Grupo Supervielle S A : participated in the reforestation of a native forest as part of its carbon footprint offset

In May 2022, a team of Grupo Supervielle volunteers participated in the reforestation of a native araucaria forest in the Lanín National Park, located in the Province of Neuquén, Argentina. The forest had suffered a strong fire back in 2013.

This action was carried out as part of the company's carbon footprint offset, by donating and planting 2,500 araucaria trees.

Supervielle assumes a strong commitment to the environment and continues to work on reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

