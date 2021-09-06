Grupo Supervielle S A : LarrainVial 15th Annual Andean Conference

IR-GrupoSupervielle@gruposupervielle.com.ar Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina
Financial services
Household name and the oldest private franchise in the country which owns the eighth largest Argentine private bank in terms of loans
Placing the customer at the center of all we do
Advancing on the implementation of a deep cultural and digital transformation across our company
Scaling the adoption of agile working methodologies
Leveraging digital marketing and AI capabilities, as well as
cloud services.
• Accelerating our transformation initiatives across channels deepening our omnichannel model.
Developing a modern technological architecture, evolving our bank branch model and adding API capabilities to connect to third parties
and prepare for open banking.
Improving the customer journey and driving efficiency.
In addition to organic growth, we have significantly increased our business through acquisitions expanding 25 times our loan market share to 5% of the private financial system between 2002-2020.
Strong liquidity and an adequate capital base support our growth initiatives.
The Argentine market is one of the least penetrated financial systems in Latin America.
Growth opportunities, as the country resumes its stabilization process.
Well positioned and constantly evolving to capture these growth opportunities given our focus on a differentiated customer experience.
