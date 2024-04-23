UNITED STATES
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item
1.
Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2023, presented on comparative basis.
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the financial year ended on
December 31, 2023, presented on comparative basis in homogeneous currency
Contents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY7
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS9
1.ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION11
2.CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES38
7.TRANSFER OF FINANCIAL ASSETS49
9.LONG-TERM BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS49
11.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS50
13.COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT53
14.CONSIDERATIONS OF RESULTS57
15.COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES57
17.ASSET MANAGEMENT AND OTHER SERVICES58
18.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BCRA59
20.REPURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES67
21.merge IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A with Banco Supervielle S.A…………68
22.OFFSETTING OF FINANCIAL ASSET AND LIABILITIES69
24.ECONOMIC CONTEXT IN WHICH THE COMPANY OPERATES70
SCHEDULE A - DEBT SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS, OTHER DEBT SECURITIES, EQUITY INSTRUMENTS75
SCHEDULE B - CLASSIFICATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING CREDIT ACCORDING TO STATUS AND COLLATERAL RECEIVED79
SCHEDULE C - CONCENTRATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING81
SCHEDULE D - BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING82
SCHEDULE F - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT83
SCHEDULE G - INTANGIBLE ASSETS84
SCHEDULE H - CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS85
SCHEDULE I - BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES FROM REMAINING TERMS86
SCHEDULE L - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY87
SCHEDULE R - ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES88
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION96
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME97
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY100
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW102
1.ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION103
4.INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES116
5.COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME117
7.COMPANIES UNDER SECT, 33 OF CORPORATE LAW AND OTHER RELATED COMPANIES119
8.Income tax - Deferred tax123
9.LOAN AND DEBT ESTIMATED TERMS125
12.RESTRICTIONS ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS128
13.ECONOMIC CONTEXT IN WHICH THE COMPANY OPERATES128
SCHEDULE A - DETAILS OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECURITIES130
SCHEDULE G - INTANGIBLE ASSETS131
SCHEDULE L - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY132
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the financial year ended on
December 31, 2023, presented on comparative basis in homogeneous currency
1
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Name:
Grupo Supervielle S.A.
Financial year:
N° 48 started on January 1, 2023
Legal Address:
Reconquista 330
Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Core Business:
Carry out, on its own account or third parties' or related to third parties, in the country or abroad, financing activities through cash or instrument contributions to already-existing or to-be-set-up corporations, whether controlling such corporations or not, as well as the purchase and sale of securities, shares, debentures and any kind of property values, granting of fines and/or guarantees, set up or transfer of loans as guarantee, including real, or without it not including operations set forth by the Financial Entities Law and any other requiring public bidding.
Registration Number at the IGP:
212,617
Date of Registration at IGP:
October 15, 1980
Amendment of by-laws (last):
October 9, 2023
Expiration date of the Company's By-Laws:
October 15, 2079
Corporations Article 33 Companies general Law
Note 7 to Separate Financial Statements
Composition of Capital Stock as of December 31, 2023
Shares
Capital Stock
Quantity
Class
N.V. $
Votes per share
Subscribed in thousands of $
Integrated in thousands of $
61,738,188
A: Non endorsable, common shares of a nominal value
1
5
61,738
61,738
394,984,134
B: Non endorsable, common shares of a nominal value
1
1
394,984
394,984
456,722,322
456,722
456,722
2
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
ASSETS
Notes and
Schedules
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Cash and due from banks
6 and 10
229,098,272
150,719,643
Cash
114,005,581
59,547,824
Financial institutions and correspondents
113,876,931
91,082,732
Argentine Central Bank
103,634,933
84,654,328
Other local and financial institutions
10,241,998
6,428,404
Others
1,215,760
89,087
Debt Securities at fair value through profit or loss
6, 10, 13.1 and A
33,532,464
55,050,569
Derivatives
13.2 and 6
3,795,093
920,381
Reverse Repo transactions
6 and 13.3
755,708,132
67,206,248
Other financial assets
6, 10 and 13.4
46,591,600
25,246,191
Loans and other financing
6,13.5 and B
487,270,553
727,841,878
To the non-financial public sector
2,070,115
864,785
To the financial sector
4,006,546
2,007,125
To the Non-Financial Private Sector and Foreign residents
481,193,892
724,969,968
Other debt securities
6, 13.6 and A
266,167,234
863,162,491
Financial assets pledged as collateral
6 and 13.7
46,382,606
45,056,529
Current income tax assets
-
3,039,566
Investments in equity instruments
6 and A
365,985
1,565,010
Property, plant and equipment
F
51,151,635
57,217,390
Investment property
F
45,597,064
52,637,396
Intangible assets
G
67,634,055
69,368,706
Deferred income tax assets
12,208,548
37,030,548
Other non-financial assets
13.8
17,613,321
15,597,908
Inventories
13.9
-
208,923
TOTAL ASSETS
2,063,116,562
2,171,869,377
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statement.
3
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Notes and
Schedules
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
LIABILITIES
Deposits
6, 13.10 and H
1,548,928,056
1,705,009,583
Non-financial public sector
100,747,830
86,705,591
Financial sector
476,539
315,861
Non-financial private sector and foreign residents
1,447,703,687
1,617,988,131
Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
6 and 13.11
607,903
6,661,539
Repo Transactions
6
940,332
-
Other financial liabilities
6 and 13.12
72,738,928
56,381,855
Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions
6 and 13.13
2,691,969
17,219,834
Unsubordinated debt securities
6
-
1,748,271
Current income tax liability
737,181
-
Provisions
13.14
14,897,667
5,267,946
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,622,851
566,880
Other non-financial liabilities
13.15
76,890,422
89,671,057
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,720,055,309
1,882,526,965
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital stock
442,672
444,411
Paid in capital
254,538,548
264,229,227
Capital Adjustments
27,960,909
28,325,583
Own shares in portfolio
14,050
12,311
Comprehensive adjustment of shares in portfolio
2,944,946
2,580,272
Cost of treasury stock
(5,166,412)
(4,307,608)
Reserve
4,307,608
19,308,569
Retained earnings
(8,813)
(11,037,209)
Other comprehensive income
6,389,921
3,220,774
Net income for the period / year
51,363,131
(13,663,244)
Shareholders' Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
342,786,560
289,113,086
Shareholders' Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
274,693
229,326
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
343,061,253
289,342,412
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,063,116,562
2,171,869,377
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Notas y Anexos
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Service fee income
13.16
1.204.647.904
787.571.730
Service fee expenses
13.17
(823.822.876)
(515.399.394)
Income from insurance activities
380.825.028
272.172.336
Net Service Fee Income
13.19
93.125.252
94.478.177
Subtotal
13.20
(24.176.077)
(33.392.724)
Net income from financial instruments (NIFFI) at fair value through profit or loss
16
14.409.469
14.095.468
Result from assets withdrawals rated at amortized cost
83.358.644
75.180.921
Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency
464.183.672
347.353.257
Subtotal
13.18
85.964.720
59.423.414
Other operating income
20.101.331
1.531.618
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
5.800.908
8.541.784
Loan loss provisions
111.866.959
69.496.816
Net operating income
13.21
23.698.450
27.803.813
Personnel expenses
(111.414.836)
(55.416.058)
Administration expenses
(31.621.286)
(41.854.025)
Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets
456.712.959
347.383.803
Other operating expenses
13.22
(160.395.452)
(167.825.508)
Operating income
13.23
(84.438.694)
(88.946.808)
(Loss) before taxes from continuing operations
13.24
(32.217.576)
(31.447.803)
Income tax
13.25
(93.016.073)
(82.926.938)
Net (loss) for the period
86.645.164
(23.763.254)
Net (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
86.645.164
(23.763.254)
Net (loss) for the period attributable to non-controlling interests
35.240.892
(10.084.952)
Service fee income
51.404.272
(13.678.302)
Service fee expenses
51.363.131
(13.663.244)
Income from insurance activities
41.141
(15.058)
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the ConsolidatedFinancial Statements.
5
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
EARNING PER SHARE
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
NUMERATOR
Net (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
51,363,131
(13,663,244)
PLUS: Diluting events inherent to potential ordinary shares
-
-
Net (loss) attributable to owners of the parent company adjusted by dilution
51,363,131
(13,663,244)
DENOMINATOR
Weighted average of ordinary shares
442,727
454,274
PLUS: Weighted average of number of ordinary shares issued with dilution effect.
-
-
NUMERATOR
442,727
454,274
Net (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
Basic Income per share
116.02
(30.08)
Diluted Income per share
116.02
(30.08)
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
6
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Net (loss) for the period
51,404,272
(13,678,302)
Components of Other Comprehensive Income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
Net income from equity instrument at fair value through changes in other comprehensive income
(1,181,067)
(1,697,346)
Income for the period from equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income
(1,817,026)
(2,611,299)
Income tax
635,959
913,953
Net (loss) / income from equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
(457,573)
(95,141)
(loss) / income from equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
(703,959)
(146,374)
Income tax
246,386
51,233
Total Other Comprehensive Income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
(1,638,640)
(1,792,487)
Components of Other Comprehensive Income to be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation difference in financial statements conversion
442,857
190,121
Foreign currency translation differences for the period
442,857
190,121
(Loss) from financial instrument at fair value through changes in other comprehensive income
4,369,156
(2,543,177)
(Loss) for the year from financial instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income
6,891,776
(3,904,410)
Income tax
(2,522,620)
1,361,233
Total Other Comprehensive Income to be reclassified to profit or loss
4,812,013
(2,353,056)
Total Other Comprehensive Income
3,173,373
(4,145,543)
Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company
3,169,147
(4,141,273)
Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
4,226
(4,270)
Total Comprehensive (Loss)
54,577,645
(17,823,845)
Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to owners of the parent company
54,532,278
(17,804,517)
Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
45,367
(19,328)
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements
7
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY
For the financial years ended on December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Items
Capital Stock
Inflation adjustment of capital stock
Paid in capital
Treasury
shares
Inflation
adjustment of treasury shares
Cost of
of treasury shares
Legal
reserve
Other
reserves
Retained
earnings
Other comprehensive income
Total
Shareholders´ equity
attributable to parent
company
Total
Shareholders´
equity attributable
to non-controlling
interest
Total
shareholders´
equity
Revaluation of PPE
Foreign currency translation differences
Earnings or los accrued by financial institutions at FV through profit and loss
Balance at December 31, 2022
444,411
28,325,583
264,229,227
12,311
2,580,272
(4,307,608)
3,226,099
16,082,470
(24,700,453)
3,262,160
192,578
(233,964)
289,113,086
229,326
289,342,412
Consideration of results approved by the General Assembly of Shareholders held on April 27, 2023:
Disposal of reservations
-
-
(9,690,679)
-
-
-
(3,226,099)
(11,774,862)
24,691,640
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of treasury shares
(1,739)
(364,674)
-
1,739
364,674
(858,804)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(858,804)
-
(858,804)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
51,363,131
-
-
-
51,363,131
41,141
51,404,272
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,180,526)
442,857
3,906,816
3,169,147
4,226
3,173,373
Balance at December 31, 2023
442,672
27,960,909
254,538,548
14,050
2,944,946
(5,166,412)
-
4,307,608
51,354,318
2,081,634
635,435
3,672,852
342,786,560
274,693
343,061,253
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial.
8
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY
For the financial years ended on December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of pesos)
Items
Capital Stock
Inflation adjustment of capital stock
Paid in capital
Treasury
shares
Inflation
adjustment of treasury shares
Cost of
of treasury shares
Legal
reserve
Other
reserves
Retained
earnings
Other comprehensive income
Total
Shareholders´ equity
attributable to parent
company
Total
Shareholders´
equity attributable
to non-controlling
interest
Total
shareholders´
equity
Revaluation of PPE
Foreign currency translation differences
Earnings or los accrued by financial institutions at FV through profit and loss
Balance at December 31, 2021
456,722
30,905,855
264,229,227
-
-
-
3,226,099
24,893,404
(18,297,831)
4,957,769
2,457
2,383,199
312,756,901
248,472
313,005,373
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,622)
-
-
18,622
-
-
-
Share premium in subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
182
182
Consideration of results approved by the General Assembly of Shareholders held on April 27, 2022:
Disposal of reservations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,279,244)
7,279,244
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of treasury shares
(12,311)
(2,580,272)
-
12,311
2,580,272
(4,307,608)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,307,608)
-
(4,307,608)
Dividend payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,531,690)
-
-
-
-
(1,531,690)
-
(1,531,690)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13,663,244)
-
-
-
(13,663,244)
(15,058)
(13,678,302)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,695,609)
190,121
(2,635,785)
(4,141,273)
(4,270)
(4,145,543)
Balance at December 31, 2022
444,411
28,325,583
264,229,227
12,311
2,580,272
(4,307,608)
3,226,099
16,082,470
(24,700,453)
3,262,160
192,578
(233,964)
289,113,086
229,326
289,342,412
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial.
9
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For period ended on December 31, 2023 presented on comparative basis
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income/(loss) for the period before Income Tax
86,645,164
(23,763,254)
Adjustments to obtain flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets
32,217,576
31,447,803
Loan loss provisions
31,621,286
41,854,025
Other adjustments
-Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency
(5,800,908)
(8,541,784)
- Interests from loans and other financing
(1,204,647,904)
(787,571,730)
- Interests from deposits and financing received
823,822,876
515,399,394
-Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
(85,964,720)
(59,423,414)
-Result from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost
(20,101,331)
(1,531,618)
-Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
111,414,836
55,416,058
-Fair value measurement of investment properties
7,012,278
2,503,275
-Interest on liabilities for financial leases
276,600
28,447
-Allowances reversed
33,690
1,555,148
(5,502,611)
(10,127,903)
(Increases) / decreases from operating assets:
Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
134,773,445
96,599,176
Derivatives
(2,874,712)
425,412
Reverse Repo transactions
(688,501,884)
192,719,660
Loans and other financing
To the non-financial public sector
(1,205,330)
(726,856)
To the other financial entities
(1,999,421)
(1,541,061)
To the non-financial sector and foreign residents (*)
1,422,305,305
955,510,286
Other debt securities
596,995,257
(387,791,581)
Financial assets pledged as collateral
(1,326,077)
6,746,784
Other assets (*)
(93,260,626)
45,865,557
Increases / (decreases) from operating liabilities:
Deposits
Non-financial public sector
14,042,239
17,098,039
Financial sector
160,678
78,686
Private non-financial sector and foreign residents
(994,107,320)
(577,355,831)
Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
(6,053,636)
(5,793,287)
Repo Transacions
940,332
-
Other liabilities (*)
14,826,834
(94,301,094)
Income Tax paid
(7,226,449)
(2,664,156)
Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities (A)
158,515,467
2,114,181
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payments:
Purchase of PPE, intangible assets and other assets
(24,751,267)
(26,067,218)
(*) In the items "Loans and other financing - Non-Financial Private Sector and Residents Abroad", "Other Assets" and "Other Liabilities" of December 31, 2023, 3,349,796 rights of use of leased properties were eliminated, corresponding to non-monetary transactions.
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements .
10
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For period ended on December 31, 2023 presented on comparative basis
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Continuation)
Collections:
Disposals related to PPE, intangible assets and other assets
4,662,862
2,475,354
Purchase of liability or equity instruments issued by other entities
1,199,025
38,115
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
(18,889,380)
(23,553,749)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payments:
Interest on finance lease liabilities
(5,004,160)
(7,927,034)
Unsubordinated debt securities
(1,782,823)
(4,388,954)
Financing received from Argentine Financial Institutions
(152,329,300)
(543,839,413)
Dividend payment
-
(1,531,690)
Repurchase of own shares
(858,804)
(4,307,608)
Collections:
Unsubordinated debt securities
34,552
-
Financing received from Argentine Financial Institutions
137,801,435
522,953,299
Net cash used in financing activities (C)
(22,139,100)
(39,041,400)
Effects of exchange rate changes and exposure to changes in the purchasing power of money on cash and cash equivalents (D)
213,783,634
52,690,608
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency of cash and equivalents (E)
(249,887,906)
(92,967,761)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C+D+E)
81,382,715
(100,758,121)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (NOTE 10)
168,766,286
269,524,407
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (NOTE 10)
250,149,001
168,766,286
The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
11
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|1.
|ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND BASIS OF PREPARATION
Grupo Supervielle S.A. (hereinafter, "the Group"), is a company whose main activity is investment in other companies, its main income comes from the distribution of dividends from these companies and the obtaining of income from other financial assets.
The consolidated financial statements of Grupo Supervielle S.A. they have been consolidated, line by line with the financial statements of Banco Supervielle S.A., Sofital S.A. F. e I.I., Supervielle Asset Management S.A., Espacio Cordial de Servicios S.A., Supervielle Seguros S.A., InvertirOnline S.A.U., Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U., Micro Lending S.A.U., Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros S.A., Bolsillo Digital S.A.U., Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U., Dólar IOL S.A.U. y IOL Holding S.A. As of December 31, 2022, the consolidated financial statements of Grupo Supervielle have also been consolidated with IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A. S.A. (see Note 21).
The main investment of the Company is its shareholding in Banco Supervielle S.A., a financial entity included in Law No. 21.526 of Financial Institutions and subject to BCRA regulations, for which the valuation and exposure guidelines used have been adopted by said Entity (see Note 1.1) in accordance with that established in Title IV, Chapter I, Section I, Article 2 of the 2013 Orderly Text of the National Securities Commission (CNV).
These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 6, 2024.
|1.1.
|Preparation basis
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared pursuant to the accouting information framework set by the Argentine Central Bank which is based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretation Committee with the following exceptions:
|●
|temporary exception to the application of point 5.5. (impairment) of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" on debt instruments of the Non-Financial Public Sector. Had IFRS 9 been applied to the debt instruments of the Non-Financial Public Sector, a net reduction in income tax of 1,400 million and 396 million would have been recorded in the Group's equity as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|●
|Option to classify holdings in dual bonds at amortized cost or fair value with a counterpart in other comprehensive income: The BCRA allows financial entities to classify said bonds in the three categories available in IFRS 9, based on this option, the Group has decided to classify them within the category of fair value with a counterpart in ORI and at amortized cost. However, according to the contractual characteristics of the instrument, it does not meet the criteria of "only payments of principal plus interest" established in IFRS 9, therefore, in accordance with said standard, the Group should have valued said instruments at fair value with consideration in results. Had IFRS 9 been applied, and the bonds valued at fair value through profit or loss, a reduction net of income tax of 1.711 million and 623 million would have been recorded in the Group's equity as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|●
|In accordance with the provisions of Communication "A" 7642 of the B.C.R.A., the application of IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" will be optional until the B.C.R.A. has its obligation. The Group made use of this option. If the standard had been applied, an increase in the Group's net worth of 14.6 million would have been recorded as of December 31, 2023.
The Group's Management has concluded that these interim condensed financial statements fairly present the financial position, financial performance and cash flows.
The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires the Group to make estimates and evaluations that affect the amount of assets and liabilities recorded, and the disclosure of contingencies, as well as the income and expenses recorded in the period. In this regard, estimates are made to calculate, for example, provisions for credit risk, the useful lives of property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization, the recoverable value of assets, the tax charge on earnings and the fair value of certain financial instruments. The actual future results may differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
The areas that involve a greater degree of judgment or complexity or areas in which the assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are described in Note 2.
12
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
As of the date of issuance of these financial statements, they are pending transcription to the Inventory and Balance Sheet Book.
|1.1.1
|Going concern
As of the date of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements there are no uncertainties with respect to events or conditions that may raise doubts regarding the possibility that the Group continues to operate normally as a going concern.
|1.1.2
|Measuring unit
Figures included in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements are expressed in thousands of Argentine pesos, unless otherwise stated.
The Group´s consolidated financial statements recognice changes in the currency purchasing power until August 31, 1995. As from such date, in virtue of existing economic stability conditions and pursuant to Communication "A" 2365 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, accounting measurements were not re-expressed until December 31, 2001. In virtue of Communication "A" 3702 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, the application of the method was resumed and became effective on January 1, 2002. Previous accouting measurements were considered to be expressed in the currency as of December 31, 2001.
Pursuant to Communication "A" 3921 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, in compliance with Decree 664/03 issued by the National Executive Power, the application of the re-expression of financial statements in homogeneous currency was interrupted as from March 1, 2003. Therefore, the Group applied said re-expression until February 28, 2003.
In turn, Law N° 27,468 (B.O. 04/12/2018) amended article 10° of Law N° 23,928 and its amendments, thus establishing that the abolition of all legal and regulating standards that set and authorize price indexing, monetary updating, cost changes or any other manner of re-increasing debts, taxes, prices or fees for goods, works or services does not include financial statements, regarding which the application of article 62 of the General Corporations Law N° 19,550 (T.O 1984) and its amendments shall prevail. Likewise, the aforementioned legal body set de abolition of Decree N° 1269/2002 dated on July 16, 2002 and its amendments and instructed the National Executive Power, through its controlling agencies, to set the date as from which said regulations became into effect in relation with financial statements to be submitted. Therefore, on February 22, 2019, the Argentine Central Bank issued Communication "A" 6651 which established that financial statements shall be prepared in a homogeneous currency as from January 1, 2020. Therefore, these consolidated financial statements have been re-expressed as of December 31, 2023.
1.1.3Comparative information
The balances for the year ended December 31, 2022 that are disclosed in these financial statements for comparative purposes arise from the financial statements as of such dates, which were prepared with the regulations in force in said year.
It´s worth mentioning that, given the restatement of financial statements pursuant to IAS 29 and the provisions of Communication "A" 7211, the Group adjusted for inflation the figures included in the Statement of Financial Position, Income Statement, Other Comprehensive Income and Changes in the Shareholders' Equity Statement and respective notes as of December 31, 2022 in order to record them in homogeneous currency.
1.1.4 Changes in accounting policies and new accounting standards
With the approval of new IFRS, modifications or derogations of the standards in force, and once such changes are adopted through Adoption Bulletins issued by Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (FACPCE), the Argentine Central Bank will determine the approval of such standards for financial entities. In general terms, no anticipated IFRS application shall be allowed unless upon adoption such anticipated measure is specified.
The changes introduced during the year ended December 31, 2023 are listed below, which did not have significant impacts on the Group's consolidated financial statements:
|(a)
|Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements", IFRS Practice Statement 2 and IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors"
|(b)
|Amendments to IAS 12 Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction
The changes that have not entered into force as of December 31, 2023 are set out below:
13
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|(a)
|Amendments to IAS 16 - Leases
These amendments include requirements for sale and leaseback transactions in IFRS 16 to explain how an entity accounts for a sale and leaseback after the transaction date. Sale and leaseback transactions where some or all of the lease payments are variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are most likely to be impacted.
The amendments will be effective for the annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.
The impact from the application of this standard will not be material.
|(b)
|Amendments to IAS 1 - Non-current assets with covenants.
These amendments clarify how conditions with which an entity must comply within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of a liability.
The amendments will be effective for the annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024.
The impact from the application of this standard will not be material.
(c) Amendments to IAS 21 - Lack of Interchangeability
The amendments establish a two-step approach to assess whether a currency can be exchanged for another currency and, when this is not possible, determine the exchange rate to be used and the information to be disclosed.
The modifications will be effective for the years beginning on January 1, 2025 and, although international standards allow their early application, RG N°972/23 of the C.N.V. does not allow it.
The Group is currently evaluating the impact that this modification may have on its consolidated financial statements.
|1.2.
|Impairment of financial assets
The Group evaluates, based on a prospective approach, expected credit losses ("ECL") related to financial assets rated at amortized cost or fair value with changes in another comprehensive income, the exposure resulting from loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts with the scope set by Communication "A" 6847 issued by the Argentine Central Bank.
The Group measures ECL of financial instruments reflecting the following:
IFRS 9 sets forth the following "Three stages" model for the impairment based on changes in the credit quality from initial recognition:
14
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
The following chart summarizes the impairment requirements pursuant to IFRS 9 (for financial assets that do not entail impairment on credit value, either purchased or produced:
Changes in the credit quality since initial recognition
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
(initial recognition)
(significant increase of credit risk since initial recognition)
(Impaired credit)
12 months ECL
Lifetime ECL
There have been no significant changes in the judgments and key assumptions adopted by the Group for the measurement of PCE, with respect to what was reported in the financial statements as of December 31, 2023.
1.2.1 Significant increase in credit risk
The Group considers that a financial asset has experienced a significant credit risk increase when one or more than the following qualitative and quantitative criteria have been observed:
Personal and Business Banking
|●
|Portfolios between 31 and 90 days past due
|●
|The credit origination score has deteriorated by more than 30% with respect to the current performance score
|●
|Internal Behavior Score at client level below the cut-off point 1
Corporate Banking
|●
|Portfolios between 31 and 90 days past due
|●
|Portfolios whose classification under Argentine Central Bank regulation is higher than 1
|●
|Probability of default higher than 30%.
|●
|Its rating deteriorated by more than two notes from its credit approval rating.
Sectoral Analysis
Considering that the internal impairment models are estimated with historical information, the risk of non-compliance of the companies is evaluated by type of activity based on the degree of affectation that they have due to the current economic situation, taking into account their characteristics, seasonality, and else.
Finally, the different industries are classified into four types of risk. They are:
|●
|Low risk
|●
|Medium risk
|●
|High risk
|●
|Very high risk
The risk rating matrix by activity is presented below, in which it can be seen that, on this occasion, activities with high and very high risks have not been detected:
RISK RATING BY INDUSTRY
Agriculture
Low
Utilities (Power generation)
Medium
Food and Drinks
Low
Utilities (Trans. And dist. of energy)
Medium
Financial
Low
Chemicals and plastics
Medium
Supermarkets
Low
Auto Parts/Dealers
Medium
1High Income: Salary Plan Segment >=400, Open Market Segment >=650 and Retired Segment >=600
The rest: Salary Plan Segment >=500, Open Market Segment >=700 and Retired Segment >=600
15
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
RISK RATING BY INDUSTRY
Utilities (water and waste)
Low
Cargo transportation
Medium
Oil and mining
Low
Construction
Medium
Pharmaceutical
Low
Art.Home
Medium
IT/Communications
Low
Insurance
Medium
Cleaning
Low
Paper, cardboard, wood, glass
Medium
Oil Industry
Low
Dairy industry
Medium
Wine industry
Low
Private construction
Medium
Citrus Industry
Low
Iron and steel industry
Medium
Automotive terminals
Low
Machinery and equipment
Medium
SGR
Low
Professionals
Medium
Others
Low
Home Appliances (Product.)
Medium
Sugar Industry
Medium
Appliances (Commercial)
Medium
Public Construction
Medium
Health
Medium
Textile
Medium
Tourism and gastronomy
Medium
Real Etate
Medium
Passenger Transport
Medium
Sports
Medium
Refrigerators
Medium
Entertaiment
Medium
In case of activities with high or very high risk, the financial assets are included in Stage 2.
1.2.2. Individual and collective evaluation basis
Expected losses are estimated both in a collective and individual manner.
The Group´s individual estimation is aimed at calculating expected losses for significantly impaired risks. In these cases, the amount of credit losses is calculated as the difference between expected cash flows discounted at the effective interest rate of the operation and the value in the books of the instrument.
For collective estimation of expected credit losses, instruments are distributed in groups of assets depending on credit risk features. Exposures within each group are segmented in accordance with the similar features of the credit risk, including the debtor´s payment capacity pursuant to contractual conditions. These risk features need to play a key role in the estimation of future flows of each group. Credit risk features may consider the following factors, among others:
Group
Parameter
Grouping
Personal and Business Banking
Probability of Default (PD)
Personal loans (1)
Credit card loans (1)
Mortgage loans
Pledge loans
Refinancing
Other
Loss Given Default (LGD)
Personal loans
Credit card loans
Pledge loans
Overdrafts
Mortgage loans
Refinancing
Other financings
Group
Parameter
Grouping
Corporate Banking
Probability of Default (PD)(2)
MEGRAS
SMEs
16
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Group
Parameter
Grouping
Financial sector
Loss Given Default (LGD)
With Guarantees
No Guarantees
|(1)
|For credit cards and personal loans, the Group includes an additional layer of analysis: senior citizens, high income, open market, high income payroll, non- high income open market, non-high income payroll, Personal and Business, former senior cityzens and former payroll
|(2)
|Probability of default within Corporate Banking is calculated by grouping clients based on the client size for Stage 1 facilities. For Stage 2 and Stage 3, Probability of default is calculated including all segments of Corporate Banking due to the lack of materiality to form a larger group.
The credit risk characteristics used to group the instruments are, among others: type of instrument, debtor's sector of activity, geographical area of activity, type of guarantee, aging of past due balances and any other factor relevant to estimating the future cash flows.
Grouping of financial instruments is monitored and reviewed on a regular basis by the Credit Risk and Stress Test Area.
1.2.3Definition of default and impaired credit
The Group considers that a financial instrument is in default when such instrument entails one or more of the following criteria:
Personal and Businesses Banking
|●
|Financial instruments delinquent after 90 days in contractual payments.
Corporate Banking
|●
|Financial instruments delinquent more than 90 days in past due.
|●
|Financial instruments with B.C.R.A. situation greater than or equal to 3.
|●
|Rating C or D.
These criteria are applied in a consistent manner to all financial instruments and are aligned with the internal definition of defaultused for the administration of credit risk. Likewise, such definition is consistently applied to define PD ("Probability of Default"), Exposure at Default ("EAD") and Loss Given Default ( "LGD").
1.2.4.Measurement of Expected Credit Loss - Explanation of inputs, assumptions and calculation techniques
ECL is measured on a 12-month or lifetime basis, depending on whether a significant increase in credit risk has been recorded since initial recognition or whether an asset is considered to be credit-impaired. ECL are the discounted product of the Probability of Default ("PD"), Exposure at default ("EAD") and Loss Given Default ("LGD"), defined as follows::
|●
|The PD represents the likelihood of a borrower defaulting on its financial obligation (pursuant to the "Definition of default and credit impaired" set forth in Note 1.3.3), either over the next 12 months or over the remaining lifetime (lifetime PD) of the obligation.
|●
|EAD is based on the amounts the Group expects to be owed at the time of default, over the next 12 months (12 months EAD) or the remaining lifetime (lifetime EAD). For example, for a revolving commitment, the Group includes the current drawn balance plus any further amount that is expected to be drawn up to the current contractual limit by the time of default, should it occur.
|●
|LGD represents the Group´s expectation of the extent of loss on a defaulted exposure. LGD varies by type of counterparty, seniority of claim, availability of collateral or other type of credit support. LGD is expressed as a percentage per unit of exposure at the time of default LGD is calculated on a 12-month or lifetime basis, where 12 month LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs in the next 12 months and lifetime LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs over the remaining expected lifetime of the loan.
ECL is determined by projecting PD, LGD and EAD for each future month and each individual exposure or collective segment. These three components are multiplied and adjusted for the likelihood of survival (that is, the exposure has not been prepaid or defaulted in an earlier month). This effectively calculates an ECL for each future month, which is then
17
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
discounted back to the reporting date and summed. The discount rate used inthe ECL calculation is the original effective interest rate or an approximation thereof.
The Entity based its calculation of the ECL parameters on internal modelsthat were adapted in order to be compliant with IFRS 9.
The Group includes prospective economic information in its definition of DP, EAD and LGD over 12 months or Lifetime. See Note 1.2.5 for the explanation of prospective information and its consideration in the calculation of ECL.
1.2.5 Forward-looking information considered in expected credit loss models
The evaluation of significant credit increases and the calculation of ECL include prospective information. The Group carried out a historical analysis and identifies key economic variable that affect the credit risk and expected credit losses for each portfolio.
Forecasts for these economic variables (the "baseline economic scenario") are provided by the Group's Research team and provide the best estimated view of the economy over the next 12 months. The impact of these economic variables on PD and LGD has been determined by performing statistical regression analyzes to understand the impact that changes in these variables have historically had on default rates and LGD components.
In addition to the base economic scenario, the Group's Research team also provides two possible scenarios together with scenario weights. The number of other scenarios used is established based on the analysis of the main products to ensure that the effect of linearity between the future economic scenario and the associated expected credit losses is captured. The number of scenarios and their attributes are reassessed annually, unless a situation occurs in the macroeconomic situation that justifies a more frequent review.
As of December 31, 2023, as for its portfolios, the Group concluded that three scenarios have properly captured non-lineal items. Scenario analysis are defined by means of a combination of statistic and know-how judgement analysis, taking into account the range of potential results of which each scenario is representative.
As with any economic forecast, projections and probabilities of occurrence are subject to a high degree of inherent uncertainty, and therefore actual results may be significantly different than projected. The Group considers that these forecasts account for its best calculation of potential results and has analyzed the non-lineal and asymmetric impacts within the different portfolios of the Group to establish that chosen scenarios are representative of the range of potential scenarios.
The most significant assumptions utilized to calculate ECL as of December 31, 2023 are as follows:
Parameter
Industry / Segment
Macroeconomic Indicator
Base scenario
Optimistic scenario
Pessimistic scenario
Probability of Default
Personal and Business
Banking
Inflation Rate
205,6%
173, 9%
301,7%
Private Sector Wage
(0,2%)
2,9%
(5,0%)
Corporate
Private Sector Wage
(0,2 %)
2,9%
(5,0%)
EMAE
145
150
141
Parameter
Industry / Segment
Macroeconomic Indicator
Base scenario
Optimistic scenario
Pessimistic scenario
Loss Given Default
Personal and Business
Banking
Private Sector Wage
(0.2%)
2.9%
(5.0%)
Monetary Policy Rate
105%
94.5%
154.1%
Corporate
Interest Rate
245.2%
109.4%
193.7%
Private sector loans
2,011
1,857
3,374
18
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
The following are estimations assigned to each scenario as of December 31, 2023:
Base scenario
60%
Optimistic scenario
20%
Pessimistic scenario
20%
Sensitivity analysis
The chart below includes changes in ECL as of December 31, 2023 that would result from reasonably potential changes in the following parameters:
December 31, 2023
Reported ECL Allowance
19.358.980
Gross carrying amount
633.487.098
Loss Rate
3.06%
Coverage Ratio
262.36%
ECL amount by scenarios
Favorable scenario
17,740,262
Unfavorable scenario
22,102,029
Loss Rate by scenarios
Favorable scenario
2.80%
Unfavorable scenario
3.49%
Coverage Ratio per Scenario
Favorable scenario
240.43%
Unfavorable scenario
299.54%
1.2.6 Maximum exposure to credit risk
The chart below includes an analysis of credit risk exposure of the financial instruments for which expected credit loss provisions are recognized. The gross amount of financial assets books included in the chart accounts for the maximum credit risk exposure of such assets.
Loan Type
December 31, 2023
Total
ECL Staging
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Promissory notes
78,666,974
798,561
453,933
79,919,468
Unsecured corporate loans
103,526,126
1,789,054
526,952
105,842,132
Overdrafts
56,801,999
2,236,409
551,809
59,590,217
Mortgage loans
48,862,769
3,574,987
1,514,022
53,951,778
Automobile and other secured loans
12,769,661
2,298,694
258,972
15,327,327
Personal loans
42,937,115
7,283,041
1,615,016
51,835,172
Credit cards
205,712,162
16,246,795
1,682,077
223,641,034
Foreign Trade Loans
33,731,731
4,009,797
5,625,562
43,367,090
Other financing
134,941,492
1,457,017
-
136,398,509
Other receivables from financial transactions
6,395,670
132,241
4,063
6,531,974
Receivables from financial leases
18,793,549
1,833,245
98,744
20,725,538
Total
743,139,248
41,659,841
12,331,150
797,130,239
19
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
1.2.7 Collateral and other credit enhancements
A guarantee is an instrument by which the debtor of the Entity or a third party undertakes, in the event of default of the contracted obligation, to offer itself as support for its payment. The Entity accepts a guarantee as support against a possible default by the debtor.
The Argentine Central Bank classifies these guarantees in three types: Preferred "A" (considered self-settleable), Preferred "B" (made up by mortgage or pledge loans) and remaining guarantees (mainly bank guarantees and fines).
In virtue of the administration of collateral, the Group relies on a specific area devoted to the review of the legal compliance and suitable instrumentation of received collateral. In accordance with the type of collateral, the guarantors may be people or companies (in the case of mortgages, pledges, fines, guarantees and liquid funds) and international top level Financial Entities (for credit letters stand by).
The Group monitors collateral held for financial assets considered to be credit-impaired as it becomes more likely that the Group will take possession of collateral to mitigate potential credit losses.
Credit Impaired loans
Gross exposure
Allowances for loans losses
Book value
Fair value of collateral
Overdrafts
551,809
507,457
44,352
-
Financial Lease
98,744
81,439
17,305
34,794
Documents
453,933
342,285
111,648
73,270
Mortgage loans
1,514,022
736,553
777,469
814,204
Personal loans
1,615,016
1,532,260
82,756
-
Pledge loans
258,972
186,865
72,107
648,882
Credit cards
1,682,077
1,565,436
116,641
-
Other
6,156,577
2,839,137
3,317,440
2,953,136
Total
12,331,150
7,791,432
4,539,718
4,524,286
1.2.8 Credit risk provision
Allowances for loan losses recognized in the year is affected by a range of factors as follows:
|●
|Transfers between Stage 1 and Stage 2 or 3 given financial instruments experience significant increases (or decreases) in credit risk or are impaired over the year, and the resulting "increase" between ECL at 12 months and Lifetime;
|●
|Additional assignments for new financial instruments recognized during the year, as well as write-offs for withdrawn financial instruments;
|●
|Impact on the calculation of ECL of changes in DP, EAD and LGD during the year, resulting from the regular updating of model inputs;
|●
|Impact on the measurement of ECL as a result of changes in models and assumptions;
|●
|Impact resulting from time elapsing as a consequence of the current value updating;
|●
|Conversion to local currency for foreign-currency-denominated assets and other movements; and
|●
|Financial assets withdrawn during the year and application of provisions related to assets withdrawn from the balance sheet during the year.
The following tables explain the changes in the credit risk provision corresponding to the Group between the beginning and the end of the year due to the factors indicated below as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Allowance
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Allowances for loan losses as of 12/31/2022
10,792,520
9,423,505
19,626,164
39,842,189
Transfers:
From Stage 1 to Etapa 2
(145,737)
341,203
-
195,466
From Stage 1 to Etapa 3
(4,896)
-
224,691
219,795
From Stage 2 to Etapa 3
-
(14,909)
85,417
70,508
20
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Allowance
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
From Stage 2 to Etapa 1
42,549
(111,414)
-
(68,865)
From Stage 3 to Etapa 2
-
5,016
(20,379)
(15,363)
From Stage 3 to Etapa 1
490
-
(11,092)
(10,602)
Additions
13,945,622
-
-
13,945,622
Collections
(13,461,527)
(2,564,209)
(5,202,920)
(21,228,656)
Accruals
56,205
299,254
2,677,636
3,033,095
Withdrawn financial assets
(1,839,190)
(4,207,426)
(9,586,970)
(15,633,586)
Portfolio sale
-
-
(5,662,526)
(5,662,526)
Exchange Differences and Others
2,779,792
6,360,597
14,384,329
23,524,718
Monetary result
(6,207,787)
(3,922,109)
(8,722,919)
(18,852,815)
Allowances for loan losses as of 12/31/2023
5,958,041
5,609,508
7,791,431
19,358,980
Assets Before Allowances
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2021
11,869,468
15,490,394
33,537,015
60,896,877
Transfers:
From Stage 1 to Etapa 2
(239,529)
1,487,641
-
1,248,112
From Stage 1 to Etapa 3
(39,434)
-
2,032,421
1,992,987
From Stage 2 to Etapa 3
-
(286,483)
1,362,499
1,076,016
From Stage 2 to Etapa 1
(7,256)
(2,067,638)
-
(2,074,894)
From Stage 3 to Etapa 2
-
(87,655)
(293,091)
(380,746)
From Stage 3 to Etapa 1
(92,806)
-
(230,302)
(323,108)
Additions
3,249,561
3,616,371
7,647,421
14,513,353
Collections
(1,318,045)
(2,427,827)
(5,162,127)
(8,907,999)
Accruals
3,614,000
3,752,961
9,800,873
17,167,834
Withdrawn financial assets
(1,479,934)
(1,834,191)
(9,199,278)
(12,513,403)
Exchange Differences and Others
426,619
298,749
1,934,888
2,660,256
Monetary result
(5,190,124)
(8,518,817)
(21,804,155)
(35,513,096)
Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2022
10,792,520
9,423,505
19,626,164
39,842,189
Assets Before Allowances
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2022
746,467,803
59,441,440
29,811,428
835,720,671
Transfers:
From Stage 1 to Etapa 2
(3,914,111)
3,914,111
-
-
From Stage 1 to Etapa 3
(303,408)
-
303,408
-
From Stage 2 to Etapa 3
-
(202,208)
202,208
-
From Stage 2 to Etapa 1
2,482,348
(2,482,348)
-
-
From Stage 3 to Etapa 2
-
38,181
(38,181)
-
From Stage 3 to Etapa 1
25,952
-
(25,952)
-
Additions
452,202,564
-
-
452,202,564
Collections
(170,758,908)
(11,739,962)
(7,085,326)
(189,584,196)
Accruals
59,400,087
3,619,436
5,060,605
68,080,128
Withdrawn financial assets
(1,839,190)
(4,207,426)
(9,586,970)
(15,633,586)
Portfolio sale
-
-
(5,814,155)
(5,814,155)
Exchange Differences and Others
5,618,077
24,248,996
15,252,857
45,119,930
Monetary result
(502,643,715)
(38,211,771)
(15,748,772)
(556,604,258)
Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2023
586,737,499
34,418,449
12,331,150
633,487,098
Assets Before Allowances
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2021
863,508,366
74,601,363
49,466,952
987,576,681
Transfers:
From Stage 1 to Etapa 2
(4,339,851)
4,339,851
-
-
From Stage 1 to Etapa 3
(674,849)
-
674,849
-
From Stage 2 to Etapa 3
-
(530,731)
530,731
-
From Stage 2 to Etapa 1
3,616,758
(3,616,758)
-
-
From Stage 3 to Etapa 2
-
235,228
(235,228)
-
From Stage 3 to Etapa 1
210,929
-
(210,929)
-
Additions
407,434,273
27,119,635
9,013,943
443,567,851
Collections
(218,516,270)
(13,635,329)
(7,438,591)
(239,590,190)
Accruals
(381,600,438)
(25,556,814)
2,464,795
(404,692,457)
Withdrawn financial assets
(1,479,934)
(1,834,191)
(9,199,278)
(12,513,403)
Exchange Differences and Others
15,578,295
630,647
2,164,461
18,373,403
Monetary result
62,730,524
(2,311,461)
(17,420,277)
42,998,786
Assets Before Allowances as of 12/31/2022
746,467,803
59,441,440
29,811,428
835,720,671
As of December 31, 2023
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Promissory notes
78,666,974
798,561
453,933
79,919,468
Unsecured corporate loans
103,526,126
1,789,054
526,952
105,842,132
Overdrafts
41,821,430
1,395,503
551,809
43,768,742
Mortgage loans
48,862,769
3,574,987
1,514,022
53,951,778
Automobile and other secured loans
12,769,661
2,298,694
258,972
15,327,327
Personal loans
42,937,115
7,283,041
1,615,016
51,835,172
Credit card loans
64,290,982
9,846,309
1,682,077
75,819,368
Foreign Trade Loans
33,731,731
4,009,797
5,625,562
43,367,090
Other financings
134,941,492
1,457,017
-
136,398,509
Other receivables from financial transactions
6,395,670
132,241
4,063
6,531,974
Receivables from financial leases
18,793,549
1,833,245
98,744
20,725,538
Subtotal
586,737,499
34,418,449
12,331,150
633,487,098
Allowances for loan losses
(5,958,041)
(5,609,508)
(7,791,431)
(19,358,980)
Total
580,779,458
28,808,941
4,539,719
614,128,118
As of December 31, 2023
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Promissory notes
109,528,273
338,608
134,129
110,001,010
Unsecured corporate loans
126,747,483
350,203
1,325,496
128,423,182
Overdrafts
44,897,885
202,393
173,411
45,273,689
Mortgage loans
72,927,335
2,004,852
709,661
75,641,848
Automobile and other secured loans
22,652,760
1,266,879
405,197
24,324,836
Personal loans
111,267,420
6,148,950
2,583,516
119,999,886
Credit card loans
145,688,060
6,136,469
2,354,959
154,179,488
Foreign Trade Loans
49,867,844
1,849,831
1,480,395
53,198,070
Other financings
22,892,031
40,849,446
20,508,037
84,249,514
Other receivables from financial transactions
6,146,958
90,951
97,913
6,335,822
Receivables from financial leases
33,851,754
202,858
38,714
34,093,326
Subtotal
746,467,803
59,441,440
29,811,428
835,720,671
Allowances for loan losses
(10,792,520)
(9,423,505)
(19,626,164)
(39,842,189)
Total
735,675,283
50,017,935
10,185,264
795,878,482
22
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
1.2.9 Write-off policy
The Group derecognizes financial assets, in whole or in part, when it has exhausted all recovery efforts and has concluded that there are no reasonable expectations of recovery. Indicators that there is no reasonable expectation of recovery include (i) the cessation of foreclosure activity and (ii) when the Bank's recovery method is given by the foreclosure of the guarantee and the value of the guarantee is such that there is no reasonable expectation of full recovery.
The Group may derecognize financial assets that are still subject to execution activities. The contractual amounts pending collection of said derecognized assets during the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 amount to 9,090,153 and 24,494,621, respectively. The Group seeks to recover the amounts legally owed in full, but which have been partially written off the balance sheet because there is no reasonable expectation of full recovery.
12.31.2023
12.31.2022
Balance at the beginning of the year
24,494,621
43,310,124
Additions
15,633,586
12,513,403
Disposals
Cash collection
(4,148,993)
(5,848,535)
Portfolio sales
(830,666)
(443,214)
Condonation
(12,355,883)
(21,585,735)
Exchange differences and other movements
(13,702,512)
(3,451,422)
Gross carrying amount
9,090,153
24,494,621
|1.3.
|Transactions with non-controlling interest
The Group treats transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in a loss of control as transactions with equity owners of the Group. A change in ownership interest results in an adjustment between the carrying amounts of the controlling and non-controlling interests to reflect their relative interests in the subsidiary. Any difference between the amount of the adjustment to non-controlling interests and any consideration paid or received is recognized in a separate reserve within equity attributable to owners of the Group.
|1.4.
|Consolidation
A subsidiary is an entity (or subsidiary), including structured entities, in which the Group has control because it (i) has the power to manage relevant activities of the subsidiary (ii) has exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involment with the subsidiary, and (iii) has the ability to use its power over the subsidiary in order to affect the amount of the investor´s returns. The existence and the effect of the substantive rights, including substantive rights of potential vote, are considered when evaluating whether the Group has power over the other entity. For a right to be substantive, the right holder must have the practical competence to exercise such right whenever it is necessary to make decisions on the direction of the entity's relevant activities. The Group can have control over an entity, even when it has less voting powers than those required for the majority.
Accordingly, the protecting rights of other investors, as well as those related to substantive changes in the subsidiary´ activities or applicable only in unusual circumstances, do not prevent the Group from having power over a subsidiary. The subsidiaries are consolidated as from the date on which control is transferred to the Group, ceasing its consolidation as from the date on which control ceases.
The following chart provides the subsidiaries which are object to consolidation:
Company
Condition
Legal Adress
Principal Activity
Percentage of Participation
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Direct
Direct and Indirect
Direct
Direct and Indirect
Banco Supervielle S.A.
Controlled
Reconquista 330, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Commercial Bank
97.10%
99.90% (1)
97.10%
99.90% (1)
IUDÚ Compañia Financiera S.A. (4)
Controlled
Reconquista 320, 1st floor C.A.B.A., Argentina
Financial Company
-
-
5.00%
99.90%
Tarjeta Automática S.A. (4)
Controlled
Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th floor
Credit Card and Consumer Loans
-
-
7.85%
99.91%
23
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Company
Condition
Legal Adress
Principal Activity
Percentage of Participation
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Direct
Direct and Indirect
Direct
Direct and Indirect
C.A.B.A., Argentina
Supervielle Asset Management S.A.
Controlled
San Martín 344, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Asset Management and Other Services
95.00%
100.00%
95.00%
100.00%
Sofital S.A.F. e I.I.
Controlled
Bartolomé Mitre 434, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Financial operations and administration of marketable securities
96.80%
100.00%
96.80%
100.00%
Espacio Cordial de Servicios S.A.
Controlled
Patricias Mendocinas 769, Ciudad de Mendoza, Argentina(2)
Trading of products and services
95.00%
100.00%
95.00%
100.00%
Supervielle Seguros S.A.
Controlled
San Martin 344, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Insurance company
95.00%
100.00%
95.00%
100.00%
Micro Lending S.A.U.
Controlled
Bartolomé Mitre 434, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Financial Company
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
InvertirOnline S.A.U.
Controlled
Humboldt 1550, 2nd floor, department 201, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Financial Broker
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U
Controlled
San Martín 344, 15th floor, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Representations
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
IOL Holding S.A.
Controlled
Treinta y tres 1271, Montevideo, Uruguay
Financial Company
99.99%
100.00%
99.99%
100.00%
Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros S.A
Controlled
Reconquista 320, 1st floor, C.A.B.A., Argentina
Insurance Broker
95.24%
100.00%
95.24%
100.00%
Bolsillo Digital S.A.U.
Controlled
Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th floor. C.A.B.A., Argentina (3)
Computer Services
-
100.00%
-
100.00%
Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U.
Controlled
Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th floor. C.A.B.A., Argentina
Settlement and Clearing Agent
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
Dólar IOL S.A.U.
Controlled
San Martin 344, 16th floor, Buenos Aires
Services and exchange agency
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
|(1)
|Grupo Supervielle S.A.'s direct and indirect interest in Banco Supervielle votes amounts to 99,87% as of 12/31/23 and 12/31/22
|(2)
|On October 21, 2021, through the Board of Directors Minutes, the change of address of the Company's headquarters was resolved, fixing it at Avda. Gral. San Martín 731, 1st floor, in the City of Mendoza. It is pending registration in the Directorate of Legal Entities and Public Registry of the Province of Mendoza.
|(3)
|On May 31, 2023, by Board Minutes, the change of address of the Company's headquarters was resolved, setting it at San Martin 344, 16th floor of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. It is pending registration in the IGJ
|(4)
|On June 8, 2023, the definitive merger commitment with Banco Supervielle S.A. was signed. described in note 21 of the consolidated financial statements.
24
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|1.5.
|Associated
Associates are entities over which the Group has significant influence (directly or indirectly), but not control, generally accompanying a stake of between 20 and 50 percent of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method, and are initially recognized at cost. The book value of the associates includes the goodwill identified in the acquisition less accumulated impairment losses, if applicable. Dividends received from associated entities reduce the book value of the investment in them. Other changes subsequent to the acquisition in the Group's participation in the net assets of an associate are recognized as follows: (i) the Group's participation in the gains or losses of associates is recorded in the income statement as profit or loss. by associates and joint ventures and (ii) the Group's share in other comprehensive income is recognized in the statement of other comprehensive income and is presented separately. However, when the Group's share of losses in an associate equals or exceeds its interest in the associate, the Group will cease to recognize its share of additional losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.
Unrealized gains on transactions between the Group and its associates are eliminated to the extent of the Group's participation in the associates; unrealized losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the transferred asset.
1.6. Foreign currency translation
|(a)
|Functional and presentation currency
Figures included in the consolidated financial statements as per each entity of the Group are expressed in the functional currency, that is, in the currency of the main economic setting where it operates. Consolidated financial ftatements are expressed in Argentine pesos, which is the functional currency and the reporting currency of the Group.
Conversion of subsidiaries
Participations in subsidiary companies, whose functional currency is different from the Argentine peso, are converted, first, to the functional currency of the Group, and then adjusted for inflation (see note 1.2.2). The results and financial position of the subsidiaries with a functional currency other than the Argentine peso are translated into the Group's functional currency in accordance with the provisions of IAS 21 "Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates", as follows:
|●
|Assets and liabilities, at the closing exchange rate on the date of each consolidated statement of financial position
|●
|Income and expenses, at the average exchange rate.
Subsequently, the converted balances were adjusted for inflation in order to present them in homogeneous currency.
All the differences resulting from the translation were recognized in the caption "Conversion Difference of Financial Statements" of the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income.
In the case of sale or disposal of any of the subsidiaries, the accumulated conversion differences must be recognized in the Statement of Comprehensive Income as part of the gain or loss from the sale or disposal.
Transactions in foreign currency are converted in the functional currency at the reference Exchange rate released by the Argentine Central Bank and those carried out in other currencies, at the repo rate in US dollars for the reference Exchange rate released by the Argentine Central Bank. Earnings and losses in foreign currency that result in the liquidation of such transactions and the conversion of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency at closing exchange rates, are recognized in the integral income statement, under "Difference of exchange rate in gold and foreign currency", except when such items are deferred in the shareholders' equity for transactions classified as cash flow hedging, when applicable.
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022 the balances in US dollars were converted at the reference exchange rate determined by the Argentine Central Bank. In the case of foreign currencies other than US dollars, they have been converted to this currency using the types of passes reported by the Argentine Central Bank.
25
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|1.7.
|Cash and due from banks
Cash and due from banks includes cash available, freely available deposits in local banks and correspondent banks abroad, which are liquid short-term instruments and have a maturity of less than three months from the date of origination.
Assets recorded in cash and due from Banks are recorded at amortized cost which is close to its fair value.
Cash equivalents are made up by highly liquid short-term securities with three-month or shorter initial maturities, with fair value rating.
|1.8.
|Segment Reporting
An operating segment is defined as a component of an entity or a Group that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the same entity), and whose financial information is evaluated on a regular basis by the chief operating decision maker.
Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to:
|1.9.
|Financial Instruments
Initial Recognition and measurement
Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized when the entity becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on trade-date, the date on which the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset.
At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset or liability at its fair value plus or minus, in the case of a financial asset or financial liability not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are incremental and directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of the financial asset or financial liability, such as fees and commissions.
When the fair value of financial assets and liabilities differs from the transaction price on initial recognition, the Group recognizes the difference as follows:
|-
|When the fair value is evidenced by a quoted price in an active market for an identical asset or liability or based on a valuation technique that only uses data from observable markets, the difference is recognized as a gain or loss.
|-
|In all other cases, the difference is deferred and the timing of recognition of deferred day one profit or loss is determined individually. It is either amortized over the life of the instrument until its fair value can be determined using market observable inputs, or realized through settlement.
Financial Assets
a - Debt Instruments
Debt instruments are those instruments that meet the definition of a financial liability from the issuer's perspective, such as loans, government and corporate bonds and, accounts receivables purchased from clients in non-recourse factoring transactions.
Classification
Pursuant to IFRS 9, the Entity classifies financial assets depending on whether these are subsequently measured at amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income or fair value through profit or loss, on the basis of:
|a)
|the Group's business model for managing financial assets, and;
|b)
|the cash-flows characteristics of the financial asset
26
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Business Model
The business model refers to the way in which the Group manages a set of financial assets to achieve a specific business objective. It represents the way in which the Group maintains the instruments for the generation of funds.
The business models that the group can follow are the following:
|-
|Hold the instruments until maturity;
|-
|Keep the instruments in portfolio for the collection of the flow of funds and, in turn, sell them if convenient; or
|-
|Maintain the instruments for their negotiation.
The Group determines its business model at the level that best reflects how it manages groups of financial assets to achieve a specific business objective.
The business model of the Group does not depend on the management's intentions for an individual instrument. Therefore, this business model is not evaluated instrument by instrument, but at a higher level of aggregated portfolios and is based on observable factors such as:
|-
|How the business model's return is evaluated and how financial assets held in that business model are evaluated and reported to the Group's key personnel.
|-
|The risks affecting the business model's return (and financial assets held in that business model) and, particularly, the way these risks are managed.
|-
|How the Group's key personnel is compensated (for instance, if salaries are based on the fair value of the assets managed or on contractual cash flows collected)
|-
|The expected frequency, the value, moment and reasons of sales are also important aspects.
The evaluation of the business model is based on reasonably expected scenarios, irrespective of worst-case or stress case scenarios. If after the initial recognition cash flows are realized in a different manner from the original expectations, the Group will not change the classification of the remaining financial assets held in that business model, but it will consider such information for evaluating recent purchases or originations. An instrument's reclassification is only made when, and only when, an entity changes its business model for managing financial assets.
Contractual Cash Flow Characteristics
Where the business model is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows or to collect contractual cash flows and sell, the Group assesses whether the financial instruments' cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Where the contractual terms introduce exposure to risk or volatility that are inconsistent with a basic lending arrangement, the related financial asset shall be classified and measured at fair value through profit or loss.
Based on the aforementioned, there are three different categories of Financial Assets:
Financial assets shall be measured at amortized cost if both of the following conditions are met:
|(a)
|the financial asset is held for collection of contractual cash flows, and
|(b)
|the assets's cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest.
These financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value plus incremental and directly attributable transaction costs, and are subsequently measured at amortized cost.
The amortized cost of a financial asset is equal to its acquisition cost less its accumulated amortization plus accrued interest (calculated according to the effective rate method), net of any impairment loss. The effective interest method uses the rate that allows discounting the future cash flows that are estimated to be received or paid in the life of the instrument or a shorter period, if appropriate, equaling the net book value. When applying this method, the Group identifies the incremental direct costs as an integral part of the effective interest rate.
Financial assets shall be measured at fair value through other comprehensive income when:
27
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|(a)
|the financial asset is held for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling financial assets and
|(b)
|the asset's cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest.
These instruments shall be initially recognized at fair value plus or minus transaction costs that are incremental and directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of the instrument, and subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. Gains and losses arising out of changes in fair value shall be included in other comprehensive income within a separate component of equity. Impairment gains or losses or reversal, interest revenue and foreign exchange gains and losses on the instrument's amortized cost shall be recognized in profit or loss. At the time of sale or disposal, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognized in other comprehensive income is reclassified from equity to the income statement. Interest income from these financial assets is determined using the effective interest rate method.
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss comprise:
|-
|Instruments held for trading
|-
|Instruments specifically designated at fair value through profit or loss
|-
|Instruments with contractual cash-flows that do not represent solely payments of principal and interest
These financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value and any change in fair value measurement is charged to the income statement.
The Group classifies a financial instrument as held for trading if such instrument is acquired or incurred for the main purpose of selling or repurchasing it in the short term, or it is part of a portfolio of financial instruments which are managed together and for which there is evidence of short-term profits or if it is a derivative financial instrument not designated as a hedging instrument. Derivatives and trading securities are classified as held for trading and are measured at fair value.
The fair value of these instruments was calculated using the quotes in force at the end of each fiscal year in active markets, if representative. In the absence of an active market, valuation techniques were used that included the use of market operations carried out under conditions of mutual independence, between interested and duly informed parties, whenever available, as well as references to the current fair value of another instrument that is substantially similar, or discounted cash flow analysis. The estimation of fair values is explained in greater detail in the section "critical accounting policies and estimates".
In addition, financial assets may be valued ("designated") at fair value through profit or loss when, by doing so, the Group eliminates or significantly reduces a measurement or recognition inconsistency.
b - Equity Instruments
Equity instruments are instruments that do not contain a contractual obligation to pay and that evidence a residual interest in the issuer's net assets.
Such instruments are measured at fair value through profit and loss, except where the Group's senior management has elected, at initial recognition, to irrevocably designate an equity investment at fair value through other comprehensive income. This option is available when instruments are not held for trading. The gains or losses of these instruments are recognized in other comprehensive income and are not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss, including on disposal. Dividends that result from such instrument will be charged to income when the Group's right to receive payments is established.
Derecognition of Financial Assets
The Group recognizes the write-off of financial assets only when any of the following conditions are met:
|1.
|The rights on the financial asset cash flows have expired; or
|2.
|The financial asset is transferred pursuant to the requirements in 3.2.4 of IFRS 9.
The Group derecognizes financial assets that have been transferred only when the following characteristics are met:
|1.
|The contractual rights to receive the cashflows from the assets have expired or when they have been transferred and the Group transfers substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership.
28
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|2.
|The Entity retains the contractual rights to receive cash flows from assets but assumes a contractual obligation to pay those cash flows to other entities and transfers substantially all of the risks and rewards. These transactions result in derecognition if the Group:
Write Off of Financial Assets
The Group reduces the gross carrying amount of a financial asset when it has no reasonable expectations of recovering a financial asset in its entirety of a portion thereof. A write-off constitutes a derecognition event.
Financial Liabilities
Classification
The Group classifies its financial liabilities as subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective rate method, except for:
|-
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.
|-
|Financial liabilities arising from the transfer of financial assets which did not qualify for derecognition.
|-
|Financial guarantee contracts and loan commitments.
|-
|Commitments to grant loans at rates below the market rate
Financial Liabilities valued at fair value through profit or loss: At initial recognition, the Group can designate a liability at fair value through profit or loss if it reflects more appropriately the financial information because:
|-
|The Group eliminates or substantially reduces an accounting mismatch in measurement or recognition inconsistency; or
|-
|if financial assets and financial liabilities are managed and their performances assessed on a fair value basis according to an investment strategy or a documented risk management; or
|-
|if a host contract contains one or more embedded derivatives and the Group has opted for designating the entire contract at fair value through profit or loss.
Financial guarantee contract: A guarantee contract is a contract which requires the issuer to make specified payments to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because a specified debtor fails to make payments when due, in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument.
Financial guarantee contracts and loan commitments are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at the higher of the amount of the loss allowance and the unaccrued premium at year end.
Derecognition of financial liabilities
The Group derecognizes financial liabilities when they are extinguished; this is, when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, cancelled or expires (See note 1.26)
|1.10.
|Derivatives
Derivatives are initially recognized at their fair value on the date on which the derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured at fair value.
All derivative instruments are recognised as assets when their fair value is positive, and as liabilities when their fair value is negative. Any change in the fair value of derivative instruments is included in the income statement.
The Group does not apply hedge accounting.
|1.11.
|Repo Transactions
Sale and repurchase agreements ("pass transactions"), which effectively provide the lender's return to the counterparty, are treated as collateralized financing transactions. Securities sold under such sale and repurchase agreements are not derecognized. Securities are not reclassified in the statement of financial position unless the transferee has the contractual
29
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
or customary right to sell or replace the securities, in which case they are reclassified as repurchase accounts receivable. The corresponding liability is presented under Financing received from the B.C.R.A. and other Financial Institutions.
Securities purchased under resale agreements ("active repo operations"), which effectively provide the lender's return to the Group, are recorded as debts under the item Financing received from the B.C.R.A. and other Financial Institutions.
The difference between the sale price and the repurchase price or the purchase price and the resale price, adjusted for interest and dividends received by the counterparty or by the Group, as the case may be, make up the transaction premium, which is treated as interest income or expense and are accrued over the life of the repo agreements using the effective interest method.
|1.12.
|Leases
Group as lessor
Operating leases
Leases where the lessor retains a substantial portion of the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of lease incentives) are recognized in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. In addition, the Group recognizes the associated costs such as amortization and expenses.
The historical cost includes expenditures that are directly attributable to the acquisition of these items and those expenses are charged to profit or loss during the lease term.
The depreciation applied to the leased underlying assets is consistent with the one applied to similar assets' group. In turn, the Group applies IAS 36 for the application of identified losses
Finance leases
They have been recorded at the current value of the unearned amounts, calculated according to the conditions agreed in the respective contracts, based on the interest rate implicit in them.
Initial measurement
The Group uses the interest rate implicit in the lease to measure the net investment. This is defined in such a way that the initial direct costs are automatically included in the net investment of the lease.
Initial direct costs, other than those incurred by manufacturers or concessionaires, are included in the initial measurement of the net investment of the lease and reduce the amount of income recognized over the term of the lease. The interest rate implicit in the lease is defined in such a way that initial direct costs are automatically included in the net investment in the lease; there is no need to add them separately.
The difference between the gross amount receivable and the present value represents the finance income that is recognized over the term of the lease. Finance income from leases is recorded in profit or loss for the year. Impairment losses are recognized in income for the year.
See accounting policy related to those leases in which the Group acts as lessee in note 12 to these consolidated financial statements.
|1.13.
|Property, plant and equipment
|a)
|Basis of measurement used
Property, plant and equipment is measured at historical cost less depreciation, except for land and buildings, where Grupo Supervielle adopted the revaluation model. The historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition or building of these items.
All other property, plant and equipment were valued at acquisition or construction cost, net of accumulated depreciation and / or accumulated impairment losses, if any, except for real estate, for which Grupo Supervielle adopted the revaluation method. The cost includes the expenses that are directly attributable to the acquisition or construction of these items.
30
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Management updates the valuation of the fair value of land, buildings, facilities and machinery (classified as property, plant and equipment), taking into account independent valuations. Management determines the value of property, plant and equipment within a range of fair value estimates and considering the currency in which the market transactions are carried out. The revaluations are carried out with sufficient regularity, in order to ensure that the book value, at all times, does not differ significantly from the fair value of each asset subject to revaluation.
The subsequent costs are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognized as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to Grupo Supervielle, and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of an asset is derecognized when replaced.
Repairs and maintenance expenses are charged to profit or loss when they are incurred.
|b)
|Depreciation methods used
Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method, applying annual rates sufficient to extinguish the values of assets at the end of their estimated useful lives. In those cases in which an asset includes significant components with different useful lives, such components are recognized and depreciated as separate items.
The following chart presents the useful life for each item included in property, plant and equipment:
Property, plant and equipment
Estimated useful life
Buildings
50 Years
Furniture
10 Years
Machines and equipment
5 Years
Vehicles
5 Years
land
not amortized
Work in progress
not amortized
The residual values of property, plant and equipment, the useful lives and the depreciation methods are reviewed and adjusted if necessary, at the closing date of each fiscal year or when there are indications of impairment.
The carrying amount of property, plant and equipment is immediately reduced to its recoverable amount when the carrying amount is greater than the estimated recoverable amount
|c)
|Result from sale
The results for the sale of property, plant and equipment are calculated by comparing the income obtained with the book value of the respective asset. The resulting profits or losses are recorded in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
|d)
|Buildings- Revaluation and historical cost
The following table reveals the following information related to the class of assets that have been accounted for at their revalued value, as well as the book values that would have been recognized if the assets had been accounted for under a cost model:
Class
12/31/2023
Appraiser
Revaluation date
Revaluation Adjustment - OCI accumulated
Carrying amount if it had been recorded under the Cost Model
At the Beginning of the year
Change of year
At the End of the year
Buildings
Tribunal de Tasaciones de la Nación
12/31/2023
33,232,336
(2,093,626)
31,138,710
17,872,826
CM Ingeniería en Valuaciones
Serinco
Reporte Inmobiliario
31
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Class
12/21/2022
Appraiser
Revaluation date
Revaluation Adjustment - OCI accumulated
Carrying amount if it had been recorded under the Cost Model
At the Beginning of the year
Change of year
At the End of the year
Inmuebles
Serinco
12/31/2022
35,808,240
(2,639,732)
33,168,508
16,339,260
The revaluation of the land and buildings owned by the entity shows a negative result of 2,093,626 as of December 31, 2023 and a negative result of 2,639,732 as of December 31, 2022, which added to its historical cost and net of depreciation of the revaluation yields a total of 31,138,710 y 33,168,508 for this asset class, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
In fiscal year 2023, the sum of (1,817,026) is allocated to Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) 62,417 to other operating income and (339,018) to depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets .
Investment properties
Investment properties are composed of buildings held for obtaining a rent or for capital appreciation or both, but is never occupied by the Group.
Investment properties are measured at its fair value, and any gain or loss arising from a change in the fair value is recognized in profit or loss. Investment properties are never depreciated. The fair value is determined using sales comparison approach prepared by the Group's management considering a report of an independent valuation expert. The sales prices of comparable properties are adjusted considering the specific aspects of each property, with the most relevant premise being the price per square meter (Level 3).
Investment properties under the cost approach reflect the amount that would be required to replace the service capacity of the asset. They were valued at acquisition or construction cost, net of accumulated depreciation and / or accumulated depreciation losses. The cost includes expenses that are directly attributable to the acquisition or construction of these items.
Below are the figures included in the results of the year for Investment Properties:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Income derived from rents (rents charged)
89,087
228,579
Direct operating expenses of properties that generated income derived from rents
(15,681)
(17,655)
Fair value remeasurement
(7,012,278)
(2,503,275)
The net result generated by the investment property as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 amounts to a loss of 6,938,872 and a loss of 2,292,351 respectively, and is recognized under "Other operating income", "Administrative expenses" and "Other operating expenses". in the consolidated comprehensive income statement.
Gain and losses on disposals are determined by comparing proceeds with the carrying amount.
Goodwill resulting from the acquisition of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures account for the excess of the:
Goodwill is included in the intangible assets item in the consolidated financial statement.
32
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Goodwill is not amortized. The Group evaluates annually, or when there are signs of impairment, the recoverability of goodwill based on discounted future cash flows plus other information available at the date of preparation of the consolidated financial statements. Impairment losses, once recorded, are not reversed. Gains and losses on the sale of an entity include the balance of goodwill related to the entity sold.
Goodwill is assigned to cash-generating units for the purpose of performing recoverability tests. The allocation is made among those cash-generating units (or groups of units), identified according to the operating segment criteria, that benefit from the business combination from which the goodwill arose.
|(b)
|Software
Costs associated with software maintenance are recognized as an expense when incurred. Development, acquisition and implementation costs that are directly attributable to the design and testing of the identifiable and unique software that the Group controls are recognized as assets.
The development, acquisition or implementation costs initially recognized as expenses for a period are not subsequently recognized as the cost of the intangible asset. The costs incurred in the development, acquisition or implementation of software, recognized as intangible assets, are amortized by applying the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives, in a term that does not exceed five years.
|(c)
|Trademarks and licenses
Trademarks and licenses acquired separately are initially valued at historical cost, while those acquired through a business combination are recognized at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date.
Intangible assets with a finite useful life are subsequently carried at cost less accumulated depreciation and / impairment losses, if any. These assets are tested for impairment annually or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that it might be impaired.
Trademarks acquired by the Group have been classified as intangible assets with an indefinite useful life. The main factors considered for this classification include the years in which they have been in service and their recognition among industry customers.
Intangible assets with an indefinite useful life are those that arise from contracts or other legal rights that can be renewed without a significant cost and for which, based on an analysis of all the relevant factors, there is no foreseeable limit of the period over which the asset is expected to generate net cash flows for the Group. These intangible assets are not amortized, but are tested for impairment annually or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that they might be impaired, either individually or at the level of the cash generating unit. The categorization of the indefinite useful life is reviewed annually to confirm if it is still applicable.
Impairment losses are recognized when the book value exceeds its recoverable value. The recoverable value of the assets corresponds to the greater of the recoverable value of the asset or its value in use. For purposes of the impairment test, assets are grouped at the lowest level at which they generate identifiable cash flows (cash-generating units). Impairments of these non-financial assets - other than goodwill - are reviewed at each reporting date to verify possible reversals.
Goodwill impairment
Goodwill are assigned to the Group's cash generating units on the basis of the operating segments.
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Supervielle Seguros S.A.
88,686
88,686
Banco Regional de Cuyo S.A.
464,982
464,982
InvertirOnline S.A.U. / Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U.
16,902,605
16,902,605
Micro Lending S.A.U.
9,308,612
13,308,612
Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U.
46,943
46,943
Others
215,316
215,316
Total
27,027,144
31,027,144
The recoverable amount of a cash generating unit is determined on the basis of use value calculations. These calculations use cash flow projections based on approved financial budgets covering a period of five years.
The main key assumptions are related to marginal contribution margins. These were determined on the basis of past results, other external sources of information and their expectations of market development.
33
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
The discount rates used were 15.6% and are the respective average cost of capital ("WACC"), which is considered a good indicator of the cost of capital. For each cash generating unit, where the assets are assigned, a specific WACC was determined considering the industry, the country and the size of the business.
The main macroeconomic premises used, the amount of MILA financing and IOL operating income are detailed below:
Real
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Inflation (end of year)
211.4%
205.6%
80.4%
49.8%
23.7%
8.5%
Inflation (average)
133.5%
249.1%
104.9%
62.0%
34.4%
13.4%
Cost of funding (average)
63.0%
70.0%
45.3%
31.6%
17.8%
9.4%
Loan's interest rate (average)
82.8%
88.0%
59.3%
43.6%
27.8%
17.4%
Amount of Micro Lending' financing
5,798
7,080
9,996
12,504
14,004
14,004
InvertirOnline'Operating income
7,326
21,213
51,990
88,474
118,939
134,834
As of December 31, 2023, political conditions negatively affected the Argentine economy in general, causing, mainly on that date:
• An inflationary acceleration and greater devaluation of the Argentine peso, with the accumulated inflation index being 211.4% during 2023 (CPI) and the variation in the BCRA Com exchange rate. "A" 3,500, for the same period, of 356.4%.
• Exchange restrictions in order to contain the demand for dollars.
• Reduction of the 1-day passive repo rate from 126% to 100% n.a. (171.5% e.a.). Thus, the interest rate on 1-day repos for FCI was 85% n.a. (133.7% n.a.), while the 1-day active repo interest rate remained at 160% n.a. (393.6% e.a.).
To what was mentioned above we must add the following conditions for the pledge business
• During 2023, loans for automotive purposes have decreased their share of the product more than the sector of loans to the non-financial private sector as a whole.
• The balance of loans for automobile use in the financial system (BCRA) is at historic lows, representing 0.2% of GDP.
• Both the patenting of 0KM units, and the percentage of these transactions that are carried out through financing, are in slight recovery but quite far from historical highs.
• Financing of used vehicles is relevant in MILA's operations. The pledge business has not been immune to the exposed market conditions, maintaining the amount of financing granted in the order of 5,800 operations (1% below 2022), which is a depressed level of activity in the historical series.
Consequently, as of December 31, 2023, an adjustment has been determined for impairment in the goodwill of Micro Lending S.A.U., given that the estimate of the value attributable to the cash-generating unit was 10,477,611. Based on this, a devaluation of 4,000,000 was recorded in the item depreciation and depreciation of assets, classified in the "People and Business" segment.
The rest of the business keys have been tested as of the date of the financial statements and no impairment losses have been identified.
The sensitivity analysis of the cash generating units to which goodwill was assigned, excluding Micro Lending S.A.U., was based on a 1% increase in the weighted average cost of capital. The Group concluded that it would not be necessary to recognize any impairment losses on goodwill in the segment under these conditions.
As of December 31, 2023, The Group does not have a balance of inventories.
As of December 31, 2022, inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost includes the acquisition costs (net of discounts, rebates and similar), as well as other costs that have been incurred to bring the inventories to their current location and conditions to be commercialized. The net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of sale.
34
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
The inventories' net realizable values are reviewed and adjusted if carrying amount is greater than its net realizable value at the end of each reporting year.
The Group establishes an allowance for obsolete inventory and low turnover rate products at the end of each year.
Assets with an indefinite useful life are not subject to amortization and are subjected to annual impairment tests. Unlike the previous assumption, those assets that are amortizable are subjected to impairment tests when events or circumstances occur that indicate that their book value may not be recovered or, minimally, on an annual basis.
Impairment losses are recognized when the book value exceeds its recoverable value. The recoverable value of the assets corresponds to the higher of the net amount that would be obtained from their sale or their value in use. For impairment test purposes, assets are grouped at the lowest level at which they generate identifiable cash flows (cash generating units). The book value of non-financial assets other than goodwill on which an impairment has been recorded is reviewed at each reporting date to verify possible impairment reversals.
Assets held by the Group in its Trustee role, are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Commissions and fees earned from trust activities are included in Service fee income.
Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the consolidated financial statement where the Group has a legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or realize the assets and settle the liability simultaneously.
The amounts owed to other financial institutions are recorded at the time the bank disburses the proceeds to the Group. Non-derivative financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost.
In the event that the Group repurchases its own debt, it is eliminated from the consolidated financial statements and the difference between the residual value of the financial liability and the amount paid is recognized as a financial income or expense.
A provision will be recognized when:
|-
|an entity has a present obligation (legal or implicit) as a result of past event;
|-
|it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying future economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; and
|-
|the amount can be reliably estimated.
An Entity will be deemed to have an implicit obligation where (a) the Group has assumed certain responsibilities as a consequence of past practices or public policies and (b) as a result, the Group has created an expectation that it will discharge those responsibilities
The Group recognizes the following provisions:
For labor, civil and commercial lawsuits: provisions are calculated based on lawyers' reports about the status of the proceedings and the estimate about the potential losses to be afforded by the Group, as well as on the basis of past experience in this type of claims.
For miscellaneous risks: These provisions are set up to address contingencies that may trigger obligations for the Group. In estimating the provision amounts, the Group evaluates the likelihood of occurrence taking into consideration the opinion of its legal and professional advisors.
Other contingent liabilities are: i) possible obligations that arise from past events and whose existence will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the Group; or ii) present obligations that arise from past events but it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to its settlement; or whose amount cannot be measured with sufficient reliability.
35
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Other contingent liabilities are not recognized. Contingent liabilities, whose possibility of any outflow in settlement is remote, are not disclosed unless they involve guarantees, in which case the nature of the guarantee is disclosed.
The Group does not account for positive contingencies, other than those arising from deferred taxes and those contingencies whose occurrence is virtually certain.
As of the date of these consolidated financial statements, the Group's management believes there are no elements leading to determine the existence of contingencies that might be materialized and have a negative impact on these consolidated financial statements other than those disclosed in Note 15.
Non-financial accounts payable are accrued when the counterparty has fulfilled its contractual obligations and are measured at amortized cost.
Provisions related to early retirement plans are established. The liability related to these plans and benefits is not expected to be settled in the next 12 months. Therefore, they are measured at the present value of the future flows of funds that are expected to be realized with respect to the services provided by employees until the end of the year using the unit of credit method. The level of salaries, experience and separations, as well as years of service, are taken into account. Expected future payments are discounted using the market rate at the end of the year corresponding to sovereign bonds with terms and currency that match the expected flows. Remeasurements as a result of experience and changes in actuarial premises are recognized in results.
Provisions for short-term benefits are measured at the present value of the disbursements that are expected to be required to settle the obligation using a pre-tax interest rate that reflects current market conditions on the value of money and the specific risks for said obligation. obligation. The increase in the provision for the passage of time is recognized in the net financial results caption of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
Termination benefits are payable when employment is terminated by the Group before the normal retirement date, or when an employee accepts voluntary redundancy in exchange for these benefits. The group recognises termination benefits at the earlier of the following dates: (a) when the Group can no longer withdraw the offer of those benefits; and (b) when the entity recognises costs for a restructuring that is within the scope of IAS 37 and involves the payment of terminations benefits. In the case of an offer made to encourage voluntary redundancy, the termination benefits are measured based on the number of employees expected to accept the offer. Benefits falling due more than 12 months after the end of the reporting year are discounted to present value.
Non-financial accounts payable are accrued when the counterparty has complied with its obligations under the contract and are valued at amortized cost.
Subordinated and unsubordinated Debt Securities issued by the Group are measured at amortized cost. Where the group buys back its own debt securities , such obligations will be derecognized from the Consolidated Financial Statements and the difference between the residual value of the financial liability and the amount paid will be recognized as financial income or expenses.
The detail of the programs is described in note 18.5.
The Group applies IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts" in order to recognize and measure the assets and liabilities derived from insurance contracts.
Assets derived from insurance contracts
An insurance contract is a contract under which the Group (the insurer) accepts significant insurance risk from another party (the policyholder) by agreeing to compensate the policyholder if a specified uncertain future event (the insured event) adversely affects the policyholder.
36
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Once a contract has been classified as an insurance contract, it remains an insurance contract for the rest of its term, even if the insurance risk is significantly reduced during this period, unless all rights and obligations are extinguished or expired.
The insurance contracts offered by the Group include property insurance that covers combined family insurance, theft and similar risks, property damage, personal accidents, among other risks. They also include temporary life insurance contracts.
Total premiums are recognized on the date of issuance of the policy as an account receivable. At the same time, a reserve for unearned premiums representing premiums for risks that have not yet expired is recorded as a liability. Unearned premiums are recognized as income during the contract period, which is also the coverage and risk period.
Additionally, the Group carries out the activity of Intermediation of insurance contracts through an insurance broker, having operations in the property and life branches. Commissions for said intermediation are recognized on the policy collection date as an account receivable.
The book value of insurance accounts receivable is reviewed for impairment whenever events or circumstances indicate that the book value may not be recoverable. The impairment loss is recorded in the income statement.
Liabilities derived from insurance contracts
Debt with insured
The insurance claims reserves represent debts with insured people for claims reported to the company and an estimate of the claims that have already been incurred but that have not yet been reported to the company (IBNR). The reported claims are adjusted on the basis of technical reports received from independent appraisers.
Debts with reinsurers and co-insurers
The Group mitigates the risk for some of its insurance businesses through co-insurance or reinsurance contracts in other companies. In the case of co-insurance, the Group associates with another company to cover a risk assuming only a percentage of it and also the premium. In reinsurance, the risk is transferred to another insurance company both proportionally (as a percentage of the risk) and not proportionally (excess loss is covered above a certain limit). The reinsurance agreements assigned do not exempt the Group from its obligations to the insured.
Coinsurance and reinsurance liabilities represent balances owed under the same conditions and the amounts payable are estimated in a manner consistent with the contract that gave rise to them.
Debts with producers
They represent liabilities with insurance agents originated in the commissions for the insurance operations that they originate for the Group companies. The balances of the current accounts with these entities are also included.
Technical commitments
The current risk reserve regularizes the premiums to be collected based on the incurred but not reported risks.
The accounts included in this item are expressed in currency that has not contemplated the variation of the price index since February 2003, except for the "Capital Stock" item, which has been maintained at its nominal value.
Common shares are classified in equity and are recorded at face value.
As indicated in note 20 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of securities issued by the Company and established the terms and conditions for the acquisition of treasury shares issued by the Company. The cost of treasury shares in the portfolio is disclosed as part of the Capital within the Statement of Changes in Net Equity, after the Share Capital, Capital Adjustment and Share Premiums.
37
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Pursuant to provisions set by the Argentine Corporations law, the Group and its subsidiaries, other than Banco Supervielle and Cordial Compañía Financiera, are required to appropriate 5% of the net income for the fiscal year to the legal reserve until such reserve is equal to 20% of Capital stock, plus the balance of the Capital Adjustment account.
As concerns Banco Supervielle and Cordial Compañía Financiera, according to the regulations set forth by the Argentine Central Bank, 20% of net income for the fiscal year, net of previous years' adjustments, if any, is required to be appropriated to the legal reserve. Notwithstanding the aforementioned, in appropriating amounts to other reserves, Financial Institutions are required to comply with the provisions laid down by the Argentine Central Bank in the revised text on distribution of dividends described in Note 18.6.
Given the repurchase of treasury shares carried out by the Company, described in note 22, the Company has a restriction on the distribution of results and/or reversal of free reserves of $1,383,270 (figure expressed in thousands of $) equivalent to the cost of acquisition of own shares.
The distribution of dividends to the Group's shareholders is recognized as a liability in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year in which dividends are approved by the Group's Shareholders.
Financial income and expense is recognized in respect of all debt instruments in accordance with the effective interest rate method, pursuant to which all gains and losses which are an integral part of the transaction effective interest rate are deferred.
The results that are included within the effective rate include expenditures or income related to the creation or acquisition of a financial asset or liability, such as compensation received for the analysis of the client's financial condition, negotiation of the terms of the instrument, the preparation and processing of the documents necessary to conclude the transaction and the compensations received for the granting of credit agreements that are expected to be used by the client. The Group records all its non-derivative financial liabilities at amortized cost, except those included in the caption "Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss", which are measured at fair value.
It should be noted that the commissions that the Group receives for the origination of syndicated loans are not part of the effective rate of the product, being these recognized in the Statement of Income at the time the service is provided, as long as the Group does not withhold part of it or this is kept in the same conditions as the rest of the participants. The commissions received by the Group for the negotiations in the transactions of a third party are not part of the effective rate either, these being recognized at the time they are perfected.
IFRS 15 establishes the principles that an entity must apply to account for income and cash flows from contracts for the sale of goods or services to its customers.
The amount to be recognized will be that which reflects the payment to which it is expected to be entitled for the services provided.
The income from the Group's services is recognized in the income statement in accordance with the fulfillment of performance obligations, thus deferring those income related to customer loyalty programs, which are provisioned based on the fair value of the point and its redemption rate, until they are exchanged by the client and can be recognized in the results of the year.
Below is a summary of the main commissions earned by the Group:
Commission
Frecuency of revenue recognition
Account maintenance
Monthly
Safe deposit boxes
Semi-annual
Issuing Bank
Event driven
Credit Card renewal
Annual
Check management
Event driven
Income from investment property rentals is recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income based on the straight-line method over the term of the lease, in accordance with the provisions of note 1.13.
38
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Income tax expense for the year includes current and deferred tax. Income tax is recognized in the consolidated statements of income, except for items required to be recognized directly in other comprehensive income. In this case, the income tax liability related to such items is also recognized in such statement.
Current income tax expense is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantially enacted as of the date of the Statement of Financial Position in the countries where the Company and its subsidiaries operate and generate taxable income. The Group periodically assesses the position assumed in tax returns in connection with circumstances in which the tax regulation is subject to interpretation. The Group sets up provisions in respect of the amounts expected to be required to pay to the tax authorities.
Deferred income tax is recognized, using the deferred tax liability method, on temporary differences arising from the carrying amount of assets and liabilities and their tax base. However, the deferred tax arising from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction other than a business combination which, at the time of the transaction does not affect income or loss for accounting or tax purposes, is not recorded. Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) enacted as of the date of the Financial Statements and that are expected to be applicable when the deferred tax assets are realized or the deferred tax liabilities are settled.
Deferred income tax assets are recognized only to the extent future tax benefits are likely to arise against which the temporary differences can be offset.
The Group recognizes a deferred tax liability for taxable temporary differences related to investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, except that the following two conditions are met:
|●
|the Group controls the timing on which temporary differences will be reversed; and
|●
|such temporary differences are not likely to be reversed in the foreseeable future.
Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are offset when a legal right exists to offset current tax assets against current tax liabilities and to the extent such balances are related to the same tax authority of the Group or its subsidiaries, where tax balances are intended to be, and may be, settled on a net basis..
Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income attributable to the Group's shareholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year.
Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net income for the year by the weighted average number of common shares issued and dilutive potential common shares at year end. Since the Company has no dilutive potential common shares outstanding, there are no dilutive earnings per share amounts.
|2.
|CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with the accounting framework established by the Argentine Central Bank requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires Management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the accounting standards established by the Argentine Central Bank to establish the Group's accounting policies.
The Group has identified the following areas that involve a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas in which the assumptions and estimates are significant for the consolidated financial statements that are essential for understanding the underlying accounting / financial reporting risks:
|(a)
|Fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments
The fair value of financial instruments not listed in active markets is determined by using valuation techniques. Such techniques are regularly validated and reviewed by qualified personnel independent from the area which developed them. All models are assessed and adjusted before being used in order to ensure that results reflect current information and comparable market prices. As long as possible, models rely on observable inputs only; however, certain factors, such as implicit rates in the last available tender for similar securities and spot rate curves, require the use of estimates. Changes in the assumptions of these factors may affect the reported fair value of financial instruments.
39
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|(b)
|Allowances for loan losses and advances
The Group recognizes the allowance for loan losses under the expected credit loss method included in IFRS 9. The most significant judgements of the model relate to defining what is considered to be a significant increase in credit risk and in making assumptions and estimates to incorporate relevant information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of economic conditions. The impact of the forecasts of economic conditions are determined based on the weighted average of three internally developed macroeconomic scenarios that take into consideration the Group´s economic outlook as derived through forecast macroeconomic variables, which include Inflation rate, monthly economic activity estimator and private sector wage. A high degree of uncertainty is involved in making estimations using assumptions that are highly subjective and very sensitive to the risk factors.
Note 1.2 provides more detail of how the expected credit loss allowance is measured.
|(c)
|Impairment of non-financial assets
Intangible assets with finite lives and property, plants and equipment are amortized or depreciated along their useful lives in a lineal manner. The Group monitors the conditions related to these assets to determine whether events and circumstances justify a review of the amortization and remaining depreciation period and whether there are factors or circumstances that imply an impairment in the value of assets that cannot be recovered.
The Group has applied judgment in identifying indicators of impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets that are amortized. The Group has requested appraisals for its properties as of December 31, 2023, recording devaluation in some of them (see note 1.12. d), while for the rest of the categories of fixed assets and intangibles and goodwill, they have not been identified. indications of impairment for any of the periods presented in the consolidated financial statements.
|(d)
|Income tax and deferred tax
A significant judgement is required to determine liabilities and assets from current and deferred taxes, The current tax is provisioned in accordance with the amounts expected to be paid and the deferred tax is provisioned over temporary differences between tax basis of assets and liabilities and book values to aliquots expected to be in force when reversing them.
Assets from deferred tax are recognized upon the possibility of relying on future taxable earnings against which temporary differences can be utilized, based on the Senior Management´s assumptions regarding amounts and opportunities of future taxable earnings, Later, it is necessary to determine whether assets from deferred tax are likely to be utilized and set off future taxable earnings, Real results may differ from estimates, such as changes in tax legislation or the result of the final review of affidavits issued by tax authorities and tax courts.
Likely future tax earnings and the number of tax benefits are based on a medium-term business plan prepared by the administration. Such plan is based on reasonable expectations. See note 4 to the financial consolidated statements.
|3.
|SEGMENT REPORTING
The Group determines operating segments based on performance reports which are reviewed by the Board and key personnel of the Senior Management and updated upon changes.
Grupo Supervielle´s clients receive the following services:
|●
|Personal and Business Banking Segment:
|-
|Small companies, individuals and companies that record annual sales of up to 500,000
|-
|"Small and Medium Size Companies", companies that record annual sales of over 500,000 up to 5,000,000
|●
|Corporate Baking Segment:
|-
|Megras that record annual sales over 5,000,000 up to 7,000,000
|-
|Big Companies. Grandes companies that record annual sales of over 7,000,000
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Grupo Supervielle considers the business for the type of products and services offered, identifying the following operating segments:
|a-
|Personal and Business Banking: Through this segment, Supervielle offers a wide range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses and SMEs.
b- Corporate Banking: Includes advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to corporate clients.
c- Bank Treasury: This segment is in charge of the assignment of liquidity of the Entity in accordance with the different commercial areas´ needs and its own needs, Treasury implements financial risk administration policies of the Bank, administers trading desk operations, distributes financial products, such as negotiable securities and develops business with the financial sector clients and whole sale non-financial sector clients.
d- Consumer Finance: As of December 31, 2022, the residual operations of IUDÚ and Card Automática are reflected, operations that were within a merger process of said companies with Banco Supervielle as described in Note 21 to these financial statements.
e- Insurance: Includes insurance products, with a focus on life insurance, to targeted customers segments.
f- Asset Management and Other Services: Supervielle offers a variety of other services to its clients, including mutual fund products through Supervielle Asset Management S.A., retail brokerage services through InvertirOnline S.A.U., non-financial products through Espacio Cordial Servicios S.A. and until February 2023 it offered payment solutions to retailers through Bolsillo Digital S.A.U.
Operating results of the different operating segments of Grupo Supervielle are reviewed individually with the purpose of taking decisions over the allocation of resources and the performance analysis of each segment. The performance of such segments will be evaluated based on operating income and is measured consistently with operating income/(expenses) of the consolidated income statement.
When a transaction is carried out between operating segments, they are taken in an independent and equitable manner, as in cases of transactions with third parties. Later, income, expenses and results from transfers between operating segments are removed from the consolidation.
Grupo Supervielle does not present information by geographical segments because there are no operating segments in economic environments with risks and rewards that are significantly different.
The following chart includes information by segment as of December 31,2023 and 2022, respectively:
Result by segments
Personal and Business Banking
Corporate Banking
Bank Treasury
Insurance
Asset Management and Other Services
Adjustments
Total as of 12.31.2023
Interest income
255,070,428
161,646,276
778,085,171
185,695
3,464,527
6,195,807
1,204,647,904
Interest expenses
(292,693,459)
(99,562,805)
(432,510,602)
-
(481,169)
1,425,159
(823,822,876)
Distribution of results by Treasury
203,751,598
9,161,791
(212,913,389)
-
-
-
-
Net interest income
166,128,567
71,245,262
132,661,180
185,695
2,983,358
7,620,966
380,825,028
Services Fee Income
60,345,902
7,459,745
570,174
-
26,447,148
(1,697,717)
93,125,252
Services Fee Expenses
(21,318,192)
(1,343,255)
(569,742)
-
(944,888)
-
(24,176,077)
Income from insurance activities
-
-
-
13,122,997
-
1,286,472
14,409,469
Net Service Fee Income
39,027,710
6,116,490
432
13,122,997
25,502,260
(411,245)
83,358,644
Subtotal
205,156,277
77,361,752
132,661,612
13,308,692
28,485,618
7,209,721
464,183,672
Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
926,137
(13,487)
65,640,998
11,047,489
5,800,702
2,562,881
85,964,720
Income from withdrawal of assets rated at amortized cost
145,846
-
18,946,744
-
-
1,008,741
20,101,331
Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency
(5,818,881)
(7,469,756)
12,474,869
1,050
3,618,385
2,995,241
5,800,908
NIFFI And Exchange Rate Differences
(4,746,898)
(7,483,243)
97,062,611
11,048,539
9,419,087
6,566,863
111,866,959
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
26,191,260
(6,733,931)
(98,159,045)
(11,650,236)
(8,041,524)
(13,021,360)
(111,414,836)
Other operating income
11,608,309
5,803,159
4,384,023
44,079
3,077,190
(1,218,310)
23,698,450
Loan loss provisions
(26,277,516)
(5,176,215)
(162,055)
-
-
(5,500)
(31,621,286)
Net operating income
211,931,432
63,771,522
135,787,146
12,751,074
32,940,371
(468,586)
456,712,959
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Result by segments
Personal and Business Banking
Corporate Banking
Bank Treasury
Insurance
Asset Management and Other Services
Adjustments
Total as of 12.31.2023
Personnel expenses
(117,449,867)
(20,814,845)
(10,139,447)
(3,751,633)
(8,080,361)
(159,299)
(160,395,452)
Administration expenses
(69,151,750)
(4,772,122)
(3,847,512)
(3,141,695)
(5,203,857)
1,678,242
(84,438,694)
Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets
(26,154,603)
(3,532,728)
(1,563,558)
(273,688)
(290,446)
(402,553)
(32,217,576)
Other operating expenses
(43,762,028)
(18,470,438)
(28,433,230)
(2,842)
(2,319,459)
(28,076)
(93,016,073)
Operating income
(44,586,816)
16,181,389
91,803,399
5,581,216
17,046,248
619,728
86,645,164
Result from associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
48,675
(48,675)
-
Result before taxes
(44,586,816)
16,181,389
91,803,399
5,581,216
17,094,923
571,053
86,645,164
Income tax
13,974,251
(5,877,263)
(33,655,872)
(1,993,445)
(6,519,364)
(1,169,199)
(35,240,892)
Net (loss) / income
(30,612,565)
10,304,126
58,147,527
3,587,771
10,575,559
(598,146)
51,404,272
Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
(30,612,565)
10,304,126
58,147,527
3,587,771
10,575,559
(639,287)
51,363,131
Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
41,141
41,141
Other comprehensive (loss) / income
(255,681)
(100,750)
4,461,523
(650,143)
442,857
(724,433)
3,173,373
Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company
(255,681)
(100,750)
4,461,523
(650,143)
442,857
(728,659)
3,169,147
Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
4,226
4,226
Comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(30,868,246)
10,203,376
62,609,050
2,937,628
11,018,416
(1,322,579)
54,577,645
Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company
(30,868,246)
10,203,376
62,609,050
2,937,628
11,018,416
(1,367,946)
54,532,278
Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
45,367
45,367
Assets by segments
Personal and Business Banking
Corporate Banking
Bank Treasury
Insurance
Asset Management and Other Services
Adjustments
Total as of 12.31.2023
Cash and due from banks
110.764.865
3.027.754
110.072.448
4.253
3.774.939
1.454.013
229.098.272
Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
56.033
844.260
19.562.584
5.333.658
6.137.589
1.598.340
33.532.464
Loans and other financing
259.366.382
196.646.291
26.040.108
5.018.210
609.543
(409.981)
487.270.553
Other debt securities
1.207.526
-
254.632.865
755.780
16
9.571.047
266.167.234
Other Assets
67.222.788
24.588.393
917.097.477
7.024.919
34.590.087
(3.475.625)
1.047.048.039
Total Assets
438.617.594
225.106.698
1.327.405.482
18.136.820
45.112.174
8.737.794
2.063.116.562
Liabilities by segments
Deposits
580.111.750
215.174.968
753.861.511
-
-
(220.173)
1.548.928.056
Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and others financial institutions
46.543
-
2.645.426
-
152.309
(152.309)
2.691.969
Other liabilities
59.517.338
17.715.652
28.866.321
7.742.419
8.046.942
46.546.612
168.435.284
Total Liabilities
639.675.631
232.890.620
785.373.258
7.742.419
8.199.251
46.174.130
1.720.055.309
Result by segments
Personal and Business Banking
Corporate Banking
Bank Treasury
Consumer
Finance
Insurance
Asset Management and Other Services
Adjustments
Total as of 12.31.2022
Interest income
214,375,398
111,858,986
436,223,866
35,329,337
14,508
145,471
(10,375,836)
787,571,730
Interest expenses
(157,864,290)
(33,085,907)
(313,718,114)
(25,112,121)
-
(71,138)
14,452,176
(515,399,394)
Distribution of results by Treasury
68,902,435
(45,848,772)
(23,053,663)
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest income
125,413,543
32,924,307
99,452,089
10,217,216
14,508
74,333
4,076,340
272,172,336
Services Fee Income
62,377,536
6,893,759
543,986
9,186,376
-
17,677,488
(2,200,968)
94,478,177
Services Fee Expenses
(21,475,356)
(1,868,630)
(1,076,739)
(7,559,987)
-
(1,993,473)
581,461
(33,392,724)
Income from insurance activities
-
-
-
-
12,564,841
-
1,530,627
14,095,468
Net Service Fee Income
40,902,180
5,025,129
(532,753)
1,626,389
12,564,841
15,684,015
(88,880)
75,180,921
Subtotal
166,315,723
37,949,436
98,919,336
11,843,605
12,579,349
15,758,348
3,987,460
347,353,257
Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
1,336
-
45,944,093
3,303,521
4,455,319
4,022,453
1,696,692
59,423,414
Income from withdrawal of assets rated at amortized cost
-
-
1,550,449
-
-
-
(18,831)
1,531,618
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Result by segments
Personal and Business Banking
Corporate Banking
Bank Treasury
Consumer
Finance
Insurance
Asset Management and Other Services
Adjustments
Total as of 12.31.2022
Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency
1,968,725
457,234
4,613,361
(103,615)
62
282,166
1,323,851
8,541,784
NIFFI And Exchange Rate Differences
1,970,061
457,234
52,107,903
3,199,906
4,455,381
4,304,619
3,001,712
69,496,816
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
20,339,671
(6,981,445)
(54,752,013)
3,871,837
(6,015,994)
(3,860,138)
(8,017,976)
(55,416,058)
Other operating income
12,487,079
10,998,295
841,224
5,356,171
74,999
1,055,432
(3,009,387)
27,803,813
Loan loss provisions
(30,523,909)
(1,542,944)
902,942
(10,690,114)
-
1
(1)
(41,854,025)
Net operating income
170,588,625
40,880,576
98,019,392
13,581,405
11,093,735
17,258,262
(4,038,192)
347,383,803
Personnel expenses
(115,308,075)
(17,071,099)
(8,864,191)
(11,966,054)
(3,600,181)
(10,867,202)
(148,706)
(167,825,508)
Administration expenses
(64,711,586)
(5,507,484)
(4,258,356)
(9,642,784)
(2,527,135)
(3,867,141)
1,567,678
(88,946,808)
Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets
(21,254,848)
(3,205,132)
(1,407,886)
(6,094,229)
(337,874)
(307,892)
1,160,058
(31,447,803)
Other operating expenses
(34,757,496)
(10,403,323)
(26,369,000)
(9,905,152)
(1,445)
(1,517,247)
26,725
(82,926,938)
Operating income
(65,443,380)
4,693,538
57,119,959
(24,026,814)
4,627,100
698,780
(1,432,437)
(23,763,254)
Result from associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
(159,659)
-
126,419
33,240
-
Result before taxes from continuing operations
(65,443,380)
4,693,538
57,119,959
(24,186,473)
4,627,100
825,199
(1,399,197)
(23,763,254)
Income tax
23,211,329
(307,512)
(20,332,179)
10,220,414
(1,899,200)
(982,071)
174,171
10,084,952
Net (loss) / income
(42,232,051)
4,386,026
36,787,780
(13,966,059)
2,727,900
(156,872)
(1,225,026)
(13,678,302)
Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
(42,232,051)
4,386,026
36,787,780
(13,966,059)
2,727,900
(156,872)
(1,209,968)
(13,663,244)
Net (loss) / income for the period attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,058)
(15,058)
Other comprehensive (loss) / income
(477,011)
(168,182)
(3,527,939)
-
-
190,121
(162,532)
(4,145,543)
Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company
(477,011)
(168,182)
(3,527,939)
-
-
190,121
(158,262)
(4,141,273)
Other comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,270)
(4,270)
Comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(42,709,062)
4,217,844
33,259,841
(13,966,059)
2,727,900
33,249
(1,387,558)
(17,823,845)
Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to owners of the parent company
(42,709,062)
4,217,844
33,259,841
(13,966,059)
2,727,900
33,249
(1,368,230)
(17,804,517)
Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19,328)
(19,328)
Assets by segments
Personal and Business Banking
Corporate Banking
Bank Treasury
Consumer
Finance
Insurance
Asset Management and Other Services
Adjustments
Total as of 12.31.2022
Cash and due from banks
58,275,322
2,380,207
88,588,714
684,493
6,309
1,176,797
(392,199)
150,719,643
Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
227,144
5,038,501
47,241,094
2,455,216
-
88,614
-
55,050,569
Loans and other financing
449,229,800
256,549,503
20,482,445
174,927
5,482,805
570,784
(4,648,386)
727,841,878
Other debt securities
-
-
852,123,884
3
3,590,633
613,236
6,834,735
863,162,491
Other Assets
63,254,083
16,103,120
201,370,165
40,552,902
6,797,665
33,052,200
13,964,661
375,094,796
Total Assets
570,986,349
280,071,331
1,209,806,302
43,867,541
15,877,412
35,501,631
15,758,811
2,171,869,377
Liabilities by segments
Personal and Business Banking
Corporate Banking
Bank Treasury
Consumer
Finance
Insurance
Asset Management and Other Services
Adjustments
Total as of 12.31.2022
Deposits
763,209,849
198,010,241
732,444,284
12,681,248
-
217,493
(1,553,532)
1,705,009,583
Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and others financial institutions
110,257
274
17,109,321
923,168
-
1,515,363
(2,438,549)
17,219,834
Unsubordinated debt securities
40,091
13,615
1,694,565
-
-
-
-
1,748,271
Other liabilities
59,032,522
12,079,574
16,735,601
4,031,144
6,618,122
4,040,284
56,012,030
158,549,277
Total Liabilities
822,392,719
210,103,704
767,983,771
17,635,560
6,618,122
5,773,140
52,019,949
1,882,526,965
|4.
|INCOME TAX
Tax inflation adjustment
Law 27,430 introduced a modification in which it established that the subjects referred to in subparagraphs a) to e) of article 53 of the current Income Tax Law, for the purpose of determining the net taxable income, should deduct or
43
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
incorporate to the tax result of the year the adjustment for tax inflation. Said adjustment would be applicable in the fiscal year in which the accumulated 3 year inflation rate determined using the consumer price index is greater than 100%.
The positive or negative inflation adjustment, as the case may be, that must be calculated, would be allocated as follows: the first and second fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2019, a sixth (1/6) should be allocated in that fiscal period and the remaining five sixths (5/6), in equal parts, in the five (5) immediately following fiscal periods. Subsequently, and for the years beginning on or after.
January 1, 2021, the allocation of the inflation adjustment will be made in its entirety (100%), without any deferral. In this sense, in the current fiscal year the Group has computed the entire inflation adjustment calculated for this year.
Grupo Supervielle, considering the jurisprudence on this matter evaluated by the legal and tax advisors, submitted to the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) its annual income tax return for the fiscal year 2020 considering the total effect of the inflation adjustment.
Tax rate
On June 16, 2021, Law 27,630 was enacted, which establishes for capital companies a new structure of staggered rates for income tax with three segments in relation to the level of accumulated net taxable profit, applicable to fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2021, inclusive.
The new Tax rates are:
• Up to $5,000,000 of the accumulated taxable net profit: they will pay a tax of 25%;
• More than $5,000,000 and up to $50,000,000 of accumulated taxable net income: they will pay a fixed amount of $1,250,000 plus a tax 30% rate on the excess of $5,000,000.
• More than $50,000,000 of accumulated taxable net income: they will pay a fixed amount of $14,750,000 plus a tax 35% rate on the excess of $50,000,000.
The amounts provided above will be adjusted annually as of January 1, 2022, based on the annual variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), corresponding to the month of October year prior to the adjustment, with respect to the same month of the previous year.
Dividend tax: it is established that dividends or profits distributed to individuals, undivided estates or foreign beneficiaries will be taxed at the rate of 7%.
The evolution of income tax concepts for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is detailed in the following table:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Current income tax
46,277,302
(16,051,888)
Income tax - deferred method
(9,396,135)
3,640,517
Subtotal
36,881,167
(12,411,371)
Subtotal - Income tax imputed in the Income Statement
35,240,892
(10,084,952)
Subtotal - Income tax imputed to Other comprehensive income
1,640,275
(2,326,419)
Total Income Tax Charge
36,881,167
(12,411,371)
The following is a reconciliation between the income tax charged to income as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and that which would result from applying the current tax rate on the accounting profit:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Income before taxes
86,645,164
(23,763,254)
Tax rate
35%
34%
Income for the year at tax rate
30,208,204
(8,163,843)
Permanent differences at tax rate:
Contribution SGR (Mutual Guarantee Societies)
(42,000)
(585,418)
Tax inflation adjustment
3,785,534
(6,807,866)
Income tax return
(463,742)
108,563
Others
131,629
5,333,069
Non-deductible results
1,621,267
30,543
Income tax
35,240,892
(10,084,952)
44
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Deferred tax assets / (liabilities) are summarized as follows:
Items
Balance at 12/31/2022
(Charge)/Credit to Income
(Charge)/Credit to OCI
Balance at 12/31/2023
Shelters
448,953
20,874
-
469,827
Organization and development expenses
(4,035,606)
(640,345)
-
(4,675,951)
Intangible assets
(7,771,309)
(2,980)
-
(7,774,289)
Investments
1,425,540
9,762,781
(2,276,234)
8,912,087
Others
(34,669)
(5,268)
-
(39,937)
Forecasts of eventual commitments
53,631
201,598
-
255,229
Loan Loss Reserves
5,458,085
(737,603)
-
4,720,482
Property, plant and equipment
(8,607,186)
3,202,349
635,959
(4,768,878)
Shareholding
(37,596)
25,748
-
(11,848)
Foreign Currency
(316,325)
-
-
(316,325)
Sale and replacement
327,109
(42,928)
-
284,181
Provisions
1,502,299
3,035,018
-
4,537,317
Loan origination costs
8,589
-
-
8,589
Right to use leased assets
1,709,510
(739,465)
-
970,045
Staff rewards
160,403
555,129
-
715,532
Inflation adjustment credit
8,778,248
(3,598,498)
-
5,179,750
Subtotal
(930,324)
11,036,410
(1,640,275)
8,465,811
tax loss
37,393,992
(35,274,105)
-
2,119,887
Total
36,463,668
(24,237,695)
(1,640,275)
10,585,698
The net position of the deferred tax is as follows:
12/31/2023
Deferred taxes to be recovered in more than 12 months
13,397,081
Deferred taxes to be recovered in 12 months
2,203,863
Subtotal - Deferred tax assets
15,600,944
Deferred taxes to be paid in more than 12 months
(5,643,868)
Deferred taxes to be paid in 12 months
628,621
Subtotal - Deferred tax liabilities
(5,015,247)
Total Net Assets by deferred Tax
10,585,697
According to the analysis carried out by Grupo Supervielle, it is considered that the assets detailed above meet the requirements to consider them recoverable.
|5.
|FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Financial instruments held by Grupo Supervielle as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023
Fair valuethrough profit or loss
Amortized Cost
Fair value through OCI
Total
Assets
- Cash and due from banks
-
229,098,272
-
229,098,272
- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
33,532,464
-
-
33,532,464
- Derivatives
3,795,093
-
-
3,795,093
- Reverse Repo transactions
-
755,708,132
-
755,708,132
- Other financial assets
21,156,108
25,435,492
-
46,591,600
- Loans and other financing
-
487,270,553
-
487,270,553
- Other debt securities
40,960,921
225,206,313
-
266,167,234
- Financial assets pledged as collateral
46,374,207
8,399
-
46,382,606
- Investments in Equity Instruments
49,094
-
316,891
365,985
Total Assets
145,867,887
1,722,727,161
316,891
1,868,911,939
Liabilities
- Deposits
-
1,548,928,056
-
1,548,928,056
- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
607,903
-
-
607,903
- Other financial liabilities
-
940,332
-
940,332
- Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions
72,391,981
346,947
-
72,738,928
-Subordinated debt securities
-
2,691,969
-
2,691,969
45
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023
Fair valuethrough profit or loss
Amortized Cost
Fair value through OCI
Total
Total Liabilities
72,999,884
1,552,907,304
-
1,625,907,188
Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2022
Fair valuethrough profit or loss
Amortized Cost
Fair value through OCI
Total
Assets
- Cash and due from banks
-
150,719,643
-
150,719,643
- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
55,050,569
-
-
55,050,569
- Derivatives
920,381
-
-
920,381
- Reverse Repo transactions
-
67,206,248
-
67,206,248
- Other financial assets
18,566,566
6,679,625
-
25,246,191
- Loans and other financing
-
727,841,878
-
727,841,878
- Other debt securities
653,133,045
210,029,446
-
863,162,491
- Financial assets pledged as collateral
44,785,900
270,629
-
45,056,529
- Investments in Equity Instruments
837,562
-
727,448
1,565,010
Total Assets
773,294,023
1,162,747,469
727,448
1,936,768,940
Liabilities
- Deposits
-
1,705,009,583
-
1,705,009,583
- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
6,661,539
-
-
6,661,539
- Other financial liabilities
55,472,099
909,756
-
56,381,855
- Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions
-
17,219,834
-
17,219,834
-Subordinated debt securities
-
1,748,271
-
1,748,271
Total Liabilities
62,133,638
1,724,887,444
-
1,787,021,082
|6.
|FAIR VALUES
Fair value is defined as the amount by which an asset may be exchanged or a liability may be settled, in an arm's length orderly transaction between knowledgeable principal market participants (or more advantageous) at the date of measurement of the current market conditions regardless of whether such price is directly observable or estimated utilizing a valuation technique under the assumption that the Group is a going concern.
When a financial instrument is sold in a liquid and active market, its settled price in the market in a real transaction provides the best evidence of its fair value. When a stipulated price is not settled in the market or when it cannot be an indicator of a fair value of the instrument, in order to determine such fair value, another similar instrument's fair value may be used, as well as the analysis of discounted flows or other applicable techniques, Such techniques are significantly allocated by the assumptions used.
The Group classifies the fair values of the financial instruments into 3 levels, according to the quality of the data used for their determination.
Fair Value level 1: The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets (such as publicly-traded derivatives, debt securities or available for sale) is based on market quoted prices as of the date of the reporting year, If the quote price is available and there is an active market for the instrument, it will be included in level 1.
Fair Value level 2: The fair value of financial instruments which are not traded in active markets, such as over-the-counter derivatives, is determined using valuation techniques that maximize the use of observable market data and rely the least possible on the Group's specific estimates, If all significant inputs required to fair value a financial instrument are observable, such instrument is included in level 2.
Fair Value level 3: If one or more significant inputs are not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3.
Grupo Supervielle's financial instruments measured at fair value as of December 31,2023 and,2022 are detailed below:
Instrument portfolio as of 12/31/2023
FV level 1
FV level 2
FV level 3
TOTAL
Assets
- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
31,961,944
1,570,520
33,532,464
- Derivatives
-
3,795,093
-
3,795,093
46
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
- Other financial assets
21,156,108
-
-
21,156,108
- Other debt securities
30,521,964
10,438,957
-
40,960,921
- Financial assets pledged as collateral
46,374,207
-
-
46,374,207
- Investments in Equity Instruments
49,094
-
316,891
365,985
Total Assets
130,063,317
15,804,570
316,891
146,184,778
Liabilities
- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
607,903
-
-
607,903
- Other financial liabilities
72,391,981
-
-
72,391,981
Total Liabilities
72,999,884
-
-
72,999,884
Instrument portfolio as of 12/31/2022
FV level 1
FV level 2
FV level 3
TOTAL
Assets
- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
54,970,683
79,886
-
55,050,569
- Derivatives
920,381
-
-
920,381
- Other financial assets
18,566,566
-
-
18,566,566
- Other debt securities
23,649,240
629,483,805
-
653,133,045
- Financial assets pledged as collateral
44,785,900
-
-
44,785,900
- Investments in Equity Instruments
837,562
-
727,448
1,565,010
Total Assets
143,730,332
629,563,691
727,448
774,021,471
Liabilities
- Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
6,661,539
-
-
6,661,539
- Other financial liabilities
55,472,099
-
-
55,472,099
Total Liabilities
62,133,638
-
-
62,133,638
Below is shown the reconcilation of the financial instruments classiffied as Fair Value Level 3:
FV level 3
12/31/2022
Transfers
Additions
Disposals
P/L
12/31/2023
Assets
- Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
727,448
-
370,242
(76,840)
(703,959)
316,891
The Group's policy is to recognize transfers between levels of fair values only at year-end dates.
Valuation Techniques
Valuation techniques to determine fair values include the following:
All fair value estimates, except for equity instruments at level 3, are included in level 2. To do so, the
Group uses valuation techniques through spot rate curves that estimate yield curves based on market prices. market. They are detailed below:
The main data and aspects considered by the Group to determine fair values under the linear interpolation model have been:
- Prices of instruments quoted between the date on which the curve is estimated and the settlement date of the last available settlement.
47
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
- Recommended rates in the last available tender.
- Only instruments that have traded with 24-hour settlement are considered.
- If the same stock has been listed on the MAE and Bolsar, the market listing that has traded a higher volume is considered.
- The yield curve is standardized based on a set of nodes, each of which has an associated maturity date.
- Instruments denominated in dollars are converted at the exchange rate on the date the species is traded.
Likewise, for the determination of fair values under the Nelson Siegel model, the main data and aspects considered by the Entity were:
- The Spot rate curves in pesos + BADLAR and the Spot rate curve in dollars are established from bonds predefined by the Financial Risk Management.
- The main source of prices for Bonds is MAE, without considering those corresponding to operations for its own portfolio.
The eligible bonus sets are not static, expanding with each new issue.
The Group periodically evaluates the performance of the models based on indicators which have defined tolerance thresholds.
Under IFRS, the estimated residual value of an instrument at inception is generally the transaction price. In the event that the transaction price differs from the determined fair value, the difference will be recognized in the income statement proportionally for the duration of the instrument. As of December 31, 2023, no differences have been recorded with respect to the transaction price.
Fair Value of Other Financial Instruments
The following describes the methodologies and assumptions used to determine the fair values of financial instruments not recorded at their value in these financial statements:
For listed assets and the quoted debt, fair value was determined based on market prices.
The following chart includes a comparison between the fair value and the accounting value of financial instruments not recorded at fair value as of December 31,2023 and 2022:
Other Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023
Accounting value
Fair value
FV Level 1
FV Level 2
FV Level 3
Financial Assets
-Cash and due from Banks
229,098,272
229,098,272
229,098,272
-
-
-Other financial assets
25,435,492
25,435,492
25,435,492
-
-Loans and other financing
487,270,553
554,218,822
-
-
554,218,822
- Repo transactions
755,708,132
755,708,132
755,708,132
-
-
- Other Debt Securities
225,206,313
255,174,286
177,457,660
77,716,626
-
-Financial assets in as guarantee
8,399
8,399
8,399
-
-
1,722,727,161
1,819,643,403
1,187,707,955
77,716,626
554,218,822
Financial Liabilities
-Deposits
1,548,928,056
1,597,478,417
-
-
1,597,478,417
- Other financial liabilities
346,947
346,947
346,947
-
-
- Repo transactions
940,332
940,332
940,332
-
-
48
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Other Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2023
Accounting value
Fair value
FV Level 1
FV Level 2
FV Level 3
-Financing received from the BCRA and other financial institutions
2,691,969
2,788,182
-
-
2,788,182
1,552,907,304
1,601,553,878
1,287,279
-
1,600,266,599
Other Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2022
Accounting value
Fair value
FV Level 1
FV Level 2
FV Level 3
Financial Assets
-Cash and due from Banks
150,719,643
150,719,643
150,719,643
-
-
-Other financial assets
6,679,625
6,679,625
6,679,625
-
-
-Loans and other financing
727,841,878
730,291,803
-
-
730,291,803
- Repo transactions
67,206,248
67,206,248
67,206,248
-
-
- Other Debt Securities
210,029,446
214,221,033
214,221,033
-
-
-Financial assets pledged as collateral
270,629
270,629
270,629
-
-
1,162,747,469
1,169,388,981
439,097,178
-
730,291,803
Financial Liabilities
-Deposits
1,705,009,583
1,750,167,253
-
-
1,750,167,253
-Other financial liabilities
909,756
909,756
909,756
-
-
-Finances received from the BCRA and other financial institutions
17,219,834
27,034,151
-
-
27,034,151
- Unsubordinated debt securities
1,748,271
1,748,271
1,748,271
-
-
1,724,887,444
1,779,859,431
2,658,027
-
1,777,201,404
Fair Value of Equity instruments
The following are the equity instruments measured at Fair Value throughin profit or loss as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Detalle
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
GrupoFinancieroGaliciaS.A.
-
15,651
PampaHoldingS.A.
26,237
144,901
LomaNegraS.A.
2,412
102,814
TerniumArgentinaS.A.
1,113
42,781
AluarS.A.
31
169,045
YPFS.A.
517
141,977
TransenerS.A.
198
17,327
Edenor
5,799
145,309
HolcimArg
7,218
4,416
CedearSPDRDowJonesInd
1,803
1,731
CedearSPDRS&P
1,528
1,348
CedearFinancialSelectSector
1,430
1,423
Otros
808
48,838
Total
49,094
837,561
The following are the equity instruments measured at Fair Value through in Other Comprehensive Income as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Detail
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.
1,632
288,040
Play Digital S.A.
170,112
274,011
Seguro de Depósitos S.A
18,932
33,146
Compensador Electrónica S.A.
111,308
101,793
Provincanje S.A.
7,645
22,586
Cuyo Aval Sociedad de Garantía Recíproca
5,649
5,833
Argencontrol S.A.
581
1,009
IEBA S.A.
61
190
Otras Sociedades de Garantía Recíproca
971
840
Total
316,891
727,448
49
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Detail
Fair value 12/31/2022
Additions
Disposals
Income through OCI
Fair value 12/31/2023
Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.
288,040
-
-
(286,408)
1,632
Play Digital S.A.
274,011
254,610
(75,239)
(283,270)
170,112
Seguro de Depósitos S.A.
33,146
-
-
(14,214)
18,932
Compensadora Electrónica S.A.
101,793
-
(1,601)
11,116
111,308
Provincanje S.A.
22,586
115,632
-
(130,573)
7,645
Cuyo Aval Sociedad de Garantía Recíproca
5,833
-
-
(184)
5,649
Argencontrol S.A.
1,009
-
-
(428)
581
IEBA S.A.
190
-
-
(129)
61
Otras Sociedades de Garantía Recíproca
840
-
-
131
971
Total
727,448
370,242
(76,840)
(703,959)
316,891
|7.
|TRANSFER OF FINANCIAL ASSETS
When the Group transfers a financial asset under an agreement that meets the requirements to derecognize said asset but still has the management right in exchange for a commission, the asset or liability is recognized for the commission established in the contract.
When derecognition of the financial asset, the difference between the book value and the value received in exchange is charged to results.
As of December 31, 2023, the Group carried out non-recourse portfolio assignments (see Note 1.2.8.).
|8.
|NON CONTROLLING INTEREST
The movements in the Group's significant non-controlled interests as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, were as follows:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Balance at the beginning
229,326
248,472
AREA
-
182
Share premium in subsidiaries
41,141
(15,058)
Participation in profit for the year
4,226
(4,270)
Participation in OCI for the year
274,693
229,326
Balance at closing
229,326
248,472
|9.
|LONG-TERM BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the balances recorded for long-term benefits amounted to 4,192,701 and 7,422,283, respectively. The amount for the year recognized as an expense in respect of staff retirement benefits as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 3,178,727 and 1,672,716, respectively.
The evolution during the exercises is detailed below:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Balance at the beginning
7,422,283
9,521,606
Discharges from the exercise
3,178,727
1,672,716
Benefits paid to participants
(1,369,489)
(858,920)
Monetary result benefits paid to participants
(5,038,820)
(2,913,119)
Balance at closing
4,192,701
7,422,283
|10.
|CASH AND DUE FROM BANKS
The cash and bank deposits item includes available cash, freely available deposits in local banks and foreign correspondent banks, which are liquid short-term instruments and have a maturity of less than three months from the date of origination.
Assets recorded in cash and bank deposits are recorded at their amortized cost, which approximates their fair value.
50
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
The cash equivalent is made up of highly liquid short-term government securities, with original maturities of three months or less, measured at fair value.
The composition of the cash on each of the indicated dates is detailed below:
Item
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Cash and due from banks
229,098,272
150,719,643
197,594,880
Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
18,030,169
17,471,554
63,109,219
Money Market Funds
3,020,560
575,089
8,820,308
Cash and cash equivalents
250,149,001
168,766,286
269,524,407
For their part, the reconciliations between the balances of those items considered cash equivalents in the Statement of Cash Flow and those reported in the Statement of Financial Position as of the indicated dates are set out below:
Items
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Cash and due from Banks
As per Statement of Financial Position
229,098,272
150,719,643
197,594,880
As per the Statement of Cash Flows
229,098,272
150,719,643
197,594,880
Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
As per Statement of Financial Position
33,532,464
55,050,569
136,332,378
Securities not considered as cash equivalents
(15,502,295)
(37,579,015)
(73,223,159)
As per the Statement of Cash Flows
18,030,169
17,471,554
63,109,219
Money Market Funds
As per Statement of Financial Position - Other financial assets
46,591,600
25,246,191
84,273,838
Other financial assets not considered as cash
(43,571,040)
(24,671,102)
(75,453,530)
As per the Statement of Cash Flow
3,020,560
575,089
8,820,308
Reconciliation of financing activities at December 31, 2023 is as follows:
Items
Balances at
12/31/2022
Cash Flows
Other non-cash movements
Balances at 12/31/2023
Collections
Payments
Unsubordinated debt securities
1,748,271
34,552
(1,782,823)
-
-
Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions
17,219,834
137,801,435
(152,329,300)
-
2,691,969
Lease Liabilities
4,884,311
-
(5,004,160)
2,977,354
2,857,505
Total
23,852,416
137,835,987
(159,116,283)
2,977,354
5,549,474
|11.
|RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Related parties are considered to be all those entities that directly, or indirectly through other entities, control over another, are under the same control or may exercise significant influence over the financial or operational decisions of another entity.
The Group controls another entity when it has power over the financial and operating decisions of other entities and in turn obtains benefits from it, On the other hand, the Group considers that it has joint control when there is an agreement between the parties regarding the control of a common economic activity.
Finally, those cases in which the Group has significant influence is due to the power to influence the financial and operating decisions of another entity but not being able to exercise control over them, For the determination of such situations, not only the legal aspects are observed but also the nature and substance of the relationship.
Additionally, related parties are considered to be the key personnel of the Group's Management (members of the Board and managers of the Group and its subsidiaries), as well as the entities over which key personnel may exercise significant influence or control.
Controlling Entity
Mr. Julio Patricio Supervielle is the main shareholder of the Groups, with registered address on Reconquista 330, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Julio Patricio Supervielle´s interest in the capital and votes of the Group as of December 30, 2023 and 2022 amounts to the 29.86% and 35.12% respectively.
51
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Remuneration of key personnel
The remuneration received by the key personnel of the Group as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 amounts to 5,305 million and 3,982,9 million respectively.
Transactions with related parties
The financings, including those that were restructured, were granted in the normal course of business and on substantially the same terms, including interest rates and guarantees, as those in force at the time to grant credit to non-related parties, Likewise, they did not imply a risk of bad debts greater than normal, nor did they present any other type of unfavorable conditions.
The following table shows the total credit assistance granted by the Group to key personnel, main shareholder trustees, their relatives up to the second degree of consanguinity or first degree of affinity (according to the definition of a related natural person of the Central Bank.) and any company linked to any of the above whose consolidation is not required:
As of December 31, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
Aggregate total financial exposure
1,778,169
673,747
Number of recipient related parties
80
80
(a)
Individuals
68
70
(b)
Companies
12
10
Average total financial exposure
22,227
8,422
Single largest exposure
1,387,195
358,255
Historical values as of December 31, 2023, without adjustment for inflation
The financing, including those that were restructured, was granted in the normal course of business and on substantially the same terms, including interest rates and guarantees, as those in force at the time for granting credit to unrelated parties. Likewise, they did not imply a risk of bad debts greater than normal nor did they present other types of unfavorable conditions.
|12.
|FINANCE LEASES
12.1 The Group as lessee
|(i)
|The following table shows the carrying amount in the statement of financial position:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Right-of-use asset
Land and buildings
9,588,345
16,891,897
Lease liability
Current
1,844,502
2,991,612
Non-current
1,013,003
1,892,699
Total
2,857,505
4,884,311
|(ii)
|The following table shows the amounts charged in the income statement:
Items
12/31/2023
Right-of-use assets - Depreciation
6,480,621
Interest expenses on lease liabilities (Other operating expenses)
33,690
|(iii)
|Lease activities:
The Group leases several branches. Rental agreements are generally made for fixed periods of 1 to 3 years, but may have extension options as described in (iv) below.
Contracts may contain lease components or not. The Group assigns consideration in the contract to the lease and non-lease components based on their independent relative prices. However, for the leases of real estate for which the Group is a lessee, it has chosen not to separate the lease components and those that are not, and instead counts them as a single lease component.
Lease terms are negotiated individually and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. Lease agreements do not impose other obligations to do or not do, other than the leased assets owned by the lessor. Leased assets cannot be used as collateral for obtaining loans.
52
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Assets and liabilities arising from leases are initially measured based on the present value.
Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
Lease payments to be made under reasonably certain extension options are also included in the measurement of the liability.
Lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be easily determined, which is generally the case with leases in the Group, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, which is the rate that the individual lessee would have to pay to borrow the necessary funds to obtain an asset of similar value to the asset by right of use in a similar economic environment with similar terms, security and conditions.
To determine the incremental interest rate, the Group:
The Group is exposed to possible future increases in variable lease payments based on an index or rate, which are not included in the lease liability until they become effective. When adjustments to lease payments based on an index or rate become effective, the lease liability is reassessed and adjusted against the right-of-use asset.
Lease payments are allocated between capital and financial cost. The financial cost is charged to income during the lease period to produce a constant periodic interest rate on the remaining balance of the liability for each period.
The right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:
The right-of-use assets are generally depreciated during the shortest useful life of the asset and the lease term in a linear fashion.
Payments associated with short-term leases of equipment and all leases of low-value assets are recognized linearly as an expense in income. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less and that does not contains a purchase option. Low-value assets include computer equipment and small items of office furniture.
(iv) Extension and termination options
Extension and termination options are included in several property leases. These are used to maximize operational flexibility in terms of managing the assets used in operations. Most of the extension and termination options maintained are exercisable only by the Group and not by the respective lessor.
12.2 The Group as lessor
The following is a breakdown of the maturities of the Group's financial and operating leases receivables and of the current values as of December 31, 2023 and 2022:
53
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Financial Lease Receivables
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Up to 1 year
13,745,706
23,887,476
More than a year up to two years
11,549,927
21,379,019
From two to three years
7,928,815
14,563,649
From three to five years
3,497,498
8,734,999
More than five years
2,349
638,344
Total
36,724,295
69,203,487
Unearned financial income
(16,732,515)
(35,917,183)
Net investment in the lease
19,991,780
33,286,304
Operating Lease Receivables
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Up to 1 year
212,663
174,102
More than a year up to two years
132,019
233,334
From two to three years
33,990
84,510
Total
378,672
491,946
The balance of allowance for loan losses related to finance leases amounts to 434,107 and 280,441 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022.
|13.
|COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
13.1 Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss
Government securities
30,975,769
49,031,486
Corporate securities
2,556,695
6,019,083
33,532,464
55,050,569
13.2 Derivatives
Debtor balances related to forward operations in foreign currency to be settled in pesos
2,869,609
644,011
Debtor balances related to forward operations in foreign currency
158,431
173,451
Sales options
767,053
102,919
3,795,093
920,381
13.3 Repo Transactions
Financial debtors from cash sales to be settled and active repos
290,267
112,476
Financial debtors for active repos of government securities
877,015
2,091,822
Financial debtors for active repos of I.R.M. with Argentine Central Bank
748,383,110
64,745,489
Accrued interest receivable for active repos
6,157,740
256,461
755,708,132
67,206,248
13.4 Other financial assets
Participation Certificates in Financial Trusts
635,332
493,273
Investments in Asset Management and Other Services
6,890,718
6,739,434
Other investments
3,113,100
3,209,561
Receivable from spot sales pending settlement
24,966,331
7,459,195
Several debtors
10,906,958
7,288,751
Miscellaneous debtors for credit card operations
495,366
520,368
Allowances
(416,205)
(464,391)
46,591,600
25,246,191
13.5 Loans and other financing
Financial sector
2,070,115
864,785
Loans
1,802,513
65,810
Less: allowances
267,602
798,975
Other financial entities
4,006,546
2,007,125
Overdrafts
52
7
Others
4,013,593
2,024,358
Less: allowances
(7,099)
(17,240)
Non-financial private sector and foreign residents:
481,193,892
724,969,968
Loans
471,633,803
723,081,792
Overdrafts
41,966,177
45,207,873
Discounted documents
79,919,468
110,001,010
Promissory notes
105,574,530
127,624,207
Mortgage loans
53,951,778
75,641,848
54
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Automobile and other secured loans
15,327,327
24,324,836
Personal loans
51,835,172
119,999,886
Credit card loans
75,819,368
154,179,488
Foreign trade loans and U$S loans
43,367,090
53,198,070
Others
4,693,048
12,507,934
IFRS adjustments
(820,155)
396,640
Receivables from financial leases
20,425,889
33,566,745
Receivables from financial leases
20,725,538
34,093,326
IFRS adjustments
(299,649)
(526,581)
Others
6,531,974
6,335,822
Less: allowances
(17,397,774)
(38,014,391)
487,270,553
727,841,878
Likewise, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Group maintains the following eventual responsibilities:
Eventual Responsibilities
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Other guarantees granted
93,364,567
39,550,577
Responsibilities for foreign trade operations
12,785,060
3,983,919
Promissory notes
4,761,804
6,100,750
Overdrafts
569,642
760,987
111,481,073
50,396,233
On the other hand, the Group has the following collateral on the loans and other financing granted on the dates indicated:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Guarantees received
183,393,425
229,696,237
The classification of loans and other financing, by situation and guarantees received, is detailed in Annex B.
The concentration of loans and other financing is detailed in Annex C.
The opening by term of loans and other financing is detailed in Annex D.
The movements in the provision for bad debts of loans and other financing are detailed in Annex R.
The movements in the provision for bad debts of loans and other financing are detailed in Annex R.
The movements in the provision for bad debts of loans and other financing are detailed in Annex R.
13.6 Other debt securities
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Debt securities
12,667,045
17,622,462
Debt securities of financial trusts
4,590,978
-
Goverment securities
172,898,100
138,272,097
Securities issued by the Argentine Central Bank
76,082,442
707,388,671
Others
89
149
Allowance
(71,420)
(120,888)
266,167,234
863,162,491
13.7 Financial assets pledged as collateral
Government in guarantee for repo operations
972,694
-
Special guarantees accounts in the Argentine Central Bank
21,763,021
32,058,218
Deposits in guarantee
23,646,891
12,998,311
46,382,606
45,056,529
13.8 Other non-financial assets
Other Miscellaneous assets
8,538,030
7,694,702
Loans to employees
2,134,276
2,678,478
Payments in advance
5,948,058
4,151,472
Works of art and collector's pieces
253,346
257,550
Retirement insurance
547,973
387,914
Other non-financial assets
191,638
427,792
17,613,321
15,597,908
13.9 Inventories
Electronics
-
208,923
-
208,923
13.10 Deposits
Non-financial sector
100,747,830
86,705,591
Financial sector
476,539
315,861
Current accounts
138,589,508
157,491,710
Savings accounts
731,973,085
556,908,441
special checking accounts
241,809,018
287,593,196
55
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Fixed term and term investments
177,192,264
469,431,207
Investment accounts
122,036,731
100,826,533
Others
15,838,471
19,207,931
Interest and Adjustments
20,264,610
26,529,113
1,548,928,056
1,705,009,583
13.11 Liabilities at fair value through profit and loss
Liabilities for transactions in local currency
607,903
3,955,167
Liabilities for transactions in foreign currency
-
2,706,372
607,903
6,661,539
13.12 Other financial liabilities
Amounts payable for spot transactions pending settlement
14,473,367
6,423,474
Collections and other operations on behalf of third parties
55,096,905
44,801,930
Fees accrued to pay
12,075
11,460
Financial guarantee contracts
42,076
75,990
Lease liability
2,857,505
4,884,311
Others
257,000
184,690
72,738,928
56,381,855
13.13 Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial institutions
Financing received from local financial institutions
2,436,173
11,893,380
Financing received from international institutions
255,796
5,326,454
2,691,969
17,219,834
13.14 Provisions
Provisions for unutilized balances
7,029,026
3,608,510
Eventual commitments
1,456,978
1,387,991
6,000,000
-
Other contingencies
411,663
271,445
14,897,667
5,267,946
13.15 Other non-financial liabilities
Payroll and social securities
32,249,269
35,247,707
Sundry creditors
22,541,230
28,670,778
Tax payable
19,681,363
22,066,310
Planned payment orders pending settlement
1,278,348
2,329,528
Revenue from contracts with customers (1)
908,005
1,021,454
Contribution to the deposit guarantee fund
146,139
204,503
Others non- financial liabilities
86,068
130,777
76,890,422
89,671,057
Deferred revenue associated with contracts with customers includes the liability for the customer loyalty program. The Group estimates the value of the points assigned to customers in the Club Supervielle and Club Mis Puntos Programs, by applying a mathematical model that considers assumptions about redemption percentages, fair value of points redeemed based on the combination of available products. and customer preferences, as well as the expiration of unused points. As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the sum of 908,005 and 1,021,454 points have been recorded for unredeemed points, respectively.
The estimate of the consumption of liabilities recorded at the end of this year is shown in the following table:
Item
Maturity
Total
Up to 12 months
Up to 24 months
more than 24 months
Revenue from contracts with customers
321,665
164,667
421,673
908,005
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
13.16 Interest income
Interest on overdrafts
44,410,794
23,471,096
Interest on promissory notes
67,470,691
64,028,835
Interest on personal loans
66,454,064
92,146,481
Interest on promissory notes
96,127,460
50,712,155
Interest on credit card loans
42,005,274
45,870,806
Interest on mortgage loans
62,359,572
56,407,739
Interest on automobile and other secured loan
12,574,777
13,122,573
Interest on foreign trade loans and USD loans
3,180,062
4,010,233
Interest on financial leases
17,868,411
14,262,772
56
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Interest on public and private securities measured at amortized cost
567,893,807
390,243,556
Others
224,302,992
33,295,484
1,204,647,904
787,571,730
13.17 Interest Expenses
Interest on current accounts deposits
374,828,604
211,185,911
Interest on time deposits
439,013,593
295,156,581
Interest on other liabilities from financial transactions
3,621,357
3,968,644
Interest on financing from the financial sector
2,772,705
3,356,878
Others
3,586,617
1,731,380
823,822,876
515,399,394
13.18 Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
Income from corporate and government securities
75,682,390
54,054,646
Income from securities issued by the Argentine Central Bank
-
3,303,523
Derivatives
10,282,330
2,065,245
85,964,720
59,423,414
13.19 Service Fees Income
Commissions from deposit accounts
37,391,888
38,148,025
Commissions from credit and debit cards
20,594,231
29,729,082
Commissions from loans operations
368,893
950,232
Commissions from miscellaneous operations
34,257,948
25,213,253
Others
512,292
437,585
93,125,252
94,478,177
13.20 Services Fees expenses
Commissions paid
23,620,557
32,604,729
Export and foreign currency operations
555,520
787,995
24,176,077
33,392,724
13.21 Other operating incomes
Loans recovered and allowances reversed
5,502,611
10,127,903
Rental from safety boxes
2,050,948
2,375,006
Commissions from trust services
178,265
253,243
Adjust other credits
2,472,547
1,363,146
Sales of property. plant and equipment
4,567
89,105
Default interests
2,318,899
2,056,982
Others
11,170,613
11,538,428
23,698,450
27,803,813
13.22 Personnel expenses
Payroll and social securities
150,064,085
154,276,818
Personnel expenses
10,331,367
13,548,690
160,395,452
167,825,508
13.23 Administration expenses
Directors´ and statutory auditors´fees
3,291,819
2,484,677
Other fees
25,912,437
25,862,516
Advertising and publicity
4,737,212
6,893,010
Taxes
20,408,129
20,091,751
Maintenance. security and services
19,653,248
21,561,754
Rent
66,400
245,871
Others
10,369,449
11,807,229
84,438,694
88,946,808
13.24 Depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets
Depreciation of property. plant and equipment (Schedule F)
4,628,095
5,610,128
Depreciation of other non-financial assets
2,833,825
2,333,661
Amortization of intangible assets (Schedule G)
13,988,733
15,241,255
Depreciation of rent asstes by right of use (Schedule F)
6,480,621
5,962,164
Impairment of furniture and facilities
4,000,000
2,300,595
Loss from sale or devaluation of property, plant and equipment
286,302
-
32,217,576
31,447,803
13.25 Other operating expenses
Promotions related with credit cards
4,750,720
5,400,008
57
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Turnover tax
54,968,898
53,620,247
Result by initial recognition of loans
207,342
479,836
Balance adjustments loans and credit cards
1,241,563
3,047,451
Interests for leases liabilities
33,690
1,555,148
Coverage services
27,556
42,850
Contributions made to deposit insurance fund
2,350,765
2,787,276
Others provisions
10,957,512
7,279,351
Devaluation of property, plant and equipment
7,012,278
2,503,275
Others
11,465,749
6,211,496
93,016,073
82,926,938
|14.
|CONSIDERATIONS OF RESULTS
The Shareholders' General Meeting held on April 27, 2023, approved the financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and the treatment of the results corresponding to the year ended on that date. Given that the unallocated results were negative, it was approved to absorb them with an optional reserve, legal reserve and share premium.
|15.
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
International Financial Reporting Standards result in a contingent liability consisting of (i) a possible obligation, arising from past events, the existence of which must be confirmed by the occurrence of one or more future events of an uncertain nature, which are not have under the control of the Group or (ii) a present obligation that has not been probable or whose amount cannot be measured or estimated with sufficient reliability.
The provisions recorded are detailed below
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Legal issues
2,265,015
613,965
Labor lawsuits
203,105
1,808,248
Tax
4,193,611
566,233
Unused Balances of Credit Cards
1,456,978
1,387,991
Charges to be paid to National Social Security Administration
-
422,505
Judicial Deposits
217,559
147,756
Eventual commitments
411,663
271,445
Restructuring expenses
6,000,000
-
Others
149,736
49,803
Total
14,897,667
5,267,946
|16.
|INSURANCE
16.1 Assets and liabilities related to insurances activities
The assets and liabilities related to insurance contracts are detailed below, as of the indicated dates:
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Assets related to insurance contracts (Loans and other financing)
Commissions receivables
5,000,971
5,462,869
Receivables premiums
1,020
6,506
Total
5,001,991
5,469,375
Liabilities related to insurance contracts (Other non-financial liabilities)
Debt with insured
513,344
949,094
Debt with reinsurers
25,136
199,547
Debt with producers
959,585
1,042,527
Technical commitments
2,318,811
2,323,760
Outstanding claims paid by re-insurance companies
(19,762)
(5,048)
Commissions to pay
41,453
13,132
58
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Total
3,838,567
4,523,012
Debt with insured
Property insurance
Direct administrative insurance
136,115
246,075
Direct insurance in mediation
140
436
Direct insurance in judgments
2,059
-
Claims settled to pay
10,103
8,296
Claims occurred and not reported - IBNR
2,671
1,716
Life insurance
Direct administrative insurance
177,398
372,824
Direct insurance in judgments
7,189
6,356
Direct insurance in mediation
837
1,193
Claims settled to pay
29,976
65,034
Claims occurred and not reported - IBNR
146,856
247,164
Total
513,344
949,094
Debt with producers
Producers current account
101,260
116,716
Commissions for premiums receivable
858,325
925,811
Total
959,585
1,042,527
Technical commitments
Course and similar risk
Premiums and surcharges
2,317,032
2,323,461
Premium insufficiency
1,779
299
Total
2,318,811
2,323,760
16.2 Income from insurances activities
The composition of the item "Result for insurance activities" as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:
Items
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Accrued premiums
20,339,932
19,995,360
Accrued claims
(2,583,473)
(3,169,224)
Production expenses
(3,346,990)
(2,730,668)
Total
14,409,469
14,095,468
|17.
|ASSET MANAGEMENT AND OTHER SERVICES
As of December 31, 2023, and 2022, Banco Supervielle S.A. is the depository of the Asset managed by Supervielle Asset Management S.A. In accordance with C.N.V. General Resolution No, 622/13, below are the portfolio, net worth and number of units of the Mutual Funds mentioned earlier.
Asset Management and Other Services
Portfolio
Net Worth
Number of Units
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Premier Renta CP en Pesos
380,619,005
316,582,012
380,172,685
316,166,149
30,510,651,741
16,191,115,975
Premier Renta Plus en Pesos
3,260,932
2,090,125
3,247,937
2,084,021
48,164,279
21,721,110
Premier Renta Fija Ahorro
24,617,614
40,187,284
24,116,283
39,784,914
227,991,276
712,483,562
Premier Renta Fija Crecimiento
17,913,457
641,244
17,902,111
639,560
9,532,812,035
4,920,585
Premier Renta Variable
5,434,772
1,866,615
5,391,565
1,819,387
12,205,660
5,946,886
Premier Abierto Pymes
6,595,058
3,994,108
6,584,296
3,850,229
142,666,395
75,458,259
Premier Commodities
3,683,693
3,265,006
2,855,401
2,503,929
22,338,558
24,979,798
Premier Capital
17,873,205
20,829,260
16,706,424
20,711,697
380,115,435
476,377,885
Premier Inversión
1,700,578
3,937,376
1,641,637
3,935,483
342,850,074
1,052,023,732
Premier Balanceado
2,024,585
5,261,344
2,023,195
4,268,732
32,648,809
102,340,389
Premier Renta Mixta
27,039,839
11,850,160
26,844,120
11,821,402
2,641,477,623
616,247,881
Premier Renta Mixta en Dólares
2,727,823
882,545
2,673,654
740,786
4,995,316
2,569,639
59
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Premier Performance Dólares
10,878,143
1,688,421
10,598,408
1,672,424
15,351,225
4,468,523
Premier Global USD
591,810
206,295
577,257
203,536
640,443
321,553
Premier Estratégico
7,390,764
4,565,186
7,385,116
4,561,157
832,710,848
832,710,848
Premier FCI Sustentable ASG
327,434
-
326,726
-
172,449,306
-
|18.
|ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BCRA
18.1. Contribution to the deposit insurance system
Law No. 24485 and Decree No. 540/95 established the creation of the Deposit Insurance System to cover the risk attached to bank deposits, in addition to the system of privileges and safeguards envisaged in the Financial Institutions Law.
The National Executive Branch through Decree No. 1127/98 dated September 24, 1998, established the maximum amount for this insurance system to demand deposits and time deposits denominated either in Pesos and/or in foreign currency. Such limit was set at $1,000 as from March 1, 2019 and increased to 1,500 as of May 1, 2020. As of January 1, 2023 with the appearance of Communication "A" 7661, the limit is established at $6,000.
This regime does not include deposits made by other financial institutions (including time deposit certificates acquired through a secondary transaction), deposits made by persons directly or indirectly related to the entity, deposits of securities, acceptances or guarantees, and those set up after July 1, 1995 at an interest rate higher than that periodically set forth by the Argentine Central Bank on the basis of the daily survey carried out by that agency (*). Excluded from the regime are also the deposits whose ownership was acquired through endorsement and placements offering incentives additional to the interest rate. The system has been implemented through the creation of the so-called "Deposit Guarantee Fund" (F,G,D,), which is managed by the company Seguros de Depósitos S.A. (SEDESA) and whose shareholders are the Central Bank and the financial institutions in the proportion determined for each of them by that agency on the basis of contributions made to such fund.
(*) Enforced on April 17, 2020, pursuant to provision "A" 6460, such exclusions are as follows: Sight deposits with agreed-upon rates exceeding reference rates and term deposits and investments exceeding 1,3 times such rate-or the reference rate plus five percentage points - the highest of both -, except for fixed-term deposits in pesos arranged at the minimum annual nominal rate published by the B.C.R.A. as provided in point 1.11.1. of the regulations on "Term deposits and investments". Reference rates are released on a regular basis by the Argentine Central Bank in accordance with a mobile average of the last five banking business days of passive rates that may arise for term deposits of up to 100 (or its equivalent in other currencies) from the survey to be carried out by said institution.
18.2. Restricted Assets
The Group has assets whose availability is restricted, according to the following detail:
Detail
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Other receivables from financial transactions
Special guarantee accounts in the Argentine Central Bank
21,763,021
32,058,216
Guarantee deposits for term operations
11,193,935
8,419,864
Guarantee deposits for credit cards transactions
2,676,321
3,109,343
Other guarantee deposits
9,776,635
1,469,106
45,409,912
45,056,529
Within restricted availability assets there are 972,694 forward purchases through repos transactions.
18.3. Compliance of provisions issued by the National Securities Commission
Pursuant to General Ruling N° 629 issued by the National Securities Commission, supporting documentation of our accounting and administration operations for the financial years 2012 to 2022 and until December 31, 2023, the accounting books since 2019 up to date and all corporate books are safeguarded in the registered headquarters.
Any other documentation or book, older than the date specified above for each case, is safeguarded by the firm AdeA S.A., whose warehouse is located on Ruta Provincial N°36, Km 31,500, Bosques, Partido de Florencio Varela, Buenos Aires Province.
18.4 Financial Trusts
The detail of the financial trusts in which The Entity acts as Trustee or as Settler is summarized below:
60
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
As Trustee:
Banco Supervielle S.A.
Below is a detail of financial trusts:
Below is a detail of the Guarantee Management trust where Banco Supervielle acts as a trustee as of December 31, 2023:
Financial trust
Indenture executed on
Due of principal obligation
Original principal amount
Principal balance
Beneficiaries
Settlers
Fideicomiso de Administración Interconexión 500 KV ET Nueva San Juan - ET Rodeo Iglesia
09/12/2018
The Term of this Trust Fund Contract will be in force over 24 months as from 09/12/2018, or until the expiration of liabilities through Disbursements (Termination Date"), 30 days (thirty days) after the maturity of this Trust Agreement without the parties' having agreed upon an Extension Commission, the Trustor of the trust account shall receive USD 6.000 (six thousand US Dollars) at the exchange rate in force in Banco Supervielle as a fine Dated 10/14/2023 Interconexión Eléctrica Rodeo S.A. accepted the proposal of the Commission for Extension and Extension of the Trust Contract for 6 months
-
-
Those initially mentioned (DISERVEL S.R.L., INGENIAS S.R.L, GEOTECNIA (INV. CALVENTE), NEWEN INGENIERIA S.A., INGICIAP S.A., MERCADOS ENERGETICOS, DISERVEL S.R.L.) and providers of works, goods and services included in the Project to be assigned by the Trustee with prior consent of the Trustor
interconexión Electrica Rodeo S.A.
Micro Lending S.A.U. (Financial Trust Micro Lending)
The following are financial trusts where Micro Lending S.A.U acts as settler:
Financial Trust
Set-up on
Securitized Amount
Issued Securities
Type
Amount
Type
Amount
Type
Amount
III
06/08/2011
$ 39,779
VDF TV A
VN$ 31,823
VDF B
VN $ 6,364
CP
VN $ 1,592
Mat: 03/12/13
Vto: 11/12/13
Vto: 10/12/16
IV
09/01/2011
$ 40,652
VDF TV A
VN$ 32,522
VDF B
VN $ 6,504
CP
VN $ 1,626
Mat: 06/20/13
Vto: 10/20/13
Vto: 06/29/17
18.5. Issuance of negotiable debt secutities
Banco Supervielle S.A.
Global Program for the issuance of simple Negotiable Debt securities, not convertible into shares
As of December 31, 2023, the Group has no outstanding issues and as of December 31, 2022, outstanding issues amount to $1,748,271.
18.6. Restrictions imposed on the distributions of dividends
Pursuant to regulations set by the Argentine Central Bank, 20% of the profits for the year, net of possible prior year adjustments, where applicable, are to be allocated to the Legal Reserve.
Pursuant to the amended text on distributions of dividends, financial entities shall comply with a series of requirements, as follows: i) They shall not be subject to the provisions of Sections 34 and 35 bis of the Financial Institutions Law; ii) No liquidity assistance loans shall have been granted to them; iii) they shall be in compliance with information regimes; iv) they shall not record shortfalls in the compiled minimum capital (without computing for such purposes the effects of the individual exemptions granted by the Superintendence of Financial and Foreign Exchange Institutions) or minimum cash, v) they shall have complied with additional capital margin when applicable.
61
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
The entities not facing any of these situations may distribute dividends in accordance with provisions set forth in said amended text, provided the entity´s liquidity or solvency is not jeopardized.
On March 9, 2023, through communication "A" 7719, the BCRA established that from April 1, 2023, and until December 31, 2023, financial entities may distribute results in 6 equal, monthly and consecutive installments. for up to 40% of the amount that would have corresponded if the profit distribution rules were applied.
As indicated in Note 13, as a result of the treasury share purchase program, as of December 31, 2023, 5,166,412 treasury shares were held in the portfolio. In accordance with the provisions of Title IV, Chapter III, article 3, subsection 11, item c of the C.N.V. Regulations (N.T. 2013 and mod.), while said shares are held in the portfolio, there is a restriction on the distribution of the results unassigned and free reserves for the amount of said cost.
18.7. Accounts unedifying minimum cash integration compliance
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the minimum cash reserve was made up as follows:
Item (*)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Current accounts in the Argentine Central Bank (**)
12,010,000
50,000
Sight accounts in the Argentine Central Bank (**)
97,142,376
27,152,132
Special guarantee accounts at the B.C.R.A. (**)
21,763,020
10,243,021
Total
130,915,396
37,445,153
(*) Historical values without inflation adjustment
(**)They correspond to balances according to bank statements.
It is worth mentioning that on those dates, the Group was in compliance with minimum cash integration requirements.
|19.
|FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS
Credit risk
The Integral Risk Committee approves credit risk strategies and policies submitted in accordance with recommendations provided by the Integral Risk Corporate Department, the Credit Corporate Department and commercial sectors and in compliance with regulations set by the Argentine Central Bank. The credit strategy and policy is aimed at the development of commercial opportunities within the framework and conditions of Grupo Supervielle´s business plan, while keeping suitable caution levels in face of the risk.
Policies and procedures enable the definition of accurate aspects aimed at the deployment of Grupo Supervielle´s Strategy related to the administration of credit risk; among them, Grupo Supervielle´s criteria to grant loans, credit benefits and powers, types of products and the way in which the structure is organized, among other aspects. Likewise, Grupo Supervielle relies on an integral risk policy where aspects related to general key risk governance as well as specific manuals and procedures that include, among others, all relevant regulations issued by the Argentine Central Bank.
Grupo Supervielle´s credit risk management policies are applied to corporate and individuals. To such ends, a customer segmentation has been defined for Corporate Banking and Personal and Business Banking.
Grupo Supervielle focuses on supporting companies belonging to sectors with potential, and successful in their activity. Within the range of credit products offered for the business segment, Grupo Supervielle aims to develop and lead the factoring and leasing market, as well as to be a benchmark in foreign trade.
Within Corporate Banking, we seek a solid proposal for medium and large companies' market, seeking to maintain proximity with clients through service centers, agreements with clients throughout their value chain, and providing agile responses through existing credit processes.
Regarding Personal and Business Banking, in addition to payroll and senior citizens segments, special focus is placed on Entrepreneurs and SMEs, SMEs as well as the Banks´s Identité segment.
Therefore, Grupo Supervielle relies on scoring and rating models to estimate probability of default (PD) for the different client portfolios. As for risk appetite framework, Grupo Supervielle relies on cut-offs for each risk-based segment that express the maximum risk to be assumed in terms of probability of default.
62
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
In addition to PD parameters, Grupo Supervielle relies on estimates of exposure at default (EAD) and loss given default (LGD) parameters with the purpose of estimating Group's allowance for loan losses and the necessary economic capital to face unexpected losses that may arise due to credit risk.
Grupo Supervielle is aimed at keeping a diversified and atomized portfolio, in order to minimize risk concentration. To such ends, loan origination and client portfolio profiles are adjusted to each different circumstance. To this end, the entity has an indicators dashboard linked to the appetite for credit and concentration risk. The evolution of the NPL, Coverage and Cost of Risk indicators is monitored in relation to target limits established according to risk appetite and the strategy determined in the entity's business plan. Likewise, there is a portfolio limits scheme that measures balance concentration by debtor or economic group, the concentration of the main debtors, concentration by value chain, economic activities, portfolio by risk level based on the facility risk rating. and the exposure in foreign currency both at a total level and by product type.
Credit Risk Measurement Models
Grupo Supervielle relies on models aimed at estimating the distribution of potential credit losses in its credit portfolio, which depend on defaults by the counterparties (PD - Probability of Default), as well as the assumed exposure to such defaults (EAD -Exposure At Default) and the recoveries of each defaulted loan (LGD - Loss Given Default).
Based on this, systems were developed at Grupo Supervielle that calculate statistical forecasts, economic capital and Risk-Adjusted Return (RAROC) models in order to optimize management and decision-making.
Grupo Supervielle has deepened its work on the expected loss methodologies under IFRS 9, focusing on methodological improvements in the estimation of parameters (PD, EAD and LGD), aligning the definition of the parameters to the credit process. The forward looking model has been redesigned with the inclusion of a greater number of variables and openings, performing a periodic review of it in order to keep the expected loss model aligned with the macroeconomic vision.
Calculation of statistical forecasts
Based on the results of the PD (probability of default), EAD (exposure at default) and LGD (loss given default) estimates, the associated statistical forecast is calculated.
The exercises for the estimation of statistical forecasts are studies that aim to analyze the Group's own portfolio information in order to estimate, in global terms, the average value of the loss distribution function for an annual time horizon in healthy operations, and for the entire life of credits in those operations that are considered impaired (provisions for expected loss).
Economic Capital Calculation
The economic capital for credit risk is the difference between the portfolio's value at risk (according to the confidence level for individuals of 99.9% and for companies of 99%) and the expected credit losses.
Grupo Supervielle relies on economic capital models for credit risk (one for individuals and another for companies). Such quantitative models include the exacerbation of capital by concentration risk and Securitization Risk. In the economic capital calculation models a one year holding period is used, except from factoring exposures where a six month holding period is used.
Counterparty Risk Management
Grupo Supervielle relies on a Counterparty's Risk Map approved by the Credit Committee where the following limits are defined for each counterparty according to Grupo Supervielle's risk appetite: credit exposure and settlement limits, foreign exchange settlement risk, securities settlement risk and Repo transactions settlement risk, among other.
Regarding the economic capital for the counterparty's risk, it is included in the Economic Capital Quantitative Model for Credit Risk.
Loans written off
Those credits classified as unrecoverable are eliminated from assets, recognizing them in off-balance sheet accounts. Their balance as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 amounts to 9,090,153 and 24,494,625 respectively.
63
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Market Risk
Group defines Market Risk as the risk resulting from deviations in the trading portfolio value as a result of market fluctuations during the period required for the settlement of portfolio positions.
The Risk Department's measurement, control and follow-up perimeter covers those operations where certain loss risk in Grupo Supervielle ´s shareholders equity value is assumed, as a result of changes in market factors. Such risk results from the variation in risk factors under evaluation (interest rate, exchange rate, market price of equity instruments and options), as well as liquidity risk in the different products and markets where Grupo Supervielle operates.
Due to the characteristics of its business profile, Grupo Supervielle is the entity with the greatest exposure to this risk. However, market risk monitoring also covers the positions taken by Grupo Supervielle for its own portfolio, as well as those taken by its different subsidiaries. There is an entire limit scheme, with periodic monitoring and activation of alerts if any violation is observed. With this same scope, frequent monitoring and review of exposure indicators to the National Treasury is carried out.
With the purpose of measuring the risk of positions homogeneously and therefore, setting a limit and threshold structure to support management and control schemes, Banco Supervielle uses the VaR model (Value at Risk), which defines the maximum expected loss to be recorded in a financial asset portfolio in normal market conditions, within a certain period of time and at a pre-established confidence level. Indicators obtained from this enable Grupo Supervielle to identify a potential market risk and take preventive measures.
At the Supervielle Group level, the focus of attention regarding market risk management is placed on the trading portfolio managed by the Money Desk, although broader control is also carried out, including positions managed with management objectives. of liquidity by the Financial Planning Management. With regard to this broader trading book, controls are limited to the assumed risk exposure, measured using the VaR methodology, in relation to the computable capital responsibility (CPR). Additionally, a control is carried out on the VaR by group of assets, thus limiting the risk that the Entity can assume in each group of assets considered in isolation. The objective is to incorporate an element of alert in the event of credit events or breakdowns in the correlations between asset groups, events that may escape the consideration of a diversified VaR..
The controls over the Trading desk are more exhaustive. Approved strategies and policies are reflected in what is known internally as a unified Risk Map document, where detailed operations enabled by the Trading desk can be explained in detail. In the same document the entire framework of controls that translate the risk appetite with which the Entity is willing to operate is exposed. In this way, limitations are established on the open position in certain financial instruments, VaR limit on the diversified portfolio, maximum allowable loss amount before executing the stop loss policy and conditions that could lead to the execution of a stop strategy gain. The entire control scheme is complemented by action plans that must be implemented once a violation occurs within the limits established therein.
Market risk management focused special attention on a year 2023 characterized by a prolonged and uncertain electoral process that covered practically the entire second half of the year. This same uncertainty translated into increasing levels of volatility in financial assets exposed to market risk, which led to frequent revisions in the risk appetite reflected in the admissible VaR levels in the different companies of Grupo Supervielle, as well as in the maximum tolerable exposure in sovereign bonds.
The exposure to Grupo Supervielle's exchange rate risk at the end of the year by currency type is detailed below:
64
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Currency
Balances as of 12/31/2023
Balances as of 12/31/2022
Monetary
Financial
Assets
Monetary
Financial
Liabilities
Derivates
Net
Position
Monetary
Financial
Assets
Monetary
Financial
Liabilities
Derivates
Net
Position
US Dollar
286,629,743
253,932,945
158,431
32,855,229
214,929,965
189,946,942
173,451
25,156,474
Euro
5,907,343
5,502,023
-
405,320
4,462,182
3,421,601
-
1,040,581
Others
3,764,558
64,651
-
3,699,907
1,489,376
37,033
-
1,452,343
Total
296,301,644
259,499,619
158,431
36,960,456
220,881,523
193,405,576
173,451
27,649,398
Financial assets and liabilities are presented net of derivatives, which are disclosed separately. Derivative balances are shown at their Fair Value at the closing price of the respective currency.
The table above includes only Monetary Assets and Liabilities, since investments in equity instruments and non-monetary instruments does not generate foreign exchange risk exposure.
A sensitivity analysis was performed considering reasonably possible changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to Grupo Supervielle's functional currency. The percentage of variation used in this analysis is the same Grupo Supervielle used in its Business Plan and Projections.
Moneda
Variación
31/12/2023
Moneda
Variación
31/12/2022
Resultado
Patrimonio
Resultado
Patrimonio
Dólar Estadounidense
242.3%
79.605.198
79.605.198
Dólar Estadounidense
85,7%
19.097.099
19.097.099
(242.3%)
(79.605.198)
(79.605.198)
(85,7%)
(19.097.099)
(19.097.099)
Euro
242.3%
982.053
982.053
Euro
85,7%
892.205
892.205
(242.3%)
(982.053)
(982.053)
(85,7%)
(892.205)
(892.205)
Otras
242.3%
8.964.534
8.964.534
Otras
85,7%
1.245.254
1.245.254
(242.3%)
(8.964.534)
(8.964.534)
(85,7%)
(1.245.254)
(1.245.254)
Total
242.3%
89.551.785
89.551.785
Total
85,7%
21.234.560
21.234.560
(242.3%)
(89.551.785)
(89.551.785)
(85,7%)
(21.234.560)
(21.234.560)
Sensitivity Analysis
Banco Supervielle also has a methodology for carrying out individual stress tests of market risks. These tests are performed on a daily basis, in conjunction with the calculation of the parametric VaR. The Stressed VaR indicator makes it possible to determine the risk that Grupo Supervielle would be assuming with the current composition of the trading portfolio, in the event of a repetition of the stress conditions that occurred in a given historical period.
When using a diversified VaR methodology, it is important to provide information related to the contribution that each asset in the portfolio makes to the aggregate VaR measurement, and fundamentally if this asset generates risk diversification or not. That is why, within the variables included in the daily report, the VaR component of each asset is included, thus allowing a sensitivity analysis on the impact of each asset on the total risk.
With the aim of improving the assumed risk analysis through the use of alternative measurement metrics, Grupo Supervielle recognizes the change in market conditions on exposure to risk through an adjustment to the volatilities used in the VaR calculation. According to the methodology used, the returns of assets registered in more recent dates have a greater incidence in the calculation of volatilities. In parallel, the Entity performs a measurement and monitoring of the assumed risk through the application of an expected shortfall methodology, analyzing the universe of unexpected losses located in the distribution queue beyond the critical point indicated by VaR.
Economic capital calculation
65
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
Banco Supervielle adopts the diversified Parametric VaR methodology for the calculation of market risk economic capital, both at a consolidated and individual level.
Interest Rate Risk
Interest Rate Risk is the risk derived from the likelihood that changes in Grupo Supervielle's financial condition occur as a result of market interest rate fluctuations, having effect on its financial income and economic value. The following are such risk factors:
|✓
|Different terms maturity and interest rate re-adjustment dates for assets, liabilities and off balance sheet items.
|✓
|Forecast, evolution and volatility of local interest rates and foreign interest rates.
|✓
|The basis risk that results from the unsuitable correlation in the adjustment of assets and liabilities interest rates for instruments that contain similar revaluation features;
|✓
|The implicit options in certain assets, liabilities and off-balance sheet items of Grupo Supervielle.
Grupo Supervielle's interest rate risk management model, includes the analysis of interest rates gaps. Such analysis enables the basic explanation of the financial statement structure as well as the detection of interest rate risk concentration along the different terms. Special attention focuses on the accumulated gap during the first 90 days, as it is the holding period used when evaluating exposure to interest rate risk in each of the entities and due to its relevance when evaluating actions that may modify the structural balance positioning.
The interest rate risk management is aimed at keeping Grupo Supervielle's exposure within those levels of risk appetite profile validated by the Board of Directors upon changes in the market interest rates.
To such ends, the interest rate risk management relies on the monitoring of two metrics:
|✓
|MVE - VaR Approach: measures the difference between the economic values estimated given the interest rate market curve and said value estimated given the interest rate curve resulting from the simulation of different stress scenarios. Grupo Supervielle uses this approach to calculate the economic capital for this risk.
|✓
|NIM - EaR Approach: measures changes in expected accruals over a certain period of time (12 months) upon an interest rate curve shift resulting from a different stress situation simulation practices.
With the publication of Communication "A" 6397, the Argentine Central Bank presented the applicable guidelines for the treatment of interest rate risk in the investment portfolio. The regulation makes a distinction between the impact of fluctuations in interest rate levels on the underlying value of the entity's assets, liabilities and off-balance sheet items (economic value or MVE), and the alterations that such movements in the interest rate may have on sensitive income and expenses, affecting net interest income (NII). This same criterion had already been adopted by Banco Supervielle, so that the new regulations implied a readaptation of the management model to the suggested measurement methodology, maintaining some criteria and incorporating others.
As established by the regulator, both Banco Supervielle and IUDÚ Compañia Financiera must use the Standardized Framework described in point 5.4. of the Communication "A" 6397 for the measurement of the impact on the economic value of the entities (ΔEVE) of six proposed disturbance scenarios. These scenarios include parallel movements in the curves of market interest rates upwards or downwards, flattening or steepening of the slope of these curves, as well as an increase or decrease in short-term interest rates. A base curve of market interest rates is considered for each of the significant currencies in the financial statement of each entity. According to the applicable regulation, Banco Supervielle has to use an internal measurement system (SIM) for measurement based on results (ΔNIM). This requirement is not applicable to IUDÚ Compañía Financiera. It is important to highlight that Banco Supervielle, which has not been qualified by the Argentine Central Bank as having a local systemic importance (D-SIB), is not legally bound to have its own internal measurement system (SIM) for the measurement based on economic value (ΔEVE).
Beyond the regulatory provisions, it is important to note that both Banco Supervielle and IUDU Compañia Financiera have been working with internal measurement systems (SIM) to measure the impact of rate fluctuations, both on economic value (ΔEVE) and on results (ΔNIM). The development of these systems included the definition of assumptions for the determination of the maturity flow of different lines of assets and liabilities without defined maturity or with implicit or explicit options of behavior.
Following good practices in risk management and with the aim of ensuring the reasonableness of fit of the internal models used, a backtesting methodology was developed applicable to the results obtained with the interest rate risk
66
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
measurement tool (approach MVE-VaR). Specifically, an evaluation of the discount rates projected in the critical scenario is carried out.
In a context of strong increases in reference interest rates, it was necessary to adjust the dynamic rate GAP to consider daily temporary buckets. This development made it possible to gain precision in the evaluation of scenarios of parallel increases or decreases in reference interest rates. The monitoring and projection of the monthly financial margin had special relevance throughout the year
Economic Capital Calculation
As a first step to calculate economic capital, Banco Supervielle calculates its exposure to interest rate risk from the MVE-EaR (economic value) approach of its internal measurement system (SIM), using a holding period of three months (90 days) and a confidence level of 99%. This quantitative model includes the exacerbation of capital by securitization risk. The result obtained is compared with the worst result of the alterations proposed in the six scenarios proposed by the Standardized Framework, with the resulting economic capital being the worst of both measurements (SIM and Standardized Framework).
The exposure of the residual values of financial assets and liabilities is detailed in Schedules D and I.
The table detailed below shows the sensitivity to a possible additional variation in interest rates for the next year, taking into account the composition as of December 31, 2023 and 2022. The variations in the rates were determined considering the scenarios provided by Communication "A" 6397 for the calculation of Interest Rate Risk in the Investment Portfolio. The parameters taken as a basis and or budgeted by the Group for the financial year 2023 and 2022 and the changes, are considered reasonably possible based on the observation of market conditions:
Concepto
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Additional variation in
the interest rate
Increase / (decrease)
in the income
statement
Additional variation in
the interest rate
Increase / (decrease)
in the income
statement
Decrease in the interest rate
4% ARS; 2% USD
(9,017,557)
4% ARS; 2% USD
(458,588)
Increase in the interest rate
4% ARS; 2% USD
8,615,049
4% ARS; 2% USD
617,802
Liquidity Risk
Grupo Supervielle defines Liquidity Risk as the risk of assuming additional financing expenses upon unexpected liquidity needs. Such risk results from the difference of sizes and maturities between Grupo Supervielle's assets and liabilities. Such risks involve the following:
|✓
|Funding Liquidity Risk means the risk to obtain funds at normal market cost when needed, based on the market's perception of Grupo Supervielle.
|✓
|Market Liquidity Risk means the risk resulting from Grupo Supervielle's incapacity to offset an asset position at market price, as a consequence of the following two key factors:
|●
|Assets are not liquid enough,
|●
|Changes in the markets where those assets are traded.
Liquidity and concentration indicators of funding sources are used to determine the tolerance to this risk, starting from the most restrictive definitions to the most comprehensive ones.
The following are the main core metrics used for liquidity risk management:
|✓
|LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio): measures the relation between high quality liquid assets and total net cash outflows over a 30-day period. Grupo Supervielle estimates this indicator on a daily basis, having met exceeded the year the minimum value established by law, as well as that established internally based on their risk appetite.
|✓
|Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR): measures the ability of Grupo Supervielle to fund its activities with sufficiently stable sources to mitigate the risk of future stress situations arising from its funding. Grupo
67
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
|Supervielle calculates this indicator on a daily basis, having complied with the minimum value required by the regulator and that that established internally based on its risk appetite.
|✓
|Coverage of Remunerated Accounts and Pre-Payable Term Deposits:this indicator is aimed to reduce funding dependence of unstable sources in non-liquid scenarios.
In addition, the Assets and Liabilities Committee performs a daily monitoring of some follow-up metrics. Such indicators are used to analyze the main components of LCR while assessing Grupo Supervielle's liquidity condition and warning upon trend changes that may affect the guidelines set by the risk appetite policy. Additionally, within these monitoring indicators, Committee assess for the availability of liquid assets to respond to an eventual withdrawal of more volatile deposits, such us remunerated current accounts and deposits of the public sector in foreign currency.
During 2023, strong growth was observed in interest-bearing current accounts, especially from institutional clients. The funds thus raised were applied to the acquisition of LELIQ or the arrangement of Repo Transactions with the BCRA, thus trying to minimize the mismatch of terms. Controls were implemented so that this exposure to the BCRA is maintained at reasonable levels measured against total assets, the entity's equity and in terms of market share.
Liquidity in dollars remained at high levels, above 72% throughout the year.
Economic capital calculation
Grupo Supervielle relies on the following elements that ensure the suitable management of this type of risk:
|✓
|Broad liquidity indicators dashboard, to monitor liquidity levels. Each indicator relies on its relevant threshold and limit, which are monitored on a daily basis by the Risk Area (sending due warnings upon violation cases), on a byweekly basis by the Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) and on a monthly basis by the Integral Risk Committee. Likewise, a weekly report is drawn up and sent to members of the Integral Risk Committee, ALCO and the Board.
|✓
|Indicators that measure the concentration of funding sources, establishing Grupo Supervielle's risk appetite.
|✓
|Development and monitoring of new liquidity coverage and leverage indicators set by the Argentine Central Bank in compliance with Basel III route map.
|✓
|Different liquidity risk follow-up tools have been added, including a disaggregate assessment of contractual term mismatches and funding concentration reports, by counterparty, product and significant currency. The accuracy of the information required for such reports contributed to the improvement of our Risk Management Information System (MIS).
|✓
|The liquidity coverage ratio is used to assess Grupo Supervielle's capacity to meet liquidity needs over a 30-day period within a stress scenario described by the Argentine Central Bank. The follow-up of this indicator is carried out on a daily basis, keeping Grupo Supervielle's liquidity director and officials updated on its evolution.
|✓
|Permanent monitoring of limit and threshold compliance in virtue of the NSFR.
|✓
|Individual stress tests, carried out on a daily basis upon an eventual critical scenario of a sudden withdrawal of deposits and its impact on the minimum cash position and LCR.
|✓
|Intraday liquidity monitoring tools as indicated above.
|✓
|Regarding contingency plans, Grupo Supervielle follows a policy that ensures the application of its guidelines in stress tests, according to the decision taken by ALCO Committee and Integral Risk Committee.
The Risk management framework described herein enables a suitable liquidity condition; therefore, Grupo Supervielle considers the economic capital estimation unnecessary to cover such risk, as long as Grupo Supervielle's solvency should not be affected once the stress tests contingency plan have been implemented.
The analysis of the maturities of assets and liabilities is found in Schedules D and I of these financial statements.
|20.
|REPURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES
68
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
On July 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approve a repurchase of treasury shares with a maximum amount to be invested of 2,000,000 or the lesser amount resulting from the acquisition until reaching 10% of the capital stock. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.20 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $138 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. The Company will acquire shares for a term of 250 calendar days from the entry into force of the program, subject to any renewal or extension of the term that is approved by the Board of Directors. The approved share program does not imply an obligation on the behalf of Grupo Supervielle with respect to the acquisition of a certain number of shares.
On September 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Grupo Supervielle S.A. approved to modify point 5 of the terms and conditions of the own shares acquisition plan approved on July 20, 2022 as follows: "5. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.70 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $155 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A." The remaining terms and conditions will remain in force as they were approved.
Subsequently, on December 27, 2022, Supervielle approved to modify point 5 of the terms and conditions of the own shares acquisition program approved on July 20, 2022 as follows: "5. The price to be paid for the shares will be up to a maximum of US$2.70 per ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and up to a maximum of $200 per Class B share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A." The remaining terms and conditions remain in force as approved.
In the statement of Changes in Shareholders´ Equity, the nominal value of the repurchased shares is disclosed as "Own shares in portfolio" and its restatement as " Inflation adjustment of treasury shares ". The consideration paid, including directly attributable incremental cost, is deducted from equity until the shares are canceled or reissued, and is disclosed as "Cost of own shares in portfolio".
As of December 31, 2023, Grupo Supervielle's share repurchase program has expired, meaning additional shares cannot be acquired. Grupo Supervielle has acquired a total of 14,050,492 Class B Shares, achieving an execution of 86.3% of the program and 3.076% of the share capital.
|21.
|merge IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A with Banco Supervielle S.A.
On December 14, 2022, the board of directors of Banco Supervielle S.A. accepted a merger commitment by absorption, as absorbing company, with IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., as absorbed companies.
The absorption of these two companies will make it possible to offer services to the consumer financing segment in a much more efficient manner, simplifying the corporate structure and completing the integration that began in September 2022 with the migration of clients and the IUDÚ financing portfolio to the Bank. Customers who have IUDÚ accounts will be able to maintain a 100% digital experience while having the rest of the Bank's service channels available.
On March 6, 2023, the board of directors of Banco Supervielle S.A. agreed to carry out a corporate reorganization, through a merger by absorption by which Banco Supervielle would absorb IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., which would be dissolved without liquidation. The Merger date was set with effect on January 1, 2023, inclusive, date from which Banco Supervielle S.A. As absorbing and continuing company, it will assume the activities of IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A., assuming the rights and obligations corresponding to it. As of that date and while the Merger process is pending registration, the operations of both companies will be reported as carried out on behalf of and by order of Banco Supervielle S.A.
The shareholders of the companies Banco Supervielle S.A. ("Absorbing Company"), IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A. ("Absorbed Companies") approved in an ordinary and extraordinary meeting held on May 18, 2023, the merger by absorption of the Absorbing Company with the Absorbed Companies under the terms of article 82 and concordant of the General Law of Companies and its amendments and Article 77 et seq. of the Income Tax Law (text ordered in 1997 and its amendments). Once the current legal requirements have been met, the registration of said merger will proceed.
On June 8, 2023, the final merger commitment was signed.
This decision was approved by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic on December 1, 2023 under Resolution No. 478, by the National Securities Commission on December 13, 2023 under Resolution No. RESFC-2023-22557-APN- DIR#CNV.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. received 4,783,920 class B shares of Banco Supervielle S.A. in accordance with the previous merger commitments, with 4,422,016 shares corresponding to an exchange ratio of 0.09497225 for IUDÚ Compañía Financiera S.A. and 361,904 shares corresponding to an exchange ratio of 0.03375751 for Carretera Automática S.A.
69
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
As a result of the merger, the participation of Grupo Supervielle S.A. at Banco Supervielle S.A. amounted to 97.1198%. However, for the purposes of the consolidated financial statements, said operation had no effect on the total holding.
|22.
|OFFSETTING OF FINANCIAL ASSET AND LIABILITIES
A financial asset and a financial liability shall be offset and the net amount presented in the statement of financial position when, and only when, the Group fulfill with paragraph 42 of IAS 32, and currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognized amounts; and intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.
In addition, the Group has master netting arrangement that not satisfies the offsetting criteria but creates a right of set-off that becomes enforceable and affects the realization or settlement of individual financial assets and financial liabilities only following a specified event of default or in other circumstances not expected to arise in the normal course of business.
As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the amount of assets and liabilities subject to a master netting arrangement not offset is as follows:
12/31/2023
Gross amount (a)
Amount offset (b)
Net in Financial Statements (c) = (a) - (b)
Amounts subject to a master netting arrangement not offset
Net amount
Financial asset / (Financial liability)
Collateral
Credit cards transactions
-
-
-
(872,707)
(24,334,219)
(25,206,926)
Derivatives instruments
183,690
2,685,919
2,869,609
-
-
-
Total
183,690
2,685,919
2,869,609
(872,707)
(24,334,219)
(25,206,926)
12/31/2022
Gross amount (a)
Amount offset (b)
Net in Financial Statements (c) = (a) - (b)
Amounts subject to a master netting arrangement not offset
Net amount
Financial asset / (Financial liability)
Collateral
Credit cards transactions
-
-
-
(959,658)
(26,592,007)
(27,551,665)
Derivatives instruments
270,814
363,673
634,487
-
-
-
Total
270,814
363,673
634,487
(959,658)
(26,592,007)
(27,551,665)
|23.
|CURRENT/NON-CURRENT DISTINCTION
The group has adopted the presentation of all assets and liabilities in order of liquidity due to this presentation provides information that is reliable and more relevant.
The amounts expected to recover or cancel assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 are set out below, considering:
a) those expected to be recovered or canceled within the following twelve months after the reporting year, and
b) those expected to be recovered or canceled after twelve months after that date.
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12 months
More than 12 months
Total
12 months
More than 12 months
Total
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
229,098,272
-
229,098,272
150,719,643
-
150,719,643
Cash
114,005,581
-
114,005,581
59,547,824
-
59,547,824
Argentine Central Bank
113,876,931
-
113,876,931
91,082,732
-
91,082,732
Other local financial institutions
103,634,933
-
103,634,933
84,654,328
-
84,654,328
Others
10,241,998
-
10,241,998
6,428,404
-
6,428,404
Debt Securities at fair value through profit or loss
1,215,760
-
1,215,760
89,087
-
89,087
Derivatives
33,532,464
-
33,532,464
55,050,569
-
55,050,569
70
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency)
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12 months
More than 12 months
Total
12 months
More than 12 months
Total
Reverse Repo transactions
3,795,093
-
3,795,093
920,381
-
920,381
Other financial assets
755,708,132
-
755,708,132
67,206,248
-
67,206,248
Loans and other financing
46,591,600
-
46,591,600
25,246,191
-
25,246,191
To the non-financial public sector
409,321,164
77,949,389
487,270,553
580,030,794
147,811,084
727,841,878
To the financial sector
1,834,358
235,757
2,070,115
128,427
736,358
864,785
To the Non-Financial Private Sector and Foreign residents
3,265,728
740,818
4,006,546
1,868,427
138,698
2,007,125
Other debt securities
404,221,078
76,972,814
481,193,892
578,033,940
146,936,028
724,969,968
Financial assets in guarantee
137,116,775
129,050,459
266,167,234
776,369,447
86,793,044
863,162,491
Current income tax assets
46,382,606
-
46,382,606
45,056,529
-
45,056,529
Investments in equity instruments
-
-
-
3,039,566
-
3,039,566
Property, plant and equipment
15,683
350,302
365,985
-
1,565,010
1,565,010
Investment Property
-
51,151,635
51,151,635
-
57,217,390
57,217,390
Intangible assets
-
45,597,064
45,597,064
-
52,637,396
52,637,396
Deferred income tax assets
-
67,634,055
67,634,055
-
69,368,706
69,368,706
Otros activos no financieros
1,831,167
10,377,381
12,208,548
5,554,581
31,475,967
37,030,548
Inventories
940,385