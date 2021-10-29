Log in
Grupo Televisa Announces Termination of Agreement with Market Maker (Formador de Mercado)

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Grupo Televisa Announces Termination of Agreement with Market

Maker (Formador de Mercado)

Mexico City, October 29, 2021 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announces the termination of the services agreement entered into with UBS Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. as market maker (formador de mercado) to operate the Company's securities listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) under ticker symbol TLEVISA CPO.

The agreement was executed on July 16, 2021, and its term will end on October 29, 2021.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 27 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision"), a leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity representing approximately 36% on a fully-diluted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings II, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, and gaming.

Investor Relations

Rodrigo Villanueva / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / rvillanuevab@televisa.com.mx

Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 / scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / racostamo@televisa.com.mx

Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / atvillas@televisa.com.mx

www.televisair.com

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
