Grupo Supervielle announces that its main subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, launched a new creative campaign: "Por H o por B" (In Spanish this expression refers to: for one reason or another, and also matches the first letters of Human Banking). The campaign features Human Banking, if a need arises "Por H o por B," there is an "H" and a "B" to satisfy it, "H" refers to "Human" and "B" refers to "Banking." This expression is the central theme of Banco Supervielle's new creative campaign. Through this concept, the Company wants to highlight the humanization of technology that is proposed by Supervielle. The challenge is to promote the offer of products and services designed exclusively for customers: 100% digital SME account registration + financing, video call customer service anywhere, Hit Account, QR payments, debit card installments, Inversión Rápida, personal loans and auto insurance. "Por H o por B," a bank that is as technological as it is human is always needed.

The Bank also presented its new proposal for SMEs. If "Por H o por B" a client needs to expand their SME, in Supervielle they can register their SME account 100% digital and have the possibility of knowing their available credit financing while becoming a client or if "Por H o por B" they have to solve something without going to the bank, they have Human Banking to answer their queries by video call.