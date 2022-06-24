Log in
    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
65.90 ARS   -3.16%
03:46pGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : participated in the reforestation of a native forest as part of its carbon footprint offset
PU
06/08GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Financial Statement as of March 31, 2022
PU
06/02GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Corporate Presentation June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Supervielle S A : participated in the reforestation of a native forest as part of its carbon footprint offset

06/24/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
In May 2022, a team of Grupo Supervielle volunteers participated in the reforestation of a native araucaria forest in the Lanín National Park, located in the Province of Neuquén, Argentina. The forest had suffered a strong fire back in 2013.

This action was carried out as part of the company's carbon footprint offset, by donating and planting 2,500 araucaria trees.

Supervielle assumes a strong commitment to the environment and continues to work on reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Watch the video here

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 19:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 80 568 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2022 853 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,10x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 30 098 M 242 M 242 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 531
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 65,90 ARS
Average target price 75,50 ARS
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Biglia Head-Financial Reporting
Sergio Mazzitello Chief Technology Officer
Moira Almar Chief Compliance Officer
Laurence Nicole Mengin de Loyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.-19.14%251
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%155 291
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.41%70 965
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.08%62 501
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.37%59 862
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.13%50 134