Buildings

50 Years

Furniture

10 Years

Machines and equipment

5 Years

Vehicles

5 Years

land

not amortized

Work in progress

not amortized

The residual values ​​of property, plant and equipment, the useful lives and the depreciation methods are reviewed and adjusted if necessary, at the closing date of each fiscal year or when there are indications of impairment.

The carrying amount of property, plant and equipment is immediately reduced to its recoverable amount when the carrying amount is greater than the estimated recoverable amount

c) Result from sale

The results for the sale of property, plant and equipment are calculated by comparing the income obtained with the book value of the respective asset. The resulting profits or losses are recorded in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

d) Buildings- Revaluation and historical cost

The following table reveals the following information related to the class of assets that have been accounted for at their revalued value, as well as the book values ​​that would have been recognized if the assets had been accounted for under a cost model:

Class

12/31/2023

Appraiser

Revaluation date

Revaluation Adjustment - OCI accumulated

Carrying amount if it had been recorded under the Cost Model

At the Beginning of the year

Change of year

At the End of the year

Buildings

Tribunal de Tasaciones de la Nación

12/31/2023

33,232,336

(2,093,626)

31,138,710

17,872,826

CM Ingeniería en Valuaciones

Serinco

Reporte Inmobiliario

31

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Class

12/21/2022

Appraiser

Revaluation date

Revaluation Adjustment - OCI accumulated

Carrying amount if it had been recorded under the Cost Model

At the Beginning of the year

Change of year

At the End of the year

Inmuebles

Serinco

12/31/2022

35,808,240

(2,639,732)

33,168,508

16,339,260

The revaluation of the land and buildings owned by the entity shows a negative result of 2,093,626 as of December 31, 2023 and a negative result of 2,639,732 as of December 31, 2022, which added to its historical cost and net of depreciation of the revaluation yields a total of 31,138,710 y 33,168,508 for this asset class, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

In fiscal year 2023, the sum of (1,817,026) is allocated to Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) 62,417 to other operating income and (339,018) to depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets .

Investment properties

a)Measurement bases used

Investment properties are composed of buildings held for obtaining a rent or for capital appreciation or both, but is never occupied by the Group.

Investment properties are measured at its fair value, and any gain or loss arising from a change in the fair value is recognized in profit or loss. Investment properties are never depreciated. The fair value is determined using sales comparison approach prepared by the Group's management considering a report of an independent valuation expert. The sales prices of comparable properties are adjusted considering the specific aspects of each property, with the most relevant premise being the price per square meter (Level 3).

Investment properties under the cost approach reflect the amount that would be required to replace the service capacity of the asset. They were valued at acquisition or construction cost, net of accumulated depreciation and / or accumulated depreciation losses. The cost includes expenses that are directly attributable to the acquisition or construction of these items.

Below are the figures included in the results of the year for Investment Properties:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Income derived from rents (rents charged)

89,087

228,579

Direct operating expenses of properties that generated income derived from rents

(15,681)

(17,655)

Fair value remeasurement

(7,012,278)

(2,503,275)

The net result generated by the investment property as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 amounts to a loss of 6,938,872 and a loss of 2,292,351 respectively, and is recognized under "Other operating income", "Administrative expenses" and "Other operating expenses". in the consolidated comprehensive income statement.

Gain and losses on disposals are determined by comparing proceeds with the carrying amount.

1.14.Intangible Assets

(a)Goodwill

Goodwill resulting from the acquisition of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures account for the excess of the:

(i)the cost of an acquisition, which is measured as the sum of the consideration transferred, valued at fair value at the acquisition date plus the amount of non-controlling interest; and
(ii)the fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed of the acquiree.

Goodwill is included in the intangible assets item in the consolidated financial statement.

32

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Goodwill is not amortized. The Group evaluates annually, or when there are signs of impairment, the recoverability of goodwill based on discounted future cash flows plus other information available at the date of preparation of the consolidated financial statements. Impairment losses, once recorded, are not reversed. Gains and losses on the sale of an entity include the balance of goodwill related to the entity sold.

Goodwill is assigned to cash-generating units for the purpose of performing recoverability tests. The allocation is made among those cash-generating units (or groups of units), identified according to the operating segment criteria, that benefit from the business combination from which the goodwill arose.

(b) Software

Costs associated with software maintenance are recognized as an expense when incurred. Development, acquisition and implementation costs that are directly attributable to the design and testing of the identifiable and unique software that the Group controls are recognized as assets.

The development, acquisition or implementation costs initially recognized as expenses for a period are not subsequently recognized as the cost of the intangible asset. The costs incurred in the development, acquisition or implementation of software, recognized as intangible assets, are amortized by applying the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives, in a term that does not exceed five years.

(c) Trademarks and licenses

Trademarks and licenses acquired separately are initially valued at historical cost, while those acquired through a business combination are recognized at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date.

Intangible assets with a finite useful life are subsequently carried at cost less accumulated depreciation and / impairment losses, if any. These assets are tested for impairment annually or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that it might be impaired.

Trademarks acquired by the Group have been classified as intangible assets with an indefinite useful life. The main factors considered for this classification include the years in which they have been in service and their recognition among industry customers.

Intangible assets with an indefinite useful life are those that arise from contracts or other legal rights that can be renewed without a significant cost and for which, based on an analysis of all the relevant factors, there is no foreseeable limit of the period over which the asset is expected to generate net cash flows for the Group. These intangible assets are not amortized, but are tested for impairment annually or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that they might be impaired, either individually or at the level of the cash generating unit. The categorization of the indefinite useful life is reviewed annually to confirm if it is still applicable.

Impairment losses are recognized when the book value exceeds its recoverable value. The recoverable value of the assets corresponds to the greater of the recoverable value of the asset or its value in use. For purposes of the impairment test, assets are grouped at the lowest level at which they generate identifiable cash flows (cash-generating units). Impairments of these non-financial assets - other than goodwill - are reviewed at each reporting date to verify possible reversals.

Goodwill impairment

Goodwill are assigned to the Group's cash generating units on the basis of the operating segments.

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Supervielle Seguros S.A.

88,686

88,686

Banco Regional de Cuyo S.A.

464,982

464,982

InvertirOnline S.A.U. / Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U.

16,902,605

16,902,605

Micro Lending S.A.U.

9,308,612

13,308,612

Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U.

46,943

46,943

Others

215,316

215,316

Total

27,027,144

31,027,144

The recoverable amount of a cash generating unit is determined on the basis of use value calculations. These calculations use cash flow projections based on approved financial budgets covering a period of five years.

The main key assumptions are related to marginal contribution margins. These were determined on the basis of past results, other external sources of information and their expectations of market development.

33

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

The discount rates used were 15.6% and are the respective average cost of capital ("WACC"), which is considered a good indicator of the cost of capital. For each cash generating unit, where the assets are assigned, a specific WACC was determined considering the industry, the country and the size of the business.

The main macroeconomic premises used, the amount of MILA financing and IOL operating income are detailed below:

Real

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Inflation (end of year)

211.4%

205.6%

80.4%

49.8%

23.7%

8.5%

Inflation (average)

133.5%

249.1%

104.9%

62.0%

34.4%

13.4%

Cost of funding (average)

63.0%

70.0%

45.3%

31.6%

17.8%

9.4%

Loan's interest rate (average)

82.8%

88.0%

59.3%

43.6%

27.8%

17.4%

Amount of Micro Lending' financing

5,798

7,080

9,996

12,504

14,004

14,004

InvertirOnline'Operating income

7,326

21,213

51,990

88,474

118,939

134,834

As of December 31, 2023, political conditions negatively affected the Argentine economy in general, causing, mainly on that date:

• An inflationary acceleration and greater devaluation of the Argentine peso, with the accumulated inflation index being 211.4% during 2023 (CPI) and the variation in the BCRA Com exchange rate. "A" 3,500, for the same period, of 356.4%.

• Exchange restrictions in order to contain the demand for dollars.

• Reduction of the 1-day passive repo rate from 126% to 100% n.a. (171.5% e.a.). Thus, the interest rate on 1-day repos for FCI was 85% n.a. (133.7% n.a.), while the 1-day active repo interest rate remained at 160% n.a. (393.6% e.a.).

To what was mentioned above we must add the following conditions for the pledge business

• During 2023, loans for automotive purposes have decreased their share of the product more than the sector of loans to the non-financial private sector as a whole.

• The balance of loans for automobile use in the financial system (BCRA) is at historic lows, representing 0.2% of GDP.

• Both the patenting of 0KM units, and the percentage of these transactions that are carried out through financing, are in slight recovery but quite far from historical highs.

• Financing of used vehicles is relevant in MILA's operations. The pledge business has not been immune to the exposed market conditions, maintaining the amount of financing granted in the order of 5,800 operations (1% below 2022), which is a depressed level of activity in the historical series.

Consequently, as of December 31, 2023, an adjustment has been determined for impairment in the goodwill of Micro Lending S.A.U., given that the estimate of the value attributable to the cash-generating unit was 10,477,611. Based on this, a devaluation of 4,000,000 was recorded in the item depreciation and depreciation of assets, classified in the "People and Business" segment.

The rest of the business keys have been tested as of the date of the financial statements and no impairment losses have been identified.

The sensitivity analysis of the cash generating units to which goodwill was assigned, excluding Micro Lending S.A.U., was based on a 1% increase in the weighted average cost of capital. The Group concluded that it would not be necessary to recognize any impairment losses on goodwill in the segment under these conditions.

1.15.Inventories

As of December 31, 2023, The Group does not have a balance of inventories.

As of December 31, 2022, inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost includes the acquisition costs (net of discounts, rebates and similar), as well as other costs that have been incurred to bring the inventories to their current location and conditions to be commercialized. The net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of sale.

34

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

The inventories' net realizable values are reviewed and adjusted if carrying amount is greater than its net realizable value at the end of each reporting year.

The Group establishes an allowance for obsolete inventory and low turnover rate products at the end of each year.

1.16.Devaluation of non-financial assets

Assets with an indefinite useful life are not subject to amortization and are subjected to annual impairment tests. Unlike the previous assumption, those assets that are amortizable are subjected to impairment tests when events or circumstances occur that indicate that their book value may not be recovered or, minimally, on an annual basis.

Impairment losses are recognized when the book value exceeds its recoverable value. The recoverable value of the assets corresponds to the higher of the net amount that would be obtained from their sale or their value in use. For impairment test purposes, assets are grouped at the lowest level at which they generate identifiable cash flows (cash generating units). The book value of non-financial assets other than goodwill on which an impairment has been recorded is reviewed at each reporting date to verify possible impairment reversals.

1.17.Trust Assets

Assets held by the Group in its Trustee role, are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Commissions and fees earned from trust activities are included in Service fee income.

1.18.Offsetting

Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the consolidated financial statement where the Group has a legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or realize the assets and settle the liability simultaneously.

1.19.Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other Financial Institutions

The amounts owed to other financial institutions are recorded at the time the bank disburses the proceeds to the Group. Non-derivative financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost.

In the event that the Group repurchases its own debt, it is eliminated from the consolidated financial statements and the difference between the residual value of the financial liability and the amount paid is recognized as a financial income or expense.

1.20.Provisions / Contingencies

A provision will be recognized when:

- an entity has a present obligation (legal or implicit) as a result of past event;
- it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying future economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; and
- the amount can be reliably estimated.

An Entity will be deemed to have an implicit obligation where (a) the Group has assumed certain responsibilities as a consequence of past practices or public policies and (b) as a result, the Group has created an expectation that it will discharge those responsibilities

The Group recognizes the following provisions:

For labor, civil and commercial lawsuits: provisions are calculated based on lawyers' reports about the status of the proceedings and the estimate about the potential losses to be afforded by the Group, as well as on the basis of past experience in this type of claims.

For miscellaneous risks: These provisions are set up to address contingencies that may trigger obligations for the Group. In estimating the provision amounts, the Group evaluates the likelihood of occurrence taking into consideration the opinion of its legal and professional advisors.

Other contingent liabilities are: i) possible obligations that arise from past events and whose existence will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the Group; or ii) present obligations that arise from past events but it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to its settlement; or whose amount cannot be measured with sufficient reliability.

35

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Other contingent liabilities are not recognized. Contingent liabilities, whose possibility of any outflow in settlement is remote, are not disclosed unless they involve guarantees, in which case the nature of the guarantee is disclosed.

The Group does not account for positive contingencies, other than those arising from deferred taxes and those contingencies whose occurrence is virtually certain.

As of the date of these consolidated financial statements, the Group's management believes there are no elements leading to determine the existence of contingencies that might be materialized and have a negative impact on these consolidated financial statements other than those disclosed in Note 15.

1.21.Other non-financial liabilities

Non-financial accounts payable are accrued when the counterparty has fulfilled its contractual obligations and are measured at amortized cost.

1.22.Employee benefits

Provisions related to early retirement plans are established. The liability related to these plans and benefits is not expected to be settled in the next 12 months. Therefore, they are measured at the present value of the future flows of funds that are expected to be realized with respect to the services provided by employees until the end of the year using the unit of credit method. The level of salaries, experience and separations, as well as years of service, are taken into account. Expected future payments are discounted using the market rate at the end of the year corresponding to sovereign bonds with terms and currency that match the expected flows. Remeasurements as a result of experience and changes in actuarial premises are recognized in results.

Provisions for short-term benefits are measured at the present value of the disbursements that are expected to be required to settle the obligation using a pre-tax interest rate that reflects current market conditions on the value of money and the specific risks for said obligation. obligation. The increase in the provision for the passage of time is recognized in the net financial results caption of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

Termination benefits are payable when employment is terminated by the Group before the normal retirement date, or when an employee accepts voluntary redundancy in exchange for these benefits. The group recognises termination benefits at the earlier of the following dates: (a) when the Group can no longer withdraw the offer of those benefits; and (b) when the entity recognises costs for a restructuring that is within the scope of IAS 37 and involves the payment of terminations benefits. In the case of an offer made to encourage voluntary redundancy, the termination benefits are measured based on the number of employees expected to accept the offer. Benefits falling due more than 12 months after the end of the reporting year are discounted to present value.

Non-financial accounts payable are accrued when the counterparty has complied with its obligations under the contract and are valued at amortized cost.

1.23.Debt Securities

Subordinated and unsubordinated Debt Securities issued by the Group are measured at amortized cost. Where the group buys back its own debt securities , such obligations will be derecognized from the Consolidated Financial Statements and the difference between the residual value of the financial liability and the amount paid will be recognized as financial income or expenses.

The detail of the programs is described in note 18.5.

1.24.Assets and liabilities derived from insurance contracts

The Group applies IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts" in order to recognize and measure the assets and liabilities derived from insurance contracts.

Assets derived from insurance contracts

An insurance contract is a contract under which the Group (the insurer) accepts significant insurance risk from another party (the policyholder) by agreeing to compensate the policyholder if a specified uncertain future event (the insured event) adversely affects the policyholder.

36

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Once a contract has been classified as an insurance contract, it remains an insurance contract for the rest of its term, even if the insurance risk is significantly reduced during this period, unless all rights and obligations are extinguished or expired.

The insurance contracts offered by the Group include property insurance that covers combined family insurance, theft and similar risks, property damage, personal accidents, among other risks. They also include temporary life insurance contracts.

Total premiums are recognized on the date of issuance of the policy as an account receivable. At the same time, a reserve for unearned premiums representing premiums for risks that have not yet expired is recorded as a liability. Unearned premiums are recognized as income during the contract period, which is also the coverage and risk period.

Additionally, the Group carries out the activity of Intermediation of insurance contracts through an insurance broker, having operations in the property and life branches. Commissions for said intermediation are recognized on the policy collection date as an account receivable.

The book value of insurance accounts receivable is reviewed for impairment whenever events or circumstances indicate that the book value may not be recoverable. The impairment loss is recorded in the income statement.

Liabilities derived from insurance contracts

Debt with insured

The insurance claims reserves represent debts with insured people for claims reported to the company and an estimate of the claims that have already been incurred but that have not yet been reported to the company (IBNR). The reported claims are adjusted on the basis of technical reports received from independent appraisers.

Debts with reinsurers and co-insurers

The Group mitigates the risk for some of its insurance businesses through co-insurance or reinsurance contracts in other companies. In the case of co-insurance, the Group associates with another company to cover a risk assuming only a percentage of it and also the premium. In reinsurance, the risk is transferred to another insurance company both proportionally (as a percentage of the risk) and not proportionally (excess loss is covered above a certain limit). The reinsurance agreements assigned do not exempt the Group from its obligations to the insured.

Coinsurance and reinsurance liabilities represent balances owed under the same conditions and the amounts payable are estimated in a manner consistent with the contract that gave rise to them.

Debts with producers

They represent liabilities with insurance agents originated in the commissions for the insurance operations that they originate for the Group companies. The balances of the current accounts with these entities are also included.

Technical commitments

The current risk reserve regularizes the premiums to be collected based on the incurred but not reported risks.

1.25.Capital and capital adjustments

The accounts included in this item are expressed in currency that has not contemplated the variation of the price index since February 2003, except for the "Capital Stock" item, which has been maintained at its nominal value.

Common shares are classified in equity and are recorded at face value.

As indicated in note 20 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of securities issued by the Company and established the terms and conditions for the acquisition of treasury shares issued by the Company. The cost of treasury shares in the portfolio is disclosed as part of the Capital within the Statement of Changes in Net Equity, after the Share Capital, Capital Adjustment and Share Premiums.

37

1.26.Reserves and Dividend distribution

Pursuant to provisions set by the Argentine Corporations law, the Group and its subsidiaries, other than Banco Supervielle and Cordial Compañía Financiera, are required to appropriate 5% of the net income for the fiscal year to the legal reserve until such reserve is equal to 20% of Capital stock, plus the balance of the Capital Adjustment account.

As concerns Banco Supervielle and Cordial Compañía Financiera, according to the regulations set forth by the Argentine Central Bank, 20% of net income for the fiscal year, net of previous years' adjustments, if any, is required to be appropriated to the legal reserve. Notwithstanding the aforementioned, in appropriating amounts to other reserves, Financial Institutions are required to comply with the provisions laid down by the Argentine Central Bank in the revised text on distribution of dividends described in Note 18.6.

Given the repurchase of treasury shares carried out by the Company, described in note 22, the Company has a restriction on the distribution of results and/or reversal of free reserves of $1,383,270 (figure expressed in thousands of $) equivalent to the cost of acquisition of own shares.

The distribution of dividends to the Group's shareholders is recognized as a liability in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year in which dividends are approved by the Group's Shareholders.

1.27.Revenue Recognition

Financial income and expense is recognized in respect of all debt instruments in accordance with the effective interest rate method, pursuant to which all gains and losses which are an integral part of the transaction effective interest rate are deferred.

The results that are included within the effective rate include expenditures or income related to the creation or acquisition of a financial asset or liability, such as compensation received for the analysis of the client's financial condition, negotiation of the terms of the instrument, the preparation and processing of the documents necessary to conclude the transaction and the compensations received for the granting of credit agreements that are expected to be used by the client. The Group records all its non-derivative financial liabilities at amortized cost, except those included in the caption "Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss", which are measured at fair value.

It should be noted that the commissions that the Group receives for the origination of syndicated loans are not part of the effective rate of the product, being these recognized in the Statement of Income at the time the service is provided, as long as the Group does not withhold part of it or this is kept in the same conditions as the rest of the participants. The commissions received by the Group for the negotiations in the transactions of a third party are not part of the effective rate either, these being recognized at the time they are perfected.

IFRS 15 establishes the principles that an entity must apply to account for income and cash flows from contracts for the sale of goods or services to its customers.

The amount to be recognized will be that which reflects the payment to which it is expected to be entitled for the services provided.

The income from the Group's services is recognized in the income statement in accordance with the fulfillment of performance obligations, thus deferring those income related to customer loyalty programs, which are provisioned based on the fair value of the point and its redemption rate, until they are exchanged by the client and can be recognized in the results of the year.

Below is a summary of the main commissions earned by the Group:

Commission

Frecuency of revenue recognition

Account maintenance

Monthly

Safe deposit boxes

Semi-annual

Issuing Bank

Event driven

Credit Card renewal

Annual

Check management

Event driven

Income from investment property rentals is recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income based on the straight-line method over the term of the lease, in accordance with the provisions of note 1.13.

1.28.Income tax

Income tax expense for the year includes current and deferred tax. Income tax is recognized in the consolidated statements of income, except for items required to be recognized directly in other comprehensive income. In this case, the income tax liability related to such items is also recognized in such statement.

Current income tax expense is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantially enacted as of the date of the Statement of Financial Position in the countries where the Company and its subsidiaries operate and generate taxable income. The Group periodically assesses the position assumed in tax returns in connection with circumstances in which the tax regulation is subject to interpretation. The Group sets up provisions in respect of the amounts expected to be required to pay to the tax authorities.

Deferred income tax is recognized, using the deferred tax liability method, on temporary differences arising from the carrying amount of assets and liabilities and their tax base. However, the deferred tax arising from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction other than a business combination which, at the time of the transaction does not affect income or loss for accounting or tax purposes, is not recorded. Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) enacted as of the date of the Financial Statements and that are expected to be applicable when the deferred tax assets are realized or the deferred tax liabilities are settled.

Deferred income tax assets are recognized only to the extent future tax benefits are likely to arise against which the temporary differences can be offset.

The Group recognizes a deferred tax liability for taxable temporary differences related to investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, except that the following two conditions are met:

the Group controls the timing on which temporary differences will be reversed; and
such temporary differences are not likely to be reversed in the foreseeable future.

Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are offset when a legal right exists to offset current tax assets against current tax liabilities and to the extent such balances are related to the same tax authority of the Group or its subsidiaries, where tax balances are intended to be, and may be, settled on a net basis..

1.29.Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income attributable to the Group's shareholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year.

Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net income for the year by the weighted average number of common shares issued and dilutive potential common shares at year end. Since the Company has no dilutive potential common shares outstanding, there are no dilutive earnings per share amounts.

2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with the accounting framework established by the Argentine Central Bank requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires Management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the accounting standards established by the Argentine Central Bank to establish the Group's accounting policies.

The Group has identified the following areas that involve a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas in which the assumptions and estimates are significant for the consolidated financial statements that are essential for understanding the underlying accounting / financial reporting risks:

(a) Fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments

The fair value of financial instruments not listed in active markets is determined by using valuation techniques. Such techniques are regularly validated and reviewed by qualified personnel independent from the area which developed them. All models are assessed and adjusted before being used in order to ensure that results reflect current information and comparable market prices. As long as possible, models rely on observable inputs only; however, certain factors, such as implicit rates in the last available tender for similar securities and spot rate curves, require the use of estimates. Changes in the assumptions of these factors may affect the reported fair value of financial instruments.

(b) Allowances for loan losses and advances

The Group recognizes the allowance for loan losses under the expected credit loss method included in IFRS 9. The most significant judgements of the model relate to defining what is considered to be a significant increase in credit risk and in making assumptions and estimates to incorporate relevant information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of economic conditions. The impact of the forecasts of economic conditions are determined based on the weighted average of three internally developed macroeconomic scenarios that take into consideration the Group´s economic outlook as derived through forecast macroeconomic variables, which include Inflation rate, monthly economic activity estimator and private sector wage. A high degree of uncertainty is involved in making estimations using assumptions that are highly subjective and very sensitive to the risk factors.

Note 1.2 provides more detail of how the expected credit loss allowance is measured.

(c) Impairment of non-financial assets

Intangible assets with finite lives and property, plants and equipment are amortized or depreciated along their useful lives in a lineal manner. The Group monitors the conditions related to these assets to determine whether events and circumstances justify a review of the amortization and remaining depreciation period and whether there are factors or circumstances that imply an impairment in the value of assets that cannot be recovered.

The Group has applied judgment in identifying indicators of impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets that are amortized. The Group has requested appraisals for its properties as of December 31, 2023, recording devaluation in some of them (see note 1.12. d), while for the rest of the categories of fixed assets and intangibles and goodwill, they have not been identified. indications of impairment for any of the periods presented in the consolidated financial statements.

(d) Income tax and deferred tax

A significant judgement is required to determine liabilities and assets from current and deferred taxes, The current tax is provisioned in accordance with the amounts expected to be paid and the deferred tax is provisioned over temporary differences between tax basis of assets and liabilities and book values to aliquots expected to be in force when reversing them.

Assets from deferred tax are recognized upon the possibility of relying on future taxable earnings against which temporary differences can be utilized, based on the Senior Management´s assumptions regarding amounts and opportunities of future taxable earnings, Later, it is necessary to determine whether assets from deferred tax are likely to be utilized and set off future taxable earnings, Real results may differ from estimates, such as changes in tax legislation or the result of the final review of affidavits issued by tax authorities and tax courts.

Likely future tax earnings and the number of tax benefits are based on a medium-term business plan prepared by the administration. Such plan is based on reasonable expectations. See note 4 to the financial consolidated statements.

3. SEGMENT REPORTING

The Group determines operating segments based on performance reports which are reviewed by the Board and key personnel of the Senior Management and updated upon changes.

Grupo Supervielle´s clients receive the following services:

Personal and Business Banking Segment:
- Small companies, individuals and companies that record annual sales of up to 500,000
- "Small and Medium Size Companies", companies that record annual sales of over 500,000 up to 5,000,000
Corporate Baking Segment:
- Megras that record annual sales over 5,000,000 up to 7,000,000
- Big Companies. Grandes companies that record annual sales of over 7,000,000

Grupo Supervielle considers the business for the type of products and services offered, identifying the following operating segments:

a- Personal and Business Banking: Through this segment, Supervielle offers a wide range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses and SMEs.

b- Corporate Banking: Includes advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to corporate clients.

c- Bank Treasury: This segment is in charge of the assignment of liquidity of the Entity in accordance with the different commercial areas´ needs and its own needs, Treasury implements financial risk administration policies of the Bank, administers trading desk operations, distributes financial products, such as negotiable securities and develops business with the financial sector clients and whole sale non-financial sector clients.

d- Consumer Finance: As of December 31, 2022, the residual operations of IUDÚ and Card Automática are reflected, operations that were within a merger process of said companies with Banco Supervielle as described in Note 21 to these financial statements.

e- Insurance: Includes insurance products, with a focus on life insurance, to targeted customers segments.

f- Asset Management and Other Services: Supervielle offers a variety of other services to its clients, including mutual fund products through Supervielle Asset Management S.A., retail brokerage services through InvertirOnline S.A.U., non-financial products through Espacio Cordial Servicios S.A. and until February 2023 it offered payment solutions to retailers through Bolsillo Digital S.A.U.

Operating results of the different operating segments of Grupo Supervielle are reviewed individually with the purpose of taking decisions over the allocation of resources and the performance analysis of each segment. The performance of such segments will be evaluated based on operating income and is measured consistently with operating income/(expenses) of the consolidated income statement.

When a transaction is carried out between operating segments, they are taken in an independent and equitable manner, as in cases of transactions with third parties. Later, income, expenses and results from transfers between operating segments are removed from the consolidation.

Grupo Supervielle does not present information by geographical segments because there are no operating segments in economic environments with risks and rewards that are significantly different.

The following chart includes information by segment as of December 31,2023 and 2022, respectively:

Result by segments

Personal and Business Banking

Corporate Banking

Bank Treasury

Insurance

Asset Management and Other Services

Adjustments

Total as of 12.31.2023

Interest income

255,070,428

161,646,276

778,085,171

185,695

3,464,527

6,195,807

1,204,647,904

Interest expenses

(292,693,459)

(99,562,805)

(432,510,602)

-

(481,169)

1,425,159

(823,822,876)

Distribution of results by Treasury

203,751,598

9,161,791

(212,913,389)

-

-

-

-

Net interest income

166,128,567

71,245,262

132,661,180

185,695

2,983,358

7,620,966

380,825,028

Services Fee Income

60,345,902

7,459,745

570,174

-

26,447,148

(1,697,717)

93,125,252

Services Fee Expenses

(21,318,192)

(1,343,255)

(569,742)

-

(944,888)

-

(24,176,077)

Income from insurance activities

-

-

-

13,122,997

-

1,286,472

14,409,469

Net Service Fee Income

39,027,710

6,116,490

432

13,122,997

25,502,260

(411,245)

83,358,644

Subtotal

205,156,277

77,361,752

132,661,612

13,308,692

28,485,618

7,209,721

464,183,672

Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

926,137

(13,487)

65,640,998

11,047,489

5,800,702

2,562,881

85,964,720

Income from withdrawal of assets rated at amortized cost

145,846

-

18,946,744

-

-

1,008,741

20,101,331

Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency

(5,818,881)

(7,469,756)

12,474,869

1,050

3,618,385

2,995,241

5,800,908

NIFFI And Exchange Rate Differences

(4,746,898)

(7,483,243)

97,062,611

11,048,539

9,419,087

6,566,863

111,866,959

Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency

26,191,260

(6,733,931)

(98,159,045)

(11,650,236)

(8,041,524)

(13,021,360)

(111,414,836)

Other operating income

11,608,309

5,803,159

4,384,023

44,079

3,077,190

(1,218,310)

23,698,450

Loan loss provisions

(26,277,516)

(5,176,215)

(162,055)

-

-

(5,500)

(31,621,286)

Net operating income

211,931,432

63,771,522

135,787,146

12,751,074

32,940,371

(468,586)

456,712,959

Result by segments

Personal and Business Banking

Corporate Banking

Bank Treasury

Insurance

Asset Management and Other Services

Adjustments

Total as of 12.31.2023

Personnel expenses

(117,449,867)

(20,814,845)

(10,139,447)

(3,751,633)

(8,080,361)

(159,299)

(160,395,452)

Administration expenses

(69,151,750)

(4,772,122)

(3,847,512)

(3,141,695)

(5,203,857)

1,678,242

(84,438,694)

Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets

(26,154,603)

(3,532,728)

(1,563,558)

(273,688)

(290,446)

(402,553)

(32,217,576)

Other operating expenses

(43,762,028)

(18,470,438)

(28,433,230)

(2,842)

(2,319,459)

(28,076)

(93,016,073)

Operating income

(44,586,816)

16,181,389

91,803,399

5,581,216

17,046,248

619,728

86,645,164

Result from associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

-

48,675

(48,675)

-

Result before taxes

(44,586,816)

16,181,389

91,803,399

5,581,216

17,094,923

571,053

86,645,164

Income tax

13,974,251

(5,877,263)

(33,655,872)

(1,993,445)

(6,519,364)

(1,169,199)

(35,240,892)

Net (loss) / income

(30,612,565)

10,304,126

58,147,527

3,587,771

10,575,559

(598,146)

51,404,272

Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to owners of the parent company

(30,612,565)

10,304,126

58,147,527

3,587,771

10,575,559

(639,287)

51,363,131

Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

41,141

41,141

Other comprehensive (loss) / income

(255,681)

(100,750)

4,461,523

(650,143)

442,857

(724,433)

3,173,373

Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company

(255,681)

(100,750)

4,461,523

(650,143)

442,857

(728,659)

3,169,147

Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

4,226

4,226

Comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

(30,868,246)

10,203,376

62,609,050

2,937,628

11,018,416

(1,322,579)

54,577,645

Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company

(30,868,246)

10,203,376

62,609,050

2,937,628

11,018,416

(1,367,946)

54,532,278

Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

45,367

45,367

Assets by segments

Personal and Business Banking

Corporate Banking

Bank Treasury

Insurance

Asset Management and Other Services

Adjustments

Total as of 12.31.2023

Cash and due from banks

110.764.865

3.027.754

110.072.448

4.253

3.774.939

1.454.013

229.098.272

Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

56.033

844.260

19.562.584

5.333.658

6.137.589

1.598.340

33.532.464

Loans and other financing

259.366.382

196.646.291

26.040.108

5.018.210

609.543

(409.981)

487.270.553

Other debt securities

1.207.526

-

254.632.865

755.780

16

9.571.047

266.167.234

Other Assets

67.222.788

24.588.393

917.097.477

7.024.919

34.590.087

(3.475.625)

1.047.048.039

Total Assets

438.617.594

225.106.698

1.327.405.482

18.136.820

45.112.174

8.737.794

2.063.116.562

Liabilities by segments

Deposits

580.111.750

215.174.968

753.861.511

-

-

(220.173)

1.548.928.056

Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and others financial institutions

46.543

-

2.645.426

-

152.309

(152.309)

2.691.969

Other liabilities

59.517.338

17.715.652

28.866.321

7.742.419

8.046.942

46.546.612

168.435.284

Total Liabilities

639.675.631

232.890.620

785.373.258

7.742.419

8.199.251

46.174.130

1.720.055.309

Result by segments

Personal and Business Banking

Corporate Banking

Bank Treasury

Consumer

Finance

Insurance

Asset Management and Other Services

Adjustments

Total as of 12.31.2022

Interest income

214,375,398

111,858,986

436,223,866

35,329,337

14,508

145,471

(10,375,836)

787,571,730

Interest expenses

(157,864,290)

(33,085,907)

(313,718,114)

(25,112,121)

-

(71,138)

14,452,176

(515,399,394)

Distribution of results by Treasury

68,902,435

(45,848,772)

(23,053,663)

-

-

-

-

-

Net interest income

125,413,543

32,924,307

99,452,089

10,217,216

14,508

74,333

4,076,340

272,172,336

Services Fee Income

62,377,536

6,893,759

543,986

9,186,376

-

17,677,488

(2,200,968)

94,478,177

Services Fee Expenses

(21,475,356)

(1,868,630)

(1,076,739)

(7,559,987)

-

(1,993,473)

581,461

(33,392,724)

Income from insurance activities

-

-

-

-

12,564,841

-

1,530,627

14,095,468

Net Service Fee Income

40,902,180

5,025,129

(532,753)

1,626,389

12,564,841

15,684,015

(88,880)

75,180,921

Subtotal

166,315,723

37,949,436

98,919,336

11,843,605

12,579,349

15,758,348

3,987,460

347,353,257

Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

1,336

-

45,944,093

3,303,521

4,455,319

4,022,453

1,696,692

59,423,414

Income from withdrawal of assets rated at amortized cost

-

-

1,550,449

-

-

-

(18,831)

1,531,618

Result by segments

Personal and Business Banking

Corporate Banking

Bank Treasury

Consumer

Finance

Insurance

Asset Management and Other Services

Adjustments

Total as of 12.31.2022

Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency

1,968,725

457,234

4,613,361

(103,615)

62

282,166

1,323,851

8,541,784

NIFFI And Exchange Rate Differences

1,970,061

457,234

52,107,903

3,199,906

4,455,381

4,304,619

3,001,712

69,496,816

Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency

20,339,671

(6,981,445)

(54,752,013)

3,871,837

(6,015,994)

(3,860,138)

(8,017,976)

(55,416,058)

Other operating income

12,487,079

10,998,295

841,224

5,356,171

74,999

1,055,432

(3,009,387)

27,803,813

Loan loss provisions

(30,523,909)

(1,542,944)

902,942

(10,690,114)

-

1

(1)

(41,854,025)

Net operating income

170,588,625

40,880,576

98,019,392

13,581,405

11,093,735

17,258,262

(4,038,192)

347,383,803

Personnel expenses

(115,308,075)

(17,071,099)

(8,864,191)

(11,966,054)

(3,600,181)

(10,867,202)

(148,706)

(167,825,508)

Administration expenses

(64,711,586)

(5,507,484)

(4,258,356)

(9,642,784)

(2,527,135)

(3,867,141)

1,567,678

(88,946,808)

Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets

(21,254,848)

(3,205,132)

(1,407,886)

(6,094,229)

(337,874)

(307,892)

1,160,058

(31,447,803)

Other operating expenses

(34,757,496)

(10,403,323)

(26,369,000)

(9,905,152)

(1,445)

(1,517,247)

26,725

(82,926,938)

Operating income

(65,443,380)

4,693,538

57,119,959

(24,026,814)

4,627,100

698,780

(1,432,437)

(23,763,254)

Result from associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

(159,659)

-

126,419

33,240

-

Result before taxes from continuing operations

(65,443,380)

4,693,538

57,119,959

(24,186,473)

4,627,100

825,199

(1,399,197)

(23,763,254)

Income tax

23,211,329

(307,512)

(20,332,179)

10,220,414

(1,899,200)

(982,071)

174,171

10,084,952

Net (loss) / income

(42,232,051)

4,386,026

36,787,780

(13,966,059)

2,727,900

(156,872)

(1,225,026)

(13,678,302)

Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to owners of the parent company

(42,232,051)

4,386,026

36,787,780

(13,966,059)

2,727,900

(156,872)

(1,209,968)

(13,663,244)

Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15,058)

(15,058)

Other comprehensive (loss) / income

(477,011)

(168,182)

(3,527,939)

-

-

190,121

(162,532)

(4,145,543)

Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company

(477,011)

(168,182)

(3,527,939)

-

-

190,121

(158,262)

(4,141,273)

Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,270)

(4,270)

Comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

(42,709,062)

4,217,844

33,259,841

(13,966,059)

2,727,900

33,249

(1,387,558)

(17,823,845)

Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company

(42,709,062)

4,217,844

33,259,841

(13,966,059)

2,727,900

33,249

(1,368,230)

(17,804,517)

Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,328)

(19,328)

Assets by segments

Personal and Business Banking

Corporate Banking

Bank Treasury

Consumer

Finance

Insurance

Asset Management and Other Services

Adjustments

Total as of 12.31.2022

Cash and due from banks

58,275,322

2,380,207

88,588,714

684,493

6,309

1,176,797

(392,199)

150,719,643

Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

227,144

5,038,501

47,241,094

2,455,216

-

88,614

-

55,050,569

Loans and other financing

449,229,800

256,549,503

20,482,445

174,927

5,482,805

570,784

(4,648,386)

727,841,878

Other debt securities

-

-

852,123,884

3

3,590,633

613,236

6,834,735

863,162,491

Other Assets

63,254,083

16,103,120

201,370,165

40,552,902

6,797,665

33,052,200

13,964,661

375,094,796

Total Assets

570,986,349

280,071,331

1,209,806,302

43,867,541

15,877,412

35,501,631

15,758,811

2,171,869,377

Liabilities by segments

Personal and Business Banking

Corporate Banking

Bank Treasury

Consumer

Finance

Insurance

Asset Management and Other Services

Adjustments

Total as of 12.31.2022

Deposits

763,209,849

198,010,241

732,444,284

12,681,248

-

217,493

(1,553,532)

1,705,009,583

Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and others financial institutions

110,257

274

17,109,321

923,168

-

1,515,363

(2,438,549)

17,219,834

Unsubordinated debt securities

40,091

13,615

1,694,565

-

-

-

-

1,748,271

Other liabilities

59,032,522

12,079,574

16,735,601

4,031,144

6,618,122

4,040,284

56,012,030

158,549,277

Total Liabilities

822,392,719

210,103,704

767,983,771

17,635,560

6,618,122

5,773,140

52,019,949

1,882,526,965

4. INCOME TAX

Tax inflation adjustment

Law 27,430 introduced a modification in which it established that the subjects referred to in subparagraphs a) to e) of article 53 of the current Income Tax Law, for the purpose of determining the net taxable income, should deduct or

incorporate to the tax result of the year the adjustment for tax inflation. Said adjustment would be applicable in the fiscal year in which the accumulated 3 year inflation rate determined using the consumer price index is greater than 100%.

The positive or negative inflation adjustment, as the case may be, that must be calculated, would be allocated as follows: the first and second fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2019, a sixth (1/6) should be allocated in that fiscal period and the remaining five sixths (5/6), in equal parts, in the five (5) immediately following fiscal periods. Subsequently, and for the years beginning on or after.

January 1, 2021, the allocation of the inflation adjustment will be made in its entirety (100%), without any deferral. In this sense, in the current fiscal year the Group has computed the entire inflation adjustment calculated for this year.

Grupo Supervielle, considering the jurisprudence on this matter evaluated by the legal and tax advisors, submitted to the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) its annual income tax return for the fiscal year 2020 considering the total effect of the inflation adjustment.

Tax rate

On June 16, 2021, Law 27,630 was enacted, which establishes for capital companies a new structure of staggered rates for income tax with three segments in relation to the level of accumulated net taxable profit, applicable to fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2021, inclusive.

The new Tax rates are:

• Up to $5,000,000 of the accumulated taxable net profit: they will pay a tax of 25%;

• More than $5,000,000 and up to $50,000,000 of accumulated taxable net income: they will pay a fixed amount of $1,250,000 plus a tax 30% rate on the excess of $5,000,000.

• More than $50,000,000 of accumulated taxable net income: they will pay a fixed amount of $14,750,000 plus a tax 35% rate on the excess of $50,000,000.

The amounts provided above will be adjusted annually as of January 1, 2022, based on the annual variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), corresponding to the month of October year prior to the adjustment, with respect to the same month of the previous year.

Dividend tax: it is established that dividends or profits distributed to individuals, undivided estates or foreign beneficiaries will be taxed at the rate of 7%.

The evolution of income tax concepts for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is detailed in the following table:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Current income tax

46,277,302

(16,051,888)

Income tax - deferred method

(9,396,135)

3,640,517

Subtotal

36,881,167

(12,411,371)

Subtotal - Income tax imputed in the Income Statement

35,240,892

(10,084,952)

Subtotal - Income tax imputed to Other comprehensive income

1,640,275

(2,326,419)

Total Income Tax Charge

36,881,167

(12,411,371)

The following is a reconciliation between the income tax charged to income as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and that which would result from applying the current tax rate on the accounting profit:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Income before taxes

86,645,164

(23,763,254)

Tax rate

35%

34%

Income for the year at tax rate

30,208,204

(8,163,843)

Permanent differences at tax rate:

Contribution SGR (Mutual Guarantee Societies)

(42,000)

(585,418)

Tax inflation adjustment

3,785,534

(6,807,866)

Income tax return

(463,742)

108,563

Others

131,629

5,333,069

Non-deductible results

1,621,267

30,543

Income tax

35,240,892

(10,084,952)

Deferred tax assets / (liabilities) are summarized as follows:

Items

Balance at 12/31/2022

(Charge)/Credit to Income

(Charge)/Credit to OCI

Balance at 12/31/2023

Shelters

448,953

20,874

-

469,827

Organization and development expenses

(4,035,606)

(640,345)

-

(4,675,951)

Intangible assets

(7,771,309)

(2,980)

-

(7,774,289)

Investments

1,425,540

9,762,781

(2,276,234)

8,912,087

Others

(34,669)

(5,268)

-

(39,937)

Forecasts of eventual commitments

53,631

201,598

-

255,229

Loan Loss Reserves

5,458,085

(737,603)

-

4,720,482

Property, plant and equipment

(8,607,186)

3,202,349

635,959

(4,768,878)

Shareholding

(37,596)

25,748

-

(11,848)

Foreign Currency

(316,325)

-

-

(316,325)

Sale and replacement

327,109

(42,928)

-

284,181

Provisions

1,502,299

3,035,018

-

4,537,317

Loan origination costs

8,589

-

-

8,589

Right to use leased assets

1,709,510

(739,465)

-

970,045

Staff rewards

160,403

555,129

-

715,532

Inflation adjustment credit

8,778,248

(3,598,498)

-

5,179,750

Subtotal

(930,324)

11,036,410

(1,640,275)

8,465,811

tax loss

37,393,992

(35,274,105)

-

2,119,887

Total

36,463,668

(24,237,695)

(1,640,275)

10,585,698

The net position of the deferred tax is as follows:

12/31/2023

Deferred taxes to be recovered in more than 12 months

13,397,081

Deferred taxes to be recovered in 12 months

2,203,863

Subtotal - Deferred tax assets

15,600,944

Deferred taxes to be paid in more than 12 months

(5,643,868)

Deferred taxes to be paid in 12 months

628,621

Subtotal - Deferred tax liabilities

(5,015,247)

Total Net Assets by deferred Tax

10,585,697

According to the analysis carried out by Grupo Supervielle, it is considered that the assets detailed above meet the requirements to consider them recoverable.

5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial instruments held by Grupo Supervielle as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023

Fair valuethrough profit or loss

Amortized Cost

Fair value through OCI

Total

Assets

- Cash and due from banks

-

229,098,272

-

229,098,272

- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

33,532,464

-

-

33,532,464

- Derivatives

3,795,093

-

-

3,795,093

- Reverse Repo transactions

-

755,708,132

-

755,708,132

- Other financial assets

21,156,108

25,435,492

-

46,591,600

- Loans and other financing

-

487,270,553

-

487,270,553

- Other debt securities

40,960,921

225,206,313

-

266,167,234

- Financial assets pledged as collateral

46,374,207

8,399

-

46,382,606

- Investments in Equity Instruments

49,094

-

316,891

365,985

Total Assets

145,867,887

1,722,727,161

316,891

1,868,911,939

Liabilities

- Deposits

-

1,548,928,056

-

1,548,928,056

- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

607,903

-

-

607,903

- Other financial liabilities

-

940,332

-

940,332

- Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions

72,391,981

346,947

-

72,738,928

-Subordinated debt securities

-

2,691,969

-

2,691,969

Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023

Fair valuethrough profit or loss

Amortized Cost

Fair value through OCI

Total

Total Liabilities

72,999,884

1,552,907,304

-

1,625,907,188

Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2022

Fair valuethrough profit or loss

Amortized Cost

Fair value through OCI

Total

Assets

- Cash and due from banks

-

150,719,643

-

150,719,643

- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

55,050,569

-

-

55,050,569

- Derivatives

920,381

-

-

920,381

- Reverse Repo transactions

-

67,206,248

-

67,206,248

- Other financial assets

18,566,566

6,679,625

-

25,246,191

- Loans and other financing

-

727,841,878

-

727,841,878

- Other debt securities

653,133,045

210,029,446

-

863,162,491

- Financial assets pledged as collateral

44,785,900

270,629

-

45,056,529

- Investments in Equity Instruments

837,562

-

727,448

1,565,010

Total Assets

773,294,023

1,162,747,469

727,448

1,936,768,940

Liabilities

- Deposits

-

1,705,009,583

-

1,705,009,583

- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

6,661,539

-

-

6,661,539

- Other financial liabilities

55,472,099

909,756

-

56,381,855

- Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions

-

17,219,834

-

17,219,834

-Subordinated debt securities

-

1,748,271

-

1,748,271

Total Liabilities

62,133,638

1,724,887,444

-

1,787,021,082

6. FAIR VALUES

Fair value is defined as the amount by which an asset may be exchanged or a liability may be settled, in an arm's length orderly transaction between knowledgeable principal market participants (or more advantageous) at the date of measurement of the current market conditions regardless of whether such price is directly observable or estimated utilizing a valuation technique under the assumption that the Group is a going concern.

When a financial instrument is sold in a liquid and active market, its settled price in the market in a real transaction provides the best evidence of its fair value. When a stipulated price is not settled in the market or when it cannot be an indicator of a fair value of the instrument, in order to determine such fair value, another similar instrument's fair value may be used, as well as the analysis of discounted flows or other applicable techniques, Such techniques are significantly allocated by the assumptions used.

The Group classifies the fair values ​​of the financial instruments into 3 levels, according to the quality of the data used for their determination.

Fair Value level 1: The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets (such as publicly-traded derivatives, debt securities or available for sale) is based on market quoted prices as of the date of the reporting year, If the quote price is available and there is an active market for the instrument, it will be included in level 1.

Fair Value level 2: The fair value of financial instruments which are not traded in active markets, such as over-the-counter derivatives, is determined using valuation techniques that maximize the use of observable market data and rely the least possible on the Group's specific estimates, If all significant inputs required to fair value a financial instrument are observable, such instrument is included in level 2.

Fair Value level 3: If one or more significant inputs are not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3.

Grupo Supervielle's financial instruments measured at fair value as of December 31,2023 and,2022 are detailed below:

Instrument portfolio as of 12/31/2023

FV level 1

FV level 2

FV level 3

TOTAL

Assets

- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

31,961,944

1,570,520

33,532,464

- Derivatives

-

3,795,093

-

3,795,093

46

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

- Other financial assets

21,156,108

-

-

21,156,108

- Other debt securities

30,521,964

10,438,957

-

40,960,921

- Financial assets pledged as collateral

46,374,207

-

-

46,374,207

- Investments in Equity Instruments

49,094

-

316,891

365,985

Total Assets

130,063,317

15,804,570

316,891

146,184,778

Liabilities

- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

607,903

-

-

607,903

- Other financial liabilities

72,391,981

-

-

72,391,981

Total Liabilities

72,999,884

-

-

72,999,884

Instrument portfolio as of 12/31/2022

FV level 1

FV level 2

FV level 3

TOTAL

Assets

- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

54,970,683

79,886

-

55,050,569

- Derivatives

920,381

-

-

920,381

- Other financial assets

18,566,566

-

-

18,566,566

- Other debt securities

23,649,240

629,483,805

-

653,133,045

- Financial assets pledged as collateral

44,785,900

-

-

44,785,900

- Investments in Equity Instruments

837,562

-

727,448

1,565,010

Total Assets

143,730,332

629,563,691

727,448

774,021,471

Liabilities

- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

6,661,539

-

-

6,661,539

- Other financial liabilities

55,472,099

-

-

55,472,099

Total Liabilities

62,133,638

-

-

62,133,638

Below is shown the reconcilation of the financial instruments classiffied as Fair Value Level 3:

FV level 3

12/31/2022

Transfers

Additions

Disposals

P/L

12/31/2023

Assets

- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

727,448

-

370,242

(76,840)

(703,959)

316,891

The Group's policy is to recognize transfers between levels of fair values ​​only at year-end dates.

Valuation Techniques

Valuation techniques to determine fair values include the following:

-Market or quoted prices for similar instruments.
-The estimated present value of instruments.

All fair value estimates, except for equity instruments at level 3, are included in level 2. To do so, the

Group uses valuation techniques through spot rate curves that estimate yield curves based on market prices. market. They are detailed below:

-Interpolation model: It consists of the determination of the value of financial instruments that do not have a market price at the closing date, based on quoted prices for similar assets (both in terms of issue, currency, and duration) in the active markets (MAE, Bolsar or secondary) through the linear interpolation of them. This technique has been used by the Entity to determine the fair value of the instruments issued by the BCRA and Treasury Bills without quotation at the end of this period.

-Performance Curve Model under Nelson Siegel: This model proposes a continuous function to model the trajectory of the instant forward interest rate considering as a domain the term comprised until the next interest and / or capital payment. It consists in the determination of the instrument's price estimating volatility through market curves. The Entity has used this model to estimate prices in debt securities or financial instruments with variable interest rate.

The main data and aspects considered by the Group to determine fair values under the linear interpolation model have been:

- Prices of instruments quoted between the date on which the curve is estimated and the settlement date of the last available settlement.

- Recommended rates in the last available tender.

- Only instruments that have traded with 24-hour settlement are considered.

- If the same stock has been listed on the MAE and Bolsar, the market listing that has traded a higher volume is considered.

- The yield curve is standardized based on a set of nodes, each of which has an associated maturity date.

- Instruments denominated in dollars are converted at the exchange rate on the date the species is traded.

Likewise, for the determination of fair values under the Nelson Siegel model, the main data and aspects considered by the Entity were:

- The Spot rate curves in pesos + BADLAR and the Spot rate curve in dollars are established from bonds predefined by the Financial Risk Management.

- The main source of prices for Bonds is MAE, without considering those corresponding to operations for its own portfolio.

The eligible bonus sets are not static, expanding with each new issue.

The Group periodically evaluates the performance of the models based on indicators which have defined tolerance thresholds.

Under IFRS, the estimated residual value of an instrument at inception is generally the transaction price. In the event that the transaction price differs from the determined fair value, the difference will be recognized in the income statement proportionally for the duration of the instrument. As of December 31, 2023, no differences have been recorded with respect to the transaction price.

Fair Value of Other Financial Instruments

The following describes the methodologies and assumptions used to determine the fair values ​​of financial instruments not recorded at their value in these financial statements:

-Assets whose fair value is similar to book value: For financial assets and liabilities that are liquid or have short-term maturities (less than three months), the book value is considered to be similar to fair value.

-Fixed rate financial instruments: The fair value of financial assets was determined by discounting future cash flows at the current market rates offered, for each year, for financial instruments with similar characteristics. The estimated fair value of deposits with a fixed interest rate was determined by discounting future cash flows through the use of market interest rates for deposits with maturities similar to those of the Group's portfolio.

For listed assets and the quoted debt, fair value was determined based on market prices.

-Other financial instruments: In the case of financial assets and liabilities that are liquid or have a short term to maturity, it is estimated that their fair value is similar to their book value. This assumption also applies to savings deposits, current accounts and others.

The following chart includes a comparison between the fair value and the accounting value of financial instruments not recorded at fair value as of December 31,2023 and 2022:

Other Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023

Accounting value

Fair value

FV Level 1

FV Level 2

FV Level 3

Financial Assets

-Cash and due from Banks

229,098,272

229,098,272

229,098,272

-

-

-Other financial assets

25,435,492

25,435,492

25,435,492

-

-Loans and other financing

487,270,553

554,218,822

-

-

554,218,822

- Repo transactions

755,708,132

755,708,132

755,708,132

-

-

- Other Debt Securities

225,206,313

255,174,286

177,457,660

77,716,626

-

-Financial assets in as guarantee

8,399

8,399

8,399

-

-

1,722,727,161

1,819,643,403

1,187,707,955

77,716,626

554,218,822

Financial Liabilities

-Deposits

1,548,928,056

1,597,478,417

-

-

1,597,478,417

- Other financial liabilities

346,947

346,947

346,947

-

-

- Repo transactions

940,332

940,332

940,332

-

-

Other Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023

Accounting value

Fair value

FV Level 1

FV Level 2

FV Level 3

-Financing received from the BCRA and other financial institutions

2,691,969

2,788,182

-

-

2,788,182

1,552,907,304

1,601,553,878

1,287,279

-

1,600,266,599

Other Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2022

Accounting value

Fair value

FV Level 1

FV Level 2

FV Level 3

Financial Assets

-Cash and due from Banks

150,719,643

150,719,643

150,719,643

-

-

-Other financial assets

6,679,625

6,679,625

6,679,625

-

-

-Loans and other financing

727,841,878

730,291,803

-

-

730,291,803

- Repo transactions

67,206,248

67,206,248

67,206,248

-

-

- Other Debt Securities

210,029,446

214,221,033

214,221,033

-

-

-Financial assets pledged as collateral

270,629

270,629

270,629

-

-

1,162,747,469

1,169,388,981

439,097,178

-

730,291,803

Financial Liabilities

-Deposits

1,705,009,583

1,750,167,253

-

-

1,750,167,253

-Other financial liabilities

909,756

909,756

909,756

-

-

-Finances received from the BCRA and other financial institutions

17,219,834

27,034,151

-

-

27,034,151

- Unsubordinated debt securities

1,748,271

1,748,271

1,748,271

-

-

1,724,887,444

1,779,859,431

2,658,027

-

1,777,201,404

Fair Value of Equity instruments

The following are the equity instruments measured at Fair Value throughin profit or loss as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Detalle

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

GrupoFinancieroGaliciaS.A.

-

15,651

PampaHoldingS.A.

26,237

144,901

LomaNegraS.A.

2,412

102,814

TerniumArgentinaS.A.

1,113

42,781

AluarS.A.

31

169,045

YPFS.A.

517

141,977

TransenerS.A.

198

17,327

Edenor

5,799

145,309

HolcimArg

7,218

4,416

CedearSPDRDowJonesInd

1,803

1,731

CedearSPDRS&P

1,528

1,348

CedearFinancialSelectSector

1,430

1,423

Otros

808

48,838

Total

49,094

837,561

The following are the equity instruments measured at Fair Value through in Other Comprehensive Income as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Detail

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.

1,632

288,040

Play Digital S.A.

170,112

274,011

Seguro de Depósitos S.A

18,932

33,146

Compensador Electrónica S.A.

111,308

101,793

Provincanje S.A.

7,645

22,586

Cuyo Aval Sociedad de Garantía Recíproca

5,649

5,833

Argencontrol S.A.

581

1,009

IEBA S.A.

61

190

Otras Sociedades de Garantía Recíproca

971

840

Total

316,891

727,448

Detail

Fair value 12/31/2022

Additions

Disposals

Income through OCI

Fair value 12/31/2023

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.

288,040

-

-

(286,408)

1,632

Play Digital S.A.

274,011

254,610

(75,239)

(283,270)

170,112

Seguro de Depósitos S.A.

33,146

-

-

(14,214)

18,932

Compensadora Electrónica S.A.

101,793

-

(1,601)

11,116

111,308

Provincanje S.A.

22,586

115,632

-

(130,573)

7,645

Cuyo Aval Sociedad de Garantía Recíproca

5,833

-

-

(184)

5,649

Argencontrol S.A.

1,009

-

-

(428)

581

IEBA S.A.

190

-

-

(129)

61

Otras Sociedades de Garantía Recíproca

840

-

-

131

971

Total

727,448

370,242

(76,840)

(703,959)

316,891

7. TRANSFER OF FINANCIAL ASSETS

When the Group transfers a financial asset under an agreement that meets the requirements to derecognize said asset but still has the management right in exchange for a commission, the asset or liability is recognized for the commission established in the contract.

When derecognition of the financial asset, the difference between the book value and the value received in exchange is charged to results.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group carried out non-recourse portfolio assignments (see Note 1.2.8.).

8. NON CONTROLLING INTEREST

The movements in the Group's significant non-controlled interests as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, were as follows:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Balance at the beginning

229,326

248,472

AREA

-

182

Share premium in subsidiaries

41,141

(15,058)

Participation in profit for the year

4,226

(4,270)

Participation in OCI for the year

274,693

229,326

Balance at closing

229,326

248,472

9. LONG-TERM BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the balances recorded for long-term benefits amounted to 4,192,701 and 7,422,283, respectively. The amount for the year recognized as an expense in respect of staff retirement benefits as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 3,178,727 and 1,672,716, respectively.

The evolution during the exercises is detailed below:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Balance at the beginning

7,422,283

9,521,606

Discharges from the exercise

3,178,727

1,672,716

Benefits paid to participants

(1,369,489)

(858,920)

Monetary result benefits paid to participants

(5,038,820)

(2,913,119)

Balance at closing

4,192,701

7,422,283

10. CASH AND DUE FROM BANKS

The cash and bank deposits item includes available cash, freely available deposits in local banks and foreign correspondent banks, which are liquid short-term instruments and have a maturity of less than three months from the date of origination.

Assets recorded in cash and bank deposits are recorded at their amortized cost, which approximates their fair value.

50

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

The cash equivalent is made up of highly liquid short-term government securities, with original maturities of three months or less, measured at fair value.

The composition of the cash on each of the indicated dates is detailed below:

Item

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Cash and due from banks

229,098,272

150,719,643

197,594,880

Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

18,030,169

17,471,554

63,109,219

Money Market Funds

3,020,560

575,089

8,820,308

Cash and cash equivalents

250,149,001

168,766,286

269,524,407

For their part, the reconciliations between the balances of those items considered cash equivalents in the Statement of Cash Flow and those reported in the Statement of Financial Position as of the indicated dates are set out below:

Items

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Cash and due from Banks

As per Statement of Financial Position

229,098,272

150,719,643

197,594,880

As per the Statement of Cash Flows

229,098,272

150,719,643

197,594,880

Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

As per Statement of Financial Position

33,532,464

55,050,569

136,332,378

Securities not considered as cash equivalents

(15,502,295)

(37,579,015)

(73,223,159)

As per the Statement of Cash Flows

18,030,169

17,471,554

63,109,219

Money Market Funds

As per Statement of Financial Position - Other financial assets

46,591,600

25,246,191

84,273,838

Other financial assets not considered as cash

(43,571,040)

(24,671,102)

(75,453,530)

As per the Statement of Cash Flow

3,020,560

575,089

8,820,308

Reconciliation of financing activities at December 31, 2023 is as follows:

Items

Balances at

12/31/2022

Cash Flows

Other non-cash movements

Balances at 12/31/2023

Collections

Payments

Unsubordinated debt securities

1,748,271

34,552

(1,782,823)

-

-

Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions

17,219,834

137,801,435

(152,329,300)

-

2,691,969

Lease Liabilities

4,884,311

-

(5,004,160)

2,977,354

2,857,505

Total

23,852,416

137,835,987

(159,116,283)

2,977,354

5,549,474

11. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Related parties are considered to be all those entities that directly, or indirectly through other entities, control over another, are under the same control or may exercise significant influence over the financial or operational decisions of another entity.

The Group controls another entity when it has power over the financial and operating decisions of other entities and in turn obtains benefits from it, On the other hand, the Group considers that it has joint control when there is an agreement between the parties regarding the control of a common economic activity.

Finally, those cases in which the Group has significant influence is due to the power to influence the financial and operating decisions of another entity but not being able to exercise control over them, For the determination of such situations, not only the legal aspects are observed but also the nature and substance of the relationship.

Additionally, related parties are considered to be the key personnel of the Group's Management (members of the Board and managers of the Group and its subsidiaries), as well as the entities over which key personnel may exercise significant influence or control.

Controlling Entity

Mr. Julio Patricio Supervielle is the main shareholder of the Groups, with registered address on Reconquista 330, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Julio Patricio Supervielle´s interest in the capital and votes of the Group as of December 30, 2023 and 2022 amounts to the 29.86% and 35.12% respectively.

51

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Remuneration of key personnel

The remuneration received by the key personnel of the Group as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 amounts to 5,305 million and 3,982,9 million respectively.

Transactions with related parties

The financings, including those that were restructured, were granted in the normal course of business and on substantially the same terms, including interest rates and guarantees, as those in force at the time to grant credit to non-related parties, Likewise, they did not imply a risk of bad debts greater than normal, nor did they present any other type of unfavorable conditions.

The following table shows the total credit assistance granted by the Group to key personnel, main shareholder trustees, their relatives up to the second degree of consanguinity or first degree of affinity (according to the definition of a related natural person of the Central Bank.) and any company linked to any of the above whose consolidation is not required:

As of December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

Aggregate total financial exposure

1,778,169

673,747

Number of recipient related parties

80

80

(a)
Individuals

68

70

(b)
Companies

12

10

Average total financial exposure

22,227

8,422

Single largest exposure

1,387,195

358,255

Historical values ​​as of December 31, 2023, without adjustment for inflation

The financing, including those that were restructured, was granted in the normal course of business and on substantially the same terms, including interest rates and guarantees, as those in force at the time for granting credit to unrelated parties. Likewise, they did not imply a risk of bad debts greater than normal nor did they present other types of unfavorable conditions.

12. FINANCE LEASES

12.1 The Group as lessee

(i) The following table shows the carrying amount in the statement of financial position:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Right-of-use asset

Land and buildings

9,588,345

16,891,897

Lease liability

Current

1,844,502

2,991,612

Non-current

1,013,003

1,892,699

Total

2,857,505

4,884,311

(ii) The following table shows the amounts charged in the income statement:

Items

12/31/2023

Right-of-use assets - Depreciation

6,480,621

Interest expenses on lease liabilities (Other operating expenses)

33,690

(iii) Lease activities:

The Group leases several branches. Rental agreements are generally made for fixed periods of 1 to 3 years, but may have extension options as described in (iv) below.

Contracts may contain lease components or not. The Group assigns consideration in the contract to the lease and non-lease components based on their independent relative prices. However, for the leases of real estate for which the Group is a lessee, it has chosen not to separate the lease components and those that are not, and instead counts them as a single lease component.

Lease terms are negotiated individually and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. Lease agreements do not impose other obligations to do or not do, other than the leased assets owned by the lessor. Leased assets cannot be used as collateral for obtaining loans.

Assets and liabilities arising from leases are initially measured based on the present value.

Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:

●fixed payments (including fixed payments in substance), less any incentives receivable;
●variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, initially measured using the index or rate as at the commencement date;
●amounts expected to be payable by the Group under residual value guarantees;
●the exercise price of a purchase option if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and
●payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising an option to terminate the lease.

Lease payments to be made under reasonably certain extension options are also included in the measurement of the liability.

Lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be easily determined, which is generally the case with leases in the Group, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, which is the rate that the individual lessee would have to pay to borrow the necessary funds to obtain an asset of similar value to the asset by right of use in a similar economic environment with similar terms, security and conditions.

To determine the incremental interest rate, the Group:

●whenever possible, uses the external financing recently received as a starting point, adjusted to reflect changes in financing conditions since the external financing was received.
●uses a rate determination approach that begins with a risk-free interest rate adjusted for credit risk for leases that the Entity already has for those cases in which it does not have recent third-party financing, and
●makes specific adjustments for the lease, for example, term, currency and guarantee.

The Group is exposed to possible future increases in variable lease payments based on an index or rate, which are not included in the lease liability until they become effective. When adjustments to lease payments based on an index or rate become effective, the lease liability is reassessed and adjusted against the right-of-use asset.

Lease payments are allocated between capital and financial cost. The financial cost is charged to income during the lease period to produce a constant periodic interest rate on the remaining balance of the liability for each period.

The right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:

●the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;
●any lease payment made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;
●any initial direct costs, and
●an estimate of costs to be incurred by the lessee in dismantling and removing the underlying asset, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease.

The right-of-use assets are generally depreciated during the shortest useful life of the asset and the lease term in a linear fashion.

Payments associated with short-term leases of equipment and all leases of low-value assets are recognized linearly as an expense in income. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less and that does not contains a purchase option. Low-value assets include computer equipment and small items of office furniture.

(iv) Extension and termination options

Extension and termination options are included in several property leases. These are used to maximize operational flexibility in terms of managing the assets used in operations. Most of the extension and termination options maintained are exercisable only by the Group and not by the respective lessor.

12.2 The Group as lessor

The following is a breakdown of the maturities of the Group's financial and operating leases receivables and of the current values ​​as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Financial Lease Receivables

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Up to 1 year

13,745,706

23,887,476

More than a year up to two years

11,549,927

21,379,019

From two to three years

7,928,815

14,563,649

From three to five years

3,497,498

8,734,999

More than five years

2,349

638,344

Total

36,724,295

69,203,487

Unearned financial income

(16,732,515)

(35,917,183)

Net investment in the lease

19,991,780

33,286,304

Operating Lease Receivables

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Up to 1 year

212,663

174,102

More than a year up to two years

132,019

233,334

From two to three years

33,990

84,510

Total

378,672

491,946

The balance of allowance for loan losses related to finance leases amounts to 434,107 and 280,441 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022.

13. COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

13.1 Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss

Government securities

30,975,769

49,031,486

Corporate securities

2,556,695

6,019,083

33,532,464

55,050,569

13.2 Derivatives

Debtor balances related to forward operations in foreign currency to be settled in pesos

2,869,609

644,011

Debtor balances related to forward operations in foreign currency

158,431

173,451

Sales options

767,053

102,919

3,795,093

920,381

13.3 Repo Transactions

Financial debtors from cash sales to be settled and active repos

290,267

112,476

Financial debtors for active repos of government securities

877,015

2,091,822

Financial debtors for active repos of I.R.M. with Argentine Central Bank

748,383,110

64,745,489

Accrued interest receivable for active repos

6,157,740

256,461

755,708,132

67,206,248

13.4 Other financial assets

Participation Certificates in Financial Trusts

635,332

493,273

Investments in Asset Management and Other Services

6,890,718

6,739,434

Other investments

3,113,100

3,209,561

Receivable from spot sales pending settlement

24,966,331

7,459,195

Several debtors

10,906,958

7,288,751

Miscellaneous debtors for credit card operations

495,366

520,368

Allowances

(416,205)

(464,391)

46,591,600

25,246,191

13.5 Loans and other financing

Financial sector

2,070,115

864,785

Loans

1,802,513

65,810

Less: allowances

267,602

798,975

Other financial entities

4,006,546

2,007,125

Overdrafts

52

7

Others

4,013,593

2,024,358

Less: allowances

(7,099)

(17,240)

Non-financial private sector and foreign residents:

481,193,892

724,969,968

Loans

471,633,803

723,081,792

Overdrafts

41,966,177

45,207,873

Discounted documents

79,919,468

110,001,010

Promissory notes

105,574,530

127,624,207

Mortgage loans

53,951,778

75,641,848

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Automobile and other secured loans

15,327,327

24,324,836

Personal loans

51,835,172

119,999,886

Credit card loans

75,819,368

154,179,488

Foreign trade loans and U$S loans

43,367,090

53,198,070

Others

4,693,048

12,507,934

IFRS adjustments

(820,155)

396,640

Receivables from financial leases

20,425,889

33,566,745

Receivables from financial leases

20,725,538

34,093,326

IFRS adjustments

(299,649)

(526,581)

Others

6,531,974

6,335,822

Less: allowances

(17,397,774)

(38,014,391)

487,270,553

727,841,878

Likewise, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Group maintains the following eventual responsibilities:

Eventual Responsibilities

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Other guarantees granted

93,364,567

39,550,577

Responsibilities for foreign trade operations

12,785,060

3,983,919

Promissory notes

4,761,804

6,100,750

Overdrafts

569,642

760,987

111,481,073

50,396,233

On the other hand, the Group has the following collateral on the loans and other financing granted on the dates indicated:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Guarantees received

183,393,425

229,696,237

The classification of loans and other financing, by situation and guarantees received, is detailed in Annex B.

The concentration of loans and other financing is detailed in Annex C.

The opening by term of loans and other financing is detailed in Annex D.

The movements in the provision for bad debts of loans and other financing are detailed in Annex R.

13.6 Other debt securities

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Debt securities

12,667,045

17,622,462

Debt securities of financial trusts

4,590,978

-

Goverment securities

172,898,100

138,272,097

Securities issued by the Argentine Central Bank

76,082,442

707,388,671

Others

89

149

Allowance

(71,420)

(120,888)

266,167,234

863,162,491

13.7 Financial assets pledged as collateral

Government in guarantee for repo operations

972,694

-

Special guarantees accounts in the Argentine Central Bank

21,763,021

32,058,218

Deposits in guarantee

23,646,891

12,998,311

46,382,606

45,056,529

13.8 Other non-financial assets

Other Miscellaneous assets

8,538,030

7,694,702

Loans to employees

2,134,276

2,678,478

Payments in advance

5,948,058

4,151,472

Works of art and collector's pieces

253,346

257,550

Retirement insurance

547,973

387,914

Other non-financial assets

191,638

427,792

17,613,321

15,597,908

13.9 Inventories

Electronics

-

208,923

-

208,923

13.10 Deposits

Non-financial sector

100,747,830

86,705,591

Financial sector

476,539

315,861

Current accounts

138,589,508

157,491,710

Savings accounts

731,973,085

556,908,441

special checking accounts

241,809,018

287,593,196

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Fixed term and term investments

177,192,264

469,431,207

Investment accounts

122,036,731

100,826,533

Others

15,838,471

19,207,931

Interest and Adjustments

20,264,610

26,529,113

1,548,928,056

1,705,009,583

13.11 Liabilities at fair value through profit and loss

Liabilities for transactions in local currency

607,903

3,955,167

Liabilities for transactions in foreign currency

-

2,706,372

607,903

6,661,539

13.12 Other financial liabilities

Amounts payable for spot transactions pending settlement

14,473,367

6,423,474

Collections and other operations on behalf of third parties

55,096,905

44,801,930

Fees accrued to pay

12,075

11,460

Financial guarantee contracts

42,076

75,990

Lease liability

2,857,505

4,884,311

Others

257,000

184,690

72,738,928

56,381,855

13.13 Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions

Financing received from local financial institutions

2,436,173

11,893,380

Financing received from international institutions

255,796

5,326,454

2,691,969

17,219,834

13.14 Provisions

Provisions for unutilized balances

7,029,026

3,608,510

Eventual commitments

1,456,978

1,387,991

6,000,000

-

Other contingencies

411,663

271,445

14,897,667

5,267,946

13.15 Other non-financial liabilities

Payroll and social securities

32,249,269

35,247,707

Sundry creditors

22,541,230

28,670,778

Tax payable

19,681,363

22,066,310

Planned payment orders pending settlement

1,278,348

2,329,528

Revenue from contracts with customers (1)

908,005

1,021,454

Contribution to the deposit guarantee fund

146,139

204,503

Others non- financial liabilities

86,068

130,777

76,890,422

89,671,057

Deferred revenue associated with contracts with customers includes the liability for the customer loyalty program. The Group estimates the value of the points assigned to customers in the Club Supervielle and Club Mis Puntos Programs, by applying a mathematical model that considers assumptions about redemption percentages, fair value of points redeemed based on the combination of available products. and customer preferences, as well as the expiration of unused points. As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the sum of 908,005 and 1,021,454 points have been recorded for unredeemed points, respectively.

The estimate of the consumption of liabilities recorded at the end of this year is shown in the following table:

Item

Maturity

Total

Up to 12 months

Up to 24 months

more than 24 months

Revenue from contracts with customers

321,665

164,667

421,673

908,005

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

13.16 Interest income

Interest on overdrafts

44,410,794

23,471,096

Interest on promissory notes

67,470,691

64,028,835

Interest on personal loans

66,454,064

92,146,481

Interest on promissory notes

96,127,460

50,712,155

Interest on credit card loans

42,005,274

45,870,806

Interest on mortgage loans

62,359,572

56,407,739

Interest on automobile and other secured loan

12,574,777

13,122,573

Interest on foreign trade loans and USD loans

3,180,062

4,010,233

Interest on financial leases

17,868,411

14,262,772

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Interest on public and private securities measured at amortized cost

567,893,807

390,243,556

Others

224,302,992

33,295,484

1,204,647,904

787,571,730

13.17 Interest Expenses

Interest on current accounts deposits

374,828,604

211,185,911

Interest on time deposits

439,013,593

295,156,581

Interest on other liabilities from financial transactions

3,621,357

3,968,644

Interest on financing from the financial sector

2,772,705

3,356,878

Others

3,586,617

1,731,380

823,822,876

515,399,394

13.18 Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

Income from corporate and government securities

75,682,390

54,054,646

Income from securities issued by the Argentine Central Bank

-

3,303,523

Derivatives

10,282,330

2,065,245

85,964,720

59,423,414

13.19 Service Fees Income

Commissions from deposit accounts

37,391,888

38,148,025

Commissions from credit and debit cards

20,594,231

29,729,082

Commissions from loans operations

368,893

950,232

Commissions from miscellaneous operations

34,257,948

25,213,253

Others

512,292

437,585

93,125,252

94,478,177

13.20 Services Fees expenses

Commissions paid

23,620,557

32,604,729

Export and foreign currency operations

555,520

787,995

24,176,077

33,392,724

13.21 Other operating incomes

Loans recovered and allowances reversed

5,502,611

10,127,903

Rental from safety boxes

2,050,948

2,375,006

Commissions from trust services

178,265

253,243

Adjust other credits

2,472,547

1,363,146

Sales of property. plant and equipment

4,567

89,105

Default interests

2,318,899

2,056,982

Others

11,170,613

11,538,428

23,698,450

27,803,813

13.22 Personnel expenses

Payroll and social securities

150,064,085

154,276,818

Personnel expenses

10,331,367

13,548,690

160,395,452

167,825,508

13.23 Administration expenses

Directors´ and statutory auditors´fees

3,291,819

2,484,677

Other fees

25,912,437

25,862,516

Advertising and publicity

4,737,212

6,893,010

Taxes

20,408,129

20,091,751

Maintenance. security and services

19,653,248

21,561,754

Rent

66,400

245,871

Others

10,369,449

11,807,229

84,438,694

88,946,808

13.24 Depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets

Depreciation of property. plant and equipment (Schedule F)

4,628,095

5,610,128

Depreciation of other non-financial assets

2,833,825

2,333,661

Amortization of intangible assets (Schedule G)

13,988,733

15,241,255

Depreciation of rent asstes by right of use (Schedule F)

6,480,621

5,962,164

Impairment of furniture and facilities

4,000,000

2,300,595

Loss from sale or devaluation of property, plant and equipment

286,302

-

32,217,576

31,447,803

13.25 Other operating expenses

Promotions related with credit cards

4,750,720

5,400,008

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Turnover tax

54,968,898

53,620,247

Result by initial recognition of loans

207,342

479,836

Balance adjustments loans and credit cards

1,241,563

3,047,451

Interests for leases liabilities

33,690

1,555,148

Coverage services

27,556

42,850

Contributions made to deposit insurance fund

2,350,765

2,787,276

Others provisions

10,957,512

7,279,351

Devaluation of property, plant and equipment

7,012,278

2,503,275

Others

11,465,749

6,211,496

93,016,073

82,926,938

14. CONSIDERATIONS OF RESULTS

The Shareholders' General Meeting held on April 27, 2023, approved the financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and the treatment of the results corresponding to the year ended on that date. Given that the unallocated results were negative, it was approved to absorb them with an optional reserve, legal reserve and share premium.

15. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

International Financial Reporting Standards result in a contingent liability consisting of (i) a possible obligation, arising from past events, the existence of which must be confirmed by the occurrence of one or more future events of an uncertain nature, which are not have under the control of the Group or (ii) a present obligation that has not been probable or whose amount cannot be measured or estimated with sufficient reliability.

The provisions recorded are detailed below

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Legal issues

2,265,015

613,965

Labor lawsuits

203,105

1,808,248

Tax

4,193,611

566,233

Unused Balances of Credit Cards

1,456,978

1,387,991

Charges to be paid to National Social Security Administration

-

422,505

Judicial Deposits

217,559

147,756

Eventual commitments

411,663

271,445

Restructuring expenses

6,000,000

-

Others

149,736

49,803

Total

14,897,667

5,267,946

16. INSURANCE

16.1 Assets and liabilities related to insurances activities

The assets and liabilities related to insurance contracts are detailed below, as of the indicated dates:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Assets related to insurance contracts (Loans and other financing)

Commissions receivables

5,000,971

5,462,869

Receivables premiums

1,020

6,506

Total

5,001,991

5,469,375

Liabilities related to insurance contracts (Other non-financial liabilities)

Debt with insured

513,344

949,094

Debt with reinsurers

25,136

199,547

Debt with producers

959,585

1,042,527

Technical commitments

2,318,811

2,323,760

Outstanding claims paid by re-insurance companies

(19,762)

(5,048)

Commissions to pay

41,453

13,132

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Total

3,838,567

4,523,012

Debt with insured

Property insurance

Direct administrative insurance

136,115

246,075

Direct insurance in mediation

140

436

Direct insurance in judgments

2,059

-

Claims settled to pay

10,103

8,296

Claims occurred and not reported - IBNR

2,671

1,716

Life insurance

Direct administrative insurance

177,398

372,824

Direct insurance in judgments

7,189

6,356

Direct insurance in mediation

837

1,193

Claims settled to pay

29,976

65,034

Claims occurred and not reported - IBNR

146,856

247,164

Total

513,344

949,094

Debt with producers

Producers current account

101,260

116,716

Commissions for premiums receivable

858,325

925,811

Total

959,585

1,042,527

Technical commitments

Course and similar risk

Premiums and surcharges

2,317,032

2,323,461

Premium insufficiency

1,779

299

Total

2,318,811

2,323,760

16.2 Income from insurances activities

The composition of the item "Result for insurance activities" as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Items

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Accrued premiums

20,339,932

19,995,360

Accrued claims

(2,583,473)

(3,169,224)

Production expenses

(3,346,990)

(2,730,668)

Total

14,409,469

14,095,468

17. ASSET MANAGEMENT AND OTHER SERVICES

As of December 31, 2023, and 2022, Banco Supervielle S.A. is the depository of the Asset managed by Supervielle Asset Management S.A. In accordance with C.N.V. General Resolution No, 622/13, below are the portfolio, net worth and number of units of the Mutual Funds mentioned earlier.

Asset Management and Other Services

Portfolio

Net Worth

Number of Units

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Premier Renta CP en Pesos

380,619,005

316,582,012

380,172,685

316,166,149

30,510,651,741

16,191,115,975

Premier Renta Plus en Pesos

3,260,932

2,090,125

3,247,937

2,084,021

48,164,279

21,721,110

Premier Renta Fija Ahorro

24,617,614

40,187,284

24,116,283

39,784,914

227,991,276

712,483,562

Premier Renta Fija Crecimiento

17,913,457

641,244

17,902,111

639,560

9,532,812,035

4,920,585

Premier Renta Variable

5,434,772

1,866,615

5,391,565

1,819,387

12,205,660

5,946,886

Premier Abierto Pymes

6,595,058

3,994,108

6,584,296

3,850,229

142,666,395

75,458,259

Premier Commodities

3,683,693

3,265,006

2,855,401

2,503,929

22,338,558

24,979,798

Premier Capital

17,873,205

20,829,260

16,706,424

20,711,697

380,115,435

476,377,885

Premier Inversión

1,700,578

3,937,376

1,641,637

3,935,483

342,850,074

1,052,023,732

Premier Balanceado

2,024,585

5,261,344

2,023,195

4,268,732

32,648,809

102,340,389

Premier Renta Mixta

27,039,839

11,850,160

26,844,120

11,821,402

2,641,477,623

616,247,881

Premier Renta Mixta en Dólares

2,727,823

882,545

2,673,654

740,786

4,995,316

2,569,639

Premier Performance Dólares

10,878,143

1,688,421

10,598,408

1,672,424

15,351,225

4,468,523

Premier Global USD

591,810

206,295

577,257

203,536

640,443

321,553

Premier Estratégico

7,390,764

4,565,186

7,385,116

4,561,157

832,710,848

832,710,848

Premier FCI Sustentable ASG

327,434

-

326,726

-

172,449,306

-

18. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BCRA

18.1. Contribution to the deposit insurance system

Law No. 24485 and Decree No. 540/95 established the creation of the Deposit Insurance System to cover the risk attached to bank deposits, in addition to the system of privileges and safeguards envisaged in the Financial Institutions Law.

The National Executive Branch through Decree No. 1127/98 dated September 24, 1998, established the maximum amount for this insurance system to demand deposits and time deposits denominated either in Pesos and/or in foreign currency. Such limit was set at $1,000 as from March 1, 2019 and increased to 1,500 as of May 1, 2020. As of January 1, 2023 with the appearance of Communication "A" 7661, the limit is established at $6,000.

This regime does not include deposits made by other financial institutions (including time deposit certificates acquired through a secondary transaction), deposits made by persons directly or indirectly related to the entity, deposits of securities, acceptances or guarantees, and those set up after July 1, 1995 at an interest rate higher than that periodically set forth by the Argentine Central Bank on the basis of the daily survey carried out by that agency (*). Excluded from the regime are also the deposits whose ownership was acquired through endorsement and placements offering incentives additional to the interest rate. The system has been implemented through the creation of the so-called "Deposit Guarantee Fund" (F,G,D,), which is managed by the company Seguros de Depósitos S.A. (SEDESA) and whose shareholders are the Central Bank and the financial institutions in the proportion determined for each of them by that agency on the basis of contributions made to such fund.

(*) Enforced on April 17, 2020, pursuant to provision "A" 6460, such exclusions are as follows: Sight deposits with agreed-upon rates exceeding reference rates and term deposits and investments exceeding 1,3 times such rate-or the reference rate plus five percentage points - the highest of both -, except for fixed-term deposits in pesos arranged at the minimum annual nominal rate published by the B.C.R.A. as provided in point 1.11.1. of the regulations on "Term deposits and investments". Reference rates are released on a regular basis by the Argentine Central Bank in accordance with a mobile average of the last five banking business days of passive rates that may arise for term deposits of up to 100 (or its equivalent in other currencies) from the survey to be carried out by said institution.

18.2. Restricted Assets

The Group has assets whose availability is restricted, according to the following detail:

Detail

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Other receivables from financial transactions

Special guarantee accounts in the Argentine Central Bank

21,763,021

32,058,216

Guarantee deposits for term operations

11,193,935

8,419,864

Guarantee deposits for credit cards transactions

2,676,321

3,109,343

Other guarantee deposits

9,776,635

1,469,106

45,409,912

45,056,529

Within restricted availability assets there are 972,694 forward purchases through repos transactions.

18.3. Compliance of provisions issued by the National Securities Commission

Pursuant to General Ruling N° 629 issued by the National Securities Commission, supporting documentation of our accounting and administration operations for the financial years 2012 to 2022 and until December 31, 2023, the accounting books since 2019 up to date and all corporate books are safeguarded in the registered headquarters.

Any other documentation or book, older than the date specified above for each case, is safeguarded by the firm AdeA S.A., whose warehouse is located on Ruta Provincial N°36, Km 31,500, Bosques, Partido de Florencio Varela, Buenos Aires Province.

18.4 Financial Trusts

The detail of the financial trusts in which The Entity acts as Trustee or as Settler is summarized below:

As Trustee:

Banco Supervielle S.A.

Below is a detail of financial trusts:

Below is a detail of the Guarantee Management trust where Banco Supervielle acts as a trustee as of December 31, 2023:

Financial trust

Indenture executed on

Due of principal obligation

Original principal amount

Principal balance

Beneficiaries

Settlers

Fideicomiso de Administración Interconexión 500 KV ET Nueva San Juan - ET Rodeo Iglesia

09/12/2018

The Term of this Trust Fund Contract will be in force over 24 months as from 09/12/2018, or until the expiration of liabilities through Disbursements (Termination Date"), 30 days (thirty days) after the maturity of this Trust Agreement without the parties' having agreed upon an Extension Commission, the Trustor of the trust account shall receive USD 6.000 (six thousand US Dollars) at the exchange rate in force in Banco Supervielle as a fine Dated 10/14/2023 Interconexión Eléctrica Rodeo S.A. accepted the proposal of the Commission for Extension and Extension of the Trust Contract for 6 months

-

-

Those initially mentioned (DISERVEL S.R.L., INGENIAS S.R.L, GEOTECNIA (INV. CALVENTE), NEWEN INGENIERIA S.A., INGICIAP S.A., MERCADOS ENERGETICOS, DISERVEL S.R.L.) and providers of works, goods and services included in the Project to be assigned by the Trustee with prior consent of the Trustor

interconexión Electrica Rodeo S.A.

Micro Lending S.A.U. (Financial Trust Micro Lending)

The following are financial trusts where Micro Lending S.A.U acts as settler:

Financial Trust

Set-up on

Securitized Amount

Issued Securities

Type

Amount

Type

Amount

Type

Amount

III

06/08/2011

$ 39,779

VDF TV A

VN$ 31,823

VDF B

VN $ 6,364

CP

VN $ 1,592

Mat: 03/12/13

Vto: 11/12/13

Vto: 10/12/16

IV

09/01/2011

$ 40,652

VDF TV A

VN$ 32,522

VDF B

VN $ 6,504

CP

VN $ 1,626

Mat: 06/20/13

Vto: 10/20/13

Vto: 06/29/17

18.5. Issuance of negotiable debt secutities

Banco Supervielle S.A.

Global Program for the issuance of simple Negotiable Debt securities, not convertible into shares

As of December 31, 2023, the Group has no outstanding issues and as of December 31, 2022, outstanding issues amount to $1,748,271.

18.6. Restrictions imposed on the distributions of dividends

Pursuant to regulations set by the Argentine Central Bank, 20% of the profits for the year, net of possible prior year adjustments, where applicable, are to be allocated to the Legal Reserve.

Pursuant to the amended text on distributions of dividends, financial entities shall comply with a series of requirements, as follows: i) They shall not be subject to the provisions of Sections 34 and 35 bis of the Financial Institutions Law; ii) No liquidity assistance loans shall have been granted to them; iii) they shall be in compliance with information regimes; iv) they shall not record shortfalls in the compiled minimum capital (without computing for such purposes the effects of the individual exemptions granted by the Superintendence of Financial and Foreign Exchange Institutions) or minimum cash, v) they shall have complied with additional capital margin when applicable.

The entities not facing any of these situations may distribute dividends in accordance with provisions set forth in said amended text, provided the entity´s liquidity or solvency is not jeopardized.

On March 9, 2023, through communication "A" 7719, the BCRA established that from April 1, 2023, and until December 31, 2023, financial entities may distribute results in 6 equal, monthly and consecutive installments. for up to 40% of the amount that would have corresponded if the profit distribution rules were applied.

As indicated in Note 13, as a result of the treasury share purchase program, as of December 31, 2023, 5,166,412 treasury shares were held in the portfolio. In accordance with the provisions of Title IV, Chapter III, article 3, subsection 11, item c of the C.N.V. Regulations (N.T. 2013 and mod.), while said shares are held in the portfolio, there is a restriction on the distribution of the results unassigned and free reserves for the amount of said cost.

18.7. Accounts unedifying minimum cash integration compliance

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the minimum cash reserve was made up as follows:

Item (*)

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Current accounts in the Argentine Central Bank (**)

12,010,000

50,000

Sight accounts in the Argentine Central Bank (**)

97,142,376

27,152,132

Special guarantee accounts at the B.C.R.A. (**)

21,763,020

10,243,021

Total

130,915,396

37,445,153

(*) Historical values without inflation adjustment

(**)They correspond to balances according to bank statements.

It is worth mentioning that on those dates, the Group was in compliance with minimum cash integration requirements.

19. FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS

Credit risk

The Integral Risk Committee approves credit risk strategies and policies submitted in accordance with recommendations provided by the Integral Risk Corporate Department, the Credit Corporate Department and commercial sectors and in compliance with regulations set by the Argentine Central Bank. The credit strategy and policy is aimed at the development of commercial opportunities within the framework and conditions of Grupo Supervielle´s business plan, while keeping suitable caution levels in face of the risk.

Policies and procedures enable the definition of accurate aspects aimed at the deployment of Grupo Supervielle´s Strategy related to the administration of credit risk; among them, Grupo Supervielle´s criteria to grant loans, credit benefits and powers, types of products and the way in which the structure is organized, among other aspects. Likewise, Grupo Supervielle relies on an integral risk policy where aspects related to general key risk governance as well as specific manuals and procedures that include, among others, all relevant regulations issued by the Argentine Central Bank.

Grupo Supervielle´s credit risk management policies are applied to corporate and individuals. To such ends, a customer segmentation has been defined for Corporate Banking and Personal and Business Banking.

Grupo Supervielle focuses on supporting companies belonging to sectors with potential, and successful in their activity. Within the range of credit products offered for the business segment, Grupo Supervielle aims to develop and lead the factoring and leasing market, as well as to be a benchmark in foreign trade.

Within Corporate Banking, we seek a solid proposal for medium and large companies' market, seeking to maintain proximity with clients through service centers, agreements with clients throughout their value chain, and providing agile responses through existing credit processes.

Regarding Personal and Business Banking, in addition to payroll and senior citizens segments, special focus is placed on Entrepreneurs and SMEs, SMEs as well as the Banks´s Identité segment.

Therefore, Grupo Supervielle relies on scoring and rating models to estimate probability of default (PD) for the different client portfolios. As for risk appetite framework, Grupo Supervielle relies on cut-offs for each risk-based segment that express the maximum risk to be assumed in terms of probability of default.

62

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

In addition to PD parameters, Grupo Supervielle relies on estimates of exposure at default (EAD) and loss given default (LGD) parameters with the purpose of estimating Group's allowance for loan losses and the necessary economic capital to face unexpected losses that may arise due to credit risk.

Grupo Supervielle is aimed at keeping a diversified and atomized portfolio, in order to minimize risk concentration. To such ends, loan origination and client portfolio profiles are adjusted to each different circumstance. To this end, the entity has an indicators dashboard linked to the appetite for credit and concentration risk. The evolution of the NPL, Coverage and Cost of Risk indicators is monitored in relation to target limits established according to risk appetite and the strategy determined in the entity's business plan. Likewise, there is a portfolio limits scheme that measures balance concentration by debtor or economic group, the concentration of the main debtors, concentration by value chain, economic activities, portfolio by risk level based on the facility risk rating. and the exposure in foreign currency both at a total level and by product type.

Credit Risk Measurement Models

Grupo Supervielle relies on models aimed at estimating the distribution of potential credit losses in its credit portfolio, which depend on defaults by the counterparties (PD - Probability of Default), as well as the assumed exposure to such defaults (EAD -Exposure At Default) and the recoveries of each defaulted loan (LGD - Loss Given Default).

Based on this, systems were developed at Grupo Supervielle that calculate statistical forecasts, economic capital and Risk-Adjusted Return (RAROC) models in order to optimize management and decision-making.

Grupo Supervielle has deepened its work on the expected loss methodologies under IFRS 9, focusing on methodological improvements in the estimation of parameters (PD, EAD and LGD), aligning the definition of the parameters to the credit process. The forward looking model has been redesigned with the inclusion of a greater number of variables and openings, performing a periodic review of it in order to keep the expected loss model aligned with the macroeconomic vision.

Calculation of statistical forecasts

Based on the results of the PD (probability of default), EAD (exposure at default) and LGD (loss given default) estimates, the associated statistical forecast is calculated.

The exercises for the estimation of statistical forecasts are studies that aim to analyze the Group's own portfolio information in order to estimate, in global terms, the average value of the loss distribution function for an annual time horizon in healthy operations, and for the entire life of credits in those operations that are considered impaired (provisions for expected loss).

Economic Capital Calculation

The economic capital for credit risk is the difference between the portfolio's value at risk (according to the confidence level for individuals of 99.9% and for companies of 99%) and the expected credit losses.

Grupo Supervielle relies on economic capital models for credit risk (one for individuals and another for companies). Such quantitative models include the exacerbation of capital by concentration risk and Securitization Risk. In the economic capital calculation models a one year holding period is used, except from factoring exposures where a six month holding period is used.

Counterparty Risk Management

Grupo Supervielle relies on a Counterparty's Risk Map approved by the Credit Committee where the following limits are defined for each counterparty according to Grupo Supervielle's risk appetite: credit exposure and settlement limits, foreign exchange settlement risk, securities settlement risk and Repo transactions settlement risk, among other.

Regarding the economic capital for the counterparty's risk, it is included in the Economic Capital Quantitative Model for Credit Risk.

Loans written off

Those credits classified as unrecoverable are eliminated from assets, recognizing them in off-balance sheet accounts. Their balance as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 amounts to 9,090,153 and 24,494,625 respectively.

Market Risk

Group defines Market Risk as the risk resulting from deviations in the trading portfolio value as a result of market fluctuations during the period required for the settlement of portfolio positions.

The Risk Department's measurement, control and follow-up perimeter covers those operations where certain loss risk in Grupo Supervielle ´s shareholders equity value is assumed, as a result of changes in market factors. Such risk results from the variation in risk factors under evaluation (interest rate, exchange rate, market price of equity instruments and options), as well as liquidity risk in the different products and markets where Grupo Supervielle operates.

Due to the characteristics of its business profile, Grupo Supervielle is the entity with the greatest exposure to this risk. However, market risk monitoring also covers the positions taken by Grupo Supervielle for its own portfolio, as well as those taken by its different subsidiaries. There is an entire limit scheme, with periodic monitoring and activation of alerts if any violation is observed. With this same scope, frequent monitoring and review of exposure indicators to the National Treasury is carried out.

With the purpose of measuring the risk of positions homogeneously and therefore, setting a limit and threshold structure to support management and control schemes, Banco Supervielle uses the VaR model (Value at Risk), which defines the maximum expected loss to be recorded in a financial asset portfolio in normal market conditions, within a certain period of time and at a pre-established confidence level. Indicators obtained from this enable Grupo Supervielle to identify a potential market risk and take preventive measures.

At the Supervielle Group level, the focus of attention regarding market risk management is placed on the trading portfolio managed by the Money Desk, although broader control is also carried out, including positions managed with management objectives. of liquidity by the Financial Planning Management. With regard to this broader trading book, controls are limited to the assumed risk exposure, measured using the VaR methodology, in relation to the computable capital responsibility (CPR). Additionally, a control is carried out on the VaR by group of assets, thus limiting the risk that the Entity can assume in each group of assets considered in isolation. The objective is to incorporate an element of alert in the event of credit events or breakdowns in the correlations between asset groups, events that may escape the consideration of a diversified VaR..

The controls over the Trading desk are more exhaustive. Approved strategies and policies are reflected in what is known internally as a unified Risk Map document, where detailed operations enabled by the Trading desk can be explained in detail. In the same document the entire framework of controls that translate the risk appetite with which the Entity is willing to operate is exposed. In this way, limitations are established on the open position in certain financial instruments, VaR limit on the diversified portfolio, maximum allowable loss amount before executing the stop loss policy and conditions that could lead to the execution of a stop strategy gain. The entire control scheme is complemented by action plans that must be implemented once a violation occurs within the limits established therein.

Market risk management focused special attention on a year 2023 characterized by a prolonged and uncertain electoral process that covered practically the entire second half of the year. This same uncertainty translated into increasing levels of volatility in financial assets exposed to market risk, which led to frequent revisions in the risk appetite reflected in the admissible VaR levels in the different companies of Grupo Supervielle, as well as in the maximum tolerable exposure in sovereign bonds.

The exposure to Grupo Supervielle's exchange rate risk at the end of the year by currency type is detailed below:

Currency

Balances as of 12/31/2023

Balances as of 12/31/2022

Monetary

Financial

Assets

Monetary

Financial

Liabilities

Derivates

Net

Position

Monetary

Financial

Assets

Monetary

Financial

Liabilities

Derivates

Net

Position

US Dollar

286,629,743

253,932,945

158,431

32,855,229

214,929,965

189,946,942

173,451

25,156,474

Euro

5,907,343

5,502,023

-

405,320

4,462,182

3,421,601

-

1,040,581

Others

3,764,558

64,651

-

3,699,907

1,489,376

37,033

-

1,452,343

Total

296,301,644

259,499,619

158,431

36,960,456

220,881,523

193,405,576

173,451

27,649,398

Financial assets and liabilities are presented net of derivatives, which are disclosed separately. Derivative balances are shown at their Fair Value at the closing price of the respective currency.

The table above includes only Monetary Assets and Liabilities, since investments in equity instruments and non-monetary instruments does not generate foreign exchange risk exposure.

A sensitivity analysis was performed considering reasonably possible changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to Grupo Supervielle's functional currency. The percentage of variation used in this analysis is the same Grupo Supervielle used in its Business Plan and Projections.

Moneda

Variación

31/12/2023

Moneda

Variación

31/12/2022

Resultado

Patrimonio

Resultado

Patrimonio

Dólar Estadounidense

242.3%

79.605.198

79.605.198

Dólar Estadounidense

85,7%

19.097.099

19.097.099

(242.3%)

(79.605.198)

(79.605.198)

(85,7%)

(19.097.099)

(19.097.099)

Euro

242.3%

982.053

982.053

Euro

85,7%

892.205

892.205

(242.3%)

(982.053)

(982.053)

(85,7%)

(892.205)

(892.205)

Otras

242.3%

8.964.534

8.964.534

Otras

85,7%

1.245.254

1.245.254

(242.3%)

(8.964.534)

(8.964.534)

(85,7%)

(1.245.254)

(1.245.254)

Total

242.3%

89.551.785

89.551.785

Total

85,7%

21.234.560

21.234.560

(242.3%)

(89.551.785)

(89.551.785)

(85,7%)

(21.234.560)

(21.234.560)

Sensitivity Analysis

Banco Supervielle also has a methodology for carrying out individual stress tests of market risks. These tests are performed on a daily basis, in conjunction with the calculation of the parametric VaR. The Stressed VaR indicator makes it possible to determine the risk that Grupo Supervielle would be assuming with the current composition of the trading portfolio, in the event of a repetition of the stress conditions that occurred in a given historical period.

When using a diversified VaR methodology, it is important to provide information related to the contribution that each asset in the portfolio makes to the aggregate VaR measurement, and fundamentally if this asset generates risk diversification or not. That is why, within the variables included in the daily report, the VaR component of each asset is included, thus allowing a sensitivity analysis on the impact of each asset on the total risk.

With the aim of improving the assumed risk analysis through the use of alternative measurement metrics, Grupo Supervielle recognizes the change in market conditions on exposure to risk through an adjustment to the volatilities used in the VaR calculation. According to the methodology used, the returns of assets registered in more recent dates have a greater incidence in the calculation of volatilities. In parallel, the Entity performs a measurement and monitoring of the assumed risk through the application of an expected shortfall methodology, analyzing the universe of unexpected losses located in the distribution queue beyond the critical point indicated by VaR.

Economic capital calculation

Banco Supervielle adopts the diversified Parametric VaR methodology for the calculation of market risk economic capital, both at a consolidated and individual level.

Interest Rate Risk

Interest Rate Risk is the risk derived from the likelihood that changes in Grupo Supervielle's financial condition occur as a result of market interest rate fluctuations, having effect on its financial income and economic value. The following are such risk factors:

Different terms maturity and interest rate re-adjustment dates for assets, liabilities and off balance sheet items.
Forecast, evolution and volatility of local interest rates and foreign interest rates.
The basis risk that results from the unsuitable correlation in the adjustment of assets and liabilities interest rates for instruments that contain similar revaluation features;
The implicit options in certain assets, liabilities and off-balance sheet items of Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle's interest rate risk management model, includes the analysis of interest rates gaps. Such analysis enables the basic explanation of the financial statement structure as well as the detection of interest rate risk concentration along the different terms. Special attention focuses on the accumulated gap during the first 90 days, as it is the holding period used when evaluating exposure to interest rate risk in each of the entities and due to its relevance when evaluating actions that may modify the structural balance positioning.

The interest rate risk management is aimed at keeping Grupo Supervielle's exposure within those levels of risk appetite profile validated by the Board of Directors upon changes in the market interest rates.

To such ends, the interest rate risk management relies on the monitoring of two metrics:

MVE - VaR Approach: measures the difference between the economic values estimated given the interest rate market curve and said value estimated given the interest rate curve resulting from the simulation of different stress scenarios. Grupo Supervielle uses this approach to calculate the economic capital for this risk.
NIM - EaR Approach: measures changes in expected accruals over a certain period of time (12 months) upon an interest rate curve shift resulting from a different stress situation simulation practices.

With the publication of Communication "A" 6397, the Argentine Central Bank presented the applicable guidelines for the treatment of interest rate risk in the investment portfolio. The regulation makes a distinction between the impact of fluctuations in interest rate levels on the underlying value of the entity's assets, liabilities and off-balance sheet items (economic value or MVE), and the alterations that such movements in the interest rate may have on sensitive income and expenses, affecting net interest income (NII). This same criterion had already been adopted by Banco Supervielle, so that the new regulations implied a readaptation of the management model to the suggested measurement methodology, maintaining some criteria and incorporating others.

As established by the regulator, both Banco Supervielle and IUDÚ Compañia Financiera must use the Standardized Framework described in point 5.4. of the Communication "A" 6397 for the measurement of the impact on the economic value of the entities (ΔEVE) of six proposed disturbance scenarios. These scenarios include parallel movements in the curves of market interest rates upwards or downwards, flattening or steepening of the slope of these curves, as well as an increase or decrease in short-term interest rates. A base curve of market interest rates is considered for each of the significant currencies in the financial statement of each entity. According to the applicable regulation, Banco Supervielle has to use an internal measurement system (SIM) for measurement based on results (ΔNIM). This requirement is not applicable to IUDÚ Compañía Financiera. It is important to highlight that Banco Supervielle, which has not been qualified by the Argentine Central Bank as having a local systemic importance (D-SIB), is not legally bound to have its own internal measurement system (SIM) for the measurement based on economic value (ΔEVE).

Beyond the regulatory provisions, it is important to note that both Banco Supervielle and IUDU Compañia Financiera have been working with internal measurement systems (SIM) to measure the impact of rate fluctuations, both on economic value (ΔEVE) and on results (ΔNIM). The development of these systems included the definition of assumptions for the determination of the maturity flow of different lines of assets and liabilities without defined maturity or with implicit or explicit options of behavior.

Following good practices in risk management and with the aim of ensuring the reasonableness of fit of the internal models used, a backtesting methodology was developed applicable to the results obtained with the interest rate risk

measurement tool (approach MVE-VaR). Specifically, an evaluation of the discount rates projected in the critical scenario is carried out.

In a context of strong increases in reference interest rates, it was necessary to adjust the dynamic rate GAP to consider daily temporary buckets. This development made it possible to gain precision in the evaluation of scenarios of parallel increases or decreases in reference interest rates. The monitoring and projection of the monthly financial margin had special relevance throughout the year

Economic Capital Calculation

As a first step to calculate economic capital, Banco Supervielle calculates its exposure to interest rate risk from the MVE-EaR (economic value) approach of its internal measurement system (SIM), using a holding period of three months (90 days) and a confidence level of 99%. This quantitative model includes the exacerbation of capital by securitization risk. The result obtained is compared with the worst result of the alterations proposed in the six scenarios proposed by the Standardized Framework, with the resulting economic capital being the worst of both measurements (SIM and Standardized Framework).

The exposure of the residual values ​​of financial assets and liabilities is detailed in Schedules D and I.

The table detailed below shows the sensitivity to a possible additional variation in interest rates for the next year, taking into account the composition as of December 31, 2023 and 2022. The variations in the rates were determined considering the scenarios provided by Communication "A" 6397 for the calculation of Interest Rate Risk in the Investment Portfolio. The parameters taken as a basis and or budgeted by the Group for the financial year 2023 and 2022 and the changes, are considered reasonably possible based on the observation of market conditions:

Concepto

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Additional variation in

the interest rate

Increase / (decrease)

in the income

statement

Additional variation in

the interest rate

Increase / (decrease)

in the income

statement

Decrease in the interest rate

4% ARS; 2% USD

(9,017,557)

4% ARS; 2% USD

(458,588)

Increase in the interest rate

4% ARS; 2% USD

8,615,049

4% ARS; 2% USD

617,802

Liquidity Risk

Grupo Supervielle defines Liquidity Risk as the risk of assuming additional financing expenses upon unexpected liquidity needs. Such risk results from the difference of sizes and maturities between Grupo Supervielle's assets and liabilities. Such risks involve the following:

Funding Liquidity Risk means the risk to obtain funds at normal market cost when needed, based on the market's perception of Grupo Supervielle.
Market Liquidity Risk means the risk resulting from Grupo Supervielle's incapacity to offset an asset position at market price, as a consequence of the following two key factors:
Assets are not liquid enough,
Changes in the markets where those assets are traded.

Liquidity and concentration indicators of funding sources are used to determine the tolerance to this risk, starting from the most restrictive definitions to the most comprehensive ones.

The following are the main core metrics used for liquidity risk management:

LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio): measures the relation between high quality liquid assets and total net cash outflows over a 30-day period. Grupo Supervielle estimates this indicator on a daily basis, having met exceeded the year the minimum value established by law, as well as that established internally based on their risk appetite.
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR): measures the ability of Grupo Supervielle to fund its activities with sufficiently stable sources to mitigate the risk of future stress situations arising from its funding. Grupo

67

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

Supervielle calculates this indicator on a daily basis, having complied with the minimum value required by the regulator and that that established internally based on its risk appetite.
Coverage of Remunerated Accounts and Pre-Payable Term Deposits:this indicator is aimed to reduce funding dependence of unstable sources in non-liquid scenarios.

In addition, the Assets and Liabilities Committee performs a daily monitoring of some follow-up metrics. Such indicators are used to analyze the main components of LCR while assessing Grupo Supervielle's liquidity condition and warning upon trend changes that may affect the guidelines set by the risk appetite policy. Additionally, within these monitoring indicators, Committee assess for the availability of liquid assets to respond to an eventual withdrawal of more volatile deposits, such us remunerated current accounts and deposits of the public sector in foreign currency.

During 2023, strong growth was observed in interest-bearing current accounts, especially from institutional clients. The funds thus raised were applied to the acquisition of LELIQ or the arrangement of Repo Transactions with the BCRA, thus trying to minimize the mismatch of terms. Controls were implemented so that this exposure to the BCRA is maintained at reasonable levels measured against total assets, the entity's equity and in terms of market share.

Liquidity in dollars remained at high levels, above 72% throughout the year.

Economic capital calculation

Grupo Supervielle relies on the following elements that ensure the suitable management of this type of risk:

Broad liquidity indicators dashboard, to monitor liquidity levels. Each indicator relies on its relevant threshold and limit, which are monitored on a daily basis by the Risk Area (sending due warnings upon violation cases), on a byweekly basis by the Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) and on a monthly basis by the Integral Risk Committee. Likewise, a weekly report is drawn up and sent to members of the Integral Risk Committee, ALCO and the Board.
Indicators that measure the concentration of funding sources, establishing Grupo Supervielle's risk appetite.
Development and monitoring of new liquidity coverage and leverage indicators set by the Argentine Central Bank in compliance with Basel III route map.
Different liquidity risk follow-up tools have been added, including a disaggregate assessment of contractual term mismatches and funding concentration reports, by counterparty, product and significant currency. The accuracy of the information required for such reports contributed to the improvement of our Risk Management Information System (MIS).
The liquidity coverage ratio is used to assess Grupo Supervielle's capacity to meet liquidity needs over a 30-day period within a stress scenario described by the Argentine Central Bank. The follow-up of this indicator is carried out on a daily basis, keeping Grupo Supervielle's liquidity director and officials updated on its evolution.
Permanent monitoring of limit and threshold compliance in virtue of the NSFR.
Individual stress tests, carried out on a daily basis upon an eventual critical scenario of a sudden withdrawal of deposits and its impact on the minimum cash position and LCR.
Intraday liquidity monitoring tools as indicated above.
Regarding contingency plans, Grupo Supervielle follows a policy that ensures the application of its guidelines in stress tests, according to the decision taken by ALCO Committee and Integral Risk Committee.

The Risk management framework described herein enables a suitable liquidity condition; therefore, Grupo Supervielle considers the economic capital estimation unnecessary to cover such risk, as long as Grupo Supervielle's solvency should not be affected once the stress tests contingency plan have been implemented.

The analysis of the maturities of assets and liabilities is found in Schedules D and I of these financial statements.

20. REPURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

68

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)

On July 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approve a repurchase of treasury shares with a maximum amount to be invested of 2,000,000 or the lesser amount resulting from the acquisition until reaching 10% of the capital stock. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.20 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $138 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. The Company will acquire shares for a term of 250 calendar days from the entry into force of the program, subject to any renewal or extension of the term that is approved by the Board of Directors. The approved share program does not imply an obligation on the behalf of Grupo Supervielle with respect to the acquisition of a certain number of shares.

On September 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Grupo Supervielle S.A. approved to modify point 5 of the terms and conditions of the own shares acquisition plan approved on July 20, 2022 as follows: "5. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.70 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $155 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A." The remaining terms and conditions will remain in force as they were approved.

Subsequently, on December 27, 2022, Supervielle approved to modify point 5 of the terms and conditions of the own shares acquisition program approved on July 20, 2022 as follows: "5. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.70 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $200 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A." The remaining terms and conditions remain in force as approved.

In the statement of Changes in Shareholders´ Equity, the nominal value of the repurchased shares is disclosed as "Own shares in portfolio" and its restatement as " Inflation adjustment of treasury shares ". The consideration paid, including directly attributable incremental cost, is deducted from equity until the shares are canceled or reissued, and is disclosed as "Cost of own shares in portfolio".

As of December 31, 2023, Grupo Supervielle's share repurchase program has expired, meaning additional shares cannot be acquired. Grupo Supervielle has acquired a total of 14,050,492 Class B Shares, achieving an execution of 86.3% of the program and 3.076% of the share capital.

21. merge IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A with Banco Supervielle S.A.

On December 14, 2022, the board of directors of Banco Supervielle S.A. accepted a merger commitment by absorption, as absorbing company, with IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., as absorbed companies.

The absorption of these two companies will make it possible to offer services to the consumer financing segment in a much more efficient manner, simplifying the corporate structure and completing the integration that began in September 2022 with the migration of clients and the IUDÚ financing portfolio to the Bank. Customers who have IUDÚ accounts will be able to maintain a 100% digital experience while having the rest of the Bank's service channels available.

On March 6, 2023, the board of directors of Banco Supervielle S.A. agreed to carry out a corporate reorganization, through a merger by absorption by which Banco Supervielle would absorb IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., which would be dissolved without liquidation. The Merger date was set with effect on January 1, 2023, inclusive, date from which Banco Supervielle S.A. As absorbing and continuing company, it will assume the activities of IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., assuming the rights and obligations corresponding to it. As of that date and while the Merger process is pending registration, the operations of both companies will be reported as carried out on behalf of and by order of Banco Supervielle S.A.

The shareholders of the companies Banco Supervielle S.A. ("Absorbing Company"), IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A. ("Absorbed Companies") approved in an ordinary and extraordinary meeting held on May 18, 2023, the merger by absorption of the Absorbing Company with the Absorbed Companies under the terms of article 82 and concordant of the General Law of Companies and its amendments and Article 77 et seq. of the Income Tax Law (text ordered in 1997 and its amendments). Once the current legal requirements have been met, the registration of said merger will proceed.

On June 8, 2023, the final merger commitment was signed.

This decision was approved by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic on December 1, 2023 under Resolution No. 478, by the National Securities Commission on December 13, 2023 under Resolution No. RESFC-2023-22557-APN- DIR#CNV.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. received 4,783,920 class B shares of Banco Supervielle S.A. in accordance with the previous merger commitments, with 4,422,016 shares corresponding to an exchange ratio of 0.09497225 for IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and 361,904 shares corresponding to an exchange ratio of 0.03375751 for Carretera Automática S.A.

As a result of the merger, the participation of Grupo Supervielle S.A. at Banco Supervielle S.A. amounted to 97.1198%. However, for the purposes of the consolidated financial statements, said operation had no effect on the total holding.

22. OFFSETTING OF FINANCIAL ASSET AND LIABILITIES

A financial asset and a financial liability shall be offset and the net amount presented in the statement of financial position when, and only when, the Group fulfill with paragraph 42 of IAS 32, and currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognized amounts; and intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

In addition, the Group has master netting arrangement that not satisfies the offsetting criteria but creates a right of set-off that becomes enforceable and affects the realization or settlement of individual financial assets and financial liabilities only following a specified event of default or in other circumstances not expected to arise in the normal course of business.

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the amount of assets and liabilities subject to a master netting arrangement not offset is as follows:

12/31/2023

Gross amount (a)

Amount offset (b)

Net in Financial Statements (c) = (a) - (b)

Amounts subject to a master netting arrangement not offset

Net amount

Financial asset / (Financial liability)

Collateral

Credit cards transactions

-

-

-

(872,707)

(24,334,219)

(25,206,926)

Derivatives instruments

183,690

2,685,919

2,869,609

-

-

-

Total

183,690

2,685,919

2,869,609

(872,707)

(24,334,219)

(25,206,926)

12/31/2022

Gross amount (a)

Amount offset (b)

Net in Financial Statements (c) = (a) - (b)

Amounts subject to a master netting arrangement not offset

Net amount

Financial asset / (Financial liability)

Collateral

Credit cards transactions

-

-

-

(959,658)

(26,592,007)

(27,551,665)

Derivatives instruments

270,814

363,673

634,487

-

-

-

Total

270,814

363,673

634,487

(959,658)

(26,592,007)

(27,551,665)

23. CURRENT/NON-CURRENT DISTINCTION

The group has adopted the presentation of all assets and liabilities in order of liquidity due to this presentation provides information that is reliable and more relevant.

The amounts expected to recover or cancel assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 are set out below, considering:

a) those expected to be recovered or canceled within the following twelve months after the reporting year, and

b) those expected to be recovered or canceled after twelve months after that date.

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12 months

More than 12 months

Total

12 months

More than 12 months

Total

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

229,098,272

-

229,098,272

150,719,643

-

150,719,643

Cash

114,005,581

-

114,005,581

59,547,824

-

59,547,824

Argentine Central Bank

113,876,931

-

113,876,931

91,082,732

-

91,082,732

Other local financial institutions

103,634,933

-

103,634,933

84,654,328

-

84,654,328

Others

10,241,998

-

10,241,998

6,428,404

-

6,428,404

Debt Securities at fair value through profit or loss

1,215,760

-

1,215,760

89,087

-

89,087

Derivatives

33,532,464

-

33,532,464

55,050,569

-

55,050,569

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12 months

More than 12 months

Total

12 months

More than 12 months

Total

Reverse Repo transactions

3,795,093

-

3,795,093

920,381

-

920,381

Other financial assets

755,708,132

-

755,708,132

67,206,248

-

67,206,248

Loans and other financing

46,591,600

-

46,591,600

25,246,191

-

25,246,191

To the non-financial public sector

409,321,164

77,949,389

487,270,553

580,030,794

147,811,084

727,841,878

To the financial sector

1,834,358

235,757

2,070,115

128,427

736,358

864,785

To the Non-Financial Private Sector and Foreign residents

3,265,728

740,818

4,006,546

1,868,427

138,698

2,007,125

Other debt securities

404,221,078

76,972,814

481,193,892

578,033,940

146,936,028

724,969,968

Financial assets in guarantee

137,116,775

129,050,459

266,167,234

776,369,447

86,793,044

863,162,491

Current income tax assets

46,382,606

-

46,382,606

45,056,529

-

45,056,529

Investments in equity instruments

-

-

-

3,039,566

-

3,039,566

Property, plant and equipment

15,683

350,302

365,985

-

1,565,010

1,565,010

Investment Property

-

51,151,635

51,151,635

-

57,217,390

57,217,390

Intangible assets

-

45,597,064

45,597,064

-

52,637,396

52,637,396

Deferred income tax assets

-

67,634,055

67,634,055

-

69,368,706

69,368,706

Otros activos no financieros

1,831,167

10,377,381

12,208,548

5,554,581

31,475,967

37,030,548

Inventories

940,385