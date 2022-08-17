Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Supervielle S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
109.85 ARS   +1.95%
08:14aREF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
08/15REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
08/11REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ref.: s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of August, 2022

Commission File Number: 001-37777

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

SUPERVIELLE GROUP S.A.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Bartolomé Mitre 434, 5th Floor

C1036AAH Buenos Aires

Republic of Argentina

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes ☐ No ☒

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item

1.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Relevant Fact - Own Share Repurchase Report.

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 16, 2022

Messrs.

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

PRESENT

Ref.: s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact.

To whom it may concern,

It is hereby informed, on behalf of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (the "Company"), in compliance with provisions of Article 64 et seq. of Law 26,831 and regulations of the National Securities Commission ("CNV").

In this sense, it is hereby informed that within the framework of the Acquisition of Own Shares Program that was communicated by this means on July 21; on August 16, 2022, the Company has proceeded to repurchase Class B common shares which were traded through BYMA as detailed below:

Trade Date

Settlement date

Price

Quantity

Amount in AR$

08/16/2022

08/18/2022

108.55773

70,100

7,609,896.65

Yours faithfully,

_______________________

Ana Bartesaghi

Deputy Head of Market Relations

Grupo Supervielle S.A.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Date: August 16, 2022

By

/s/ Mariano Biglia

Name

: Mariano Biglia

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
08:14aREF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
08/15REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
08/11REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
08/09REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
08/05REF. : s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K
PU
07/21Grupo Supervielle Authorizes New Stock Buyback Program; Shares Climb in Late Trading
MT
07/21REF. : Relevant Fact – Acquisition of own shares in the terms of article 64 of the C..
PU
07/21Supervielle Announces a Program for the Repurchase of Own Shares
BU
07/21Grupo Supervielle S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 10% of its issued share capital,..
CI
07/21Grupo Supervielle S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 80 757 M 596 M 596 M
Net income 2022 13 508 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50 171 M 371 M 371 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 531
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 109,85 ARS
Average target price 74,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Biglia Head-Financial Reporting
Sergio Mazzitello Chief Technology Officer
Moira Almar Chief Compliance Officer
Laurence Nicole Mengin de Loyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.34.79%371
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%142 704
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.25%66 598
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.24%60 836
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.11%55 893
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.72%53 773