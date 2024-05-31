Buenos Aires, May 30, 2024 - Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), ("Supervielle" or the "Company"), a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today announced that InvertirOnLine S.A.U. (hereinafter "IOL invertironline"), the leading online investment broker in Argentina, has approved the launch of a stock option plan to motivate and retain employees with significant and outstanding contributions, aligning their interests with the Company's long-term success and growth.

The purpose of IOL invertironline is to reinvent the way of investing to enhance the income and savings of all individuals. IOL invertironline is a subsidiary of IOL Holding S.A., a Uruguayan company controlled by Grupo Supervielle S.A.

The Stock Option Plan will allow selected employees to purchase shares of IOL Holding S.A. at a predetermined price during a specific period, providing a unique opportunity to benefit from the company's future success. This initiative aims not only to reward individual performance but also to foster a culture of excellence, innovation, and long-term ownership.

"We are convinced that our team is the most valuable asset we have," said Patricio Supervielle, Chairman of the Board of IOL invertironline. "The Stock Option Plan is designed to recognize and reward the founder's mentality, reflected in the exceptional commitment of certain employees to the company's vision, mission, and values. We believe this will further strengthen our mutual commitment and drive us to achieve new growth goals."

The Plan, along with its terms and conditions, was approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of IOL Holding S.A. and InvertirOnline S.A.U. on May 28 and 29, 2024, respectively.