Grupo Supervielle S A : Supervielle Announces Alliance with SIDOM and the Launch of SIDOM Pay Driving Digital Disruption in Foreign Trade

Buenos Aires, July 16, 2021 - Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (BYMA: SUPV), ('Supervielle' or the 'Company'), a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, announced that on Thursday July 15, Supervielle and SIDOM presented their alliance and the launch of SIDOM Pay, a Digital Disruption in Foreign Trade.

SIDOM Pay is a new tool designed to automate the administrative and financial processes of import and export companies when generating customs duty payments and reduce costs. This solution comes to make management systems more dynamic, improve cash flow and provide greater digitization in an era of change and innovation.

Over 500 people participated in a hybrid event, which counted with 11 speakers on stage. Santiago Bilinkis, entrepreneur and technologist, presented 'The challenge of innovating in the digital age.'

Patricio Supervielle also participated in the launch of SIDOM Pay and commented: 'We are implementing a major transformation to ensure that our clients are better connected, and to ensure we offer an agile and simple service to customers operating with Banco Supervielle. Today we are with SIDOM, a technology company dedicated to Foreign Trade, solving problems of importers and exporters that had not been resolved over the last 20 years. This alliance will allow our clients that operate with COMEX to carry out tasks in a few minutes which before used to take days.'

To view the event, please access the following link https://sidompay.com