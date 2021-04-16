Log in
    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
Grupo Supervielle S A : Response to a request for information for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

04/16/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Buenos Aires, April 14, 2021

Messrs.

Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad

ANSES

Tucumán 500, piso 2°

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires

Present

RE: Response to a request for information for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. to be held on April 27, 2021 (the "AGM")

Dear Sirs,

We are pleased to address this letter to you with reference to the AGM and with the aim of replying your information request for the casting of votes in your capacity of shareholder. In such regard, please be advised that:

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

1. Details of shareholding breakdown to date. Please include details of the shareholders' register where percentages of each shareholder with a shareholding above 5% are specified, stating total votes and total shares.

RESPONSE:

As of today, the shareholding structure of Grupo Supervielle S.A. is as follows:

Shareholder

Class A

Class B

Total

Share

Total votes

%

% Class

shares

shares

shares

capital

votes

B shares

Julio Patricio

61,738,188

98,684,713

160,422,901

35.12%

407,375,653

57.89%

24.98%

Supervielle

Float

296,299,421

296,299,421

64.88%

296,299,421

42.11%

75.02%

Total

61,738,188

394,984,134

456,722,322

100.00%

703,675,074

100.00%

100.00%

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

2. Copy of the Board of Directors' minutes which summoned to the Shareholders' Meeting.

RESPONSE:

Please be informed that the Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes # 613 dated March 17, 2021 by which the AGM was summoned is available at the Argentine Securities Commission's Financial Information Platform ("Autopista de la Información Financiera") in Actas Societarias / Actas de Directorio with ID # 2724337 (March 18, 2021).

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

3. Composition of the Board of Directors during 2020 and to date (regular and alternates) with the dates of appointment and their terms of office; including resignations and new appointments as appropriate.

RESPONSE:

Current breakdown of the Board of Directors (including terms of office) is as follows:

Position

Name

Latest

Expiration of term

appointment

(Shareholders'

Meeting to consider

financial statements

as of…)

Chairman

Julio Patricio Supervielle

April 26, 2019

December 31, 2020

First Vice-Chairman

Jorge Oscar Ramírez

April 26, 2019

December 31, 2020

Second Vice-

Emérico Alejandro

April 28, 2020

December 31, 2021

Chairman

Stengel

Directors

Atilio María Dell'Oro

April 26, 2019

December 31, 2020

Maini

Eduardo Braun

April 26, 2019

December 31, 2020

Laurence Nicole

April 28, 2020

December 31, 2020

Mengin de Loyer (1)

José María Orlando (2)

August 12,

December 31, 2020

2020

Hugo Enrique Santiago

April 26, 2019

December 31, 2020

Basso

  1. Appointed by the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on
    April 28, 2020 to replace Mr Ricardo De Lellis, who resigned to the Board as of that date.
  2. Appointed by the ordinary shareholders' meeting held on August 12, 2020 to replace Ms Victoria Premrou, who resigned to the Board on July 3, 2020.

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

4. Statement on the officers and/or attorney-in-fact authorized by the Company to execute this request, with copy of the instrument that evidences such authority (if extensive, the relevant piece of the instrument will suffice).

RESPONSE:

The authorized signatory is Ms Ana Bartesaghi in her capacity of Alternate Responsible Officer for Market Relations. Attached please find a digital copy (relevant piece only) of Board Meeting Minutes' # 586 dated June 19, 2020 that states the appointment of the Responsible Officers for Market Relations.

[MINUTES 586]

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

5. On the Agenda items:

  1. (Item 2) Consideration of the documentation pursuant to section 234, subsection 1 of Law No. 19,550, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
    It is requested to provide a copy of the accounting documentation according to article 234 of Law 19,550 approved and signed by the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the External Auditor.
    The Argentine Securities Commission (the "CNV"), by General Resolution No. 777/2018 established that the issuing entities subject to its control must apply to the annual financial statements, for intermediate and special periods, to close as from and including December 31, 2018, the methodology of restatement of the financial statements in a homogeneous currency as set forth by IAS 29.
    In this context, it is requested to confirm whether the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 that are being submitted for consideration of the AGM are presented restated in a homogeneous currency. This being the case, please provide a detail of the applied index.
    Information is requested on the evolution of the company's personnel from
    2018 to 2020.
    Additionally, it is requested to provide any other support information that may be relevant to consider this agenda item.

RESPONSE:

The requested documents were published on March 10, 2021 through the Argentine Securities Commission's Financial Information Platform ("Autopista de la Información Financiera") with ID # 2720843.

The financial statements as of December 31, 2020 are presented restated in a homogeneous currency using the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) prepared by INDEC for indexation purposes (base month: December 2016). For those items with

a previous date of origin, it is used the IPIM published by the FACPCE, as set forth by Resolution JG 517/16.

The evolution of the Company's and its subsidiaries' personnel (including temporary employees) from 2018 to 2020 is as follows:

2018 2019 2020

Total 5,253 5,084 5,021

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

  1. (Item 3) Consideration of the performance of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
    Information is requested as to the performance of the Board of Directors during 2020, with express individualization of the Board members.

RESPONSE:

Please refer to the "Voting Recommendations and Motion Proposals for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held April 27, 2021" expressed by the Board of Directors on March 31, 2021, that were published as Relevant Information through the Argentine Securities Commission's Financial Information Platform (Autopista de la Información Financiera) with ID # 2729554.

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

  1. (Item 4) Consideration of the performance of the Supervisory Committee during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
    Regarding this agenda item, information is requested as to the performance of the Statutory Committee, with express individualization of statutory auditors.

RESPONSE:

Please refer to the "Voting Recommendations and Motion Proposals for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held April 27, 2021" expressed by the Board of Directors on March 31, 2021, that were published as Relevant Information through the Argentine Securities Commission's Financial Information Platform (Autopista de la Información Financiera) with ID # 2729554.

FGS-ANSESREQUEST:

  1. (Item 5) Consideration of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
    Information is requested as to the proposal of fees to the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2020, including the global amount that is proposed to be approved as fees and, separately, the amount that is proposed for technical- administrative functions.
    Likewise, inform how many Board members receive fees and how many of them receive remuneration for technical-administrative functions. Also inform if the amount of fees to the Board members includes fees to the members of the Audit Committee or other committees. This being the case, inform how many Board members receive fees for being members of such committee.
    Also inform if there are directors under a labor relationship with the Company and, this being the case, inform how many of them hold this status and the amount of salary that was paid in such concept.
    Additionally, please report on the amounts paid as fees to the Board of Directors and technical-administrative tasks for the fiscal years 2019 and 2020 with the above-mentioned breakdown.
    Please inform the approved global amounts for fiscal years 2020, 2019 and 2018, using the model as provided.
    Furthermore, it is requested to report the computable earning for the fiscal year under consideration. In this sense, it is requested to explicitly report the adjustments made to the result of the exercise to reach the computable earning. All this in order to verify the compliance with the limits set forth by article 261 of Law 19,550 with respect to the ratio between fees and proposed dividends on computable earning.
    All the above is requested in order to be analyzed in relation to market values and the limits set forth by article 261 of Law 19,550.

Please refer to the "Voting Recommendations and Motion Proposals for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held April 27, 2021" expressed by the Board of Directors on March 31, 2021, that were published as Relevant Information through the Argentine Securities Commission's Financial Information Platform (Autopista de la Información Financiera) with ID # 2729554.

Additionally, please be advised of the following:

  1. Remuneration for technical-administrative tasks will not be allocated. The total amount to be allocated as fees corresponds to the remuneration of eight Board members.
  2. The amount of fees to the Board includes the fees of the directors who in turn are members of the Audit Committee as well as other Committees, although there is not a special fee for partaking at Committees.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
