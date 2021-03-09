Grupo Supervielle S A : 4Q20 SUPV Figures (EN)
SUPV Contact+
Investor Relations Contacts:
Ana Bartesaghi
Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer
5411-4324-8132
Ana.BARTESAGHI@supervielle.com.ar
Gustavo Tewel
5411-4324-8158
Gustavo.TEWEL@supervielle.com.ar
Nahila Schianmarella
5411-4324-8135
Nahila.SCHIANMARELLA@supervielle.com.ar
Valeria Kohan
5411-4340-3013
Valeria.KOHAN@supervielle.com.ar
For information about Grupo Supervielle, visit:
www.gruposupervielle.com.
mailto:Ana.BARTESAGHI@supervielle.com.armailto:Gustavo.TEWEL@supervielle.com.armailto:Nahila.SCHIANMARELLA@supervielle.com.armailto:Valeria.KOHAN@supervielle.com.ar
http://www.gruposupervielle.com./
Highlights
Highlights
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
% Change
INCOME STATEMENT
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
FY20
FY19
% Chg.
Net Interest Income
8,147.1
9,339.7
9,710.7
8,878.3
6,265.2
-12.8%
30.0%
36,075.8
13,452.2
168.2%
NIFFI & Exchange Rate Differences
1,188.1
1,667.5
1,207.4
518.2
4,715.7
-28.8%
-74.8%
4,581.2
28,095.2
-83.7%
Net Financial Income
9,335.2
11,007.2
10,918.1
9,396.6
10,980.9
-15.2%
-15.0%
40,657.0
41,547.4
-2.1%
LELIQ Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
-4,267.6
-4,874.0
-2,690.4
0.0
0.0
-12.4%
-
- 11,832.0
- 0
Net Service Fee Income (excluding income from insurance activities)
1,865.4
1,937.7
1,948.4
2,194.4
1,966.7
-3.7%
-5.2%
7,945.9
8,652.6
-8.2%
Income from Insurance activities
432.8
364.1
466.2
408.4
395.6
18.9%
9.4%
1,671.5
1,667.3
0.3%
RECPPC
3,176.2
3,928.8
2,028.8
-1,097.9
-1,613.6
-19.2%
-
8,035.8
- 7,891.9
Loan Loss Provisions
-1,011.4
-3,031.8
-2,715.8
-1,996.1
-1,541.8
-66.6%
-34.4%
- 8,755.2
- 10,524.4
-16.8%
Personnel & Administrative Expenses
7,359.1
7,124.2
7,202.0
6,795.0
8,289.1
3.3%
-11.2%
28,480.3
29,594.0
-3.8%
Profit before income tax
753.6
970.3
1,418.9
1,006.5
-778.3
-22.3%
-
4,149.4
- 3,746.7
-
Attributable Net income
657.4
957.0
1,225.1
572.6
-703.7
-31.3%
-
3,412.1
- 3,993.5
-
Attributable Comprehensive income
981.1
846.8
1,597.7
511.7
-582.9
15.9%
-
3,937.4
- 3,875.8
-
Earnings per Share (AR$)
2.1
1.9
3.5
1.1
-1.3
8.6
(8.5)
Earnings per ADRs (AR$)
10.7
9.3
17.5
5.6
-6.4
43.1
(42.4)
Average Outstanding Shares (in millions)
456.7
456.7
456.7
456.7
456.7
456.7
456.7
BALANCE SHEET
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
Total Assets
249,918.9
262,941.4
271,518.8
248,758.2
203,428.0
-5.0%
22.9%
Average Assets1
251,314.9
268,640.8
250,358.3
233,111.9
221,602.3
-6.4%
13.4%
Total Loans & Leasing2
110,364.4
114,430.2
120,185.4
116,478.8
125,460.2
-3.6%
-12.0%
Total Deposits
178,641.6
189,544.5
194,789.4
174,291.0
121,176.3
-5.8%
47.4%
Attributable Shareholders' Equity
36,338.5
35,367.9
34,521.1
33,442.9
32,931.2
2.7%
10.3%
Average Attributable Shareholders' Equity1
35,622.0
34,938.8
34,149.2
30,669.2
29,212.0
2.0%
21.9%
KEY INDICATORS
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
FY20
FY19
Profitability & Efficiency
ROAE
7.4%
11.0%
14.4%
7.5%
-9.6%
9.9%
-12.6%
ROAA
1.0%
1.4%
2.0%
1.0%
-1.3%
1.3%
-1.5%
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
19.5%
21.2%
23.5%
22.8%
29.0%
21.3%
21.0%
Net Fee Income Ratio
20.6%
17.1%
17.8%
21.4%
17.5%
19.1%
19.6%
Cost / Assets
12.7%
11.5%
12.5%
12.6%
16.8%
12.0%
11.8%
Efficiency Ratio
72.8%
61.2%
62.1%
64.5%
79.9%
64.9%
69.0%
Liquidity & Capital
Total Loans to Total Deposits
61.8%
60.4%
61.7%
66.8%
103.5%
AR$ Loans to AR$ Deposits
62.0%
57.4%
57.2%
62.3%
107.7%
US$ Loans to US$ Deposits
60.4%
80.0%
89.6%
88.3%
91.9%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)3
111.4%
123.6%
126.1%
130.2%
150.3%
Total Equity / Total Assets
14.5%
13.5%
12.7%
13.4%
16.2%
Capital / Risk weighted assets 4
14.4%
14.7%
14.2%
14.0%
12.1%
Tier1 Capital / Risk weighted assets 5
13.8%
14.0%
13.4%
13.3%
11.8%
Risk Weighted Assets / Total Assets
70.0%
69.0%
68.2%
69.8%
89.2%
Asset Quality
NPL Ratio
3.7%
4.5%
6.1%
6.7%
7.4%
Allowances as a % of Total Loans
7.0%
8.1%
7.7%
6.6%
6.3%
Coverage Ratio
191.5%
181.3%
127.1%
99.6%
83.0%
Cost of Risk
3.1%
11.2%
10.1%
7.2%
5.1%
7.8%
8.1%
MACROECONOMIC RATIOS
Retail Price Index (%)6
11.3%
7.7%
5.4%
7.8%
11.7%
Avg. Retail Price Index (%)
36.4%
39.3%
43.9%
50.5%
52.1%
UVA (var)
9.9%
6.3%
6.7%
9.5%
14.3%
Pesos/US$ Exchange Rate
84.15
76.18
70.46
64.47
59.90
Badlar Interest Rate (eop)
34.3%
29.7%
29.7%
27.6%
39.4%
Badlar Interest Rate (avg)
32.5%
29.6%
24.4%
33.2%
48.1%
Monetary Policy Rate (eop)
38.0%
38.0%
38.0%
38.0%
55.0%
Monetary Policy Rate (avg)
37.3%
38.0%
38.0%
45.6%
65.3%
OPERATING DATA
Active Customers (in millions)7
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.8
1.8
Bank Branches
198
198
198
198
198
Other Acces Points
104
104
104
118
118
Employees8
4,943
5,005
4,976
4,960
5,019
Highlights - Non-restated
(In millions of Argentine Ps.)
% Change
INCOME STATEMENT
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
FY20
FY19
% Chg.
Net Interest Income
7,453.9
8,397.7
8,109.2
6,840.0
4,412.3
-11.2%
68.9%
30,800.9
8,525.0
261.3%
NIFFI & Exchange Rate Differences
1,812.3
1,290.8
941.8
397.4
3,245.5
40.4%
-44.2%
4,442.4
16,448.9
-73.0%
Net Financial Income
9,266.2
9,688.6
9,051.1
7,237.5
7,657.8
-4.4%
21.0%
35,243.3
24,973.9
41.1%
Net Service Fee Income (excluding income from insurance activities)
1,776.7
1,685.3
1,583.2
1,692.5
1,348.7
5.4%
31.7%
6,737.7
5,166.6
30.4%
Income from Insurance activities
777.8
293.9
355.4
289.6
266.8
164.7%
191.5%
1,716.7
946.1
81.4%
Loan Loss Provisions
-974.8
-2,650.7
-2,205.3
-1,541.8
-1,368.1
-63.2%
-28.7%
- 7,372.7
- 6,479.3
13.8%
Personnel & Administrative Expenses
7,095.3
6,223.1
5,884.0
5,231.1
5,690.4
14.0%
24.7%
24,433.5
17,949.3
36.1%
Profit before income tax
4,219.9
1,962.6
1,992.0
1,780.4
1,029.8
115.0%
309.8%
9,954.9
3,228.0
208.4%
Attributable Net income
3,946.6
1,930.3
1,923.5
1,465.7
1,466.2
104.5%
169.2%
9,266.0
4,257.9
117.6%
Attributable Comprehensive income
5,133.4
2,223.8
1,875.0
1,417.2
1,570.3
130.8%
226.9%
10,649.4
4,827.1
120.6%
Earnings per Share (AR$)
11.2
4.9
4.1
3.1
3.4
Earnings per ADRs (AR$)
56.2
24.3
20.5
15.5
17.2
Average Outstanding Shares (in millions)
456.7
456.7
456.7
456.7
456.7
BALANCE SHEET
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
Total Assets
245,369.1
231,155.9
222,401.1
192,679.5
146,493.1
6.1%
67.5%
Average Assets1
238,262.5
226,778.5
207,540.3
169,586.3
156,563.6
5.1%
52.2%
Total Loans & Leasing
110,364.4
102,787.4
100,280.6
92,230.8
92,154.9
7.4%
19.8%
Total Deposits
178,641.6
170,259.1
158,604.2
135,795.5
89,008.2
4.9%
100.7%
Attributable Shareholders' Equity
31,903.4
26,770.0
24,876.9
22,685.2
21,680.0
19.2%
47.2%
Average Attributable Shareholders' Equity1
29,336.7
25,823.5
23,781.1
22,182.6
20,638.5
13.6%
42.1%
PROFITABILITY
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
FY20
FY19
ROAE
53.8%
29.9%
32.4%
26.4%
28.4%
34.2%
22.6%
ROAA
6.6%
3.4%
3.7%
3.5%
3.7%
4.1%
2.7%
Net Income
Income Statement
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
FY20
FY19
% YoY
Consolidated Income Statement Data IFRS:
Interest income
16,304.5
16,551.0
15,299.0
16,495.4
15,744.1
-1.5%
3.6%
64,649.9
60,983.6
6.0%
Interest expenses
-8,157.5
-7,211.3
-5,588.3
-7,617.1
-9,478.9
13.1%
-13.9%
-28,574.1
-47,531.4
-39.9%
Net interest income
8,147.1
9,339.7
9,710.7
8,878.3
6,265.2
-12.8%
30.0%
36,075.8
13,452.2
168.2%
Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
958.1
1,188.8
783.7
385.0
4,026.0
-19.4%
-76.2%
3,315.6
28,536.4
-88.4%
Result from recognition of assets measured at amortized cost
-67.0
188.3
65.1
14.7
0.0
-
-
201.1
0.0
-
Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency
297.0
290.4
358.6
118.5
689.7
2.3%
-56.9%
1,064.5
-441.2
-
NIFFI & Exchange Rate Differences
1,188.1
1,667.5
1,207.4
518.2
4,715.7
-28.8%
-74.8%
4,581.2
28,095.2
-83.7%
Net Financial Income
9,335.2
11,007.2
10,918.1
9,396.6
10,980.9
-15.2%
-15.0%
40,657.0
41,547.4
-2.1%
LELIQ Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
-4,267.6
-4,874.0
-2,690.4
0.0
0.0
-12.4%
-
-11,832.0
0.0
-
Fee income
2,868.4
2,844.5
2,741.2
3,039.8
2,792.9
0.8%
2.7%
11,493.8
11,707.6
-1.8%
Fee expenses
-1,002.9
-906.8
-792.7
-845.4
-826.2
10.6%
21.4%
-3,547.9
-3,055.0
16.1%
Income from insurance activities
432.8
364.1
466.2
408.4
395.6
18.9%
9.4%
1,671.5
1,667.3
0.3%
Net Service Fee Income
2,298.2
2,301.8
2,414.7
2,602.7
2,362.3
-0.2%
-2.7%
9,617.3
10,319.9
-6.8%
Subtotal
7,365.8
8,435.0
10,642.3
11,999.3
13,343.2
-12.7%
-44.8%
38,442.3
51,867.3
-25.9%
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
3,176.2
3,928.8
2,028.8
-1,097.9
-1,613.6
-19.2%
-
8,035.8
-7,891.9
-
Other operating income
806.8
1,001.5
1,043.3
1,034.5
994.4
-19.4%
-18.9%
3,886.2
3,742.3
3.8%
Loan loss provisions
-1,011.4
-3,031.8
-2,715.8
-1,996.1
-1,541.8
-66.6%
-34.4%
-8,755.2
-10,524.4
-16.8%
Net Operating Income
10,337.4
10,333.5
10,998.7
9,939.7
11,182.3
0.0%
-7.6%
41,609.2
37,193.4
11.9%
Personnel expenses
4,564.4
4,638.9
4,466.1
4,498.4
5,509.2
-1.6%
-17.1%
18,167.8
19,283.3
-5.8%
Administration expenses
2,794.6
2,485.3
2,735.9
2,296.7
2,779.9
12.4%
0.5%
10,312.5
10,310.7
0.0%
Depreciations and impairment of assets
635.0
610.7
590.7
570.7
1,010.5
4.0%
-37.2%
2,407.0
2,691.2
-10.6%
Turnover tax
965.1
958.6
977.3
1,049.5
1,162.4
0.7%
-17.0%
3,950.5
5,104.6
-22.6%
Other operating expenses
624.5
669.7
809.8
517.9
1,498.6
-6.7%
-58.3%
2,621.9
3,550.3
-26.1%
Operating income
753.6
970.3
1,418.9
1,006.5
-778.3
-22.3%
-
4,149.4
-3,746.7
-
Profit before income tax
753.6
970.3
1,418.9
1,006.5
-778.3
-22.3%
-
4,149.4
-3,746.7
-
Income tax
95.8
12.8
193.0
433.5
-74.0
649.3%
-
735.0
250.4
193.6%
Net income for the year
657.9
957.6
1,225.9
573.1
-704.3
-31.3%
-
3,414.4
-3,997.1
-
Net income for the year attributable to parent company
657.4
957.0
1,225.1
572.6
-703.7
-31.3%
-
3,412.1
-3,993.5
-
Net income for the year attributable to non-controlling interest
0.5
0.6
0.8
0.5
-0.6
-19.5%
-172.5%
2.3
-3.6
-
Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax
324.1
-110.3
373.0
-60.9
120.8
-
168.3%
525.8
117.7
-
Comprehensive income
981.9
847.3
1,598.9
512.1
-583.6
15.9%
-
3,940.2
-3,879.4
.
Attributable to owners of the parent company
981.1
846.8
1,597.7
511.7
-582.9
15.9%
-
3,937.4
-3,875.8
-
Attributable to non-controlling interests
0.8
0.5
1.1
0.4
-0.6
76.0%
-
2.8
-3.6
-
ROAE
7.4%
11.0%
14.4%
7.5%
-9.6%
9.9%
-12.6%
ROAA
1.0%
1.4%
2.0%
1.0%
-1.3%
1.3%
-1.5%
Income Statement - Non-restated Figures
% Change
(In millions of Argentine Ps.)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
FY20
FY19
YoY
Argentine Banking GAAP:
Interest income
15,346.3
14,704.1
12,672.8
12,712.3
11,009.3
4.4%
39.4%
55,435.4
36,729.5
50.9%
Interest expenses
(7,892.4)
(6,306.3)
(4,563.5)
(5,872.3)
(6,597.0)
25.2%
19.6%
(24,634.5)
(28,204.5)
-12.7%
Net interest income
7,453.9
8,397.7
8,109.2
6,840.0
4,412.3
-11.2%
68.9%
30,800.9
8,525.0
261.3%
Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
1,527.1
1,039.3
648.0
306.8
2,788.5
46.9%
-45.2%
600.9
16,653.8
-96.4%
Exchange rate differences on gold and foreign currency
285.2
251.5
293.9
90.6
457.1
13.4%
-37.6%
921.2
(204.9)
-549.6%
NIFFI & Exchange Rate Differences
1,812.3
1,290.8
941.8
397.4
3,245.5
40.4%
-44.2%
1,522.1
16,448.9
-90.7%
Net Financial Income
9,266.2
9,688.6
9,051.1
7,237.5
7,657.8
-4.4%
21.0%
32,323.0
24,973.9
29.4%
Fee income
2,739.2
2,482.1
2,230.2
2,345.1
1,898.7
10.4%
44.3%
9,796.5
7,016.6
39.6%
Fee expenses
(962.5)
(796.8)
(646.9)
(652.6)
(550.1)
20.8%
75.0%
(3,058.8)
(1,850.0)
65.3%
Income from insurance activities
777.8
293.9
355.4
289.6
266.8
164.7%
191.5%
1,716.7
946.1
81.4%
Net Service Fee Income
2,554.5
1,979.2
1,938.6
1,982.1
1,615.5
29.1%
58.1%
8,454.3
6,112.7
38.3%
Other operating income
2,402.3
892.3
843.9
795.7
875.5
169.2%
174.4%
4,934.3
2,652.3
86.0%
Loan loss provisions
(974.8)
(2,650.7)
(2,205.3)
(1,541.8)
(1,368.1)
-63.2%
-28.7%
(7,372.7)
(6,479.3)
13.8%
Net Operating Income
13,248.2
9,909.4
9,628.3
8,473.4
8,780.7
33.7%
50.9%
38,338.9
27,259.7
40.6%
Personnel expenses
4,393.0
4,048.0
3,647.3
3,459.1
3,821.9
8.5%
14.9%
15,547.4
11,707.9
32.8%
Administrative expenses
2,702.3
2,175.1
2,236.6
1,772.0
1,868.4
24.2%
44.6%
8,886.0
6,241.4
42.4%
Depreciation & Amortization
388.9
329.1
290.8
257.3
253.8
18.1%
53.2%
1,266.2
894.2
41.6%
Turnover Tax
958.0
868.4
804.1
845.3
895.3
10.3%
7.0%
3,475.7
3,068.3
13.3%
Other expenses
586.1
526.1
657.4
359.3
911.4
11.4%
-35.7%
2,129.0
2,119.9
0.4%
Operating income
4,219.9
1,962.6
1,992.0
1,780.4
1,029.8
115.0%
309.8%
7,034.6
3,228.0
-
Profit before income tax
4,219.9
1,962.6
1,992.0
1,780.4
1,029.8
115.0%
309.8%
9,954.9
3,228.0
208.4%
Profit from continuing operations
4,219.9
1,962.6
1,992.0
1,780.4
1,029.8
115.0%
309.8%
9,954.9
3,228.0
208.4%
Income tax expense
270.0
30.3
67.4
313.5
(437.5)
790.4%
-
681.1
(1,033.4)
-165.9%
Net income
3,949.9
1,932.3
1,924.6
1,466.9
1,467.3
104.4%
169.2%
9,273.8
4,261.4
117.6%
Attributable to owners of the parent company
3,946.6
1,930.3
1,923.5
1,465.7
1,466.2
104.5%
169.2%
9,266.0
4,257.9
117.6%
Attributable to non-controlling interests
3.3
1.6
1.7
1.2
1.1
108.3%
199.7%
7.8
3.5
125.2%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
1,188.0
293.9
(48.5)
(48.5)
104.2
304.3%
1040.5%
1,188.2
569.6
108.6%
Comprehensive income
5,137.9
2,226.2
1,876.1
1,418.4
1,571.5
130.8%
226.9%
10,658.6
4,831.0
120.6%
Attributable to owners of the parent company
5,133.4
2,223.8
1,875.0
1,417.2
1,570.3
130.8%
226.9%
10,649.4
4,827.1
120.6%
Attributable to non-controlling interests
4.5
1.9
1.6
1.2
1.2
134.8%
282.8%
9.2
3.9
134.5%
ROAE
53.8%
29.9%
32.4%
26.4%
28.4%
34.2%
22.6%
ROAA
6.6%
3.4%
3.7%
3.5%
3.7%
4.1%
2.7%
Balance Sheet
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
36,674.9
31,138.3
37,998.2
45,146.2
35,945.3
Secuities at fair value through profit or loss
9,871.9
4,956.7
4,324.1
615.2
774.0
Derivatives
143.9
124.8
79.1
181.1
350.7
Repo transactions
22,354.7
24,558.6
5,553.0
100.0
- 0
Other financial assets
4,284.3
7,386.8
3,658.5
3,423.7
2,854.7
Loans and other financings
105,975.0
109,313.2
114,708.9
112,125.6
121,028.7
Other securities
41,264.1
56,923.6
77,242.8
58,923.3
14,528.3
Financial assets in guarantee
4,904.9
5,751.1
5,695.2
7,353.2
7,261.3
Current Income tax assets
- 0
- 0
- 0
59.7
139.5
Investments in equity instruments
116.3
97.5
52.7
11.1
19.8
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Property, plant and equipment
7,103.6
6,066.6
6,306.2
5,947.3
5,448.5
Property investments
5,997.9
4,771.6
4,775.9
4,779.5
5,520.1
Intangible Assets
6,782.5
6,074.7
5,928.0
5,839.7
5,952.8
Deferred tax assets
3,020.8
3,043.3
2,591.0
1,667.2
1,781.7
Other non-financial assets
1,423.8
2,734.6
2,605.3
2,585.5
1,822.7
Total assets
249,918.9
262,941.4
271,518.8
248,758.2
203,428.0
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
178,641.6
189,544.5
194,789.4
174,291.0
121,176.3
Non‑financial public sector
7,911.3
9,033.1
6,150.4
7,032.1
7,447.1
Financial sector
57.4
15.1
22.4
21.2
38.3
Non‑financial private sector and foreign residents
170,672.9
180,496.3
188,616.7
167,237.6
113,690.9
Liabilities at a fair value through profit or loss
2,002.0
210.5
135.5
461.9
258.1
Derivatives
2.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Repo transactions
- 0
- 0
772.0
340.9
435.4
Other financial liabilities
7,529.7
9,302.1
7,926.2
9,693.1
12,411.4
Financing received from Central Bank and others
5,851.4
8,513.9
9,583.7
10,620.6
12,276.6
Medium Term Notes
4,226.7
4,712.4
7,050.4
5,193.3
8,286.2
Current Income tax liabilities
1,288.3
1,231.3
817.5
- 0
- 0
Subordinated Loan and Negotiable Obligations
1,140.5
1,169.5
2,983.9
2,414.0
2,886.0
Provisions
681.1
833.9
873.7
689.3
921.7
Deferred tax liabilities
42.0
183.4
370.3
632.7
643.4
Other non-financial liabilities
12,146.1
11,843.9
11,667.4
10,951.9
11,175.7
Total liabilities
213,551.4
227,545.3
236,970.0
215,288.7
170,470.6
Attributable Shareholders' equity
36,338.5
35,367.9
34,521.1
33,442.9
32,931.2
Non Controlling Interest
29.0
28.2
27.8
26.6
26.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
249,918.9
262,941.4
271,518.8
248,758.2
203,428.0
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data - Non Restated Figures
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
(In millions of Argentine Ps.)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
36,606.2
27,970.1
31,705.0
35,753.0
26,403.1
Securities at fair value through profit or loss
10,015.7
4,452.4
3,607.9
487.1
568.5
Derivatives
141.9
112.1
66.0
143.4
257.6
Repo transactions
22,354.7
22,059.9
4,633.4
79.1
- 0
Other financial assets
4,143.1
6,637.2
2,952.3
2,749.5
2,092.8
Loans and other financings
105,975.0
98,191.1
95,711.1
88,759.0
88,922.2
Other securities
41,264.2
51,131.9
64,539.4
46,657.0
10,671.6
Financial assets in guarantee
4,904.9
5,165.9
4,752.0
5,822.5
5,333.7
Current Income tax assets
- 0
- 0
- 0
46.1
120.7
Investments in equity instruments
116.3
87.6
44.0
8.8
14.6
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Property, plant and equipment
5,834.8
3,892.6
3,959.4
3,543.4
3,074.8
Property investments
5,971.1
3,784.5
3,784.5
3,784.5
3,877.6
Intangible Assets
3,408.6
2,593.4
2,392.3
2,275.0
2,308.4
Deferred tax assets
3,585.7
3,576.8
2,943.0
1,370.3
1,841.1
Other non-financial assets
1,046.9
1,500.5
1,310.9
1,200.8
1,006.5
Total assets
245,369.1
231,155.9
222,401.1
192,679.5
146,493.1
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
178,641.6
170,259.1
158,604.2
135,795.5
89,008.2
Non‑financial public sector
7,911.3
8,114.0
5,131.8
5,568.2
5,470.2
Financial sector
57.4
13.6
18.7
16.8
28.1
Non‑financial private sector and foreign residents
170,672.9
162,131.5
153,453.8
130,210.5
83,509.9
Liabilities at a fair value through profit or loss
2,002.0
189.1
113.0
365.7
189.6
Derivatives
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Repo transactions
- 0
- 0
644.1
269.9
319.8
Other financial liabilities
7,461.0
8,355.7
10,538.2
9,871.9
9,171.2
Financing received from Central Bank and others
5,851.4
7,647.6
7,996.5
8,411.0
9,017.6
Medium Term Notes
4,226.7
4,232.9
5,878.3
4,112.2
6,086.5
Current Income tax liabilities
1,287.9
1,105.7
681.7
- 0
- 0
Subordinated Loan and Negotiable Obligations
1,140.5
1,050.5
2,489.7
1,911.5
2,119.9
Provisions
681.1
774.7
729.0
545.8
677.0
Deferred tax liabilities
- 0
- 0
3.0
(37.0)
2.0
Other non-financial liabilities
12,146.1
10,747.9
9,825.5
8,729.0
8,202.7
Total liabilities
213,438.3
204,363.3
197,503.2
169,975.6
124,794.5
Attributable Shareholders' equity
31,903.4
26,770.0
24,876.9
22,685.2
21,680.0
Non Controlling Interest
27.3
22.6
21.0
18.6
18.6
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
245,369.1
231,155.9
222,401.1
192,679.5
146,493.1
Net Financial Income
Interest Income
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Interest on/from:
- Cash and Due from banks
2.8
0.3
1.7
0.8
12.5
906.4%
-77.5%
- Loans to the financial sector
0.8
20.5
30.1
3.6
107.4
-95.9%
-99.2%
- Overdrafts
419.1
480.2
793.1
986.1
1,367.7
-12.7%
-69.4%
- Promissory notes
2,355.0
1,753.0
1,204.8
1,670.8
1,845.1
34.3%
27.6%
- Mortgage loans
1,172.1
826.4
904.9
1,091.3
1,566.9
41.8%
-25.2%
- Automobile and other secured loans
204.9
166.5
175.1
192.0
222.2
23.1%
-7.8%
- Personal loans
3,444.8
3,442.1
3,577.5
3,709.2
3,983.0
0.1%
-13.5%
- Corporate unsecured loans
651.5
1,147.6
1,426.6
1,998.8
2,557.6
-43.2%
-74.5%
- Credit cards loans
851.6
1,056.6
683.3
1,227.2
1,418.9
-19.4%
-40.0%
- Foreign trade loans & US loans
267.2
349.2
413.9
422.9
463.9
-23.5%
-42.4%
- Leases
170.3
157.7
182.5
193.9
281.4
7.9%
-39.5%
- Other (1)
6,764.5
7,151.0
5,905.5
4,998.8
1,917.6
-5.4%
252.8%
Total
16,304.5
16,551.0
15,299.0
16,495.4
15,744.1
-1.5%
3.6%
Interest Expenses
% Change
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Interest on:
- Checking and Savings Accounts
-3.5
11.2
13.9
20.0
116.4
-131.6%
-103.0%
- Special Checking Accounts
3,118.6
984.5
1,071.0
1,151.0
1,004.5
216.8%
210.5%
- Time Deposits
4,676.0
5,730.6
3,894.1
5,274.4
5,797.2
-18.4%
-19.3%
- Other Liabilities from Financial Transactions
332.1
427.2
472.4
1,054.4
2,152.1
-22.3%
-84.6%
- Financing from the Financial Sector
13.0
17.4
64.0
6.4
64.4
-25.3%
-79.8%
- Subordinated Loans and Negotiable Obligations
19.9
39.8
32.9
49.4
36.4
-49.9%
-45.3%
- Other
1.4
0.6
40.0
61.5
307.9
122.1%
-99.5%
Total
8,157.5
7,211.3
5,588.3
7,617.1
9,478.9
13.1%
-13.9%
NIFFI & Exchange rate differences on gold and foreign currency
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Income from:
- Government and corporate securities
835.1
1,111.9
757.0
295.9
2,301.5
-24.9%
-63.7%
- Term Operations
90.7
27.3
12.9
49.3
112.7
232.2%
-19.5%
- Securities issued by the Central Bank
32.3
49.6
13.9
39.8
1,611.8
-34.9%
-98.0%
Subtotal
958.1
1,188.8
783.7
385.0
4,026.0
-19.4%
-76.2%
Result from recognition of assets measured at amortized cost
-67.0
188.3
65.1
14.7
0.0
-135.6%
-
Exchange rate differences on gold and foreign currency
297.0
290.4
358.6
118.5
689.7
2.3%
-56.9%
Total
1,188.1
1,667.5
1,207.4
518.2
4,715.7
-28.8%
-74.8%
Net Financial Income
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Net Interest Income
8,147.1
9,339.7
9,710.7
8,878.3
6,265.2
-12.8%
30.0%
NIFFI & Exchange rate differences
1,188.1
1,667.5
1,207.4
518.2
4,715.7
-28.8%
-74.8%
Net Financial Income
9,335.2
11,007.2
10,918.1
9,396.6
10,980.9
-15.2%
-15.0%
Net Income from US$ / US$ linked denominated operations and Securities
% Chg.
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
Financial Income from US$ Operations
666.6
251.3
217.4
165.5
1,158.9
165.3%
NIFFI
345.4
250.6
152.9
121.4
1,158.9
37.8%
US$ Government Securities3
254.7
223.3
140.0
72.1
1,046.2
14.1%
Term Operations
90.7
27.3
12.9
49.3
112.7
232.2%
Interest Income
321.3
0.7
64.5
44.1
0.0
-
US$ / US$ linked Government Securities2
321.3
0.7
64.5
44.1
0.0
44802.2%
Exchange rate differences on gold and foreign currency
297.0
290.4
358.6
118.5
689.7
2.3%
Total Income from US$ Operations1
963.6
541.7
576.0
284.0
1,848.6
77.9%
NIM
NIM Analysis
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ (bps)
YoY (bps)
Total NIM
19.5%
21.2%
23.5%
22.8%
29.0%
(173)
(953)
AR$ NIM
19.1%
22.2%
25.4%
26.5%
36.7%
(310)
(1,753)
US$ NIM
22.2%
12.9%
12.6%
5.7%
3.6%
925
1,853
Loan Portfolio
19.9%
20.8%
22.8%
23.8%
23.3%
(86)
(339)
AR$ NIM
22.5%
24.9%
28.2%
30.0%
30.4%
(238)
(791)
US$ NIM
5.6%
4.2%
4.6%
4.2%
3.9%
145
167
Investment Portfolio
18.6%
23.8%
25.6%
19.7%
48.6%
(520)
(3,002)
AR$ NIM
15.9%
23.1%
25.1%
19.9%
42.3%
(723)
(2,645)
US$ NIM
45.5%
81.4%
44.1%
15.9%
115.6%
(3,595)
(7,014)
Average Assets
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ (bps)
YoY (bps)
Total Interest Earning Assets (IEA)
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
AR$ (as % of IEA)
89.1%
88.8%
85.3%
82.3%
76.8%
23
1,227
US$ (as % of IEA)
10.9%
11.2%
14.7%
17.7%
23.2%
(23)
(1,227)
Loan Portfolio (as % of IEA)
55.0%
53.9%
59.8%
68.0%
80.1%
105
(2,517)
AR$ (as % of Loan Portfolio)
84.7%
80.2%
77.0%
76.2%
73.2%
451
1,152
US$ (as % of Loan Portfolio)
15.3%
19.8%
23.0%
23.8%
26.8%
(451)
(1,152)
Investment Portfolio (as % of IEA)
45.0%
46.1%
40.2%
32.0%
19.9%
(105)
2,517
AR$ (as % of Investment Portfolio)
94.4%
98.8%
97.7%
95.3%
91.4%
(434)
301
US$ (as % of Investment Portfolio)
5.6%
1.2%
2.3%
4.7%
8.6%
434
(301)
Average Liabilities
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ (bps)
YoY (bps)
Total Interest Bearing Deposits & Low & Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
AR$
82.9%
80.7%
79.8%
74.6%
68.1%
221
1,475
US$
17.1%
19.3%
20.2%
25.4%
31.9%
(221)
(1,475)
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities
67.9%
65.8%
63.8%
65.2%
61.5%
209
637
AR$
83.4%
80.6%
79.2%
74.6%
67.4%
283
1,605
US$
16.6%
19.4%
20.8%
25.4%
32.6%
(283)
(1,605)
Low & Non Interest Bearing Deposits
32.1%
34.2%
36.2%
34.8%
38.5%
(209)
(637)
AR$
81.7%
80.8%
80.9%
74.7%
69.3%
91
1,239
US$
18.3%
19.2%
19.1%
25.3%
30.7%
(91)
(1,239)
Interest Rates
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ (bps)
YoY (bps)
Interest earned on Loans
36.2%
33.6%
33.9%
41.0%
45.5%
261
(930)
AR$
41.3%
40.1%
41.8%
51.6%
59.8%
118
(1,847)
US$
7.9%
7.1%
7.3%
7.2%
6.7%
79
117
Yield on Investment Porfolio
37.0%
39.1%
39.1%
39.4%
43.0%
(207)
(600)
AR$
34.7%
38.4%
38.7%
41.5%
71.7%
(367)
(3,701)
US$
59.5%
95.5%
53.6%
-2.5%
-261.4%
(3,601)
32,088
Cost of Funds
16.8%
14.1%
11.7%
17.6%
21.5%
271
(468)
AR$
20.0%
17.1%
14.2%
22.9%
30.7%
292
(1,070)
US$
1.4%
1.7%
1.9%
2.0%
1.9%
(29)
(47)
Market Interest Rates
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ (bps)
YoY (bps)
Monetary Policy Rate (eop)
38.0%
38.0%
38.0%
38.0%
55.0%
- 0
(1,700)
Monetary Policy Rate (avg)
37.3%
38.0%
38.0%
45.6%
65.3%
(74)
(2,801)
Badlar Interest Rate (eop)
34.3%
29.7%
29.7%
27.6%
39.4%
460
(514)
Badlar Interest Rate (avg)
32.5%
29.6%
24.4%
33.2%
48.1%
290
(1,556)
TM20 (eop)
34.3%
29.3%
29.8%
27.0%
40.5%
501
(619)
TM20 (avg)
32.3%
29.3%
23.4%
33.8%
49.2%
300
(1,689)
Investment Portfolio
Securities Breakdown1
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Held for trading
8,965.8
4,302.6
4,153.2
615.2
774.0
Government Securities
8,467.8
3,891.2
3,722.9
234.9
642.7
Securities Issued by the Central Bank
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Corporate Securities
498.0
411.4
430.3
380.2
131.3
Held to maturity
5,945.3
7,116.0
6,492.5
6,338.3
4,765.5
Government Securities2
5,941.8
7,112.3
6,488.3
6,326.0
4,758.0
Securities Issued by the Central Bank
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Corporate Securities
3.6
3.7
4.2
12.3
7.5
Available for sale
36,341.2
50,559.2
70,973.9
52,596.1
9,782.7
Government Securities
7,534.0
1,608.5
1,826.2
459.6
- 0
Securities Issued by the Central Bank
28,787.2
48,940.8
69,137.2
52,125.4
9,762.8
Corporate Securities
20.0
10.0
10.4
11.1
19.8
Total
51,252.3
61,977.8
81,619.6
59,549.6
15,322.1
Securities Issued by the Central Bank in Guarantee (Held to maturity)
- 0
- 0
5,345.4
- 0
- 0
AR$ Gov Sec, in Guarantee3
458.3
1,112.9
- 0
- 0
- 0
US$ Gov Sec, in Guarantee
- 0
- 0
393.9
1,789.0
1,680.1
AR$ Gov Sec.in Time Deposits
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
78.9
Total (incl. US$ Gov Sec. in Guarantee)
51,710.6
63,090.7
87,358.9
61,338.6
17,081.1
Investment Portfolio
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Securities Issued by the Central Bank
28,787.2
48,940.8
69,137.2
52,125.4
9,762.8
AR$ Leliq
28,787.2
48,940.8
69,137.2
52,125.4
9,762.8
Government Securities
21,943.6
12,611.9
12,037.5
7,020.5
5,400.7
AR$
14,293.7
12,487.7
12,037.5
7,020.5
4,877.8
US$ Linked/US$
7,649.9
124.3
- 0
0.0
522.9
Corporate Securities
521.6
425.1
444.9
403.7
158.6
AR$
521.6
425.1
444.9
403.7
158.6
US$
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Securities Issued by the Central Bank in Guarantee (Held to maturity)
- 0
- 0
5,345.4
- 0
- 0
AR$
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Gov Sec. in Guarantee
458.3
1,112.9
393.9
1,789.0
1,680.1
AR$
458.3
1,112.9
- 0
- 0
- 0
US$
- 0
- 0
393.9
1,789.0
1,680.1
AR$ Gov Sec in Time Deposits (Held to maturity)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
78.9
AR$
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
79.0
Total
51,710.7
63,090.7
87,358.9
61,338.6
17,002.2
AR$
43,602.5
61,853.6
86,965.0
61,338.6
15,052.9
US$ Linked/US$
7,649.9
124.3
393.9
0.0
2,028.2
0.0
-0
-0
-0
- 78.9
Goverment Securities breakdown
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
dec 20
sep 20
Treasury Bonds 2020/2022 (Reserve Requirements)
5,837.6
7,070.4
Boncer
2,512.3
2,465.0
Boncer in Guarantee
458.3
1,112.9
Lecer
2,811.9
869.4
Treasury Bonds (Badlar)
1,280.1
882.8
U$S Linked Govt. Securities
7,649.9
- 0
Lebad
- 0
41.9
Others
1,851.8
1,282.4
Total
22,401.9
13,724.8
Earning assets
Interest Earning Assets
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Investment Portfolio
Government and Corporate Securities
20,876.1
34.4%
16,682.8
50.2%
12,523.6
48.5%
9,674.5
25.1%
9,564.3
66.1%
Securities Issued by the Central Bank
30,979.3
38.8%
62,547.2
36.1%
52,871.0
36.8%
40,650.8
42.8%
20,157.0
32.0%
Total Investment Portfolio
51,855.3
37.0%
79,230.0
39.1%
65,394.6
39.1%
50,325.3
39.4%
29,721.3
43.0%
Loans
Loans to the Financial Sector
15.9
21.1%
207.5
39.5%
330.4
36.5%
304.8
4.8%
497.2
86.4%
Overdrafts
4,107.6
40.8%
6,235.9
30.8%
8,538.6
37.2%
7,485.2
52.7%
8,861.5
61.7%
Promissory Notes
17,275.5
54.5%
16,307.3
43.0%
12,068.2
39.9%
11,559.9
57.8%
11,094.6
66.5%
Mortgage loans
10,015.5
46.8%
10,396.8
31.8%
10,525.1
34.4%
10,732.6
40.7%
10,572.5
59.3%
Automobile and Other Secured Loans
1,690.0
48.5%
1,490.2
44.7%
1,437.7
48.7%
1,586.2
48.4%
1,861.2
47.7%
Personal & Business Banking Personal Loans
16,627.3
57.6%
16,940.2
61.9%
16,885.9
66.5%
18,610.4
63.7%
19,423.8
64.3%
Consumer Finance Personal Loans
3,323.1
126.6%
3,248.8
101.3%
3,680.6
83.5%
3,837.1
77.6%
4,706.6
73.2%
Corporate Unsecured Loans
18,419.3
14.1%
18,178.9
25.3%
16,563.1
34.5%
14,659.7
54.5%
15,466.5
66.1%
Retail Banking Credit Card Loans
13,604.6
17.4%
12,895.7
24.0%
11,617.7
15.9%
12,940.2
29.0%
12,589.5
34.6%
Consumer Finance Credit Card Loans
3,039.4
34.2%
2,767.9
40.7%
2,774.6
31.9%
3,033.6
38.3%
3,346.7
39.5%
Receivables from Financial Leases
3,193.9
21.3%
3,494.6
18.1%
3,711.5
19.7%
4,041.1
19.2%
4,880.5
23.1%
Total Loans excl. Foreign trade and US$ loans1
91,312.1
40.6%
92,163.7
39.3%
88,133.3
40.7%
88,790.7
49.9%
93,300.7
57.2%
Foreign Trade Loans & US$ loans
14,075.4
7.6%
19,784.5
7.1%
22,805.6
7.3%
23,255.0
7.3%
28,053.1
6.6%
Total Loans
105,387.4
36.2%
111,948.2
33.6%
110,938.9
33.9%
112,045.8
41.0%
121,353.8
45.5%
Securities Issued by the Central Bank in Repo Transaction
34,462.2
33.8%
16,441.5
19.2%
9,166.7
16.8%
2,393.1
43.8%
336.9
67.0%
Total Interest‑Earning Assets
191,705.0
36.0%
207,619.8
34.5%
185,500.1
34.9%
164,764.2
40.6%
151,412.0
45.1%
Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Low & Non-Interest -Bearing Deposits
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Time Deposits
63,993.3
29.2%
90,163.2
25.4%
62,417.3
25.0%
62,053.4
34.0%
48,593.3
47.7%
AR$ Time Deposits
59,597.1
31.3%
84,543.3
27.0%
56,733.2
27.3%
56,531.8
37.2%
43,777.3
52.8%
FX Time Deposits
4,396.3
0.9%
5,619.9
1.4%
5,684.0
1.7%
5,521.6
1.7%
4,816.0
1.8%
Special Checking Accounts
54,440.3
22.9%
27,357.2
14.4%
41,061.1
10.4%
28,742.7
16.0%
22,800.3
17.6%
AR$ Special Checking Accounts
47,180.1
26.4%
19,322.9
20.3%
32,861.6
13.0%
18,439.1
24.8%
10,016.8
39.6%
FX Special Checking Accounts
7,260.2
0.2%
8,034.3
0.3%
8,199.5
0.3%
10,303.6
0.3%
12,783.6
0.4%
Borrowings from Other Fin. Inst. & Medium Term Notes
12,102.1
11.4%
15,020.9
11.8%
14,789.3
14.5%
18,542.0
22.9%
26,022.4
34.1%
Subordinated Loans and Negotiable Obligations
1,133.5
7.0%
1,948.9
8.2%
2,701.6
4.9%
2,726.4
7.2%
3,016.4
4.8%
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities
131,669.2
24.8%
134,490.1
21.4%
120,969.3
18.3%
112,064.4
26.9%
100,432.5
36.1%
Low & Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings Accounts
37,870.1
-0.0%
41,875.9
0.1%
39,202.9
0.1%
34,944.3
0.2%
35,507.9
-3.1%
AR$ Savings Accounts
27,867.5
-0.1%
29,932.9
0.1%
27,729.9
0.2%
22,670.6
0.3%
21,887.0
-5.0%
FX Savings Accounts
10,002.6
11,943.0
0.0%
11,473.1
12,273.7
13,620.9
Checking Accounts
24,407.6
28,038.6
29,570.9
24,870.8
27,322.3
AR$ Checking Accounts
23,033.2
26,574.7
27,890.8
22,000.9
21,681.5
FX Checking Accounts
1,374.5
1,463.9
1,680.1
2,869.8
5,640.9
Total Low & Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits
62,277.7
0.0%
69,914.5
0.0%
68,773.9
0.0%
59,815.0
0.0%
62,830.2
0.0%
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities & Low & Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits
193,947.0
16.8%
204,404.6
14.1%
189,743.1
11.7%
171,879.5
17.6%
163,262.7
21.5%
AR$
160,751.0
20.0%
164,907.4
17.1%
151,394.2
14.2%
128,290.0
22.9%
111,242.5
30.7%
FX
33,196.0
1.4%
39,497.2
1.7%
38,349.0
1.9%
43,589.4
2.0%
52,020.2
1.9%
AR$ Liabilities. Avg. Balance
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Interest‑Bearing Liabilities
Time Deposits
59,597.1
31.3%
84,543.3
27.0%
43,777.3
52.8%
Special Checking Accounts
47,180.1
26.4%
19,322.9
20.3%
10,016.8
39.6%
Borrowings from Other Fin. Inst. & Medium Term Notes
3,073.2
33.9%
4,533.7
30.1%
13,879.9
59.0%
Subordinated Loans and Negotiable Obligations
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities
109,850.3
29.3%
108,399.9
25.9%
67,674.0
52.1%
Low & Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings Accounts
27,867.5
29,932.9
21,887.0
Checking Accounts
23,033.2
26,574.7
21,681.5
Total Low & Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
50,900.6
56,507.5
43,568.5
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities & Low & Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
160,751.0
20.0%
164,907.4
17.1%
111,242.5
30.7%
US$ Liabilities. Average Balance
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Interest‑Bearing Liabilities
Time Deposits
4,396.3
0.9%
5619.9380588229
1.4%
4816.043
1.8%
Special Checking Accounts
7,260.2
0.2%
8034.285506162
0.3%
12783.562
0.4%
Borrowings from Other Fin. Inst. & Medium Term Notes
9,028.9
3.7%
10487.1299291339
4.0%
12142.454
5.6%
Subordinated Loans and Negotiable Obligations
1,133.5
7.0%
1948.8594574037
8.2%
3016.42
4.8%
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities
21,818.9
2.2%
26,090.2
2.6%
32,758.5
2.9%
Low & Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
Savings Accounts
10,002.6
11943.0282479345
13620.859
Checking Accounts
1,374.5
1463.9438467561
5640.86
Total Low & Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
11,377.1
13,407.0
19,261.7
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities & Low & Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
33,196.0
1.4%
39,497.2
1.7%
52,020.2
1.9%
Result from exposure to Infl
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
3,176.2
3,928.8
2,028.8
-1,097.9
-1,613.6
-19.2%
-
LELIQ Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
-4,267.6
-4,874.0
-2,690.4
0.0
0.0
-12.4%
-
Total
-1,091.4
-945.2
-661.6
-1,097.9
-1,613.6
15.5%
-32.4%
Assets & Liabilities avg life
ASSETS
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
AR$
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Assets
Total AR$ Assets
192
153
140
134
167
Cash
1
2%
1
0%
1
1%
1
3
Cash (without interest rate risk)
6%
6%
8%
16%
16%
Government & Corporate Securities
182
21%
129
29%
72
38%
39
31%
104
11%
Total AR$ Loans
280
240
38%
237
37%
215
40%
184
59%
Promissory Notes
86
8%
115
8%
145
7%
30
6%
50
9%
Corporate Unsecured Loans
286
6%
143
5%
157
5%
140
6%
100
10%
Mortgage
120
5%
30
5%
30
5%
30
6%
30
8%
Personal Loans
665
10%
608
9%
578
9%
538
11%
475
15%
Auto Loans
412
1%
367
1%
360
1%
367
1%
245
1%
Credit Cards
97
9%
98
8%
255
2%
121
8%
110
12%
Overdraft
19
1%
20
2%
98
7%
19
4%
18
5%
Other Loans
93
2%
84
2%
50
3%
75
2%
58
2%
Receivable From Financial Leases
348
1%
345
1%
369
1%
379
1%
371
1%
Other Assets (without interest rate risk)
12%
9%
9%
12%
9%
US$
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Assets
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Assets
Total US$ Assets
536
339
310
261
278
Cash
1
12%
1
12%
1
13%
1
15%
3
16%
Cash (without interest rate risk)
35%
0
31%
27%
20%
21%
Government & Corporate Securities
1,132
16%
7,559
1%
1%
1
0%
28
1%
Total US$ Loans
489
28%
339
42%
268
48%
322
51%
343
50%
Receivable From Financial Leases
514
4%
548
5%
544
4%
583
5%
599
5%
Other Assets (without interest rate risk)
1%
2%
2%
6%
5%
LIABILITIES
AR$
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total AR$ Liabilities
Total AR$ Liabilities
16
55
53
35
67
Deposits
12
89%
53
87%
51
87%
29
86%
42
78%
Private Sector Deposits
12
85%
55
83%
52
85%
29
83%
42
74%
Checking Accounts (without interest rate risk)
31%
29%
34%
34%
43%
Special Checking Accounts
1
29%
1
12%
1
15%
1
13%
2
1%
Time Deposits
23
25%
32
23%
35
22%
27
29%
31
25%
Pre Cabcelable Time Deposit
134
0%
114
19%
132
14%
93
7%
Public Sector Deposits
25
4%
27
4%
17
2%
34
3%
42
4%
Other Sources of funding
44
1%
74
5%
88
4%
90
6%
187
9%
Other Liabilities (without interest rate risk)
6%
5%
5%
5%
6%
US$
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Liabilities
Avg. Repricing (days)
% of total US$ Liabilities
Total U$S Liabilities
77
97
70
66
75
Deposits
15
63%
20
63%
20
60%
20
66%
13
67%
Private Sector Deposits
15
63%
20
61%
20
57%
20
62%
13
61%
Checking Accounts (without interest rate risk)
31%
0
29%
0
27%
27%
29%
Special Checking Accounts
1
20%
1
18%
1
18%
1
22%
3
23%
Time Deposits
38
12%
43
14%
51
12%
53
13%
38
9%
Public Sector Deposits
2%
2%
34
3%
66
4%
22
6%
Other Sources of funding
2%
3%
27%
2%
2%
Subordinated Negotiable Obligations
323
3%
414
3%
221
7%
313
5%
404
6%
Net Fee Income
Net Service Fee Income
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Income from:
Deposit Accounts
1,001.8
1,115.2
1,194.9
1,315.5
1,122.8
-10.2%
-10.8%
Loan Related
19.1
25.1
37.3
83.4
69.5
-23.8%
-72.5%
Credit cards commissions
893.9
824.9
696.7
997.9
1,020.0
8.4%
-12.4%
Leasing commissions
57.6
39.3
33.2
26.7
32.8
46.5%
75.5%
Other1
895.9
840.0
779.1
616.3
547.8
6.7%
63.5%
Total Fee Income
2,868.4
2,844.5
2,741.2
3,039.8
2,792.9
0.8%
2.7%
Expenses:
Commissions paid
970.4
880.1
782.2
836.8
816.4
10.3%
18.9%
Exports and foreign currency transactions
32.6
26.8
10.5
8.6
9.8
21.6%
231.9%
Total Fee Expenses
1,002.9
906.8
792.7
845.4
826.2
10.6%
21.4%
Net Services Fee Income
1,865.4
1,937.7
1,948.4
2,194.4
1,966.7
-3.7%
-5.2%
Expenses
Personnel, Administrative Expenses & D&A
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Personnel Expenses
4,564.4
4,638.9
4,466.1
4,498.4
5,509.2
-1.6%
-17.1%
Administrative expenses
2,794.6
2,485.3
2,735.9
2,296.7
2,779.9
12.4%
0.5%
Directors' and Statutory Auditors' Fees
93.4
85.5
114.2
48.3
88.6
9.2%
5.5%
Other Professional Fees
368.3
249.4
431.0
245.4
353.0
47.7%
4.3%
Advertising and Publicity
209.2
185.7
149.2
144.6
175.5
12.6%
19.2%
Taxes
508.3
469.3
418.1
461.6
577.9
8.3%
-12.0%
Third Parties Services
458.2
468.9
449.9
372.1
485.9
-2.3%
-5.7%
Other
1,157.2
1,026.5
1,173.5
1,024.6
1,099.0
12.7%
5.3%
Total Personnel & Administrative Expenses ("P&A")
7,359.1
7,124.2
7,202.0
6,795.0
8,289.1
3.3%
-11.2%
D&A
635.0
610.7
590.7
570.7
1,010.5
4.0%
-37.2%
Total P&A and D&A
7,994.1
7,734.9
7,792.7
7,365.8
9,299.5
3.4%
-14.0%
Total Employees1
4,943
5,005
4,976
4,960
5,019
-1.2%
-1.5%
Bank Branches
198
198
198
198
198
0.0%
0.0%
Other Acces Points
104
104
104
118
118
0%
-11.9%
Efficiency Ratio
72.8%
61.2%
62.1%
64.5%
79.9%
Other Income, Net
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Other Operating Income
806.8
1,001.5
1,043.3
1,034.5
994.4
-19.4%
-18.9%
Other Expenses
624.5
669.7
809.8
517.9
1,498.6
-6.7%
-58.3%
Subtotal
182.3
331.9
233.5
516.6
-504.2
-45.1%
-
Turnover tax
965.1
958.6
977.3
1,049.5
1,162.4
0.7%
-17.0%
Total
-782.8
(626.7)
(743.8)
(533.0)
(1,666.6)
24.9%
-53.0%
Results excluding CFL
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
GS
IUDÚ
GS excl. IUDÚ
GS
IUDÚ
GS excl. IUDÚ
GS
IUDÚ
GS excl. IUDÚ
GS
IUDÚ
GS excl. IUDÚ
Net Financial Income /Average Assets**
14.9%
30.3%
14.2%
16.4%
34.9%
15.7%
17.4%
32.1%
16.8%
15.7%
24.4%
15.3%
LLP / Avg. Assets**
1.6%
8.0%
1.3%
4.5%
12.6%
4.2%
4.3%
12.4%
4.0%
3.3%
8.5%
3.1%
ROA**
1.0%
-9.0%
1.5%
1.4%
-8.3%
1.8%
2.0%
-5.8%
2.3%
1.0%
-9.0%
1.5%
ROE**
7.4%
-30.2%
11.0%
11.0%
-24.2%
14.7%
14.4%
-16.4%
17.9%
7.7%
-29.6%
13.0%
Assets / Shareholders´equity
7.1
3.4
7.4
7.7
2.9
8.2
7.3
2.8
7.9
8.0
3.3
8.7
Assets
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
Assets Evolution
% Change
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
Cash and due from banks
36,674.9
31,138.3
37,998.2
45,146.2
35,945.3
17.8%
2.0%
Securities Issued by the Central Bank
28,787.2
48,940.8
69,137.2
52,125.4
9,762.8
-41.2%
194.9%
Government Securities
21,943.6
12,611.9
12,037.5
7,020.5
5,400.7
74.0%
306.3%
Loans & Leasing
110,364.4
114,430.2
120,185.4
116,478.8
125,460.2
-3.6%
-12.0%
Repo transactions with Central Bank
22,354.7
24,558.6
5,553.0
100.0
0.0
-9.0%
na
Property, Plant & Equipments
7,103.6
6,066.6
6,306.2
5,947.3
5,448.5
17.1%
30.4%
Other & Intangible1
22,690.5
25,195.0
20,301.3
21,940.0
21,410.5
-9.9%
6.0%
Total Assets
249,918.9
262,941.4
271,518.8
248,758.2
203,428.0
-5.0%
22.9%
Loans
Loan & Financial Leases Portfolio
% Change
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
To the non‑financial public sector
23.5
130.2
240.3
77.3
39.3
-81.9%
-40.1%
To the financial sector
12.1
19.7
358.4
107.4
104.3
-38.8%
-88.4%
To the non‑financial private sector and foreign residents (before allowances):
107,184.7
110,868.5
115,889.4
112,326.4
120,866.6
-3.3%
-11.3%
Overdrafts
2,426.6
3,702.4
6,247.9
6,931.2
7,355.8
-34.5%
-67.0%
Promissory notes
35,106.5
34,885.9
33,255.4
24,207.9
29,658.7
0.6%
18.4%
Mortgage loans
10,359.1
10,321.8
10,751.1
10,769.7
10,749.5
0.4%
-3.6%
Automobile and other secured loans
1,819.9
1,632.4
1,498.3
1,552.7
1,657.4
11.5%
9.8%
Personal loans
20,011.5
20,458.7
20,499.9
22,112.4
22,967.6
-2.2%
-12.9%
Credit card loans
19,367.0
17,150.0
16,492.6
16,230.1
17,810.4
12.9%
8.7%
Foreign trade loans & US$ loans
12,688.0
17,001.6
21,198.8
23,740.6
24,710.5
-25.4%
-48.7%
Others
5,406.1
5,715.8
5,945.4
6,781.8
5,956.7
-5.4%
-9.2%
Less: allowances for loan losses
-7,487.5
-8,777.4
-9,017.1
-7,331.4
-7,768.1
-14.7%
-3.6%
Total Loans, net
99,732.8
102,241.1
107,471.0
105,179.7
113,242.0
-2.5%
-11.9%
Receivables from financial leases
2,987.2
3,278.4
3,588.4
3,865.1
4,439.5
-8.9%
-32.7%
Accrued interest and adjustments
156.8
133.3
108.9
102.7
10.6
17.6%
1379.5%
Less: allowances
-253.0
-393.0
-218.5
-317.0
-111.7
-35.6%
126.5%
Total Loan & Financial Leases, net
102,623.9
105,259.8
110,949.8
108,830.4
117,580.4
-2.5%
-12.7%
Total Loan & Financial Leases (before allowances)
110,364.4
114,430.2
120,185.4
116,478.8
125,460.2
-3.6%
-12.0%
Loans by currency
% Change
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
AR$ Loans (in AR$)
95,146.9
94,717.3
95,859.1
89,657.2
96,257.0
0.5%
-1.2%
Foreign Currency Loans (in US$)
180.8
232.5
288.1
329.4
358.1
-22.2%
-49.5%
Risk Mg
Loan portfolio atomization
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
%Top10
17%
18%
18%
16%
16%
%Top50
30%
33%
35%
33%
32%
%Top100
36%
38%
42%
39%
40%
Loan portfolio collateral
Entrepreneurs & Small Businesses
SMEs & Middel Market
Large
Total
Collateralized Portfolio
50%
45%
42%
43%
Unsecured Portfolio
50%
55%
58%
57%
Asset quality
Asset Quality
% Change
(In millions of Argentine Ps.)
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
Commercial Portfolio
39,755.9
44,925.6
51,016.2
49,986.4
55,866.9
-11.5%
-28.8%
Non-Performing
2,654.3
2,607.5
4,621.4
4,783.2
5,065.6
1.8%
-47.6%
Consumer Lending Portfolio1
71,250.8
68,901.7
66,024.1
62,344.0
64,152.6
3.4%
11.1%
Non-Performing
1,551.3
2,714.6
2,954.8
3,234.1
4,511.1
-42.9%
-65.6%
Total Performing Portfolio2
111,006.7
113,827.3
117,040.4
112,330.3
120,019.5
-2.5%
-7.5%
Total Non-Performing
4,205.6
5,322.2
7,576.3
8,017.2
9,576.7
-21.0%
-56.1%
Total Non-Performing / Total Portfolio
3.7%
4.5%
6.1%
6.7%
7.4%
Total Allowances
8,052.0
9,651.2
9,628.6
7,986.0
7,952.2
-16.6%
1.3%
Coverage Ratio
191.5%
181.3%
127.1%
99.6%
83.0%
Write-Off (in the quarter)
2,610.6
3,009.2
1,073.3
1,962.3
1,864.6
-13.2%
40.0%
NPL Ratio and Delinquency by Product & Segment
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Corporate Segment NPL
6.7%
6.1%
9.2%
9.8%
9.2%
Personal and Business Segment NPL
1.8%
3.4%
3.5%
3.6%
3.8%
Personal Loans NPL
0.3%
3.2%
2.6%
2.1%
4.2%
Credit Card Loans NPL
0.7%
2.2%
1.9%
2.5%
3.8%
Mortgages NPL
4.7%
1.6%
1.5%
1.0%
1.3%
SMEs NPL1
7.8%
9.3%
9.9%
11.1%
6.9%
Consumer Finance Segment NPL
4.7%
5.5%
9.6%
10.0%
17.2%
Personal Loans NPL
6.1%
7.8%
9.6%
10.2%
25.1%
Credit Card Loans NPL
4.0%
3.5%
11.5%
13.1%
12.3%
Car Loans NPL
4.7%
7.8%
11.5%
10.8%
15.9%
Total NPL
3.7%
4.5%
6.1%
6.7%
7.4%
% Change
Loan Loss Provisions, net
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Corporate
-654.9
1,753.5
1,529.6
635.0
-137.3%
LLP
- 605.0
1,725.7
1,476.1
743.8
-135.1%
Other LLP
- 49.9
27.8
53.5
- 108.8
-279.3%
Personal and Business
1,061.4
975.7
1,080.5
760.7
8.8%
LLP
1,380.6
997.0
971.6
977.9
38.5%
Other LLP
- 319.2
- 21.4
109.0
- 217.2
1393.3%
Consumer Finance
179.3
273.2
289.5
229.6
-34.4%
LLP
208.4
307.1
313.5
254.0
-32.1%
Other LLP
- 29.1
- 33.9
- 24.0
- 24.3
-14.2%
Other
28.5
0.0
-44.3
15.8
na
LLP
27.4
2.0
- 45.3
20.5
na
Other LLP
1.1
- 2.0
1.0
- 4.7
na
Deferral of Credit Cards balances
AR$ million
As of December
Individuals
1,205
Commercial Loans
- 0
Consumer Finance
600
Total
1,805
Deferral of Loan Installments
As of December
% of total loans subject to deferral
Individuals
12%
Commercial Loans
15%
Consumer Finance
39%
Total
15%
Total amount rescheduled
AR$10.4 bn
Allowances for Loan losse
Analysis of the Allowance for Loan Losses
Lifetime ECL
Balance at the beginning of the period
12-month ECL
Financial assets with significant increase in credit risk
Credit-impaired financial assets
Simplified approach (*)
Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency in Allowances
Balance at the end of the period
Repo transactions
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Other Financial Assets
336.8
- 1.3
- 0
173.0
- 0
- 135.0
373.5
Loans and Other Financings
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Other Financial Entities
16.4
29.4
- 0
1.0
- 0
- 12.4
34.4
Non Financial Private Sector
7,624.6
154.6
1,408.6
932.1
- 0
- 2,710.2
7,409.7
Overdraft
2,008.5
- 94.7
21.9
- 1,141.6
- 0
- 210.8
583.3
Unsecured Corporate Loans
495.4
6.6
287.3
- 24.6
- 0
- 203.0
561.7
Mortgage Loans
628.0
- 2.4
98.6
- 333.2
- 0
- 103.8
287.2
Automobile and other secured loans
132.6
5.4
6.8
90.2
- 0
- 62.4
172.7
Personal Loans
1,125.0
89.3
93.2
50.5
- 0
- 360.5
997.5
Credit Crads
736.7
66.1
477.8
- 44.3
- 0
- 328.2
908.1
Receivables from financial leases
189.1
55.1
- 9.4
- 23.5
- 0
- 56.1
155.2
Other
2,309.2
29.2
432.4
2,358.6
- 0
- 1,385.3
3,744.0
Other Securities
4.8
- 0.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1.3
3.6
Other non-financial Assets
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total Allowances
7,982.7
182.7
1,408.6
1,106.1
- 0
- 2,858.9
7,821.2
Exposure to UVA CER
4Q20
3Q20
Assets exposed to CER/UVA
Loans
11,056.3
13,381.5
Mortgage Loans
9,970.6
9,896.5
Car Loans
360.7
409.4
Personal Loans
23.0
28.5
Other Loans
586.7
2,919.0
Interest
115.3
128.0
Securities
5,782.5
4,447.2
BONCER/LECER
5,782.5
4,447.2
Total Assets
16,838.8
17,828.7
Liabilities exposed to CER/UVA
Deposits
270.4
413.9
Savings accounts on Construction industry unemployment fund
156.0
138.2
Interest
0.3
1.4
Total Liabilities
426.7
553.5
Total Exposure to CER/UVA, net
16,412.1
17,275.2
Funding
Funding & Other Liabilities
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
Deposits
Non‑Financial Public Sector
7,911.3
9,033.1
6,150.4
7,032.1
7,447.1
-12.4%
6.2%
Financial Sector
57.4
15.1
22.4
21.2
38.3
Non‑Financial Private Sector and Foreign Residents
Checking Accounts
16,891.0
17,878.4
22,575.1
18,242.3
16,499.7
-5.5%
2.4%
Savings Accounts
43,414.1
42,511.1
48,488.8
46,920.3
40,009.4
2.1%
8.5%
Time Deposits
46,113.1
49,014.3
46,691.7
51,190.0
32,483.5
-5.9%
42.0%
Wholesale Funding
64,254.7
71,092.5
70,861.1
50,885.1
24,698.3
-9.6%
160.2%
Others
4,823.4
41,636.4
32,835.6
17,533.1
11,979.0
-88.4%
-59.7%
Special Checking Accounts
59,431.3
29,456.0
38,025.5
33,351.9
12,719.2
101.8%
367.3%
Total Deposits
178,641.6
189,544.5
194,789.4
174,291.0
121,176.3
-5.8%
47.4%
Other Source of Funding
Liabilities at a fair value through profit or loss
2,002.0
210.5
135.5
461.9
258.1
851.1%
675.8%
Derivatives
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Repo Transactions
0.0
0.0
772.0
340.9
435.4
Other financial liabilities
7,529.7
9,302.1
7,926.2
9,693.1
12,411.4
-19.1%
-39.3%
Financing received from Central Bank and others
5,851.4
8,513.9
9,583.7
10,620.6
12,276.6
-31.3%
-52.3%
Medium Term Notes
4,226.7
4,712.4
7,050.4
5,193.3
8,286.2
-10.3%
-49.0%
Current Income tax liabilities
1,288.3
1,231.3
817.5
0.0
0.0
4.6%
Subordinated Loan and Negotiable Obligations
1,140.5
1,169.5
2,983.9
2,414.0
2,886.0
-2.5%
-60.5%
Provisions
681.1
833.9
873.7
689.3
921.7
-18.3%
-26.1%
Deferred tax liabilities
42.0
183.4
370.3
632.7
643.4
-77.1%
-93.5%
Other non-financial liabilities
12,146.1
11,843.9
11,667.4
10,951.9
11,175.7
2.6%
8.7%
Total Other Source of Funding
34,909.8
38,000.8
42,180.6
40,997.7
49,294.4
-8.1%
-29.2%
Attributable Shareholders' Equity
36,338.5
35,367.9
34,521.1
33,442.9
32,931.2
2.7%
10.3%
Total Funding
249,889.9
262,913.2
271,491.1
248,731.6
203,401.8
-5.0%
22.9%
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
% Change
AR$ Deposits
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
Non‑Financial Public Sector
7,007.8
8,124.7
4,821.8
5,204.2
4,491.0
-13.7%
56.0%
Financial Sector
55.4
14.7
22.2
18.3
25.9
276.9%
113.6%
Non‑Financial Private Sector and Foreign Residents
146,392.1
156,765.3
162,793.2
138,709.2
84,886.5
-6.6%
72.5%
Checking Accounts
16,891.0
17,878.4
22,575.1
18,242.3
16,499.7
-5.5%
2.4%
Savings Accounts
31,744.3
31,694.0
36,887.0
34,849.9
26,201.1
0.2%
21.2%
Time Deposits
41,635.9
43,477.2
41,437.1
45,379.5
27,798.9
-4.2%
49.8%
Wholesale Funding
56,120.8
63,715.7
61,894.0
40,237.6
14,386.8
-11.9%
290.1%
Special Checking Accounts
51,727.2
22,605.5
29,691.8
23,190.3
3,033.0
128.8%
1605.5%
Others
4,393.6
41,110.2
32,202.2
17,047.2
11,353.8
-89.3%
-61.3%
Total AR$ Deposits
153,455.2
164,904.7
167,637.2
143,931.6
89,403.4
-6.9%
71.6%
US$ Deposits
% Change
(In millions of US$)
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
QoQ
YoY
Total US$ Deposits
299.3
290.6
321.6
372.9
389.7
3.0%
-23.2%
Liquidity
US$ Liquidity
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
(In US$ million)
Cash and due from banks
242.4
205.6
213.1
207.3
232.0
US$ Treasury Bonds
- 0
-
- 0
- 0
2.5
Liquid US$ Assets
242.4
213.1
213.1
207.3
234.5
Total US$ Deposits
299.3
290.6
321.6
372.9
389.7
Liquid US$ Assets / Total US$ Deposits
81.0%
73.3%
66.3%
55.6%
60.2%
AR$ Liquidity
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
Cash and due from banks
16,276.6
13,706.0
20,006.7
29,132.0
19,290.0
Securities Issued by the Central Bank (Leliq)
28,787.2
48,940.8
69,137.2
52,125.4
9,762.8
Treasury Bonds (Botes)
5,837.6
7,070.4
6,087.6
5,896.0
4,207.0
Repo with Central Bank
22,354.7
24,558.6
5,553.0
100.0
- 0
Liquid AR$ Assets
73,256.1
94,275.8
100,784.5
87,253.4
33,259.8
Total AR$ Deposits
153,455.2
164,904.7
167,637.2
143,931.6
89,403.4
Liquid AR$ Assets / Total AR$ Deposits
47.7%
57.2%
60.1%
60.6%
37.2%
Capital
Consolidated Capital
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Attributable Shareholders' Equity
36,338.5
35,367.9
34,521.1
33,442.9
32,931.2
Average Shareholders' Equity
34,400.8
33,993.8
32,397.6
30,669.2
31,791.7
Shareholders' Equity as a % of Total Assets
14.5%
13.5%
12.7%
13.4%
16.2%
Avg. Shareholders' Equity as a % of Avg. Total Assets
13.4%
13.4%
13.2%
13.2%
11.7%
Tang. Shareholders' Equity as a % of T. Tang. Assets
12.2%
11.4%
10.8%
11.4%
13.7%
Calculation of Excess Capital
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Allocated to Assets at Risk
9,047.1
9,477.0
9,020.6
7,291.7
7,164.8
Allocated to Bank Premises and Equipment, Intangible Assets and Equity Investment Assets
1,350.0
0.0
0.0
993.2
826.1
Market Risk
551.8
386.0
357.1
251.8
251.7
Public Sector and Securities in Investment Account
27.7
15.3
14.0
15.3
11.5
Operational Risk
3,233.8
3,072.4
2,909.0
2,602.8
2,350.0
Required Minimum Capital Under Central Bank Regulations
14,210.4
12,950.7
12,300.6
11,154.7
10,604.1
Basic Net Worth
30,242.3
27,557.0
24,670.0
21,203.8
16,991.1
Complementary Net Worth
1,090.9
1,190.1
1,148.1
1,046.8
1,033.7
Deductions
-7,028.2
-5,856.7
-5,004.2
-3,598.4
-2,999.7
Total Capital Under Central Bank Regulations
24,304.9
22,890.4
20,813.9
18,652.1
15,025.1
Excess Capital
10,094.5
9,939.7
8,513.4
7,497.4
4,421.0
Credit Risk Weighted Assets
125,991.6
114,959.9
109,441.6
101,860.1
96,585.7
Risk Weighted Assets
173,834.4
158,427.3
150,468.2
137,535.9
129,638.2
Total Capital
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Tier 1 Capital
Paid in share capital common stock
829.6
829.6
829.6
829.6
829.6
Irrevocable capital contributions
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Share premiums
6,898.6
6,898.6
6,898.6
6,898.6
6,898.6
Disclosed reserves and retained earnings
-4,786.7
-4,299.7
-4,021.4
-3,816.3
5,351.4
Non‑controlling interests
346.7
363.1
387.8
407.3
126.0
Capital adjustments
22,680.7
19,586.7
17,671.9
16,376.4
0.0
IFRS Adjustments
366.2
187.4
111.8
-42.4
1,001.8
Expected Loss - Communication "A" 6938 item 10
2,210.1
2,917.2
2,351.7
639.0
0.0
100% of results
1,585.9
1,010.9
373.1
0.0
2,247.1
50% of positive results
312.7
287.5
318.9
186.6
536.6
Sub‑Total: Gross Tier I Capital
30,443.9
27,781.4
24,922.0
21,478.8
16,991.1
Deduct:
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
All Intangibles
2,548.9
1,651.8
1,419.7
1,268.2
754.2
Pending items
91.0
49.1
29.1
45.7
25.6
Other deductions
4,566.1
4,311.6
3,686.1
2,396.8
2,219.9
Total Deductions
7,206.0
6,012.5
5,134.9
3,710.6
2,999.7
Sub‑Total: Tier I Capital
23,237.9
21,768.8
19,787.2
17,768.1
13,991.4
Tier 2 Capital
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
General provisions/general loan‑loss reserves 50%
1,090.9
980.0
957.1
869.0
871.4
Subordinated term debt
0.0
210.1
191.0
177.8
162.3
Sub‑Total: Tier 2 Capital
1,090.9
1,190.1
1,148.1
1,046.8
1,033.7
Total Capital
24,328.8
22,958.9
20,935.3
18,814.9
15,025.1
Credit Risk weighted assets
126,312.3
115,285.7
109,783.9
101,860.1
96,585.7
Risk weighted assets
174,954.4
159,546.4
151,589.9
137,535.9
129,638.2
Tier 1 Capital / Risk weighted assets
13.3%
14.6%
13.1%
12.9%
10.8%
Regulatory Capital / Risk weighted assets
13.9%
14.4%
13.8%
13.7%
11.6%
Fx Position
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
(In thousands of US$)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
244,230
202,375
217,759
212,086
235,077
Secuities at fair value through profit or loss
87,460
9,716
15,153
7,867
13,121
Loans
145,495
229,919
248,374
295,016
316,093
Other Receivables from Financial Intermediation
4,201
2,580
3,006
11,941
9,176
Other Receivable from Financial Leases
20,432
23,229
25,115
25,645
29,252
Other Assets
7,434
13,214
13,787
34,468
37,215
Other non-financial assets
773
148
160
45
107
Total assets
510,025
481181.750533436
523,355
587,069
640,042
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
299,142
297,489
284,813
331,883
389,627
Other financial liabilities
105,163
143,350
197,051
177,658
191,229
Other Liabilities
14,844
18,332
19,530
14,721
17,670
Subordinated Notes
13,554
32,684
35,338
28,863
35,393
Total liabilities
432,702
491,855
536,731
553,126
633,920
Net Position on Balance
77,323
-10,673
-13,376
33,943
6,123
Net Derivatives Position
-18,234
16,850
30,901
-8,226
1,631
Global Net Position
59,089
6,176
17,525
25,718
7,754
Reserve Requirements
Minimum Cash Reserve Requirements on AR$ Deposits (Avg. Balance. AR$ Bn.)
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Cash
7,556.2
11,013.4
11,540.2
20,013.5
13,830.7
Treasury Bond
5,137.9
6,087.5
4,688.1
4,557.1
3,090.2
Leliq
11,958.2
17,518.2
10,497.1
6,323.9
4,320.9
Special Deduction1
12,730.0
10,648.3
8,859.7
4,318.9
2,695.1
Total Cash Reserve Requirements
37,382.4
45,267.4
35,213.5
23,936.9
24,790.2
US$ Deposits (Avg. Balance. US$ MM.)
dec 20
sep 20
jun 20
mar 20
dec 19
Cash
133.3
127.5
84.8
137.8
127.4
Total Cash Reserve Requirements
133.3
127.5
84.8
137.8
127.4
Segments
Personal & Business Segment - Highlights
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
3,072.5
4,151.4
5,407.8
-26.0%
-43.2%
NIIFI & Exchange rate differences
56.4
210.0
1,191.4
-73.2%
-95.3%
Net Financial Income
3,128.8
4,361.4
6,599.3
-28.3%
-52.6%
Net Service Fee Income
1,092.0
1,174.4
1,243.4
-7.0%
-12.2%
Net Operating Revenue, before Loan Loss Provisions
5,081.9
6,455.2
6,231.1
-21.3%
-18.4%
RECPPC
166.9
586.5
(318.3)
-71.5%
Loan Loss Provisions
-1,380.6
(997.0)
(826.2)
38.5%
67.1%
Profit before Income Tax
-2,889.5
(1,240.7)
(1,260.8)
132.9%
129.2%
Attributable Net Income
-2,133.4
(880.0)
(1,292.2)
142.4%
65.1%
Balance Sheet
Loans (Net of LLP)
51,463.6
52,665.1
55,281.7
-2.3%
-6.9%
Receivables from Financial Leases (Net of LLP
1,011.3
1,144.0
1,667.5
-11.6%
-39.3%
Total Loan Portfolio (Net of LLP)
52,475.0
53,809.1
56,949.2
-2.5%
-7.9%
Deposits
93,834.1
94,423.0
86,332.4
-0.6%
8.7%
Corporate Segment - Highlights
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
1,506.4
1,505.1
1,424.6
0.1%
5.7%
NIIFI & Exchange rate differences
10.6
10.6
113.5
0.0%
-90.7%
Net Financial Income
1,517.0
1,515.6
1,538.1
0.1%
-1.4%
Net Service Fee Income
94.7
99.1
287.1
-4.4%
-67.0%
Net Operating Revenue, before Loan Loss Provisions
1,141.2
-1,694.9
1,579.3
-27.7%
RECPPC
-332.1
-343.9
-376.1
-3.5%
-11.7%
Loan Loss Provisions
605.0
-1,725.7
-510.3
-218.6%
Profit before Income Tax
1,057.8
-802.0
-312.9
Attributable Net Income
781.0
-548.4
-336.9
Balance Sheet
Loans (Net of LLP)
40,415.2
43,215.6
49,720.0
-6.5%
-18.7%
Receivables from Financial Leases (Net of LLP
1,825.2
1,837.5
2,658.8
-0.7%
-31.4%
Total Loan Portfolio (Net of LLP)
42,240.4
45,053.1
52,378.8
-6.2%
-19.4%
Deposits
16,184.8
15,596.7
14,481.6
3.8%
11.8%
Treasury Segment - Highlights
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
2,759.5
2,880.7
-1,406.3
-4.2%
-296.2%
NIIFI & Exchange rate differences
951.9
887.9
3,035.7
7.2%
-68.6%
Results from Recognition of Financial Instruments at amortized cost
-35.2
188.3
- 0
-118.7%
Net Financial Income
3,676.2
3,957.0
1,629.4
-7.1%
125.6%
Net Operating Revenue, before Loan Loss Provisions
3,497.7
3,342.7
1,762.4
4.6%
98.5%
LELIQ Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency
-4,267.6
-4,874.0
- 0
-12.4%
RECPPC
3,965.4
4,185.8
-79.4
-5.3%
Profit before Income Tax
2,657.8
2,852.9
1,265.8
-6.8%
110.0%
Attributable Net Income
1,982.6
2,144.2
1,228.7
-7.5%
61.4%
Consumer Finance Segment - Highlights
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
748.9
799.3
665.6
-6.3%
12.5%
NIIFI & Exchange rate differences
55.4
64.6
36.1
-14.2%
53.4%
Net Financial Income
804.4
863.9
701.8
-6.9%
14.6%
Net Service Fee Income
569.9
216.1
314.9
163.8%
81.0%
Net Operating Revenue, before Loan Loss Provisions
1,168.3
867.0
868.5
34.8%
34.5%
RECPPC
-321.5
-306.0
-415.1
5.1%
-22.5%
Loan Loss Provisions
-208.4
-307.1
-300.7
-32.1%
-30.7%
Profit before Income Tax
-50.5
-392.0
-685.8
-87.1%
-92.6%
Attributable Net Income
-49.5
-325.0
-369.0
-84.8%
-86.6%
Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio (Net of LLP)
7,387.5
6,398.9
7,898.5
-6.5%
-6.5%
Consumer Finance Lending Business*
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
Avg. Assets
10,488
9,732
12,239
Net Financial Income
795
850
674
Loan Loss Provisions
209
307
234
Personnel & Administrative Expenses
642
602
748
Attributable Net Income
-236.0
-203.0
(313)
Net Financial Income / Average Assets**
30.3%
34.9%
22.0%
Loan Loss Provisions / Average Assets**
8.0%
12.6%
7.7%
Operating Expenses /Average Assets**
24.5%
24.7%
24.5%
ROAA**
-9.0%
-8.3%
-10.2%
ROAE**
-30.2%
-24.2%
-31.9%
Assets / Shareholders´Equity
3.4
2.9
3.1
Insurance Segment - Highlights
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Net Financial Income
71.2
84.9
194.0
-16.1%
-63.3%
Net Service Fee Income
382.7
309.8
364.6
23.5%
5.0%
Net Operating Revenue, before Loan Loss Provisions
351.1
304.8
63.1
15.2%
456.8%
RECPPC
-105.2
-92.5
-497.8
13.8%
-24.5%
Profit before Income Tax
154.5
196.6
-139.4
-21.4%
-171.4%
Attributable Net Income
91.2
131.9
-216.4
-30.8%
-142.2%
Gross written premiums
573.3
532.8
575.3
7.6%
-0.4%
Claims Paid
103.7
89.2
95.0
16.2%
9.2%
Combined Ratio
61.0%
66.4%
61.6%
Asset Management & Others Segment Highlights
% Change
(In millions of Ps. stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period)
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Net Interest Income
1.4
(2.2)
67.9
-165.2%
-97.9%
NIIFI & Exchange rate differences
67.8
49.5
105.3
37.1%
-35.6%
Net Financial Income
69.2
47.2
173.1
46.5%
-60.0%
Net Service Fee Income
427.6
451.8
155.6
-5.4%
174.8%
Net Operating Revenue, before Loan Loss Provisions
452.9
507.0
156.7
-10.7%
189.0%
RECPPC
-100.0
(69.2)
-167.9
44.4%
-40.5%
Profit before Income Tax
141.3
201.4
82.1
-29.8%
72.2%
Attributable Net Income
70.8
132.9
32.4
-46.7%
118.5%
Assets Under Management
38,836
46,089
22,874
-15.7%
69.8%
Market Share
2.1%
2.4%
2.1%
Avg. Consumer
Interest Earning Assets
4Q20
3Q20
4Q19
(In millions of Argentina Ps.)
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Avg. Balance
Avg. Rate
Investment Portfolio
Government and Corporate Securities
397.5
36.1%
291.4
31.1%
190.8
60.0%
Securities Issued by the Central Bank
525.1
46.8%
272.8
54.3%
0.0
0.0%
Total Investment Portfolio
922.6
42.2%
564.2
42.4%
190.8
60.0%
Loans to the Financial Sector
Automobile and Other Secured Loans
968.4
69.8%
775.3
64.0%
696.2
62.1%
Consumer Finance Personal Loans
3,323.1
126.6%
3,248.8
101.3%
4,706.6
73.2%
Credit Card Loans
3,039.4
34.2%
2,767.9
40.7%
3,346.7
39.5%
Total Loans
7,330.9
80.8%
6,792.0
72.4%
8,749.6
59.4%
Repo Transactions
0.0
0.0%
0.0
0.0%
0.0
0.0%
Total Interest.Earning Assets
7,330.9
80.8%
6,792.0
72.4%
8,749.6
59.4%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Special Checking Accounts
2,559.4
28.3%
2,471.4
18.2%
0.0
0.0%
Time Deposits
1,576.2
42.3%
1,563.7
35.7%
1,063.3
57.5%
Borrowings from Other Fin. Inst. & Unsub Negotiable Obligations
1,557.4
45.9%
800.3
31.7%
4,308.2
49.2%
Total Interest‑Bearing Liabilities
5,692.9
37.0%
4,835.5
26.1%
5,371.6
50.9%
Disclaimer
Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:30:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Sales 2020
42 481 M
469 M
469 M
Net income 2020
5 858 M
64,7 M
64,7 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
4,77x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
24 663 M
272 M
273 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
5 019
Free-Float
86,5%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
51,18 ARS
Last Close Price
54,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target
34,3%
Spread / Average Target
-5,23%
Spread / Lowest Target
-27,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.