Ref.: Relevant Fact – Acquisition of own shares in the terms of article 64 of the Capital Markets Law and the National Securities Commission regulations - Form 6-K

​

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, July 21, 2022

​

Messrs.

Comisión Nacional de Valores

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.

Present

​

Ref.: Relevant Fact -Acquisition of own shares in the terms of article 64 of the Capital Markets Law and the National Securities Commission regulations

​

​

To whom it may concern,

​

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), a universal financial services group in Argentina with a nationwide presence, announces that, in accordance with article 11 of Chapter I, Title II and article 2, Chapter I, Title XII of the National Securities Commission ("Comisión Nacional de Valores" or "CNV") Regulations (AR 2013), on July 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (the "Company" or "Grupo Supervielle") approved a program for the repurchase of own shares, in accordance with Article 64 of Law 26.831 and the CNV Regulations (the "Program"). The Company decided to move forward with the Program taking into account the current national and international macroeconomic environment and in view of the high volatility of the capital markets, and taking into account the sharp deterioration in the value of Grupo Supervielle's shares associated with the increase in Argentine risk that the Company believes that it does not reflect the real value of the Company's assets or their potential in the future. In this sense, the Company considers that it is convenient to carry out the Program as a viable and efficient alternative to apply the Company's excess cash position for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders. The repurchase of shares represents the continued confidence and the conviction of the Board of Directors and management in the execution of our strategic priorities and in the valuation of the Company. It is noted that today the Company has the liquidity necessary to perform the own shares acquisition program and that an adequate level of solvency would be maintained after carrying out the transaction.

​

Below it is described the terms and conditions:

​