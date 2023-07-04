Grupo Supervielle announces that its main subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, has developed "Inversión Rápida" (quick investment), a new tool that is available in Home Banking and in the Banco Supervielle App and that allows investing in mutual funds quickly, simply and is available 24 hours. Now clients can grow their money and generate daily returns in 2 clicks. The Company continues to improve every day to offer the best customer experience.
