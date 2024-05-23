Results from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency

Grupo Supervielle Reports 1Q24 Results

Delivering improved profitability of AR$46.5 billion in 1Q24 with ROE at 33.8%

Buenos Aires, May 22, 2024 - Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), ("Supervielle" or the "Company") a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today reported results for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.

Starting 1Q20, the Company began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 ("IAS 29") as established by the Central Bank.

Management Commentary

Commenting on first quarter 2024 results, Patricio Supervielle, Grupo Supervielle's Chairman & CEO, noted:"We delivered a robust first quarter, reporting another record high ROAE of nearly 34% in real terms. This was driven by an unusually high Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 62%, sequentially improved efficiencies, and lower loan loss provisions.

While there is still much work to do, the policies implemented over the last five months are resulting in a gradual transition in Argentina. Previously plagued by high inflation levels, deep fiscal deficits, and a limited financial sector, the country is now experiencing declining inflation, a more orderly Central Bank, and a gradual resurgencein loan demand. This shift is expected to contribute to building a more sustainable, robust, and competitive financial system. In this context, we are strategically diversifying our asset portfolio, gradually shifting towards a larger share of private-sector loans and reducing our portfolio of large holdings of high-margin Central Bank Securities and Government Bonds. As this transition unfolds, we anticipate a gradual adjustment from ourexceptionally high NIM levels experienced in recent quarters until loan demand reaches sufficient strength.

Importantly, we regained market share in loans this quarter. Our total loan book expanded by 2.6% sequentiallyin real terms, gaining 40 bps in market share as the macroeconomic and political environment began to normalize and confidence returned. Corporate loans saw a 60 bp share increase, while within retail loans, car loans market share expanded by 40 bps. More recently, Supervielle became the first private bank in the country to launch new 30-yearmortgage loans, which were unavailable except during a short period between 2017 and 2018.

Asset quality metrics posted further sequential improvement, reflecting our focus on middle-market, corporate, and payroll loans in the current economic slowdown. As a result, the NPL ratio reached a historic low of 1.1% inthe quarter and the coverage ratio improved to 264%.

We remain steadfast in our efforts to attract new clients and capture a higher share of wallet among SMEs and Corporates, while addressing customer pain points and improving NPS. During the quarter, we scaled our Virtual Hub service model for companies in the Entrepreneurs & SMEs segment seeking to achieve greater efficiency andenhance the customer experience.

Advancing on the retail front, we continued to expand our digital client base, which accounted for 64% of total clients, up 2 pps sequentially and 7 pps year-on-year. Today, 51% of transactions are completed through our App, compared to just 37% a year ago. We are confident that our Human Banking retail relationship model will continue to further enhance customer satisfaction, increase cross-selling, and strengthen NPS. The adoption of our 24/7 "Inversion Rápida" distinctive feature, unique among Argentine banks to effectively compete with the fintech world continues to see good traction, with customers up 25% sequentially. Our Insurance business remains pivotal within our financial ecosystem, solidifying its position through continuous expansion of our digital offering,exemplified by the launch of new life and home insurance products.

Our online retail brokerage platform, IOL, continues to perform well, gaining additional share and further consolidating its leading position. The new Crypto offering, launched in January in partnership with Ripio, gained good traction among existing IOL customers. While still in the early stages, we are seeing sustained growth incustomers and transactions.

Lastly, we are proud to have recently received Gold recognition in The Country Awards for Financial Innovators in the Americas, presented by Fintech Americas, for our Virtual Hub Video Call service model. Thisaward reflects innovative customer-centricservice with our Human Banking philosophy.

Looking ahead, we firmly believe that lifting FX restrictions and passing necessary reforms through Congress are crucial steps towards resuming sustainable growth. We stand ready to capitalize on a sustained improvement

in the macro environment supported by our strong 25% Tier 1 capital ratio and solid and agile foundation,"

concluded Mr. Supervielle.

