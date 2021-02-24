Grupo Supervielle S A : is part of the BYMA Sustainability Stock Index for the third consecutive year since its launch

Buenos Aires, February 24, 2021 - Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV) (hereinafter, 'Supervielle' or the 'Company'), a universal financial services group in Argentina with a national presence, reports that as of February 19, 2021, BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos), together with the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) and with the academic endorsement of the Earth Institute of Columbia University, presented the rebalancing of the Sustainability Stock Index. Following this rebalancing, Grupo Supervielle remains in the BYMA Sustainability Stock Index and has been so since the Index launched on December 2018.

The Index is non-commercial and evaluates the performance of the most liquid issuers listed in BYMA (Merval index members for recent years), in the four ESG-D pillars, based on the information reported and available to the general public. The methodology is based on the IndexAmericas, and the data collection is undertaken by Refinitiv.

The index identifies and highlights the leading companies in Environmental, Social, Sustainable Development and Corporate Governance (ESG-D).