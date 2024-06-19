Market Discipline Report as of 03.31.2024

Market Discipline Figures in thousands of pesos as of 12.31.2023 (unless otherwise stated). Introduction The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA), through Communication "A" 5394 (as amended) - Market Discipline - decided to foster market discipline so that the information disclosed in this document allows market participants to assess data related to capital, risk exposures, risk assessment processes and capital adequacy of financial institutions. Thus, the new regulatory framework is in line with Pillar III recommendations of the Capital Accord drafted by the Basel Committee, known as "Basel II". In this regard, Banco Supervielle S.A. implements as of December 31, 2023 the disclosure requirements related to Pillar III, taking into account the aforementioned BCRA communications as regards qualitative and quantitative disclosures required and as regards established consolidation and frequency levels. This Document was prepared according to the Minimum Disclosure Requirements Policy approved by the Board of Directors, which is published in the Bank's web page: https://www.supervielle.com.ar/institucional/informacion-corporativa The quantitative information refers to December 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated. 3

Market Discipline Figures in thousands of pesos as of 12.31.2023 (unless otherwise stated). Section 1. Scope of Application Qualitative Information 1. Name of the top corporate entity int the group to which the provisions on "Minimum Capital of Financial institutions" applies. Banco Supervielle S.A. 2. Outline of differences in the basis of consolidation for accounting and regulatory purposes, with a brief description of the entities within the group. The Group is made up of: Banco Supervielle S.A. : Banco Supervielle, of family origin with a long-standing presence in the Argentine financial system. It is the 8 th largest private capital bank in Argentina in terms of loans and the 11 th largest among all public banks. Supervielle develops a philosophy of financial services #HUMANBANKING focused on combining a human approach with technology, through its own values - agile, simple and friendly - to transform and facilitate our clients' experiences.

Through SAM, Grupo Supervielle entered the mutual funds market, with the "Premier" family of funds. As of December 31, 2021, SAM managed 15 mutual funds and had US$73,705 million in managed funds. According to information supplied by the Argentine Chamber of Mutual Funds, SAM's market share is of approximately 2.1% in the mutual funds sector in Argentina. Supervielle Seguros S.A. : In June 2013, Grupo Supervielle and Sofital purchased 100% of the shares of Supervielle Seguros S.A. (formerly Aseguradores de Créditos del Mercosur S.A.). The Supervielle Seguros business is in a continuous process of transformation and expansion, always focusing on our policyholders. We work with the conviction of being the support of clients through our life, family, home or business insurance, providing solutions and peace of mind at every moment.

Supervielle Seguros markets its products through the Grupo Supervielle distribution network, the purpose of which is to further develop our bancassurance model through reengineering and improvement of products as well as the increase in the variety of insurance products offered by Supervielle Seguros and Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros.

Market Discipline Figures in thousands of pesos as of 12.31.2023 (unless otherwise stated). Espacio Cordial de Servicios S.A. : Espacio Cordial was created in October 2012 and started operating in December of such year.

Since 2014 it has provided non-financial services in the Banking industry through the categories: Services and Assistance, Electro, and Tourism.

It seeks to contribute to the well-being of Grupo Supervielle's clients in their daily lives by covering unsatisfied needs in health services, such as dentistry, ophthalmology, medical emergencies, and telemedicine as well as personal, home, car and motorcycle assistance, and pet assistance.

In the Electro and Tourism categories, it sells appliances, technology, home and furniture, sports products, wellness and beauty, and travel, providing clients with access to these products through financing. In this way, it identifies cross-selling opportunities by offering specific products to clients at each point of contact.

It is a company engaged in the origination of car loans. It was purchased by Grupo Supervielle on May 2, 2018. Invertir Online S.A.U.: With 21 years of experience, IOL invertironline is a simple and intuitive investment marketplace in which more and more people are encouraged to invest, boosting their income and savings. This platform integrates all the latest market information through Research reports with investment suggestions for each investor profile.

In Argentina, IOL invertironline offers different investment alternatives in the local securities market, in addition to a wide range of services designed for clients to optimize their savings and the possibility of investing in the United States. It also has an academic financial education unit called IOL Academy.

BOLDI is a Fintech of the Supervielle Group that operates as PSP ("Payment Service Provider", registered for this purpose in the

Central Bank of Argentina), the purpose of which is to provide payment and collection solutions, both face-to-face and digital, to the different business segments.

Among the products developed by the company, there are an App, which works as a wallet; an International Mastercard Prepaid Card; a Mobile POS; and the possibility of generating Payment Links for WhatsApp sales. Soon it will have interoperable QR and uniform virtual key ["CVU" for it acronym in Spanish.] At BOLDI, the aim is to simplify the transactions of small and medium-sized businesses and, with this tool, contribute to reducing the use of cash, since it allows charging for the sale of its products or services both in person and online. The store only has to register online, and then, it can start selling. 5

Market Discipline Figures in thousands of pesos as of 12.31.2023 (unless otherwise stated). Currently, it has more than 20,000 affiliated stores and has operations throughout the country, with strong development in the Cuyo region, where it is the preferred banking aggregator for small and medium-sized businesses to collect payments made by their clients with Debit and Credit Cards. Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U. : In December 2019, Grupo Supervielle purchased 100% of the capital stock of Futuros del Sur, a trading agent aimed at institutional and corporate customers; a negotiation agent.

In December 2019, Grupo Supervielle purchased 100% of the capital stock of Futuros del Sur, a trading agent aimed at institutional and corporate customers; a negotiation agent. Sofital S.A.F. e I.I. : It is a company [ sociedad anónima ] mainly involved in the holding of interests in other companies. Sofital holds 2.8% of the Bank's capital stock, 5% of SAM's capital stock, 5% of Espacio Cordial, 5% of Supervielle Seguros, and 4.8% of Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros S.A. Please note that the consolidated banking group for accounting and regulatory purposes, to which the minimum capital requirements apply, include Banco Supervielle S.A., Bolsillo Digital S.A.U., Supervielle Asset Management S.A., Sofital S.A.F. e I.I., Invertir Online S.A.U. and Supervielle Agente de Negociación S.A.U. There are no differences in the consolidation basis for accounting purposes as the financial statements of Banco Supervielle S.A. and those of the different group companies are prepared following the same accounting criteria. As regards the differences inherent in regulatory effects, see table CC2 Reconciliation of Regulatory Capital to Balance Sheet with the published Balance Sheet in Section 4 which summarizes the reconciliation of differences between the consolidation basis for accounting purposes and for regulatory capital purposes. 3. Restrictions or other major impediments (at present or in the foreseeable future) on the transfer of funds or regulatory capital within the group. There are no legal impediments to the transfer of funds or regulatory capital within the group. 4. The aggregate amount of surplus capital of insurance subsidiaries (whether deducted or subjected to an alternative method) included in the capital of the consolidated group. There are no subsidiary insurance companies included in the capital of the consolidated group. 6

Market Discipline Figures in thousands of pesos as of 12.31.2023 (unless otherwise stated). 5. The aggregate amount of capital deficiencies in all subsidiaries not included in the consolidation (i.e. that are deducted) and the name(s) of such subsidiaries. N/A (See para. 1.4. above). 6. The aggregate amounts (e.g. current book value) of the firm's total interests in insurance entities, which are risk- weighted rather than deducted from capital or subjected to an alternate group-wide method, as well as their name, their country of incorporation or residence, the proportion of the ownership interest and, if different, the proportion of voting power in these entities. In addition, indicate the quantitative impact on regulatory capital of using this method vs using the deduction or alternate group-wide method. N/A (See para. 1.4. above). 7

Market Discipline Figures in thousands of pesos as of 12.31.2023 (unless otherwise stated). SECTION 2. Overview of Risk Management, Key Prudential Metrics and Risk- Weighted Assets (RWA) Template KM1 - Key Metrics An overview of the key prudential metrics is shown below. Information as of 03.31.2024 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 09/30/2023 06/30/2023 03/31/2023 A B C D E ITEMS T T-1 T-2 T-3 T-4 Available capital (amounts) 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (COn1) 381,301,357 217,083,404 120,021,280 81,717,755 67,111,947 2 Tier 1 381,301,357 217,083,404 120,021,280 81,717,755 67,111,947 3 Total Capital 381,301,357 217,083,404 120,023,127 84,609,234 69,580,074 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 Total Risk-weighted assets (RWA) 1,633,914,428 1,096,109,672 751,788,128 559,015,625 472,774,648 Risk-based capital ratios as a of RWA 5 Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 23.34 19.80 15.96 14.62 14.20 6 Tier 1 Ratio (%) 23.34 19.80 15.96 14.62 14.20 7 Total Capital Ratio (%) 23.34 19.80 15.97 15.14 14.72 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA 8 Capital Conservation Buffer Requirement 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 9 Countercyclical Buffer Requirement (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 10 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 11 Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8+row 9+row 10) 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank`s minimum Capital requirements (%) 16.34 12.80 8.96 7.62 7.20 Basel III Leverage Ratio 13 Total Basell III leverage ratio exposure measure 2,478,289,689 2,021,233,571 1,248,854,269 987,240,412 723,387,476 14 Basel III levarage ratio (%) (row 2 /row 13) 15.39% 10.74% 9.61% 8.28% 9.28% Liquidity coverage ratio 15 Total HQLA 1,110,909,458 568,286,529 541,285,189 379,536,290 299,175,546 16 Total net cash outflow 967,883,549 460,232,003 452,843,284 317,578,178 272,433,997 17 LCR Ratio (%) 1114.80% 123.50% 119.53% 119.51% 109.82% 8

Market Discipline Figures in thousands of pesos as of 12.31.2023 (unless otherwise stated). ITEMS 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 09/30/2023 06/30/2023 03/31/2023 A B C D E T T-1 T-2 T-3 T-4 Net stable funding ratio 18 Total available stable funding 1,257,464,903 838,930,282 579,785,787 505,391,785 372,264,500 19 Total required stable financing 764,839,610 545,730,616 413,023,044 326,877,252 265,204,963 20 NSFR Ratio 164.41% 153.70% 140.40% 154.61% 140.37% 9