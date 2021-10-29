Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Grupo Televisa Announces Termination of Agreement with Market

Maker (Formador de Mercado)

Mexico City, October 29, 2021 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announces the termination of the services agreement entered into with UBS Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. as market maker (formador de mercado) to operate the Company's securities listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) under ticker symbol TLEVISA CPO.

The agreement was executed on July 16, 2021, and its term will end on October 29, 2021.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.