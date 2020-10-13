MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Buenos Aires Stock Exchange > Grupo Supervielle S.A. SUPV ARGRSU300079 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (SUPV) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 10/09 51.35 ARS +0.29% 12:30p GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : ´s Financial Statements as of June 30, 2020 PU 09/29 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Fitch Affirms Banco Supervielle's IDR at 'CCC' AQ 09/01 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 2Q20 Conference Call Transcript PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Grupo Supervielle S A : ´s Financial Statements as of June 30, 2020 0 10/13/2020 | 12:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020, presented on comparative basis in homogeneous currency Contents CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION............................................ 2 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................. 4 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY.......... 7 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ............................................................ 9 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES OF THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................. 11 2. SEGMENT REPORTING ....................................................................................................................................... 27 3. FAIR VALUES ......................................................................................................................................................... 30 4. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS.................................................................................................................. 31 5. COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME....... 32 6. DIVIDENDS.............................................................................................................................................................. 34 7. INSURANCE ............................................................................................................................................................ 34 8. MUTUAL FUNDS .................................................................................................................................................... 34 9. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BCRA ......................................................................... 35 10. CONTRACT AS A FINANCIAL AGENT BY THE PROVINCE OF SAN LUIS ............................................. 38 11. FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................................... 38 12. INTERNATIONAL FINANCING PROGRAMS .................................................................................................. 38 13. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SOCIETY OPERATIONS ..................................................................................... 39 SCHEDULE A - DEBT SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS, OTHER DEBT SECURITIES, EQUITY INSTRUMENTS........................................................................................................................... 41 SCHEDULE B - CLASSIFICATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING CREDIT ACCORDING TO STATUS AND COLLATERAL RECEIVED ....................................................................................................................................... 44 SCHEDULE C - CONCENTRATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING ............................................................ 46 SCHEDULE D - BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING .................................................... 47 SCHEDULE F - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT.............................................................................................. 48 SCHEDULE G - INTANGIBLE ASSETS ............................................................................................................................ 49 SCHEDULE H - CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS ...................................................................................................... 50 SCHEDULE I - BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES FROM REMAINING TERMS ............................... 51 SCHEDULE L - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY.................................................................... 52 SCHEDULE R - LOAN LOSS RISK PROVISIONS .......................................................................................................... 53 SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION..................................................... 55 SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .......................................... 56 EARNING PER SHARE ........................................................................................................................................................ 57 SEPARTE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................. 58 SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY................... 59 SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW ....................................................................... 60 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE UNAUDITED SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................................................................................................................................................... 61 2. FAIR VALUES ......................................................................................................................................................... 64 3. INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES ................................................................................... 65 4. COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME.................................................................................................................................................................................. 66 5. RESTRICTED ASSETS .......................................................................................................................................... 67 6. COMPANIES UNDER SECT. 33 OF CORPORATE LAW AND OTHER RELATED COMPANIES .......... 67 7. CAPITAL STOCK ................................................................................................................................................... 70 8. CASH FLOW STATEMENT AND EQUIVALENTS........................................................................................... 71 9. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ........................................................................................................................................ 71 SCHEDULE A - OTHER DEBT SECURITIES .................................................................................................................. 71 SCHEDULE F - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT.............................................................................................. 72 SCHEDULE G - INTANGIBLE ASSETS ............................................................................................................................ 73 SCHEDULE L - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY ................................................................... 74 Additional Information pursuant to Art, 12, Chapter III, Title IV of standards issued by the National Securities Commission ............................................................................................................................................................................. 76 INFORMATIVE REVIEW AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 ................................................................................................................... 78 Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six-month period ended on June 30 2020, presented on comparative basis in homogeneous currency Name: Financial year: Legal Address: Core Business: 1 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. Grupo Supervielle S.A. N° 42 started on January 1, 2020 Bartolomé Mitre 434, piso 5 Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires Carry out, on its own account or third parties' or related to third parties, in the country or abroad, financing activities through cash or instrument contributions to already-existing or to-be-set-up corporations, whether controlling such corporations or not, as well as the purchase and sale of securities, shares, debentures and any kind of property values, granting of fines and/or guarantees, set up or transfer of loans as guarantee, including real, or without it not including operations set forth by the Financial Entities Law and any other requiring public bidding. Registration Number at the IGP: Date of Registration at IGP: Amendment of by-laws (last): Expiration date of the Company's By-Laws: Corporations Article 33 Companies general Law 212,617 October 15, 1980 April 24, 2018 (Registration in progress) October 15, 2079 Note 6 to Separate Condensed Interim Financial Statements Composition of Capital Stock as of June 30, 2020 Shares Capital Stock Votes per Subscribed Integrated Quantity Class N.V. $ in thousands in thousands share of $ of $ 61,738,188 A: Non endorsable, common shares 1 5 61,738 61,738 of a nominal value 394,984,134 B: Non endorsable, common shares 1 1 394,984 394,984 of a nominal value 456,722,322 456,722 456,722 2 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) ASSETS Notes and 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Schedules Cash and due from banks 1.8 and 3 31,705,003 29,992,168 Cash 9,055,417 9,940,681 Financial institutions and correspondents 22,621,896 20,017,511 Argentine Central Bank 18,542,448 18,092,397 Other local and foreign financial institutions 4,079,448 1,925,114 Others 27,690 33,976 Debt Securities at fair value through profit or loss 1.8, 3 and A 3,607,931 645,779 Derivatives 3 66,000 292,602 Repo transactions 3 4,633,359 - Other financial assets 1.8 and 3 3,052,587 2,381,901 Loans and other financing 3 and B 95,711,142 100,984,231 To the non-financial public sector 200,543 32,797 To the financial sector 298,196 73,293 To the Non-Financial Private Sector and Foreign residents 95,212,403 100,878,141 Other debt securities 3 and A 64,450,082 12,122,179 Financial assets in guarantee 3 4,751,970 6,058,734 Current income tax assets - 116,385 Investments in equity instruments 3 and A 44,003 16,561 Property, plant and equipment F 5,261,799 4,546,090 Investment properties F 3,984,891 4,605,912 Intangible assets G 4,946,198 4,966,885 Deferred income tax assets 2,161,897 1,524,928 Other non-financial assets 2,134,223 1,470,299 Inventories 39,562 50,498 TOTAL ASSETS 226,550,647 169,775,152 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements . 3 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Notes and 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Schedules LIABILITIES Deposits 3 and H 158,604,239 101,107,381 Non-financial public sector 5,131,751 6,213,758 Financial sector 18,656 31,917 Non-financial private sector and foreign residents 153,453,832 94,861,706 Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 3 113,041 215,321 Repo transactions 3 644,149 363,291 Other financial liabilities 3 10,538,160 10,355,847 Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and 3 7,996,501 10,243,392 other financial institutions Negotiable Obligations Issued 3 and 9.4 5,882,718 6,913,832 Current income tax liabilities 682,130 - Subordinated negotiable obligations 3 and 9.4 2,489,706 2,408,052 Provisions 728,977 769,048 Deferred income tax liabilities 308,970 575,113 Other non-financial liabilities 9,735,089 9,324,778 TOTAL LIABILITIES 197,723,680 142,276,055 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital stock 456,722 456,722 Paid in capital 27,764,641 27,764,641 Capital Adjustments 2,401,296 2,401,296 Reserves 15,869,923 11,882,824 Retained earnings (19,547,052) (11,794,339) Other comprehensive income 358,280 98,162 Net income for the period/year 1,499,975 (3,332,089) Shareholders' Equity attributable to owners of the parent 28,803,785 27,477,217 company Shareholders' Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 23,182 21,880 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,826,967 27,499,097 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 226,550,647 169,775,152 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements . 4 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six and three-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Notes Six-month period ended on Three-month period ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Interest income 5.1 26,528,693 25,466,792 12,765,196 12,537,079 Interest expenses 5.2 (11,018,334) (21,451,228) (4,662,757) (10,517,428) Net interest income 15,510,359 4,015,564 8,102,439 2,019,651 Service fee income 5.5 4,823,524 5,004,095 2,287,176 2,469,272 Service fee expenses 5.6 (1,366,850) (1,156,067) (661,447) (622,695) Income from insurance activities 7 729,752 670,826 389,020 332,105 Net Service Fee Income 4,186,426 4,518,854 2,014,749 2,178,682 Subtotal 19,696,785 8,534,418 10,117,188 4,198,333 Net income from financial instruments (NIFFI) at fair 5.3 975,142 14,598,027 653,918 7,212,969 value through profit or loss Result from assets withdrawals rated at amortized cost 5.4 (2,178,233) - (2,190,492) - Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency 398,093 (115,412) 299,177 383,359 Subtotal (804,998) 14,482,615 (1,237,397) 7,596,328 Other operating income 5.7 1,733,689 1,598,243 870,546 729,832 Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing 776,725 (3,358,916) 1,692,795 (1,573,021) power of the currency Loan loss provisions (3,931,578) (4,826,839) (2,266,046) (1,774,569) Net operating income 17,470,623 16,429,521 9,177,086 9,176,903 Personnel expenses 5.8 7,479,850 7,992,753 3,726,473 4,211,856 Administration expenses 5.9 4,199,058 4,241,168 2,282,772 2,172,471 Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets 5.10 969,032 889,019 492,835 455,683 Other operating expenses 5.11 2,798,986 3,346,522 1,491,140 1,711,124 Operating income 2,023,697 (39,941) 1,183,866 625,769 Income before taxes from continuing operations 2,023,697 (39,941) 1,183,866 625,769 Income tax 522,687 532,683 161,003 (229,295) Net income for the period 1,501,010 (572,624) 1,022,863 855,064 Net income for the period attributable to owners of the 1,499,975 (571,952) 1,022,232 854,279 parent company Net income for the period attributable to non- 1,035 (672) 631 785 controlling interests The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.. 5 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EARNING PER SHARE For the six and three-month period ended on June, 30 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Six-month period Three-month period Item ended on ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 NUMERATOR Net income for the period attributable to owners of the 1,499,975 (571,952) 1,022,232 854,279 parent company PLUS: Diluting events inherent to potential ordinary shares - - - - Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 1,499,975 (571,952) 1,022,232 854,279 adjusted by dilution DENOMINATOR Weighted average of ordinary shares 456,722 456,722 456,722 456,722 PLUS: Weighted average of number of ordinary shares - - - - issued with dilution effect. Weighted average of number of ordinary shares issued of the 456,722 456,722 456,722 456,722 period adjusted by dilution effect Basic Income per share 3.28 (1.25) 2.24 1.87 Diluted Income per share 3.28 (1.25) 2.24 1.87 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements 6 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six and three-month period ended on June, 30 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Six-month period ended Three-month period on ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Net income for the period 1,501,010 (572,624) 1,022,863 855,064 Components of Other Comprehensive Income not to be reclassified to profit or loss Income for the period from equity instrument at fair value (1,038) - (316) - through other comprehensive income Income tax 311 - 94 - Net income from equity instrument at fair value (727) - (222) - through changes in other comprehensive income Total Other Comprehensive Income not to be (727) - (222) - reclassified to profit or loss Components of Other Comprehensive Loss to be reclassified to profit or loss Loss for the period from financial instrument at fair value 373,047 (3,451) 441,339 (1,109) through other comprehensive income Income tax (111,935) 1,035 (129,900) 333 Net income from financial instrument at fair value 261,112 (2,416) 311,439 (776) through changes in other comprehensive income Total Other Comprehensive Loss to be reclassified to 261,112 (2,416) 311,439 (776) profit or loss Total Other Comprehensive Income 260,385 (2,416) 311,217 (776) Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the 260,118 (2,413) 310,898 (775) parent company Other comprehensive income attributable to non- 267 (3) 319 (1) controlling interests Total Comprehensive Income 1,761,395 (575,040) 1,334,080 854,288 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the 1,760,093 (574,365) 1,333,130 853,504 parent company Total comprehensive income attributable to non- 1,302 (675) 950 784 controlling interests The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.. 7 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY For the six-month period ended on June, 30 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Other comprehensive income Earnings or Total Total Shareholders´ equity Total Capital Capital Paid in Legal Other Retained los accrued by Shareholders´ equity Items attributable to non- Shareholde stock adjustments capital reserve reserves earnings Revaluation financial attributable to controlling interest rs´equity of PPE institutions at parent company FV through profit and loss Re-expressed Balance at December 31, 2019 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,641 159,620 11,723,204 (15,126,428) 92,426 5,736 27,477,217 21,880 27,499,097 Distribution of retained earnings by the shareholders' meeting on April 28, 2020: Constitution of reserves - - - - 4,420,624 (4,420,624) - - - - - Dividend distribution - - - - (433,525) - - - (433,525) - (433,525) Net Income for the period - - - - - 1,499,975 - - 1,499,975 1,035 1,501,010 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - 260,118 260,118 267 260,385 Balance at June 30, 2020 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,641 159,620 15,710,303 (18,047,077) 92,426 265,854 28,803,785 23,182 28,826,967 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 8 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY For the six-month period ended on June, 30 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Other comprehensive income Total Earnings or Total Capital Shareholders´ equity Total Capital Legal Other Retained los accrued by Shareholders´ equity Items adjustmen Paid in capital attributable to non- Shareholde stock reserve reserves earnings Revaluation financial attributable to ts controlling interest rs´equity of PPE institutions at parent company FV through profit and loss Re-expressed Balance at December 31, 2018 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,090 159,619 9,358,992 (8,290,061) - - 31,850,658 26,624 31,877,282 IFRS 9 Impact Adjustments - - - - - (610,593) - - (610,593) (468) (611,061) Balance at December 31, 2018 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,090 159,619 9,358,992 (8,900,654) - - 31,240,065 26,156 31,266,221 Other movements - - 551 - - - - - 551 96 647 Distribution of retained earnings by the shareholders' meeting on April 26, 2019: Constitution of reserves - - - - 2,044,660 (2,044,660) - - - - - Dividend distribution - - - - (444,317) - - (444,317) - (444,317) Net Income for the period - - - - - (571,952) - - (571,952) (672) (572,624) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - (2,413) (2,413) (3) (2,416) Balance at June 30, 2019 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,641 159,619 11,403,652 (11,961,583) - (2,413) 30,221,934 25,577 30,247,511 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.. 9 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six-month period ended on June, 30 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income for the period before Income Tax 2,023,697 (39,941) Adjustments to obtain flows from operating activities: Depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets (969,032) 889,019 Loan loss provisions 3,931,578 4,826,839 Other adjustments - Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency (398,093) 115,412 - Interests from loans and other financing (26,528,693) (25,466,792) - Interests from deposits and financing 11,018,334 21,451,228 - Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (975,142) (14,598,027) - Result from assets withdrawals rated at amortized cost 2,178,233 - - Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency (776,725) 3,358,916 - Interest on liabilities for financial leases 82,350 130,447 - Allowances reversed (277,082) (268,773) (Increases) / decreases from operating assets: Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss (2,276,053) 17,133,369 Derivatives 226,602 (110,150) Repo transactions (4,633,359) (50,912) Loans and other financing To the non-financial public sector (167,746) 12,391 To the other financial entities (224,903) (238,108) To the non-financial sector and foreign residents 27,625,817 43,926,425 Other debt securities (52,327,903) 3,009,571 Financial assets in guarantee 1,306,764 (2,411,249) Investments in equity instruments (27,442) 5,158 Other assets 1,575,277 (3,068,339) Increases / (decreases) from operating liabilities: Deposits Non-financial public sector (1,082,007) (5,045,707) Financial sector (13,261) (6,173) Private non-financial sector and foreign residents 47,747,160 (21,440,271) Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (102,280) 2,064,561 Derivatives - (164,647) Repo operations 280,858 616,435 Other liabilities 666,771 2,589,502 Income Tax paid (739,219) (488,568) Total operating activities (A) 7,144,501 26,731,616 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments: Purchase of PPE, intangible assets and other assets (529,445) (598,991) Purchase of investments in subsidiaries - (229,479) The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 10 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six-monthperiod ended on June, 31 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Collections: Purchase of PPE, intangible assets and other assets 22,576 93,848 Total investing activities (B) (506,869) (734,622) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments: Changes in the ownership of subsidiaries that do not result in loss of control - 647 Interest on finance lease liabilities (705,692) (355,890) Financing received from Argentine Financial Institutions (22,013,806) (14,841,328) Unsubordinated negotiable obligations (3,526,730) (3,047,005) Subordinated negotiable obligations (45,029) (200,262) Dividends paid (433,525) (444,317) Collections: Financing received from Argentine Financial Institutions 19,766,915 7,464,280 Unsubordinated negotiable obligations 2,365,871 3,380,183 Subordinated negotiable obligations 83,060 - Total Financing activities (C) (4,508,936) (8,043,692) EFFECT OF CHANGES IN THE EXCHANGE RATE (D) 6,229,029 27,453,628 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D) 8,357,725 45,406,930 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 31,797,894 82,088,435 (NOTE 1.8) Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency of cash (4,739,374) (30,272,149) and equivalents CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (NOTE 1.8) 35,416,245 97,223,216 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. In the items "Loans and other financing - non-financial sector and foreign residents "and "Other Assets", "Purchase of PPE,intangible asstes and other assets" and "Other liabilities" and "Purchase of PPE,intangible asstes and other assets" and "Other assets" 914,118, 509,124 and 621,021 corresponding to non-monetary transactions were eliminated. 11 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES OF THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Grupo Supervielle S.A. (hereinafter, "the Group"), is a company whose main activity is investment in other companies, Its main income comes from the distribution of dividends from these companies and the obtaining of income from other financial assets. The consolidated financial statements of Grupo Supervielle S.A. they have been consolidated, line by line with the financial statements of Banco Supervielle S.A., Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A., Sofital S.A. F. e I.I., Tarjeta Automática S.A., Supervielle Asset Management S.A., Espacio Cordial Servicios S.A., Supervielle Seguros S.A., InvertirOnline S.A.U., InvertirOnline,Com Argentina S.A.U., Micro Lending S.A.U., Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros S.A., Bolsillo Digital S.A.U. and Futuros del Sur S.A. The main investment of the Company is its shareholding in Banco Supervielle S.A., a financial entity included in Law No. 21.526 of Financial Institutions and subject to BCRA regulations, for which the valuation and exposure guidelines used have been adopted by said Entity (see Note 1.1) in accordance with that established in Title IV, Chapter I, Section I, Article 2 of the 2013 Orderly Text of the National Securities Commission (CNV). These consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 20, 2020. 1.1. Preparation basis These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared pursuant to: (i) provisions set by Intenational Accounting Standards N° 34, "Interim Financial Information" (IAS 34) and (ii) the accouting information framework set by the Argentine Central Bank which is based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretation Committee with the following exceptions: Temporary exception of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" application over debt instruments of the non- financial public sector, Temporary exception of the application of Section 5.5 (Value Impairment) for Group B entities, a category that includes Cordial Compañia Financiera S.A.. Therefore, provisions of the aforementioned entity are held under minimum provisions standards set by the Argentine Central Bank. Pursuant to IAS 34, interim financial information shall include an explanation of events and transactions that have taken place as from the end of the last annual period being reported and are relevant for the understanding of changes in the financial situation, financial performance and cash flows of the Group with the purpose of relying on updated information as per the last financial statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 ( hereinafter, "annual financial statements"). Given the aforementioned, these condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information to be required by complete financial statements prepared pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards; hence, in virtue of a suitable understanding of the information included therein, such statements must be read jointly with annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019. The Gruop´s Board has concluded that these interim condensed financial statements reasonably express the financial position, financial performance and cash flows. It is worth to be mentioned that interim condensed financial statements have been prepared by applying accounting policies and measurement criteria consistent with those applied by the Group for the preparation of annual financial statements, except for what has been set forth in Note 1.1.4. The preparation of financial statements requires that the Group carries out calculations and evaluations that affect the amount of incomes and expenses recorded in the period. In this sense, calculations are aimed at the estimation of, for example, credit risk provisions, useful life of property, plant and equipment, impairments and amortizations, recoverable value of assets, income tax charges and the reasonable value of certain financial instruments. Future real results may defer from calculations and evaluations as of the date of these separate financial statements preparation. As of these financial statements issuance date, such statements are pending of transcription to Inventory and Balance Sheet Book. 12 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 1.1.1 Going concern As of the date of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements there are no uncertainties with respect to events or conditions that may raise doubts regarding the possibility that the Group continues to operate normally as a going concern. 1.1.2 Measuring unit Figures included in these condensed interim financial statements are expressed in thousands of Argentine pesos, unless otherwise stated. The Group´s interim condensed financial statements recognice changes in the currency purchasing power until August 31, 1995. As from such date, in virtue of existing economic stability conditions and pursuant to Communication "A" 2365 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, accounting measurements were not re-expressed until December 31, 2001. In virtue of Communication "A" 3702 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, the application of the method was resumed and became effective on January 1, 2002. Previous accouting measurements were considered to be expressed in the currency as of December 31, 2001. Pursuant to Communication "A" 3921 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, in compliance with Decree 664/03 issued by the National Executive Power, the application of the re-expression of financial statements in homogeneous currency was interrupted as from March 1, 2003. Therefore, the Group applied said re-expression until February 28, 2003. In turn, Law N° 27,468 (B.O. 04/12/2018) amended article 10° of Law N° 23,928 and its amendments, thus establishing that the abolition of all legal and regulating standards that set and authorize price indexing, monetary updating, cost changes or any other manner of re-increasing debts, taxes, prices or fees for goods, works or services does not include financial statements, regarding which the application of article 62 of the General Corporations Law N° 19,550 (T.O 1984) and its amendments shall prevail. Likewise, the aforementioned legal body set de abolition of Decree N° 1269/2002 dated on July 16, 2002 and its amendments and instructed the National Executive Power, through its controlling agencies, to set the date as from which said regulations became into effect in relation with financial statements to be submitted. Therefore, on February 22, 2019, the Argentine Central Bank issued Communication "A" 6651 which established that financial statements shall be prepared in a homogeneous currency as from January 1, 2020. Therefore, these condensed interim financial statements have been re-expressed as of June 30, 2020. 1.1.3 Comparative information The information included in these condensed interim financial statements and in the aforementioned notes as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 is presented, exclusively with comparative purposes regarding the information as of June 30, 2020. It is worth to be mentioned that, Communication "A" 6778, issued by the Argentine Central Bank, required the retroactive application of the impairment model set forth in section 5.5 of IFRS 9 with temporary withdrawal of non- financial public sector´s debt instruments and the re-expression of financial statements pursuant to IAS 29. In virtue of the aforementioned, the Group has applied the following: Retroactive re-expression of figures included in the Financial Situation as of December 31, 2019 for the purpose of submitting such figures as if the new accounting policies had been in force since January 1, 2019, and Retroactive re-expression of figures included in the Income Statement, Other Comprehensive Income and

Changes in the Shareholders' Equity Statement as of March 31, 2019 for the purpose of submitting such figures as if the new accounting policies had been in force since January 1, 2019. 1.1.4 Changes in accounting policies and new accounting standards With the approval of new IFRS, modifications or derogations of the standards in force, and once such changes are adopted through Adoption Bulletins issued by Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales en Ciencias Económicas (FACPCE), the Argentine Central Bank will determine the approval of such standards for financial entities. In general terms, no anticipated IFRS application shall be allowed unless upon adoption such anticipated measure is specified. The following are changes that were made effective over the course of the quarter ended on June 30, 2020: 13 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Impairment of financial assets Pursuant to Communication "A" 6430 and 6847 Financial Entities shall start to apply provisions on Financial Assets Impairment included in paragraph 5.5 of IFRS 9 as from fiscal years starting on 1 January, 2020, except for Non-financial Public Sector´s debt securities, which shall be temporarily excluded from the scope of said provisions. Likewise, Communication "A" 6990 issued by the Argentine Central Bank set the postponement of the application of the section targeted to "B" group Companies until January 1, 2021,a category that includes Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A.; therefore, provisions of said Entity are held under the minimum provisions regulations set by the Argentine Central Bank. Upon the application of impairment model included in section 5.5 of IFRS 9, a decrease of about 452,9 million and 869,5 million would have been recorded in the shareholders ´equity as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively. June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Provisions recorded in 8,033,936 6,660,618 financial statements Provisions pursuant to section 8,680,878 7,902,704 5.5 of IFRS 9 Difference (*) 646,942 1,242,086 (*) These balances do not include the effect of income tax IFRS 9 foresees an expected credit los model, by means of which financial assets are classified in three impairment stages, based on changes in credit quality as from its initial recognition and show how a Company measures impairment loss and applies the effective interest method. Note 1.2 offers greater detail on how expected credit loss is measured. Pursuant to Communication "A" 6778 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, Financial Entities shall apply the following in virtue of the effects of the application of section 5.5 of IFRS 9: Utilized internal models that shall meet IFRS 9 requirements; thus, applying such models to all assets included in such regulation with temporary exception abovementioned, and Apply the Regulation retroactively, thus setting the transition date on January 1, 2019. The following chart includes the reconciliation between uncollectibility risk provisions as of 12-31-2019 pursuant to the criteria set by the Amended Text on "Debtors Classification" and "Minimum Uncollectibility Risk Provisions" set by the Argentine Central Bank and the new uncollectibility risk provisions pursuant the expected credit loss model set by IFRS 9 with temporary exceptions above mentioned in the first paragraph: Credit risk Credit risk provision provision pursuant to pursuant to minimum- Re- Category of financial instrument Reclassifications IFRS 9 (as per provisions-related measurements scope of Standards set by Communication the Argentine "A" 6847) Central Bank Loans and other financing - - - - Other financial assets 72,200 - 208,807 281,007 Loans and other financing - - - - Other Financial Entities 13,722 - - 13,722 NFPS and Res. Abroad - - - - Advances 730,851 - 945,028 1,675,879 Documents 862,361 - (448,968) 413,393 Mortgage loans 484,249 - 39,753 524,002 Pledge loans 49,136 13,763 47,734 110,633 Personal loans 1,145,065 11,679 (218,035) 938,709 Credit Cards 720,261 - (105,563) 614,698 Financial Lease 86,597 - 71,213 157,810 Others 2,466,195 - (539,469) 1,926,726 Debt securities 4,122 - (83) 4,039 Contingent commitments 417 - (417) - TOTAL 6,635,176 25,442 - 6,660,618 Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A.´s balances of provisions are held under minimum provisions Standards pursuant to

Communication "A" 6990 issued by the Argentine Central Bank. 14 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Note 1.2 includes further information on the definition of credit risk provision pursuant to the expected credit loss model set by IFRS 9 with scope set by the Argentine Central Bank. Re-expression by inflation of financial statements Pursuant to IAS 29 "Financial Information in hyperinflationary economies", financial statements of an entity, whose functional currency accounts for that currency of a hyperinflationary economy shall be expressed in terms of a current measurement unit as of the reporting fiscal year closing date regardless of whether such statements are based on the historical cost method or a current cost method. To such ends, in general terms, such entity shall calculate the inflation recorded as from the acquisition date or revaluation date, when applicable, in non-monetary items. Such requirements also include the comparative information of financial statements. With the purpose of stating whether an economy is classified as Hyperinflationary in accordance with IAS 29, the provision sets forth a series of factors to be considered, which includes an accrued inflation rate in three years close to or higher than the 100%. That is the reason why, pursuant to IAS 29, the Argentine economy must be considered as a high inflation economy as from July 1, 2018. In short, pursuant to IFRS 29 re-expression mechanism, monetary assets and liabilities shall not be re-expressed since such assets and liabilities are expressed in a measurement unit in force as of the reported period closing. Assets and liabilities subject to adjustments tied to specific agreements, shall be adjusted pursuant to such agreements. Non- monetary items measured at current values at the end of the reported period, such as the realization net value or others, shall be re-expressed. The remaining non-monetary assets and liabilities shall be re-expressed in accordance with a general price index. The loss or earning of a net monetary position shall be included in the net income of the reported period in a separate item. It is worth to be mentioned that earnings or losses over the monetary position of instruments at fair value through profit and loss in OCI is included in Other Comprehensive Income of the period/fiscal year. Upon the sale of such instruments its result is reclassified in the line "Results from sale or withdrawal of financial instruments rated at amortized cost" in the net income of the period/fiscal year. Pursuant to Communication "A" 6651, issued by the Argentine Central Bank on February 22, 2019, financial statements shall be prepared in a constant currency as from fiscal years starting on January 1, 2020. In this sense, Communication "A" 6849 issued by the Argentine Central Bank sets the re-expression frequency of the accounting information in a homogeneous currency on a monthly basis, and the index utilized to such ends accounts for the National Consumer Index drawn up by INDEC (basis month: December 2016) and for such items with previous initial date, IPIM issued by FACPCE is utilized, pursuant to Ruling JG 517/16. Likewise, transition date, in virtue of the retroactive application has been set on January 1, 2019. (c) Other Changes in the Accounting Framework set by the Argentine Central Bank Pursuant to Communication "A" 6847, financial entities will be allowed to re-categorize, as from Januray 1,2020, instruments of the non-financial public sector rated at fair value through profit and loss and at fair value through profit and loss in OCI at an amortized cost criterion, while utilizing the accounting value of such date as addition value. As for instruments affected by this option, interest accrual and accessories shall be interrupted as long as the accounting value is above its fair value. Upon such measurement, the abovementioned financial instruments, at fair value as of June 30, 2020 there would be no significant impact on equity and results for the period. (d) Definition of a business - Changes in accordance to IFRS 3 On October 22, 2018, IASB released changes, which include the definition of business with the purpose of helping entities determine whether a transaction must be recorded as a combination of business or the acquisition of an asset. Such changes: Clarifies that, the definition of business, an acquired group of activities and assets, shall include at least a good and a substantial process that together shall contribute significantly to the capacity of developing products; Removes the evaluation of whether market players can replace the lack of processes or goods and continue with the production of products; (iii) Add explanatory guidelines and examples to help entities evaluate whether a substantial process has been acquired; Restrict definitions of a business or product by focusing on goods and services granted to clients and remove the reference to the capacity of reducing costs, and Add an optional concentration trial that enables a simplified evaluation of whether a set of activities and acquired businesses are not a business. 15 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Entities need to apply changes in transactions which acquisitions date as from the beginning of the first annual period over which it has been informed as of January 1, 2020. The Entity does not see any initial effect unless a combination of businesses is made effective. (e) Definition of significant or relatively significant Changes to IAS 1 and IAS 8 On October 31, 2018, IASB released these changes with the purpose of improving the understanding of the definition of significant or relatively significant, coordinating the drawing up of the definition in IFRS and the Conceptual Framework to avoid any misunderstanding whatsoever that may stem from the different definitions, in that sense, IASB has added support requirements in IAS 1 in the definition to add importance and clarity in its application. Additionally, said board provides existing guides regarding the definition of significant and relatively significant in a single place together with the definition. This change affects mainly section 7 of IAS 1, section 5 of IAS 8 and removes section 6 of IAS 8. Such change is applicable in a prospective manner to annual periods as from January 1, 2020. The Entity considers that such changes have no significant effect in its financial statements. (f) Changes in the Financial Information Conceptual Framework IASB has issued a new Conceptual Framework. Said change will not imply any changes in the accounting standards in force. However, entities that utilize the Conceptual Framework to define accounting policies for those transactions, events or situations that are not included in the accounting standards in force, apply a new Conceptual Framework as from January 1, 2020, thus evaluating whether their accounting policies are still the most suitable ones. The Entity considers that such changes have no significant effect in its financial statements. Change in the Reference Interest rate (IBOR) - Changes to IFRS 9 On September 26, 2019, IASB released a change that requires additional disclosures regarding the uncertainty resulting from the reform in the reference interest rate. Such release accounts for the first reaction to potential effects that IBOR reform may produce in financial statements and modifies specific cash flow coverage accounting requirements assuming that the reference interest rate is not modified as a result of such reform. These changes have become effective as from January 1, 2020 with retroactive effect. The Group considers that such changes have no significant effect in its financial statements. The following sets forth changes that have not become in force as of June 30, 2020: Sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint Venture - changes in IFRS 10 and IAS 28. IASB carried out changes specifically on IFRS 10 "Consolidated Financial Entities" and IAS 28 "Investments in associates and joint ventures". Such changes clarify the accounting of sales or contribution of assets between the investor and its associates and joint ventures and confirm that the accounting treatment depends on whether non- monetary assets sold or contributed to the associate or joint venture account for a "business" (as defined in IFRS 3). When non-monetary assets account for a business, the investor will recognize earnings or losses of the sale or contribution of assets. If assets do not account for a business, earnings or losses are recognized by the investor only up to the amount recognized by the investor in the associate or joint venture. These changes are applied with retroactive effect. IASB has decided to delay the application date for this modification until the research project over the interest method is concluded. The Group is evaluating the impact of the application of this new standard. IFRS 17 "Insurance contracts" On May 18, 2017, IASB issued IFRS 17 "Insurance contracts" which provides a comprehensive framework based on principles for measurement and presentation of all insurance contracts. The new rule will supersede IFRS 4 Insurance contracts and requires that insurance contracts be measured using cash flows of existing enforcement and 16 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) that income be recognized as the service is rendered during the coverage period. The standard will come into force for the fiscal years beginning as from November 1, 2021. The Group is evaluating the impact of the application of this new standard. 1.2 Impairment of financial assets The Group evaluates, based on a prospective approach, expected credit losses ("ECL") related to financial assets rated at amortized cost or fair value with changes in another comprehensive income, the exposure resulting from loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts with the scope set by Communication "A" 6847 issued by the Argentine Central Bank. The Group measures ECL of financial instruments reflecting the following: A probability amount, weighed and unbiased, that is defined through the evaluation of a range of possible result; The temporal value of money; and The reasonable and sustainable information available at no cost nor excessive effort on the submission date on past events, current conditions and future economic condition forecasts. IFRS 9 sets forth the following "Three stages" model for the impairment based on changes in the credit quality from initial recognition: If, on the submission date, the credit risk of a financial instrument has not increased significantly since its initial recognition, the Group will classify such instrument in "Stage 1".

If a significant increase in credit risk ("SICR") is detected, from its initial recognition, the instrument is moved to "Stage 2", but such instrument is not deemed to contain a credit impairment.

If the financial instrument contains credit impairment, it is moved to "Stage 3".

For financial instruments in "Stage 1", the Bank measures ECL at an amount equivalent to the amount of expected credit loss during the useful life term of the asset that result from potential default events within the next 12 months.

As for Financial Instruments in "Stage 2" and "Stage 3", the Group measures ECL during the useful life term of the asset (hereinafter "lifetime"). Note 1.2.1 includes a description of how the Group defines when a significant increase in credit risk has occurred.

As for Financial Instruments in "Stage 2" and "Stage 3", the Group measures ECL during the useful life term of the asset (hereinafter "lifetime"). Note 1.2.1 includes a description of how the Group defines when a significant increase in credit risk has occurred. A generalized concept in the measurement of ECL pursuant to IFRS 9 shall be considered prospective information.

Financial assets with impairment on credit value, either purchased or produced, account for those financial assets which have been impaired since initial recognition. ECL of this type of financial instruments is always measured during the asset lifetime ("Stage 3"). The following chart summarizes the impairment requirements pursuant to IFRS 9 (for financial assets that do not entail impairment on credit value, either purchased or produced: Changes in the credit quality since initial recognition Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 (initial recognition) (significant increase of credit (Impaired credit) risk since initial recognition) ECL over the next ECL during the financial instrument lifetime 12 months The following describes the Group´s judgements and assumptions for ECL measurement: 1.2.1. Significant increase in credit risk The Group considers that a financial asset has experienced a significant credit risk increase when one or more than the following qualitative and quantitative criteria have been observed: 17 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Individuals and Businesses Maximum delay at a financial asset level between 31 and 90 days

Maximum situation Argentine Central Bank over 1.

At a Client level, an Internal Behavior Score below cutting point. 1 Corporate Banking Maximum situation Argentine Central Bank over 1.

Hold an Internal Rating of Classification "C" (Default probability over 30%). Consumer Finance Maximum delay at a financial asset level between 31 and 90 days Sectoral Analysis - Covid-19 Risk In virtue of the fact that internal impairment models do not reflect the current pandemic context properly as historical information is utilized, for this quarterly closing, a sectoral analysis produced by the Bank has been included as additional definition of the significant risk increase. In such analysis the companies 'default risk is evaluated according the type of activity depending on the impact level such companies have suffered given their features. In this sense, such analysis has been applied in Small and Medium Size companies and E&P, such additional definition of significant risk increases for "Real State", "Entertainment" and "Tourism & Gastronomy" activities. Such impact was measured as of June closing, though remaining activities are still under assessment in virtue of the evaluation of future impacts. 1.2.2. Individual and collective evaluation basis Expected losses are estimated both in a collective and individual manner. The Group´s individual estimation is aimed at calculating expected losses for significantly impaired risks. In these cases, the amount of credit losses is calculated as the difference between expected cash flows discounted at the effective interest rate of the operation and the value in the books of the instrument. For collective estimation of expected credit losses, instruments are distributed in groups of assets depending on credit risk features. Exposures within each group are segmented in accordance with the similar features of the credit risk, including the debtor´s payment capacity pursuant to contractual conditions. These risk features need to play a key role in the estimation of future flows of each group. Credit risk features may consider the following factors, among others: Entity Parameter Segment Personal loans (1) Credit cards (1) Advances Default Probability Documents (DP) Mortgage loans Individual and Refinancing Businesses Others Personal loans Credit cards Severity (LGD) Advances Mortgage loans Refinancing 1 Definition of cutting point for SICR - Payroll Plan High CL PC=>400. Remaining CL=>500. | Open market High Income CL=>700. Remaining CL =>700. | Retirees: High Income CL =>610. Remaining CL =>610. 18 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Others Entity Parameter Segment Small Companies Default Probability Medium Companies (DP) (2) Big Companies Financial Sector Corporate Advances Banking Documents Severity (LGD) Leasing Unsecured loans Others OCIF Credit cards closed Credit cards opened Default Probability Cash loan Consumer (DP) Consumer and Directed Cash Loan Refinancing Finance Consumer Loans Tarjeta Automática Credit Cards Severity (LGD) Loans Refinancing For personal loans and credit cards, the segment dimension is added, since there is sufficient materiality. The segments are: Retirees, High Income Open Market, High Income Salary Plan, Non High Income Open Market, Non High Income Salary Plan, Entrepreneurs and SMEs, Former Retirees and Ex Salary Plan. The segments to calculate the probability of default in Business Banking were grouped by company size in Stage 1. For stages 2 and 3, the probability of default was calculated including all the business banking segments to form a statistical materiality group enough. As of the date of these financial statements, the balances of provisions related to Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A., are established under the Minimum Provision Standards as set forth in Communication "A" 6990 of the B.C.R.A. Credit risk features utilized for the abovementioned segments are the following, among others: type of financial instrument, debtor´s activity sector, activity geographical area, type of guarantee, time elapsed of submitted financial statements and other key factors to calculate expected cash flows. The suitable segmentation of financial instruments is monitored and reviewed on a regular basis by the Credit Risk and Stress Test Area. 1.2.3 Definition of default and impaired credit The Group considers that a financial instrument is in default when such instrument entails one or more of the following criteria: Individuals and Businesses Financial instruments delinquent after 90 days in contractual payments. Corporate Banking Financial instruments with B.C.R.A. situation greater than or equal to 3. Consumer Finance Financial instruments delinquent after 90 days in contractual payments. 19 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Abovementioned criteria are applied in a consistent manner to all financial instruments and are aligned with the definition of default utilized by the Bank in virtue of the administration of credit risk. Likewise, such definition is consistently applied to define DP, Exposure at Default ("hereinafter, "EAD") and Loss Given Default (hereinafter, "LGD"). 1.2.4. Measurement of Expected Credit Loss - Explanation of inputs, assumptions and calculation techniques ECL is measured on a 12-month basis or along the instrument´s lifetime, depending on whether a significant increase in credit risk has been recorded since initial recognition or whether an asset is considered to contain credit impairment. ECLs account for the product discounted from Default Probability (DP), Exposure at Default (EAD) and Loos Given Default (LGD), defined as follows: DP accounts for the probability of debtor´s breaching his/her financial obligation (pursuant to the "Definition of credit default and impairment" set forth in Note 1.2.3), either during the next 12 months or the remaining lifetime (DP lifetime) of the financial asset.

EAD is based on the amounts the Group expects to owe at the moment of the default, during the next 12 months or the remaining lifetime (DP lifetime) of the financial asset (EAD Lifetime). For example, for a revolving commitment, the Group includes the current available balance plus any additional amount expected to become available until the current contractual limit at the moment of the default, when applicable.

LGD accounts for the Group´s expectation regarding the loss amount in an exposure under default. LGD changes depending on the counterparty type, the type and time elapsed of the claim and the availability of guarantees or any other credit support. LGD is expressed as a loss percentage for the exposure unit at the moment of default (EAD) and is calculated on a 12-month basis or along the instrument lifetime, where the 12-month LGD accounts for the loss percentage expected to incur if the default takes place within the next 12 months and lifelong LGD accounts for the loss percentage expected to incur if the default takes place during the remaining lifetime of the financial asset. . ECL is defined by projecting DP, LGD and EAD for each future month and each individual or collective exposure. These three components are multiplied and adjusted pursuant to the survival (that is, the exposure has not been pre- settled or entered into default in a previous month). The aforementioned effectively calculates ECL for each future month, which is later discounted as of submission date and is added. The discount rate utilized for the calculation of ECL accounts for the original or rough effective interest rate of such date. As for the calculation of parameters utilized for the calculation of the aforementioned ECL, the Entity based its calculation on the internal model development know-how for the calculation of parameters, thus adapting the development of such models pursuant to IFRS 9. The Group includes prospective economic information in its definition of DP, EAD and LGD over 12 months or Lifetime. See Note 1.2.5 for the explanation of prospective information and its consideration in the calculation of ECL. 1.2.5 Prospective information considered in expected credit loss models The evaluation of significant credit increases and the calculation of ECL include prospective information. The Group carried out a historical analysis and identifies key economic variable that affect the credit risk and expected credit losses for each portfolio. Forecasts of these economic variable ("base economic scenario") are provided on a six-month basis by the Research team of the Group and offer a better estimated outlook of the economy for the next 12 months. The impact of such economic variables on DP and LGD resulted from the statistic regression analysis to understand the impact the changes in these variables has had historically on default rates and LGD components. In addition to the base economic scenario, the Research team of the Group also provides two potential scenarios together with scenario analysis. The number of other scenarios is defined in accordance with the analysis of the main products to ensure the lineal effect between the future economic scenario and related expected credit losses. The number of scenarios and its features are re-evaluated on a six-month basis, except a situation occurs in the macroeconomic framework that justifies a greater regularity. As of January 1, 2020 and as of June 30, 2020, as for its portfolios, the Group concluded that three scenarios have properly captured non-lineal items. Scenario analysis are defined by means of a combination of statistic and know-how judgement analysis, taking into account the range of potential results of which each scenario is representative. The evaluation of 20 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) credit risk significant increases is carried out by means of the utilization of DP lifetime in the base scenario and other scenarios, multiplied by the related analysis of each scenario, together with qualitative and quantitative and backstop indicators (See Note 1.2.1). The aforementioned is defined if the financial instrument is in Stage 1, Stage 2 or Stage 3 and, therefore, whether to register a 12-month ECL or Lifetime. As with any economic forecast, projections and probabilities of occurrence are subject to a high degree of inherent uncertainty, and therefore actual results may be significantly different than projected. The Group considers that these forecasts account for its best calculation of potential results and has analyzed the non-lineal and asymmetric impacts within the different portfolios of the Group to establish that chosen scenarios are representative of the range of potential scenarios. The most significant assumptions utilized to calculate ECL as of June 30, 2020 are as follows: Parameter Segment Macroeconomic Optimistic Base Pessimistic variable scenario scenario scenario Individuals and Businesses Default Corporate EMAE 124.04 120.67 115.37 probability banking Consumer finance The following are estimations assigned to each scenario as of June 30, 2020: Base scenario 80% Optimistic scenario 10% Pessimistic scenario 10% Sensitivity analysis The chart below includes changes in ECL as of June 30, 2020 that would result from reasonably potential changes in the following parameters: June 30, 2020 ECL previsions 8,218,821 Total portfolio 104,998,440 Irregular Portfolio Coverage 128.69% ECL per Scenario Favorable Impact 8,102,455 High Impact 8,341,147 Coverage Ratio per Scenario Favorable Impact 126.86% High Impact 130.60% 1.2.6 Maximum exposure to credit risk The chart below includes an analysis of credit risk exposure of the financial instruments for which expected credit loss provisions are recognized. The gross amount of financial assets books included in the chart accounts for the maximum credit risk exposure of such assets. June 30, 2020 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Advances 28,604,835 579,605 1,218,479 30,402,919 Documents 13,684,064 328,321 361,051 14,373,436 Mortgage loans 8,093,032 2,655,301 969,673 11,718,006 Pledge loans 766,371 415,786 257,865 1,440,022 Personal loans 30,915,097 1,768,362 1,124,875 33,808,334 21 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) June 30, 2020 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Individuals and Business 13,087,421 1,401,480 599,961 15,088,862 Consumer finance 17,827,676 366,882 524,914 18,719,472 Credit cards 30,208,260 3,283,713 484,586 33,976,559 Individuals and Business 26,342,580 2,952,015 353,619 29,648,214 Consumer finance 3,865,680 331,698 130,967 4,328,345 Financial Lease 2,863,438 108,530 167,385 3,139,353 Others 31,819,284 3,807,778 2,818,492 38,445,554 Total 146,954,381 12,947,396 7,402,406 167,304,183 1.2.7 Guarantees and other credit improvements A guarantee is an instrument by means of which the Entity´s debtor or a third party is committed upon any obligation default, to be offered as support for such debt settlement. The Entity accepts a guarantee with support before a potential breach on behalf of a debtor. The Argentine Central Bank classifies these guarantees in three types: Preferred "A" (considered self-settleable), Preferred "B" (made up by mortgage or pledge loans) and remaining guarantees (mainly bank guarantees and fines). In virtue of the administration of guarantees, the Group relies on a specific area devoted to the review of the legal compliance and suitable instrumentation of received guarantees. In accordance with the type of guarantees, the guarantors may be natural or legal persons (in the case of mortgages, pledges, fines, guarantees and liquid funds) and international top level Financial Entities (for credit letters stand by). The Group monitors guarantees related to financial assets considered as impaired credits since such guarantee is likely to be executed to mitigate potential credit losses. 1.2.8 Credit risk provision Credit risk provision recognized in the period is affected by a range of factors as follows: Transfers between Stage 1 and Stage 2 or 3 given financial instruments experience significant increases (or decreases) in credit risk or are impaired over the period, and the resulting "increase" between ECL at 12 months and

Lifetime;

Lifetime; Additional assignments for new financial instruments recognized during the period, as well as write-offs for withdrawn financial instruments;

write-offs for withdrawn financial instruments; Impact on the calculation of ECL of changes in DP, EAD and LGD during the period, resulting from the regular updating of model inputs;

Impact on the measurement of ECL as a result of changes in models and assumptions;

Impact resulting from time elapsing as a consequence of the current value updating;

Conversion to local currency for foreign-currency-denominated assets and other movements; and

foreign-currency-denominated assets and other movements; and Financial assets withdrawn during the period and application of provisions related to assets withdrawn from the balance sheet during the period. The following charts explain changes in the provision for credit risk between the beginning and end of the period due to the following factors: Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 ECL at 12 ECL ECL Lifetime Total months Lifetime Credit risk provision as of 12/31/2019 1,288,194 665,102 4,707,322 6,660,618 Transfers: From Stage 1 to Etapa 2 (69,245) 393,944 - 324,699 From Stage 1 to Etapa 3 (7,586) - 209,674 202,088 From Stage 2 to Etapa 3 - (215,732) 580,614 364,882 22 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) From Stage 2 to Etapa 1 6,676 (94,880) - (88,204) From Stage 3 to Etapa 2 - 5,353 (41,783) (36,430) From Stage 3 to Etapa 1 961 - (48,410) (47,449) Net changes 1,061,496 826,655 54,106 1,942,257 Withdrawn financial assets (328,927) (411,855) (747,206) (1,487,988) Direct charge (149,350) (63,751) (17,980) (231,081) Difference of quotation and other 29,873 31,986 95,896 157,755 movements Credit risk provision as of 06/30/2020 1,832,092 1,136,822 4,792,233 7,761,147 *Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A.´s balances of provisions are held under minimum provisions Standards pursuant to Communication "A" 6990 issued by the Argentine Central Bank. 1.2.9 Account withdrawal policy The Bank withdraws, partially or as a whole, financial assets from the balance sheet, once all recovery efforts have been used up and has concluded that there are no reasonable expectations. Indicators of lack of reasonable recovery expectation include (i) the cease of execution activities and (ii) when the Bank´s recovery method is given by the guarantee execution and the value of the guarantee is not enough for a total reasonable recovery expectation. The Group may withdraw financial assets from its balance sheet which are still subject to execution activities. Contractual amounts pending of collection of such withdrawn assets during the period ended on June 30, 2020 amount to 2,687,055. The Group seeks to recover amounts legally owed as a whole, but partially withdrawn in the balance sheet since there is no reasonable recovery expectation. 1.3. Critical accounting policies and estimates The preparation of condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the accounting framework established by the Argentine Central Bank requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires Management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the accounting standards established by the Argentine Central Bank to establish the Group's accounting policies. The Group has identified the following areas that involve a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas in which the assumptions and estimates are significant for the consolidated financial statements that are essential for understanding the underlying accounting / financial reporting risks: a) Fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments The fair value of financial instruments that do not list in active markets are measured through the use of valuation techniques. Such techniques are validated and regularly reviewed by qualified independent personnel of the area that developed such techniques. All models are evaluated and adjusted before being use in order to make sure that results express current information and comparative market prices. As long as possible, models use only observable information; however, factors such as credit risk (own or counterparty), volatilities and correlations require the use of estimates. Changes in assumptions regarding such factors may impact on the fair value reported for financial instruments. b) Allowances for loan losses and advances. As of January 1, 2020, the Group adopted retroactively to January 1, 2019, with the scope mentioned in Note 1.1.4. (A)., section 5.5. of IFRS 9 referring to the impairment of financial assets. In this sense, the Group evaluates the expected credit losses (ECL) on a prospective basis of the credit risk associated with the financial assets measured at amortized cost, to the debt instruments measured at fair value with changes in other comprehensive income, to accounts receivable for leases, as well as commitments and guarantees granted not measured at fair value, with the exception of debt instruments of the Non-Financial Public Sector that are temporarily excluded from the provisions for impairment of financial assets, contained in section 5.5 of IFRS 9, as well as the provisions of Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A. as provided in Communication "A" 6990 of the B.C.R.A. The measurement of expected credit losses is an area that requires the use of complex models and significant assumptions about future economic conditions and credit behavior (for example, the probability that the customer will go into default and that losses will result for the Group). The explanation of the inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques used to measure the ECL is presented in more detail in Note 1.2, including the key sensitivities of the ECL to changes in these elements. It should be noted that, in the application of accounting requirements to measure ECL, significant judgments are necessary, such as: 23 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Determination of the criterion of significant increase in credit risk Choice of appropriate models and assumptions for the measurement of ECL Establishment of the number and relative weight of the prospective scenarios for each portfolio segment and the associated ECL, and Establishment of groups of similar financial assets for the purpose of measuring ECL. c) Impairment of Non-Financial Assets Intangible assets with finite lives and property, plants and equipment are amortized or depreciated along their useful lives in a straight-line method. The Group reviews the conditions related to these assets to determine whether events and circumstances justify a review of the amortization and remaining depreciation period and whether there are factors or circumstances that imply an impairment in the value of assets that cannot be recovered. The Group has applied the judgment in the identification of impairment indicators for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. The Group has defined that there was no evidence of impairment for any period included in the consolidated Financial Statements. Given the aforementioned, no recoverable value has been calculated. The evaluation process for potential impairment of an asset of indefinite useful life is subject to and require a significant judgment in many points over the course of the analysis, including the identification of its cash-generating unit, the identification and allocation of assets and liabilities to a cash-generating unit and the definition of their recoverable value. The recoverable value is compared with the carrying value in order to define the non-recoverable portion of such value. When calculating the recoverable value of the cash-generating unit in virtue of the assessment of annual or regular impairment, the Group use estimates and significant judgments on future cash flows of the cash- generating unit. Its cash flow forecasts are based on assumptions that account for the best use of its cash-generating unit. Although the Group believes that assumptions and forecasts used are suitable in virtue of the information available for the administration, changes in assumptions or circumstances may require changes in the assessment. Negative changes in assumptions utilized in an impairment tests of indefinite useful life intangible assets may result in the reduction or removal of the excess of fair value over the book value, which would result in the potential recognition of the impairment. The Group decided that it would not be necessary to recognize an impairment loss in indefinite useful life intangible assets under such conditions. d) Income tax and deferred tax A significant judgment is required to determine liabilities and assets from current and deferred taxes. The current tax is measured at the amount expected to be paid to the taxation authority using the tax rates that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period. The deferred tax is measured over temporary differences between tax basis of assets and liabilities and book values at the tax rates that are expected to apply when the asset is realized or the liability settled. Assets from deferred tax are recognized upon the possibility of relying on future taxable earnings against which temporary differences can be used, based on the Senior Management´s assumptions regarding amounts and opportunities of future taxable earnings. Later, it is necessary to determine whether assets from deferred tax are likely to be used and set off future taxable earnings. Real results may differ from estimates, such as changes in tax legislation or the result of the final review of affidavits issued by tax authorities and tax courts. Likely future tax earnings and the number of tax benefits are based on a medium term business plan prepared by the administration. Such plan is based on reasonable expectations. 1.4. Changes in loans and other financing Under certain circumstances, the Group renegotiates or changes contractual cash flows of loans granted to clients. In these cases, the Group evaluates whether the new terms are substantially different from initial terms. The Group carries out this practice while taking into account the following: If the client is in financial difficulties, the Bank evaluates whether such change only reduces contractual cash flows to amounts expected to be paid by the borrower. Significant extension of the term when the borrower does not have financial difficulties. Significant change in the interest rate. 24 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Change in the currency in which the loan is denominated. Integration of guarantees or credit improvements that significantly affect the credit risk related to the loan. If, after the change, the loan terms are substantially different, the Group withdraws the original financial instrument and recognizes a new asset at fair value and recalculates a new effective interest rate for such asset. Therefore, renegotiation date is considered as the initial recognition date in virtue of the calculation of impairment and the definition of a new significant increase in credit risk. However, the Group also evaluates whether the new recognized asset is considered as an impaired asset, especially when the renegotiation stemmed from the lack of payment capacity on behalf of the client. The differences in the accounting value are recognized in the results as well as losses and earnings resulting from the withdrawal of such financial asset. If the terms of the loan after the change are not substantially different, the renegotiation or change will not produce the withdrawal of the financial asset, and the Group will recalculate the gross accounting value based on reviewed funds flow while recognizing a guarantee or loss from the change in results. The new gross accounting value is recalculated as the value discounted from the modified funds flow at the initial effective interest rate. 1.5. Consolidation A subsidiary is an entity (or subsidiary), including structured entities, in which the Group has control because it (i) has the power to manage relevant activities of the subsidiary (ii) has exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involment with the subsidiary, and (iii) has the ability to use its power over the subsidiary in order to affect the amount of the investor´s returns. The existence and the effect of the substantive rights, including substantive rights of potential vote, are considered when evaluating whether the Group has power over the other entity. For a right to be substantive, the right holder must have the practical competence to exercise such right whenever it is necessary to make decisions on the direction of the entity's relevant activities. The Group can have control over an entity, even when it has less voting powers than those required for the majority. Accordingly, the protecting rights of other investors, as well as those related to substantive changes in the subsidiary´ activities or applicable only in unusual circumstances, do not prevent the Group from having power over a subsidiary. The subsidiaries are consolidated as from the date on which control is transferred to the Group, ceasing its consolidation as from the date on which control ceases. The following chart provides the subsidiaries which are object to consolidation: Percentage of Participation Company Condition Legal Adress Principal 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Activity Direct Direct and Direct Direct and Indirect Indirect Bartolomé Mitre Commercial Banco Supervielle S.A. Controlled 434, C.A.B.A., 97.10% 99.90% (1) 97.10% 99.90% (1) Bank Argentina Cordial Compañía Reconquista 320, Financial Controlled C.A.B.A., 5.00% 99.90% 5.00% 99.90% Financiera S.A. Company Argentina Bartolomé Mitre Tarjeta Automática S.A. Controlled 434, C.A.B.A., Credit Card 87.50% 99.99% 87.50% 99.99% Argentina Supervielle Asset Bartolomé Mitre Controlled 434, C.A.B.A., Mutual Fund 95.00% 100.00% 95.00% 100.00% Management S.A. Argentina Bartolomé Mitre Sofital S.A.F. e I.I. Controlled 434. C.A.B.A., Real State 96.80% 100.00% 96.80% 100.00% Argentina San Martín Espacio Cordial de 719/731. 1° Piso. Controlled Ciudad de Retail Services 95.00% 100.00% 95.00% 100.00% Servicios S.A. Mendoza. Argentina Reconquista 320. Supervielle Seguros S.A. Controlled 1° Piso. C.A.B.A., Insurance 95.00% 100.00% 95.00% 100.00% Argentina Bartolomé Mitre Financial Micro Lending S.A.U. Controlled 434. C.A.B.A., 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Company Argentina InvertirOnline S.A.U. Controlled San Martin 323. Clearing and 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 11° Piso. settlement agent 25 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Percentage of Participation Company Condition Legal Adress Principal 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Activity Direct Direct and Direct Direct and Indirect Indirect C.A.B.A., Argentina San Martin 323. InvertirOnline.Com Controlled 11° Piso. Representations 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Argentina S.A.U. C.A.B.A., Argentina Supervielle Productores Reconquista 320. Asesores de Seguros Controlled 1° Piso. C.A.B.A., Insurance Broker 95.20% 100.00% 95.00% 100.00% S.A. Argentina Bartolomé Mitre Computer Bolsillo Digital S.A.U. Controlled 434, C.A.B.A., 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Services Argentina 03 de Febrero Clearing and Futuros del Sur S.A. Controlled 515, Rosario, 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% settlement agent Santa Fe Grupo Supervielle S,A,'s direct and indirect interest in Banco Supervielle S,A votes amounts to 99.87% as of 06/30/20 and 12/31/2019. All the subsidiaries carry out their activities in Argentina, the local and functional currency being Argentine pesos. 1.6. Consolidated Structured Entities The Group has securitized certain financial instruments, mainly loans, originated by personal and pledge loans through the transfers of said instruments to financial trusts that issue multiple classes of debt securities and participation certificates. Regarding the financial statements as of December 31, 2019 the following consolidated structured entities have been consolidated as of the date of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements: Financial Due of Securitized Issued Securities Issuers Set-up on principal Trust Amount Type Amount Type Amount obligation Cordial Compañía 21 06/24/2019 06/15/2022 $ 1,000,000 VDF VN$ 220,000 CP VN$ Financiera S.A. 780,000 Cordial Compañía 22 11/13/2019 01/15/2021 $ 571,560 VDF VN$ 469,260 CP VN$ Financiera 102,300 Micro Lending S.A.U. III 06/08/2011 10/12/2016 $ 39,779 VDF TV A VN$ 31,823 CP VN$ 1,592 VDF B VN $ 6,364 Micro Lending S.A.U. IV 09/01/2011 06/29/2017 $ 40,652 VDF TV A VN$ 32,522 CP VN$ 1,626 VDF B VN $ 6,504 Micro Lending S.A.U. XVIII 12/01/2017 10/15/2022 $ 119,335 VDF TV A VN $ 89,501 CP VN$ 22,543 VDF TV B VN $ 7,291 The Group controls a structured entity when it is exposed to, or holds the right to, variable returns and has the capacity to allocate returns through its power to run the activities of the entity, Structured entities are consolidated as from the date on which the control is transferred to the Group. The consolidation of such entities is ceased on the date on which such control is terminated. As for financial trusts, the Group has evaluated the following: The purpose and design of the trust

Identification of relevant activities

Decision-making process on these activities

process on these activities If the rights that the Group owns allow it to direct the relevant activities of the trust

If the Group is exposed, or is entitled to the variable results from its participation in said trust

If the Group has the capacity to affect said results through its power over the trust In accordance with the aforementioned, the Group has decided that it holds control on such financial trusts and, therefore, such structured entities have been consolidated. 26 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) The following chart details the assets and liabilities of Structured Entities that have been consolidated by the Group as of June 30, 2020: 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Loans 770,422 1,811,432 Financial assets 74,103 123,634 Other assets 228,756 331,342 Total Assets 1,073,281 2,266,408 Liabilities Financial liabilities 366,283 1,618,115 Other liabilities 49,783 47,289 Total Liabilities 416,066 1,665,404 1.7. Foreign currency translation Functional and presentation currency Figures included in the consolidated financial statements as per each entity of the Group are expressed in the functional currency, that is, in the currency of the main economic setting where it operates. Consolidated condensed interim financial ftatements are expressed in Argentine pesos, which is the functional currency and the reporting currency of the Group. Transactions and balances Transactions in foreign currency are converted in the functional currency at the reference Exchange rate released by the Argentine Central Bank and those carried out in other currencies, at the repo rate in US dollars for the reference Exchange rate released by the Argentine Central Bank. Earnings and losses in foreign currency that result in the liquidation of such transactions and the conversion of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency at closing exchange rates, are recognized in the integral income statement, under "Difference of exchange rate in gold and foreign currency", except when such items are deferred in the shareholders' equity for transactions classified as cash flow hedging, when applicable. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 the balances in US dollars were converted at the reference exchange rate determined by the Argentine Central Bank. In the case of foreign currencies other than US dollars, they have been converted to this currency using the types of passes reported by the Argentine Central Bank. 1.8. Cash and due from banks Cash and due from banks includes cash available, freely available deposits in local banks and correspondent banks abroad, which are liquid short-term instruments and have a maturity of less than three months from the date of origination. Assets recorded in cash and due from Banks are recorded at amortized cost which is close to its fair value. Cash equivalents are made up by highly liquid short-term securities with three-month or shorter initial maturities, with fair value rating. The composition of the cash on each of the indicated dates is detailed below: Item 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and due from banks 31,705,003 29,992,168 37,756,087 58,866,776 Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss 2,162,649 645,779 58,041,179 22,076,108 Money Market Funds 1,548,593 1,159,947 1,425,950 1,145,551 Cash and cash equivalents 35,416,245 31,797,894 97,223,216 82,088,435 For their part, the reconciliations between the balances of those items considered cash equivalents in the Statement of Cash Flow and those reported in the Statement of Financial Position as of the indicated dates are set out below: 27 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Items 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 06/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and due from Banks As per Statement of Financial Position 31,705,003 29,992,168 37,756,087 58,866,776 As per the Statement of Cash Flows 31,705,003 29,992,168 37,756,087 58,866,776 Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss As per Statement of Financial Position 3,607,931 645,779 59,833,701 26,412,661 Securities not considered as cash equivalents (1,445,282) - (1,792,522) (4,336,553) As per the Statement of Cash Flows 2,162,649 645,779 58,041,179 22,076,108 Money Market Funds As per Statement of Financial Position - Other financial 3,052,587 2,381,901 4,173,729 2,997,782 assets Other financial assets not considered as cash (1,503,994) (1,221,954) (2,747,779) (1,852,231) As per the Statement of Cash Flow 1,548,593 1,159,947 1,425,950 1,145,551 Reconciliation of financing activities at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: Items Balances at Cash Flows Other non-cash Balances at 12/31/2019 Inflows Payments movements 06/30/2020 Unsubordinated Negotiable Obligations 6,913,832 2,365,871 (3,526,730) 129,745 5,882,718 Subordinated Negotiable Obligations 2,408,052 83,060 (45,029) 43,623 2,489,706 Financing received from the Argentine Central 10,243,392 19,766,915 (22,013,806) - 7,996,501 Bank and other financial institutions Lease Liabilities 1,075,035 (705,692) 903,289 1,272,632 Total 20,640,311 22,215,846 (26,291,257) 1,076,657 17,641,557 2. SEGMENT REPORTING The Group determines operating segments based on performance reports which are reviewed by the Board and key personnel of the Senior Management and updated upon changes. With the purpose of implementing a strategic vision focused on the individual client and Small and Medium Size Companies that require and values closeness and digital service models, the Retail Banking sector turned into a new area of Individuals and Businesses. In this sense, Small and Medium Size Companies clients and the loan portfolio have been transferred from the Corporate Division to the Individuals and Businesses area. Such change became effective on Junuary 1, 2020. The comparative information as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 was modified with the purpose of showing the new organization and making it comparable to information as of June 30, 2020. As from January 1, 2020, the Bank´s clients receive the following services: Individuals and Businesses Segment:

Small companies, individuals and companies that record anual sales of up to 100,000 "Small and Medium Size Companies", companies that record anual sales of over 100,000 up to 700,000

Corporate Baking Segment:

Megras that record anual sales over 700,000 up to 2,500,000 Big Companies. Grandes companies that record anual sales of over 2,500,000

The Group considers the business for the type of products and services offered, identifying the following operating segments: a- Individuals and Businesses - Includes a wide range of financial products and services targeted to small comoanies, included in Entrepreneours & SMSs, and high income people identified with so-called Identité proposal. Likewise, the Bank offers services and products targeted to retirees and pensioneers. b- Corporate Banking - Includes advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to big clients. c- Treasury: This segment is in charge of the assignment of liquidity of the Entity in accordance with the different commercial areas´ needs and its own needs, Treasury implements financial risk administration policies of the Bank, administers trading desk operations, distributes financial products, such as 28 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) negotianle securities and develops business with the financial sector clients and whole sale non-financial sector clients. d- Consumer - Includes loans and other credit products targeted to middle and lowed-middle income sectors and non-financial products and services. e- Insurance: Includes insurance products, with a focus on life insurance, to targeted customers segments. f- Mutual Fund Administration and Other Segments - Includes MFs administered by the Group, Includes also assets, liabilities and results of Micro Lending S.A.U., Invertir Online,Com Argentina S.A.U., InvertirOnline S.A.U., Bolsillo Digital S.A.U and Futuros del Sur S.A Operating results of the different operating segments of the Group are reviewed individually with the purpose of taking decisions over the allocation of resources and the performance appraisal of each segment. The performance of such segments will be evaluated based on operating earnings and losses and is measured consistently with operating earnings and losses of the consolidated earnings and losses statement. When a transaction is carried out between operating segments, they are taken in an independent and equitative manner, as in cases of transactions with third parties. Later, income, expenses and results from transfers between operating segments are removed from the consolidation. The Group does not present information by geographical segments because there are no operating segments in economic environments with risks and returns that are significantly different. The following chart includes information by segment as of June 30, 2020 and 2019: Result by segments Interest income Interest expenses Distribution of results by Treasury Net interest income Services Fee Income Services Fee Expenses Income from insurance activities Net Service Fee Income Subtotal Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss Income from withdrawal of assets rated at amortized cost Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency NIFFI And Exchange Rate Differences Other operating income Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency Loan loss provisions Net operating income Personnel expenses Administration expenses Depreciations and impairment of non- financial assets Other operating expenses Operating income Result from associates and joint ventures Result before taxes Income tax Net income Net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent company Net income for the period attributable to non-controlling interest Individuals Adm. and Corporate Treasury Consumer Insurance MF and Adjustments Total as of Businesses Banking other 06.30.2020 Banking segments 9,544,313 5,717,209 9,592,498 1,862,729 - 30,551 (218,607) 26,528,693 (3,195,650) (588,752) (6,861,058) (596,554) - (13,403) 237,083 (11,018,334) 1,918,200 (3,169,785) 1,251,585 - - - - - 8,266,863 1,958,672 3,983,025 1,266,175 - 17,148 18,476 15,510,359 3,150,055 325,291 107,738 794,132 - 563,552 (117,244) 4,823,524 (941,977) (75,605) (43,225) (306,080) - (17,487) 17,524 (1,366,850) - - - - 635,599 - 94,153 729,752 2,208,078 249,686 64,513 488,052 635,599 546,065 (5,567) 4,186,426 10,474,941 2,208,358 4,047,538 1,754,227 635,599 563,213 12,909 19,696,785 - - 578,961 39,403 164,652 75,345 116,781 975,142 - - (2,178,233) - - - - (2,178,233) 92,733 27,181 171,319 11,623 (55) 23,616 71,676 398,093 92,733 27,181 (1,427,953) 51,026 164,597 98,961 188,457 (804,998) 473,882 993,305 89,912 130,230 4,637 63,491 (21,768) 1,733,689 (262,772) (148,196) 1,792,588 (380,241) (153,015) (70,528) (1,111) 776,725 (1,616,700) (1,862,191) 20,914 (473,491) - (110) - (3,931,578) 9,162,084 1,218,457 4,522,999 1,081,751 651,818 655,027 178,487 17,470,623 (5,541,066) (501,057) (343,010) (714,595) (129,495) (195,567) (55,060) (7,479,850) (2,977,484) (214,136) (205,046) (611,054) (112,258) (166,690) 87,610 (4,199,058) (733,579) (53,277) (88,196) (57,180) (8,183) (2,617) (26,000) (969,032) (1,615,454) (608,530) (282,861) (242,269) (114) (35,201) (14,557) (2,798,986) (1,705,499) (158,543) 3,603,886 (543,347) 401,768 254,952 170,480 2,023,697 - - - 815 - - (815) - (1,705,499) (158,543) 3,603,886 (542,532) 401,768 254,952 169,665 2,023,697 518,174 72,956 (1,094,952) 94,871 (138,968) (96,552) 121,784 (522,687) (1,187,325) (85,587) 2,508,934 (447,661) 262,800 158,400 291,449 1,501,010 (1,187,325) (85,587) 2,508,934 (447,661) 262,800 158,400 290,414 1,499,975 - - - - - - 1,035 1,035 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 74,682 52,699 133,003 - - - 1 260,385 74,682 52,699 133,003 - - - (266) 260,118 - - - - - - 267 267 Comprehensive income for the period (1,112,643) (32,888) 2,641,937 (447,661) 262,800 158,400 291,450 1,761,395 29 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Result by segments Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests Assets by segments Cash and due from banks Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss Loans and other financing Other Assets Total Assets Liabilities by segments Deposits Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and others financial institutions Unsubordinated Negotiable obligations Other liabilities Total Liabilities Result by segments Interest income Interest expenses Distribution of results by Treasury Net interest income Services Fee Income Services Fee Expenses Income from insurance activities Net Service Fee Income Subtotal Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency NIFFI And Exchange Rate Differences Other operating income Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency Loan loss provisions Net operating income Personnel expenses Administration expenses Depreciations and impairment of non- financial assets Other operating expenses Operating income Result from associates and joint ventures Result before taxes from continuing operations Income tax Net income Net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent company Net income for the period attributable to non-controlling interest Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest Comprehensive income for the period Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company Individuals Adm. and Corporate Treasury Consumer Insurance MF and Adjustments Total as of Businesses Banking other 06.30.2020 Banking segments (1,112,643) (32,888) 2,641,937 (447,661) 262,800 158,400 290,148 1,760,093 - - - - - - 1,302 1,302 Individuals Adm. and Corporate Treasury Consumer Insurance MF and Adjustments Total as of Businesses Banking other 06.30.2020 Banking segments 8,635,909 398,157 21,763,028 399,844 2,938 4,585,253 (4,080,126) 31,705,003 - - 3,341,328 201,235 - 65,368 - 3,607,931 46,507,893 40,562,666 3,768,212 5,268,015 543,287 62,241 (1,001,172) 95,711,142 2,660,550 5,102,759 72,367,153 2,622,865 1,405,572 569,653 10,798,019 95,526,571 57,804,352 46,063,582 101,239,721 8,491,959 1,951,797 5,282,515 5,716,721 226,550,647 82,798,146 16,184,930 61,153,113 2,563,124 - - (4,095,074) 158,604,239 13,337 - 7,899,235 956,295 - 72,929 (945,295) 7,996,501 39,272 22,149 6,174,363 - - 7,781 (360,847) 5,882,718 5,338,516 1,936,855 5,258,088 1,681,368 964,138 4,597,326 5,463,931 25,240,222 88,189,271 18,143,934 80,484,799 5,200,787 964,138 4,678,036 62,715 197,723,680 Individuals Adm. MF and Corporate Total as of Treasury Consumer Insurance and other Adjustments Businesses Banking 06.30.2019 segments Banking 13,285,001 7,947,726 1,843,711 3,289,647 - 176,136 (1,075,429) 25,466,792 (4,782,151) (2,078,774) (13,566,444) (2,107,659) - (108,033) 1,191,833 (21,451,228 ) 2,215,273 (2,836,932) 621,659 - - - - - 10,718,123 3,032,020 (11,101,074) 1,181,988 - 68,103 116,404 4,015,564 2,970,010 671,620 23,925 1,079,240 - 389,783 (130,483) 5,004,095 (687,051) (57,933) (35,771) (397,770) - (20,799) 43,257 (1,156,067) - - - - 554,618 - 116,208 670,826 2,282,959 613,687 (11,846) 681,470 554,618 368,984 28,982 4,518,854 13,001,082 3,645,707 (11,112,920) 1,863,458 554,618 437,087 145,386 8,534,418 7,823 - 14,131,691 (67,525) 275,700 91,217 159,121 14,598,027 819,137 149,870 (1,079,673) (1,109) - 9,258 (12,895) (115,412) 826,960 149,870 13,052,018 (68,634) 275,700 100,475 146,226 14,482,615 767,204 496,758 85,400 197,171 4,430 102,372 (55,092) 1,598,243 (1,057,624) (1,249,509) (263,911) (668,592) (244,995) (185,375) 311,090 (3,358,916) (2,094,198) (1,454,118) 26,910 (1,295,266) - (10,167) - (4,826,839) 11,443,424 1,588,708 1,787,497 28,137 589,753 444,392 547,610 16,429,521 (5,852,997) (606,653) (353,870) (764,596) (94,508) (223,025) (97,104) (7,992,753) (2,966,410) (200,575) (206,449) (631,666) (138,258) (131,795) 33,985 (4,241,168) (665,607) (61,672) (64,503) (62,313) (4,443) (4,560) (25,921) (889,019) (1,771,762) (852,798) (252,613) (387,584) (1,273) (69,909) (10,583) (3,346,522) 186,648 (132,990) 910,062 (1,818,022) 351,271 15,103 447,987 (39,941) - - - 3,255 - - (3,255) - 186,648 (132,990) 910,062 (1,814,767) 351,271 15,103 444,732 (39,941) (103,156) (56,350) (126,908) 271,860 (133,439) (30,012) (354,678) (532,683) 83,492 (189,340) 783,154 (1,542,907) 217,832 (14,909) 90,054 (572,624) 83,492 (189,340) 783,154 (1,542,907) 217,832 (14,909) 90,726 (571,952) - - - - - - (672) (672) - - (2,297) - (117) - (2) (2,416) - - (2,297) - (117) - 1 (2,413) - - - - - - (3) (3) 83,492 (189,340) 780,857 (1,542,907) 217,715 (14,909) 90,052 (575,040) 83,492 (189,340) 780,857 (1,542,907) 217,715 (14,909) 90,727 (574,365) 30 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Result by segments Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests Individuals Adm. MF and Corporate Total as of Treasury Consumer Insurance and other Adjustments Businesses Banking 06.30.2019 segments Banking - - - - - - (675) (675) Individuals Adm. MF and Corporate Total as of Assets by segments Treasury Consumer Insurance and other Adjustments Businesses Banking 12.31.2019 segments Banking Cash and due from banks Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss Loans and other financing Other Assets Total Assets Liabilities by segments 8,737,149 1,161,964 19,163,798 364,799 3,845 2,750,064 (2,189,451) 29,992,168 - - 354,759 105,371 - 185,649 - 645,779 47,517,441 43,703,955 4,230,470 6,590,342 515,689 34,925 (1,608,591) 100,984,231 2,683,777 1,335,366 20,524,958 3,119,019 1,239,693 611,816 8,638,345 38,152,974 58,938,367 46,201,285 44,273,985 10,179,531 1,759,227 3,582,454 4,840,303 169,775,152 Individuals Adm. MF and Corporate Total as of Treasury Consumer Insurance and other Adjustments Businesses Banking 12.31.2019 segments Banking Deposits 72,034,254 12,083,178 17,807,558 1,852,021 - - (2,669,630) 101,107,381 Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and others financial 14,318 - 10,221,962 1,078,869 - 52,276 (1,124,033) 10,243,392 institutions Unsubordinated Negotiable obligations 123,256 86,976 6,685,927 - - 17,673 - 6,913,832 Other liabilities 5,297,751 1,565,434 4,945,277 3,632,838 861,022 2,934,922 4,774,206 24,011,450 Total Liabilities 77,469,579 13,735,588 39,660,724 6,563,728 861,022 3,004,871 980,543 142,276,055 3. FAIR VALUES The portfolio of financial instruments held by the Group is detailed below, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Instrument portfolio as of 06/30/2020 FV level 1 FV level 2 FV level 3 Assets - Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss 3,503,141 104,790 - - Derivatives 66,000 - - - Other financial assets 2,371,272 - - - Other debt securities 1,522,895 57,509,298 - - Financial assets in guarantee 4,548,706 - - - Investments in Equity Instruments 35,064 8,939 - Total Assets 12,047,078 57,623,027 - Liabilities - Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 113,041 - - - Other financial liabilities 5,885,769 - - Total Liabilities 5,998,810 - - Instrument portfolio as of 12/31/2019 FV level 1 FV level 2 FV level 3 Assets - Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss 461,802 179,807 4,170 - Derivatives 292,602 - - - Other financial assets 878,522 - - - Other debt securities - 8,145,974 - - Financial assets in guarantee 5,593,951 - - - Investments in Equity Instruments 6,584 9,977 - Total Assets 7,233,461 8,335,758 4,170 Liabilities - Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 215,321 - - - Other financial liabilities 6,811,896 - - Total Liabilities 7,027,217 - - 31 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Under IFRS, the estimated residual value of an instrument at inception is generally the transaction price. In the event that the transaction price differs from the determined fair value, the difference will be recognized in the income statement proportionally for the duration of the instrument. As of June 30, 2020, there have been no differences regarding the transaction price. Fair Value of Other Financial Instruments The following chart includes a comparison between the fair value and the accounting value of financial instruments not recorded at fair value as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Other Financial Instruments Accounting value Fair value FV Level 1 FV Level 2 FV Level 3 as of 06/30/2020 Financial Assets -Cash and due from Banks 31.705.003 31.705.003 31.705.003 - - -Other financial assets 681.315 681.315 681.315 - -Loans and other financing 95.711.142 100.279.408 - - 100.279.408 - Repo transactions 4.633.359 4.633.359 4.633.359 - - Other Debt Securities 5.417.889 4.768.455 4.768.455 - - -Financial assets in as guarantee 203.264 203.264 203.264 - - 138.351.972 142.270.804 41.991.396 - 100.279.408 Financial Liabilities -Deposits 158,604,239 158,604,239 - - 158,604,239 - Other financial liabilities 4,652,391 4,652,391 4,652,391 - - - Repo transactions 644,149 644,149 644,149 - - -Finances received from the 7,996,501 7,369,682 - - 7,369,682 BCRA and other financial institutions - Negotiable obligations issued 5,882,718 5,882,718 5,882,718 - - - Subordinated Negotiable 2,489,706 2,654,970 2,654,970 - - Obligations 180,269,704 179,808,149 13,834,228 - 165,973,921 Other Financial Instruments as of Accounting Fair value FV Level 1 FV Level 2 FV Level 3 12/31/2019 value Financial Assets -Cash and due from Banks 29,992,168 29,992,168 29,992,168 - - -Other financial assets 1,503,379 1,503,379 1,503,379 - - -Loans and other financing 100,984,231 105,104,817 - - 105,104,817 - Other Debt Securities 3,976,205 4,070,245 4,070,245 - - -Financial assets in as guarantee 464,783 464,783 464,783 - - 136,920,766 141,135,392 36,030,575 - 105,104,817 Financial Liabilities -Deposits 101,107,381 101,109,244 - - 101,109,244 -Other financial liabilities 3,543,951 3,543,950 3,543,950 - - -Repo transactions 363,291 363,291 363,291 - - -Finances received from the BCRA and 10,243,392 9,971,315 - - 9,971,315 other financial institutions - Negotiable obligations issued 6,913,832 6,913,832 6,913,832 - - - Subordinated Negotiable Obligations 2,408,052 2,690,020 2,690,020 - - 124,579,899 124,591,652 13,511,093 - 111,080,559 4. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related parties are considered to be all those entities that directly, or indirectly through other entities, control over another, are under the same control or may exercise significant influence over the financial or operational decisions of another entity. The Group controls another entity when it has power over the financial and operating decisions of other entities and in turn obtains benefits from it. On the other hand, the Group considers that it has joint control when there is an agreement between the parties regarding the control of a common economic activity. 32 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Finally, those cases in which the Group has significant influence is due to the power to influence the financial and operating decisions of another entity but not being able to exercise control over them. For the determination of such situations, not only the legal aspects are observed but also the nature and substance of the relationship. Additionally, related parties are considered to be the key personnel of the Group's Management (members of the Board and managers of the Group and its subsidiaries), as well as the entities over which key personnel may exercise significant influence or control. Controlling Entity Mr. Julio Patricio Supervielle is the main shareholder of the Groups, with registered address on Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th floor, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Julio Patricio Supervielle´s interest in the capital and votes of the Group as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 amounts to the 35.12% and 57.89%, respectively. Related party transactions The financing, including the ones that were restructured, were granted in the normal course of business and in substantially the same terms, including interest rates and guarantees, as those in force at the time to grant credit to unrelated parties. Likewise, they did not imply a higher than normal risk of bad debt or presented other types of unfavorable conditions. 5. COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six-month period ended Three-month period on ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 5.1 Interest income Interest on overdrafts 1,484,477 2,549,202 661,717 1,266,408 Interest on promissory notes 2,399,347 3,332,622 1,005,226 1,731,965 Interest on personal loans 6,079,889 7,851,086 2,985,028 3,806,961 Interest on promissory notes 2,858,120 3,440,002 1,190,319 1,638,443 Interest on credit card loans 1,594,045 3,041,948 570,097 1,464,556 Interest on mortgage loans 1,665,572 2,110,758 755,050 1,152,913 Interest on automobile and other secured loan 306,278 400,444 146,072 204,422 Interest on foreign trade loans and USD loans 698,189 1,056,278 345,326 537,809 Interest on financial leases 314,094 753,042 152,307 349,179 Interest on public and private securities measured at 8,558,401 847,569 4,606,107 334,009 amortized cost Others 570,281 83,841 347,947 50,414 26,528,693 25,466,792 12,765,196 12,537,079 5.2 Interest expenses Interest on current accounts deposits Interest on time deposits Interest on other liabilities from financial transactions Interest from financing from financial sector Others 1,854,000 4,374,275 893,612 2,196,374 7,650,007 11,405,163 3,249,149 5,405,059 1,273,880 4,828,518 394,129 2,465,321 58,728 175,456 53,404 72,285 181,719 667,816 72,463 378,389 11,018,334 21,451,228 4,662,757 10,517,428 5.3 Net income from financial instruments at fair value thro profit or loss Income from corporate and government securities 878,536 1,143,507 631,601 224,963 Income from securities issued by the Argentine Central Bank 44,777 13,446,940 11,582 7,074,084 Derivatives 51,829 7,580 10,735 (86,078) 975,142 14,598,027 653,918 7,212,969 33 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Six-month period ended Three-month period ended on on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 5.4 Result from assets withdrawals rated at amortized cost Result from withdrawl or sale of government securities Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency on government securities 5.5 Service fee income Commissions from deposit accounts Commissions from credit and debit cards Commissions from loans operations Commissions from miscellaneous operations Others 5.6 Service fee expenses Commissions paid Export and foreign currency operations 5.7 Other operating incomes Loans recovered and allowances reversed Insurance commissions Rental from safety boxes Commissions from trust services Returns of risk funds Sales of property, plant and equipment Miscellaneous credit adjustments Default interests Others 5.8 Personnel expenses Payroll and social securities Personnel expenses 5.9 Administration expenses Directors´ and statutory auditors´fees Other fees Advertising and publicity Taxes Maintenance, security and services Rent Others 66,592 - 54,333 - (2,244,825) - (2,244,825) - (2,178,233) - (2,190,492) - 2,094,659 2,049,573 996,998 989,010 1,413,886 1,583,953 581,295 771,441 100,668 191,973 31,092 85,846 1,164,329 1,089,317 650,089 584,668 49,982 89,279 27,702 38,307 4,823,524 5,004,095 2,287,176 2,469,272 1,350,924 1,105,847 652,695 594,369 15,926 50,220 8,752 28,326 1,366,850 1,156,067 661,447 622,695 277,082 268,773 (78,053) 126,013 31,344 21,071 15,113 16,251 137,257 163,262 65,558 81,392 6,585 16,484 1,756 15,144 677,351 152,628 616,318 84,474 6,302 7,508 4,403 3,675 56,700 89,992 27,429 42,330 150,335 300,543 54,087 113,824 390,733 577,982 163,935 246,729 1,733,689 1,598,243 870,546 729,832 6,863,056 7,293,036 3,493,583 3,870,996 616,794 699,717 232,890 340,860 7,479,850 7,992,753 3,726,473 4,211,856 135,633 173,094 95,302 105,654 1,250,252 599,338 735,003 328,163 245,079 316,140 124,460 166,593 734,042 837,483 348,870 395,715 1,345,072 972,345 739,339 478,494 37,681 39,416 18,718 23,933 451,299 1,303,352 221,080 673,919 4,199,058 4,241,168 2,282,772 2,172,471 34 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 5.10 Depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Schedule F) Depreciation of miscellaneous assets Amortization of intangible assets (Schedule G) Depreciation of rent asstes by right of use (Schedule F) Six-month period ended Three-month period ended on on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 210,908 251,581 110,133 124,623 106,685 86,366 53,696 50,738 322,619 236,018 167,542 122,579 328,820 315,054 161,464 157,743 969,032 889,019 492,835 455,683 5.11 Other operating expenses Promotions related with credit cards 209,380 282,934 85,063 134,810 Turnover tax 1,691,126 2,215,631 815,415 1,126,643 Result by initial recognition of loans 65,918 136,313 21,443 66,655 Charges paid to National Social Security Administration 81,044 117,169 40,630 64,370 (ANSES) Operationaal losses 20,775 40,338 6,734 28,265 Balance adjustments loans and credit cards 52,093 80,569 19,827 55,759 Interests for leases liabilities 82,350 130,447 42,732 64,672 Coverage services 6,547 10,283 2,476 2,093 Contributions made to deposit insurance fund 101,339 145,775 52,758 74,093 Others 488,414 187,063 404,062 93,764 2,798,986 3,346,522 1,491,140 1,711,124 6. DIVIDENDS On April 28, 2020, the Shareholders' General Meeting approved the following distribution of retained earnings for the year ended on December 31, 2019 which shows a profit of 4,257,933 (historical values without inflation adjustment): Reserve for future dividends: 426,000

Other reserve: 3,831,933 7. INSURANCE The composition of "Income from insurance activities" as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, is as follows: Six-month period ended Three-month period Item on ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Accrued premiums 969,703 1,028,523 475,321 513,758 Accrued losses (94,858) (74,965) (25,563) (15,036) Production expenses (145,093) (282,732) (60,738) (166,617) Total 729,752 670,826 389,020 332,105 8. MUTUAL FUNDS As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Banco Supervielle S.A. is the depository of the Mutual Funds managed by Supervielle Asset Management S.A. In accordance with CNV General Resolution No. 622/13, below are the portfolio, net worth and number of units of the Mutual Funds mentioned earlier. Mutual Fund Portfolio Net Worth Number of Units 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Premier Renta CP en Pesos 28,097,364 15,938,793 28,050,530 15,914,397 8,505,351,987 3,958,398,573 Premier Renta Plus en Pesos 128,672 123,980 127,967 121,768 10,578,769 10,250,999 Premier Renta Fija Ahorro 1,009,384 528,679 988,242 521,939 23,390,973 12,851,475 Premier Renta Fija Crecimiento 57,926 53,299 57,141 52,998 3,622,219 3,688,485 Premier Renta Variable 152,137 189,004 150,992 186,285 7,099,105 6,982,580 35 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Premier Abierto Pymes 715,367 636,513 637,578 635,081 92,249,899 91,559,624 Premier Commodities 61,592 23,898 44,372 15,440 6,494,007 2,596,034 Premier Capital 173,911 146,597 143,530 146,211 32,579,552 36,057,519 Premier Inversión 774,176 153,755 645,392 153,677 1,677,321,963 442,160,447 Premier Balanceado 1,169,767 708,645 1,168,770 707,999 303,705,471 249,317,925 Premier Renta Mixta 1,914,254 151,364 1,464,052 151,242 574,442,715 76,562,093 Premier Renta Mixta en Dólares 113,996 147,908 113,503 147,363 2,483,313 2,815,589 Premier Performance Dólares 442,810 515,567 442,316 514,411 7,741,462 9,312,208 Premier Global USD 690,600 793,897 690,177 791,448 9,350,964 11,338,023 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE BCRA DEPOSIT GUARANTEE INSURANCE SYSTEM Law No. 24485 and Decree No. 540/95 established the creation of the Deposit Insurance System to cover the risk attached to bank deposits, in addition to the system of privileges and safeguards envisaged in the Financial Institutions Law. Through Decree No. 1127/98 dated September 24, 1998, the National Executive Branch established the maximum coverage limit of the guarantee system, applicable to demand or time deposits, in pesos and/or foreign currency. Until February 28, 2019, such limit amounts to 450, pursuant to Communication "A" 5943. As from March 1, 2019, the new limit amounts to 1,000 pursuant to Communication "A" 6654. This regime does not include deposits made by other financial institutions (including time deposit certificates acquired through a secondary transaction), deposits made by persons directly or indirectly related to the entity, deposits of securities, acceptances or guarantees, and those set up after July 1, 1995 at an interest rate higher than that periodically set forth by the Argentine Central Bank on the basis of the daily survey carried out by that agency (*). Excluded from the regime are also the deposits whose ownership was acquired through endorsement and placements offering incentives additional to the interest rate. The system has been implemented through the creation of the so-called "Deposit Guarantee Fund" (F.G.D.), which is managed by the company Seguros de Depósitos S.A. (SEDESA) and whose shareholders are the Central Bank and the financial institutions in the proportion determined for each of them by that agency on the basis of contributions made to such fund. Enforced on January 20, 2019, pursuant to provision "A" 6435, such exclusions are as follows: Sight deposits with agreed-upon rates exceeding reference rates and term deposits and investments exceeding 1.3 times such rate. Reference rates are released on a regular basis by the Argentine Central Bank in accordance with a mobile average of the last five banking business days of passive rates that may arise for term deposits of up to 100 (or its equivalent in other currencies) from the survey to be carried out by said institution. 9.2. RESTRICTED ASSETS As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Grupo Supervielle's following assets are restricted: Detail 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Other receivables from financial transactions Special guarantee accounts in the Argentine Central Bank 2,855,992 2,408,939 2,855,992 2,408,939 Miscellaneous Receivables Trust guarantee deposits 13,385 3,800 Guarantee deposits for currency forward transactions 608,171 2,456,803 Guarantee deposits for credit cards transactions 364,896 317,525 Guarantee deposits for repo transactions 64,396 23,880 Other guarantee deposits 185,864 160,831 1,236,712 2,962,839 9.3. COMPLIANCE OF PROVISIONS ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL SECURITIES COMMISSION Pursuant to General Ruling N° 629 issued by the National Securities Commission, supporting documentation of our accounting and administration operations for the financial years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 36 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) until June30, 2020, the accounting books since September 2012 up to date and all corporate books are safeguarded in the registered headquarters. Any other documentation or book, older than the date specified above for each case, is safeguarded by the firm AdeA S.A., whose warehouse is located on Ruta Provincial N°36, Km 31,500, Bosques, Partido de Florencio Varela, Buenos Aires Province. 9.4. ISSUANCE OF NEGOTIABLE OBLIGATIONS Banco Supervielle S.A. The following describes issuances in force as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Issuance Curren Nro. of Amount Amortization Term Maturity date Rate Book Value date cy Class 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Floating Badlar 50% on 2-9-2020 and of Private Banks + 02/09/17 $ A 4,150,140 50% at maturity on 8-9- 42 08/09/2020 1,535,708 4.321.476 4.50%. with a 2020 minimum 18% nominal annual 3 installments: 12/22/17 $ C 659,750 12-22-2020 33.33%. 48 12/22/2021 Floating Badlar 664,859 757.860 06-22-2021 33.33%. and + 4.25% upon maturity 33.34%. 3 equal and consecutive Floating Badlar 02/14/18 $ E 1,607,667 annual installments. 1° 60 02/14/2023 of Private 1,565,401 1.816.824 02-14-21 Banks + 4.05% 06/30/20 u$s G 30,000,000 Quarterly: 12-22-20, 06- 12 06/30/2021 2% Nominal 2,108,969 - 22-21,06-30-21 Annual Total 5,874,937 6,896,160 As of June 30, 2020, the Group held Negotiable Obligations in its own portfolio, issued by Banco Supervielle S.A., in the amount of 360,847. The following chart provides the main terms and conditions of issuances underway as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Issuance date Currency Nro. of Amoun Amortization Term Maturity Rate Book Value Class t date 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 08/20/2013 US$ III 22,500 100% at mat, 84 Months 08/20/2020 7% 1,534,837 1.486.019 11/18/2014 US$ IV 13,441 100% at mat, 84 Months 11/18/2021 7% 954,869 922.033 Total 2,489,706 2,408,052 Micro Lending S.A.U.: Program for the Issuance of Negotiable Obligations The following is a detail of the issues in effect as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Class Issuance Maturity FV (in Rate 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Date Date thousands) Clase III 10/04/2017 10/05/2020 35,000 Floating BADLAR + 7,0% 7,781 17,672 Total 7,781 17,672 9.5. FINANCIAL TRUSTS The detail of the financial trusts in which The Entity acts as Trustee or as Trustee is summarized below: As Trustee: Banco Supervielle S.A. Below is a detail of financial trusts: Below is a detail of the Guarantee Management trust where the Bank acts as a trustee as of June 30, 2020: 37 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Indenture Original Principal Financial trust executed Due of principal obligation principal Beneficiaries Settlers balance on amount The Term of this Trust Fund Contract will be in force over Those initially mentioned in 24 months as from 09/12/2018, Exhibit V (DISERVEL S.R.L., or until the expiration of INGENIAS S.R.L, liabilities through Fideicomiso de GEOTECNIA (INV. Disbursements (Termination Administración CALVENTE), NEWEN Date"). 30 days (thirty days) Interconexión INGENIERIA S.A., INGICIAP Interconexion after the maturity of this Trust 500 KV ET 09/12/2018 - - S.A., MERCADOS Electrica Rodeo Agreement without the parties' Nueva San Juan ENERGETICOS, DISERVEL S.A. having agreed upon an - ET Rodeo S.R.L.) and providers of works, Extension Commission, the Iglesia goods and services included in Trustor of the trust account the Project to be assigned by shall receive USD 6,000 (six the Trustee with prior consent thousand US Dollars) at the of the Trustor exchange rate in force in Banco Supervielle as a fine. As Settler Banco Supervielle S.A.(Supervielle Créditos Financial Trust) On Febriary 29, 2020 the Fideicomiso Financiero Supervielle Créditos 97, whose trutee is TMF Trust Company (Argentina) S.A. was re-included in the Bank´s loan portfolio for an amount of 84,419,269, such trust fund did not conatin PC. Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A.(Cordial Compañía Financiera Financial Trust) Assets in Trust:Personal Loans Trustee:Equity TMF Trust Company (Argentina) S.A. Financial Trust Set-ip on Initial Amount in Securities issued Trust Participation Debt Securities Certificates 21 06/24/2019 1,000,000 780,000 220,000 22 11/13/2019 571,560 102,300 469,260 Micro Lending S.A.U.(Financial Trust Micro Lending) The following are financial trusts where Micro Lending S.A.U acts as settler: Financial Set-up on Securitized Issued Securities Trust Amount Type Amount Type Amount Type Amount III 06/08/2011 $ 39,779 VDF TV A VN$ 31,823 VDF B VN $ 6,364 CP VN $ 1,592 Mat: 03/12/13 Vto: 11/12/13 Vto: 10/12/16 VDF TV A VDF B CP IV 09/01/2011 $ 40,652 Mat: 06/20/13 VN$ 32,522 Vto: 10/20/13 VN $ 6,504 Vto: 01/20/17 VN $ 1,626 Mat: 06/15/18 Vto: 08/15/18 Vto: 11/15/21 XVIII 12/01/2017 $ 119,335 VDF TV A VN$ 89,501 VDF TV B VN $ 7,291 CP VN $ Mat : 05/15/19 Vto: 08/15/19 Vto: 10/15/22 22,543 9.6. RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS Pursuant to regulations set by the Argentine Central Bank, 20% of the profits for the year, net of possible prior year adjustments, where applicable, are to be allocated to the Legal Reserve. Pursuant to the amended text on distributions of dividends, financial entities shall comply with a series of requirements, as follows: i) They shall not be subject to the provisions of Sections 34 and 35 bis of the Financial Institutions Law; ii) No liquidity assistance loans shall have been granted to them; iii) they shall be in compliance with information regimes; they shall not record shortfalls in the compiled minimum capital (without computing for such purposes the effects of the individual exemptions granted by the Superintendence of Financial and Foreign Exchange Institutions) or minimum cash, v) they shall have complied with additional capital margin when applicable. 38 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) The entities not facing any of these situations may distribute dividends in accordance with provisions set forth in said amended text, provided the entity´s liquidity or solvency is not jeopardized. It is worth to be mentioned that pursuant to Communication "A" 6464 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, until March 31, 2020, financial entities, which, for the purpose of determining the distributable result, have not applied the additional on capital margins shall rely on previous authorization issued by the SEFyC. On August 30, 2019 and with the purpose of stabilizing the exchange market, the Argentine Central Bank issued Communication "A" 6768, pursuant which financial entities shall rely on the previous authorization of Exchange and Financial Entities Superintendence before distributing its income. Over the course of such authorization process, the Comptroller Entity will assess, among other items, potential effects of the application of international accounting standards pursuant to Communication "A" 6430 (Paragraph 5.5 of IFRS 9 - Detriment of financial assets value) as well as the effects of the re-expression of financial statements pursuant to Communication "A" 6651. On March 19, 2020 the Argentine Central Bank issued Communication "A" 6939 by means of which the suspension of income distribution of financial entities was made effective until June 30, 2020. Later, on June 4, 2020, through Communication "A" 7035, the Argentine Central Bank postponed such suspension in the distribution of income until December 31, 2020. 9.7. ACCOUNTS IDENTIFYING MINIMUM CASH INTEGRATION COMPLIANCE As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the minimum cash reserve was made up as folllows: Item 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 (*) Current accounts in the Argentine Central Bank 10,606,616 8,554,797 Sight accounts in the Argentine Central Bank 8,107,611 7,909,938 Special guarantee accounts in the Argentine Central Bank 2,669,604 1,975,535 Special accounts for previous credit payment 290,249 1,836 Total 21,674,080 18,442,106 (*) Historical values without inflation adjustment It is worth mentioning that on those dates, the Group was in compliance with minimum cash integration requirements. 10. CONTRACT AS A FINANCIAL AGENT BY THE PROVINCE OF SAN LUIS On January 17, 2017, Banco Supervielle S.A. received a communication from the Ministry of Public Treasury of the Province of San Luis giving notice of the termination of the Financial Agent Contract that Banco Supervielle has with the Province, effective as of February 28, 2017. The communication also states that, without prejudice to the exercise of the right to terminate the contract, the Province may continue to operate with the Bank until a new financial agent is selected. Since February 2017, the Bank has continued rendering financial services to the Government of San Luis Province and its employees. On June 7, 2018, the Province ratified said agreement over a 12-month period, thus regularizing the Bank´s role as exclusive payment agent, which has not been interrupted since 20 years ago. Such agreement has been renewed several times and according to the last renewal signed, it expires on August 30, 2020. In January 2019, the government of San Luis Province disclosed the terms and conditions of the auction to be held by the Province for the new financial agent agreement. The Bank submitted its offer on March 15, 2019. Only two offers were submitted. On December 6, 2019, the Government of San Luis issued Decree N°8589 by means of which the auction was closed without assigning such financial agent agreement. As of these financial statements, the Bank continues rendering financial services to the government of San Luis province and its employees. 11. FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS There have been no significant changes in policies related to the administration of risks the Group may be exposed to regarding financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and in Note1.2. 12. INTERNATIONAL FINANCING PROGRAMS 39 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Banco Supervielle S.A. keeps active the The Foreign Trade Financing Facilitation Program of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), whose line amounts to USD 20,000,000 (USD 20 million). In turn, in September 2019, the Entity was granted a senior non-guaranteed syndicated loan for USD 80,000,000 (eighty million US Dollars) at a three-year term and a Libor interest rate +3.40% by the FMO, the Dutch development bank, as organizer, and Proparco, a subsidiary of the French Development Agency. Such funds were immediately allocated among Small and Medium Size Companies Clients of our portfolio who run their businesses in regional exporting economies in different sectors. It is worth to be mentioned that such agreement is subject to the compliance of certain financial covenants, certain "do and do not do" conditions as well as certain reporting requirements. As of December 31, 2019, the Entity did not meet the non-performing loan ration nor the coverage. Therefore, on January 29, 2020, the Entity started the process to receive a waiver with BID, which was made effective on February 18, 2020. As a result of such waiver, BID waives its right to accelerate such debt resulting from the breach in non-performing loan ratios and coverage ratios over a period that started on October 1, 2019 and finished in December 31, 2019. Likewise, on April 16, 2020 and August 11, 2020 new exemptions were requested thus extending the agreed terms until December 31, 2020. 13. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SOCIETY OPERATIONS On December 2019, a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) appeared in Wuhan, China. Since then, COVID-19 has been extended over more than 100 countries, including Argentina. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is likely to produce an economic slowdown of a potentially long duration and a global recession is likely to take place. Since February 2020, the Argentine Government has adopted different measures in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in the country aimed at preventing a massive infection, including the Argentine borders closing, the suspension of domestic flights and, since March 19, 2020, the mandatory lockdown in the whole country; thus allowing only exceptional and essential activities. On May 11, 2020, certain non-essential activities were added gradually, with certain differences between each Province and Buenos Aires City. Banking activities have been considered essential activities since April 11, 2020; thus, opening branches only with previous appointment. From March 20 to April 10, 2020, branches had been closed with exclusive attention for pensioners' specific dates. During such period, banking activities were carried out only through digital channels. During such time, all transactions were processed almost exclusively through digital channels. We also requested our administrative and back-office employees to do home office; thus, providing them with the necessary hardware infrastructure and remote access, while commercial branches operate under additional safety measures to protect the health of both its clients and employees. With the purpose of mitigating the isolation-related economic impact, the Central Bank issued a series of preventive measures that include the following: Communication "A" 6937 reduced position restriction over the maximum position in liquidity bills of the Argentine Central Bank (LELIQ) with the purpose of making liquidity available and encouraging credit line provisions for Small and Medium Size Companies at a preferential rate (Not exceeding the 24% annually). Communication "A" 7054 modifies the standards on Minimum Cash" due to the authorization of financing lines at a 24% subsidized rate, which includes a special tranche for investments in national capital goods and another tranche with minimum requirements for companies that have not had access to banking loans. As from July 1, 2020, "Medium and Small Size Clients" are included in item of "Decrease of minimum cash demand in average in pesos" provided such funds are allocated in the acquisition of machinery and equipment produced for national Small and Medium Size companies, among other modifications. As of these financial statements issuance, loans of 24% rates and 0% rates have been granted for 7,095 million and 264 million respectively.

Communications "A" 6942 and "A" 6949, determined that the postponement of the maturity of loans granted by local financial institutions that would become effective on March 20 and April 12, and cancelled any punitive interest over unpaid balances in loans granted by financial entities. Communication "A" 7044 extended regulations on maturities for loans granted by local financial entities until September 30 and unpaid installments are deferred until such loans life termination.

Communication "A" 6939 also suspended, until June 30, 2020, the distribution of dividends for financial entities. Such measure was extended through Communication "A" 7035 until December 31, 2020. 40 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Communication "A" 6945 established that, until June 30, 2020, any operation carried out through ATMs shall not be subject to any charge or commission. Communication "A" 7044 extended such term until September 30, 2020.

Communication "A" 6964 determined that unpaid balance of credit card financing to be registered between April 13, 2020 and April 30, 2020. Such balances will be refinanced automatically over at least one year with three- month grace period in 9 monthly equal and consecutive installments. Likewise, pursuant to Communication "A" 6993 dated on April 24, 2020, the Argentine Central Bank established a zero-interest-rate financing policy, applicable only to eligible clients to be defined by AFIP in the future. Additionally, through Communication "A" 7082 opened the possibility of granting "Zero Culture Rate Loans" at 24 months under a 12-month grace period.

zero-interest-rate financing policy, applicable only to eligible clients to be defined by AFIP in the future. Additionally, through Communication "A" 7082 opened the possibility of granting "Zero Culture Rate Loans" at 24 months under a 12-month grace period. Decree 312/2020 issued by the Argentine Central Bank suspended the closing of bank accounts. Through Decree 544/2020 issued on July 1, 2020, the Argentine Central Bank extended until December 31, 2020, the suspension on the obligation of closing and disqualification of bank accounts set by Article 1° of Law 25,730, as well as the application of fines included in such law.

Communication "A" 6980 established that non-adjustable term deposits under ARS 1 million made up by individuals as from April 20, 2020, will entail a minimum rate of 70% of the LELIQ average auction. Communication "A" 7018 extended the scope of such measure over all term deposits regardless of their minimum amount. Later, Communication "A" 7027 increased the minimum rate equivalent to 79% LELIQ average auction. And, as from August 1, 2020, an additional increase from such 79% to an 87% was set for term deposits of individuals exceeding the ARS 1 million. Some of these measures may affect negatively our income, while isolation consequences for the economic activity may affect some of our clients´payment capacity regarding their loans; thus, increasing credit loss provisions. However, how much our business will be affected will depend on future events, which highly uncertain and cannot be forecasted. Certain factors that may compensate such negative impacts, include (i) the reduction of funding cost, which has decreased since the beginning of the pandemic crisis and (ii) the structure of our liabilities, over which we believe will not produce any liquidity restrictions resulting from the pandemic. 41 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE A - DEBT SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS, OTHER DEBT SECURITIES, EQUITY INSTRUMENTS As of June, 30 2020 and December 31, 2019: HOLDING POSITION Item Fair value Level of fair Book value Book value Without Options Final Position value 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 options DEBT SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS Argentine Government Securities Treasury Bill $ disc. Mat. 08/13/20 1 509,513 - 509,513 - 509,513 Treasury Bill $ Mat. 09/11/20 1 472,750 - 472,750 - 472,750 National Treasury Bond $ Aj. CER 03/25/24 1 291,016 - 291,016 - 291,016 Treasury Bill $ disc. Mat. 07/13/20 1 271,553 - 271,553 - 271,553 Argentine National Bonus U$S 8% Bonar 2020 1 226,882 - 226,882 - 226,882 Argentine National Bonus $ Badlar+200 04/03/2022 1 214,612 - 214,612 - 214,612 Trasury Bill $ Cap. Mat.04/30/20 1 195,881 - 195,881 - 195,881 Discount Securities Denominated in pesos 1 120,874 - 120,874 - 120,874 Argentine Bonus U$S 7.125% 06/28/2117 1 118,095 - 118,095 - 118,095 Treasury Bill $ disc. Mat.07/31/20 1 105,765 - 105,765 - 105,765 Argentine National Bonus 2.5% $ 07/22/2021 (TC21) 1 4,521 17,026 4,521 - 4,521 Bocon - Consolidation Bonus $ 8 serie (PR15) 1 6,966 21,397 6,966 - 6,966 Others 1 567,918 497,820 567,918 - 567,918 Central Bank Bills Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat. 07/02/20 1 163,834 - 163,834 - 163,834 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat.07/16/20 1 13,788 - 13,788 - 13,788 Corporate Securities On Ypf S.A Cl.5 $ Mat.01/24/21 CG 1 165,292 - 165,292 - 165,292 On Pan American Energy $ 12 Mat.11/19/20 CG 2 104,790 - 104,790 - 104,790 Vcp Pyme Catalinas Coop.3 V04/12/20 $ CG 3 - 2,945 - - 0 Others 1 53,881 106,591 53,881 - 53,881 Total Debt Securities at Fair value through profit or loss 3,607,931 645,779 3,607,931 - 3,607,931 OTHER DEBT SECURITIES Measured at fair value through profit or loss Argentine Government Securities Treasury Bonus $ Aj. CER 1,50% Mat.03/25/24 1 632,956 - 1,103,492 - 1,103,492 Treasury Bonus $ Aj. CER 1,40% Mat.03/25/23 1 320,258 - 501,258 - 501,258 Treasury Bonus $ Aj. CER 1,20% Mat.03/18/22 1 237,685 - 237,685 - 237,685 Treasury Bills $ Mat.09/18/2020 1 202,858 - 202,858 - 202,858 Treasury Bonus $ Aj. CER 1,30% Mat.09/20/22 1 102,122 - 102,122 - 102,122 Treasury Bills $ Mat..12/22/2020 1 27,016 - 27,016 - 27,016 Centrak Bank Bills 42 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) HOLDING POSITION Item Fair value Level of fair Book value Book value Without Options Final Position value 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 options Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 07/07/20 2 17,888,256 - 17,888,256 - 17,888,256 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat.07/08/20 2 17,373,388 - 17,373,388 - 17,373,388 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat.07/02/20 2 10,489,080 - 10,489,080 - 10,489,080 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat.07/14/20 2 4,933,230 - 4,933,230 - 4,933,230 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat.07/21/20 2 2,857,126 - 2,857,126 - 2,857,126 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat.07/28/20 2 1,674,611 - 1,674,611 - 1,674,611 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 07/23/20 2 1,308,983 - 1,308,983 - 1,308,983 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 07/16/20 2 984,624 - 984,624 - 984,624 Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 01/07/20 2 - 6,174,767 - - - Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 01/08/20 2 - 1,042,830 - - - Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 01/03/20 2 - 617,112 - - - Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 01/06/20 2 - 282,874 - - - Liquidity Central Bank Bills Mat 01/02/20 2 - 28,355 - - - Corporate Securities Others 32 36 32 - 32 Measured at amortized cost Argentine Government Securities National Treasury Bond Tf Mat. 11/21/2020 4,377,440 3,510,226 4,377,440 - 4,377,440 Treasury Bonus $ Fix Rate 22% Mat.05/21/22 460,407 - 460,407 - 460,407 Argentine Sovereign Bond. $ Badlar+200 04/03/2022 241,509 - 241,509 - 241,509 Treasury Bill $ Vto. 09/18/2020 298,765 - 35,631 - 35,631 Treasury Bill $ Mat. 12/22/2020 35,610 - 35,610 - 35,610 Treasury Bill U$S Mat. 02/28/2020 4 3 4 - 4 Others 887 - 887 - 887 Corporate securities Ohers 3,235 465,976 3,235 - 3,235 Total other debt securities 64,450,082 12,122,179 64,838,484 - 64,838,484 EQUITY INSTRUMENTS Measured at fair value through profit and loss Argentine Grupo Financiero Galicia SA 1 20,135 6,584 20,135 - 20,135 Pampa Energía S.A. 1 10,189 - 10,189 - 10,189 Banco Macro SA 1 2,101 - 2,101 - 2,101 Loma Negra S.A. 1 1,332 - 1,332 - 1,332 Transp. De Gas Del Sur 1 609 - 609 - 609 Ternium Arg S.A.Ords."A"1 Voto Esc 1 519 - 519 - 519 Central Puerto S.A. Ord. 1 voto Esc 1 179 - 179 - 179 Measured at fair value with changes in OCI 43 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) HOLDING POSITION Item Fair value Level of fair Book value Book value Without Options Final Position value 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 options Argentine Ohers 8,939 9,977 8,939 - 8,939 Total equity instruments 44,003 16,561 44,003 - 44,003 Total 68,102,016 12,784,519 68,490,418 - 68,490,418 44 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE B - CLASSIFICATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING CREDIT ACCORDING TO STATUS AND COLLATERAL RECEIVED As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 balances of loans and other financing are the following: 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO Normal situation 41,372,402 46,175,796 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 2,004,752 1,396,131 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 8,151,297 9,889,184 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 31,216,353 34,890,481 Subject to special monitoring - Under Observation 1,194,666 276,365 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 17,952 12,132 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 1,044,936 156,336 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 131,778 107,897 With problems 180,209 113,538 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 3,578 6,966 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 124,665 42,852 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 51,966 63,720 High risk of insolvency 3,664,233 4,088,910 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees - 21,474 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 1,504,564 1,583,468 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 2,159,669 2,483,968 Uncollectible 11,591 24,231 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees - - -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 1,638 1,762 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 9,953 22,469 TOTAL COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO 46,423,101 50,678,840 45 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE B - CLASSIFICATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING CREDIT ACCORDING TO STATUS AND COLLATERAL RECEIVED 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 CONSUMER AND HOUSING PORTFOLIO Normal situation 54,325,181 51,829,837 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 1,814,742 789,643 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 6,308,779 7,030,581 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 46,201,660 44,009,613 Low Risk 764,212 1,859,547 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 66,778 103,121 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 69,971 226,445 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 627,463 1,529,981 Medium Risk 829,447 1,508,146 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 30,218 53,155 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 67,981 146,530 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 731,248 1,308,461 High Risk 1,201,570 1,919,007 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 31,669 27,260 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 152,088 110,037 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 1,017,813 1,781,710 Uncollectible 434,448 335,308 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 13,732 5,668 -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees 112,926 79,023 - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees 307,790 250,617 Uncollectible classified as such under regulatory requirements - 2,180 -With "A" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees - - -With "B" Preferred Collateral and Counter-guarantees - - - Without Preferred Collateral nor Counter-guarantees - 2,180 TOTAL CONSUMER AND HOUSING PORTFOLIO 57,554,858 57,454,025 TOTAL GENERAL(1) 103,977,959 108,132,865 The preceding note includes the classification of loans using the debtor classification system of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (DCS). The forecasts and guarantees granted are not included. Conciliation with Statement of Financial Position : Loans and other financing 95,711,142 100,984,231 Other debt securities 64,450,082 12,122,179 Computable items out of balance (56,183,265) (4,973,545) plus allowances 7,760,135 6,660,618 plus IFRS adjusments non computable for DCS 478,567 494,125 less non deductible ítems for DCS (4,318) (6,149) less Debt securities measured at amortized cost (64,417,649) (12,122,139) Total 103,977,959 108,132,865 46 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE C - CONCENTRATION OF LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 the concentration of leans and other financing are the following: Loans and other financing Number of Clients 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Balance % over total Balance % over total portfolio portfolio 10 largest customers 13,103,575 12.6% 13,740,086 12.7% 50 following largest customers 18,094,374 17.4% 19,223,455 17.8% 100 following largest customers 9,723,864 9.4% 10,394,237 9.6% Rest of customers 63,056,146 60.6% 64,775,087 59.9% TOTAL 103,977,959 100.0% 108,132,865 100.0% 47 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE D - BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL LOANS AND OTHER FINANCING As of June 30, 2020 the breakdown of leans and other financing are the following: Past due Remaining terms for maturity Item Up to 24 Total portfolio 1 month 3 months 6 months 12 months 24 months months Non-financial Public Sector - 178,220 4,067 6,316 13,298 29,924 5,528 237,353 Financial Sector - 27,967 254,501 7,842 25,336 8,437 - 324,083 Non-financial private sector 17,767,509 54,463,894 29,868,881 26,363,355 46,495,420 40,760,541 86,777,992 302,497,592 and residents abroad TOTAL 17,767,509 54,670,081 30,127,449 26,377,513 46,534,054 40,798,902 86,783,520 303,059,028 48 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE F - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Changes in property, plant and equipment as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: At the Useful Depreciation Net carrying Item beginning of Additions Disposals Of the At the end of life Accumulated Disposals 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 the year period the period Cost model Furniture and facilities 1,228,326 10 25,305 (114,215) (933,344) 114,213 (43,721) (862,852) 276,564 294,982 Machinery and equipment 3,501,449 10 145,422 (208,137) (3,041,385) 207,978 (121,854) (2,955,261) 483,473 460,064 Vehicles 196,624 5 9,018 (14,803) (84,307) 8,724 (17,666) (93,249) 97,590 112,317 Right of Use of Leased 1,708,199 50 509,124 (369,230) (643,560) 347,720 (328,820) (624,660) 1,223,433 1,064,639 Properties Construction in progress 545,445 - 20,987 (60,443) - - - - 505,989 545,445 Revaluation model Land and Buildings 2,168,174 50 637,300 (6,588) (99,531) 3,062 (27,667) (124,136) 2,674,750 2,068,643 Total 9,348,217 1,347,156 (773,416) (4,802,127) 681,697 (539,728) (4,660,158) 5,261,799 4,546,090 The movements in investment properties as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are as follows: At the Useful Net carrying Item beginning of Disposals life 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 the year Measurement at fair value Rent building 4,605,912 50 (621,021) 3,984,891 4,605,912 Total 4,605,912 (621,021) 3,984,891 4,605,912 49 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE G - INTANGIBLE ASSETS Intangible assets of the Group as of June 30, 2020 are as follows: Depreciation Net carrying At the Useful Item beginning of Additions Disposals At the life Of the At the end of the year beginning of Disposals 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 period the period the year Measurement at cost Goodwill 3,058,834 - - - - - - - 3,058,834 3,058,834 Brands 166,875 - - - - - - - 166,875 166,875 Other intangible assets 3,265,677 - 312,433 (11,162) (1,524,501) 661 (322,619) (1,846,459) 1,720,489 1,741,176 TOTAL 6,491,386 - 312,433 (11,162) (1,524,501) 661 (322,619) (1,846,459) 4,946,198 4,966,885 Depreciation for the year is included in the line "Depreciations and impairment of non-financial assets" in the statement of comprehensive income. 50 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE H - CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 the concentration of deposits are the following: Deposits Number of customers 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Placement % over total Placement % over total Balance portfolio Balance portfolio 10 largest customers 46,784,716 29.5% 13,533,437 13.4% 50 following largest customers 27,401,139 17.3% 13,315,981 13.2% 100 following largest customers 8,198,887 5.2% 6,825,633 6.8% Rest of customers 76,219,497 48.1% 67,432,330 66.7% TOTAL 158,604,239 100.0% 101,107,381 100.0% 51 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE I - BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES FROM REMAINING TERMS As of June 30, 2020: Remaining terms for maturity Item 1 month 3 months 6 months 12 months 24 months Up to 24 Total months Deposits Non-financial public sector 4,812,774 291,849 55,061 - - - 5,159,684 Financial sector 18,656 - - - - - 18,656 Non-financial private sector and residents 124,795,166 15,427,463 17,331,646 2,433,375 2,763 - 159,990,413 abroad Liabilities at fair value through profit 113,041 - - - - - 113,041 and loss Repo operations 644,149 - - - - - 644,149 Other financial liabilities 9,087,585 274,769 280,612 360,530 511,171 488,933 11,003,600 Financing received from the Argentine Central Bank and other financial 264,422 1,515,228 5,866,719 228,610 397,566 114,220 8,386,765 institutions Negotiable Obligations issued - 1,265,046 418,735 3,262,772 1,393,570 933,258 7,273,381 Subordinated negotiable obligations - 1,641,336 33,881 33,329 980,868 - 2,689,414 TOTAL 139,735,793 20,415,691 23,986,654 6,318,616 3,285,938 1,536,411 195,279,103 52 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE L - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Items As of June 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (per currency) As of December 31, Dollar Euro Real Others 2019 ASSETS Cash and Due from Banks 15,011,770 14,324,070 569,474 12,258 105,968 15,785,964 Debt securities at fair value through profit or 464,245 464,245 - - - 800,738 loss Other financial assets 825,103 825,009 85 9 - 1,308,033 Loans and other financing 20,319,791 20,317,632 1,727 - 432 24,403,174 Other Debt Securities 68 68 - - - 74 Financial assets in guarantee 552,372 552,372 - - - 5,115,384 Other non-financial assets 139,892 139,892 - - - 203,640 TOTAL ASSETS 37,313,241 36,623,288 571,286 12,267 106,400 47,617,007 LIABILITIES Deposits 20,066,584 19,665,990 400,594 - - 26,508,974 Non-financial public sector 1,108,541 1,108,426 115 - - 2,466,519 Financial sector 114 114 - - - 10,294 Non-financial private sector and foreign 18,957,929 18,557,450 400,479 - - 24,032,161 residents Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 10,586 10,586 - - - - Other financial liabilities 5,294,427 5,165,988 122,572 10 5,857 4,647,984 Financing received from the Argentine Central 7,141,220 7,141,220 - - - 9,173,199 Bank and other financial institutions Negotiable obligations Issued 2,108,969 2,108,969 - - - - Subordinated negotiable obligations 2,489,706 2,489,706 - - - 2,408,052 Other non-financial liabilities 339,562 339,562 - - - 387,423 TOTAL LIABILITIES 37,451,054 36,922,021 523,166 10 5,857 43,125,632 NET POSITION (137,813) (298,733) 48,120 12,257 100,543 4,491,375 53 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) SCHEDULE R - LOAN LOSS RISK PROVISIONS The balance of loan loss risk provisions as of June 30, 2020 is presented below: ECL of remaining life of the financial asset Balances at the ECL of the FI FI with credit FI with credit Monetary significant impairment impairment inocme Items beginning of following 12 credit risk either produced by fiscal year months increase purchased or provisions produced Other financial assets 281,007 (1,095) - 158,864 (52,506) 386,270 Loans and other financing Other financial entities 13,722 (12,759) - - (115) 848 Non-financial private sector and 6,361,850 811,651 630,364 568,503 (1,001,894) 7,370,474 residents abroad Advances 1,675,879 76,151 75,919 35,020 (222,936) 1,640,033 Documents 413,393 174,745 33,986 101,949 (86,647) 637,426 Mortgages 524,002 627,730 56,438 89,024 (155,230) 1,141,964 Pledge loans 110,633 (4,852) 21,174 (5,391) (14,545) 107,019 Personal Loans 938,709 29,332 85,155 62,485 (133,511) 982,170 Credit cards 614,698 (80,300) (1,054) (76,298) (54,692) 402,354 Financial lease 157,810 (28,434) (33,119) (192) (11,496) 84,569 Others 1,926,726 17,279 391,865 361,906 (322,837) 2,374,939 Other debt securities 4,039 - - - (484) 3,555 TOTAL PROVISIONS 6,660,618 797,797 630,364 727,367 (1,054,999) 7,761,147 Separate Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020, presented on comparative basis in homogeneous currency 55 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Notes and 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Schedules ASSETS Cash and due from banks 2 and 8 11,579 135,742 Cash 4 2 Financial institutions and correspondents Other local and foreign financial institutions 11,575 135,740 Other financial assets 2 amd 8 586,116 820,267 Other debt securities 8 and A 139,995 - Current income tax assets 18,211 49,785 Investment in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 3 24,970,836 23,562,390 Property, plant and equipment F 2,335 2,722 Intangible Assets G 3,491,599 3,517,134 Other Non-financial assets 145,124 169,312 TOTAL ASSETS 29,365,795 28,257,352 LIABILITIES Deferred income tax liabilities 273,593 480,882 Other Non-Financial Liabilities 288,417 299,253 TOTAL LIABILITIES 562,010 780,135 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital Stock 456,722 456,722 Capital adjustments 2,401,296 2,401,296 Paid in capital 27,764,641 27,764,641 Earnings Reserved 15,869,923 11,882,824 Retained earnings (19,547,052) (11,794,339) Other comprehensive income 358,280 98,162 Net Income for the period 1,499,975 (3,332,089) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,803,785 27,477,217 TOTAL NET LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' 29,365,795 28,257,352 EQUITY The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the separate condensed interim financial statements. 56 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six and three-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Six-month period ended on Three-month period ended Notes on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Interest income 4.1 2,391 66,142 2,386 22,726 Interest expenses 4.2 (26,839) (1,725) 11,168 (1) Net interest income (24,448) 64,417 13,554 22,725 Net income from financial instruments at fair value through 4.3 144,997 209,072 37,592 112,092 profit or loss Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency 70,998 (7,827) 65,998 9,172 NIFFI And Exchange Rate Differences 215,995 201,245 103,590 121,264 Subtotal 191,547 265,662 117,144 143,989 Other operating income 4.4 102,030 89,620 50,920 33,921 Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the 10 301,262 28,118 (8,795) currency Net operating income 293,587 656,544 196,182 169,115 Personnel expenses 4.5 55,060 97,103 27,885 46,457 Administration expenses 4.6 147,455 84,005 102,885 54,788 Depreciation and impairment of non-financial assets 25,922 25,922 12,961 12,961 Other operating expenses 4.7 14,063 12,658 9,223 10,273 Operating income 51,087 436,856 43,228 44,636 Profit of subsidiaries and associates 4.8 1,341,122 (672,254) 864,369 817,445 Income before taxes 1,392,209 (235,398) 907,597 862,081 Income tax (107,766) 336,554 (114,635) 7,802 Net income of the period 1,499,975 (571,952) 1,022,232 854,279 The accompanying notes and schdules are an integral part of the separate condensed interim financial statements. 57 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EARNING PER SHARE For the six and three-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Item Six-month period ended on Three-month period ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 NUMERATOR Net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent company 1,499,975 (571,952) 1,022,232 854,279 PLUS: Diluting events inherent to potential ordinary shares - - - - Net income attributable to owners of the parent company adjusted by dilution 1,499,975 (571,952) 1,022,232 854,279 DENOMINATOR Weighted average of ordinary shares 456,722 456,722 456,722 456,722 PLUS: Weighted average of number of ordinary shares - - - - issued with dilution effect. Weighted average of number of ordinary shares issued of 456,722 456,722 456,722 456,722 the period adjusted by dilution effect Basic Income per share 3.28 (1.25) 2.24 1.87 Diluted Income per share 3.28 (1.25) 2.24 1.87 The accompanying notes and schdules are an integral part of the separate condensed interim financial statements. 58 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. SEPARTE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six and three-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Six-month period ended on Three-month period ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Net income from the period 1,499,975 (571,952) 1,022,232 854,279 Components of Other Comprehensive Income not to be reclassified to profit or loss Income of the period from the participation of Other Comprehensive 260,118 (2,413) 310,898 (775) income of associates and joint ventures recorded through the utilization of the participation method Total other comprehensive income 260,118 (2,413) 310,898 (775) Total Comprehensive Income 1,760,093 (574,365) 1,333,130 853,504 Total comprehensive income attributable to parent company 1,760,093 (574,365) 1,333,130 853,504 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the separate condensed interim financial statements 59 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY For the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) Other comprehensive income Earnings or los Capital accrued by Total Capital Paid in Legal Other Retained financial Item Stock Revaluation of shareholders´ Adjustments capital reserve reserves earnings institutions (Note 7) PPE equity at FV through profit and loss Re-expressed Balance at December 31, 2019 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,641 159,620 11,723,204 (15,126,428) 92,426 5,736 27,477,217 Distribution of retained earnings by the shareholders' meeting on April 28, 2020: Constitution of reserves - - - - 4,420,624 (4,420,624) - - - Dividend distribution - - - - (433,525) - - - (433,525) Net Income for the period - - - - - 1,499,975 - - 1,499,975 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - 260,118 260,118 Balance at June 30, 2020 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,641 159,620 15,710,303 (18,047,077) 92,426 265,854 28,803,785 Other comprehensive income Earnings or los Capital Capital Paid in Legal Other Retained accrued by Total Item Stock financial shareholders´ Adjustments capital reserve reserves earnings Revaluation (Note 7) institutions equity of PPE at FV through profit and loss Re-expressed Balance at December 31, 2018 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,090 159,619 9,358,992 (8,290,061) - - 31,850,658 IFRS 9 Impact Adjustments - - - - - (610,593) - - (610,593) Balance at December 31, 2018 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,090 159,619 9,358,992 (8,900,654) - - 31,240,065 Other movements - - 551 - - - - - 551 Distribution of retained earnings by the shareholders' meeting on April 26, 2019: Constitution of reserves - - - - 2,044,660 (2,044,660) - - - Dividend distribution - - - - (444,317) - - (444,317) Net Income for the period - - - - - (571,952) - (571,952) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - (2,413) (2,413) Balance at June 30, 2019 456,722 2,401,296 27,764,641 159,619 11,403,652 (11,961,583) - (2,413) 30,221,934 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the separate condensed interim financial statements 60 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW For the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income for the period before Income Tax 1,392,209 (235,398) Adjustments to obtain flows from operating activities: Results of associates and join ventures (1,341,122) 672,254 Depreciation and impairment 25,922 25,922 Exchange rate difference on gold and foreign currency (70,998) 7,827 Interests from loans and other financing (2,391) (66,142) Interests from deposits and financing 26,839 1,725 Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency (10) (301,262) Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (144,997) (209,072) (Increases) / decreases from operating assets: Other debt securities (492,503) (630,947) Other assets 496,870 1,390,782 Increases / (decreases) from operating liabilities: Other liabilities (10,841) (163,596) Income Tax paid (67,949) (592,215) TOTAL OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) (188,971) (100,122) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments: Purchase of PPE, intangible assests and other assets - (13,769) Dividends paid (433,525) (444,317) Purchase of investments in subsidiaries - (229,479) Contributions made to subsidiaries (146,036) (796,387) Collections: Dividends collected 383,423 781,678 TOTAL INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (196,138) (702,274) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments: Changes in the ownership of subsidiaries that do not result in loss of control - 554 Unsubordinated negotiable obligations - (50,693) TOTAL FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) - (50,139) EFFECT OF CHANGES IN THE EXCHANGE RATE (D) 119,468 754,090 TOTAL CHANGES IN CASH FLOW NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D) (265,641) (98,445) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 955,055 1,425,948 (NOTE 8) Result from exposure to changes in the purchasing power of the currency in cash (93,054) (460,655) and equivalents CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (NOTE 8) 596,360 866,848 The accompanying notes and schedules are an integral part of the separate condensed interim financial statements 61 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. Notes to Separate Condensed Interim Financial Statements As of June 30, 2020 presented on comparative basis (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE UNAUDITED SEPARATE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Grupo Supervielle S.A. (hereinafter, "the Group"), is a company whose main activity is the investment in other companies. Its main income is given by the distribution of dividends of such companies and the raising of earnings of other financial assets. The main investment of the Company accounts for the stake in Banco Supervielle S.A., a financial entity governed pursuant to Law N° 21,526 of Financial Statements and subject to provisions issued by the Argentine Central Bank, in virtue of which the entity has adopted valuation and disclosure guidelines pursuant to provisions included in Title IV, chapter I, Section I, article 2 of the Amended Text 2013 issued by the National Securities Commissions. The issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of the three-month period ended on June 30, 2020 was passed by the Board of the Company over the course of its meeting held on August 20, 2020. 1.1. Preparation basis- These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared pursuant to: (i) provisions set by Intenational Accounting Standards N° 34, "Interim Financial Information" (IAS 34) and (ii) the accouting information framework set by the Argentine Central Bank which is based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretation Committee with the following exceptions: Temporary exception of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" application over debt instruments of the non- financial public sector, Temporary exception of the application of Section 5.5 (Value Impairment) for Group B entities, a category that includes Cordial Compañia Financiera S.A.. Therefore, provisions of the aforementioned entity are held under minimum provisions standards set by the Argentine Central Bank. Pursuant to IAS 34, interim financial information shall include an explanation of events and transactions that have taken place as from the end of the last annual period being reported and are relevant for the understanding of changes in the financial situation, financial performance and cash flows of the Group with the purpose of relying on updated information as per the last financial statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 ( hereinafter, "annual financial statements"). Given the aforementioned, these condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information to be required by complete financial statements prepared pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards; hence, in virtue of a suitable understanding of the information included therein, such statements must be read jointly with annual financial statements. The Group´s Board has concluded that these interim condensed financial statements reasonably express the financial position, financial performance and cash flows. It is worth to be mentioned that interim condensed financial statements have been prepared by applying accounting policies and measurement criteria consistent with those applied by the Group for the preparation of annual financial statements, except for what has been set forth in Note 1.1.4. The preparation of financial statements requires that the Group carries out calculations and evaluations that affect the amount of incomes and expenses recorded in the period. In this sense, calculations are aimed at the estimation of, for example, credit risk provisions, useful life of property, plant and equipment, impairments and amortizations, recoverable value of assets, income tax charges and the reasonable value of certain financial instruments. Future real results may defer from calculations and evaluations as of the date of these separate financial statements preparation. As of these financial statements issuance date, such statements are pending of transcription to Inventory and Balance Sheet Book. 1.1.1 Going concern As of the date of these separate condensed interim Financial Statements there are no uncertainties with respect to events or conditions that may raise doubts regarding the possibility that the Group continues to operate normally as a going concern. 62 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. Notes to Separate Condensed Interim Financial Statements As of June 30, 2020 presented on comparative basis (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 1.1.2 Measuring unit Figures included in these condensed interim financial statements are expressed in thousands of Argentine pesos, unless otherwise stated. The Group´s interim condensed financial statements recognice changes in the currency purchasing power until August 31, 1995. As from such date, in virtue of existing economic stability conditions and pursuant to Communication "A" 2365 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, accounting measurements were not re-expressed until December 31, 2001. In virtue of Communication "A" 3702 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, the application of the method was resumed and became effective on January 1, 2002. Previous accouting measurements were considered to be expressed in the currency as of December 31, 2001. Pursuant to Communication "A" 3921 issued by the Argentine Central Bank, in compliance with Decree 664/03 issued by the National Executive Power, the application of the re-expression of financial statements in homogeneous currency was interrupted as from March 1, 2003. Therefore, the Group applied said re-expression until February 28, 2003. In turn, Law N° 27,468 (B.O. 04/12/2018) amended article 10° of Law N° 23,928 and its amendments, thus establishing that the abolition of all legal and regulating standards that set and authorize price indexing, monetary updating, cost changes or any other manner of re-increasing debts, taxes, prices or fees for goods, works or services does not include financial statements, regarding which the application of article 62 of the General Corporations Law N° 19,550 (T.O 1984) and its amendments shall prevail. Likewise, the aforementioned legal body set de abolition of Decree N° 1269/2002 dated on July 16, 2002 and its amendments and instructed the National Executive Power, through its controlling agencies, to set the date as from which said regulations became into effect in relation with financial statements to be submitted. Therefore, on February 22, 2019, the Argentine Central Bank issued Communication "A" 6651 which established that financial statements shall be prepared in a homogeneous currency as from January 1, 2020. Therefore, these condensed interim financial statements have been re-expressed as of June 30, 2020. 1.1.3 Comparative information The information included in these condensed interim financial statements and in the aforementioned notes as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 is presented, exclusively with comparative purposes regarding the information as of June 30, 2020. It is worth to be mentioned that, Communication "A" 6778, issued by the Argentine Central Bank, required the retroactive application of the impairment model set forth in section 5.5 of IFRS 9 with temporary withdrawal of non-financial public sector´s debt instruments and the re-expression of financial statements pursuant to IAS 29. In virtue of the aforementioned, the Group has applied the following: Retroactive re-expression of figures included in the Financial Situation as of December 31, 2019 for the purpose of submitting such figures as if the new accounting policies had been in force since January 1, 2019, and Retroactive re-expression of figures included in the Income Statement, Other Comprehensive Income and Changes in the Shareholders' Equity Statement as of June 30, 2019 for the purpose of submitting such figures as if the new accounting policies had been in force since January 1, 2019. 1.1.4 Changes in accounting policies and new accounting standards With the approval of new IFRS, modifications or derogations of the standards in force, and once such changes are adopted through Adoption Bulletins issued by Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales en Ciencias Económicas (FACPCE), the Argentine Central Bank will determine the approval of such standards for financial entities. In general terms, no anticipated IFRS application shall be allowed unless upon adoption such anticipated measure is specified. The following are changes that were made effective over the course of the quarter ended on June 30, 2020: (a) Impairment of financial assets Pursuant to Communication "A" 6430 and 6847 Financial Entities shall start to apply provisions on Financial Assets Impairment included in paragraph 5.5 of IFRS 9 as from fiscal years starting on January 1, 2020, except for Non-financial Public Sector´s debt securities, which shall be temporarily excluded from the scope of said provisions. Likewise, Communication "A" 6990 issued by the Argentine Central Bank set the postponement of the application of the section 63 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. Notes to Separate Condensed Interim Financial Statements As of June 30, 2020 presented on comparative basis (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) targeted to "B" group Companies until January 1, 2021,a category that includes Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A.; therefore, provisions of said Entity are held under the minimum provisions regulations set by the Argentine Central Bank. Upon the application of impairment model included in section 5.5 of IFRS 9, a decrease of about 452,9 million and 869,5 million would have been recorded in the shareholders ´equity as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively. (b) Re-expression by inflation of financial statements Pursuant to IAS 29 "Financial Information in hyperinflationary economies", financial statements of an entity, whose functional currency accounts for that currency of a hyperinflationary economy shall be expressed in terms of a current measurement unit as of the reporting fiscal year closing date regardless of whether such statements are based on the historical cost method or a current cost method. To such ends, in general terms, such entity shall calculate the inflation recorded as from the acquisition date or revaluation date, when applicable, in non-monetary items. Such requirements also include the comparative information of financial statements. With the purpose of stating whether an economy is classified as Hyperinflationary in accordance with IAS 29, the provision sets forth a series of factors to be considered, which includes an accrued inflation rate in three years close to or higher than the 100%. That is the reason why, pursuant to IAS 29, the Argentine economy must be considered as a high inflation economy as from July 1, 2018. In short, pursuant to IFRS 29 re-expression mechanism, monetary assets and liabilities shall not be re-expressed since such assets and liabilities are expressed in a measurement unit in force as of the reported period closing. Assets and liabilities subject to adjustments tied to specific agreements, shall be adjusted pursuant to such agreements. Non-monetary items measured at current values at the end of the reported period, such as the realization net value or others, shall be re-expressed. The remaining non-monetary assets and liabilities shall be re-expressed in accordance with a general price index. The loss or earning of a net monetary position shall be included in the net income of the reported period in a separate item. It is worth to be mentioned that earnings or losses over the monetary position of instruments at fair value through profit and loss in OCI is included in Other Comprehensive Income of the period/fiscal year. Upon the sale of such instruments its result is reclassified in the line "Results from sale or withdrawal of financial instruments rated at amortized cost" in the net income of the period/fiscal year. Pursuant to Communication "A" 6651, issued by the Argentine Central Bank on February 22, 2019, financial statements shall be prepared in a constant currency as from fiscal years starting on January 1, 2020. In this sense, Communication "A" 6849 issued by the Argentine Central Bank sets the re-expression frequency of the accounting information in a homogeneous currency on a monthly basis, and the index utilized to such ends accounts for the National Consumer Index drawn up by INDEC (basis month: December 2016) and for such items with previous initial date, IPIM issued by FACPCE is utilized, pursuant to Ruling JG 517/16. Likewise, transition date, in virtue of the retroactive application has been set on January 1, 2019. Other Changes in the Accounting Framework set by the Argentine Central Bank Pursuant to Communication "A" 6847, financial entities will be allowed to re-categorize, as from Januray 1,2020, instruments of the non-financial public sector rated at fair value through profit and loss and at fair value through profit and loss in OCI at an amortized cost criterion, while utilizing the accounting value of such date as addition value. As for instruments affected by this option, interest accrual and accessories shall be interrupted as long as the accounting value is above its fair value. Upon such measurement, the abovementioned financial instruments, at fair value as of June 30, 2020 there would be no significant impact on equity and results for the period. 1.2 Critical accounting policies and estimates The accounting policies are consistent with those used in the financial statements as of December 31, 2019. The preparation of financial statements requires the Entity to make estimates and evaluations that affect the amount of the assets and liabilities recorded, and the disclosure of contingencies, as well as the income and expenses recorded in the year. In this sense, estimates are made to calculate, for example, provisions for uncollectible, useful lives of property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization, the recoverable value of assets, the charge for income tax, , some labor positions and the contingency, labor, civil and commercial lawsuits. Actual future results may differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these Separated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 64 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. Notes to Separate Condensed Interim Financial Statements As of June 30, 2020 presented on comparative basis (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 2. FAIR VALUES The portfolio of financial instruments held by the Group is detailed below, at the close of the period ended on June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Portfolio of instruments at 06/30/2020 FV Level 1 FV Level 2 FV Level 3 Assets - Other financial assets 586,116 - - Total Assets 586,116 - - Portfolio of instruments at 12/31/2019 FV Level 1 FV Level 2 FV Level 3 Assets - Other financial assets 820,267 - - Total Assets 820,267 - - Fair Value of Other Financial Instruments The following chart includes a comparison between the fair value and the accounting value of financial instruments not recorded at fair value as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Other Financial Instruments as of 06/30/2020 Accounting Fair value FV Level 1 FV Level 2 FV Level 3 value Financial Assets -Cash and due from banks 11,579 11,579 11,579 - - Total Assests 11,579 11,579 11,579 - - Other Financial Instruments as of 12/31/2019 Accounting Fair value FV Level 1 FV Level 2 FV Level 3 value Financial Assets -Cash and due from banks 135,742 135,742 135,742 - - Total Assests 135,742 135,742 135,742 - - 65 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. Notes to Separate Condensed Interim Financial Statements As of June 30, 2020 presented on comparative basis (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 3. INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES Market Issuers' last Financial Statements Book value Book value at Subsidiary Class Value/Nom Number Capital Shareholder Main Activity at 06.30.2020 12.31.2019 inal Stock s' equity Banco Supervielle S.A. Ord. 1 805.533.007 Commercial Bank 829,564 22,791,489 21,978,930 20,743,680 Cordial Compañía Financiera S.A. Ord. 1 12.847.878 Financial Company 256,957 2,715,266 135,739 147,254 Sofital S.A.F.e.I.I. Ord. 1 20.854.642 Financial operations and administration of securities 21,544 1,027,874 653,953 614,307 Promotion, spreading, creation, purchase-sale, professional services and other activities related with the creation and functioning of credit, debit and similar cards Tarjeta Automática S.A. Ord. 1 397.091.618 for the acquisition of all type of goods, products, services, 453,819 288,021 252,018 330,501 or other type, processing clients' accounts, Clearing and/or compensation among clients, and/or adhered entities and/or admitted in the system, Supervielle Asset Management S.A. Ord. 1 1.336.915 Mutual Fund Management 1,407 190,642 181,111 201,334 Espacio Cordial de Servicios S.A. Ord. 1.000 1.273 Trading of products and services 1,340 280,249 242,300 244,324 Supervielle Seguros S.A. Ord. 1 1.393.391 Insurance company 14,667 991,956 915,989 853,187 FF Fintech SUPV I - - 655.000 Financial Trust 64,874 68,360 68,360 58,072 Micro Lending S.A.U. Ord. 1 362.000.000 Financing investments 362,000 90,066 88,876 103,997 InvertirOnline S.A.U Ord. 100 2,400 Settlement and Clearing Agent 240 311,176 Invertir Online InvertirOnline.Com Ord. 0,01 80,451,077 Representations 804 14,246 324,961 261.658 Argentina S.A.U Supervielle Productores Asesores de Ord. 1 30.095.000 Insurance Broker 31.599 23.424 22.345 108 Seguros S.A. Bolsillo Digital S.A.U Ord. 1 48.100.000 Computer Services 48.100 47.370 47.370 34 Futuros del Sur S.A. Ord. 1 50.560 Settlement and Clearing Agent 50.560 58.885 58.884 3.934 Total investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 24,970,836 23,562,390 66 GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (Expressed in thousands of pesos in homogeneous currency) 4. COMPOSITION OF THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six-month period Three-month period ended on ended on 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 4.1 Interest income Earned interests 2,391 10 2,386 5 Profit by government securities measure at amortized cost - 66,132 - 22,721 2,391 66,142 2,386 22,726 4.2 Interest expenses Expenses from NO issuance - (2) - (2) Lost interest from NO issuance - (32) - - Profit by government securities measure at amortized cost (26,839) (1,691) 11,168 1 (26,839) (1,725) 11,168 (1) 4.3 Net from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss Interests from Time Deposits 40,150 9,285 4,137 3,305 Income from Holding - MF 24,877 74,550 15,983 61,225 Income from Holding -Government Securities 79,970 125,237 17,472 47,562 144,997 209,072 37,592 112,092 4.4 Other operating income Subsidiaries' advisory fees 86,810 65,708 42,149 31,161 Third parties' advisory fees - 1,104 - 698 Royalties 540 518 263 251 Other income - 2,780 - 2,780 Revaluation of retirement insurance contributions 14,680 19,374 8,508 (1,013) Income from sale of shares - 136 - 44 102,030 89,620 50,920 33,921 4.5 Personnel expenses Personnel expenses 55,060 97,103 27,885 46,457 55,060 97,103 27,885 46,457 4.6 Administration expenses Bank expenses 326 1,190 111 313 Professional fees 25,938 29,612 18,421 17,853 Fees to directors and syndics 92,519 26,607 69,170 19,327 Taxes, rates and contributions 6,569 10,677 4,258 8,331 Insurance 365 1,797 64 636 <