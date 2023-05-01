Advanced search
    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
17.06 MXN   -3.18%
Grupo Televisa B : Files its Form 20-F and its Annual Report - Form 6-K

05/01/2023 | 06:33am EDT
Grupo Televisa Files its Form 20-F and its Annual Report

Mexico City, April 28, 2023 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that it has filed its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and its Annual Report with the Mexican Stock Exchange and the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores). In addition, Televisa announced today that it has published its Annual Report to Shareholders.

These documents are available on the Company's corporate website at www.televisair.com. Any shareholder of the Company may request a printed copy of these reports, free of charge, by contacting Televisa's Investor Relations department.

About Televisa

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. ("Televisa") is a major telecommunications corporation which owns and operates one of the most significant cable companies as well as a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa holds a number of concessions by the Mexican government that authorizes it to broadcast programming over television stations for the signals of TelevisaUnivision, Inc. ("TelevisaUnivision"), and Televisa's cable and DTH systems. In addition, Televisa is the largest shareholder of TelevisaUnivision, a leading media company producing, creating, and distributing Spanish-speaking content through several broadcast channels in Mexico, the US and over 50 countries through television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, and gaming.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information-Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

www.televisair.com.mx

Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445

Rodrigo Villanueva, VP, Head of Investor Relations / rvillanuevab@televisa.com.mx

Andrés Audiffred, Investor Relations Director / aaudiffreda@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / racostamo@televisa.com.mx

Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / atvillas@televisa.com.mx

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 75 730 M 4 205 M 4 205 M
Net income 2023 2 401 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2023 60 479 M 3 358 M 3 358 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 50 802 M 2 821 M 2 821 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 37 374
Free-Float 91,6%
Managers and Directors
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Director
Carlos Phillips Margain Chief Financial Officer
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman
Francisco José Chévez Robelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
