Ref.: s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact - Form 6-K

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Item
|
|
|
1.
|
Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Relevant Fact - Own Share Repurchase Report.
Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 16, 2022
Messrs.
COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.
PRESENT
Ref.: s/ Own Share Repurchase Report. Relevant Fact.
To whom it may concern,
It is hereby informed, on behalf of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (the "Company"), in compliance with provisions of Article 64 et seq. of Law 26,831 and regulations of the National Securities Commission ("CNV").
In this sense, it is hereby informed that within the framework of the Acquisition of Own Shares Program that was communicated by this means on July 21; on August 16, 2022, the Company has proceeded to repurchase Class B common shares which were traded through BYMA as detailed below:
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement date
|
Price
|
Quantity
|
Amount in AR$
|
08/16/2022
|
08/18/2022
|
108.55773
|
70,100
|
7,609,896.65
Yours faithfully,
_______________________
Ana Bartesaghi
Deputy Head of Market Relations
Grupo Supervielle S.A.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
Grupo Supervielle S.A.
|
|
Date: August 16, 2022
|
By
|
/s/ Mariano Biglia
|
|
|
|
Name
|
: Mariano Biglia
|
|
|
|
Title:
|
Chief Financial Officer