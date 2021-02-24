Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Supervielle S.A.    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Supervielle S A : is part of the BYMA Sustainability Stock Index for the third consecutive year since its launch

02/24/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Buenos Aires, February 24, 2021 - Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV) (hereinafter, 'Supervielle' or the 'Company'), a universal financial services group in Argentina with a national presence, reports that as of February 19, 2021, BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos), together with the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) and with the academic endorsement of the Earth Institute of Columbia University, presented the rebalancing of the Sustainability Stock Index. Following this rebalancing, Grupo Supervielle remains in the BYMA Sustainability Stock Index and has been so since the Index launched on December 2018.

The Index is non-commercial and evaluates the performance of the most liquid issuers listed in BYMA (Merval index members for recent years), in the four ESG-D pillars, based on the information reported and available to the general public. The methodology is based on the IndexAmericas, and the data collection is undertaken by Refinitiv.

The index identifies and highlights the leading companies in Environmental, Social, Sustainable Development and Corporate Governance (ESG-D).


Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 18:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
01:35pGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : is part of the BYMA Sustainability Stock Index for the t..
PU
02/18Argentina bank Supervielle sees shares spike on takeover rumors
RE
02/12GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : AR Partners Webinar Presentation
PU
2020GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Market Discipline Report
PU
2020GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : ´s Financial Statements as of September 30, 2020
PU
2020GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 3Q20 Financial Statements as of September 30, 2020
PU
2020GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Supervielle announces the launch of MODO, the Argentine ..
PU
2020GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Bolsillo Digital, and the City of Mendoza join forces to..
PU
2020GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : UBS Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Virtual Conferenc..
PU
2020GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Company Presentation December 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 481 M 474 M 474 M
Net income 2020 5 858 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 348 M 283 M 283 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 019
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,18 ARS
Last Close Price 55,50 ARS
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Biglia Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Mazzitello Chief Technology Officer
Esteban Nicolás D´Agostino Chief of Operations & Central Services
Moira Almar Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.-11.20%283
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ