MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Supervielle S.A.    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 03/08
54 ARS   -1.28%
Grupo Supervielle S A : 4Q20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

03/09/2021 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

´

  • YTD New accounts

3

3

4

4

STAGE 1 MVPs

  • Reduction of cash transactions at human tellers

  • NPS improvement

  • Increased self-service transactions in 24 Hrs ATM Lobby

  • Increased traffic during off business hours at 24 Hours Lobby

  • Early indication of good performance in new SME format

2021

Digital Transformation

Branch & Channel Transformation

Boosted by personalized analytics and cognitive advisoryOf our customers to meet and anticipate their needsTo support growth and capture efficienciesIn the process of generating new business models within Supervielle ecosystem and leveraging capabilities (such as customer vision, data, value proposition from other companies)

6

6

Fiscal Deficit / GDP [%]

[AR$ Mill]1)

[%]1)

[%]1)

8

8

[AR$ Mill.]

[Mill, %]

[AR$ Mill.]

[%.]

[%]

Evolution

[%]

[%]

AR$ Change

QoQBusiness Sector

6.9271.781 750

Families and individuals 47,2% 44,0%

Agribusiness 14,3% 13,6%Food & Beverages

  • -1.285 Construction & Public works

343

-301

1.146

-172

-2.130

Retailer

Wine Utilities Financial Oil, Gas & Mining

Transport Chemicals & plastics

Automobile Machinery & Equipment

Others

4Q20 share

3Q20 share

9,2% 9,2%

4,1% 5,6%

1,9% 1,7%

2,7% 3,2%

3,8% 3,0%

2,6% 2,9%

0,3% 2,4%

1,2% 1,4%

[%]

[%]

Loans

Deposits

Asset Quality

NIM

Operating Expenses

Fee Income

Capital & Liquidity

[AR$ Bill. in Nominal terms]

[Original Currency]

[in AR$ Bn. in Original Currency]

[in US$ Bn.]

[AR$ Bill. in Nominal terms]

[Original Currency]

[in AR$ Bn. in Original Currency]

[in US$ Bn.]

[AR$ Mill.]1)

[%]

[Mill, in Original Currency]1)

[AR$ Mill.]

[AR$ Mill.]

[%]

[%]

[AR$ Mill.]

[AR$ Mill.]

[%]1)

[AR$ Mill.]

[Tier I Ratio %]1)

8.147,1 1.188,1 9.335,2 -4.267,6

1.865,4

9.339,7 1.667,5 11.007,2 -4.874,0

9.710,7 1.207,4 10.918,1 -2.690,4

1.937,7

1.948,4

364,1

466,2

3.928,8

2.028,8

-1.011,4

8.878,3 518,2 9.396,6

6.265,2

4.715,7

10.980,9

0,0

0,0

2.194,4

1.966,7

408,4

395,6

-1.097,9

-1.613,6

-3.031,8

-2.715,8

7.359,1

-12,8% 30,0%

-28,8% -74,8%

-15,2% -15,0%

-12,4% -3,7% 18,9% -19,2%

- -5,2% 9,4% -

-1.996,1

-1.541,8

7.124,2

7.202,0

753,6

-66,6% -34,4%

6.795,0

8.289,1

970,3

1.418,9

657,4

3,3% -11,2%

1.006,5

-778,3

957,0

1.225,1

981,1

846,8

1.597,7

572,6

-703,7

511,7

-582,9

-22,3% -31,3% 15,9%

- - -

249.918,9

262.941,4

271.518,8

248.758,2

203.428,0

-5,0% 22,9%

256.356,3

253.665,2

244.711,5

233.111,9

216.841,6

1,1% 18,2%

110.364,4

114.430,2

120.185,4

116.478,8

125.460,2

-3,6% -12,0%

178.641,6

189.544,5

194.789,4

174.291,0

121.176,3

-5,8% 47,4%

36.338,5

35.367,9

34.521,1

33.442,9

32.931,2

2,7% 10,3%

35.622,0

34.938,8

34.149,2

29.798,3

26.239,8

2,0% 35,8%

7,4%

11,0%

14,4%

7,7% -9,6%

1,0%

1,4%

2,0%

1,0% -1,3%

19,5%

21,2%

23,5%

22,8% 29,0%

20,6%

17,1%

17,8%

21,4% 17,5%

12,7%

11,5%

12,5%

12,6% 16,8%

72,8%

61,2%

62,1%

64,5% 79,9%

61,8%

60,4%

61,7%

66,8% 103,5%

62,0%

57,4%

57,2%

62,3% 107,7%

60,4%

80,0%

89,6%

88,3% 91,9%

111,4%

123,6%

126,1%

130,2% 150,3%

14,5%

13,5%

12,7%

13,4% 16,2%

14,4%

14,7%

14,2%

14,0% 12,1%

13,8%

14,0%

13,4%

13,3% 11,8%

70,0%

68,9%

68,2%

69,8% 89,2%

3,7% 7,0% 191,5% 3,1%

4,5% 8,1% 181,3% 11,2%

6,1% 7,7% 127,1% 10,1%

6,7% 7,4%

6,6% 6,3%

99,6% 83,0%

7,2% 5,7%

11,3%

7,7%

5,4%

7,8% 11,7%

36,4%

39,3%

43,9%

50,5% 52,1%

9,9%

6,3%

6,7%

9,5% 14,3%

84,15

76,18

70,46

64,47 59,90

34,3%

29,7%

29,7%

27,6% 39,4%

32,5%

29,6%

24,4%

33,2% 48,1%

38,0%

38,0%

38,0%

38,0% 55,0%

37,3%

38,0%

38,0%

45,6% 65,3%

1.9

1.9

198 104 4.943

1,9 198 104 4.976

1,8 1,8

198 104 5.005

198 198

118 118

4.960 5.019

7.453,9

1.812,3

9.266,2

1.776,7

777,8

-974,8

7.092,0

4.223,4

3.949,1

5.135,9

8.397,7

8.109,2

1.290,8

941,8

9.688,6

9.051,1

1.685,3

1.583,2

293,9

355,4

-2.650,7

-2.205,3

6.226,4

5.884,0

1.959,1

1.992,0

1.927,8

1.923,5

2.221,3

1.875,0

6.840,0

4.412,3

397,4

3.245,5

7.237,5

7.657,8

1.692,5

1.348,7

289,6

266,8

-1.541,8

-1.368,1

5.231,1

5.690,4

1.780,4

1.029,8

1.465,7

1.466,2

1.417,2

1.570,3

-11,2% 7.453,9

40,4% 1.812,3

-4,4% 9.266,2

5,4% 1.776,7

164,7% -63,2%

777,8 -974,8

13,9% 7.092,0

115,6% 4.223,4

104,9% 3.949,1

131,2% 5.135,9

245.369,1

231.155,9

222.401,1

192.679,5

146.493,1

6,1% 67,5%

238.490,7

227.006,7

207.540,3

169.586,3

156.563,6

5,1% 52,3%

110.364,4

102.787,4

100.280,6

92.230,8

92.154,9

7,4% 19,8%

178.641,6

170.259,1

158.604,2

135.795,5

89.008,2

4,9% 100,7%

31.903,4

26.770,0

24.876,9

22.685,2

21.680,0

19,2% 47,2%

29.335,5

25.822,2

23.781,1

22.182,6

20.638,5

13,6% 42,1%

53,8%

29,9%

32,4%

26,4%

28,4%

6,6%

3,4%

3,7%

3,5%

3,7%

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 42 481 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2020 5 858 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 663 M 272 M 273 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 019
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,18 ARS
Last Close Price 54,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Biglia Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Mazzitello Chief Technology Officer
Esteban Nicolás D´Agostino Chief of Operations & Central Services
Moira Almar Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.-13.60%272
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.34%466 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.50%320 330
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%290 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.38%213 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.61%192 502
