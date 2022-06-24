Grupo Supervielle S A : participated in the reforestation of a native forest as part of its carbon footprint offset

In May 2022, a team of Grupo Supervielle volunteers participated in the reforestation of a native araucaria forest in the Lanín National Park, located in the Province of Neuquén, Argentina. The forest had suffered a strong fire back in 2013.
This action was carried out as part of the company's carbon footprint offset, by donating and planting 2,500 araucaria trees.
Supervielle assumes a strong commitment to the environment and continues to work on reducing the environmental impact of its operations.
